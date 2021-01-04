Apobec1 complementation factor overexpression promotes hepatic steatosis, fibrosis, and hepatocellular cancer

A1cf+/Tgmice exhibit increased hepatocyte proliferation and a subtle shift in VLDL secretion. We generated two A1cf+/Tg founder lines (Supplemental Figure 1) with similar expression of the transgene (about 2- to 3-fold above endogenous; Figure 1A), localized predominantly in hepatocyte nuclei (Supplemental Figure 1A). Young (8- to 14-week-old), chow-fed A1cf+/Tg mice revealed elevated liver/body weight ratios and injury reflected by 2-fold increased serum alanine aminotransferase (Figure 1B), with no change in aspartate aminotransferase. We observed increased BrdU-positive hepatocytes in A1cf+/Tg mice (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1B) with increased α-fetoprotein (Afp) mRNA, consistent with increased proliferation (Supplemental Figure 1B). There were more lipid droplets in A1cf+/Tg mice with increased hepatic TG content (Figure 1C). Hepatic and serum total cholesterol and fatty acids (FAs) were unaltered in A1cf+/Tg mice (Supplemental Figure 1C). Fasting serum TGs were comparable in both genotypes after a 4-hour fast (Figure 1D), but A1cf+/Tg mice showed no increase following a 16-hour fast compared with controls (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1C), suggesting subtle impairment of VLDL secretion (16). We also found relatively increased APOB100 in livers of A1cf+/Tg mice, along with a shift of ApoB mRNA into actively translating polysomal fractions (Figure 1E), further suggesting impaired VLDL assembly and secretion in these mice. Fractionation of serum indicated a shift into smaller TG- and cholesterol-containing VLDL fractions (Figure 2A), with smaller nascent VLDL particles visualized in A1cf+/Tg mice (Figure 2A). In addition, studies in isolated hepatocytes revealed decreased secretion of APOB from A1cf+/Tg mice (Figure 2B), even though in vivo VLDL-TG secretion rates were comparable in both genotypes after either 4- or 16-hour fast (Supplemental Figure 1D). These data collectively suggest that hepatic A1cf overexpression results in decreased APOB secretion associated with a shift in VLDL secretion toward smaller particles.

Figure 1 Young (8- to 14-week-old) A1cf+/Tg mice on chow diet exhibit increased proliferation and hepatic steatosis. (A) Western blot of A1cf transgene expression in A1cf+/Tg liver using A1CF and FLAG antibodies. (B) Liver/body weight ratio of A1cf+/Tg mice, represented as mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05. Serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) in A1cf+/Tg mice (11–13 per genotype). Data are shown as mean ± SEM, **P < 0.01. Proliferative index expressed as percentage of BrdU-positive hepatocytes (mean ± SEM, n = 6–8), **P < 0.01. (C) H&E- and Oil Red O–stained liver sections from A1cf+/Tg mice. Scale bars: 50 μm. Hepatic triglyceride (TG) content (mean ± SEM, 7–12 mice), **P < 0.01. (D) Serum TG after 4- or 16-hour fast (n = 11–15 animals per group). Data are mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05. (E) Western blot of serum and hepatic APOB. Polysomal distribution of ApoB RNA upon fractionation of hepatic cytoplasmic extracts from A1cf+/Tg mice: monosome (fractions 1–6) and polysome (fractions 7–13). Data are representative of 4 separate isolations. Unpaired Student’s t test was used to determine significance between A1cf+/Tg and WT control groups for all experiments.

Figure 2 Young A1cf+/Tg mice show reduced APOB secretion and smaller VLDL particles. (A) Serum lipoprotein profile (n = 4 per group) following a 4-hour fast and fractionation by fast protein liquid chromatography. TG and cholesterol levels were biochemically determined. Bottom panel: Electron microscopy of serum VLDL particles isolated from pooled serum, 4 hours after Pluronic F-127 injection. Scale bars: 500 nm. Unpaired Student’s t test was used to determine significance between groups. Size distribution of VLDL particles is representative of 3 separate evaluations, **P < 0.01. (B) Pulse chase analysis of [35S]-labeled APOB synthesis and secretion from primary hepatocytes isolated from A1cf+/Tg mice. Autoradiograph is a representative image of 3 independent experiments.

