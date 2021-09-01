Severe consequences of a high-lipid diet include hydrogen sulfide dysfunction and enhanced aggression in glioblastoma

HFD consumption drives CSC enrichment and accelerates glioblastoma progression. To test whether HFD modulates the growth and initiation of GBM, we employed both syngeneic mouse models (GL261, CT2A, KR158) and human patient–derived GBM models (hGBM 23, hGBM 124, hGBM 3691) in a series of in vivo experiments performed according to the schematic presented in Figure 1A. Experiments were initiated using animals of equivalent body mass and fat composition. Animals fed the HFD gained body mass (Supplemental Figure 3A) as a product of fat accumulation (Supplemental Figure 3B) over time throughout the duration of the experiment. Compared with control diet–fed mice, HFD-fed tumor-bearing animals experienced a significant reduction of overall survival (Figure 1, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 3C). Importantly, in the absence of GBM, HFD consumption does not limit survival. Under specific experimental conditions, a HFD has even been attributed to increased longevity (35) and protection against midlife mortality (36) in rodent models of aging. For each of the 3 syngeneic GBM models, these experiments were repeated across multiple cohorts in a limiting-dilution format using progressively fewer tumor cells at the time of intracerebral injection. Regardless of the initial cell dosage, a greater number of animals in the HFD group succumbed to disease during the course of the experiment, indicating that HFD induced a higher tumor initiation frequency compared with those that consumed the control diet. Specifically, 2- to 3-fold fewer tumor cells were required to initiate tumors that drove animals to the experimental endpoint under conditions of HFD consumption (Figure 1, E–G). Interrogation of the tumor microenvironment using standard immunofluorescence techniques revealed 3 contributing factors that helped to explain this enhanced tumor aggression. First, in accordance with the increased CSC frequency suggested by the in vivo limiting-dilution analysis, histological examination revealed a marked increase in the percentage of SOX2+ tumor cells within the brains of HFD-fed mice compared with mice fed the control diet (Figure 1, H–J). CSC enrichment was also verified in vitro using the patient-derived GBM models hGBM 23 and hGBM 3691, which were treated with escalating doses of the mono-unsaturated fatty acid oleic acid. Compared with vehicle-treated cells, lipid treatment resulted in dose-responsive expression increases in SOX2 and growth-associated protein 43 (GAP43), another CSC-associated protein (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). Second, HFD consumption triggered a significant increase in tumor cell proliferation in vivo when compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 3, F–H). Third, necrosis was rarely present within the tumor microenvironment of HFD-fed mice. In contrast, sites of pseudopalisading necrosis were far more prevalent in tumor-bearing mice fed the control diet (Supplemental Figure 3, F and I–K). Thus, the combination of increased tumor cell proliferation, protection from cell death, and induction of the CSC phenotype helps to explain the truncated survival observed in tumor-bearing animals fed the HFD.

Figure 1 High-fat diet consumption drives CSC enrichment and accelerates glioblastoma progression. (A) In vivo experimental design employed to test whether HFD consumption modifies GBM progression. (B–D) For the syngeneic GBM models CT2A and GL261, as well as the patient-derived GBM model hGBM 23, Kaplan-Meier survival analysis confirmed significant truncation of overall survival under conditions of HFD consumption compared with consumption of control diets. P values determined by log-rank survival analysis and experimental group (n) size noted above. (E–G) In vivo limiting dilution analysis was performed for the 3 syngeneic GBM models CT2A, GL261, and KR158. For each model, tumors were initiated using 50,000, 20,000, 15,000, 10,000, and 5000 cells per animal. P values were determined using the Walter and Eliza Hall ELDA portal (60) comparing the total number of endpoint animals in the HFD group versus the control diet group at the conclusion of each set of experiments. (H and I) Representative immunofluorescence micrographs of the CSC population observed in the GBM tumor microenvironment under HFD- versus chow-fed conditions. Scale bars: 75 μm. The CSC-associated transcription factor SOX2 was visualized in red; MCM2, visualized in green, identified the bulk tumor cell population; and nuclei were visualized in blue using DAPI. (J) SOX2 fluorescence intensity, normalized to the MCM2 fluorescence intensity, allowed us to measure CSC enrichment within the tumor microenvironment. Each dot represents the fluorescence intensity of the SOX2 signal divided by the fluorescence intensity of the MCM2 signal for each image. P value determined by unpaired t test.

