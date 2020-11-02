Complement activation on endothelium initiates antibody-mediated acute lung injury

C57BL/6-congenic mice with H-2d MHC I enable anti–MHC I–mediated lung injury studies on an otherwise C57BL/6 background. Experimental TRALI involves i.v. injection of the 34-1-2S monoclonal antibody (anti–H-2d, known to bind Kd and Dd) into mice possessing H-2d haplotypes, such as BALB/c mice (12). Curiously, anti–H-2d can bind to Kb expressed by C57BL/6 (B6) mice (ref. 13 and Supplemental Figure 1, A–F; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI138136DS1). However, B6 mice are resistant to lung injury (8), unless the mice are T cell depleted and given high doses of anti–H-2d in combination with an additional anti–H-2Kb antibody (14). B6.C-H2d/bByJ (B6.H2d) mice are on a B6 background except for their BALB/c-derived H2d locus, which encodes the H-2d type MHC I proteins, allowing the transfer of the H-2d type to B6 background strains after 2 crosses rather than the more than 10 backcrosses required to produce congenic mice from hybrid crosses. We hypothesized that B6.H2d mice would develop anti–H-2d–mediated lung injury using the same protocol (LPS priming followed by antibody injection) as that used previously with the BALB/c strain (15). Similarly to BALB/c mice, B6.H2d mice treated with i.v. anti–H-2d antibody developed lung vascular permeability and pulmonary edema (Figure 1, A and B). This acute lung injury mostly resolved 24 hours after anti–H-2d injection (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). When a higher dose of anti–H-2d was given, B6.H2d mice showed greater susceptibility to mortality than BALB/c mice (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Removal of MHC I from endothelium is protective in anti–MHC I–mediated lung injury. LPS-primed BALB/c or B6.H2d mice were administered isotype or anti–H-2d antibody i.v. for measurements of (A) lung vascular permeability and (B) extravascular lung water 2 hours after antibody injection (n = 7–10, “anti–H-2d: –” indicates use of isotype control). (C) LPS-primed B6, BALB/c, or B6.H2d mice were given high-dose anti–H-2d i.v. and mortality was assessed over 2 hours after injection (n = 10). Lungs of B6.H2d × B2mfl/fl mice either positive or negative for VE-Cad–Cre were dissociated and used for measurement of H-2Kd MHC class I (MHC I) expression on pulmonary endothelial cells. (D) Gating strategy and representative histograms and (E) median fluorescence intensity (MFI) quantification (n = 5). FMO, fluorescence minus one. Separate mice were given LPS i.p. and isotype or anti–H-2d i.v. and used for assessment of (F) lung vascular permeability and (G) extravascular lung water at 2 hours after i.v. anti–H-2d antibody (isotype controls, n = 5; + anti–H-2d i.v.: Cre– n = 14, Cre+ n = 16). (H) Additional mice were given LPS and high-dose anti–H-2d antibody i.v. and monitored for survival (n = 14). Mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA with Holm’s test (A, B, F, and G), log-rank test (C and H) with Bonferroni’s correction (C), or unpaired t test (E).

Identification of the cell type bound by antibody to initiate lung injury. B2m is critical for cell surface expression of the MHC I proteins, and a B2mflox strain has recently been developed that allows the lineage-restricted ablation of MHC I from cell surfaces when further crossed to existing promoter-specific Cre strains (9). B2mfl/fl mice were crossed to strains expressing VE-cadherin–Cre (VE-Cad–Cre) to target endothelial cells (16), PF4-Cre to target the megakaryocyte-platelet lineage (17), LysM-Cre to target neutrophils and monocytes (18), and CX3CR1-Cre to target Ly6Clo monocytes (19, 20). Additionally, all B2mfl/fl mice were crossed to homozygosity with B6.H2d mice for full H-2d MHC I expression (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D).

Targeted removal of B2m from endothelial cells (VE-Cad–Cre × B2mfl/fl) resulted in efficient reductions in surface MHC I expression on pulmonary endothelial cells relative to Cre-negative littermates (Figure 1, D and E). LPS-primed endothelial MHC I–deficient mice given anti–H-2d i.v. were protected from lung vascular permeability and edema (Figure 1, F and G), and at a high anti–H-2d dose, were protected from mortality (Figure 1H), and alveolar flooding assessed using lung histology (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). These findings point toward anti–H-2d binding to endothelial MHC I being a critical event required to initiate full TRALI pathology.

