HUWE1 mediates inflammasome activation and promotes host defense against bacterial infection

HUWE1 interacts with AIM2, NLRP3, and NLRC4. To investigate the regulation of AIM2 inflammasome activation upon F. novicida infection, we performed AIM2 IP–mass spectrometry (IP-MS) analysis of F. novicida–infected WT and Aim2–/– BMDMs. By analyzing the protein composition of IP products from WT and Aim2–/– BMDMs, we identified an E3 ligase, HUWE1, present in the IP products of WT, but not Aim2–/–, BMDMs (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI138234DS1), suggesting that HUWE1 is a regulator of AIM2 inflammasome activation. To confirm the interaction between HUWE1 and AIM2, we performed co-IP analysis of HEK293T cells. Notably, we found that AIM2 indeed interacted with HUWE1 in transfected HEK293T cells (Figure 1A). Furthermore, HUWE1 also interacted with NLRP3 and NLRC4, the receptors of the other 2 important inflammasome complexes (Figure 1, A and B). However, HUWE1 did not interact with ASC or caspase-1, which are central components of the inflammasome complex (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D), indicating that HUWE1 does not directly interact with the PYD or CARD domains (Figure 1C). To determine whether the HIN, NACHT, or LRR domains mediate the interaction between HUWE1 and AIM2, NLRP3, or NLRC4, we performed co-IP analysis of HUWE1 and proteins expressing specific domains (Figure 1C). Interestingly, we found that the HIN domain of AIM2 and the NACHT domains of NLRP3 and NLRC4 were essential for the interactions between HUWE1 and AIM2, NLRP3, and NLRC4 (Figure 1D). However, neither the LRR domain of NLRP3 nor the that of NLRC4 interacted with HUWE1 (Supplemental Figure 1E). To further define the domain of HUWE1 that interacts with NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4, we performed co-IP analyses with truncated HUWE1 and NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 (Figure 1E). We found the BH3 domain–containing fragment (F4, aa 1695–2028) to be critical for the interaction of HUWE1 with NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 (Figure 1, F–H, and Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). In addition, the interactions between F4 and the HIN domain of AIM2, and F4 and the NACHT domains of NLRP3 and NLRC4 were confirmed by co-IP analysis (Supplemental Figure 2E). Taken together, these data indicate that HUWE1 interacts with AIM2, NLRP3, and NLRC4 through the HIN and NACHT domains of inflammasome receptors.

Figure 1 HUWE1 interacts with NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4. (A and B) Immunoblot analysis of HUWE1 co-IP with FLAG-NLRP3, FLAG-AIM2 (A), and FLAG-NLRC4 (B) from lysates of HEK293T cells transfected with the indicated plasmids. (C) Illustration of AIM2, NLRP3, NLRC4, ASC, and caspase-1 domains. (D) Immunoblot analysis of HUWE1 co-IP with FLAG-AIM2-HIN, FLAG-NLRP3-NACHT, and FLAG-NLRC4-NACHT from lysates of HEK293T cells transfected with the indicated plasmids. (E) Schematic representation of fragments from HUWE1 protein. (F–H) Immunoblot analysis of FLAG-NLRP3 (F), FLAG-AIM2 (G), and FLAG-NLRC4 (H) interaction with HA-tag–fused HUWE1 fragments (F3, F4, F7, and F9) from lysates of HEK293T cells transfected with the indicated plasmids. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

