Impact of TREM2R47H variant on tau pathology–induced gliosis and neurodegeneration

Animals. PS19 transgenic mice expressing human P301S 1N4R mutated tau driven by the PrP promoter were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory (stock 008169). PS19 mice were backcrossed and maintained on a mouse TREM2-KO background (T2KO). PS19-T2KO were crossed with mice that had been engineered using BAC technology to express either human TREM2CV or the AD-associated TREM2R47H on a mouse T2KO background (15). These BAC transgenic mice carrying human TREM2 (common variant or R47H variant), TREML1, and TREML2 were backcrossed with T2KO mice to yield mice that express either TREM2CV or TREM2R47H in the absence of mouse TREM2. The use of BAC TREM2 models prohibited the ability to compare littermates with different genotypes in this study. Because of the fact that male PS19 mice at different ages have greater tau pathology and neurodegeneration, and less variability than female mice (63, 64), only males were used for analysis in this study. All mice were on the C57BL/6 background.

Sample collection. At time of death, mice were anesthetized with i.p. pentobarbital (200 mg/kg). Blood samples were collected in EDTA-treated tubes before cardiac perfusion with with 3 U/mL heparin in cold Dulbecco’s PBS. Blood samples were spun down (10 minutes, 2000 g, 4°C), and blood plasma was collected. Brains were carefully extracted and cut into 2 hemispheres. The left hemisphere was collected for immunostaining and fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde overnight before being transferred to 30% sucrose and stored at 4°C until they were sectioned. Brains were cut coronally into 50-μm sections on a freezing sliding microtome (Leica, SM1020R) and stored in cryoprotectant solution (0.2 M PBS, 15% sucrose, 33% ethylene glycol) at –20°C until use. The right hemisphere was dissected to isolate the hippocampus and the cortex for biochemical analysis, and the tissue was kept at –80°C until analyzed.

For electron microscopy, 3 mice per group were anesthetized with i.p. pentobarbital (200 mg/kg) and perfused with 0.1% glutaraldehyde in 4% paraformaldehyde (65). Fifty-micrometer-thick coronal sections of the brain were cut in sodium phosphate buffer using a vibratome (Vibratome series 1000 sectioning system) and stored at –20°C in cryoprotectant until further processing (66).

Volumetric analysis of brains sections. Every sixth brain section (300 μm between sections) starting rostrally at bregma –1.23 mm to the dorsal end of the hippocampus at bregma –2.73 mm were mounted on slides and allowed to dry overnight for each mouse. The following day, mounted sections were stained with 0.1% Sudan black in 70% ethanol at room temperature for 20 minutes, then washed in 70% ethanol 3 times for 1 minute. The sections were washed in Milli-Q water and coverslipped with Fluoromount (Southern Biotech). Slides were imaged with the NanoZoomer 2.0-HT system (Hamamatsu Photonics) and areas of interest measured using the NDP viewer software (Hamamatsu Photonics). The volume for each region of interest was calculated using the following formula: volume = (summary of areas) × 0.3 mm.

Neuronal layer thickness measurement. Three sections (bregma –2.0, –2.4, and –2.8 mm) per mouse were mounted and allowed to dry overnight. The following day, sections were stained in cresyl violet for 6 minutes at room temperature. The slices were then sequentially dehydrated in increasing ethanol concentrations followed by xylene and coverslipped with Cytoseal 60 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 8310-16). The thickness of the pyramidal cell layer of the piriform cortex and dentate gyrus granular cell layer was measured by drawing a scale perpendicular to the cell layer in all 3 slices and taking the average value for each mouse.