Ablation of B2m in the megakaryocyte-platelet lineage (PF4-Cre × B2mfl/fl) efficiently removed MHC I expression from the surface of blood platelets (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), but PF4-Cre × B2mfl/fl mice showed no reduction in anti–H-2d–induced lung injury relative to Cre-negative controls (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D).

Using LysM-Cre × B2mfl/fl and CX3CR1-Cre × B2mfl/fl mice, we measured the extent of removal of surface MHC I from neutrophils, as well as Ly6Clo, Ly6Cmid, and Ly6Chi monocytes (Supplemental Figure 6A). LysM-Cre × B2mfl/fl mice had greater than 70% reductions in surface MHC I on neutrophils, and also reductions on Ly6Chi and, to a lesser extent, Ly6Clo monocytes (>60% and >35% reductions, Supplemental Figure 6, B and C), but when challenged with anti–H-2d antibody, LysM-Cre × B2mfl/fl mice had unaltered lung injury compared with Cre-negative littermates (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E).

Relative to Cre-negative controls, CX3CR1-Cre × B2mfl/fl mice had efficient reductions in the notably high surface expression of MHC I on Ly6Clo monocytes and had unaltered MHC I expression on other myeloid cell subsets (Supplemental Figure 6, F and G). These observations are despite positive CX3CR1 expression on Ly6Chi monocytes — likely a result of CX3CR1 expression too late in the development of these short-lived cells for removal of existing MHC I proteins (20). When challenged with anti–H-2d antibody, CX3CR1-Cre × B2mfl/fl mice had no reduction in the extent of lung injury relative to Cre-negative littermate controls, but in fact had elevated pulmonary edema relative to controls (Supplemental Figure 6, H and I).

Together, these data suggest that antibody engagement of platelet, neutrophil, or Ly6Clo monocyte MHC I are dispensable for the initiation of lung injury, and that the presence of highly expressed Ly6Clo monocyte MHC I may be protective against antibody-mediated lung injury.

Endothelial cell–restricted restoration of MHC I expression restores susceptibility to lung injury. For further testing of the importance of endothelial cell versus leukocyte MHC I in antibody-mediated lung injury, a new mouse strain was created to allow the conditional reversion of globally inverted B2m (B2minv/inv mouse). In the endogenous B2m locus of this mouse, exons 2 and 3 were inverted and loxP-flanked for conditional reversion and therefore restoration of MHC I expression after Cre recombination (Figure 2A). These mice were also crossed onto the B6.H2d background for susceptibility to anti–H-2d–mediated lung injury. Mice homozygous for the modified allele (B2minv) are globally deficient in B2m and therefore MHC I, but in VE-Cad–Cre × B2minv/inv mice, recombination inverts B2m to its natural orientation to restore full MHC I expression on endothelial cells (Figure 2, B and C), but not on Cre-negative cells such as leukocytes (Figure 2, D and E).

Figure 2 Restoration of MHC I exclusively on endothelium is sufficient to induce susceptibility to anti–MHC I–mediated lung injury. B2minv/inv mice were created in which exons 2 and 3 of the B2m locus were inverted and flanked by loxP and lox2272 sites to permit conditional restoration of B2m expression and therefore surface MHC I expression in response to Cre recombination. (A) Schematic showing WT and modified B2m loci with and without Cre recombination. Lungs from B6.H2d reference controls, B6.H2d-background B2minv/inv Cre-negative mice, and their VE-Cad–Cre × B2minv/inv littermates were dissociated for measurement of H-2Kd MHC I expression on CD41–, CD45–, CD31+ pulmonary endothelial cell surfaces. (B) Representative histograms showing pulmonary endothelial H-2Kd expression, and (C) quantification of median fluorescence intensity (MFI) of pulmonary endothelial surface H-2Kd (n = 6). Blood was also tested to confirm H-2Kd MHC I removal from CD45+ leukocytes in B2minv/inv mice. (D) Representative leukocyte H-2Kd histograms, and (E) quantification of leukocyte H-2Kd MFI (B6.H2d and VE-Cad–Cre–, n = 13; VE-Cad–Cre+, n = 5). Separate mice were primed with LPS and challenged with 1 mg/kg anti–H-2d i.v. for measurements of (F) lung vascular permeability and (G) extravascular lung water (both n = 6), or (H) 4.5 mg/kg anti–H-2d i.v. for survival assessment (B6.H2d and VE-Cad–Cre–, n = 10; VE-Cad–Cre+, n = 8). Mean ± SEM. Horizontal lines in F and G are reference data from Figure 1 from mice given isotype control i.v. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (C, E, F, and G) or log-rank test with Bonferroni’s correction (H).

