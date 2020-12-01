The DEL-1/β3 integrin axis promotes regulatory T cell responses during inflammation resolution

DEL-1 deficiency is associated with decreased Treg/Th17 cell ratio: reversal by the EGF-like repeat region of DEL-1. The mouse ligature-induced periodontitis (LIP) model simulates human periodontitis and its resolution; it generates a biofilm-retentive milieu leading to dysbiotic inflammation and bone loss, whereas ligature removal abrogates the dysbiotic microbial challenge, resulting in inflammation resolution (22, 37). Therefore, LIP is an ideal model to explore mechanisms operating during inflammation resolution, where Tregs play important roles (7, 9, 35). Following significant downregulation in the inductive phase of periodontitis, DEL-1 expression resurges during the resolution phase (22). However, whether DEL-1 regulates or contributes to Treg responses has not been hitherto addressed. To this end, DEL-1–deficient (Del1KO) mice and WT littermate controls were subjected to LIP and the ligatures were removed on day 10 for 5 days. The mice were euthanized on day 15 for immunological analysis of the gingival tissue and the draining cervical lymph nodes (cLNs) (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI137530DS1). In the absence of DEL-1, the frequencies and absolute numbers of Tregs and the FOXP3 expression level (mean fluorescence intensity; MFI) were significantly decreased in both the gingival tissue (Figure 1, A and B) and the cLNs (Figure 1, C and D), accompanied, as expected, by defective inflammation resolution (Supplemental Figure 2). Conversely, Th17 cell frequencies/absolute numbers and IL-17A expression level (MFI) were increased in the gingival tissue and cLNs of Del1KO mice as compared with WT controls (Figure 1, E–H). Thus, DEL-1 deficiency is associated with defective Treg responses and a shift in the Treg/Th17 balance in favor of the latter during inflammation resolution.

Figure 1 DEL-1 deficiency decreases Treg numbers while it increases Th17 cells during resolution of inflammation. Groups of littermate WT and Del1KO mice were subjected to ligature-induced periodontitis (LIP) for 10 days and ligatures were removed on day 10 (to facilitate inflammation resolution) for 5 days. (A–D) FACS plots of Tregs in gingival tissues (A) and cLNs (C) on day 15 and bar graphs showing percentage of Tregs in CD4+ T cells (left), absolute numbers (middle), and FOXP3 MFI (right) of Tregs from gingival tissues (B) and cLNs (D) of littermate WT and Del1KO mice on day 15 (n = 6–7 mice/group). (E) FACS plots of Th17 cells in gingival tissue on day 15 and (F) bar graphs showing percentage of Th17 cells in CD4+ T cells (left), absolute numbers (middle), and IL-17A MFI of Th17 cells (right) from gingival tissues of littermate WT and Del1KO mice on day 15 (n = 7 mice/group). (G) FACS plot of Th17 cells in cLNs and (H) bar graphs showing percentage of Th17 cells in CD4+ T cells (left), absolute numbers (middle), and IL-17A MFI of Th17 cells (right) from cLNs of littermate WT and Del1KO mice on day 15 (n = 6 mice for WT group and n = 9 for Del1KO group). Data are means ± SD and are pooled from 2 independent experiments. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 vs. WT mice by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

In contrast, under steady-state conditions, we did not observe significant abnormalities in Treg frequencies or absolute numbers in the cLNs, spleen, or thymus in Del1KO mice as compared with WT littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 3). However, in comparison with steady-state gingival tissue of WT mice, the frequency/absolute numbers of gingival Tregs were modestly decreased in Del1KO mice (Supplemental Figure 3), which spontaneously develop gingival inflammation featuring cytokines such as IL-6 and IL-23 (20) that may destabilize Tregs (38).

To validate the role of DEL-1 in regulating Tregs during inflammation resolution, we next assessed whether exogenous DEL-1 could rescue the attenuated Treg responses in Del1KO mice. To this end, intact DEL-1–Fc was microinjected into the gingiva of Del1KO mice after ligature removal on day 10 and daily thereafter until day 15, when mice were euthanized for analysis. DEL-1–Fc, but not Fc control, significantly increased Treg frequencies and absolute numbers as well as FOXP3 expression, while suppressing Th17 cell frequencies/absolute numbers and IL-17A expression, thus leading to an increased Treg/Th17 cell ratio in both the gingival tissue (Figure 2, A and B) and the cLNs (Figure 2, C and D), in the setting of inflammation resolution (Supplemental Figure 4). A side-by-side experiment using a version of DEL-1 containing only the EGF-like repeats (DEL-1[E1–E3]–Fc) yielded similar results to those obtained with the full-length molecule (Figure 2). Hence, the EGF-like repeat region of DEL-1 is sufficient to upregulate the Treg/Th17 cell ratio, although it fails to promote efferocytosis, as it lacks the phosphatidylserine-binding domains (22). Therefore, the capacity of DEL-1 to regulate the Treg/Th17 cell balance includes mechanism(s) that are beyond and independent of its effects on efferocytosis-associated inflammation resolution.

