Glioma escape signature and clonal development under immune pressure

The immune system impacts glioma survival and alters tumor morphology. To investigate the impact of the immune system on the growth behavior of intracranial gliomas, we compared the survival and histomorphological characteristics of 2 syngeneic glioma cell lines in C57BL/6 WT mice and immunodeficient C57BL/6 Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice (Figure 1A). The Pfp–/– Rag2–/– knockout results in complete T and B cell deficiency as well as in a severely compromised NK cell function due to the lack of perforin expression. Intracerebral injection of GL261 and CT2A glioma cells in Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice resulted in significantly shorter survival in comparison with immunocompetent WT mice (median survival: GL261, 18 vs. 22 days, P = 0.012; CT2A, 14 vs. 20 days, P = 0.003), indicating that the functional immune system impairs tumor growth in the brain (Figure 1, B and C).

Figure 1 Glioma growth in immunocompetent versus immunodeficient mice. (A) Schematic overview of the experimental setup. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis of WT and Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice injected intracerebrally with GL261 cells (n = 7 per group); log-rank test; *P = 0.0124. (C) Survival analysis of mice injected with CT2A cells; **P = 0.0029; n = 5 WT, 4 Pfp–/– Rag2–/–. (D) Macroscopic tumor appearance. (E) H&E staining of tumor sections. (F) Immunohistochemistry for CD3, CD8, IBA1, and CD34. (G) Quantification of macrophages/microglia (IBA1) and tumor microvessels (CD34). Bars represent means ± SEM; unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test; for GL261, *P = 0.04, n = 4, and for CT2A, *P = 0.01, n = 3. Scale bars: 100 μm; hpf, high-power fields.

Gliomas in Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice grew more invasive and typically also formed large extracerebral masses in addition to the main tumor mass located in the striatum, whereas extracerebral growth was uncommon in WT mice and instead tumors appeared to be more hemorrhagic on macroscopic inspection (Figure 1D). Histological analysis confirmed the increased invasiveness of gliomas in Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice (Figure 1E). While GL261 cells tended to infiltrate the brain diffusely, CT2A cells preferentially exhibited a perivascular invasion pattern.

Immunohistochemistry confirmed the absence of infiltrating CD3+ T cells (Figure 1F) and B cells (not shown) in Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice and showed that the majority of T cells in WT mice were CD8+. Infiltration with IBA1+ tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs), which can either be of peripheral origin or represent brain-intrinsic microglia, was strikingly increased in WT mice compared with Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice (GL261: mean 11.88% vs. 5.98%, P = 0.039; CT2A: mean 35.42% vs. 23.43%, P = 0.010) (Figure 1, F and G). Intratumoral microvessel densities were not significantly different; however, blood vessels were more dilated in WT mice, possibly because of increased inflammatory signaling (Figure 1, F and G). Taken together, these findings suggest that the presence of a functional immune system shapes growth morphology during glioma evolution in murine brain.

Immunoediting of the gene expression signature during tumor development. To determine how gene expression is regulated over time by the persistent challenge of an immunocompetent microenvironment, we performed microarray analyses of GL261 tumors at 3 different time points: days 7 and 14 after injection and the survival endpoint (Figure 2A). Tumors were excised from brains of WT and Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice, and tumor RNA from 2 different mice was pooled for expression profiling. Unsupervised cluster analysis showed that tumor samples separated mainly according to mouse type rather than time point (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI138760DS1). The similarity between the expression profiles on day 14 and the endpoint indicates that by day 14 immune escape mechanisms were stably established in WT mice.

Figure 2 Gene regulation during tumor evolution. (A) Workflow of GL261 tumor analysis. RNA from 2× 2 mice per mouse type (days 7 and 14) or 3× 2 mice per mouse type (symptomatic endpoint [Sympt]) was pooled for expression profiling by Illumina WG-6 v2.0 arrays. i.c., intracerebral. (B) Venn diagrams of genes over- and underexpressed in WT versus Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice. (C) Immunohistochemistry for CD3, IBA1, and PD-L1. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Expression values of selected immune-related genes over time. Data are presented as mean ± SEM; day 7, n = 2; day 14, n = 2; symptomatic, n = 3.

