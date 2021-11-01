CHI3L1 regulates PD-L1 and anti–CHI3L1–PD-1 antibody elicits synergistic antitumor responses

Pulmonary melanoma stimulates PD-L1. Studies were undertaken to determine whether the expression of ICP molecules was altered by the spread of melanoma to the lung. In these experiments, 8-week-old C57BL/6 mice were challenged with freshly prepared B16-F10 (B16) melanoma cells or vehicle control, and the pulmonary expression of ICPs was evaluated 2 weeks later. These studies demonstrated that melanoma progression to the lung was associated with significantly increased expression of multiple ICP moieties, including PD-1, PD-L1, and PD-L2 (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI137750DS1). This induction was not specific for the PD-1/PD-L1/PD-L2 axis, since LAG3 and TIM3 were similarly induced (Supplemental Figure 1). Among these events, the induction of PD-L1 mRNA and protein was particularly prominent in comparisons of lungs from B16- and vehicle-challenged mice (Figure 1, A and B). FACS analysis demonstrated that this enhanced expression of PD-L1 was seen in a variety of cells, including airway and alveolar epithelial cells (CC10+ and SP-C+ cells, respectively), CD3+ T cells, and CD11b+CD68+ macrophages (Figure 1, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 2 for gating strategy). PD-L1 expression in lung-resident B cells (CD19+B220+ cells) was not significantly altered by B16 tumor progression (Supplemental Figure 3). Double-label immunohistochemical staining using antibodies against cell-specific markers and PD-L1 further reinforced the enhanced expression of alveolar epithelial cell and macrophage PD-L1 (Figure 1E). These studies demonstrate that pulmonary melanoma metastasis is associated with significantly enhanced expression and accumulation of ICPs including PD-1/PD-L1 and PD-L2.

Figure 1 Pulmonary melanoma metastasis stimulates PD-L1. Eight-week-old WT mice were challenged with B16-F10 (B16) melanoma cells or control vehicle (PBS) via tail vein injection and evaluated 2 weeks later. (A) Real-time reverse transcriptase (RT) PCR was used to quantitate the levels of mRNA encoding PD-L1 in the lungs from mice treated i.v. with PBS (B16 –) or B16 cells (B16 +). Each dot represents an evaluation in an individual animal. (B) Western blot evaluations of PD-L1 accumulation in lungs from mice treated with PBS (B16 –) or B16 cells (B16 +). (C and D) FACS evaluations quantitating the accumulation of PD-L1 in cell populations from lungs of mice treated with B16 cells (B16-F10 +) or vehicle control (B16-F10 –). These evaluations used specific markers of airway epithelial cells (CC10), alveolar epithelial cells (surfactant apoprotein C [SP-C]), T cells (CD3), and macrophages (CD68). (E) Representative double-label fluorescent immunohistochemical evaluations in lungs from mice challenged with B16 melanoma cells using cell-specific markers (alveolar epithelial cells, SP-C; macrophages, CD68) (red) and anti–PD-L1 (green). The arrows highlight cells that stained with both antibodies. The values in A represent the mean ± SEM of the noted evaluations represented by the individual dots. B–E are representative of a minimum of 2 similar evaluations. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (Student’s t test). Scale bars: 50 μm.