In contrast to injury-resistant B2minv/inv mice, VE-Cad–Cre × B2minv/inv littermates challenged with i.v. injection of anti–H-2d developed robust lung vascular permeability and edema responses (Figure 2, F and G), and died when challenged with a higher anti–H-2d dose (Figure 2H). This result demonstrates that the expression of antigen exclusively on the endothelium is sufficient to confer susceptibility to anti–MHC I–mediated lung injury, and that expression of MHC I on other cells including leukocytes is not a requirement for lung injury responses in this model.

High surface expression of MHC I on pulmonary endothelial cells. Having observed high MHC I levels on pulmonary endothelial cells and blood monocytes, we directly compared surface MHC I expression across mouse lung cells. Both monocytes and endothelial cells expressed the highest levels of surface MHC/HLA class I in mouse lung cells, and LPS priming upregulated only lung neutrophil and monocyte surface MHC I expression in mice (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). These results, and the location of the lung microvasculature as the first capillary bed encountered by an i.v. injection, indicate that the pulmonary endothelium is a likely binding site for i.v.-infused anti–MHC I antibodies.

Lung intravital imaging of early immune events leading to lung injury. To assess the kinetics and distribution of antibody retention in the lungs, we directly imaged the deposition of PE-conjugated anti–H-2d in the lungs of lung injury–susceptible B6.H2d mice and lung injury–resistant B6 controls. B6.H2d mice showed greater retention of anti–H-2d in the pulmonary vasculature (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Video 1), consistent with a requirement for the more avid antibody binding to H-2d versus H-2b type MHC I proteins for lung antibody retention.

Figure 3 Spatially distinct retention of antibody, neutrophils, and platelets in the pulmonary vasculature during initiation of anti–MHC I–mediated lung injury. C57BL/6 (B6) or B6.H2d mice were given LPS i.p., 70 kDa FITC-dextran i.v. (green), and then i.v. injections of anti–H-2d–PE (magenta) during 2-photon lung intravital imaging. (A) Representative images of antibody deposition responses in B6.H2d pulmonary blood vessels and (B) quantification of anti–H-2d–PE signal in imaged regions of lungs over time (B6, n = 3; B6.H2d, n = 4). LysM-GFP × PF4-Cre × Ai14 mice (LysM+ cells, green; PF4+ platelets, red) were given LPS i.p., Evans blue i.v. (blue), and then i.v. injections of anti–H-2d or isotype control during 2-photon lung intravital imaging (n = 4). (C) Responses to anti–H-2d in a pulmonary blood vessel and quantification of (D) platelet and (E) LysM+ cell signal over time. (F) Surface renderings showing platelets associated with LysM+ cell surfaces (white) and those not (red). (G) Quantification of platelet signal from LysM+ cell–associated platelets and those not associated with LysM+ cells. Mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA with P value for postbaseline effect of genotype (B), treatment (D and E), or LysM+ cell association (G).

