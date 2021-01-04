The matrix metalloproteinase inhibitor IPR-179 has antiseizure and antiepileptogenic effects

Increased expression of MMPs and TIMPs in the hippocampus of patients with SE or TLE. Since MMP and TIMP expression have not been thoroughly studied in the epileptogenic human brain, we investigated the expression of MMPs and TIMPs in the hippocampus of patients who died shortly after SE (representing an acute phase of epileptogenesis) and in patients with drug-resistant TLE (representing a chronic phase of epileptogenesis).

Based on previous microarray studies in experimental TLE (22, 23), we first studied mRNA expression of MMP2, MMP3, MMP9, and MMP14 as well as TIMP1, TIMP2, TIMP3, and TIMP4 in fresh brain tissue (resected hippocampi) of patients with drug-resistant TLE. This could not be done for patients who died after SE, as freshly resected brain tissue was not available. Higher mRNA expression was observed in the hippocampus of patients with TLE for MMP2 (P < 0.0001; Figure 1A), MMP3 (P = 0.0401; Figure 1A), MMP14 (P = 0.0108; Figure 1A), TIMP2 (P = 0.0006; Figure 1B), and TIMP3 (P < 0.0001; Figure 1B) as compared with controls. The mRNA expression for MMP9 (Figure 1A), TIMP1, and TIMP4 (Figure 1B) did not change.

Figure 1 mRNA expression of MMPs and TIMPs in the human brain. mRNA expression of MMP2, MMP3, MMP9, and MMP14 and TIMP1, TIMP2, TIMP3, and TIMP4 in hippocampi of autopsy controls (n = 13) and patients with TLE and HS (TLE – HS) (n = 14). *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, Mann-Whitney U test. Dots represent individual samples, while histograms indicate group mean + SEM.

Next, we studied protein expression for MMPs and TIMPs in fixed brain tissue (hippocampus) of patients with SE or TLE as well as in the hippocampus of controls. MMP2 was moderately expressed in neurons and showed no to weak expression in cells with glial morphology in control brain tissue (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). In hippocampi from patients who died after SE, MMP2 expression was higher in neurons and glial cells (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D, and Supplemental Table 2) as compared with controls. In patients with TLE without hippocampal sclerosis (HS), MMP2 expression was higher in glia within CA1 as compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F, and Supplemental Table 2). In patients with TLE with HS, MMP2 expression was higher in both neurons and glial cells within the dentate gyrus (DG) and in glial cells within CA1 as compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 1, G and H). The expression of MMP2 in glial cells within the hippocampus was higher in patients with TLE with HS as compared with those without HS (Supplemental Table 2).

In controls, MMP3 was moderately expressed in glial cells, while no to weak immunoreactivity was observed in neurons (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). After SE, MMP3 expression was higher in pyramidal neurons of CA1 and in glial cells compared with those in controls (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D, and Supplemental Table 2). In patients with TLE, higher expression of MMP3 was observed in glial cells of the hippocampus as compared with controls. MMP3 expression in pyramidal cells of CA1 was higher in TLE with HS patients compared with both controls and TLE without HS patients (Supplemental Figure 2, E–H, and Supplemental Table 2).

In control hippocampal neurons, MMP9 was weakly expressed, while no expression was detected in glia (Figure 2, A and B). Higher MMP9 expression was observed in hippocampal neurons and glia of patients who died after SE (Figure 2, C and D, and Supplemental Table 2) compared with controls. In patients with TLE, expression in both neurons and glia was higher compared with that in controls (Figure 2, E–H, and Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 2 Expression of MMP9 protein in the DG and CA1 of the human hippocampus. In controls, MMP9 was weakly expressed in neurons while it was not detected in glial cells (A and B). Higher MMP9 expression was observed in hippocampal neurons and glia of patients who died after SE (C and D) compared with controls. In patients with TLE, expression in both neurons and glia was increased compared with that in controls (E–H). Scale bar: 50 μm. Arrowheads indicate positive cells with glial morphology. Arrows indicate positive neurons. Insets depict double labeling of MMP9 in NeuN-positive cells (neurons) and GFAP-positive cells (astrocytes), but not with CR3/43-positive cells (microglia). Photographs are taken from representative cases of control (n = 8), SE (n = 5), TLE without HS (TLE – no HS) (n = 5), and TLE with HS (TLE – HS) (n = 10) patients.