Brain extraction and tau and p-tau ELISA. Half of the hippocampus was weighed and homogenized using a pestle with 20 μL buffer/mg tissue (10 mM Tris-HCl pH 7.4, 0.8 M NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, 2 μM DTT, cOmplete and PhosStop [both Roche], and 10% sucrose). Samples were centrifuged for 10 minutes at 10,000 g and 4°C. Supernatant was removed and kept on ice while the pellet was re-homogenized in the same volume of buffer with a sonicator at 30% amplitude, 1 second on/1 second off pulse, for 1 minute, and centrifuged for 10 minutes at 10,000 g and 4°C. The 2 supernatants were pooled together and frozen until used. The concentration of tau and p-tau was quantified by sandwich ELISA as previously described (42) using Tau-5 (in-house antibody) as the coating antibody and human-specific biotinylated HT7 for detection for tau ELISA and using HJ14.5 (in-house p.Thr181-tau antibody) as the coating antibody and human-specific biotinylated AT8 for detection for p-tau ELISA. Briefly, 96-well half-area plates were coated with 20 μg/mL of either HJ14.5 or Tau-5 antibody and incubated at 4°C overnight. The next day, the plate was blocked in 3% BSA (RPI Corp.) in PBS for 1 hour at 37°C. Next, peptide standards and samples were diluted in sample buffer (0.25% BSA/PBS, 1× protease inhibitor, 300 mM Tris pH 7.4, PBS), loaded onto the plate, and incubated at 4°C overnight. On the third day, 0.3 μg/mL of biotinylated AT8 for p-tau ELISA (Thermo Fisher Scientific, MN1020B) or biotinylated HT7 for tau ELISA (Thermo Fisher Scientific, MN1000B) was applied to the plate for 1.5 hours at 37°C, and then Streptavidin-poly-HRP-40 (1:10,000 for tau and 1:6,000 for p-tau) (Fitzgerald) was applied for 1.5 hours at room temperature. TMB Superslow Substrate solution (MilliporeSigma) was added and the plates were read at 650 nm on a BioTek plate reader after developing for 30 minutes at room temperature. All samples were run in duplicate.

Immunohistochemistry. For staining microglia (Iba1, rabbit polyclonal, 1:5,000; Wako, 019-19741) and p-tau (AT8, mouse monoclonal, 1:500; Thermo Fisher Scientific, MN1020B — AT180, mouse monoclonal, 1:500; Thermo Fisher Scientific, MN1040 — PG5, mouse monoclonal, 1:500 [gift from Peter Davies, Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, Northwell Health, Manhasset, New York, USA]), sections were washed 3 times in TBS for 5 minutes and blocked in 0.3% hydrogen peroxide for 10 minutes. After washing, sections were blocked in 3% milk in TBS with 0.25% Triton X-100 (TBSX) for 30 minutes. Primary antibody was diluted in 3% milk/TBSX, and the sections were incubated in the primary antibody overnight at 4°C. The next day, sections were washed and incubated with secondary antibody diluted in 3% milk/TBSX for 1 hour. For AT8 staining, after washing, sections were incubated in ABC Elite solution (VectaStain, PK-6100) for 1 hour, prepared following the manufacturer’s instructions, followed by another washing step. For Iba1, AT180, and PG5 staining, after washing, sections were incubated with HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies for 1 hour at room temperature (1:500; Jackson Laboratory, 111-035-003). Sections were developed in DAB solution (Vector Laboratories, SK4103), washed, and mounted on slides. After drying overnight, the slides were dehydrated in increasing ethanol concentrations followed by xylene and coverslipped with Cytoseal 60 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 8310). Slides were scanned on the NanoZoomer 2.0-HT system. Images were further processed and quantified with the use of Fiji software version 1.51. All areas were quantified in 2 to 3 sections (300 μm apart from each other) per mouse.

Immunofluorescence. Immunofluorescence staining was performed as previously described (36). Briefly, free-floating tissue was placed in 12-well plates with Netwell inserts (Corning) containing PBS. Blocking solution and primary and secondary antibody mixtures were centrifuged at 17,000 g for 5 minutes just before use. Tissue was rinsed 3 times, 5 minutes each, in PBS followed by blocking in 20% normal goat serum (NGS) in PBS for 1 hour at room temperature. Tissue was then incubated overnight at room temperature with primary antibodies (CD68, rat monoclonal, 1:500; AbD SeroTec, MCA1957), Iba1 (goat polyclonal, 1:5,000; Abcam, ab5076), PSD-95 (rabbit polyclonal, 1:200; Thermo Fisher Scientific, 51-6900), synapsin-1/2 (guinea pig polyclonal, 1:500; Synaptic Systems, 106004), and C1q (mouse monoclonal, 1:50; Abcam, ab71940) in 10% NGS containing 0.3% Triton X-100 in PBS. The following day, sections were rinsed 3 times, 5 minutes each, in PBS followed by incubation in secondary antibodies (Thermo Fisher Scientific; 1;500) in 10% NGS containing 0.3% Triton X-100 in PBS for 4 hours at room temperature. Sections were mounted, dried at room temperature, briefly rinsed in distilled water, and then coverslipped. Mounting medium (~150 μL/slide) was prepared the day of use by mixing Tris-MWL 4-88 (Electron Microscopy Sciences, 17977-150) with AF300 (Electron Microscopy Sciences, 17977-25) at a 9:1 ratio.