Prompted by findings showing that A1cf deletion in liver-like hepatoma cells decreased APOB secretion (15), we examined hepatic and serum lipid metabolism in A1cf–/– mice. However, we found no significant changes in serum or hepatic TG or cholesterol content and no change in VLDL secretion or in serum or hepatic APOB content or isoform distribution in A1cf–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). We generated 2 independent lines of HepG2 CRISPR-deleted A1CF-null cells (17), which revealed an approximately 30% decrease in both APOB synthesis and secretion (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). Taken together, these findings suggest that loss of A1CF slightly decreases APOB production in HepG2 cells but does not alter APOB expression or VLDL secretion in mouse liver.

A1cf+/Tgmice exhibit altered expression of genes promoting FA uptake and lipogenesis. We undertook RNA pathway analysis to understand the changes associated with the spontaneous hepatic steatosis observed in young A1cf+/Tg mice. Gene ontology revealed enrichment in genes involved in lipid biosynthesis (Figure 3A), including Cidea, Mogat1, Mogat2, and Cd36 (18–20). Quantitative PCR (qPCR) revealed a 30-fold increase in Cidea and Mogat1 mRNAs, a 10-fold increase in Mogat2 mRNA, and a 2-fold increase in Cd36 mRNA (Figure 3B). We also observed increased MOGAT1 and MOGAT2 protein abundance in A1cf+/Tg liver (Figure 3C). Analysis of both Cidea and Cd36 RNAs revealed a shift into actively translating polysomal fractions (Figure 4A), associated with approximately 3-fold increased CD36 and (qualitative) CIDEA protein expression (Figure 4B). Collectively, these results suggest that hepatic A1CF modulates genes involved in hepatic lipogenesis and FA utilization as well as hepatic VLDL assembly and secretion, conceivably by altering polysomal mRNA distribution and translation.

Figure 3 Hepatic enrichment in genes involved in lipid biosynthesis in A1cf+/Tg mice. Expression profile of liver-enriched genes in 8- to 14-week-old chow-fed A1cf+/Tg mice. (A) Enriched KEGG pathways in differentially expressed genes from A1cf+/Tg livers. Heatmap diagram of the more than 2-fold differentially expressed genes in A1cf+/Tg mice. (B) qPCR validation of differentially upregulated genes involved in lipid biosynthesis (n = 6–7 mice per genotype). Data are mean ± SEM. Unpaired Student’s t test was used to determine significance between genotypes, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. (C) Western blot analysis of MOGAT1 and MOGAT2 in livers from chow-fed A1cf+/Tg mice. Actin was used as loading control. (n = 4–5 mice per genotype.)

Figure 4 Altered expression of genes promoting fatty acid uptake and lipogenesis in A1cf+/Tg mice. (A) Polysomal distribution of Cd36 and Cidea RNAs from cytoplasmic extracts from A1cf+/Tg liver. RNA abundance was quantitated by qPCR across monosome (fractions 1–6) and polysome (fractions 7–13). Data are representative of 3 separate fractionations. (B) Western blot analysis of CD36 in liver of A1cf+/Tg mice using actin as loading control. Data are mean ± SEM. Significance was determined using unpaired Student’s t test, *P < 0.05. Immunohistochemical analysis of CIDEA in liver of A1cf+/Tg mice and littermate controls.