MMP14 was moderately expressed in neurons and weakly expressed in glial cells of control brain tissue (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). In patients with SE, high MMP14 expression was seen in hippocampal neurons and moderate expression in glial cells; this expression was higher compared with that in controls (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Table 2). In patients with TLE without HS, MMP14 expression was higher in glia within CA1 as compared with that in controls (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). MMP14 expression was higher in glia within the DG and CA1 as well as in CA1 pyramidal cells in patients with TLE with HS as compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H, and Supplemental Table 2).

TIMP1 expression was weak in both neurons and glial cells of controls (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Hippocampi of patients who died after SE had a moderate expression of TIMP1 in neurons and higher expression in glial cells compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). In patients with TLE without HS, TIMP1 expression was weak in neurons and glial cells (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). In TLE patients with HS, however, TIMP1 expression was higher in CA1 neurons and in glial cells within the DG and CA1 (Supplemental Figure 4, G and H, and Supplemental Table 3) compared with that in controls.

TIMP2 was moderately expressed in neurons of controls, but not expressed or weakly expressed in glial cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Patients who died after SE showed higher expression in both neurons and glial cells compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Patients with TLE without HS had higher expression in DG neurons and glia within the CA1 compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F, and Supplemental Table 3). In TLE with HS patients, glial expression in DG and CA1 and neuronal expression in CA1 were higher compared with that in controls. Moreover, neuronal and glial expression in the CA1 area was higher compared with that in TLE without HS patients (Supplemental Figure 5, G and H, and Supplemental Table 3).

In controls, TIMP3 was weakly to moderately expressed in neurons, while it could not be detected in glial cells (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). In patients who died after SE, weak to moderate TIMP3 expression was observed in neurons and higher expression was seen in glia of the DG (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D) compared with controls. In patients with TLE, TIMP3 expression was higher in both neurons and glia within the DG and compared with CA1 of controls (Supplemental Figure 6, E–H, and Supplemental Table 3).

Weak expression of TIMP4 was observed in neurons and glia of control hippocampi (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). In patients who died after SE, higher TIMP4 expression was seen in both neurons and glia compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D, and Supplemental Table 3). The same accounts for TLE patients; both neurons and glia showed higher expression of TIMP4 compared with that in controls, although the expression in glia within the CA1 was higher in patients with TLE with HS as compared with that in those with TLE without HS (Supplemental Figure 7, E–H, and Supplemental Table 3).

Fluorescent double labeling was performed to investigate the cellular localization of MMPs and TIMPs in patients with TLE with HS (See insets in Supplemental Figures 1–7 and Figure 2). All investigated MMPs and TIMPs colocalize with the neuronal marker NeuN. Colocalization of MMP2, MMP3, MMP9, MMP14, and TIMP1-4 was also observed with glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP), an astrocytic marker. Colocalization of MMP3 and TIMP3 was observed with the microglial markers CR3/43 and IBA-1, respectively.

Increased MMP expression in the electrical post-SE TLE rat model. Since increased expression of MMPs was evident in the human epileptogenic brain in the acute phase (shortly after SE) as well as during the chronic phase (in patients with drug-resistant TLE), we also studied the expression of MMPs during epileptogenesis in the electrical post-SE rat model in the hippocampus as well as in the parahippocampal cortex (PHC). We first assessed mRNA expression at 3 different time points after SE, each corresponding to the various phases of epileptogenesis: the acute phase (1 day after SE), the latent phase (1 week after SE, absence of electrographic seizures), and the chronic phase (3.5 months after SE, recurrent spontaneous electrographic seizures are evident). Mmp2 expression was higher 1 day after induction of SE (acute phase; in the DG, CA1, and PHC; P = 0.032, 0.008, 0.019, respectively), 1 week after SE (latent phase; in the DG, CA1, and PHC; P = 0.008, 0.008, 0.010, respectively), and 3.5 months after SE (chronic phase; in the DG and CA1; P = 0.032, 0.016, respectively; Figure 3A) compared with that in controls, with a peak during the latent phase. Mmp3 expression was higher compared with that in controls during the acute phase (in the DG, CA1, and PHC, P = 0.016, 0.008, 0.029, respectively), the latent phase (in the PHC, P = 0.010), and the chronic phase (in the DG and CA1; P = 0.016, 0.016, resp.; Figure 3B). Mmp9 expression was higher during the acute phase (DG, CA1, PHC; P = 0.016, 0.008, 0.029, respectively) and the chronic phase (DG, CA1, PHC; P = 0.016, 0.008, 0.016, respectively; Figure 3C) compared with that in controls. During the latent phase, Mmp9 mRNA expression was lower than during acute and chronic phases, though still higher compared with that in controls (in the DG and CA1; P = 0.008, 0.032, respectively). Mmp14 expression was higher (P < 0.05) compared with that in controls during the acute and latent phases in all regions investigated (DG, P = 0.016, 0.032, respectively; CA1, P = 0.008, 0.008, resp.; PHC, P = 0.029, 0.010, respectively; Figure 3D).