Image acquisition for immunofluorescence. Images were acquired on an LSM 880 microscope with AiryScan detector (Zeiss). Quantification was performed using a semiautomated pipeline based on MATLAB (MathWorks) and Imaris 9.3.1 software (Bitplane) as previously described (36). Spots were detected for each channel using an x-y size of 0.2 μm, a z size of 0.6 μm, and automated background subtraction. A 0.1-μm x-y and 0.3-μm z guard was applied to exclude spots intersecting the edge of the image volume. Synaptic loci were identified using custom MATLAB scripts from Sauerbeck (36) to find the nearest neighbor based on the x-y-z centroid of the top 20% brightest puncta. A cutoff of 270 nm pre-to-postsynaptic separation was used to quantify synaptic loci for Figure 6 from the frequency distribution of pre-to-postsynaptic separations. Complement labeling of synaptic loci was performed with Imaris 9.3.1 software by creating a surface of C1q staining based on a threshold applied to all images and by counting the number of pre- and postsynaptic spots positive for this surface. Three images per mouse were obtained in the polymorphic layer of the piriform cortex for this analysis.

Quantification of confocal images for Iba1 and CD68 was performed on a semiautomated platform using MATLAB and Imaris 9.3.1 software to create surfaces of each stain based on a threshold applied to all images and colocalize Iba1 and CD68 surfaces to evaluate the volume of CD68+ vesicles within Iba1+ cells. For quantification of the number of PSD-95 puncta engulfed in CD68+ phagolysosomes, the PSD-95 puncta previously detected were automatically counted within the CD68+ surface per microglia using Imaris 9.3.1 software. Three to 5 microglia were imaged for each mouse or subject.

Immunofluorescence of human tissue. Paraffin-embedded 8-μm sections were dewaxed in xylene for 6 minutes twice, followed by rehydration descending ethanol to water (100% [twice], 95%, 90%, 70%, 30%, and 10% ethanol, followed by 100% water [twice]). For antigen retrieval, slides were incubated for 45 minutes in citrate buffer, pH 6. Slides were incubated in 0.1% Sudan black solution in 70% ethanol for 20 minutes to eliminate autofluorescence. After PBS washes, sections were blocked in 10% normal donkey serum and 0.3% Triton X-100 for 1 hour and then placed in primary antibodies overnight at 4°C in blocking solution: CD68 (mouse monoclonal, 1:100; DAKO, M0876), Iba1 (goat polyclonal, 1:500; Abcam, ab5076), and PSD-95 (rabbit polyclonal, 1:200, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 51-6900). The following day, sections were washed, placed in secondary antibodies for 2 hours (Thermo Fisher Scientific; 1:500), and then washed again 3 times for 20 minutes each and mounted. Mounting medium was prepared the day of use by mixing Tris-MWL 4-88 (Electron Microscopy Sciences, 17977- 150) with AF300 (Electron Microscopy Sciences, 17977-25) at a 9:1 ratio followed by vortexing and bench-top centrifugation to remove bubbles. High-precision 1.5H coverglasses were used for all experiments. Human samples were obtained from the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Washington University. TREM2R47H and TREM2R62H AD cases were paired with TREM2CV AD cases matching age, sex, and APOE genotype (Supplemental Table 1).

Gene expression. We extracted total RNA from mouse cortex with the RNeasy Mini Kit (QIAGEN) and prepared cDNA with the High-Capacity RNA-to-cDNA kit (Applied Biosystems), following manufacturers’ instructions. Gene expression analysis was performed using microarray in collaboration with the Genome Technology Access Core at Washington University. Using TaqMan probes, the relative gene expression was quantitatively measured using Fluidigm Biomark HD with integrated fluidic circuits.