In total, 531 genes were overexpressed and 398 genes were underexpressed at least 2-fold in WT versus Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice (Figure 2B). Gene Ontology (GO) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis revealed that genes upregulated on day 7 in tumors in WT mice were most significantly enriched in the term “immune response” and were further strongly enriched in terms related to antigen processing and presentation as well as inflammation (Supplemental Table 1). On day 14, “immune response” continued to be the predominant pathway, but upregulated genes were now increasingly enriched in adaptive immune response pathways, including T and B cell activation. Overexpression of immune-related genes was decreased when mice became symptomatic, indicating that once tumors have successfully escaped immune control, high-level expression of immune regulators is no longer essential.

The infiltration of tumors with immune cells followed a time course similar to that of the regulation of immune-related genes. Infiltration with CD3+ T cells, including CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 2) and macrophages/microglia, was maximal on day 14 and decreased when mice became symptomatic (Figure 2C). Concomitantly, expression of PD-L1 in tumors in WT mice was strongest on day 14, while PD-L1 was undetectable in Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice at any time point. These dynamics were reflected at the transcriptional level, with Cd3e, Cd68, and Cd274 expression peaking on day 14 in WT mice (Figure 2D). T cell infiltration was further accompanied by increased expression of costimulatory molecules, such as Cd40 and Cd86, as well as Cd74, which is involved in antigen presentation. Moreover, prominent genes associated with immunosuppression beyond Cd274, such as Tgfb1, Fas, and Arg1, displayed similar expression kinetics (Figure 2D). To obtain a more comprehensive picture of immune gene regulation, we further assessed the expression of a set of key immunomodulators that were identified by Thorsson et al. through a meta-analysis of more than 10,000 tumors across 33 diverse cancer types, including gliomas (10), as well as the expression time course of cyto- and chemokines (Supplemental Figure 3). Heatmap representation of the immunomodulators contained in our data set highlighted overexpression of nearly all stimulatory and inhibitory modulators as well as antigen presentation molecules in WT mice, mostly with a peak of expression activity on day 14 (Figure 3). Collectively, these findings indicate that the immune pressure has a maximum effect on adaptive gene regulation around this time point, which may reflect a critical period in cancer immunoediting, after which the tumor cells have successfully overwhelmed the immune system.

Figure 3 Regulation of immune modulators. Gene expression of stimulatory and inhibitory immune modulators identified by Thorsson et al. (10) in our data set. NA, not applicable.

RNA sequencing of isolated tumor cells identifies an immune escape gene expression signature. While the microarray analysis had revealed that the immune system has a strong dynamic impact on gene regulation in developing tumors over time, this approach had not allowed us to determine what part of the expression signature was derived from the actual glioma cells versus from intermixed stromal cells, such as macrophages and microglia, which can account for 30%–50% of the tumor mass in malignant gliomas (11). To address this question, we next marked GL261 cells with green fluorescent protein (GFP) and injected them into WT and Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice (Figure 4A). Mice were sacrificed when they became symptomatic, and GL261 GFP+ tumor cells as well as nontumor stromal cells were isolated by flow cytometric cell sorting. Separated cells as well as unsorted bulk tumor samples and in vitro cultured GL261 cells were analyzed by RNA sequencing (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Expression signatures in tumor and nontumor cell populations. (A) Schematic workflow of GFP-marked GL261 cell injection, flow cytometric sorting, and RNA sequencing analysis. Stromal cells from Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice could not be analyzed because of very low RNA yield from the sparse nontumor population (see Figure 1E). (B) Principal component analysis of gene expression profiles of GFP+ tumor cells from WT and Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice, nontumor stromal cells from WT mice, bulk tumors from both mouse types, and in vitro cultured cells. All samples were analyzed in triplicate. (C) Unsupervised cluster analysis of differentially expressed genes (2-fold cutoff, P < 0.05). (D) GO and KEGG pathway analysis of differentially expressed gene clusters (colors correspond to clusters in C).

Principal component analysis showed that tumor cells grown in vivo clustered apart from the in vitro cell line and that sorted GFP+ tumor cells separated from bulk tumors, confirming the successful isolation process (Figure 4B). Differences between sorted tumor cells from WT and Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice were less pronounced, while the tumor cells clustered widely apart from nontumor stromal cells in WT mice, underlining the necessity for dissecting the microenvironmental background. Stromal cells from Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice could not be analyzed since the RNA yield was too low, presumably because of the significantly reduced TAM infiltration in these mice (Figure 1, F and G).