Figure 3 mRNA expression of MMPs in rat brain. mRNA expression of Mmp2 (A), Mmp3 (B), Mmp9 (C), and Mmp14 (D) in the DG, CA1, and PHC of post-SE rats sacrificed at different time points after SE, each corresponding to the phases of epileptogenesis: the acute phase (1 day after SE, n = 5), the latent phase (1 week after SE, absence of electrographic seizures, n = 6) and the chronic phase (3.5 months after SE, recurrent spontaneous electrographic seizures are evident, n = 5).*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test. Dots represent the individual rats, while histograms indicate group mean + SEM.

Next, we studied MMP9 protein expression during epileptogenesis. In control rats, weak MMP9 protein expression was observed in neurons, while it could not be detected in glial cells (Figure 4, A and B). During the acute phase, moderate MMP9 expression was seen in neurons and the immunoreactivity score (IRS) for glial cells within CA1 was higher compared with that in controls (P = 0.018; Supplemental Table 4 and Figure 4, C and D). In the latent phase, the MMP9 IRS was higher compared with controls in neurons of the DG (P = 0.012) and glial cells of both DG and CA1 (P = 0.027, P = 0.012, resp.; Figure 4, E and F). The IRS was also higher during the chronic phase in neurons of the DG and CA1 compared with controls (chronic progressive: P = 0.002, P = 0.01, respectively; chronic nonprogressive: P = 0.02, P = 0.024, respectively; Figure 4, G–J).

Figure 4 Expression of MMP9 in the dentate gyrus and CA1 of the rat hippocampus. In controls rats, MMP9 was weakly expressed in neurons while it could not be detected in cells with glial morphology (A and B). In acute and latent phases, moderate MMP9 expression was seen in neurons and weak expression was seen in glia (C–F). During the chronic phase, moderate to high MMP9 expression was observed in neurons, while MMP9 could hardly be detected in cells with glial morphology (G–J). Scale bar: 50 μm. Arrowheads indicate positive cells with glial morphology. Arrows indicate positive neurons. Photographs are taken from representative cases of control (n = 5), acute (n = 5), latent (n = 6), chronic nonprogressive (n = 5), and chronic progressive (n = 6) animals.

IPR-179 reduces seizure severity in the rapid-kindling rat model. Since we observed dysregulation of MMPs and TIMPs, including MMP2 and MMP9, in epileptogenic brain tissue, we evaluated the effects of the MMP2/MMP9 inhibitor IPR-179 on epileptogenesis. First, we studied the effects of IPR-179 on the development of epilepsy in the rapid-kindling rat model in the presence of IPR-179 (test phase) to test for the antiseizure effects of the drug as well as in the absence of IPR-179 (retest phase) to test for antiepileptogenic effects. Animals were randomly assigned to receive IPR-179 (n = 8), broad-spectrum MMP-inhibitor minocycline (n = 10), or vehicle (n = 8) intraperitoneally (i.p.) and were electrically stimulated 1 hour after injection 12 times a day on 3 consecutive days. The EEG was continuously recorded, and behavioral seizures were scored using Racine’s scale (24).