CHI3L1 plays a critical role in B16 melanoma stimulation of pulmonary PD-L1. Studies were next undertaken to define the potential role(s) of CHI3L1 in the induction of PD-L1 during the course of B16 tumor cell pulmonary progression. As noted above, the levels of mRNA encoding PD-L1 were significantly increased in lungs from melanoma-challenged mice compared with lungs from PBS controls (Figure 2A). This induction was significantly reduced in lungs from mice with null mutations of CHI3L1 (Figure 2A). Accordingly, PD-L1 protein accumulation was also increased in lungs from mice challenged with B16 cells compared with vehicle controls, and this induction was significantly decreased in lungs from CHI3L1-null animals (Figure 2B). B16 cell stimulation of PD-L1 expression was also significantly diminished in lungs from mice treated with monoclonal anti-CHI3L1 antibody (called FRG antibody; Figure 2C). In accord with these findings, the ability of B16 cells to induce the accumulation of PD-L1 protein was also diminished by treatment with anti-CHI3L1 antibody (Figure 2D). These studies were reinforced by double-label immunohistochemical evaluations, which highlighted the impressive induction of PD-L1 in CD68+ macrophages in lungs from B16-challenged mice and the decrease in PD-L1 accumulation in similarly challenged CHI3L1-null animals (Figure 2E). The importance of CHI3L1 in these inductive events was not unique to PD-L1, since null mutations of CHI3L1 and treatment with anti-CHI3L1 had similar effects on PD-1, LAG3, and TIM3 (Supplemental Figure 4). When viewed in combination, these studies demonstrated that CHI3L1 plays an essential role in melanoma stimulation of PD-L1 and other ICPs.

Figure 2 CHI3L1 plays a critical role in B16 melanoma stimulation of pulmonary PD-L1. Eight-week-old WT (Chi3l1+/+) and CHI3L1-null (Chi3l1–/–) mice were given B16 melanoma cells or vehicle control. They were also treated with an anti-CHI3L1 antibody (FRG) or isotype control antibodies, and PD-L1 expression was evaluated 2 weeks later. (A) RT-PCR was used to quantitate the levels of mRNA encoding PD-L1 in the lungs from mice treated i.v. with PBS vehicle (B16-F10 –) or B16 cells (B16-F10 +). WT and CHI3L1-null mice were used. Each dot represents an evaluation in an individual animal. (B) Western blot evaluations of PD-L1 accumulation in lungs from WT and CHI3L1-null mice treated with vehicle (B16-F10 –) or B16 cells (B16-F10 +). (C) RT-PCR was used to quantitate the levels of mRNA encoding PD-L1 in the lungs from mice treated i.v. with vehicle (B16-F10 –) or B16 cells (B16-F10 +). The mice were then treated with antibodies against CHI3L1 (FRG +) or isotype control antibodies (FRG –). Each dot represents an evaluation in an individual animal. (D) Western blot evaluations of PD-L1 accumulation in lungs from WT mice that were given control vehicle (B16-F10 –) or B16 cells (B16-F10 +) and treated with antibodies against anti-CHI3L1 (FRG +) or isotype control (FRG –) antibodies. (E) Double-label immunohistochemical comparison of lungs from WT and Chi3l1–/– mice challenged with B16 melanoma cells using a macrophage-specific marker (CD68; green) and anti–PD-L1 antibodies (red). The plotted values in A and C represent the mean ± SEM of the noted evaluations represented by the individual dots. B, D, and E are representative of a minimum of 2 similar evaluations. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (Student’s t test). Scale bars: 100 μm.

CHI3L1 plays an important role in local tumor progression and lymphatic spread. Although the B16-F10 tail vein injection model is commonly used in studies of tumor spread and metastasis, others have proposed using more malignant melanocytes such as B16-BL6 cells in studies of tumor progression. In our studies with B16-BL6 cells, the cells were injected into a murine footpad (2 × 104 cells per mouse), and the mice were randomized 2 weeks later to receive FRG or its antibody control (200 μg/mouse twice a week i.p.). Three weeks later, footpad tumor accumulation and popliteal lymph node size were assessed. As can be seen in Figure 3, at the end of this 5-week experiment, FRG inhibited local tumor progression and the spread of tumor to popliteal lymph nodes. Thus, CHI3L1 plays an important role in local tumor progression and lymphatic spread.