HUWE1 mediates NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 inflammasome activation. To determine whether HUWE1 plays a role in activating the NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 inflammasomes, we conducted inflammasome activation analysis in WT and Huwe1 gene–deleted BMDMs. Given that the Huwe1 gene is located on the X chromosome in the mouse genome, we used BMDMs from mice of the same sex for all comparisons. Treatment of Huwe1fl/Y-CreER BMDMs with 4-hydroxytamoxifen (4-OHT) for 5 days induced deletion of the Huwe1 gene (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Then, Huwe1+/Y and Huwe1fl/Y BMDMs after 4-OHT treatment were stimulated with LPS and ATP for NLRP3 inflammasome activation; transfected with dsDNA; or infected with F. novicida for AIM2 inflammasome activation, infected with Salmonella for NLRC4 inflammasome activation, or infected with Listeria for both NLRP3 and AIM2 inflammasome activation (30–32). Remarkably, we noted a substantial reduction of caspase-1 activation of NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 inflammasomes in Huwe1fl/Y BMDMs compared with Huwe1+/Y BMDMs (Figure 2A). Consistent with the caspase-1 activation data, the production of IL-1β and cell death were significantly reduced in the absence of HUWE1 (Figure 2, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 3C). However, the production of TNF and IL-6 was not affected by HUWE1 (Supplemental Figure 3D). In addition, the expression levels of Il1a and Il1b induced by LPS and poly(I:C) treatment and F. novicida infection were comparable between Huwe1+/Y and Huwe1fl/Y BMDMs (Supplemental Figure 3E), indicating that HUWE1 directly regulates inflammasome activation and inflammatory responses independently of NF-κB signaling. To confirm this observation, we used monocyte/macrophage-specific deletion of the Huwe1 gene in Lyz2-Cre mice (Supplemental Figure 3F). Consistently, caspase-1 activation, IL-1β production, and cell death due to NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 inflammasome activation were remarkably reduced in Lyz2-Cre–expressing Huwe1fl/Y BMDMs compared with Lyz2-Cre–expressing Huwe1+/Y BMDMs (Figure 2, D–F). Instead, the production of TNF and IL-6 was comparable between Lyz2-Cre–expressing Huwe1fl/Y BMDMs and Lyz2-Cre–expressing Huwe1+/Y BMDMs (Supplemental Figure 3G).

Figure 2 HUWE1 deficiency impairs NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 inflammasome activation. (A–C) CreER-expressing Huwe1+/Y and Huwe1fl/Y BMDMs were treated with 4-OHT (100 nM) for 5 days to induce Huwe1 gene deletion. Immunoblot analysis of pro–caspase-1 (Pro-Casp1) and its subunit p20 (A) and analysis of IL-1β release (B) and cell death (C) in 4-OHT–treated Huwe1+/Y and Huwe1fl/Y BMDMs without treatment (Media) or further stimulated with LPS (500 ng/mL, 4 h) and ATP (5 mM, 50 min) for NLRP3 inflammasome activation, or infected with F. novicida (200 MOI, 16 h) for AIM2 inflammasome activation, or Salmonella (3 MOI, 2 h) for NLRC4 inflammasome activation, or Listeria (50 MOI, 3 h) for both NLRP3 and AIM2 inflammasome activation. (D–F) Immunoblot analysis of pro-caspase-1 (Pro-Casp1) and its subunit p20 (D) and analysis of IL-1β release (E) and cell death (F) in Lyz2-Cre–expressing Huwe1+/Y and Huwe1fl/Y BMDMs without treatment or further stimulated with LPS (500 ng/mL, 4 h) and ATP (5 mM, 50 min) for NLRP3 inflammasome activation; or transfected with dsDNA (0.5 μg, 8 h) for AIM2 inflammasome activation; or infected with F. novicida (200 MOI, 16 h) for AIM2 inflammasome activation, Salmonella (3 MOI, 2 h) for NLRC4 inflammasome activation, or Listeria (50 MOI, 3 h) for both NLRP3 and AIM2 inflammasome activation. Each dot represents an individual experiment (B, C, E, and F). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-sided Student’s t test without multiple-comparisons correction. Data are representative of 3 (A and D) or 4 (B, C, E, and F) independent experiments. Med, media.

To further examine the roles of HUWE1 in inflammasome activation, we treated cells with the HUWE1-specific inhibitor BI8622 (33). Interestingly, caspase-1 activation in NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 inflammasomes was substantially reduced in BMDMs treated with BI8622 compared with untreated BMDMs (Figure 3A). IL-1β production and cell death in response to treatment with LPS and ATP or infection with F. novicida, Salmonella, or Listeria were significantly reduced in BMDMs treated with BI8622 (Figure 3, B and C). The level of IL-1β in BMDMs transfected with dsDNA was very low owing to the short treatment duration (Figure 3B). In addition, we found that IL-1β production and cell death were significantly reduced in human THP-1 cells and PBMCs in the presence of BI8622 treatment (Figure 3, D–G). These results collectively indicate that HUWE1 mediates NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 inflammasome activation.