HFD consumption drives stem cell phenotype enrichment. We reasoned that HFD consumption may result in intracerebral lipid enrichment, which in turn may act directly (and/or indirectly) to increase proliferation and self-renewal within the tumor cell population. Therefore, matched tumor-bearing and non–tumor-bearing hemispheres were isolated from the brains of multiple HFD-fed and control diet–fed GBM-bearing animals at their experimental endpoints. To determine which lipid species were altered, we interrogated these specimens using mass spectrometry–based nontargeted lipidomic analysis (Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 1). When normalized to the set of chow-fed healthy specimens, we observed 2 modes of in vivo lipid alteration. First, we identified a variety of lipids enriched specifically within the tumors isolated from HFD-fed mice (Figure 2B). These lipid species were expressed at substantially greater levels within tumors of HFD-fed animals compared with the contralateral healthy tissues derived from the same mice as well as tissues isolated from control diet–fed mice. Second, we identified a separate set of lipids enriched generally within the brains of HFD-fed animals, regardless of the presence of tumor (Figure 2C). Expression of these species was significantly increased in the HFD-derived specimens compared with the control diet–fed specimens but was not different between the tumor-derived and contralateral specimens isolated from the HFD-fed mice. With the exception of 2 polyunsaturated ceramide species (HexCer 34:1;2 and HexCer 34:1;3), the lipids observed within the HFD, tumor-bearing brain were either saturated, mono-, or di-unsaturated lipid species, consistent with heavy consumption of a saturated fat–based diet. As ceramide lipids have a strong association with cellular stress (37, 38), which is commonly induced within the caustic growth zones (39, 40) of GBM, we omitted these species from our analysis. Based on this nontargeted lipid assessment, we concluded that HFD consumption induced accumulation of saturated fats within the brain and tumor microenvironment of HFD-fed animals. This nonstandard lipid accumulation, in turn, may have contributed to the hyperaggressive disease that presented in these animals. Rather than narrow our study to the function of an individual lipid, we hypothesized that increased proliferation, CSC phenotype induction, and/or CSC selection and expansion were driven by overall saturated lipid accumulation.

Figure 2 Consumption of HFD drives intracerebral lipid accumulation, promoting tumor cell viability and self-renewal. (A) Heatmap representing the top 10 most abundant and the bottom 10 least abundant lipids of 216 total lipid species identified by untargeted lipidomic analysis. Four groups (HFD-fed, tumor-bearing hemisphere; HFD-fed, contralateral hemisphere; chow-fed, tumor-bearing hemisphere; and chow-fed, contralateral hemisphere) were compared; n = 5 specimens per group. Heatmap data were normalized to the chow-fed, contralateral hemisphere group. Two modes of lipid enrichment were noted. (B) Four saturated lipid species, including phosphatidylglycerol (PG) 36:0, were identified specifically within the tumors of the HFD-fed animals. P value determined by 1-way ANOVA. (C) Nine mono- or di-unsaturated lipid species, including PG 36:2, were identified within the HFD-fed brain and tumor. P value determined by 1-way ANOVA. In vitro treatment of either (D) KR158 or (G) CT2A with the mono-unsaturated fatty acid oleic acid 18:1 increased tumor cell viability in a dose-dependent manner. P value determined by 2-way ANOVA. (E and F) In vitro limiting dilution analysis conducted with KR158 indicated self-renewal enhancement resulting from exposure to excess oleic or linoleic acid. P values were determined using the Walter and Eliza Hall ELDA portal (60).

To test whether excess saturated lipid might increase tumor cell proliferation and self-renewal, we supplemented the standard growth media employed for the syngeneic GBM models with the mono- or di-unsaturated fatty acids oleic or linoleic acid. We then compared cellular growth and self-renewal in the presence of exogenous fatty acid with growth under control conditions. GBM cells grown in excess lipid were induced into a state of hyperproliferation (Figure 2, D and G) and exhibited increased self-renewal (Figure 2, E and F). Thus, in accordance with our hypothesis, we concluded that excess saturated lipid was acting directly on tumor cells and contributing to the enhanced GBM progression and increased CSC frequency observed in the context of HFD consumption.