A1cf+/Tg mice develop hepatic fibrosis and spontaneous tumorigenesis, independent of APOBEC1 expression. Aged (~12-month-old) A1cf+/Tg mice exhibited increased fibrosis (Figure 5A) and fibrogenic mRNA expression, including αSma, Col1a1, and Col4a1 (Figure 5A), with increased liver/body weight ratio (Supplemental Figure 3A) and increased serum alanine aminotransferase (Supplemental Figure 3A). In addition, there were visible tumors in livers of 12 of 13 aged male A1cf+/Tg mice (Figure 5B) but none in livers of 7 of 7 aged female A1cf+/Tg mice (data not shown). Because A1CF is a component of the C-to-U RNA editing machinery and since previous studies have demonstrated that APOBEC1 overexpression promotes promiscuous RNA editing and tumorigenesis (21, 22), we next asked whether there was a requirement for APOBEC1 in the tumorigenesis observed in A1cf+/Tg mice. We generated a compound line of A1cf+/Tg Apobec1–/– mice, which, at 12 months, exhibited increased liver/body weight ratio (Supplemental Figure 3A) and increased hepatic TG content, without changes in hepatic cholesterol or FA content (Supplemental Figure 3B), findings similar to those in 12-month-old A1cf+/Tg mice. As expected, these A1cf+/Tg Apobec1–/– mice expressed only APOB100 (Supplemental Figure 3A). These aged, male A1cf+/Tg Apobec1–/– mice also developed similar numbers of liver nodules when compared with A1cf+/Tg mice (Figure 5C) and again, similarly to A1cf+/Tg mice, exhibited increased hepatocyte proliferation (Supplemental Figure 3C). Histopathological analysis revealed that 5 of 10 aged A1cf+/Tg Apobec1–/– livers exhibited dysplastic nodules, with 1 of 5 exhibiting HCC (Table 1), suggesting that A1CF-induced tumorigenesis is likely independent of both APOBEC1 and RNA editing. In addition, because liver-specific A1cf-knockout mice exhibited aberrant alternative splicing of ketohexokinase-C RNA (23), a feature associated with HCC formation (24), we examined 1-year-old male A1cf–/– mice, but observed no spontaneous tumors (0 of 10 mice; Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 4A). We observed increased hepatic TG content in 12-month-old chow-fed A1cf–/– mice, without changes in cholesterol or FA content, and no change in transaminases but increased hepatic inflammatory marker mRNA expression for Ly6c and Ccr2 (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). We will consider the significance of these findings in a later section, in the context of high-fat, high-fructose feeding.

Figure 5 Hepatic overexpression of A1CF promotes fibrosis and spontaneous tumorigenesis. (A) Representative images of Sirius red–stained A1cf+/Tg and WT livers. Scale bars: 50 μm. Quantitation of Sirius red–stained area expressed as percentage total area (mean ± SEM). Significance was determined using unpaired Student’s t test, **P < 0.01 (n = 6). Bottom panel: qPCR evaluation of fibrogenic genes in livers of chow-fed 12-month-old A1cf+/Tg mice. Data are mean ± SEM (n = 6 per genotype). Unpaired t test was used to determine significance between 12-month-old groups, *P < 0.05. (B) Gross images of liver from A1cf+/Tg and A1cf+/Tg Apobec1–/– mice at 12 months of age fed a low-fat chow diet. (C) Representative images of H&E-stained liver sections from A1cf+/Tg and A1cf+/Tg Apobec1–/– mice. The dashed curved lines delineate tumor margin. Scale bars: 100 μm (left) and 50 μm (right). Macroscopic quantitation and size of nodules showing total number (top) and maximum size (bottom) of tumors.

Table 1 Pathological analysis of 12-month-old A1cf+/Tg livers

Immunohistochemical analysis revealed heat shock protein 70 (HSP70), glypican 3 (GPC3), and p62 staining of tumor cells in both A1cf+/Tg and A1cf+/Tg Apobec1–/– mice (Figure 6A), with scattered inflammatory infiltrates and apoptotic and mitotic figures (Figure 6B). Despite the presence of hepatic steatosis and scattered inflammatory cells, there was no evidence of increased hepatic inflammation, based on lack of change in mRNA abundance for inflammation-associated genes in either genotype at 12 months (Supplemental Figure 5A). We also observed increased expression of β-catenin (both overall and nuclear; Figure 6C) as well as its downstream target cyclin D1 in the livers of aged A1cf+/Tg mice (Figure 6C). These findings are relevant since activation of β-catenin is a key event in HCC (25).

