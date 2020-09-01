Impact of TREM2R47H variant on tau pathology–induced gliosis and neurodegeneration

Effects of TREM2R47H on p-tau pathology. To determine whether the presence of the R47H variant of TREM2 affects tau pathology and tau-related inflammation and neurodegeneration, we used the PS19 tauopathy mouse model that overexpresses 1N4R hTau containing the P301S mutation that causes a familial form of frontal temporal dementia. By 9 months of age, this model develops strong tau hyperphosphorylation and aggregation, neurofibrillary tangle deposition, and gliosis, as well as neuronal loss, brain atrophy, and loss of synaptic proteins in specific brain regions including the hippocampus, entorhinal cortex, piriform cortex, and amygdala (28, 29). We crossed PS19 mice on a mouse TREM2-KO background with bacterial artificial chromosome (BAC) transgenic mouse lines expressing either human TREM2CV or the AD-associated human variant TREM2R47H on a mouse TREM2-KO background (15). Importantly, TREM2CV and TREM2R47H mice express a similar level of TREM2 protein in the brain and expression of TREM2CV, but not TREM2R47H, rescues TREM2-dependent phenotypes such as plaque-associated microgliosis (15).

At 3 months of age, before the overt onset of tau pathology, we observed reduced staining with an antibody (AT8) specific for p-tau phosphorylated on serine 202 and threonine 205 (p.Ser202/p.Thr205), in the hippocampus (Supplemental Figure 1, B and D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI138179DS1) and piriform cortex (Supplemental Figure 1, A and C) of PS19-T2R47H mice compared with PS19-T2CV mice, although the change was only statistically significant in the hippocampus. Staining with antibodies AT180 (p.Thr231) and PG5 (p.Ser409) did not reveal any significant differences in p-tau between PS19-T2R47H mice and PS19-T2CV mice in the piriform cortex (Supplemental Figure 1, E, G, I, and K) or hippocampus (Supplemental Figure 1, F, H, J, and L). To further examine tau and p-tau levels in these mice, we performed a biochemical extraction of hippocampal brain tissue and measured the concentration of p-tau and total tau using a p-tau–specific (p.Ser202/p.Thr205 and p.Thr181) and hTau-specific ELISA. We observed no significant differences in p-tau (Supplemental Figure 1M) and tau levels (Supplemental Figure 1N) or in the p-tau/tau ratio (Supplemental Figure 1O) between PS19-T2R47H mice and PS19-T2CV mice. At 9 months of age, when substantial tau pathology had developed, we again observed a significant decrease in hippocampal p-tau staining on serine 202/threonine 205 (Figure 1, B and D) as well as on serine 409 (Figure 1, J and L) between PS19-T2R47H and PS19-T2CV mice. There was no significant difference observed on these p-tau epitopes in the piriform cortex (Figure 1, A, C, I, and K). Interestingly, staining p-tau on threonine 231 revealed less p-tau in the piriform cortex of PS19-T2R47H mice compared with PS19-T2CV mice (Figure 1, F and H), but no difference in the hippocampus (Figure 1, E and G). Biochemical analysis of p-tau in hippocampal brain tissue samples by ELISA revealed no significant differences in p-tau level (Figure 1M) but increased total tau levels in PS19-T2R47H mice compared with PS19-T2CV mice (Figure 1N), resulting in a slight but not statistically significant (P = 0.0815) decrease in the p-tau/tau ratio (Figure 1O) in PS19-T2R47H mice compared with PS19-T2CV mice. These findings demonstrate that the R47H variant of TREM2 significantly attenuates increases in p-tau on some tau sites mostly in the later stages of tau pathology in PS19 mice. Interestingly, we (25) and others (27) did not observe lower p-tau pathology in PS19 mice with TREM2 deleted compared with PS19 mice. New studies will be needed to better understand this difference, but we can hypothesize that the human TREM2CV assessed in the present study has a slightly different impact on tau pathology than mouse TREM2 used in the previous studies.