With the use of mixed-effects ordinal regression, an interaction between treatment group and stimulus number was observed for IPR-179 compared with vehicle (P = 0.017), while minocycline did not differ from vehicle. Taking a closer look at the individual stimulation numbers, IPR-179–treated rats showed less severe behavioral seizures in response to stimulation numbers 5, 8–10, 14, 23, 26, 29, and 31–34 (P = 0.033; 0.042; 0.042; 0.025; 0.005; 0.005; 0.033; 0.019; 0.025; 0.042; 0.042; 0.033, respectively) compared with vehicle-treated animals (Figure 5, A and B). Less severe behavioral seizures were seen in minocycline-treated rats compared with vehicle-treated rats in response to stimulation numbers 5 and 9 during the first day of stimulation (P = 0.028; Figure 5, A and C). During retest stimulations (in the absence of the drug and when IPR-179 could not be detected in the blood anymore), IPR-179–treated rats showed less severe behavioral scores in response to stimulation 1, 2, and 3 compared with vehicle-treated rats (P = 0.033; 0.033; 0.042, respectively), while minocycline-treated rats only showed less severe behavioral scores during stimulation 5 (P = 0.034; Figure 5, A–C).

Figure 5 The effects of IPR-179 on seizure development in the rapid-kindling rat model. Percentages of behavioral scores according to Racine’s scale in rats treated with vehicle (A, n = 8), IPR-179 (B, n = 8), or minocycline (C, n = 10) during the test and retest phase. Mixed effects ordinal regression revealed a difference in the interaction between treatment and stimulus number was observed for IPR-179 compared with vehicle (P < 0.05). During kindling, IPR-179–treated rats (B) showed less severe behavioral seizures (stimulation 5, 8–10, 14, 23, 26, 29, 31–34; P < 0.05) compared with vehicle-treated animals (A). Less severe behavioral seizures were seen in minocycline-treated rats (C) compared with vehicle-treated rats (A) (stimulation 5 and 9; P < 0.05). In the absence of the drug, IPR-179–treated rats showed less severe behavioral scores during stimulation 1, 2, and 3 (B) compared with vehicle-treated rats (A), while minocycline-treated rats only showed less severe behavioral scores during stimulation 5 (C). IPR-179–treated rats had a tendency toward more stage 1 and fewer stage 2 and stage 5 seizures compared with vehicle-treated rats (D). During the kindling retest, there was a tendency toward more stage 1 and fewer stage 5 seizures in IPR-treated rats versus vehicle-treated rats (D). IPR-179–treated rats showed a higher relative expression of nectin-3 ratio of full protein over SPF (E). Data shown represent mean + SEMs. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test (A–C and E), 2-way RM ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s post hoc test (D).

During the initial 3 days of kindling, a trend toward more stage 1 and fewer stage 2 and stage 5 seizures was observed for IPR-179–treated rats compared with vehicle-treated rats, suggesting IPR-179 reduced seizure severity. During the kindling retest, a trend toward more stage 1 and fewer stage 5 seizures was observed for IPR-179–treated rats versus vehicle-treated rats (Figure 5D).

The weight of the body, brain, and liver of IPR-179–treated animals was not different between vehicle-treated and control animals (data not shown), and no other signs of behavioral toxicity were observed (this includes overall appearance, aggressiveness during manipulation, motor activity, and anxiety; see Supplemental Figure 11). Furthermore, morphological changes in organs were not noticed during necropsy examination of the animals. We therefore conclude that IPR-179 did not have serious adverse effects.

As a read-out for MMP9 activity, Western blot analysis was performed for nectin-3, which is targeted for degradation by MMP9, resulting in the formation of a small proteolytic fragment (SPF). The ratio of the full nectin-3 protein over the SPF was increased in IPR-179–treated kindled rats compared with vehicle-treated kindled rats, confirming that MMP9 activity was inhibited (P = 0.004; Figure 5E).

As it is known that both seizures and epilepsy can cause cell death, we were wondering whether IPR-179 treatment could ameliorate neuronal loss in the hippocampus. Using NeuN immunohistochemistry, neurons were counted in the hilus of the dorsal and ventral hippocampus (Supplemental Figure 15, A and B). A trend toward a lower neuronal density was observed in kindled, vehicle-treated rats compared with control animals. In contrast, a trend toward a higher neuronal density was observed in IPR-179–treated rats compared with vehicle-treated animals, while that was absent in minocycline-treated rats.