Figure 6 Increased expression of HCC markers in 12-month-old A1cf+/Tg mice. (A) Representative images of HSP70 and p62 expression in HCC from 12-month-old A1cf+/Tg mice. Representative images of hepatic GPC3 in 12-month-old A1cf+/Tg and A1cf+/Tg Apobec1–/– mice. Arrowheads indicate clusters of GPC3-positive cells. (B) Representative H&E images of pathological features identified in 12-month-old A1cf+/Tg liver. Left panel: Arrow indicates focal inflammation. Arrowheads indicate apoptotic cells. Right panel: Arrowhead indicates mitotic body. (C) Immunohistochemical staining of 12-month-old A1cf+/Tg livers with β-catenin antibody. Expression of β-catenin in liver tissue from A1cf+/Tg and littermate controls evaluated by Western blot and compared with actin. Representative images of cyclin D1 in liver from 12-month-old A1cf+/Tg mice. All panels, scale bars: 50 μm.

Because of the progressive nature of liver tumorigenesis, we examined 6-month-old chow-fed male A1cf+/Tg mice, which revealed small nodules in 4 of 7 mice. These nodules revealed areas of steatosis, inflammation, hepatocyte ballooning, and anisonucleosis but were not dysplastic (Supplemental Figure 5B). We also fed groups of male A1cf+/Tg and A1cf–/– mice a high-fat, high-fructose diet for 6 months in order to examine the impact of diet-induced steatosis on hepatic tumorigenesis. These findings revealed tumors in 9 of 14 A1cf+/Tg mice (Figure 7A and Table 2) and increased STAT3 activation with increased phospho-STAT3 expression (Figure 7B) along with increased expression of a known downstream target, Hif1α mRNA (ref. 26 and Figure 7C). We also observed immunohistochemical staining for GPC3 and HSP70 (Figure 7D) and increased expression of β-catenin (Figure 7E) in tumor nodules from A1cf+/Tg mice. By contrast and consistent with our observations in aged chow-fed mice, no tumors were observed in high fat–, high fructose–fed A1cf–/– mice (Figure 7A), and there was no change in hepatic expression of β-catenin in these mice (Figure 7F). A1cf–/– mice exhibited fibrotic injury comparable to that seen in WT6NJ controls, with increased hepatic mRNA expression of Col4a1 and Spp1, along with increased mRNA expression of several inflammatory genes (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), a pattern similar to that described above in 12-month-old chow-fed A1cf–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 4C). These findings together imply that the hepatic steatosis and inflammatory signaling observed in both chow- and high fat–, high fructose–fed A1cf–/– mice are insufficient to drive tumor initiation.

Figure 7 Accelerated hepatic tumorigenesis in A1cf+/Tg mice fed a trans-fat/fructose diet. (A) Top: Gross images of liver from A1cf+/Tg and A1cf–/– mice fed a trans-fat/fructose diet for 6 months. Bottom: H&E staining revealing fat accumulation in all genotypes but dysplastic nodules (dashed area) only in A1cf+/Tg liver. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Western blot analysis of STAT3 activation/phosphorylation at Tyr 705. p-STAT3 was normalized to total STAT3 (n = 7 A1cf+/Tg and 4 WT). Unpaired Student’s t test was used to determine significance between groups, *P < 0.05. (C) Expression of STAT3 downstream target, Hif1α RNA, by qPCR. Data are mean ± SEM (n = 7 A1cf+/Tg and 4 WT), **P < 0.01 determined by unpaired Student’s t test. (D) Representative images of GPC3- and HSP70-stained sections from A1cf+/Tg mice. Distinct nodules are delineated by dashed curved lines. GPC3 staining shows rare cells staining with cytoplasmic positivity within the nodule (arrowheads). Positive HSP70 staining in liver nodule, supporting neoplastic progression. Scale bars: 50 μm. (E and F) Expression of β-catenin in liver from 7 A1cf+/Tg and 4 WT mice (E) and 5 A1cf–/– mice and 5 aged-matched WT6NJ mice (F). Expression of β-catenin normalized to actin is shown as β-catenin/actin ratio. Significance was determined using unpaired Student’s t test, *P < 0.05.