Figure 3 CHI3L1 regulates local footpad lymphatic spread of B16-BL6 cells. B16-BL6 cells (2 × 104) were injected into the right footpad. Two weeks later the mice were randomized to FRG or isotype control antibodies. After an additional 3 weeks the footpad lesions and popliteal lymph nodes were compared. (A) Treatment scheme used in these experiments. (B) Representative photographs of popliteal lymph nodes. The top panels compare the popliteal regions (indicated by arrows) of mice treated with control IgG versus FRG. The bottom panel compares popliteal lymph nodes from the right foot of mice treated with control IgG versus FRG. (C) Size (diameter and surface area) quantification of popliteal lymph nodes (P-LN). The values in C represent the mean ± SEM of the noted evaluations represented by the individual dots. *P < 0.05 (Student’s t test).

Transgenic CHI3L1 stimulates PD-L1 in the normal lung. The studies noted above demonstrate that pulmonary melanoma metastasis stimulates PD-L1 and other ICPs and that CHI3L1 plays a critical role in these inductive events. However, because null mutations of CHI3L1 and treatment with anti-CHI3L1 decrease metastatic spread (42, 43), the studies do not determine whether the decreased induction of PD-L1 and other ICPs that is seen in CHI3L1-null mutant mice or mice treated with anti-CHI3L1 is due to the direct effects of CHI3L1 or the importance of CHI3L1 in melanoma spread. To address this issue, studies were undertaken to determine whether CHI3L1 stimulates pulmonary PD-L1 in the absence of B16 cell administration. In these experiments, we compared the expression and accumulation of PD-L1 in lungs from WT mice and transgenic mice in which CHI3L1 is overexpressed in a lung-specific manner. These experiments demonstrated that CHI3L1 is a potent stimulator of PD-L1 mRNA and protein in lungs from transgenic mice compared with WT controls (Figure 4, A and B). FACS evaluations also demonstrated that transgenic CHI3L1 stimulated PD-L1 expression in macrophages (Figure 4, C and D). This effect was not PD-L1 specific, since transgenic CHI3L1 also stimulated PD-1, PD-L2, LAG3, and TIM3 (Supplemental Figure 5). These studies demonstrate that the stimulation of PD-L1 and other ICPs in pulmonary melanoma metastasis and spread is mediated, at least in part, by a tumor-independent effect of CHI3L1.

Figure 4 Transgenic CHI3L1 stimulates PD-L1 in the normal lung. Eight-week-old WT (–) and CHI3L1-transgenic (+) mice were used to evaluate the expression and accumulation of PD-L1 in the lung. (A) RT-PCR was used to quantitate the levels of mRNA encoding PD-L1 in the lungs from WT mice (CHI3L1 Tg –) and mice in which CHI3L1 was overexpressed in the lung in a transgenic manner (CHI3L1 Tg +). Each dot represents the evaluation in an individual animal. (B) Western blot evaluations of PD-L1 accumulation in lungs from WT (CHI3L1 Tg –) and CHI3L1-transgenic (CHI3L1 Tg +) mice. (C and D) FACS evaluations quantitating the accumulation of PD-L1 in cell populations from lungs from WT and CHI3L1 Tg + mice. These evaluations used cell-specific markers of airway epithelial cells (CC10), alveolar epithelial cells (surfactant apoprotein C [SP-C]), dendritic cells (CD11c), and macrophages (F4/80). The values in A and D represent the mean ± SEM of the noted evaluations represented by the individual dots. B is representative of a minimum of 2 similar evaluations. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 (Student’s t test).

