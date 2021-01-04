Ventromedial hypothalamic primary cilia control energy and skeletal homeostasis

Specific deletion of primary cilia in the VMH. To examine the physiological role of primary cilia in the VMH, we used the conditional KO system and disrupted intraflagellar transport (IFT) machinery by deleting the Ift88 gene, an essential factor for primary cilia formation, specifically in the SF-1 neurons of the VMH. Breeding IFT88fl/fl with SF-1–Cre mice resulted in mice with deficiency of primary cilia solely in those neurons (Figure 1, A and B) (13, 14). While the number of neurons expressing primary cilia and the length of the cilia were comparable in the paraventricular nucleus of the hypothalamus (PVN), dorsomedial hypothalamus (DMH), lateral hypothalamus (LH), and ARC between WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 mice, these factors were markedly reduced in the VMH of IFT88-KOSF-1 mice (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI138107DS1).

Figure 1 Deletion of primary cilia in the VMH leads to obesity. (A) Primary cilia were visualized by ACIII (green) in the VMH of WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 mice. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Length and percentage of the VMH cilia shown in A. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. (C) Left: weekly body weight of WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 mice fed on NC. Right: representative photographs of 18-week-old male mice on NC diet. *P < 0.05, 2-way ANOVA. (D) Left: fat and lean mass were measured by NMR. Right: representative DEXA image. **P < 0.01, Student’s t test. (E) Representative s.c.WAT and gWAT from WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 mice. Scale bars: 0.5 mm. (F and G) H&E staining (F) and adipocyte cell surface (G) of gWAT. Adipocyte cell surface measured by ImageJ. Scale bar: 50 μm. ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA. (H) Serum leptin levels in WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 mice at 14 week of age. **P < 0.01, Student’s t test. (I) Left: schematic showing bilateral viral injection into VMH. Right: schematic for AAV2-GFP and AAV2-Cre-GFP constructs used for viral injection (upper) and validation images of primary cilia KD in VMH (lower). Scale bars: 0.1 mm (yellow); 10μm (white). (J) Weekly body weight after injection with AAV2-GFP or AAV2-Cre-GFP into the VMH. ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA. (K) Left: body compositions 10 weeks after injection of AAV2-GFP or AAV2-Cre-GFP. Right: representative DEXA images. ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. Number of animals examined is expressed in parentheses in each graph. Results are expressed as mean ± SD.

Deletion of IFT88 did not affect overall brain morphology, including brain width and length (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Neuronal cytoarchitecture of the VMH and expression of SF-1 in the VMH were also intact in IFT88-KOSF-1 mice (Supplemental Figure 2, C–E). In addition, the numbers and soma size of SF-1 neurons were comparable between WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 mice (Supplemental Figure 2, F–H). Together, these results indicate that the VMH of IFT88-KOSF-1 mice was intact and the neurons were viable. Next, we performed a coexpression analysis of primary cilia and SF-1 via immunohistochemistry on peripheral tissues, which express EGFP under the regulatory elements of the SF-1 gene through the BAC transgene (15). For this method, we used the antibodies somatostatin receptor 3 (SSTR3), acetylated tubulin (Ac-Tub), and adenylyl cyclase III (ACIII), which are all well-known markers of primary cilia. Consistent with results from previous studies (16–18), primary cilia in the SF-1–expressing peripheral cells, such as the pituitary gonadotrophs, adrenal cortex, ovary theca, and testis Leydig cell, were not detected (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D). The pituitary and adrenal glands, ovary, and testis were anatomically intact, and circulating corticosterone, aldosterone, and estradiol (E2) levels were also comparable between WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 mice (Supplemental Figure 4, A–H) (19). Furthermore, comparable litter size and litter per month, coupled with no differences in organ structure and steroid hormone levels, confirmed that the IFT88-KOSF-1 mice have normal hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) and hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal (HPG) axes (Supplemental Table 1). These results indicate that the deletion of IFT88 in the SF-1 neurons of the VMH using SF-1–Cre leads to specific primary cilia deletion only in those neurons, without developmental or detectable hormonal changes in the brain and the periphery.