Antiseizure effects of IPR-179 in the intrahippocampal KA mouse model. To evaluate the effects of IPR-179 on seizure development after SE, we used the intrahippocampal KA injection model and implanted C57BL/6J mice with electrodes for telemetric EEG recordings (Figure 6A). The implanted mice were randomly assigned to receive vehicle (n = 8) or IPR-179 (n = 10) i.p. after induction of SE. SE severity after KA injection did not differ between IPR-179 and vehicle groups in terms of the number of convulsion periods during the first hour after KA injection (P = 0.673, IPR-179: 11.2 ± 1.1; vehicle: 10.4 ± 1.5; Supplemental Figure 9A).

Figure 6 The effects of IPR-179 on seizure development in the intrahippocampal KA mouse model. Experimental schedule with key milestones (A). Typical EEG recording of a seizure (B). Higher temporal resolution recordings of baseline (light blue), interictal (black), and ictal (red) activities outlined in B are shown (C, left). One second–long EEG epochs outlined by a red box (C, left) are further expanded (C, right). 2D representation of EEG-template library based on these epochs according to the power and coastline of recorded signals (D). Representations of epochs (C, right) are highlighted by circles of the same colors used to outline epochs. The log 10 of epileptiform spike epoch counts on days 3, 9, and 17 (E), the percentage for epileptiform epochs (F), the total number of seizures (G), and average seizure durations (H) were reduced after IPR-197 treatment. Two-way RM ANOVA revealed a difference in distribution of epileptiform spike periods on day 3 (F 1,14 = 5.127, P = 0.040), day 9 (F 1,14 = 8.985, P = 0.010), and day 17 (F 1,14 = 5.667, P = 0.032). Holm-Šidák post hoc test (E); unpaired t test was applied (H); Mann-Whitney U test due to non-Gaussian distribution of values (F and G). Data shown represent mean + SEMs; dots in histograms represent individual samples. Vehicle, n = 7; IPR-179, n = 9. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To follow the antiseizure effects of IPR-179, EEG recordings were performed in all mice for 24 hours per day every other day over a 3-week period. Ictal and interictal periods were automatically detected using a library of manually selected individual templates and customized software, as previously described (25, 26) (Figure 6, A–D). As shown in Figure 6F, IPR-179 reduced the number of epileptiform spike epochs with ictal and interictal activities (2-way repeated measures [RM] ANOVA, P = 0.045, Figure 6F; P = 0.020, Figure 6F). Furthermore, IPR-179 attenuated the number of long epileptiform spike epochs on days 3, 7, 9, 11, 15, and 17 (P = 0.040, 0.044, 0.010, 0.030, 0.023, 0.032, respectively) and showed a similar tendency on days 5, 19, and 21 (P = 0.061, 0.076, and 0.064, respectively; Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 9B). In mice treated with IPR-179, only 2 of 9 analyzed animals showed electrographic seizures on day 21 after KA injection. In the vehicle group, 4 of 7 mice showed seizures on that day. Analysis of EEG seizure duration and frequency revealed that IPR-179 reduced the number of seizures for the whole recording period of 3 weeks (P = 0.012, Figure 6G) and for individual days (2-way RM ANOVA, P = 0.015, Figure 6G). Similarly, the mean duration of seizures during the whole recording period (P = 0.006, Figure 6H) and the duration of seizures on individual days (2-way RM ANOVA, P = 0.019, Figure 6H) were reduced by IPR-179. To evaluate the effects of IPR-179 during activity (dark) and inactivity (light) phases of circadian rhythm, we computed the percentages of ictal plus interictal events as a function of time after IPR-179/vehicle injection (Supplemental Figure 10). There was a difference between vehicle and IPR-179 groups (2-way RM ANOVA, P = 0.025; P = 0.021; Supplemental Figure 10B), with a stronger effect of IPR-179 during the activity phase.