CHI3L1 stimulates pulmonary macrophage PD-L1. Because macrophages were the major cells expressing PD-L1 in response to transgenic CHI3L1, studies were undertaken to further understand the mechanism(s) of this inductive event. As can be seen in Figure 5A, the recovery of CD45+CD11b+CD68+PD-L1+ cells was increased in lungs from CHI3L1-transgenic (YKL-40–transgenic) mice and decreased in lungs from CHI3L1-null animals compared with WT controls. In addition, the stimulatory effect of transgenic CHI3L1 (YKL-40) on CD45+CD11b+CD68+ macrophages was significantly decreased in mice treated with anti-CHI3L1 antibody (FRG) compared with animals treated with an isotype antibody control (Figure 5B). We also compared the levels of mRNA encoding PD-L1 and PD-L1 protein in bone marrow–derived macrophages from WT mice treated with recombinant CHI3L1 or vehicle control. In these experiments recombinant CHI3L1 was a potent, dose-dependent stimulator of PD-L1 mRNA and protein (Figure 5, C and D). PD-L2 was similarly stimulated (Figure 5E). These studies demonstrate that CHI3L1 stimulates the expression and accumulation of PD-L1 mRNA and protein in macrophages in vivo and in vitro.

Figure 5 CHI3L1 stimulates pulmonary macrophage PD-L1. Eight-week-old WT (–) and CHI3L1-transgenic (+) mice were used to evaluate macrophage-lineage cell PD-L1 in the lung. (A) FACS evaluations comparing PD-L1 on CD11b+ cells isolated from lungs from WT versus CHI3L1-transgenic mice. (B) FACS evaluations comparing PD-L1 on CD68+ cells isolated from lungs from WT mice treated with anti-CHI3L1 antibody (FRG) or its isotype control. (C) RT-PCR was used to quantitate the levels of mRNA encoding PD-L1 in bone marrow–derived macrophages from WT mice that were treated in vitro with recombinant murine (rm) CHI3L1 or vehicle control. Each dot represents an evaluation performed using cells from an individual animal. (D) Western blot evaluations of PD-L1 accumulation in bone marrow–derived macrophages from WT mice treated with the noted concentrations of rmCHI3L1 or vehicle control in vitro. (E) RT-PCR was used to quantitate the levels of mRNA encoding PD-L2 in bone marrow–derived macrophages from WT mice after stimulation with the noted concentrations of rmCHI3L1 (μg/mL) or vehicle control in vitro. Each dot represents an evaluation performed using cells from an individual animal. D is representative of a minimum of 2 similar evaluations. The values in C and E represent the mean ± SEM of the noted evaluations represented by the individual dots. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (A and B, Student’s t test; C and E, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test).

CHI3L1 plays a critical role in IFN-γ stimulation of macrophage PD-L1. Previous studies reported that IFN-γ is a potent stimulator of PD-L1 in macrophages and other immune cells (45, 46). Thus, studies were undertaken to define the role(s) of CHI3L1 in IFN-γ stimulation of PD-L1. In these experiments, bone marrow–derived macrophages were obtained from WT and CHI3L1-null mutant mice and were incubated with recombinant IFN-γ (rIFN-γ) or vehicle control for up to 72 hours. As shown in Figure 6A, rIFN-γ increased the levels of mRNA encoding PD-L1 in a time- and dose-dependent manner in WT cells (Figure 6, A and B). rIFN-γ also stimulated macrophage CHI3L1 mRNA and protein expression in a dose- and time-dependent manner (Figure 6, C and D). Interestingly, the levels of rIFN-γ–stimulated PD-L1 protein were significantly decreased in CHI3L1-null macrophages compared with macrophages from WT animals (Figure 6E). A similar decrease in the number of macrophages expressing PD-L1 was seen in FACS evaluations of IFN-γ–stimulated cells from CHI3L1-null mice versus WT controls (Figure 6F). Similar CHI3L1 regulation of PD-L1 was noted in the lung-resident macrophages (Supplemental Figure 6). IFN-γ also stimulated macrophage PD-L2 in a CHI3L1-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 7). Null mutations of IL-13Rα2 also significantly reduced IFN-γ stimulation of macrophage PD-L1 (Figure 6G). In contrast, significant changes were not noted in the cells with null mutations of, or cells treated with inhibitors of, other putative CHI3L1 receptors or interacting partners such as TMEM219, galectin-3, or CRTH2 (Figure 6G and refs. 21, 23, 47). In combination, these studies demonstrate that CHI3L1 and IL-13Rα2 play critical roles in IFN-γ stimulation of macrophage PD-L1.