Primary cilia in the VMH are required to maintain normal body weight. Although the VMH has been identified as a brain site for energy homeostasis (19–21), it is not known whether VMH primary cilia play a role in the regulation of whole-body energy homeostasis. To address this question, body weight was monitored weekly in male and female IFT88-KOSF-1 mice. Normal chow–fed (NC-fed) IFT88-KOSF-1 mice displayed significantly increased body weight compared with WT littermates (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 5A). Similarly, IFT88-KOSF-1 male mice fed a high-fat diet (HFD) showed an obese phenotype (Supplemental Figure 6A). Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) analysis revealed a distinct fat mass increment in IFT88-KOSF-1 mice (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figures 5B and 6B). In accordance with these findings, the subcutaneous white adipose tissue (s.c.WAT) and gonadal white adipose tissue (gWAT) areas of the IFT88-KOSF-1 mice were significantly bigger than those of WT mice (Figure 1E). In addition, IFT88-KOSF-1 mice exhibited increases in the number of hypertrophic adipocytes, as revealed by histological analysis (Figure 1, F and G). Serum leptin levels were also increased in the IFT88-KOSF-1 mice (Figure 1H).

To provide further evidence in support of excluding potential peripheral effects and thus confirm that the obesity in IFT88-KOSF-1 mice came directly from the absence of primary cilia in the VMH, we bilaterally injected AAV2-GFP (control) or AAV2-Cre-GFP into the VMH of IFT88fl/fl mice (Figure 1I). Bilateral Cre virus injection induced VMH-specific knockdown (KD) of primary cilia (Figure 1I). The KD mice exhibited the obese phenotype seen in IFT88-KOSF-1 mice (Figure 1, J and K), suggesting the primary cilia in the VMH are critical organelles for maintaining normal energy homeostasis.

Decreased sympathetic tone is the major cause of obesity in IFT88-KOSF-1 mice. To determine potential factors responsible for inducing obesity in IFT88-KOSF-1 mice, we monitored several metabolic parameters using indirect calorimetry (20, 22). Body weight–matched 12-week-old WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 littermates were maintained on a NC diet and subjected to metabolic cage studies (Figure 2A). Although food intake of IFT88-KOSF-1 mice was not markedly different from that of WT littermates, their VO 2 , VCO 2 , and energy expenditure (EE) were significantly lower, especially during the dark cycle (Figure 2, B–E). Under HFD-feeding conditions, the obesity phenotype of the IFT88-KOSF-1 mice was more apparent from early ages, with a significant increase in food intake and lower VO 2 , VCO 2 , and EE (Supplemental Figure 6, C–J). The expression of hypothalamic orexigenic Agrp significantly increased and anorexigenic Pomc decreased without changes in Npy expression (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 6K). Physical activity was comparable between WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 mice regardless of the type of diet (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 6, L and M). Together, these results highlight that primary cilia in the VMH are required for maintaining normal energy balance.

Figure 2 VMH primary cilia are important for regulation of EE and BAT function. (A) Comparable body weights of WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 littermates at 12 week of age. (B) Cumulative daily food intake on NC diet. (C–E) Temporal changes of VO 2 (C), VCO 2 (D), and EE (E) in WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 littermates. *P < 0.05 (red asterisks), 2-way ANOVA; **P < 0.01, Student’s t test. (F) Hypothalamic Pomc, Agrp, and Npy expression. *P < 0.05, Student’s t test. (G) Temporal changes of movement in WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 littermates. (H) Morphology and H&E staining of the iBAT from WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 littermates. Scale bar, 0.5mm for yellow and 50μm for black. (I) Mitochondria DNA contents in iBAT. **P < 0.01, Student’s t test. (J) Immunohistochemistry for UCP1 in iBAT of WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 mice. Scale bar: 100μm. (K and L) Western blot (K) and relative fold changes of protein levels (L) for UCP1. ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. (M) Relative gene expression levels in iBAT. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. (N) Age-dependent serum NE levels in WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 mice. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA. (O) Correlation analysis between serum NE and body weight of WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 mice. Number of animals examined is expressed parentheses in each graph. Results are expressed as mean ± SD.

