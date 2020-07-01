Venture capital in academia: does present reality call for more nonprofit venture?

In 2017, Mass General Brigham underscored the value of a venture fund that provides a path to develop technologies to advance medicine and serves as an investment that generates significant returns to support the hospital’s core mission of clinical care delivery. MGH and BWH invested $100M over ten years, and PIF raised $71M from external limited partners, based on the strength of returns to date (and derived from the great technologies created at Mass General Brigham). The external funding helped to validate the original model and enriched PIF decision making, as some of the external investors in PIF are pharmaceutical companies, and their scientists act as a sounding board for new investment ideas. With the larger fund, PIF moved from investing $2–$4M per company to investing $6–$10M per company. Since biotech companies generally need $50–$100M to reach an exit, $6–$10M allows PIF to have more leverage in the company creation process and can enable a voting board seat, thus providing more influence and oversight on the investment.

One emergent question speaks to the appropriate size of PIF. PIF was clearly not large enough at $35M, but would it be better to be bigger? If PIF were a $300M fund, the number of companies invested in could grow to 30, with $10M per newco, or larger investments could be available for projects that need substantially more seed money. A larger fund would bring the scale of technology development needed to retain scientific talent and further leverage the hospital’s impact on the local biotech ecosystem.

New venture firms such as PIF are a helpful step in transferring technology out of academia. Nonetheless, many ideas are not yet ready for PIF to tackle. Mass General Brigham has recently added a seed fund to further enable new opportunities called the Translational Innovation Fund (TIF). TIF plans to spend $5K to $2M on developing ideas to enable venture syndication. This pre-seed funding, again shepherded by industry veterans, should keep early technology development within the institution and allow for flexibility, especially as early science tends to evolve rapidly. This model should allow the investigator to spend time developing critical assays to de-risk the science for eventual transfer to a newco or pharma. This pre-seed funding not only protects innovative ideas from being discarded too early but also provides better returns for the hospital, either through increased pre-money valuations or via direct licensing to pharma companies, with greater upfront and downstream payments. The TIF model has only recently been added — it is the next phase of experimentation in our academic venture community.

In summary, the expansion of academic ventures will inevitably lead to faster translation of innovation from the bench to the bedside. The use of internal funds to expand on cutting-edge, but still immature, technologies can bring more advances into the clinical realm and provide a financial strategy to feed this engine. Moreover, academic hospitals can decide to use financial gains from innovation to support clinical operations in times of medical crises, such as the one we are facing with COVID-19. Wouldn’t it be remarkable to deploy profits from academic innovations to provide the best and most advanced care for our patients instead of for financial gain? Although there will be new challenges on the horizon, the partnership between academic scientists and venture capitalists can expand our ability to increase the speed and number of inventions and continue to transform the landscape of biomedicine.