Figure 2 The DEL-1 EGF-like repeats (DEL-1[E1–E3]) are sufficient to upregulate the Treg/Th17 cell ratio. (A–D) Groups of Del1KO mice were subjected to ligature-induced periodontitis (LIP) for 10 days and ligatures were removed on day 10 to facilitate inflammation resolution. The mice were locally microinjected daily with DEL-1–Fc, DEL-1-[E1–E3]–Fc, or Fc control from day 10 to day 14 for a total of 5 doses. FACS plots of Tregs (top) and Th17 cells (bottom) in gingival tissues (A) and cLNs (C) of microinjected Del1KO mice on day 15 and bar graphs showing the percentages and absolute numbers of Tregs (top left and middle) and Th17 cells (bottom left and middle) in CD4+ T cells, Treg/Th17 cell ratio (top right) from gingival tissues (B) and cLNs (D) (n = 6–7 mice/group). Data are means ± SD and are pooled from 2 independent experiments. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 vs. Fc treatment group by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test for comparison with Fc control treatment.

Given that macrophages and Tregs engage in bidirectional crosstalk (39) and that proresolving macrophages may express DEL-1 (22), we investigated whether macrophages may contribute to the increased abundance of Tregs during resolution. To examine this possibility that would further strengthen the role of DEL-1 in promoting Treg abundance during resolution, we compared mice with macrophage-specific overexpression of DEL-1 (CD68-Del1 mice; ref. 22) and WT littermates in the periodontitis resolution model. We found that CD68-Del1 mice showed significantly higher Treg and lower Th17 cell frequencies in the gingival tissue and draining cLNs as compared with their WT littermates (Supplemental Figure 5). Therefore, as a cellular source of DEL-1, macrophages can promote Treg responses during inflammation resolution.

DEL-1 promotes mouse Treg differentiation via its RGD motif in the oral and lung mucosa. Our finding that DEL-1 deficiency is associated with increased gingival Th17 cell frequency (Figure 1, E and F) is consistent with our earlier observations that DEL-1 inhibits IL-17 production in periodontitis and multiple sclerosis models (20, 28). A conceivable explanation might be that DEL-1 directly affects the differentiation of Th17 cells. To address this possibility, we performed a standard naive CD4+ T cell differentiation assay, based on polyclonal stimulation with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 and appropriate polarizing cytokines, in the presence or absence of DEL-1. Exogenously added DEL-1–Fc failed to influence Th17 cell differentiation of mouse splenic naive CD4+ T cells under the influence of IL-6 and TGF-β1 (nonpathogenic conditions; ref. 40) (Supplemental Figure 6) or under the influence of IL-6, TGF-β1, IL-1β, and IL-23 (pathogenic conditions; ref. 40) (Figure 3, A and B), as compared with Fc control treatment. These data suggest that DEL-1 is unlikely to directly influence Th17 differentiation, prompting us to alternatively consider that DEL-1 might act on Tregs.

Figure 3 DEL-1 directly promotes de novo Treg differentiation via its RGD motif. (A and B) Naive splenic CD4+ cells were differentiated, or not, into Th17 cells under pathogenic conditions (see Methods) in the presence of DEL-1–Fc or Fc control. (A) FACS plots and (B) percentage of IL-17A+ cells in CD4+ T cells (n = 6 replicates). (C–E) Naive splenic CD4+ cells were differentiated, or not, into Tregs in the presence of DEL-1–Fc, DEL-1[RGE]–Fc, or Fc control (10 μg/mL). (C) FACS plots and (D) percentage of FOXP3+ cells in CD4+ T cells (n = 7 replicates). (E) Relative mRNA expression of Foxp3 in Tregs (n = 6 replicates). (F) Suppression of CFSE-labeled CD4+CD25– T cell (Tconv) division by purified DEL-1–Fc−iTregs or Fc-iTregs. Numbers on x axis indicate CD4+CFSE+cell/iTreg ratio (n = 6 replicates). (G) Naive splenic CD4+ T cells were differentiated into Tregs in the presence of DEL-1–Fc or Fc control (10 μg/mL). CD4+CD25+ cells were sorted and restimulated for 4 days in medium containing IL-2 (40 ng/mL) and FOXP3 expression was assessed. (H and I) Naive splenic CD4+ cells were differentiated into Tregs. CD4+CD25+ cells were sorted and restimulated for 4 days with DEL-1–Fc or Fc control in medium containing IL-2 (40 ng/mL) without (H) or with TGF-β1 (5 ng/mL) (I), and FOXP3 expression was assessed. (J) Naive splenic CD4+ T cells were differentiated for 4 days to Tregs in the presence of DEL-1–Fc or Fc control (10 μg/mL). iTregs (CD4+CD25+) were sorted and evaluated for their methylation status of the Foxp3 CNS2 (n = 9 mice). All CD4+ T cells were isolated from WT mice. Data are means ± SD and are pooled from 2 (B and D–I) or 5 (J) independent experiments. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 vs. Fc control (B and D–J) by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post-test for comparison with Fc control (B, D, and E), 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák post hoc test for comparison with Fc control (F), or 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparison with Fc control (G–J). NS, not significant.