Interscapular brown adipose tissue (iBAT) plays an important roles in controlling basal metabolic rate, including EE, and the VMH is a brain region that regulates sympathetic tone to the iBAT (20, 22, 23). Uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1), a key regulator of thermogenesis in iBAT, is well known to be activated by sympathetic tone (24). Therefore, we determined whether the decreased EE in IFT88-KOSF-1 mice was linked to iBAT dysfunction. We found that the VMH primary cilia KO mice had hyperplasia in the iBAT, and H&E staining confirmed higher lipid infiltration in the IFT88-KOSF-1 mice with lower mitochondria contents (Figure 2, H and I). In addition, immunohistochemistry and Western blot results showed markedly decreased UCP1 expression in IFT88-KOSF-1 mice (Figure 2, J–L). Furthermore, thermogenic or mitochondrial function–related genes, such as Ucp1, peroxisome proliferator–activated receptor γ coactivator 1α (Pgc1α), type II iodothyronine deiodinase (Dio2), and mitochondrial transcription factor A (Tfam), were downregulated, whereas genes involved in de novo lipogenesis, including PPARγ and fatty acid synthase (FASN), were upregulated (Figure 2M). These results highly suggest that VMH primary cilia play an important role in maintaining normal iBAT function, potentially through sympathetic nerve activity. To directly confirm whether VMH primary cilia are involved in sympathetic regulation, we evaluated serum norepinephrine (NE) levels of mice age from 8 to 14 weeks, when the body weight of WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 mice were comparable. The IFT88-KOSF-1 mice showed a tendency of decreased NE levels from the first 8 weeks, with significantly different levels at 12 and 14 weeks (Figure 2N). In addition, correlation analysis between NE and body weight showed that the NE levels were inversely correlated with body weight only in IFT88-KOSF-1 mice (Figure 2O), indicating that decreased sympathetic activity would be one of the factors responsible for decreased EE and iBAT function.

If decreased sympathetic activity is a major cause of the metabolic phenotypes of IFT88-KOSF-1 mice, it is possible that the introduction of sympathomimetics would countervail the metabolic disorders. To this end, we administered mice daily with isoproterenol (ISO), a β-adrenoreceptor agonist, for 2 weeks at a concentration that does not disturb body weight for both WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 mice (Supplemental Figure 7A). The marked difference of the VO 2 , VCO 2 , and EE levels induced by VMH primary cilia KO as shown in Figure 2 was normalized by the ISO treatment without changing locomotor activity (Supplemental Figure 7, B–E). These results confirm that the metabolic phenotypes shown in IFT88-KOSF-1 mice primarily come from the decreased sympathetic activity.