Table 2 Pathological analysis of livers of 6-month-old A1cf+/Tg mice fed a trans-fat/fructose diet

Transcriptome-wide analysis of A1cf+/Tg liver and isolated hepatocytes. The findings to this point demonstrate that A1cf+/Tg mice exhibit alterations in mRNAs involved in hepatic lipogenic and VLDL assembly pathways, but raise questions regarding the mechanisms associated with the fibrogenic and tumorigenic phenotypes observed. As an approach to identify those pathways, we undertook RNA-Seq and STRING analysis (27) (https://string-db.org/) to examine functional enrichment and protein-protein interaction networks from whole liver transcriptomes in young (12-week-old) mice (Figure 8A). Those analyses revealed changes in several functional categories, including cell cycle, extracellular matrix organization, TG metabolism, and lipid particle organization as well as oxidative stress (Figure 8A). qPCR validated upregulation of several target mRNAs involved in these pathways (Figure 8B). The mRNA changes in regard to cell cycle and extracellular matrix organization extend findings illustrated above showing increased proliferation and fibrogenesis in A1cf+/Tg mice. We pursued the findings implicating altered oxidative stress in A1cf+/Tg mice and found that total glutathione levels were significantly elevated in A1cf+/Tg liver (Supplemental Figure 7A), with no change in reduced or oxidized glutathione and no change in mRNAs involved in glutathione synthesis (Supplemental Figure 7A). We also found no evidence for increased endoplasmic reticulum stress as evidenced by mRNA abundance of Chop, Ire1a, Xbp1, Grp78, and Atf4 (Supplemental Figure 7B).

Figure 8 Differentially expressed genes in livers from young A1cf+/Tg mice. (A) Heatmap of the 556 differentially expressed genes. STRING analysis of the differentially expressed genes showing enriched pathways. (B) qPCR validation of gene clusters involved in extracellular matrix organization (red), cell cycle (blue), and oxidative stress (green). Data are mean ± SEM (n = 6–8), *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 (unpaired t test).

To further examine the range of potential A1CF mRNA targets, we undertook sequencing of RNA isolated by crosslinking immunoprecipitation (RNA CLIP-seq) of RBP-RNA complexes (28) on isolated hepatocytes from A1cf+/Tg mice (Supplemental Figure 7C) and identified 245 RNAs that copurified with FLAG-tagged A1CF (here designated direct A1CF targets). Overlapping these direct A1CF RNA targets with mRNAs that were significantly differentially expressed in our RNA-Seq studies, we identified 4 A1CF RNA targets (Sox4, Sparcl1, Smad9, and Dlgap1) (Figure 9). qPCR revealed 1.5-fold and 2-fold upregulation of Sox4 and Sparcl1 mRNAs, respectively, with 2-fold and 10-fold downregulation of Smad9 and Dlgap1 mRNAs, respectively (Figure 9). These mRNAs revealed a trend toward the inverse patterns in A1cf–/– liver (Supplemental Figure 7D). SOX4 overexpression in liver was shown to stabilize β-catenin and increase cell proliferation, promoting steatosis and HCC progression (29–32), while SPARCL1 overexpression was correlated with tumor angiogenesis in HCC (33, 34). Since SMAD9 inhibits bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) signaling (34), we asked whether the decreased expression of Smad9 in A1cf+/Tg liver was accompanied by changes in Bmp7 mRNA. qPCR revealed a 2-fold increase in A1cf+/Tg liver (Supplemental Figure 7E), findings consistent with the fibrogenic phenotype observed in A1cf+/Tg mice. These findings, taken together, support the notion that mRNAs identified through RNA CLIP are likely direct A1CF targets with a plausible role in the phenotypes observed. Among the differentially expressed RNAs, we also observed increased abundance of several organogenic mRNAs (Sox9, Gpc1, Tmprss4) in A1cf+/Tg mice (Supplemental Figure 7F). Among the features of interest in these mRNAs, the presence of an AU-rich 3′-UTR in Sox9 mRNA led us to ask whether Sox9 mRNA could represent a target for A1CF, since earlier work showed that A1CF is an AU-rich RNA-binding protein (11). Here we show that Sox9 RNA was immunoprecipitable from liver extracts and demonstrated a shift into actively translating polysomal RNA fractions (Supplemental Figure 7F).