Figure 1 R47H variant of TREM2 attenuates tau pathology in 9-month-old PS19 mice. Representative images of p-tau staining (AT8, AT180, and PG5) in the piriform cortex (A, E, and I) and hippocampus (B, F, and J) from 9-month-old PS19-T2CV and PS19-T2R47H mice. Scale bars: 1 mm. Quantification of the percentage area covered by p-tau staining (antibodies AT8, AT180, and PG5) in the piriform cortex (C, G, and K) and hippocampus (D, H, and L). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Significance was determined using an unpaired, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney test due to the nonparametric data set, except for PG5 staining in the hippocampus where an unpaired, 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction was used due to significantly different variances. *P < 0.05 (PS19-T2CV, n = 18 and PS19-T2R47H, n = 15/16). (M–O) ELISA results showing concentrations of p-tau (p.Ser202/p.Thr205 and p.Thr181) and total tau and p-tau/total tau ratio in the hippocampus were quantified using a human tau–specific (hTau-specific) sandwich ELISA to measure p-tau (M), total tau (N), and the p-tau/total tau ratio (O). The levels of p-tau and total tau (M and N) were normalized to total protein concentration. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Significance was determined by an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test except for total tau where an unpaired, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney test was used due to the nonparametric data set. *P < 0.05 (PS19-T2CV, n = 17 and PS19-T2R47H, n = 15).

Effects of TREM2R47H on brain atrophy. Because pathological tau is directly linked to neurodegeneration, we next evaluated the brain volume of these mice. As expected, no change in brain volume was detected between PS19-T2R47H and PS19-T2CV mice at 3 months of age, which is before when neurodegeneration has been observed in this model (Supplemental Figure 2, A–E). At 9 months of age when tau pathology is much more substantial and neurodegeneration is usually marked in specific brain regions in this model, the presence of TREM2R47H strongly attenuated brain atrophy in PS19 mice compared with mice expressing TREM2CV (Figure 2, A and E), similar to PS19 mice lacking TREM2 (25). More specifically, atrophy was significantly decreased by approximately 24% in the hippocampus (Figure 2B) and by approximately 34% in the piriform and entorhinal cortices (Figure 2D). When atrophy occurs in hippocampal and cortical regions, there is concomitant enlargement of the lateral ventricles. TREM2R47H was also associated with extensively reduced ventricular dilatation (~67%) in 9-month-old PS19 mice (Figure 2C). Then, we estimated the neuronal loss by measuring the thickness of the granule cell layer in the dentate gyrus and the pyramidal cell layer in the piriform cortex in 9-month-old mice. In accordance with changes observed in brain volume, both the granule cell layer in the dentate gyrus (Figure 2, G and I) and pyramidal cell layer in the piriform cortex (Figure 2, F and H) were visibly and significantly thicker in PS19-T2R47H compared with PS19-T2CV mice. This strikingly reduced neurodegeneration suggests an important role for TREM2 in regulating tau-mediated brain atrophy, with the R47H variant of TREM2 being neuroprotective in the setting of tauopathy.

Figure 2 R47H variant of TREM2 decreases neurodegeneration in 9-month-old PS19 mice. (A) Representative images of PS19-T2CV and PS19-T2R47H brain sections stained with Sudan black at 9 months of age. Scale bars: 1 mm. (B–E) Quantification of the average volume of the hippocampus (B), ventricles (C), entorhinal and piriform cortices (D), and half brain minus ventricle (E). (F–I) Thickness of the pyramidal layer of the piriform cortex (F and H) and the granule cell layer of the dentate gyrus (DG) (G and I) in 9-month-old mice with cresyl violet staining. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Significance was determined by an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 (9-month-old: PS19-T2CV, n = 18/19 and PS19-T2R47H, n = 16).

Effects of TREM2R47H on microglial and astrocytic phenotypes. Microglia are critical mediators of tau-dependent neurodegeneration (28, 30). Given that the TREM2R47H variant affects microglial function, and that PS19-T2R47H mice exhibited reduced neurodegeneration, we hypothesized that we would also observe a state of reduced microglial reactivity as reflected by staining with certain microglial markers. We assessed brain sections with the myeloid immune cell marker ionized calcium–binding adaptor molecule 1 (Iba1) to assess the overall microglial population. At 3 months of age, before the onset of overt tau pathology, there was no change in the surface area covered by microglia in the piriform cortex (Supplemental Figure 3, A and C) or the hippocampus (Supplemental Figure 3, B and D) between PS19-T2R47H and PS19-T2CV mice. When we assessed microglial coverage in 9-month-old mice, we observed a marked decrease in Iba1 staining in the piriform cortex (Figure 3, B and D) and the hippocampus (Figure 3, C and E) of PS19-T2R47H in comparison with PS19-T2CV mice. Consistent with these results, Iba1 gene expression was reduced by approximately 32% in the cortex of PS19-T2R47H versus PS19-T2CV mice (Figure 3A). Importantly, reduced microgliosis induced by TREM2R47H in PS19 mice was qualitatively similar to previous observations when TREM2 was deleted in the same mouse model (25).