Primary cilia are required for normal leptin sensitivity in the VMH. In the hypothalamus, adipokine leptin suppresses food intake and increases sympathetic tone and EE (25, 26). The effects of increased food intake and decreased sympathetic tone and EE in IFT88-KOSF-1 mice led us to hypothesize that the VMH primary cilia may be important factors for leptin action. To address this proposition, we first monitored serum leptin levels of WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 mice at 8 to 14 weeks, a period when WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 littermates show comparable body weight. Surprisingly, the IFT88-KOSF-1 mice showed markedly higher leptin levels from 12 weeks along with a strong trend of increasing leptin levels even from 8 to 10 weeks, indicating that ciliary defects in the VMH may lead to primary leptin resistance (Table 1). Next, we examined leptin sensitivity either by measuring rebound food intake or by monitoring the feeding response to leptin injection after an 18-hour fast. Results indicated that the IFT88-KOSF-1 mice showed significantly increased rebound food intake and, following leptin administration, exhibited blunted response to the injected leptin, as demonstrated by significantly increased food intake (Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 3 VMH primary cilia are required for leptin action. (A) Cumulative rebound food intake of 10-week-old littermates after overnight fasting for 18 hours. *P < 0.05, 2-way ANOVA. (B) Rebound food intake of 12-week-old littermates after leptin administration. **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA. (C and D) Western blot (C) and relative fold changes of protein levels (D) for hypothalamic STAT3 in WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 mice. (E) Immunohistochemical analysis of p-STAT3 activation after leptin injection. Ten-week-old WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 mice were used for analysis. Note that p-STAT3–positive cells are specifically decreased in VMH. Scale bar: 100 μm. (F) Relative p-STAT3 expression in VMH or ARC. ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. (G) Body weight for 12-week-old WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 littermates used for metabolic cage study shown in (H–K). (H) Cumulative food intake after leptin administration measured in metabolic chamber. **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA. (I–K) Temporal change of VO 2 and its average (I), VCO 2 and its average (J), and EE and its average (K). *P < 0.05, Student’s t test. Number of animals examined is expressed in parentheses in each graph. Data are expressed as mean ± SD.

Table 1 Serum leptin level in 8- to 14-week-old WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 mice

In addition, leptin activates STAT3, and the phosphorylation of STAT3 (p-STAT3) in the brain is an indicator of leptin sensitivity. Thus, we examined the basal hypothalamic STAT3 level together with p-STAT3. Although there was no change in basal STAT3 expression, leptin-induced p-STAT3 activation was significantly impaired, specifically in the VMH where the primary cilia were removed (Figure 3, C–F). To further confirm the direct role of VMH primary cilia in leptin action, we used metabolic chambers to monitor metabolic parameters in body weight–matched WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 littermates after leptin administration (Figure 3G). The IFT88-KOSF-1 mice exhibited resistance to the reduction in food intake and increase in EE induced by leptin (Figure 3, H–K). Together, these results suggest that the primary cilia in SF-1 neurons of the VMH are necessary for normal leptin action and leptin resistance in IFT88-KOSF-1 mice is not a secondary consequence of obesity.

VMH-specific deletion of primary cilia leads to glucose and insulin intolerance. We next determined whether the primary cilia expressed in SF-1 neurons of the VMH are involved in the regulation of glucose homeostasis and insulin sensitivity. IFT88-KOSF-1 mice exhibited significantly elevated serum glucose and insulin levels (Figure 4, A and B). Also, IFT88-KOSF-1 mice showed impaired tolerance of glucose and insulin, without significant changes in glucose-induced insulin secretion (Figure 4, C–E). These results indicate that primary cilia in the VMH are required for the regulation of normal glucose and insulin homeostasis.

Figure 4 Impaired VMH-primary cilia result in glucose and insulin intolerance. (A and B) Blood glucose (A) and insulin (B) levels in WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 littermates at 12 week of age. *P < 0.05, Student’s t test. (C) Left: GTT between WT and IFT88-KOSF-1. Right: AUC from GTT. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA. (D) Left: ITT in indicated genotypes. Right: AUC for the ITT. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA. (E) Glucose-stimulated insulin secretion (GSIS) during GTT experiments. (F) Relative expression of gluconeogenic genes in the liver. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. (G) H&E staining of liver from WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 mice. Scale bar: 50μm. (H) Relative expression of lipogenesis-related genes in the liver. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. (I) GTT (left) and its AUC (right) in viral-mediated VMH-specific IFT88 KD models. *P < 0.05, 2-way ANOVA. (J) ITT (left) and its AUC (right) in viral-mediated VMH-specific IFT88 KD models. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA. Number of animals examined is expressed parentheses in each graph. Data are expressed as mean ± SD.