Figure 9 Schematic representation of differentially expressed genes in young A1cf+/Tg mice in relation to A1CF RNA CLIP targets. Two A1CF RNA targets (Sox4 and Sparcl1) are upregulated (red) and 2 (Smad9 and Dlgap1) are downregulated (blue) in A1cf+/Tg liver. Expression of these 4 targets was validated by qPCR (n = 7–8) and is shown as mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 (unpaired t test).

We also undertook transcriptome profiling in isolated hepatocytes, revealing 391 upregulated and 574 downregulated RNAs (Figure 10A). Cd36 mRNA was approximately 4-fold upregulated (compare Figure 10A with Figure 3B for whole liver), again supporting the conclusion that hepatocyte Cd36 expression is regulated in response to A1CF overexpression. We aligned A1CF RNA targets identified by RNA CLIP with differentially expressed RNAs in A1cf+/Tg hepatocytes and validated differential expression of 2 mRNAs, Dram1 and Phlda2, which showed 2- to 2.5-fold higher levels in A1cf+/Tg hepatocytes (Figure 10B). Gene Ontology analysis revealed enrichment of pathways related to inflammatory response, supporting the phenotype observed in A1cf+/Tg liver (Figure 11A) and consistent with a predicted increase in production of proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines (35), including IL19, Cxcl14, and TNFα mRNAs, which were 5- to 12-fold upregulated in A1cf+/Tg hepatocytes (Figure 11A). We also analyzed markers of inflammation in whole liver from A1cf+/Tg mice and observed a significant increase in mRNAs encoding proinflammatory chemokines including CCR2 and CXCL14 that likely contribute to inflammation, as shown by elevated expression of Ly6c and Tnfα mRNAs (Figure 11A). In addition, we examined expression of mRNAs encoding tumor suppressor genes (TSGs) and oncogenes (Figure 11B), revealing 49 TSG mRNAs and 2 oncogene mRNAs among the differentially expressed genes from the RNA-Seq analysis. Of the 49 TSG mRNAs, 26 clustered in functional categories including transcriptional regulation, cell cycle, and protein phosphorylation, supporting the phenotype observed in A1cf+/Tg. Among the 26 TSG mRNAs, 7 showed more than 3-fold alteration by RNA-Seq, of which 4 TSG mRNAs (Pbrm1, Rb1, Sall2, and Cdh24), validated by qPCR, were significantly downregulated (Figure 11B), while 2 oncogenes (Jak3, Klf4) exhibited increased mRNA abundance in A1cf+/Tg liver (Figure 11B).

Figure 10 Differentially expressed genes in primary hepatocytes from young A1cf+/Tg mice in relation to A1CF RNA CLIP targets. (A) Heatmap of 966 differentially altered genes in primary hepatocytes from A1cf+/Tg mice. Upregulation of Cd36 RNA in A1cf+/Tg hepatocytes represented as mean ± SEM (n = 6), **P < 0.01 (unpaired t test). (B) Venn diagram showing two A1CF RNA CLIP targets (Dram1 and Phlda2) upregulated in A1cf+/Tg hepatocytes with mRNA expression, validated by qPCR, shown as mean ± SEM (n = 6), *P < 0.05 (unpaired t test).

Figure 11 A1cf+/Tg primary hepatocytes show enrichment in inflammatory response pathways. (A) Gene Ontology analysis showing functional pathways overrepresented (red) and underrepresented (blue) in A1cf+/Tg hepatocytes. Relative expression of genes involved in inflammatory response examined by qPCR, in both isolated hepatocytes and whole liver (5–8 per genotype). Data are mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 (unpaired t test). (B) Venn diagram representing comparative analysis between genes with differentially altered expression in A1cf+/Tg hepatocytes and Tumor Suppressor Gene (TSG) and Oncogene databases. qPCR validation of a subset of TSG and Oncogene RNAs from 4–5 independent hepatocyte isolations per genotype. Data are mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 (unpaired t test).