Impaired learning and memory functions are recognized as typical comorbidities associated with epilepsy (27). Here, the novel object recognition (Figure 7A) and labyrinth (dry maze) (Figure 7D) tests were applied to evaluate the ability of mice to memorize objects and spatial configurations, and the open-field test served to control locomotor activity and general anxiety of the mice. In the open-field test, the distance traveled by IPR-179–treated mice was not different from that of the control group both before KA injection (P = 0.938, 43.2 ± 4.3 vs. 42.7 ± 4.1 m; Supplemental Figure 11A) and 3 weeks after injection (P = 0.991, 63.3 ± 6.1 vs. 63.1 ± 8.4 m; Supplemental Figure 11D). The time that IPR-179–treated mice spent in the central zone of observation chamber was also close to that of the control group before (P = 0.744, 184.4 ± 17.5 vs. 174.4 ± 25.3 s; Supplemental Figure 11B) and 3 weeks after KA injection (P = 0.822, 131.5 ± 11.4 vs. 135.6 ± 14.7 s; Supplemental Figure 11E). Since objects were placed in the central area of the open-field chamber, a potential anxiety bias in the performance of mice in the novel object recognition test was unlikely. In that same test, before KA injection, animals in both the IPR-179 group and control groups showed a normal ability to discriminate a novel object from a familiar one (P = 0.0103; 0.0459, respectively; Figure 7B); there was no difference in discrimination ratios between groups (P = 0.834, 15.2% ± 4.0% vs. 16.5% ± 4.6%; Figure 7B). Three weeks after KA injection, vehicle-treated animals could not discriminate a novel object (exploration time: 35.3 ± 4.1 s) from a familiar one (exploration time: 34.1 ± 9.5 s; discrimination ratio: 5.5% ± 7.1%, P > 0.1; Figure 7C), while IPR-179–treated mice spent more time with the novel object (45.9 ± 10.7 s) compared with the familiar one (23.3 ± 5.0 s, P = 0.0023) and thus could reliably discriminate novel objects (discrimination ratio: 26.5% ± 6.3%, P = 0.044; Figure 7C). In the labyrinth test, IPR-179–treated animals showed a tendency to improve their performance compared with the control group on both days 2 and 3 after initial presentation to the labyrinth (Figure 7, E and F), but the difference between treatments in terms of latency, distance, or mistakes made to approach the reward area did not reach the level of significance.

Figure 7 Effects of IPR-179 on memory deficits. Effects of IPR-179 on novel object recognition memory (A–C) and spatial navigation (D–F) deficits associated with epileptogenesis in mice (vehicle, n = 7; IPR-179, n = 9). For the novel object recognition test (A), exploration time at familiar and novel objects and discrimination ratio before (B) and 3 weeks after KA injection (C) are shown. Data represent mean + SEMs; dots in histograms represent individual samples; box-and-whisker plots display median with 5–95 percentiles. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; t test (Mann-Whitney U test is applied for comparing exploration time). The design of the labyrinth (dry maze) and the typical navigation routes between the start and reward areas during sessions 1, 4, and 7 (D). The latency to approach the reward area (E) and numbers of entering nonreward corners (F) are shown for all training sessions. Two-way RM ANOVA did not reveal a difference between groups in the labyrinth test.

Antiepileptogenic effects of IPR-179 in the intrahippocampal KA mouse model. After observing the strong antiseizure effects of chronically applied IPR-179, we asked whether treatment with IPR-179 starting 6 hours after induction of SE and lasting for 7 days would be sufficient to inhibit epileptogenesis and thus persistently reduce seizures during the 7-week period after IPR-179 treatment. The time course of the experiment is shown in Figure 8A, which includes 2 days of baseline EEG recording, 2 weeks of EEG recording sessions either directly after induction of SE or after 6 weeks, and behavioral experiments between and after the EEG sessions.

Figure 8 Effects of short-term IPR-179 treatment on epileptogenesis in the intrahippocampal KA mouse model. Experimental schedule with key milestones (A). Two-way RM ANOVA revealed the effects of IPR-179 treatment on epileptiform spike epoch counts (F 1,14 = 6.974, P = 0.019) (B) and total number of seizures (F 1,14 = 9.281, P = 0.009) (C). The average seizure duration during the week of IPR-179 treatment was also reduced (F 1,14 = 6.413, P = 0.024) (D). Epileptiform activity as a function of the circadian hour (E, left) and the circadian phase (E, right) was averaged for all EEG-monitoring days. Two-way RM ANOVA revealed differences between groups (F 1,14 = 9.117, P = 0.009 and F 1,14 = 8.862, P = 0.010, respectively). The effects of short-term IPR-179 treatment on memory deficits associated with epileptogenesis in mice were evaluated with the novel object recognition test (F) and novel object location test (G). Data are represented as mean + SEMs; dots in histograms represent individual samples; box-and-whisker plots display median with 5–95 percentiles. The log 10 scale is used for B, C, and D. Vehicle, n = 7; IPR-179, n = 9. Two-way RM ANOVA on ranks was applied for panels B, C, and D due to non-Gaussian distribution of values. +P < 0.1; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, Holm-Šidák post hoc test. A paired t test was applied to compare exploration times within the same treatment group. A nonpaired t test was used to compare the discrimination ratios between treatment groups.