While these findings indicated that saturated fats work directly on tumor cells, they did not rule out the possibility that lipid accumulation within the HFD-fed brain may have established an environment that selected for one or multiple stem-like populations. Our lipidomic profiling revealed a host of species that accumulated in the brains of HFD-fed animals regardless of the presence of a tumor. This finding reinforced the idea that long-term HFD consumption might shift the overall nutrient landscape of the brain, introducing a selective pressure for the enrichment of stem-like cells with an enhanced ability to forage and metabolize a diverse set of energy substrates, including lipids (41). To test whether HFD consumption established a stem cell–selective environment globally within the brain, we introduced a cohort of female, non–tumor-bearing C57BL/6J mice to ad libitum HFD, matched to a control cohort maintained on standard rodent chow. These differential diets were maintained for approximately 50 days, a time period roughly equal to the survival of HFD-fed GBM-transplanted mice. Using standard immunofluorescence techniques, we then carefully examined the subventricular zones (SVZs) of these differentially fed animals for the expansion of endogenous neural stem and progenitor cells (NSPCs). Staining for the stem cell–associated transcription factor SOX2 revealed a remarkable amplification of the NSPC fraction within the SVZs of the HFD-fed cohort compared with control animals (Supplemental Figure 4). Based on these data, we concluded that HFD consumption established an environment within the brain in which proliferation and self-renewal of stem-like tumor and NSPCs were selectively enhanced. Therefore, we continued to evaluate molecular mechanisms that are modulated by HFD feeding in general, rather than the actions of a specific lipid species.

The diet-modifiable metabolite hydrogen sulfide serves as a GBM tumor suppressor. Long-term HFD consumption inhibits production of the gasotransmitter H 2 S, a byproduct of cysteine metabolism and a feature of the transsulfuration metabolic pathway (Figure 3A). While this diet-induced inhibition has been well documented in the livers of HFD-fed mice (22), we observed an approximate 50% reduction in H 2 S synthesis within the brains of HFD-fed tumor-bearing mice (Figure 3B). We began our investigation into H 2 S and glioma by analyzing data curated by The Cancer Genome Atlas (Figure 3, C–E) and the Chinese Glioma Genome Atlas (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C) to ascertain whether the expression of H 2 S synthesizing enzymes correlated with various types of glioma. Both data sets indicated that patients with GBM present with the lowest average expression of CBS and MPST, whereas the mRNA expression of CGL remains intact. Importantly, despite stable CGL transcript expression, recent work confirmed that the enzymatic function of both MPST and CGL was suppressed across multiple grades of astrocytoma and was entirely nonfunctional in the context of GBM (29). These findings suggest a tumor-suppressive role for H 2 S insofar as the shutdown of H 2 S synthesis confers a growth advantage to various pathologies within the glioma family (28). To test the hypothesis that H 2 S serves as a tumor suppressor specifically for GBM, we assessed the proliferation of cultured GBM cells treated with the potent and selective CGL inhibitor propargylglycine (PAG). Treatment with PAG inhibited H 2 S production in each of the syngeneic GBM models (Supplemental Figure 5D). Further, inhibition of H 2 S synthesis induced hyperproliferation (Figure 4, A–D) and protected against the cytotoxic effects of the standard-of-care chemotherapeutic temozolomide compared with vehicle controls (Supplemental Figure 5E). Because inhibition of H 2 S synthesis drove GBM cell proliferation, we reasoned that H 2 S replacement should suppress GBM tumor cell growth. We compared the in vitro IC 50 value for sodium hydrosulfide (NaHS), a potent and fast-acting H 2 S donor, as well as for GYY 4137, a slow-releasing H 2 S donor, using multiple syngeneic and patient-derived GBM models and 2 liver cancer control cell lines (HepG2 and NCTC 1469) (Figure 4, A, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 6). We observed that patient-derived GBM cell viability was suppressed to a far greater degree than that of the mouse GBM or control liver cancer cell lines. These data support the conclusion that H 2 S is a diet-modifiable tumor suppressor of GBM. Additionally, these data suggest that HFD consumption sufficiently depleted this tumor suppressor, such that the HFD-fed mice experienced a hyperaggressive presentation of the disease.

Figure 3 HFD and gliomagenesis inhibit H 2 S production. (A) Schematic detailing the generation of H 2 S as a byproduct of cysteine metabolism associated with MPST activity and the transsulfuration pathway. (B) H 2 S production analysis indicates that HFD consumption results in decreased H 2 S synthesis in the tumors of HFD-fed mice compared with tumors isolated from mice fed a control diet. Each well contains tumor tissue homogenate from separate and distinct experimental animals. P values determined by unpaired t test. (C and D) Human patient data curated by The Cancer Genome Atlas Low-Grade Glioma and GBM data set indicate that patients with GBM present with the lowest average expression of the H 2 S-generating enzymes CBS and MPST. (E) While the mRNA expression of CGL remained stable across glioma subtype, previously published biochemical analysis confirmed that this enzyme is nonfunctional in the context of GBM.