Whole liver transcriptome analysis in aged A1cf+/Tg liver. The data presented above suggest that A1CF overexpression promotes steatosis and hepatocyte proliferation as well as activating inflammatory and fibrogenic pathways in both whole liver and isolated hepatocytes from young mice. In order to understand the tumorigenic pathways in older mice, we next profiled mRNAs in aged (12-month-old) A1cf+/Tg liver, which revealed 1505 differentially expressed RNAs (Figure 12A). Gene Ontology and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) analysis revealed enrichment in genes related to extracellular matrix organization (Figure 12B). We aligned differentially expressed RNAs with RNA CLIP A1CF targets and identified 6 A1CF RNA targets: 4 with increased abundance (Spag5, Phlda2, Abcc12, and Cdh1) and 2 with decreased abundance (Dmrta1 and Irx1) in A1cf+/Tg livers (Figure 12C and Figure 13). We attempted to assign a definitive role for A1CF in the regulation of these RNAs by examining hepatic mRNA expression in aged A1cf–/– mice, reasoning that mRNAs that were increased in A1cf+/Tg livers would be correspondingly reduced in the livers of A1cf–/– mice. Of the 6 RNAs identified above, only E-cadherin 1 (Cdh1) met the criteria for a gain-of-function/loss-of-function effect (i.e., upregulated in A1cf+/Tg and downregulated in age-matched A1cf–/– liver) (Figure 13). Abcc12 mRNA was 5-fold upregulated in A1cf+/Tg liver, recapitulating findings showing increased expression in breast cancer (36), and loss of A1CF attenuated this increase in mRNA expression (Figure 13). The remaining 4 RNAs (Spag5, Phlda2, Dmrta1, Irx1) were unchanged in WT and A1cf–/– liver (Figure 13 and Supplemental Figure 8). We examined features of the 12 mRNAs identified through RNA CLIP-Seq as possible A1CF targets, focusing on the 3′-UTR (Supplemental Table 1). The majority of these mRNAs (11 of 12) were enriched in AU sequences, containing at least 1 AUUUA motif or stretches (5 or 6 repeats) of poly(U) elements (Supplemental Table 1). These sequence and context preferences are consistent with findings from earlier studies (37). Only 1 mRNA (Abcc12) contained none of these features and contained less than 50% AU content (Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 12 Summary of differentially expressed genes in liver of 12-month-old chow-fed A1cf+/Tg mice. (A) Heatmap showing expression of 1505 differentially expressed genes in A1cf+/Tg liver. (B) Gene Ontology analysis depicting functional categories overrepresented (red) and underrepresented (blue) in A1cf+/Tg livers. (C) Venn diagram summarizing comparative analysis between 1505 differentially altered genes in A1cf+/Tg liver and A1CF RNA targets identified by RNA CLIP. Six A1CF RNA targets showed altered expression, with 4 (Spag5, Abcc12, Phlda2, and Cdh1) upregulated (red) and 2 (Dmrta1 and Irx1) downregulated (blue). Expression was confirmed by qPCR (6–8 animals per genotype). Data indicate mean ± SEM, *P < 0.01, **P < 0.05 (unpaired t test).

Figure 13 Expression profile of differentially expressed A1CF RNA CLIP targets in 12-month-old A1cf–/– mice. Heatmap representation of 298 genes with altered expression in liver of 12-month-old chow-fed A1cf–/– mice. Expression of A1CF RNA targets, differentially expressed in 12-month-old A1cf+/Tg, in liver of 12-month-old A1cf–/– mice. Genes upregulated in aged A1cf+/Tg mice are indicated in red; genes downregulated are indicated in blue. RNA-Seq analysis showed that of the 6 genes identified from RNA-Seq and RNA CLIP in A1cf+/Tg mice, only Cdh1 was both upregulated in A1cf+/Tg mice and downregulated in A1cf–/– mice. Cdh1 RNA expression in A1cf+/Tg and A1cf–/– liver was confirmed by qPCR (n = 6–7 per genotype). Data represent mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05 (unpaired t test).