Figure 6 IFN-γ stimulates macrophage PD-L1 via a CHI3L1-dependent mechanism. Bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) prepared from 6- to 8-week-old WT, Chi3l1–/–, IL-13Ra2–/–, Tmem219–/–, and galectin-3–null (Gal3–/–) mice were used to evaluate the importance of CHI3L1 in recombinant IFN-γ (rIFN-γ) stimulation of PD-L1. (A and B) Dose and time dependency of IFN-γ stimulation of PD-L1 mRNA in BMDMs. BMDMs from WT mice were incubated with the noted concentrations of rIFN-γ for the noted periods of time. (C) RT-PCR evaluation of the expression of CHI3L1 in BMDMs after stimulation with rIFN-γ for 24 hours. (D) Western blot evaluations of the dose and time dependency of IFN-γ stimulation of macrophage CHI3L1 accumulation. (E) Western blot evaluations of rIFN-γ–stimulated PD-L1 accumulation in BMDMs prepared from WT and Chi3l1–/– mice. (F) FACS evaluations of the ability of IFN-γ to stimulate PD-L1 in BMDMs prepared from WT and Chi3l1–/– mice. (G) FACS evaluations of the ability of IFN-γ to stimulate PD-L1 accumulation in BMDMs prepared from WT, IL-13Ra2–/–, Tmem219–/–, and Gal3–/– mice and WT BMDMs treated with vehicle (5% DMSO) or the selective CRTH2 inhibitor (CAY10471, 20 μg/mL in 5% DMSO). The values in A–C represent the mean ± SEM of the evaluations represented by the individual dots. D–G are representative of a minimum of 2 similar evaluations. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test).

RLH activation inhibits CHI3L1 and PD-L1. We previously demonstrated that poly(I:C), a strong activator of retinoic acid–inducible gene I (RIG-I) and the RIG-like helicase (RLH) innate immune response, prominently inhibits CHI3L1 expression and melanoma lung metastasis (43). Recent studies also demonstrated that RIG-I activation and mitochondrial antiviral signaling molecule (MAVS) are essential for many antitumor responses induced by ICP inhibitor blockade (44). Thus, studies were undertaken to determine whether RLH activation with poly(I:C) altered the ability of CHI3L1 to stimulate PD-L1. As shown in Figure 7A, poly(I:C) ameliorated melanoma-stimulated PD-L1 mRNA expression. Poly(I:C) similarly inhibited B16 cell stimulation of CHI3L1 and PD-L1 protein accumulation (Figure 7B). FACS analysis also demonstrated that macrophage expression of PD-L1 was prominently reduced by poly(I:C) treatment (Figure 7C). The suppressive effect on PD-L1 induced by poly(I:C) was at least partially dependent on CHI3L1, since the transgenic overexpression of CHI3L1 using a promoter that is not regulated by the RLH pathway ameliorated poly(I:C)-induced inhibition of PD-L1 and enhanced B16-stimulated expression of PD-L1 (Figure 7D). These studies highlight the ability of RLH activation to inhibit CHI3L1 and, in turn, inhibit PD-L1.

Figure 7 RIG-like helicase (RLH) activation inhibits the induction of CHI3L1 and PD-L1. WT mice were given B16-F10 (B16) melanoma cells or PBS control and treated with poly(I:C) or its vehicle control and evaluated 2 weeks later. (A and B) RT-PCR and Western evaluations were used to quantitate the levels of mRNA encoding PD-L1 and CHI3L1 and PD-L1 proteins in lungs from WT mice challenged with B16 cells (B16 +) or their PBS vehicle control (B16 –) that were treated with poly(I:C) or its vehicle control. (C) FACS evaluations of PD-L1 on CD68+ macrophages from lungs from WT mice that received B16 cells or their PBS controls and were treated with poly(I:C) or its vehicle control. (D) RT-PCR was used to quantitate the levels of mRNA encoding PD-L1 in the lungs from WT mice and CHI3L1 Tg + mice that were treated i.v. with vehicle (B16 –) or B16 cells (B16 +) and randomized to receive poly(I:C) or vehicle control. Each dot represents an evaluation in an individual animal. The plotted values in A and D represent the mean ± SEM of the evaluations represented by the individual dots. B and C are representative of at least 3 similar evaluations. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test).