Figure 3 The HUWE1 inhibitor BI8622 reduces NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 inflammasome activation. (A–C) Immunoblot analysis of pro–caspase-1 and its subunit p20 (A), analysis of IL-1β release and TNF and IL-6 production (B), and analysis of cell death (C) in control DMSO-treated or BI8622-treated WT BMDMs without treatment or further stimulated with LPS (500 ng/mL, 4 h) and ATP (5 mM, 50 min) for NLRP3 inflammasome activation; or transfected with dsDNA (1.5 μg, 2 h) for AIM2 inflammasome activation; or infected with F. novicida (200 MOI, 16 h) for AIM2 inflammasome activation, Salmonella (3 MOI, 2 h) for NLRC4 inflammasome activation, or Listeria (50 MOI, 3 h) for both NLRP3 and AIM2 inflammasome activation. (D and E) Analysis of IL-1β release and TNF and IL-6 production (D) and cell death (E) in control DMSO-treated or BI8622-treated THP-1 cells without treatment or further stimulated with LPS (1 μg/mL, 6 h) and ATP (10 mM, 2 h); or transfected with dsDNA (1.5 μg, 10 h); or infected with Salmonella (6 MOI, 6 h). (F and G) Analysis of IL-1β release and TNF and IL-6 production (F) and cell death (G) in control DMSO-treated or BI8622-treated human PBMCs without treatment or further stimulated with LPS (1 μg/mL, 6 h) and ATP (10 mM, 2 h); or transfected with dsDNA (1.5 μg, 10 h); or infected with Salmonella (6 MOI, 6 h). Each dot represents an individual experiment. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-sided Student’s t test without multiple-comparisons correction. Data are representative of 3 (A and D–G) or 4 (B and C) independent experiments.

HUWE1 regulates the K27-linked polyubiquitination of AIM2, NLRP3, and NLRC4. To determine whether HUWE1 mediates the ubiquitination of NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4, we transfected HEK293T cells with HUWE1; NLRP3, AIM2, or NLRC4; and HA-tagged WT ubiquitin or K6-, K11-, K27-, K29-, K33-, K48-, or K63-specific ubiquitin. Remarkably, HUWE1 selectively promoted the WT and K27-linked polyubiquitination of NLRP3 and AIM2 and preferentially mediated the K27-linked polyubiquitination of NLRC4 (Figure 4, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). Furthermore, HUWE1 did not catalyze the polyubiquitination of NLRP3, AIM2, or NLRC4 in the presence of K27R-mutant ubiquitin, which harbored a lysine-to-arginine substitution at position 27 (Figure 4, A–C).

Figure 4 HUWE1 mediates the K27-linked polyubiquitination of NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4. (A–C) Co-IP analysis of WT K27- and K27-mutant (K27R-linked) polyubiquitination of NLRP3 (A), AIM2 (B), and NLRC4 (C) mediated by HUWE1 in 293T cells transfected with the indicated plasmids. (D–F) Co-IP analysis of the polyubiquitination of WT AIM2 and AIM2 mutants (K23R, K26R, K64R, and K84R/K85R/K86R) (D), WT NLRP3 and NLRP3 mutants (K84R/K86R/K87R, K64R, K46R, K34R, and K21R/K22R/K24R) (E), and WT NLRC4 and NLRC4 mutants (K21R, K53R, K61R, and K71R) (F) mediated by HUWE1 in 293T cells transfected with the indicated plasmids. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. Ub, ubiquitin.

To determine which lysine residues of NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 are essential for their HUWE1-mediated K27-linked polyubiquitination, we investigated the ubiquitination of the HIN domain of AIM2 and the NACHT domains of NLRP3 and NLRC4, which were found to directly interact with HUWE1 (Figure 1D). However, HUWE1 did not mediate K27-linked polyubiquitination of the HIN or NACHT domains (Supplemental Figure 4D). These data suggested that the lysine residues within the PYD domain of AIM2 are critical for HUWE1-mediated AIM2 ubiquitination. To pinpoint the residues required for AIM2 ubiquitination, we generated 4 AIM2 proteins with site-directed mutations in the PYD domain (K23R, K26R, K64R, K84R/K85R/K86R). Notably, K27-linked polyubiquitination of the K23R and K64R AIM2 mutants was diminished, but that was not the case in the other AIM2 mutants (Figure 4D). Similarly, we also generated NLRP3 proteins with site-directed mutations in the N-terminal PYD domain and NLRC4 proteins with site-directed mutations in the N-terminal CARD domain and found that the K21, K22, and K24 sites of NLRP3 and the K61 and K71 sites of NLRC4 were important for HUWE1-mediated K27-linked polyubiquitination of NLRP3 and NLRC4, respectively (Figure 4, E and F).

