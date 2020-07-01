Advancing progress for patients with cancer through small business innovation research

NCI’s support of small business differs from that of the private sector. Private sector investors tend to invest in businesses with an established track record. NCI, on the other hand, is willing to take on more risk, funding innovative projects at an early, proof-of-concept stage. Additionally, private capital tends to flow preferentially toward technologies (e.g., novel therapeutics) with the highest potential for return on investment, whereas NCI can invest in technologies (e.g., devices and diagnostics) with a less straightforward path to commercialization, but where patient needs are just as significant. These funds are essential for helping projects advance to a stage at which private companies would be more interested in investing in further commercialization of these new technologies.

NCI funding is an extremely beneficial arrangement for startups because it is “nondilutive,” meaning the small business is not required to give up equity positions in its company. The intellectual property remains fully owned by the business, and there are no repayment conditions to the government.

SBIR/STTR offers funding opportunities for three phases of product development (Figure 1). Phase I is the initial feasibility/proof-of-concept phase, with a duration generally up to one year, and awards up to a maximum of $400,000. Should the technology prove successful, SBIR/STTR grantees may apply for Phase II funding, a fuller research-and-development phase with awards of up to $2 million.

Figure 1 Commercialization resources available at NCI SBIR Development Center. SBIR/STTR offers funding opportunities for 3 phases of technology development. Phase I is the initial proof-of-concept phase. Phase II is a fuller research-and-development stage of successful Phase I projects. The Phase IIB Bridge facilitates acceleration of project commercialization, a critical period commonly referred to as the “Valley of Death,” during which many companies fail. The Bridge was specifically instituted to deal with startups’ need for resources to advance their technology to a key inflection point — typically into human clinical trials. As early investment from the NCI has decreased the risk of failure for projects entering Phase IIB, projects have a high success rate for commercialization. Of note, the major distinguishing feature of the STTR program from the SBIR program is that projects must involve a cooperative research-and-development arrangement between small businesses and research institutions. Additionally, the project director/principal investigator in the STTR program is not required to have his/her main employment from the small business for the duration of the grant. For more information on these programs and resources, see https://sbir.cancer.gov/programseducation.

The next support phase, the Phase IIB Bridge award, is designed to help successful Phase II SBIR/STTR grantees accelerate the commercialization of their projects. The award addresses the critical period when many companies fail, commonly referred to as the “Valley of Death.” It was specifically instituted to deal with startups’ need for resources during this period, when they are seeking to advance their technology to a key inflection point — typically into human clinical trials.

The Phase IIB Bridge awards provide a maximum of $4 million for up to three years. Because NCI has already helped decrease the risk of failure of these technologies by funding them at their earliest stages, there is a greater likelihood that investors and/or strategic partners would be willing to invest alongside NCI in these more mature projects. Applicants for the Phase IIB Bridge awards are expected to raise matching funds from private sector investors, and the strength of their fundraising plans is a key component of peer review. This Bridge funding has been very successful; of 35 projects that were funded since the award was created ten years ago, 14 commercial products have been launched. Thus far, companies have been able to raise, on average, $4 in third-party funding for every $1 in NCI funding.