In total, 5172 genes were differentially expressed between purified GFP+ tumor cells from WT mice, GFP+ tumor cells from Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice, stromal cells from WT mice, or in vitro cultured cells, using a FDR of less than 0.05 and a log 2 fold change greater than 2 (Figure 4C). Unsupervised clustering confirmed the relative similarity between tumor cells in WT and Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice and their separation from nontumor stromal cells (Figure 4C). The majority of genes overexpressed in stromal cells were significantly enriched in pathways associated with immune and inflammatory responses, including adaptive and innate immunity, and, in particular, T cell activation (Figure 4D). In contrast, expression signatures of tumor cells in vivo were mainly related to cell cycling and division. To obtain a more detailed view on immune-activating as opposed to immunosuppressive responses, we compiled a list of immunosuppressive genes from the literature (4, 12–15) to determine their origin of expression. Interestingly, the vast majority of immunosuppressive cytokines, enzymes, checkpoint ligands, and cell surface molecules as well as signaling pathways were overexpressed in the stromal cells rather than in the tumor cells themselves (Figure 5), indicating that the immunosuppressive signature in gliomas mainly originates from tumor-associated stromal cells, the majority of which consist of macrophages and microglia.

Figure 5 Expression intensity of immunosuppressive genes in tumor cells versus nontumor cells. Expression levels were determined by RNA-Seq as shown in Figure 4A.

In order to determine how the actual tumor cells adapt to the enduring immune challenge in WT mice and establish mechanisms of immune escape, we excluded the dominant signature of the stromal cells and restricted the analysis to the comparison of tumor cells only. Clustering based on 4148 differentially expressed genes identified 6 main clusters, of which 4 represented transcripts differentially up- or downregulated in the different types of mice (Figure 6A and Supplemental Table 2). Genes upregulated in WT mice were mainly related to an immune response signature, including IFN-γ, interleukin, and cytokine signaling pathways (Figure 6B, cluster 1). Querying the Interferome database (www.interferome.org), we found that 57% of the genes overexpressed in cluster 1 are induced by interferons. Network assembly of the regulatory interactions between differentially expressed genes in clusters 1–4 identified interferon regulatory factor 1 (Irf1) as a key transcriptional regulator of the interferon response signature (Figure 7). Upregulated genes linked with this factor include prominent candidates involved in immune escape, such as Cd274 (PD-L1), Ctla4, Socs1, Arg1, Tnfrsf14, and Il18bp, as well as in immune stimulation, including Cxcl9, Cxcl10, Ciita, Ccl6, Ccl8, Ccl24, and Tnfsf13b (Figure 7 and Supplemental Figure 4). A number of the genes upregulated in tumor cells have been previously associated primarily with TAMs, including Arg1, Cd274, Ccl24, Ciita, Cd74, and other MHC class II pathway–related genes, or with T cells (Ctla4, Il12rb1), suggesting that tumor cells can in part recapitulate the expression patterns of immune cells when exposed to immunoselective pressure. Collectively, these findings demonstrate that the selective pressure of the immune system shapes the gene expression signature of glioma cells mainly by activating interferon-regulated pathways, which results in upregulation of potent immunosuppressive genes.

Figure 6 Identification of an immunoedited tumor cell expression signature. (A) Unsupervised hierarchical clustering of differentially expressed genes identifies 6 main clusters, of which 4 represent genes differentially up- or downregulated in tumors in WT mice versus Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice. (B) GO and KEGG pathway analysis of genes upregulated in the 4 clusters.

Figure 7 Network analysis of the genes contained in clusters 1 to 4 (see Figure 6) that are annotated in the STRING database.

Comparisons with human gene expression data highlight the relevance of the immune escape signature. After identifying an immunoedited gene expression signature in mice, we next assessed its translational relevance in human gliomas. To this end, we analyzed a data set of 1135 high-grade gliomas that was compiled by Bockmayr et al. (16) through a meta-analysis of previously published glioma microarray data sets (17–25). First, we evaluated our finding of a correlative infiltration of tumor tissue with T cells and microglia/macrophages (Figure 2C). In human malignant gliomas the “cytotoxic lymphocyte” and “CD8+ T cell” signatures correlated with the infiltration of “monocytic lineage” cells (both P < 0.001), and these correlations were particularly pronounced in IDH-mutated tumors (Figure 8A), supporting our observation that TAM infiltration increases in tumors under immune attack.