A role for A1CF in human HCC. Genome-wide association studies implicate A1CF in regulating hepatic lipid metabolism and plasma TG levels (15). Because genetic pathways in hepatic lipid metabolism modulate HCC risk in patients with NAFLD (38), we took advantage of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) and observed that 6 A1CF RNA targets (Spag5, Abcc12, Phlda2, Cdh1, Dmrta1, and Irx1; Supplemental Figure 9A) that were differentially expressed in 12-month-old A1cf+/Tg mouse liver were also associated with aberrant expression of A1CF in human HCC. Of the 6 RNAs, Spag5 and Cdh1 mRNAs showed a significant positive co-occurrence with A1CF (Supplemental Figure 9A). Alterations in A1CF were observed in 9% of 360 patients with HCC, including increased gene copy number and increased mRNA expression in a subset as well as reduced A1CF expression in another subset, the latter reflecting either decreased mRNA or mutational alteration (Supplemental Figure 9A). These findings hint at the possibility that A1CF expression might be altered in patients with HCC.

To resolve that possibility, we examined immunohistochemical expression of A1CF in normal control subjects, cirrhotic patients, and patients with HCC. We observed homogeneous nuclear A1CF staining in control subjects (Figure 14A, top), with heterogeneous staining in cirrhotic nodules as well as in HCC with increased nuclear expression at the edge of the invasive front of the tumor (Figure 14A, bottom, arrowheads). We also performed immunohistochemical analysis of A1CF expression in a tissue microarray of human HCC samples generated at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota (clinical data included in Supplemental Table 2). We categorized A1CF staining into 4 groups based on average sample pixel intensity per high-power field, in both tumor and uninvolved tissue (Figure 14B and Table 3). A high level of A1CF staining correlated with advanced (F3/4) fibrosis in both uninvolved and tumor tissue from the entire cohort (Figure 14C) and was also correlated with higher levels of α-fetoprotein levels (Figure 14D). We used multivariable Cox proportional hazard modeling to show that A1CF staining intensity in the uninvolved tissue was predictive of overall survival, with worst survival associated with highest levels of A1CF expression. This implied prognostic role of increased A1CF staining intensity was independent of TNM stage, tumor number, and other putative prognostic factors included in the final model (Supplemental Table 3). Among a subgroup of 19 HCC patients in whom NAFLD was a potential underlying etiology (Methods and Supplemental Table 4), the adverse prognostic role of increased A1CF staining intensity was further substantiated with a progressive decrease in overall survival apparent in patients with increasing levels of A1CF expression (Figure 14E). Furthermore, using proportional hazard modeling, we found that A1CF expression remained predictive of survival after adjustment for recurrence and time to first recurrence in the subgroup with NAFLD (Supplemental Table 5). We also confirmed a significant, independent association of mRNA expression of A1CF with SPAG5 and with CDH1 in a second cohort of patient samples (Supplemental Table 6) of normal and cirrhotic liver (Supplemental Figure 9B), suggesting that the associations demonstrated in mice overexpressing A1cf may also be relevant to conditions (e.g., cirrhosis) that predispose to HCC in humans.

Figure 14 A1CF expression inferred from immunohistochemical staining in human HCC tissue microarray. (A) Top: A1CF staining of normal human liver showing homogeneous strong nuclear expression. Scale bars: 50 μm. Bottom: A1CF in cirrhotic and HCC tissue. Staining shows a gradient of expression with strong nuclear A1CF staining at the edge of cirrhotic nodules and tumor (arrowheads). Scale bars: 50 μm (first 3 panels) and 20 μm (last panel). (B) A1CF expression in 137 human samples from a tissue microarray. Samples were categorized according to A1CF staining evaluated by quantitation of pixels (see Methods). A representative image of each category is shown. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) A1CF expression and comparison among fibrosis categories in uninvolved and tumor tissues from all patients. Data represent mean ± SEM (unpaired t test). (D) A1CF expression in uninvolved tissue and comparison among patients with low and high levels of AFP, represented as mean ± SEM (unpaired t test). (E) Kaplan-Meier plots of the overall survival rates in HCC subjects with underlying NAFLD, stratified by A1CF staining intensity. Patients were divided into 4 quartiles based on A1CF total expression in uninvolved tissue. Patients with highest A1CF staining (quartile 4) show significantly reduced survival compared with patients with lower A1CF staining intensity (quartiles 1–3). Inset shows Cox proportional hazard values.