Myeloid leukocytes and platelets are implicated as cellular effectors of TRALI (12, 15), so we simultaneously imaged these cells in lungs using dual reporter mice (BALB/c-congenic LysM-GFP × PF4-Cre × Ai14; ref. 21). Platelet retention in lungs occurred within seconds of antibody injection, with platelets displaying margination toward the endothelium (Figure 3, C–E, and Supplemental Video 2). LysM+ cell retention was also detected over 20 minutes following anti–H-2d injection (Figure 3, C and E, and Supplemental Video 2). Rendering platelet and LysM+ cell surfaces enabled quantification of the proportion of platelet signal arising from LysM+ cell–associated platelets versus those not visibly associated with LysM+ cells. The majority of platelet signal was found in locations distinct from LysM+ cell surfaces, suggesting that platelet-leukocyte interactions are likely not solely responsible for lung platelet retention (Figure 3, F and G, and Supplemental Video 2). Platelet and neutrophil retention responses with similar kinetics could also be measured using flow cytometric analysis of dissociated whole lungs (Supplemental Figure 8, A–E). In addition to cell and platelet retention, we also live imaged transient ischemia, platelet aggregation, plasma extravasation, and the formation of neutrophil swarms in anti–MHC I–injured lungs (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B, Supplemental Figure 10, and Supplemental Videos 3 and 4), all indicative of the rapid and severe immunologic events in the TRALI model. These experiments demonstrate that antibody-induced platelet and neutrophil retention in lungs are rapid, but spatially distinct processes.

Altered lung pathology in the absence of endothelial MHC I. Inspired by the lung imaging results, we next studied the effect of endothelial MHC I removal on platelet and neutrophil responses. At 5 minutes after antibody injection, VE-Cad–Cre × B2mfl/fl mice had reduced lung platelet retention as assessed by immunofluorescence and flow cytometry and a reduction in the severity of thrombocytopenia (Figure 4, A–D). However, anti–H-2d–treated mice lacking endothelial MHC I still became neutropenic, displayed normal neutrophil activation in lungs (surface CD11b upregulation), and had an exaggerated release of NETs at 5 minutes after anti–H-2d treatment (Figure 4, E–G). At 60 minutes after antibody injection, these mice had similar levels of lung neutrophil recruitment to those of control mice with intact endothelial MHC I (Figure 4H). These results indicate that endothelial MHC I ligation by antibody is important for lung platelet retention but dispensable for neutrophil responses.

Figure 4 Removal of endothelial MHC I reduces lung platelet retention but not neutrophil activation in anti–MHC I–mediated lung injury. LPS-primed B6.H2d × B2mfl/fl mice either positive or negative for VE-Cad–Cre were administered i.v. anti–H-2d or isotype control. After 5 minutes, (A) lungs were collected for immunofluorescence staining for platelet CD41 (red) and collagen IV (blue) (representative of samples from 2 mice per group). In separate mice, blood plasma was sampled and lungs were collected for dissociation and flow cytometric analysis. (B) Gating strategy for identification of lung platelets and neutrophils, (C) quantification of platelets from lungs, and (D) blood. (E) Blood neutrophil counts and (F) lung neutrophil CD11b MFI normalized to isotype control group P values. (G) Plasma neutrophil elastase (NE)–DNA complexes (NETs) quantified by ELISA. (H) Lung neutrophil counts using flow cytometry at 60 minutes after antibody injections. Mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s test vs. VE-Cad–Cre+ anti–H-2d–treated group (C–H), n = 8.

Complement fixation onto pulmonary endothelial cells leads to lung platelet retention and edema in anti–MHC I–mediated lung injury. Complement deposition in lungs has been implicated in the induction of TRALI (8). Since mouse platelets lack Fcγ receptors for direct antibody engagement, we hypothesized that complement fixation onto the pulmonary endothelium could lead to the retention of platelets and the development of pulmonary edema in the mouse TRALI model. Mice selectively deficient in endothelial MHC I (VE-Cad–Cre × B2mfl/fl) showed deposition of C3 in their lungs at 5 minutes after anti–H-2d injection, but closer inspection and flow cytometric analysis of dissociated lung cells revealed that the C3 deposition was limited to leukocytes and largely absent on pulmonary endothelial cells in endothelial MHC I–deficient mice (Figure 5, A–D).