Figure 8 Comparison with human gene expression data. (A) Correlations between different tumor-infiltrating immune and stromal cell subsets in human malignant gliomas. Cytotoxic lymphocytes and CD8+ T cells correlate with monocytic lineage in all gliomas (R = 0.52 and 0.31, respectively, P < 0.001), and in particular in IDH-mutated (IDH-mut) gliomas (R = 0.52 and 0.57, respectively, P < 0.001). (B) Overlap between genes overexpressed in the 20% of human gliomas with the highest T cell gene expression signature (fold change and P value, 2-sided Fisher test) and the 4 murine gene clusters identified in Figure 4A. (C) Patient survival according to genes over- or underexpressed in the 4 murine gene clusters (top vs. bottom 20% tumors). (D) Kaplan-Meier analysis for individual genes, comparing the 20% of tumors with the highest versus the lowest expression; log-rank test. See Methods for detailed statistics.

Next, we analyzed whether the 4 differentially regulated gene expression clusters (Figure 6A) are enriched in human T cell–rich gliomas versus T cell–depleted gliomas, i.e., the 20% of tumors with the highest expression versus the 20% of tumors with the lowest T cell signature (16). Cluster 1, which represents genes overexpressed in tumors under immune attack, was found to be highly enriched in T cell–rich gliomas, especially in IDH-WT tumors (P < 0.001; Figure 8B). Conversely, cluster 3, which includes genes downregulated in tumors grown in WT mice, was downregulated in T cell–rich gliomas (P < 0.041, Figure 8B). Our analysis further revealed a strong impact of clusters 1 and 4 on patient survival. Genes from these “immune escape” and “cell cycle” clusters, respectively, that were overexpressed in WT mice (Figure 6B) were associated with significantly poorer survival (Figure 8C). We then focused on selected genes present in cluster 1 that may contribute to the immune escape of gliomas and analyzed their impact on survival, by comparing the 20% of samples with the highest versus lowest expression. As expected, high expression of Cd274 tended to be associated with shorter survival (P = 0.120). In addition, high expression of Irf1 (P = 0.008), Socs1 (P < 0.001), and Tnfrsf14 (P < 0.001) was associated with significantly shorter survival (Figure 8D). Consistent with their function in immune activation, overexpression of Ccl24 and Ciita tended to be associated with prolonged survival. However, some other immune activation genes were associated with shorter survival — for example, Cxcl10 and Ccl8 — suggesting that they may serve additional functions, such as autocrine stimulation of tumor cell growth. Notably, Apol6 was the second most highly overexpressed gene in cluster 1 (330-fold), and this gene, which has a largely unknown function, also tended to be associated with a worse prognosis (Supplemental Figures 4 and 5), suggesting a potential role in immunosuppression.

The immune environment shapes glioma heterogeneity in vivo. The upregulation of immunosuppressive genes in tumors grown in WT mice is consistent with the concept of cancer immunoediting and the paradigm that during tumor evolution only cells that are capable of resisting immune attack survive. To investigate how the immunoactive environment affects the clonal composition during tumor evolution, we used a multicolor cell tracking system (26, 27). GL261 cells were simultaneously transduced with lentiviral vectors that mediate highly variable expression of random combinations of the 3 basic colors red, green, and blue (RGB), thereby displaying all perceivable colors, comparable to the rainbow spectrum (Figure 9A). RGB-labeled GL261 cells were injected into the brains of WT and Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice, and tumors were analyzed when mice became symptomatic. Microscopically, tumors in WT mice were composed of fewer different clones than tumors in Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice (Figure 9B). To parameterize and quantify this difference, tumors were dissociated, and the clonal composition was analyzed by flow cytometry (Figure 9C). Chromaticity data were represented as 3D plots, and the quantitative analysis of color distributions revealed a significantly higher color contraction in tumors in WT mice compared with Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice and compared with the preinjection cell mix (Figure 9, C and D). These findings demonstrate that tumor clonality is reduced in immunocompetent mice, indicating that immune selection pressure restricts the survival and expansion of a number of tumor subclones, while others escape immune control and gain dominance.

Figure 9 Clonal heterogeneity in RGB-marked tumors. (A) Schematic representation of lentiviral RGB marking of GL261 cells. Fluorescent proteins of the 3 basic colors are mixed at different but highly stable expression intensities so that all perceivable colors are generated. (B) Confocal fluorescence microscopy of RGB-marked GL261 tumors in WT and Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Spherical scatter plot of cells analyzed by flow cytometry. Each data point designates the chromaticity value of a cell. Note the reduced occupancy, i.e., the plot area occupied with data points in WT mice compared with Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice and compared with the preinjection mix. (D) Quantification of occupancy after multistep dimensionality reduction validates significantly higher clonal contraction in tumors in WT mice than in Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice, compared with the multiclonal preinjection mix. Box plots with IQR (box), mean (line), and maximum/minimum (whiskers). One-way ANOVA (P = 0.001) with Tukey’s post hoc test; *P < 0.05, ***P = 0.001; n = 4 per mouse group, n = 2 for the preinjection mix.

