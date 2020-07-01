The changing investment in translational science by academic medical centers: HOPE in the Valley of Death

Judicious allocation of resources for support of pipeline products could potentially accelerate licensing and facilitate successful regulatory approval. Funding the late preclinical development phase, i.e., after a lead product candidate is identified, is a particularly attractive opportunity, as it is underfunded by the NIH. In fact, this phase of product development was recognized by the former NIH director, Elias Zerhouni, as the “Valley of Death.” Promising ideas often fail because commercially directed research is significantly more expensive than early-stage discovery, as it can involve lengthy process development, scale-up, and IND-enabling toxicology testing. Support of this phase, however, may have significant financial impact for the institution, starting with upfront and milestone licensing payments, which can align the risk/reward ratio between AMCs and licensees, and can serve to incentivize faculty by elevating an inventor’s status among peers. After approval, downstream royalties from an institution’s product can be transformative.

Some crucial characteristics of programs structured to support late preclinical product development are in Table 1. Potentially underappreciated is the perception of equity of access, which is required for a collaborative, yet competitive, research environment. It is important that the application process be advertised throughout the institution. Reviews should be conducted by specific experts devoid of conflicts of interest, and outcomes should align with publicized criteria. Other key operational considerations include the following:

Table 1 Ideal components of a successful academic translational accelerator funding program

Fund eligibility. Limiting eligibility to late preclinical development potentially prevents competition in areas where external funding is available. Project readiness can be defined by availability of in vivo proof-of-concept efficacy, preceded by strong evidence for target validation. In addition, robust physicochemical data (e.g., co-crystallization) in support of drug-target interactions should be encouraged. Other measures of product readiness are proximity to pre-IND filing, including lead candidate characterization, preliminary toxicology, and clinical manufacturing and clinical trial concepts. Finally, IP protection for the product is critically important for licensing. Adherence to these requirements facilitates triage of immature projects or those lacking commercialization potential.

Application review. An efficient application process minimizes unnecessary written material that is both time consuming for applicants and difficult for reviewers to digest. Short templated project abstracts can be used for prescreening to triage projects that do not fulfill basic eligibility requirements. In preparing full applications, an iterative process can provide opportunities to coach applicants without experience in translational product development. For example, opportunities for applicants to present their project to a committee of experienced reviewers can provide valuable positive feedback, and gaps can be identified. Finally, an objective scoring system can be useful for comparative analyses of characteristics of projects accepted (or not) and subsequent achievement of milestones.

Program management. Incremental milestone funding decreases the investment risk while simultaneously enabling better monitoring of progress toward IND filing. To eliminate ambiguities, the plan itself should be structured in a way that achievement of a milestone can be easily determined. An experienced project manager can be central to assessing milestone achievement, anticipating and resolving bottlenecks, assisting with study reports, educating faculty on regulatory and manufacturing processes, and serving as liaison to contract research organizations (CROs).

Facilities to support the translational accelerator. The optimal level of infrastructure necessary to leverage commercialization opportunities depends greatly on the size and research output of the institution (2). However, this capability should include in-house GMP-compliant manufacturing, manufacturing process development, project management, and business development. A major investment in GMP manufacturing will also require quality-assurance capability for managing product release, facilities operations, and auditing activities. Finally, a regulatory capability, which oversees FDA submissions and compliance with other regulatory agencies, is critical for an efficient pipeline to the clinic. The regulatory group must also work with quality assurance and statisticians to ensure data integrity for regulatory document submissions. GMP manufacturing capabilities can also potentially decrease project risk and thereby be leveraged to enhance licensing terms.