Figure 5 Removal of endothelial cell MHC I selectively spares pulmonary endothelial cells from fixation with complement in anti–MHC I–mediated lung injury. LPS-primed B6.H2d × B2mfl/fl mice either positive or negative for VE-Cad–Cre were administered anti–H-2d or isotype control antibody i.v. and lungs collected 5 minutes later for (A) immunofluorescence staining of endothelial CD31 (green) and complement C3 (magenta) (representative of samples from 2 mice per group) or (B–D) dissociation for measurement of complement C3 deposition on lung cells using flow cytometry. (B) Gating strategy and representative histograms and quantification of median fluorescence intensity (MFI) of C3 on surfaces of lung endothelial cells (C) or leukocytes (D). Mean ± SEM; horizontal lines are reference data from FMO controls. ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s test vs. VE-Cad–Cre+ anti–H-2d–treated group, n = 6.

To establish a causal link between complement and lung platelet retention, we treated mice with cobra venom factor (CVF) to deplete complement through breakdown of C3 and C5. Mice treated with CVF showed reductions in plasma levels of C3 by more than 80% (Figure 6A) and had complete reductions in C3 fixation on lung endothelial cells and leukocytes when challenged with anti–H-2d (Figure 6, B–D). CVF-treated mice did not develop lung platelet retention at 5 minutes after anti–H-2d administration and were protected from pulmonary vascular permeability, edema, and mortality 2 hours after anti–H-2d injections (Figure 6, E–H). Interpreted together with our studies of endothelial MHC I–deficient mice, these findings suggest that complement activation on the endothelial surface is critical for anti–MHC I–mediated lung platelet retention, pulmonary edema, and mortality.

Figure 6 Complement depletion prevents anti–MHC I–mediated lung platelet retention, lung injury, and mortality. BALB/c mice were treated i.p. with LPS and either cobra venom factor (CVF) or vehicle, and 24 hours later were given i.v. injections of anti–H-2d or isotype control antibody. (A) Plasma C3 concentrations, (B–D) cell surface C3 measurements from flow cytometric analysis of endothelial cells (ECs) or leukocytes (Leu) from dissociated lungs, and (E) platelet counts from dissociated lungs 5 minutes after antibody injections at 1 mg/kg. (F and G) Plasma extravasation and edema in lungs 2 hours after antibody injections at 1 mg/kg, and (H) survival after anti–H-2d antibody injections at 4.5 mg/kg. Mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA and Holm’s test (A and C–G) or log-rank test (H). All n = 8 with the exception of C and D, where n = 4.

Human pulmonary endothelial HLA class I expression and complement activation in clinical TRALI. We hypothesized that if pulmonary endothelial antigen engagement and complement activation played a role in clinical TRALI, human pulmonary endothelial cells would have high surface HLA class I expression and complement activation would be detectable in blood plasma samples taken after development of TRALI. Reflecting the pattern observed in mice (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C), human pulmonary endothelial cells and monocytes showed high cell surface HLA class I expression, with lower expression on granulocytes and platelets (Figure 7, A–C). Classical/lectin pathway complement activation in humans can be detected through assessment of changes in C4d levels and the C4d/C4 ratio (22). To test for the potential involvement of complement in human TRALI, we measured the C4 and C4d content of pre- and posttransfusion plasma samples from a study of patients receiving transfusions who either developed TRALI or did not (ref. 23 and Supplemental Table 1). Group comparisons showed that, accounting for baseline pretransfusion levels, plasma C4d levels and C4d/C4 ratios were elevated after transfusion in patients who developed TRALI relative to transfused control patients who did not (Figure 7, D–G). One subject from the TRALI group showed a particularly high elevation in complement activation after transfusion, but an effect of TRALI status on complement activation was still detected even with this potential outlier removed (posttransfusion control vs. posttransfusion TRALI, Holm’s tests: C4d, P = 0.043; C4d/C4, P = 0.046). These results suggest that the human pulmonary endothelium is a feasible target for infused anti–HLA class I antibodies, and that complement activation occurs following transfusion in human TRALI cases.