Optical barcoding reveals immunoediting of the clonal architecture. While RGB tracking allows assessment of the overall degree of tumor heterogeneity, it is not designed for precise quantification of individual clones because of spectral overlap. To overcome this limitation and assess more precisely how the immune system quantitatively shapes the clonal composition in glioma, we leveraged optical barcoding (OBC) as another technique (28). OBC employs a combinatorial binary approach in which cells are separately transduced with definite combinations of well-distinguishable fluorescent proteins to mark individual clones. By using 6 different input colors and allowing a maximum of 2 output colors to be expressed per cell, we generated 21 distinctly color-coded GL261 clones that could stably be reidentified and quantified in mixed populations (Figure 10A).

Figure 10 Clonal composition in OBC-marked tumors. (A) Workflow of GL261 optical barcoding (OBC) and analysis of tumors in mice. (B) Survival of mice implanted with OBC-labeled GL261 cells; Kaplan-Meier analysis, log-rank test; ***P < 0.001. (C) Flow cytometry analysis of the clonal tumor composition in mice that became symptomatic at the indicated time points (days). (D) Number of clones that contribute more than 5% to the total number of tumor cells. One-way ANOVA (P = 0.0001) with Tukey’s post hoc test; *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001; Pfp–/– Rag2–/–, n = 18; WT, n = 20; Pd-1–/–, n = 10. (E) Mean dominance of clones GL13 and GL19 in repeat experiments. (F) Tumor infiltration with CD3+ T cells is maximal on day 10 and parallels the progressive loss of clonal heterogeneity in WT mice. Scale bar: 100 μm.

OBC-labeled GL261 cells were injected into the brains of WT and Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice, and we additionally included programmed cell death 1 (Pdcd1) knockout (Pd-1–/–) mice in the experiment as a model of increased immunoselective pressure. Confirming our previous finding (Figure 1B), WT mice survived significantly longer (median 31 days) than Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice (median 18.5 days), and Pd-1–/– mice survived even longer (median 48 days), suggesting that deficiency of the PD-1 checkpoint further enhances tumor control by the immune system (Figure 10B). To assess the clonal tumor composition, we sacrificed mice when they developed tumor-related symptoms and quantified the OBC-marked tumor cells by flow cytometry. Consistent with the RGB-labeling results, tumors in Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice exhibited a highly polyclonal composition with multiple different clones contributing to the tumor mass (Figure 10, C–E). In contrast, tumors in WT mice displayed a striking reduction in clonal diversity (mean number of clones greater than 5%: 4.67 in Pfp–/– Rag2–/– vs. 3.05 in WT [P < 0.001] and vs. 3.50 in Pd-1–/– [P = 0.016]), with predominance of 2 major clones, GL13 and GL19. Interestingly, in Pd-1–/– mice, clones GL13 and GL19 presented the same growth advantage as in the WT mice at earlier time points but were later partly eliminated, and instead several other clones successfully escaped immune control and expanded. Repeat experiments confirmed that the clonal diversity was greater in Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice than in immunocompetent mice (Figure 10D and Supplemental Figure 6). Moreover, the same 2 clones were again dominant in tumors in WT and Pd-1–/– mice (Figure 10E), suggesting that they share an extraordinary capacity to escape immune control compared with others. T cell infiltration in WT tumors was high at day 10 when tumors were still polyclonal, whereas few T cells remained when mice became symptomatic and when tumor cell heterogeneity was reduced to 2 major clones (Figure 10F).

Since interferon secretion by tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes has a major impact on gene regulation in GL261 tumors, and is known to have cytotoxic effects, we analyzed whether IFN-γ itself alters the clonal composition in vitro. Incubation of OBC-labeled GL261 cells with IFN-γ increased the expression of PD-L1; however, long-term incubation with either 1 or 10 ng/mL IFN-γ had only a minor effect on the clonal composition (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). In contrast to our in vivo findings, clone GL13, which was dominant in immunocompetent mice, showed a lower prevalence in IFN-γ–treated cultures compared with controls. Conversely, clone GL15, which had a relatively high prevalence in tumors in Pfp–/– Rag2–/– mice, expanded relatively more in IFN-γ–treated than in untreated cultures. These findings suggest that the presence or absence of IFN-γ alone cannot explain the clonal development in mice in vivo and that interferon-induced effects are highly dependent on the tumor microenvironment.