HUWE1 promotes NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 inflammasome activation in HEK293T cells. In HEK293T cells, the NLRP3 inflammasome can be reconstituted by the ectopic expression of pro–caspase-1, NLRP3, and ASC with the appropriate stimulation (34). To determine whether HUWE1 can promote NLRP3 inflammasome activation in HEK293T cells, we transfected HEK293T cells with pro–caspase-1, NLRP3, and ASC with or without HUWE1 and stimulated the cells with nigericin. Interestingly, the activation of caspase-1, as indicated by blotting for p20, was significantly increased in HUWE1-transfected cells compared with vector control–transfected cells (Figure 5A). HEK293T cells were transfected with pro–caspase-1, NLRC4, and ASC with or without HUWE1 and infected with Salmonella, which showed that HUWE1 also significantly increased NLRC4 inflammasome activation (Figure 5B). AIM2 is an intracellular DNA sensor (35–38) that triggers AIM2 inflammasome activation in response to DNA transfection. To avoid the effect of DNA transfection on AIM2 inflammasome activation, we established HEK293T cells that stably expressed AIM2 and pro–caspase-1 by lentiviral transfection and further transfected the cells with HUWE1 for 24 hours. Finally, ASC was transfected into these cells, and the activation of caspase-1 was analyzed. Consistent with the NLRP3 and NLRC4 data, we found that HUWE1 indeed increased AIM2 inflammasome activation (Figure 5C). The HUWE1 catalytic site mutant C4341A (C/A) failed to promote the activation of NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 inflammasomes (Figure 5D), indicating that the ubiquitination mediated by HUWE1 was essential for the inflammasome activation.

Figure 5 HUWE1 increases NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 inflammasome activation in 293T cells. (A) Immunoblot analysis of pro–caspase-1 and its subunit p20, HUWE1, NLRP3, and ASC in 293T cells transfected with the indicated plasmids followed by control (Ctrl) or nigericin (Nig) stimulation (10 μg/mL) for 2 hours. Plot shows quantification analysis of the signaling intensity of p20 relative to GAPDH. (B) Immunoblot analysis of pro–caspase-1 and its subunit p20, HUWE1, NLRC4, and ASC in 293T cells transfected with the indicated plasmids followed by Salmonella (Sal) infection (3 MOI) for 2 hours. Plot shows quantification analysis of the signaling intensity of p20 relative to GAPDH. (C) Immunoblot analysis of pro–caspase-1 and its subunit p20, HUWE1, AIM2, and ASC in 293T cells stably expressing AIM2 and caspase-1, transfected with HUWE1 and ASC as indicated. Plot shows quantification analysis of the signaling intensity of p20 relative to GAPDH. (D) Immunoblot analysis of pro–caspase-1 and its subunit p20 in 293T cells transfected with WT HUWE1 or the HUWE1 C4341A mutant (C/A) and other plasmids as indicated, followed by stimulation as in A–C. Each dot represents an individual experiment (A–C). ***P < 0.001, by 2-sided Student’s t test without multiple-comparisons correction. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

To define the role of HUWE1-mediated ubiquitination activity in NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 inflammasome activation, HEK293T cells were transfected with WT HUWE1, pro–caspase-1, or ASC and their mutant receptors, followed by stimulation. Remarkably, the NLRP3 ubiquitination site mutant K21R/K22R/K24R reduced caspase-1 activation (Figure 6A). Activation of the AIM2 and NLRC4 inflammasomes was also substantially inhibited in the presence of the K23R and K64R AIM2 mutants and the K61R and K71R NLRC4 mutants, respectively (Figure 6A). To further confirm the role of K27 ubiquitin in HUWE1-mediated inflammasome activation, we transfected HEK293T cells with HUWE1, pro–caspase-1, ASC, and receptors in the presence or absence of K27 ubiquitin, followed by stimulation. Interestingly, K27 ubiquitin dramatically increased HUWE1-mediated activation of NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 inflammasomes (Figure 6B). These data collectively indicate that HUWE1 promotes NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 inflammasome activation through mediation of K27-linked polyubiquitination.