Figure 7 High endothelial HLA class I expression in human lungs and complement activation after transfusion in clinical TRALI. Samples of human lungs were dissociated for measurement of cell surface HLA class I (HLA-ABC) expression using flow cytometry. (A) Gating strategy, (B) representative histograms of fully stained cells relative to FMO controls, and (C) quantification of HLA class I expression on different cells expressed as MFI (D–G) (n = 4). EC, endothelial cell. Plasma content of the classical/lectin pathway complement component C4 and its activation and degradation product C4d were measured using pre- and posttransfusion samples from patients diagnosed with TRALI or control patients who did not develop TRALI after transfusion. (D) Concentrations of C4d and (E) fold change in C4d after transfusion, and (F) C4d/C4 ratios and (G) fold change in C4d/C4 ratios after transfusion. Normalized data (E and G) provided for enhanced display of individual changes after transfusion. Mean (D and F, bars) or median (E and G, lines) and individual values (D and F). In D and F, a 2-way repeated-measures mixed-model approach was used with pretransfusion values set as covariates, followed by Holm’s multiplicity correction for comparisons of effect of TRALI development after transfusion and effect of transfusion within the control group and the TRALI group. Control group, n = 19; TRALI group, n = 9. P values < 0.05 are shown.

Endothelial complement activation and antibody-mediated rejection of lung transplants. We also explored the role of anti-MHC antibodies and complement activation in a lung transplantation cohort. Anti-HLA donor-specific antibodies (DSAs) cause antibody-mediated rejection (AMR), which has emerged as an important cause of chronic lung allograft dysfunction (CLAD) or death in lung transplantation (4). It is plausible that mechanisms that drive complement-dependent AMR pathology are related to those that we identified in TRALI, as pulmonary microvascular endothelial complement C4d staining is used in AMR diagnosis and can be accompanied by histological and radiographic evidence of acute lung injury (Figure 8, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 11, A–C).

Figure 8 Anti-HLA antibodies in lung transplant recipients activate complement on pulmonary endothelium and increase risk of CLAD or death. Serial sections of a transbronchial biopsy from a lung transplant recipient diagnosed with antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) showing (A) diffuse, strong linear microvascular endothelial C4d positivity (immunohistochemistry: C4d = brown, hematoxylin counterstain = blue), and (B) organizing acute lung injury with increased neutrophils (H&E staining). (C) Chest computed tomography (CT) scan from lung transplant recipient diagnosed with AMR showing bilateral consolidations. (D and E) Kaplan-Meier curves showing chronic lung allograft dysfunction–free (CLAD-free) survival over time in lung transplant recipients comparing effects of (D) number of episodes of anti-HLA donor-specific antibodies (DSAs) (adjusted curves from Cox proportional hazards model using serologic detection of DSAs as a time-dependent variable), or (E) different reactivities of de novo anti-HLA DSAs (actual CLAD-free survival within groups). (D and E) P values are from log-rank tests from whole Cox models, n = 215 with 15 patients with anti-HLA class I DSAs only, 22 with anti-HLA class II DSAs only, and 7 with detected DSAs against both HLA classes.

Anti-HLA de novo DSAs have previously been associated with increased risk of CLAD or death in lung transplantation (24–29), so we tested whether this was also the case in a cohort of 215 lung transplant recipients at UCSF (Supplemental Table 2). Of these patients, 44 tested positive for de novo DSAs against HLA class I or II. We found a 120% increased risk for CLAD or death in subjects who developed these DSAs at any time after lung transplantation relative to subjects without de novo DSAs (multivariable hazard ratio [HR] 2.2, range 1.3–3.9, P = 0.005). By treating the serologic detection of DSAs as a time-dependent variable, the persistence of DSAs also conferred an increased risk of CLAD or death (Figure 8D; multivariable HR 1.5, range 1.1–1.9, P = 0.003). Both anti–HLA class I and anti–HLA class II DSAs were associated with greater risk of CLAD or death (class I: multivariable HR 1.4, range 1.0–1.9, P = 0.044; class II: multivariable HR 1.7, range 1.2–2.2, P < 0.001), and the presence of antibodies against both HLA classes appeared to have an additive effect (Figure 8E; multivariable HR 2.9, range 1.2–7.1, P = 0.02). These observations add to the evidence that anti–HLA DSAs, which can activate complement on the pulmonary endothelium, are harmful in lung transplantation.