Figure 3 R47H variant of TREM2 decreases microgliosis in 9-month-old PS19 mice. (A) Expression of microglial marker Iba1 in the cortex of 9-month-old PS19-T2CV and PS19-T2R47H mice (PS19-T2CV, n = 11 and PS19-T2R47H, n = 10). (B and C) Quantification of the percentage area covered by Iba1 staining in the piriform cortex (B) and hippocampus (C) (PS19-T2CV, n = 19 and PS19-T2R47H, n = 18). (D and E) Representative images of Iba1 staining in the piriform cortex (D) and hippocampus (E) from PS19-T2CV and PS19-T2R47H mice. Scale bars: 0.5 mm. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Significance was determined using an unpaired, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney test due to the nonparametric data set. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

We next assessed microglial phenotypic and functional changes in the mice (Figure 4). CD68 (cluster of differentiation 68) labeling, a marker of phagolysosomal activity, was drastically reduced in the piriform cortex (Figure 4C) and the hippocampus (Figure 4D) of 9-month-old PS19-T2R47H compared with PS19-T2CV mice. Strikingly, there was a decrease in CD68 staining of approximately 78% per Iba1+ cell volume detected in PS19-T2R47H versus PS19-T2CV brains (Figure 4, E and F), confirming a reduced activation state of PS19-T2R47H microglia. We also assessed the microglial gene expression profile in the cortex of 9-month-old PS19-T2R47H and PS19-T2CV mice (Figure 4G). Consistent with lower CD68 staining in PS19-T2R47H mice, all the DAM genes tested were downregulated in PS19-T2R47H compared with PS19-T2CV mice such as Axl, Cst7, and Cd9. Interestingly, an increase in the expression of the homeostatic gene P2ry12 was observed in PS19-T2R47H mice, suggesting a more homeostatic status of microglia compared with PS19-T2CV mice. On the other hand, Cx3cr1 gene expression was decreased in PS19 mice expressing TREM2R47H, which may be due to a lower number of microglia in these mice. Evaluation of several inflammatory cytokine genes revealed a significant decrease in proinflammatory mediators such as IL-1α, IL-1β, TNF-α, and TGF-β. IL-6 gene expression was not altered by the AD-associated TREM2 variant in PS19 mice, as previously reported in PS19 knockout for TREM2 (25).

Figure 4 Reduced microglial activation and inflammatory gene expression in 9-month-old PS19-T2R47H versus PS19-T2CV mice. (A and B) Representative images of CD68 staining from 9-month-old PS19-T2CV (A) and PS19-T2R47H (B) brains. (C and D) Quantification of the percentage area covered by CD68 staining in the piriform cortex (C) and hippocampus (D) (PS19-T2CV, n = 18 and PS19-T2R47H, n = 18). (E) Confocal images and 3D reconstruction of CD68+ structures within Iba1+ microglia in PS19-T2CV and PS19-T2R47H. Scale bars: 10 μm. (F) Quantification of CD68+ structures per Iba1 volume (PS19-T2CV, n = 19 and PS19-T2R47H, n = 15). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Significance was determined using an unpaired, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney test due to the nonparametric data set. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. (G) Heatmap analysis of microglial gene expression in 9-month-old PS19-T2CV and PS19-T2R47H piriform cortex generated by hierarchical gene clustering based on genotypes. DAM genes, disease-associated microglia genes. For IL-1α, P2ry12, and TNF-α, significance was determined by an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. For Apoe, Cst7, IL-1β, and IL-6, significance was determined using an unpaired, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney test due to the nonparametric data set. For all other analyses, significance was determined by an unpaired, 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction due to significantly different variances. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (PS19-T2CV, n = 11 and PS19-T2R47H, n = 10).

Another brain cell type, astrocytes, also plays an essential role in neuroinflammation. It has been previously shown that reactive microglia can induce astrogliosis through the production of cytokines as IL-1α and TNF-α that can promote neuronal death (32, 33). As previously observed in PS19 mice lacking TREM2 (25), we found that glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) gene expression, a marker of reactive astrocytes, was decreased in 9-month-old PS19-T2R47H compared with PS19-T2CV mice (Supplemental Figure 4A). In addition, the GFAP signal was drastically reduced in the piriform cortex (Supplemental Figure 4, B and D) of PS19-T2R47H compared with PS19-T2CV mice, but not in the hippocampus (Supplemental Figure 4, E and C). Taken together, these data suggest that the R47H variant of TREM2 strongly reduced microglial activation and the concomitant astrogliosis in the setting of tauopathy.