Figure 4 Inhibition of H 2 S production results in GBM tumor cell hyperproliferation. (A) Schematic detailing how each chemical agent modifies production of H 2 S. (B–D) CellTiter Glo viability analysis confirmed that in vitro treatment with the CGL-selective inhibitor PAG increased GL261, KR158, and CT2A tumor cell viability compared with vehicle controls. P value determined by 2-way ANOVA. (E–G) H 2 S supplementation using the chemical donor sodium hydrosulfide (NaHS) or GYY 4137 resulted in selective viability reduction for human (hGBM 23) tumor cells compared with the non-GBM (NCTC 1469) liver cell line. IC 50 values were determined based on nonlinear regression analysis. While representative IC 50 curves for hGBM 23 and NCTC 1469 are depicted here, IC 50 concentrations were determined for a total of 3 human GBM specimens, 2 syngeneic GBM specimens, and 2 non-GBM cell lines (Supplemental Figure 6).

HFD consumption but not obesity drives GBM acceleration. There are a number of cancers, including hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), that are accelerated by HFD consumption but also by the metabolic state that accompanies obesity regardless of diet (33, 34, 42). Our experimental animals were primed with HFD for 2 weeks prior to tumor introduction; however, their body fat percentage did not reflect obesity (≥25%) until much later (~3 weeks) in the experiment (Supplemental Figure 3B). Because obesity, and not diet, is the predominant clinical variable that is collected and used as an epidemiological benchmark, we wanted to understand the degree to which obesity contributed to GBM acceleration separate from HFD consumption. We therefore turned to the LepOB mutant mouse, which exhibits many of the hallmark physiological features of metabolic syndrome, including obesity (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B), as a result of hyperphagic consumption of standard rodent chow. We compared the overall survival of tumor-bearing LepOB mice and C57BL/6J mice, both fed a control, low-fat diet. Under conditions of obesity but in the absence of HFD, no GBM acceleration was observed. Overall survival was not significantly different between tumor-bearing LepOB and C57BL/6J mice (Supplemental Figure 7C). Further, analysis of the excised endpoint tumors revealed identical capacities for H 2 S production (Supplemental Figure 7D). Thus, inhibition of H 2 S synthesis, which accelerated GBM progression, required HFD consumption, and the metabolic profile associated with obesity was not sufficient to drive hyperaggression in GBM.

Enhanced cellular metabolism results from H 2 S inhibition. To this point, we focused exclusively on experimental animals held under precisely controlled dietary conditions. Given this degree of control, we observed robust attenuation in the enzymatic production of H 2 S (Figure 3B). The degree to which H 2 S suppression translates to the human condition and the function that inhibition might serve remains a critical and unresolved question. To address this question, we collected and analyzed tissues from 5 patients with GBM and 5 noncancerous control brain specimens that had been flash frozen at the time of isolation. Initial examination for the ability to produce H 2 S revealed that GBM tissue produced approximately 50% of this critical tumor suppressor compared with the level observed in noncancerous control tissues (Figure 5A). Leveraging a modified biotin thiol assay to isolate S-sulfhydrated proteins coupled to protein mass spectrometry–based analysis, we further analyzed these specimens to generate differential cancer versus noncancer S-sulfhydrome profiles. Consistent with the reduced H 2 S production, we noted a dramatic decrease in the number of S-sulfhydrated proteins within the GBM specimens compared with controls (Figure 5B). S-sulfhydration loss affected more than 400 discrete proteins (Supplemental Table 2) mechanistically involved in multiple molecular pathways. We then stratified the S-sulfhydrated protein landscape into biochemical pathways using KEGG pathway analysis (Figure 5C). In the context of GBM, protein S-sulfhydration was dysregulated across multiple metabolic pathways. Carbon metabolism, pyruvate and amino acid metabolism, oxidative phosphorylation, and glycolysis were all significantly impacted through the loss of H 2 S signaling. Notably, we also observed depletion of S-sulfhydrated proteins (Supplemental Figure 5F and Supplemental Table 3) from syngeneic tumors isolated from the brains of HFD-fed mice compared with samples isolated from chow-fed control animals. In order to test whether H 2 S inhibition results in functional metabolic reprograming, we examined tumor cell energetics in the context of chemical inhibition of H 2 S production using the Agilent Seahorse Analyzer. We administered either the CGL-selective inhibitor PAG or vehicle to the syngeneic GBM models CT2A or KR158. After 3 consecutive passages in the presence of PAG or vehicle, we evaluated metabolic output before and after secondary administration of 5 μM oleic acid. For both GBM models, long-term inhibition of H 2 S synthesis increased bioenergetics measured both by oxygen consumption rate (OCR) and extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) (Figure 5, D–G). These data support the conclusion that loss of H 2 S synthesis and signaling result in significant elevation of cellular metabolic function both at resting state and after exposure to the monounsaturated fat oleic acid. Taken together, these data indicate that loss of S-sulfhydration results in a broad-spectrum molecular reprogramming that enhances metabolism and bioenergetics, enabling the tumor to capitalize on the accumulating saturated fats that collect as a result of HFD consumption.