Complement assists anti–MHC I–activated neutrophils to release NETs. Lung neutrophils still became activated (upregulating surface CD11b) in CVF-treated mice following anti–H-2d injections, indicating a complement-independent (i.e., Fcγ receptor–mediated; refs. 8, 12) pathway to neutrophil activation (Figure 9A). However, in marked contrast to endothelial MHC I–deficient mice, complement-depleted mice showed complete reductions in intravascular NETs (Figure 9B). NET formation was live imaged in antibody-injured lungs using membrane-impermeant SYTOX Green DNA dye injected i.v. (30), which revealed swollen cells with compromised membranes, filamentous strands of intravascular NETs, and abundant particles of extracellular DNA within minutes of anti–H-2d injection (Figure 9C and Supplemental Video 4).

Figure 9 Anti–MHC I–mediated release of NETs into blood requires complement activation. Effect of cobra venom factor (CVF) pretreatment and anti–H-2d injections (1 mg/kg i.v., +5 minutes) on (A) lung neutrophil surface CD11b expression and (B) release of neutrophil elastase (NE)–DNA complexes (NETs) into plasma in LPS-primed BALB/c mice (n = 8). (C) Intravital lung imaging of release of NETs following anti–H-2d antibody injection into LPS-primed B6.H2d × PF4-Cre × mTmG mice (cells in lungs, red; SYTOX Green–dyed DNA, green; platelets, blue) (representative of imaging from 6 mice). (D–J) Blood was collected from LPS-primed B6.H2d mice, EDTA anticoagulated, and stimulated with anti–H-2d/isotype for 5 minutes before flow cytometric measurements of DAPI– neutrophil (E and F) CD11b and (G and H) CD62L surface expression (n = 4). (H–J) Blood was collected from LPS-primed B6.H2d mice, anticoagulated with EDTA or PPACK, and uptake of DAPI by neutrophils was assessed using flow cytometry following 5 minutes of anti–H-2d/isotype stimulation (n = 4). (K–M) Alternatively, PPACK-anticoagulated blood was used for (K and L) imaging of neutrophil uptake of DRAQ7 (neutrophil Ly6G, green; DRAQ7-DNA, magenta), and (M) ELISA measurements of release of NETs into plasma following 60 minutes of 0.01 mg/mL anti–H-2d stimulation (normalized to isotype controls). (N) Separate B6.H2d mice were given i.p. LPS and either CVF or vehicle, and blood plasma was collected for ELISA measurements of NE-DNA NETs following 60 minutes of 0.01 mg/mL anti–H-2d stimulation (normalized to isotype controls) (n = 10). Mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA with Holm’s test (A and B), 1-way ANOVA main effect of anticoagulant (J), paired t test (K and M), or unpaired t test (N).

As release of NETs into blood was present and enhanced in the absence of endothelial MHC I (Figure 4G), we hypothesized that antibody binding to blood cell MHC I was sufficient to activate neutrophils and elicit NETs. In EDTA-anticoagulated B6.H2d mouse blood incubated with antibodies for 5 minutes, neutrophils displayed anti–H-2d dose-dependent activation, upregulating surface CD11b, and shedding CD62L (Figure 9, D–G).

EDTA inhibits complement activation, whereas PPACK, an anticoagulant that inhibits thrombin and the contact system, spares extracellular Ca2+ and Mg2+ to permit complement cascade activation. With PPACK anticoagulation, anti–H-2d antibody caused a greater proportion of neutrophils to take up membrane-impermeant DAPI DNA dye, indicating membrane pore formation (Figure 9, H–J). Incubation of PPACK-anticoagulated blood and antibody with the fixable membrane-impermeant DNA dye, DRAQ7, enabled immunofluorescence confirmation of anti–H-2d–induced neutrophil membrane permeabilization, nuclear swelling, and DNA release (Figure 9, K and L). The release of in vitro–elicited NETs into plasma could also be detected by ELISA (Figure 9M). Finally, CVF pretreatment of mice reduced the in vitro release of NETs into plasma following incubation with anti–H-2d (Figure 9N). These data suggest that local complement activation can act to drive antibody-activated neutrophils toward NET formation, which is a critical pathophysiologic mechanism in TRALI.