Gene expression analyses in liver showed increased expression of gluconeogenic glucose 6-phosphatase (G6Pase) and phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase (PEPCK) as well as decreased expression of glycolytic pyruvate kinase (Pklr), implying that aberrant gluconeogenesis might contribute to the high glucose and insulin insensitivity in IFT88-KOSF-1 mice (Figure 4F). In addition, liver from the IFT88-KOSF-1 mice exhibited evident steatosis along with a significant increment in hepatic lipogenic genes (Figure 4, G and H). The effects of both glucose and insulin intolerance were also distinct in AAV-Cre–mediated VMH-specific IFT88 KD mice, confirming that the VMH primary cilia play an important role for whole-body glucose homeostasis and insulin sensitivity (Figure 4, I and J).

Decreased sympathetic activity leads to high bone density in IFT88-KOSF-1 mice. Evidence from animal and human studies demonstrated that changes in the SNS are linked to alterations in bone density. Moreover, the VMH is known to control bone homeostasis (27–30). Considering the decreased sympathetic tone and leptin resistance in IFT88-KOSF-1 mice, we thus determined whether the VMH primary cilia are important factors in maintaining skeletal homeostasis.

We performed age-dependent DEXA analysis to examine bone parameters. Interestingly, the long bones of the male IFT88-KOSF-1 mice showed increased bone mineral density (BMD), bone mineral content (BMC), bone volume (BV), and bone area (BA) compared with that of WT littermates, independent of the effect of obesity (Figure 5, A–D). Similarly, the female IFT88-KOSF-1 mice also exhibited increased BMD, BMC, BV, and BA (Supplemental Figure 8, A–D). The bone parameters examined were inversely correlated with serum NE only for IFT88-KOSF-1 mice (Figure 5, E–H). In addition, femur NE levels significantly decreased in IFT88-KOSF-1 mice, indicating that the decreased sympathetic activity may contribute to the increased bone density in these mice (Figure 5I). μCT analysis recapitulated the DEXA data and showed increased BMD and BV in addition to thicker trabeculae in the IFT88-KOSF-1 mice (Figure 5, J and K). To further confirm that the VMH primary cilia are directly involved in the regulation of bone mass, we analyzed viral-mediated VMH-specific IFT88 KD mice. Bilateral injection of AAV-Cre into the VMH of the IFT88fl/fl mice resulted in high bone density in the KD femur, indicating a critical role for VMH primary cilia in the regulation of bone homeostasis (Table 2 and Figure 5, L and M). Overall, these results identify normal VMH primary cilia as a requirement for bone mass homeostasis.

Figure 5 Deletion of VMH primary cilia leads to bone mass increment. (A–D) DEXA analyses were performed at indicated ages and measured bone parameters. BMD (A), BMC (B), BV (C), and BA (D) levels of WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 mice. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA. (E–H) Correlation between serum NE and BMD (E), BMC (F), BV (G), and BA (H) respectively. For correlation testing, linear regression models in R were utilized and R2 values were reported. (I) Femur NE level of WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 littermates at 16 weeks of age. ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. (J) Representative μCT images of the femurs. The 12-week old WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 littermates were used for analyses. (K) BMD, BV/TV, BS, Tb.Th., Tb.N., and Tb.Sp. were analyzed using μCT from J. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Student’s t test. (L) Representative μCT images of femurs in control (AAV2-GFP) and viral-mediated VMH-specific primary cilia KD (AAV2-Cre-GFP) mice. (M) BMD, BV/TV, BS, Tb.Th., Tb.N., and Tb.Sp. were analyzed using μCT from L. *P < 0.05, Student’s t test. Number of animals examined is expressed parentheses in each graph. Data are expressed as mean ± SD.

