Integrin α2β1 regulates collagen I tethering to modulate hyperresponsiveness in reactive airway disease models

Integrin α 2 β 1 regulates adhesion of smooth muscle to collagen I and laminin-111. We have previously shown that inhibition of integrin α 5 β 1 can impair force generation and the development of airway hyperresponsiveness without altering the core actin-myosin apparatus (10). We hypothesized that this effect was due to impaired tethering of hyperresponsive airway smooth muscle to fibronectin in the surrounding tissue, thus allowing muscle to shorten but reducing the degree to which shortening would result in narrowing of the airway lumen. It remains unknown whether other integrins, which mediate adhesion to other extracellular matrix proteins in the airway wall, might also play a similar role. To address this, we performed a screen of integrins expressed on human airway smooth muscle cells using qRT-PCR (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI138140DS1). Noting the increased levels of fibronectin, collagens, and laminin chains in asthmatic airways compared with healthy controls (5–8), we identified integrins that regulate adhesion to collagen I and laminin-111. Of the collagen-binding integrins (α 1 β 1 , α 2 β 1 , α 10 β 1 , and α 11 β 1 ), integrin α 10 β 1 is primarily expressed on chondrocytes, chondrogenic mesenchymal stem cells, endosteum, and periosteum (11–13). We then determined by flow cytometry that integrins α 1 β 1 and α 2 β 1 are expressed on the cell surface of human airway smooth muscle cells but integrin α 11 β 1 is not. Of the laminin-binding integrins (α 3 β 1 , α 6 β 1 , α 7 β 1 , and α 6 β 4 ), integrin α 6 β 4 is primarily expressed on the basal surface of epithelial cells (14). We then determined that integrins α 3 β 1 and α 6 β 1 are expressed on the cell surface of smooth muscle but integrin α 7 β 1 is not (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Integrin α 2 β 1 is expressed on human airway smooth muscle cells. (A) RNA was extracted from human airway smooth muscle cells grown in culture. Quantitative RT-PCR was performed to determine integrin expression; results were normalized to GAPDH expression. Data are the mean ± SEM. Experiment performed in triplicate with 3 biological replicates. (B) Human airway smooth muscle cells in suspension were labeled with primary antibodies specific for integrins α 1 , α 2 , α 3 , α 6 , α 7 , and α 11 and a secondary antibody conjugated to allophycocyanin (APC) or FITC. The cells were analyzed by flow cytometry and gated for live cells. The resultant population was analyzed for APC or FITC expression (black solid line). Human airway smooth muscle cells labeled with secondary antibody alone served as an unstained control (gray dashed line). Representative histograms of APC or FITC expression (MFI) versus cell count scaled to mode (percentage of maximum) are shown. Results verified with 3 biological replicates.

To determine the primary integrin(s) responsible for adhesion to collagen I and laminin-111, we performed cell adhesion assays with human airway smooth muscle cells in the presence or absence of specific integrin function-blocking antibodies. Blockade of the α 1 subunit had no effect on adhesion to collagen I, whereas blockade of the α 2 subunit resulted in a dose-dependent decrease in adhesion to collagen I comparable to complete β 1 blockade, suggesting that integrin α 2 β 1 is the principal integrin mediating adhesion of airway smooth muscle cells to collagen I (Figure 2, A and B). Blockade of the α 3 subunit had no effect on adhesion to laminin, whereas blockade of the α 6 subunit resulted in a dose-dependent partial decrease in adhesion to laminin (Figure 2, C and D). Interestingly, although integrin α 2 β 1 is classically defined as a collagen receptor, it has been previously described to also bind laminin (15). We found that blockade of the α 2 subunit resulted in a dose-dependent partial decrease in adhesion of human airway smooth muscle cells to laminin-111, and furthermore that blockade of both integrin subunits α 2 and α 6 reduced adhesion to negligible levels (Figure 2, E and F).

Figure 2 Integrin α 2 β 1 modulates adhesion to collagen I and laminin-111. (A and B) Adhesion (measured by absorbance of crystal violet at 595 nm) of human airway smooth muscle cells to collagen I (0.1 μg/mL) after treatment with the indicated specific function-blocking integrin antibodies. (C–F) Adhesion of human airway smooth muscle cells to laminin-111 (5 μg/mL) after treatment with the indicated specific function-blocking integrin antibodies. Experiments performed in triplicate with 3 biological replicates for all panels. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 compared with control; 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. Data are the mean ± SEM for all panels.