Anti-CHI3L1 and anti–PD-1 interact to augment antitumor responses. Since CHI3L1 stimulates PD-L1 and other inhibitory ICP molecules, studies were undertaken to determine whether anti-CHI3L1 and anti–PD-1 interact in inducing antitumor responses. In these experiments, mice were treated with the antibodies individually and in combination. As can be seen in Figure 8, FRG and anti–PD-1 individually inhibited melanoma progression in a dose-dependent manner when compared with isotype controls (Figure 8, A and B). Importantly, when mice were treated with 50 μg doses of the 2 antibodies, the antitumor responses induced by the antibodies in combination exceeded the effects that were seen when the antibodies were used individually (Figure 8, A and B). These effects appeared to be at least additive in nature. They demonstrate that anti-CHI3L1 and anti–PD-1 interact to augment antitumor responses in lung melanoma metastasis.

Figure 8 Anti-CHI3L1 and anti–PD-1 interact to augment antitumor responses in melanoma lung metastasis. WT mice were given B16-F10 melanoma cells or control vehicle and treated with control IgG, FRG, and/or anti–PD-1 antibodies, alone or in combination. Melanoma tumor burden was evaluated 2 weeks later. (A) Representative lungs from mice treated with control IgG, FRG, and/or anti–PD-1 antibodies, alone or in combination. As noted, the antibodies were given at doses of 100 μg every other day by i.p. injection from 1 day after melanoma cell challenge. (B) The number of pleural melanoma colonies was quantitated in the lungs from the mice in A. Each dot is representative of an individual animal. A is representative of at least 3 similar evaluations. The values in B represent the mean ± SEM of the evaluations represented by the individual dots in the lungs from the experiment representatively illustrated in A. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test).

Bispecific antibodies that simultaneously target CHI3L1 and PD-1 synergistically induce CTL differentiation, PTEN expression, and tumor cell death. In recent years it has become clear that combination therapy with ICP blockers can induce particularly potent responses in a variety of tumors, including lung cancers (48–50). Recent studies have also demonstrated that bispecific antibodies can have powerful and/or unique biologic effects compared with their individual component antibodies, alone and in combination (51). The studies noted above suggest that antibodies against CHI3L1 and PD-1 interact to enhance antitumor responses in melanoma metastasis. Thus, studies were undertaken to determine whether bispecific antibodies that simultaneously target CHI3L1 and PD-1 elicit even more impressive antitumor responses. To address this question, we made bispecific antibodies in which anti–PD-1 was linked to the IgG1 Fc portion of FRG via its light chain (Supplemental Figure 8A). This antibody, termed FRGxPD-1, manifested high affinities to both CHI3L1 and PD-1 (K D = 1.1 × 10–9) that were comparable to the affinities of the individual antibody moieties (Supplemental Figure 8B). We then compared the effects of FRGxPD-1 with those of FRG and anti–PD-1, alone and in combination, in a coculture system containing activated TALL-104 T cells and A357 human melanoma cells. In these coculture experiments, FRG and anti–PD-1 individually caused a significant increase in tumor cell apoptosis (Figure 9A). When FRG and anti–PD-1 were administered simultaneously, an additional increase in tumor cell death was seen. This effect appeared to be at least additive in nature (Figure 9A). Importantly, the highest levels of tumor cell apoptosis were seen when the bispecific antibody FRGxPD-1 was used (Figure 9A). This effect appeared to be synergistic in nature, since the levels of tumor cell death that were seen greatly exceeded the effects of FRG and anti–PD-1 when administered individually or in combination (Figure 9A). In all cases, the tumor cell death that was seen appeared to be mediated by CD8+ cytotoxic T cells, since FRG and anti–PD-1, alone and in combination, heightened T cell expression of CD8, perforin, and granzyme, and these effects were synergistically enhanced in cocultures treated with FRGxPD-1 (Figure 9, B–D). Surprisingly, FRG and anti–PD-1, alone and in combination, also heightened the expression of the tumor suppressor PTEN, and these effects were synergistically enhanced in cocultures treated with FRGxPD-1 (Figure 9E). Quantification of each evaluation is represented in Figure 9F. Identical results were seen in experiments that used these antibodies and the murine B16-F10 melanoma cell line (Supplemental Figure 8, C–G). When viewed in combination, these studies demonstrate that bispecific antibodies that simultaneously target CHI3L1 and PD-1 have impressive, synergistic antitumor effects that are mediated by their ability to induce CD8+ cytotoxic T cells and enhance tumor cell expression of PTEN.