Figure 6 K27 ubiquitin promotes HUWE1-mediated NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 inflammasome activation. (A) Immunoblot analysis of pro–caspase-1 and its subunit p20 in 293T cells transfected with WT NLRP3, AIM2, NLRC4 and their mutants in the presence of HUWE1 and other plasmids as indicated, followed by stimulation for NLRP3 (nigericin, 10 μg/mL, 2 hours), AIM2 (dsDNA, 2 μg/mL, 2 hours), and NLRC4 (Salmonella, 3 MOI, 2 hours) inflammasome activation. (B) Immunoblot analysis of pro–caspase-1 and its subunit p20 in 293T cells transfected with WT NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 in the presence or absence of HUWE1 and K27 ubiquitin and other plasmids as indicated, followed by stimulation for NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 inflammasome activation as in A. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

HUWE1 regulates the endogenous ubiquitination of NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 and ASC speck formation. To confirm the interaction between endogenous HUWE1 and inflammasome receptors, we performed co-IP analysis of HUWE1 and NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 in Lyz2-Cre–expressing Huwe1+/Y and Lyz2-Cre–expressing Huwe1fl/Y BMDMs with and without stimulation. Strikingly, we observed that NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 were immunoprecipitated by HUWE1 in Lyz2-Cre–expressing Huwe1+/Y BMDMs, but not Lyz2-Cre–expressing Huwe1fl/Y BMDMs, under the condition of inflammasome activation (Figure 7A). The expression of NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 was induced after stimulation, which might have contributed to their interaction with HUWE1 in the stimulated conditions (Figure 7A). To determine whether the ubiquitination of endogenous NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 is mediated by HUWE1, we performed endogenous IP and ubiquitination analysis of Lyz2-Cre–expressing Huwe1+/Y and Lyz2-Cre–expressing Huwe1fl/Y BMDMs after stimulation. Indeed, the ubiquitination of endogenous NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 was substantially reduced in the absence of HUWE1 (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 HUWE1 interacts with endogenous NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 and regulates their ubiquitination. (A) Co-IP analysis of endogenous HUWE1 and NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 in Lyz2-Cre–expressing Huwe1+/Y and Huwe1fl/Y BMDMs with or without NLRP3 inflammasome stimulation (LPS, 500 ng/mL, 4 h and ATP, 5 mM, 10 min), AIM2 inflammasome stimulation (F. novicida, 100 MOI, 12 h), or NLRC4 inflammasome stimulation (Salmonella, 3 MOI, 1 h). (B) Co-IP analysis of polyubiquitination of endogenous NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 in Lyz2-Cre–expressing Huwe1+/Y and Huwe1fl/Y BMDMs stimulated with LPS (500 ng/mL, 4 h) and ATP (5 mM, 10 min) or infected with F. novicida (100 MOI, 12 h) or Salmonella (3 MOI, 1 h) as indicated. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

To identify the mechanism by which the ubiquitination of these receptors contributes to inflammasome activation, we examined the oligomerization of NLRP3 in BMDMs by disuccinimidyl suberate (DSS) cross-linking analysis. The results revealed that HUWE1 mediated the oligomerization of NLRP3 in BMDMs (Figure 8A). Interestingly, HUWE1 and NLRP3 were colocalized and exhibited distribution of large puncta after LPS and ATP simulation (Figure 8B). In addition, AIM2, NLRC4, and HUWE1 also formed large puncta within the BMDMs after dsDNA transfection, F. novicida infection, and Salmonella infection, respectively (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B).