Tissue preparation for electron microscopy. Three PS19-T2CV mice and 2 PS19-T2R47H mice were used for electron microscopy. In each animal, brain sections containing the polymorphic layer of the piriform cortex (bregma –1.67 mm to –1.91mm) were selected based on the stereotaxic atlas of Paxinos and Franklin (67). The sections were washed 3 times, 10 minutes each, with PBS, pH 7.4, and then incubated 1 hour in a solution of equal volume of 3% potassium ferrocyanide in phosphate buffer (PB, 0.1 M, pH 7.4) and 4% aqueous osmium tetroxide. Following washing 3 times, 5 minutes each in PBS, tissues were incubated 20 minutes in a thiocarbohydrazide solution and washed again 3 times, 5 minutes each in double-distilled water (ddH 2 O). A 30-minute incubation of 2% osmium tetroxide (from 4% stock, diluted in ddH 2 O) was then performed. The brain sections were washed 3 times, 5 minutes each in ddH 2 O and dehydrated with an increasing amount of ethanol (5-minute washes each): 35% (twice), 50%, 70%, 80%, 90%, 100% (thrice). After dehydration in ethanol, the sections were washed 3 times, 5 minutes each, in propylene oxide and were emerged overnight in Durcupan resin. The following day, tissues were placed between 2 ACLAR sheets (Electron Microscopy Sciences) covered with a thin layer of resin and incubated 3 days at 55°C to polymerize.

Ultramicrotomy and transmission electron microscopy. The polymorphic layer of the piriform cortex was excised from the ACLAR sheet with a razor blade and glued onto a resin block. The tissues were then cut using an ultramicrotome (Leica Ultracut UC7), first with a thickness of 300 nm to confirm the region of interest using toluidine blue, and finally at a thickness of 70 nm. The ultrathin sections were collected onto copper-mesh grids. The polymorphic layer was imaged at 80 kV using a transmission electron microscope (FEI Tecnai Spirit G2) equipped with a Hamamatsu ORCA-HR digital camera (10 MP). The user was blinded to the experimental conditions during imaging and ultrastructural interpretation. Images of the synaptic neuropil were randomly acquired throughout the region of interest so as to avoid bias. Sixteen to 20 nonoverlapping images at a magnification between ×6,800 and ×13,500 were obtained per animal. Overall, between 575 μm2 and 729 μm2 of the synaptic neuropil were imaged per animal.

Images were analyzed using the software ImageJ (NIH). For the qualitative analysis of synaptic ultrastructure, the following parameters were considered: the presence and size of autophagosomes; the presence of altered mitochondria; the presence of dark dendrites, dendritic spines, or axon terminals; and the presence of dystrophic synapses. Dark cells (e.g., microglia, neurons) are characterized by ultrastructural signs of oxidative stress (endoplasmic reticulum dilation, condensation of the nucleoplasm and cytoplasm, altered mitochondria) (68, 69) and have been seen previously in pathological conditions, such as AD (70). Axon terminals were recognized by their inclusion of multiple synaptic vesicles. Dendritic spines were recognized and differentiated from dendrites by their size and presence of a postsynaptic density (71). Dark synaptic elements were recognized by their electron-dense cytoplasm (72). Altered mitochondria were distinguished from normal ones by their large increase in size and/or a disruption of their cristae and/or outer membrane structure (73). Dystrophic synapses were defined by the presence of autophagosomes, a reduced number of synaptic vesicles, and a swollen shape (seen as an increase in size and/or electron-lucent content). Autophagosomes were recognized by their circular shape and delineating double membrane (74).

Statistics. Unless otherwise stated, all data are presented as mean ± SEM. GraphPad Prism 8.0.0 was used to perform statistical analyses. Gaussian distribution was evaluated using the D’Agostino-Pearson normality test. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-tailed Student’s unpaired t test under normal distribution. In case of unequal variances, Welch’s correction was used with the Student’s unpaired t test. If samples deviated from normal distribution, statistical analysis was performed using a Mann-Whitney test. For human data, significance was determined by paired 2-tailed t test. P less than 0.05 was considered significant: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 versus PS19-T2CV.

Study approval. All animal experimental protocols were approved by the Animal Studies Committee at Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri, USA.