Effects of TREM2R47H on synapses. A recent study by Dejanovic et al. reported a striking accumulation of complement C1q in synapses of PS19 mice and AD patients (34). Synaptic C1q accumulation correlated with augmented microglial engulfment of synapses in vivo and decline of synapse density in vitro. Because we previously showed that C1q gene expression can be modulated by the absence of TREM2 in PS19 mice, we assessed how TREM2R47H affected protein and gene expression levels of C1q, as well as C1q+ synapses in PS19 mice. First, we found that C1qa gene expression was reduced by approximately 60% in the cortex of 9-month-old PS19-T2R47H compared with the PS19-T2CV mice (Figure 5C). Consistent with these findings, C1q staining and confocal analysis revealed reduced C1q staining in PS19-T2R47H mice (Figure 5B). To evaluate C1q accumulation at putative synapses, we then assessed the number of puncta labeled with pre- and postsynaptic markers that were positive for C1q. PSD-95+ puncta and synapsin+ puncta positive for C1q were significantly decreased in PS19-T2R47H versus PS19-T2CV mice (Figure 5, A, D, and E).

Figure 5 R47H variant of TREM2 lowers C1q+ synaptic markers in 9-month-old PS19 mice. (A) Representative images from confocal analysis of presynaptic (synapsin in green) and postsynaptic (PSD-95 in red) markers, and C1q (purple) of 9-month-old PS19-T2CV and PS19-T2R47H piriform cortex. Scale bars: 3 μm. Quantification of the percentage of C1q volume (B), C1q+ PSD-95 puncta number (D), and C1q+ synapsin puncta number (E) (PS19-T2CV, n = 20 and PS19-T2R47H, n = 17). (C) Expression of cortical C1qa mRNA in 9-month-old PS19-T2CV and PS19-T2R47H mice (PS19-T2CV, n = 11 and PS19-T2R47H, n = 10). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Significance was determined using an unpaired, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney test due to the nonparametric data set. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

We next assessed whether the decrease in C1q-opsonized synaptic-marker puncta and attenuated brain atrophy would correspond to improved synaptic integrity in PS19-T2R47H mice. We therefore quantified presynaptic (synapsin) and postsynaptic (PSD-95) marker puncta in PS19-T2R47H and PS19-T2CV mice in the polymorphic layer of the piriform cortex (Figure 6A). This revealed significantly more pre- and postsynaptic puncta in PS19-T2R47H compared with PS19-T2CV mice (Figure 6, B and C). As many such puncta are nonsynaptic (35, 36), we turned to a more specific method of quantifying intact synaptic loci. Using SEQUIN analysis (synaptic evaluation and quantification by imaging of nanostructure) (36), a super-resolution imaging and image analysis platform for quantifying synaptic loci, we detected significantly more intact synaptic loci in PS19-T2R47H versus PS19-T2CV mice (Figure 6D). To better understand ultrastructural changes at synapses under these conditions, electron microscopy was undertaken in a small parallel cohort in the polymorphic layer of the piriform cortex. Synapses from PS19-T2CV mice exhibited several dystrophic features, including swollen presynaptic elements, accumulation of enlarged autophagosomes, and a reduced number of synaptic vesicles (Figure 6E). Moreover, mitochondria often appeared swollen, a feature also seen with hypoxia, and abundant dark dendritic spines, indicative of postsynaptic cellular stress, were visible (Figure 6E). In contrast, electron microscopic images from PS19-T2R47H mice revealed improved synaptic integrity with fewer autophagosomes, preserved mitochondrial ultrastructure, and less frequent dark dendrites/spines and axon terminals (Figure 6F). Importantly, these results demonstrate that reduced brain atrophy in PS19-T2R47H mice is associated with decreased synapses with dystrophic features and better preservation of pre- and postsynaptic elements.