Integrin α 2 β 1 is a potential therapeutic target in the treatment of airway narrowing. To determine the effect of inhibition of integrin α 2 β 1 on contractile responses ex vivo, we measured force generation in response to increasing concentrations of methacholine in mouse tracheal rings that were treated with IL-13 (or vehicle) for 12 hours and a function-blocking antibody directed against the α 2 subunit (or IgG control). Treatment with the function-blocking antibody had no significant effect on the force generated by rings at baseline but significantly inhibited IL-13–enhanced contraction (Figure 3A). Given the high dose of antibody required to adequately penetrate into tissue, we also tested a small-molecule inhibitor of integrin α 2 β 1 with previously documented in vivo efficacy in a mouse model of arterial thrombosis and renal fibrosis (16, 17). This inhibitor, c15, allosterically regulated integrin α 2 β 1 through interaction with the I-like domain. c15 inhibited human airway smooth muscle cell adhesion to collagen I and laminin-111 in a dose-dependent manner that was similar to the effects of the function-blocking anti-α 2 antibody (Figure 3B). We also showed that c15 did not affect adhesion to other extracellular matrix ligands, such as fibronectin and vitronectin (Supplemental Figure 1). We chose a dose of 10 μg/mL for ex vivo validation, which mimicked the degree of effect of the anti-α 2 function-blocking antibody on collagen I and laminin-111. Treatment with c15 had no significant effect on the force generated by rings at baseline but significantly inhibited IL-13–enhanced contraction in mouse tracheal rings and human bronchial rings (Figure 3, C and D).

Figure 3 Inhibition of integrin α 2 β 1 protects against cytokine-enhanced contraction. (A) Force exerted on mouse tracheal rings measured after incubation for 12 hours with IL-13 (100 ng/mL) or saline, and a function-blocking antibody against integrin α 2 (300 μg/mL) or IgG control with a range of concentrations of methacholine. (B) Adhesion (measured by absorbance of crystal violet at 595 nm) of human airway smooth cells to collagen I (0.1 μg/mL) or laminin-111 (5 μg/mL) after treatment with varying concentrations of c15. Experiment performed in triplicate with 3 biological replicates. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 compared with control; 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. (C and D) Force exerted on (C) mouse tracheal rings and (D) human bronchial rings measured after incubation for 12 hours with IL-13 (100 ng/mL) or saline, and then for 1 hour with c15 (10 μg/mL) or vehicle with a range of concentrations of methacholine. n = 4–7 rings per group for A, C, and D. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 between IL-13–treated conditions for A, C, and D. (E) Respiratory system resistance in WT C57Bl/6 mice after immunization and i.n. challenge with OVA, with i.p. administration of c15 (120 mg/kg) or vehicle (50% DMSO, 0.9% saline) 30 minutes prior to measurements. n = 9–10 animals per group. ****P < 0.0001 between OVA treated conditions; 2-way ANOVA with repeated measures, Tukey’s multiple-comparison test for A and C–E. Data are the mean ± SEM for all panels.

To confirm that the effects of c15 were due to blockade of integrin α 2 β 1 , we also synthesized a structurally similar c15 methyl ester analog without activity against integrin α 2 β 1 (Supplemental Figure 2A). Treatment with the c15 methyl ester had no significant effect on adhesion of human airway smooth muscle to collagen (Supplemental Figure 2B) and had no protective effect against IL-13–enhanced contraction ex vivo (Supplemental Figure 2C). We also used a structurally distinct inhibitor of the α 2 β 1 I domain, BTT-3033, for ex vivo validation. As expected, treatment with BTT-3033 significantly inhibited IL-13–enhanced contraction (Supplemental Figure 2D).

To determine the effect of inhibition of α 2 β 1 on airway hyperresponsiveness in vivo, we sensitized WT C57BL/6 mice with 3 weekly i.p. injections of OVA followed by 3 consecutive days of i.n. challenge with OVA. On the final day of challenge, we i.p. delivered c15 30 minutes prior to measurement of airway responsiveness to acetylcholine and found that inhibition of α 2 β 1 protected against increased airway hyperresponsiveness after OVA challenge (Figure 3E). Differential counting of cells obtained by bronchoalveolar lavage revealed similar numbers of macrophages, eosinophils, lymphocytes, and neutrophils in the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 3), suggesting these changes were not due to short-term modulation of the inflammatory response.