The implanted C57BL/6J mice were randomly assigned to receive vehicle (n = 7) or IPR-179 (n = 9) after induction of SE. Comparison of the SE severity after KA injection showed no difference between IPR-179 and vehicle groups in terms of number of convulsion periods during the first hour after KA injection (P = 0.763, IPR-179: 12.4 ± 0.9; vehicle: 13.0 ± 1.7; Supplemental Figure 12, A and B) and occurrence of epileptiform epochs (F 1,14 = 1.905, P = 0.189; Supplemental Figure 12C). SE was followed by a high number of electrographic seizures in vehicle-treated mice (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 13A), whereas IPR-179 reduced the number of epileptiform spike epochs during the whole EEG recording period (2-way RM ANOVA, F 1,14 = 6.974, P = 0.019). Post hoc analysis revealed that IPR-179–treated animals had fewer epileptiform epochs on several days (Figure 8B). The effect of IPR-179 was significant during the treatment (F 1,14 = 25.678, P = 0.0002) and the following week (F 1,14 = 5.423, P = 0.0354), and the trend was preserved even 6–7 weeks after the end of IPR-179 treatment (F 1,14 = 2.309, P = 0.151; Supplemental Figure 13, B–D). Analyzing the effects of IPR-179 over separate days revealed that IPR-179 persistently reduced the occurrence of long epileptiform epochs during IPR-179 treatment, but also afterward (examples are shown for days 2, 14, and 48 in Supplemental Figure 12D). Analysis of EEG seizure frequency also revealed that IPR-179 reduced the number of seizures for the whole recording period (F 1,14 = 9.281, P = 0.009, Figure 8C) as well as for most of the days (P < 0.05, Figure 8C). The mean duration of seizures was reduced during the treatment week (F 1,14 = 6.413, P = 0.024, Figure 8D), but not afterwards. Analysis of IPR-179 effects during activity (dark) and inactivity (light) phases of circadian rhythm revealed a stronger effect during the activity phase (data for whole recording period: F 1,14 = 8.862, P = 0.010, Figure 8E). Performing analysis on a weekly basis showed that the epileptiform activity was reduced at both phases of circadian rhythm during IPR-179 injections, but that after drug withdrawal, the effect of IPR-179 was significant only during the activity phase (Supplemental Figure 13, B–D).

Behavioral analysis revealed no effects of IPR-179 on the control locomotor activity and general anxiety (time spent in the center) of mice in the open field test in this cohort of animals 30 days after SE (Supplemental Figure 14), which was similar to what we observed for the first cohort. Five weeks after KA injection, vehicle-treated animals could not discriminate a novel object (exploration time: 26.6 ± 2.9 s) from the familiar one (exploration time: 28.4 ± 1.7 s; discrimination ratio: –4.4% ± 5.6%, P = 0.587; Figure 8F), while IPR-179–treated mice spent more time at the novel object (35.4 ± 1.7 s) compared with the familiar one (21.5 ± 3.0 s). Thus, IPR-179 could improve recognition of novel objects (discrimination ratio: 27.6% ± 7.1%, P = 0.002; Figure 8F) even 1 month after the end of treatment. As strong effects of chronic IPR-179 treatment were not observed in the labyrinth (data not shown), we decided to switch to another spatial learning test, the novel object location. Nine weeks after KA injection, vehicle-treated animals could not discriminate between an object moved to a new location (exploration time: 20.2 ± 2.8 s) and an object that was not relocated (exploration time: 20.3 ± 1.9 s; discrimination ratio: –2.6% ± 7.5%, P = 0.961; Figure 8G). In contrast, IPR-179–treated mice spent more time at the object at the new location (28.0 ± 4.3 s) compared with the object that was not relocated (18.8 ± 1.9 s) and thus could reliably discriminate novel object location (discrimination ratio: 16.6% ± 6.4%, P = 0.0489; Figure 8G). Thus, these data indicate that inhibition of MMP2/9 during the first week after SE resulted in a 2-month reduction in seizure rate and improved behavioral performance in cognitive tasks.