Figure 8 HUWE1 promotes inflammasome assembly and ASC speck formation. (A) Immunoblot analysis of NLRP3 oligomerization in Nlrp3–/– and Lyz2-Cre–expressing Huwe1+/Y and Huwe1fl/Y BMDMs treated with DSS for 30 minutes at the indicated concentrations. (B) Confocal microscopic analysis of NLRP3 and HUWE1 in Lyz2-Cre–expressing Huwe1+/Y and Huwe1fl/Y BMDMs without treatment or stimulated with LPS (500 ng/mL, 4 h) and ATP (5 mM, 20 min). Arrows indicate the distribution of large puncta. Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) Confocal microscopic analysis of ASC speck formation in Lyz2-Cre–expressing Huwe1+/Y and Huwe1fl/Y BMDMs without treatment or stimulated with LPS (500 ng/mL, 4 h) and ATP (5 mM, 20 min); or transfected with dsDNA (1.5 μg, 30 min); or infected with F. novicida (100 MOI, 12 h) or Salmonella (3 MOI, 1 h) as indicated. Arrows indicate ASC specks. Scale bars: 10 μm. (D) Co-IP analysis of caspase-1 that coimmunoprecipitated with ASC in Lyz2-Cre–expressing Huwe1+/Y and Huwe1fl/Y BMDMs without treatment or stimulated with LPS (500 ng/mL, 4 h) and nigericin (10 μg/mL, 30 min) or infected with F. novicida (100 MOI, 12 h) or Salmonella (3 MOI, 1 h) as indicated. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

ASC speck formation is a readout for inflammasome activation (39). Remarkably, ASC specks were frequently detected in Lyz2-Cre–expressing Huwe1+/Y BMDMs in response to LPS plus ATP stimulation, dsDNA transfection, or infection with F. novicida or Salmonella but were rarely detected in Lyz2-Cre–expressing Huwe1fl/Y BMDMs in response to those stimuli (Figure 8C). Recently, the dominant species of active caspase-1 induced by inflammasome activation in macrophages was shown to be full-length p46 and a transient p33/p10 dimer; p33/p10 further carries out self-cleavage to release p20/p10, thereby terminating inflammasome activity (40). To examine how HUWE1 mediates caspase-1 activation, we performed co-IP analysis of caspase-1 and ASC in untreated and stimulated BMDMs. Interaction between ASC and cleaved caspase-1 p33 was induced in Lyz2-Cre–expressing Huwe1+/Y BMDMs after stimulation, whereas this interaction was substantially reduced in the absence of HUWE1 (Figure 8D). Taken together, these data indicate that the ubiquitination of NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4 mediated by HUWE1 promotes the assembly of inflammasomes and ASC speck formation, which increase the duration of caspase-1 activation.

HUWE1 increases host defense against Salmonella, F. novicida, and A. baumannii infection. Inflammasome activation plays important roles in host defense against bacterial infection; for example, the NLRC4 inflammasome contributes to host defense against Salmonella infection, the AIM2 inflammasome contributes to host defense against F. novicida infection, and the NLRP3 inflammasome contributes to host defense against A. baumannii and gram-negative bacterial infection (1, 29, 41). To investigate the role of HUWE1 in host defense against bacterial infection, we treated age- and sex-matched Huwe1+/+-CreER and Huwe1fl/fl-CreER mice with tamoxifen for 5 consecutive days to induce Huwe1 gene deletion. Five days after the last injection of tamoxifen, the mice were infected with bacterial pathogens to analyze host defense and immune responses. Tamoxifen-treated Huwe1+/+-CreER and Huwe1fl/fl-CreER mice were intraperitoneally infected with Salmonella (5.0 × 103 CFU per mouse), and body weight loss was monitored over time. Remarkably, we observed that tamoxifen-treated Huwe1fl/fl mice lost more body weight than did Huwe1+/+ mice (8.9% vs. –6.5% of starting body weight, respectively) (Figure 9A). We counted bacteria in the spleens and livers of Huwe1+/+ and Huwe1fl/fl mice after 2 days of infection with Salmonella. The bacterial burdens in the spleens and livers of Huwe1fl/fl mice were significantly higher than those in the spleens and livers of Huwe1+/+ mice (Figure 9B). H&E staining revealed more inflammation and immune cell infiltration in the livers of infected Huwe1fl/fl mice than in those of Huwe1+/+ mice (Figure 9E). In the case of F. novicida infection–triggered AIM2 inflammasome activation, tamoxifen-treated Huwe1+/+ and Huwe1fl/fl mice were subcutaneously infected with F. novicida (1.5 × 105 CFU per mouse), and mouse morbidity was monitored. In line with the Salmonella infection data, we found that tamoxifen-treated Huwe1fl/fl mice lost more body weight than did Huwe1+/+ mice (7.7% vs. 3.7% of starting body weight, respectively) (Figure 9C). The bacterial burdens in the livers and spleens of Huwe1fl/fl mice were significantly higher than those in Huwe1+/+ mice (Figure 9D). The difference in immune cell infiltration induced by F. novicida infection in the livers of infected Huwe1fl/fl mice compared with Huwe1+/+ mice was revealed by H&E staining (Figure 9E). To determine whether NLRP3 inflammasome activation mediated by HUWE1 is involved in the host defense against gram-negative bacterial infection, tamoxifen-treated Huwe1+/+ and Huwe1fl/fl mice were intranasally infected with A. baumannii (5.0 × 108 CFU per mouse), and the bacterial burden was assessed. We found that the bacterial load in the lungs and immune cell infiltration into the lungs of Huwe1fl/fl mice were significantly higher than in Huwe1+/+ mice (Figure 9, F and G).