One curious aspect of our findings was that the protective effect of c15 occurred only in the setting of exaggerated contraction. To further explore this, we first showed that the protective effect of c15 was preserved in tracheal rings treated with IL-17A, suggesting that the mechanisms responsible for this effect were not cytokine-specific and likely involved a common pathway (Supplemental Figure 4A). We also showed that cell surface expression of integrin α 2 β 1 was not increased after treatment with IL-13 (Supplemental Figure 4B). To determine whether treatment with IL-13 might influence α 2 β 1 -mediated adhesion, we compared the ability of human airway smooth muscle cells with or without IL-13 to adhere to varying concentrations of collagen I. Surprisingly, we found that IL-13–treated smooth muscle cells adhered to collagen I better than untreated cells (Figure 4A). We confirmed that this was related to differential effects on integrin activation by demonstrating that treatment with IL-13 resulted in increased activated β 1 integrin at the cell surface as detected by an antibody that recognized an activation-dependent epitope (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 IL-13 activates β 1 integrins to promote adhesion without altering intracellular signaling. (A) Adhesion (measured by absorbance of crystal violet at 595 nm) of human airway smooth muscle cells to the indicated concentrations of collagen I after incubation for 12 hours with IL-13 (100 ng/mL) or saline. NS = not significant, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 compared with vehicle; 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Experiment performed in triplicate with 3 biological replicates. (B) Human airway smooth muscle cells were incubated for 12 hours with IL-13 (100 ng/mL), 20 minutes with Mn2+ (1 mM), or saline, then suspended and labeled with a primary antibody specific for activated integrin β 1 and a secondary antibody conjugated to allophycocyanin (APC). Cells were then analyzed by flow cytometry and gated for live cells. The resultant population was analyzed for APC expression. Human airway smooth muscle cells labeled with secondary antibody alone served as an unstained control (gray short dashed line). Vehicle is shown by a long, gray dashed line. Vehicle/Mn2+ is shown by a long, black dashed line. IL-13 is shown by a solid black line. Representative histogram of APC expression (MFI) versus cell count scaled to mode (percentage of maximum) is shown. Results verified with 2 biological replicates. (C) Representative Western blot of phosphorylation of myosin light chain (p-MLC) and total myosin light chain (MLC) after incubation for 12 hours with IL-13 (100 ng/mL) or saline, and then for 1 hour with c15 (10 μg/mL) or vehicle followed by a single dose of methacholine (10–4 M). GAPDH used as a loading control. Densitometric data are from n = 3–5 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 compared with vehicle; 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Data are the mean ± SEM for all panels.

To further elucidate whether c15 acts on integrin α 2 β 1 from the smooth muscle or epithelium, we denuded the epithelium from tracheal rings and measured the effect of c15 on IL-13–enhanced contraction (Supplemental Figure 5A). As reported by others, epithelial removal enhanced the amount of force generation in response to methacholine (Supplemental Figure 5B) (18, 19). In tracheal rings denuded of epithelium, c15 protected against IL-13–enhanced contraction to a similar degree as intact tracheal rings, suggesting that c15 acted directly on smooth muscle (Supplemental Figure 5C).

Integrin α 2 β 1 mitigates airway narrowing without affecting smooth muscle shortening. Force generation in airway smooth muscle depends on activation of the actin-myosin power stroke and firm adhesion of muscle to the surrounding extracellular matrix. We have already shown that inhibition of integrin α 5 β 1 –mediated tethering to extracellular fibronectin can alter exaggerated force generation without affecting calcium homeostasis or phosphorylation of myosin light chain or its regulatory proteins (10). We therefore determined the effect of inhibition of integrin α 2 β 1 on phosphorylation of myosin light chain. As expected, IL-13 increased myosin light chain phosphorylation in response to methacholine, but inhibition of integrin α 2 β 1 did not modulate this effect. Total myosin light chain levels were not significantly altered either by treatment with IL-13 or by the addition of c15 (Figure 4C).

Our previous work suggested that integrin inhibition reduced force transmission by reducing the tethering of airway smooth muscle to the surrounding tissue. To more directly evaluate whether the reductions in force generation we observed were mainly explained by decreased tethering of contracting airway smooth muscle, we developed a method to simultaneously quantify airway narrowing and smooth muscle shortening in intact tracheas using 2-photon laser scanning microscopy (hereafter referred to as 2-photon microscopy). We reasoned that a loss of tethering should reduce the degree of airway narrowing while leaving smooth muscle shortening largely intact, whereas any effect on smooth muscle contractility should lead to proportionate reductions in shortening and narrowing. We dissected tracheal rings from mice with red fluorescent protein (RFP) expressed under the control of an α-smooth muscle actin (α-SMA) promoter. These rings were mounted onto coverslips with the ventral side down, so that the smooth muscle–rich dorsal portion of the trachea was unrestricted. The trachea was then imaged in cross-section to capture the signal from RFP, and second harmonic generation was used to visualize surrounding collagen fibers. Tissue autofluorescence aided in the measurement of the cross-sectional area of the trachea. Images were taken at baseline and after treatment with methacholine under various conditions (Figure 5A and Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). In order to ensure there were no systematic differences across groups, we verified that the ratio of tracheal smooth muscle length to ring circumference at baseline was not significantly different between groups at baseline (Supplemental Figure 6A).