Figure 6 R47H variant of TREM2 reduces synapse loss in 9-month-old PS19 mice. (A) Representative images from confocal analysis of presynaptic (synapsin in green) and postsynaptic (PSD-95 in red) markers of 9-month-old PS19-T2CV and PS19-T2R47H piriform cortex. Scale bars: 3 μm. (B–D) Quantification of puncta numbers from PSD-95 (B) and synapsin (C) staining, and SEQUIN quantification of synaptic loci (D). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. A Mann-Whitney test was used to determine statistical significance for PSD-95 puncta due to the nonparametric data set. For all other graphs, significance was determined by an unpaired, 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction due to significantly different variances. **P < 0.01 (PS19-T2CV, n = 20 and PS19-T2R47H, n = 17). (E and F) Electron microscopic images of the polymorphic layer of the piriform cortex from (E) a PS19-T2CV mouse and (F) a PS19-T2R47H mouse. Images were obtained at ×9300 and ×6800 magnification, respectively, using an FEI Tecnai Spirit G2 transmission electron microscope. Purple = healthy terminal axons, light blue = healthy dendritic spines, light pink = healthy mitochondria, yellow = dystrophic terminal axons, orange = altered mitochondria, red arrow = dark dendritic spines, green arrow = dark dendrite. Asterisks indicate autophagosomes.

Effects of TREM2R47H on microglial phagocytosis of synaptic elements. Regarding the role of TREM2 in microglial phagocytosis (37, 38) and the fact that we observed strong reduction of CD68+ phagolysosomes in microglia of PS19-T2R47H versus PS19-T2CV mice, we then hypothesized that impairment of microglial phagocytosis in 9-month-old PS19-T2R47H mice is responsible for the decreased synapse loss. A previous study by Filipello et al. (39) demonstrating that microglial TREM2 is required for synapse elimination during the early stages of brain development strongly support this hypothesis. Costaining and confocal analysis for the microglial phagolysosomal marker CD68 and the postsynaptic marker PSD-95 revealed significantly fewer PSD-95 puncta in CD68+ vesicles per microglia in the polymorphic layer of the piriform cortex of 9-month-old PS19-T2R47H compared with PS19-T2CV mice (Figure 7, A and B). Consistent with the higher content of synapses in 9-month-old PS19-T2R47H mice, these data show an important role for TREM2 in synapse loss in PS19 mice that is decreased by TREM2R47H in a pure tauopathy model.

Figure 7 R47H variant of TREM2 alters synapse engulfment by microglia in 9-month-old PS19 mice and human TREM2 variant carriers (R47H and R62H). (A) Representative confocal images and relative 3D surface rendering showing volume reconstruction of CD68 (green) and engulfed PSD-95 puncta (red), detected within microglial CD68+ structures of 9-month-old PS19-T2CV and PS19-T2R47H piriform cortex. Scale bars: 5 μm. (B) Quantification of engulfed PSD-95 puncta within CD68+ vesicles per microglia. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Significance was determined using an unpaired, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney test due to the nonparametric data set. ***P < 0.001 (PS19-T2CV, n = 19 and PS19-T2R47H, n = 15). (C) Representative image from confocal analysis of microglia (white), CD68 (green), and engulfed PSD-95 puncta (red), detected within microglial CD68+ structures in TREM2R47H (red triangle) and TREM2R62H (yellow square) AD patients (AD-T2R47H/R62H) and case-matched TREM2CV AD controls. Scale bars: 5 μm. (D) Quantification of engulfed PSD-95 puncta within CD68+ structures (arrowheads) per microglia. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Significance determined by paired, 2-sided t test. *P < 0.05 (AD-T2CV, n = 9; AD-T2R47H, n = 5; and AD-T2R62H, n = 5).

Given these results, to assess the relevance of these findings in the setting of tauopathy in human AD, we assessed whether the brains of individuals who were TREM2-variant carriers who had AD exhibited similar reductions of postsynaptic puncta engulfed in CD68+ phagolysosomes compared with AD cases expressing TREM2CV. We stained prefrontal cortex tissue from late-onset AD TREM2R47H and TREM2R62H individuals and their case-matched controls for Iba1, CD68, and PSD-95. R62H is another TREM2 variant associated with an increased risk for AD (40, 41). Consistent with our mouse data, we detected significantly fewer PSD-95 puncta engulfed in CD68+ vesicles per microglia in AD TREM2R47H and TREM2R62H brains compared with AD brains with TREM2CV (Figure 7, C and D). The detection of reduced synaptic phagocytosis by microglia expressing R47H or R62H variants of TREM2 in AD cases confirms the defective synapse elimination by microglia with TREM2 loss of function. Taken together, these data suggest that microglia expressing TREM2R47H phagocytose fewer synapses due to lower C1q accumulation in synapses, resulting in neuroprotection in the setting of tauopathy.