Figure 9 HUWE1 deficiency increases host susceptibility to Salmonella, F. novicida, and A. baumannii infection. Huwe1fl/fl-CreER and Huwe1+/+-CreER mice were injected with tamoxifen (2 mg/100 μL per mouse) for 5 consecutive days. Five days after the last injection, mice were infected with bacterial pathogens, and the bacterial burden and host immune responses were analyzed. (A and B) Tamoxifen-treated Huwe1fl/fl-CreER and Huwe1+/+-CreER mice were infected intraperitoneally with 5000 CFU Salmonella, and body weight change after infection (A) and bacterial burden in the spleen and liver on day 2 after infection (B) were measured. (C and D) Tamoxifen-treated Huwe1fl/fl-CreER and Huwe1+/+-CreER mice were infected subcutaneously with 1.5 × 105 CFU F. novicida, and (C) body weight change after infection and (D) bacterial burden in the spleen and liver on day 2 after infection were measured. (E) H&E staining of liver sections from uninfected and Salmonella- or F. novicida–infected mice in B and D. Dashed outlines indicate infiltrated immune cells. Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) Tamoxifen-treated Huwe1fl/fl-CreER and Huwe1+/+-CreER mice were infected intranasally with 5.0 × 108 CFU A. baumannii, and bacterial burden in the lungs on day 1 after infection was measured. (G) H&E staining of lung sections from uninfected and A. baumannii–infected mice in F. Scale bars: 100 μm. (H and I) Immunoblot analysis of pro–caspase-1 and its subunit p20 in the liver, spleen, and lungs of uninfected, Salmonella-infected (H), F. novicida–infected, and A. baumannii–infected (I) mice. GAPDH was used as a loading control. (J) ELISA analysis of IL-1β, TNF, and IL-6 in sera from uninfected and bacteria-infected mice in B, D, and F. Each dot represents an individual mouse (B, D, F, and J). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-sided Student’s t test without multiple-comparisons correction. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments.

We analyzed the activation of caspase-1 in vivo in Salmonella-infected liver and spleen, F. novicida–infected liver, and A. baumannii–infected lung tissues. Notably, we observed that caspase-1 activation (as shown by blotting for p20) triggered by bacterial infection was dramatically reduced in Huwe1fl/fl mice compared with that seen in Huwe1+/+ mice (Figure 9, H and I). Consistent with the caspase-1 activation data, the level of IL-1β in the sera of Huwe1fl/fl mice was significantly lower than that in the sera of Huwe1+/+ mice upon F. novicida, Salmonella, and A. baumannii infection (Figure 9J). Instead, the production of TNF and IL-6 after bacterial infection was comparable between Huwe1+/+ and Huwe1fl/fl mice (Figure 9J), suggesting that HUWE1 specifically mediates inflammasome activation in response to bacterial infection. In line with the data on the HUWE1-deficient mice, administration of the HUWE1 inhibitor BI8622 significantly increased the bacterial burden and reduced caspase-1 activation in vivo upon Salmonella infection (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). These data collectively indicate that HUWE1 regulates inflammasome activation and host defense against bacterial infection through mediation of the K27-linked polyubiquitination of NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4, which contributes to sustained inflammasome activation (Supplemental Figure 7).