Figure 5 Inhibition of integrin α 2 β 1 impairs airway narrowing without altering smooth muscle shortening. (A) Schematic of configuration for imaging with 2-photon microscopy. Tracheal rings from α-SMA–RFP mice were treated for 12 hours with IL-13 (100 ng/mL) or saline, and then for 1 hour with c15 (10 μg/mL), Y-27632 (100 μM), or vehicle, followed by imaging at baseline and after methacholine (Mch, 10–4 M). (B) Representative transverse views of trachea and quantification of decrease in airway area after methacholine relative to baseline. Single scale bar: 150 μm; asterisk scale bar: 100 μm. (C) Representative coronal views of posterior smooth muscle from rings in B showing α-SMA (red) and collagen fibrils and tissue autofluorescence (green), as well as quantification of decrease in muscle area and volume after methacholine relative to baseline. Scale bar: 100 μm. n = 5 rings per group. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 compared with IL-13/vehicle; 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Data are the mean ± SEM.

To determine the degree of airway narrowing, we measured the cross-sectional area of the trachea using ImageJ (NIH). As expected, treatment with methacholine caused narrowing of the tracheal lumen compared with baseline; exposure to c15 did not significantly alter this response. Treatment with IL-13 enhanced airway narrowing, and treatment with c15 inhibited IL-13–enhanced airway narrowing, consistent with our in vivo results. Similarly, treatment with an inhibitor of Rho-associated protein kinase, Y-27632, a classic inhibitor of airway smooth muscle contraction, inhibited the IL-13–induced enhancement of airway narrowing (Figure 5B).

For simultaneous measurement of muscle shortening, we rotated the image of the tracheal ring in Imaris to obtain a coronal view (Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). Given the variability in the length of individual smooth muscle fibers comprising the posterior trachea and the difficulty of tracking the same fiber between images, we calculated the area and volume encompassed by the RFP signal representing smooth muscle in 2 and 3 dimensions, respectively. As expected, we found that methacholine caused the muscle to shorten and the smooth muscle area and volume to decrease compared with baseline conditions, as has been described by others (20). This effect was not significantly altered after treatment with c15. Treatment with IL-13 enhanced muscle shortening and led to a marked decrease in smooth muscle area and volume. However, when IL-13–treated tracheas were incubated with c15, the muscle shortening was unchanged compared with IL-13 treatment alone. In contrast, when IL-13–treated tracheas were incubated with Y-27632, muscle shortening was impaired after treatment with methacholine, reflecting inhibition of the core actin-myosin machinery (Figure 5C).

To further validate our hypothesis that blockade of integrin α 2 β 1 affects tethering of smooth muscle to adjacent collagen, we used 2-photon microscopy to quantify changes in cellular tethering. Although changes in tethering occur around individual smooth muscle cells within the muscle strip and at the border between smooth muscle and adjacent cartilage rings, we focused on the latter because of the ease of visually distinguishing the RFP signal of smooth muscle from adjacent structures and the ability to leverage intrinsic tissue features of cartilage that could be used as fiducial markers. We imaged the dorsal portion of the trachea in a coronal plane and selected intrinsic fiducial markers within the cartilage that were along the vector of the muscle fiber and within 100 μm of the edge of smooth muscle to measure changes in distance. Treatment with methacholine resulted in an increase in the distance between the smooth muscle edge and the fiducial marker, an effect not significantly changed after exposure to either c15 or IL-13 alone. However, when IL-13–treated rings were exposed to c15, the distance between the smooth muscle edge and the fiducial marker increased further, reflecting the loss of cellular tethering of muscle to the surrounding matrix (Figure 6, A and B). We also confirmed that treatment with c15, IL-13, or both did not change the distance between individual fiducial markers extrinsic to airway smooth muscle, suggesting that this effect was specific to the tethering of muscle to the surrounding matrix (Supplemental Figure 6B).

Figure 6 Inhibition of integrin α 2 β 1 impairs smooth muscle tethering. (A) Representative coronal views of posterior smooth muscle and adjacent cartilage rings from tracheal rings from α-SMA–RFP mice that were treated for 12 hours with IL-13 (100 ng/mL) or saline, then 1 hour with c15 (10 μg/mL) or vehicle, followed by imaging at baseline and after methacholine (10–4 M). Blue dashed line indicates representative distance measurements. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Quantification of increase in distance between edge of muscle and intrinsic fiducial marker after methacholine relative to baseline. n = 3 rings per group, each sample labeled by color. ****P < 0.0001 compared with IL-13/vehicle; 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Data are the mean ± SEM.