Figure 9 Bispecific antibodies that simultaneously target CHI3L1 and PD-1 induce synergistic CTL-mediated tumor cell death responses and tumor cell PTEN expression. The antitumor effects of the FRGxPD-1 bispecific antibody were evaluated in a coculture system containing TALL-104 cells and A375 human melanoma cells. TALL-104 cells were activated by pretreatment with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 (1 μg/mL each; incubation for 2 hours in 5% CO 2 and air at 37°C). The TALL-104 cells were then cocultured with A357 human melanoma cells for 24 hours. These cocultures were undertaken in the presence of the following antibodies: isotype control antibody (5 μg/mL), anti–PD-1 or anti-CHI3L1 (FRG) alone (5 μg/mL) or in combination (2.5 μg/mL each), and the bispecific FRGxPD-1 antibody (5 μg/mL). (Row A) Representative demonstration of apoptotic tumor cell death using the In Situ Cell Death Detection Kit with fluorescein-dUTP. TUNEL+ cells are stained green. (Rows B–D) Representative demonstration of TALL-104 T cell expression of CD8 (B), perforin (C), and granzyme (D). Tumor cells are green, and positive-staining TALL-104 cells are yellow-orange. (Row E) Representative demonstration of tumor cell PTEN. Tumor cells are green, and PTEN is yellow-orange. (F) Quantification of the evaluations in A–E. The percentage of TUNEL+ tumor cells (row A), percentage of TALL-104 cells expressing CD8 (row B), perforin (row C), and granzyme (row D) adherent to tumor cells, and percentage of tumor cells expressing PTEN (row E) are illustrated. These evaluations were done using fluorescent microscopy (original magnification, ×20). In these quantifications, 5 randomly selected fields were evaluated. The values in F are the mean ± SEM of the noted 5 evaluations. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test). Scale bar: 10 μm (applies to all subpanels of A–E).

Bispecific antibodies that simultaneously target CHI3L1 and PD-1 synergistically induce antitumor responses in vivo. The studies cited above demonstrate that the bispecific antibody that simultaneously targets CHI3L1 and PD-1 (FRGxPD-1) has synergistic tumor cytotoxic effects in the T cell coculture system when compared with the individual antibodies, alone and in combination. To see whether similar synergy was seen with this bispecific antibody in vivo, we compared the effects of FRGxPD-1 with the effects of the individual antibodies, alone and in combination. As can be seen in Figure 10, FRG and anti–PD-1 individually had discrete antitumor responses and interacted in an additive manner when combined in these assays. Importantly, even more impressive antitumor responses were seen with FRGxPD-1, since it manifested antitumor responses that were significantly greater than what was seen with the individual antibodies alone or in combination.