Figure 5 Gliomagenesis induces significant loss in H 2 S synthesis and signaling primarily associated with cellular metabolism. (A) Analysis of H 2 S production confirms that human GBM tumors produce a lower amount of H 2 S than noncancerous control brain tissues. Each well contains brain or tumor tissue homogenate from separate biopsy specimens. P values determined by unpaired t test. (B) Volcano plot representing the LC-MS S-sulfhydration analysis reveals striking deficits in the posttranslational H 2 S signaling profile of human GBM as compared with noncancerous human brain tissue. (C) KEGG pathway analysis of the proteins that have undergone S-sulfhydration loss in the context of GBM identifies a broad-spectrum molecular reprogramming centered on GBM tumor cell metabolism. Inhibition of H 2 S synthesis drives cultured GBM cells into a state of enhanced cellular energetics. Long-term culture of the syngeneic GBM models KR158 and CT2A with PAG resulted in increased metabolic fitness and cellular energetics when compared with vehicle control conditions. Enhanced metabolism was evident at baseline and persisted after introduction of the fatty acid substrate oleic acid. Assessments of cellular metabolism and energetics were based on mitochondrial respiration (D and F), measured by the rate of oxygen consumption (OCR) as well as cellular glycolysis (E and G), measured by the extracellular acidification rate (ECAR). Seahorse Analyzer experiments were conducted in biological triplicate. P values determined by 2-way ANOVA.

H 2 S replacement arrests GBM progression in vitro and in vivo. The connection between H 2 S production and diet has been well established in fields outside of cancer biology (43), and a partial mechanism by which HFD consumption inhibits H 2 S synthesis was recently described (21). In epithelial and endothelial tissues such as the liver, kidneys, and vasculature, HFD consumption resulted in decreased expression of critical H 2 S-synthesizing enzymes. Loss of enzyme expression and/or function resulted in decreased H 2 S synthesis and attenuation of protein S-sulfhydration. The precise mechanism by which saturated lipids directly regulate the expression of these key proteins remains unknown. To assess whether this potential mechanism was active in the brain in our in vivo experiments, we analyzed the protein expression of H 2 S-synthesizing enzymes and found that tumor-bearing mice fed a HFD presented a significant reduction in the protein expression of CBS compared with controls (Figure 6A). To more firmly establish a causal link between high-fat conditions and H 2 S, we performed in vitro rescue experiments in which we attempted to rescue the hyperproliferation induced by oleic acid by H 2 S replacement. Using 2 dosages, exogenous H 2 S was able to temper or completely abrogate lipid-induced hyperproliferation (Figure 6, B–E). Additionally, when we applied a similar experimental manipulation to tumors developing in vivo, we were encouraged to see that GBM tumor development was halted by daily administration of the chemical H 2 S donor NaHS. Specifically, in vivo H 2 S rescue resulted in stable tumor volume over time when compared with vehicle controls, which continually expanded throughout the experiment (Figure 6F). Further, H 2 S administration markedly reduced the protein expression of the CSC-associated factor SOX2 (Figure 6G). More broadly, these findings mechanistically link HFD consumption to the loss of GBM-suppressive H 2 S and also provide proof of concept for H 2 S replacement as a potential and unexplored treatment/management strategy against this incurable cancer. Additionally, these investigations clarify how H 2 S acts as a potent, nongenetic tumor suppressor, regulating cellular metabolism in order to resist GBM tumor cell proliferation and the emergence of the CSC phenotype.