Table 2 Bone parameters measured by DEXA analysis in KD mice

It has been shown that the effect of the SNS on bone homeostasis is mediated through β-adrenergic receptors (β-ARs), and several animal studies have demonstrated that β-blocker increased bone mass not only in normal, but also in ovariectomized conditions (29–31). To investigate whether chronic β-AR agonist treatment could offset the high bone mass shown in IFT88-KOSF-1 mice, we administered mice daily with ISO for 2 weeks and monitored bone parameters. The significantly increased basal BMD, BMC, BV, and BA shown in IFT88-KOSF-1 mice disappeared after ISO treatment (Figure 6, A–D). In addition, using μCT analysis, we confirmed the countervailing effect of ISO, as ISO treatment revealed no differences in BMD, bone volume/trabecular volume (BV/TV), bone surface (BS), trabecular thickness (Tb.Th.), trabecular number (Tb.N.), and trabecular separation (Tb.Sp.) between WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 mice (Figure 6, E and F). These results indicate that decreased sympathetic activity induced by primary cilia deletion in the VMH is a critical factor for the increased bone mass accrual in IFT88-KOSF-1 mice.

Figure 6 VMH primary cilia regulate bone homeostasis through SNS. (A–D) Changes of bone parameters BMD (A), BMC (B), BV (C), and BA (D) in both WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 littermates before and after i.p. injection of ISO (15 mg/kg) for 2 weeks. Bone parameters measured using DEXA analysis. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA. (E) Representative femur images of WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 littermates after ISO administration. (F) The BMD, BV/TV, BS, Tb.Th., Tb.N., and Tb.Sp. were analyzed using μCT in WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 mice given ISO. Number of animals examined is expressed in parentheses in each graph. Results are expressed as mean ± SD.

Increased osteoblastic and decreased osteoclastic activities in IFT88-KOSF-1 mice. SNS activities have previously been linked to greater osteoclastic bone resorption by increasing osteoblastic RANKL expression (27). In addition, it has been shown that different hypothalamic nuclei influence SNS activity in distinct ways (32–34). To gain mechanistic insights into the observed bone density increment induced by primary cilia deletion in the VMH, we first examined genes involved in osteogenic- and osteoclastogenic-related signaling pathways. We found significantly decreased expression of Rankl, a key factor of osteoclast differentiation, but no change in Rank expression (Figure 7, A and B). In addition, the osteoclastic markers tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase (Trap) and dendrocyte-expressed 7 transmembrane proteins (Dc-stamp) were significantly decreased in IFT88-KOSF-1 mice (Figure 7, C and D). Consistent with these results, TRAP-positive cells were significantly reduced in IFT88-KOSF-1 femurs (Figure 7, E–G). In contrast, the osteogenic markers Sp7 transcription factor (Sp7) and alkaline phosphatase (Alp) were increased in femurs of IFT88-KOSF-1 mice (Figure 7, H and I). These results imply that the high bone mass phenotype in IFT88-KOSF-1 mice might be due to a concomitant increase in bone-formation factors and decrease in bone-resorption factors. Next, we measured bone turnover markers, including serum C-terminal telopeptide of type 1 collagen (CTX-1) and procollagen type 1 N-terminal propeptide (P1NP). We found that serum P1NP was elevated in IFT88-KOSF-1 mice, but serum CTX-1 did not change, indicating an increase in osteoblast differentiation (Figure 7, J and K). Finally, dynamic histomorphometry (calcein double labeling) analysis confirmed the increased bone formation and mineral apposition rate (MAR) in both cortical and trabecular bones of IFT88-KOSF-1 mice (Figure 8, A–E). Together, these results demonstrate that the high bone density in IFT88-KOSF-1 mice results from increased osteoblastic and decreased osteoclastic activities.

Figure 7 Bone parameter changes in VMH-specific primary cilia KO mice. (A–D) Expression patterns of genes related to either osteoblast or osteoclast differentiation. (E) H&E (left) and TRAP chromogenic staining (right) were performed in trabecular bone of WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 littermates. Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) Number of osteoclasts per BS from E. (G) Amount of osteoclast surface per BS from E. (H and I) Relative expression of osteoblastogenic genes. (J) Serum P1NP levels of 12-week-old WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 mice. (K) Serum CTX-1 levels of 12-week-old WT and IFT88-KOSF-1 mice. Number of animals examined is expressed in parentheses in each graph. Data are expressed as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test.