In an in vitro Treg differentiation assay using mouse splenic naive CD4+ T cells stimulated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 and IL-2 plus TGF-β1 in the presence of DEL-1–Fc or Fc control, DEL-1–Fc–treated cells contained a significantly higher (~50% increase) percentage of FOXP3+ cells on day 4 (Figure 3, C and D) and exhibited significantly higher Foxp3 mRNA expression on day 3 (Figure 3E) as compared with Fc control–treated cells. Thus, DEL-1 induces Treg differentiation in vitro, over and beyond Treg induction driven by strong polarizing conditions (TGF-β1 and IL-2). Importantly, moreover, DEL-1–Fc–treated inducible Tregs (iTregs) exhibited significantly stronger suppressive activity against CD4+ T cell proliferation than Fc-treated iTregs (Figure 3F). Consistently, WT mice showed a significantly higher frequency of Tregs expressing markers associated with their suppressive function (IL-10, CTLA-4, ICOS) than their counterparts from Del1KO mice during inflammation resolution (Supplemental Figure 7). In vitro–induced mouse FOXP3+ Tregs may have an unstable phenotype and may thus lose FOXP3 expression upon subsequent restimulation in the absence of exogenous TGF-β (41, 42). To evaluate the stability of DEL-1–Fc–induced Tregs, we generated Tregs as described above (culture of splenic naive CD4+ T cells stimulated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 and IL-2 plus TGF-β1 in the presence of DEL-1–Fc or Fc control) and, after 4 days, CD4+CD25+ Tregs were sorted to high purity and restimulated for another 4 days without TGF-β1 or DEL-1–Fc. The restimulated cultures of sorted Tregs that were originally induced in the presence of DEL-1–Fc displayed a significantly higher frequency of FOXP3-expressing cells (>80% of CD4+ cells) than those originally induced in the presence of Fc control (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 8A), suggesting that DEL-1–Fc can induce stable FOXP3 expression (maintained even in the absence of TGF-β1). Next, sorted CD4+CD25+ Tregs (induced as above but in the absence of DEL-1–Fc or Fc control) were restimulated for another 4 days without TGF-β1 but in the presence of DEL-1–Fc or Fc control. The DEL-1–Fc–containing restimulated cultures had a higher percentage of FOXP3-expressing cells than Fc control–containing restimulated cultures (Figure 3H and Supplemental Figure 8B), suggesting that DEL-1–Fc stabilizes TGF-β1–induced FOXP3 expression. Interestingly, even if the restimulation (anti-CD3/anti-CD28 and IL-2) was performed in the presence of TGF-β1 in the cultures, DEL-1 still significantly increased the numbers of FOXP3-expressing cells as compared with Fc control (Figure 3I and Supplemental Figure 8C). Therefore, although TGF-β1 promotes the stability of FOXP3 expression in the restimulated cultures (75% vs. 58%; see Fc groups in Figure 3, H and G), DEL-1–Fc promotes the stability of FOXP3 expression even further than what TGF-β1 can achieve on its own.

The expression of FOXP3 in Tregs is stabilized by demethylation of CpG motifs in a conserved noncoding sequence 2 (CNS2) region that serves as an enhancer for FOXP3 transcription (42, 43). This major TSDR of CNS2 can distinguish Tregs from naive CD4+CD25– Tconv cells, in which this region is heavily methylated (42, 43). To determine whether the ability of DEL-1 to stabilize FOXP3 expression is associated with increased demethylation of the CNS2 TSDR, we determined the methylation status of this region in mouse iTregs induced in the presence of DEL-1–Fc or Fc control. We found that DEL-1–Fc significantly promoted the demethylation of the FOXP3 CNS2 region (Figure 3J), which may thus represent a mechanism whereby DEL-1 contributes to stabilization of FOXP3 expression in iTregs.

Integrins are involved in the regulation of Tregs (33, 34), which are elevated upon administration of the DEL-1 EGF-like repeat region containing an integrin-binding RGD motif in Del1KO mice (Figure 2). To determine whether the ability of DEL-1 to promote FOXP3 expression requires integrin function, we tested in parallel DEL-1[RGE]–Fc, wherein the integrin-binding RGD motif of the second EGF-like repeat was mutated to render the molecule incapable of interacting with αvβ3 integrin (22, 44). In stark contrast to DEL-1–Fc, DEL-1[RGE]–Fc failed to influence Treg differentiation and FOXP3 expression (Figure 3, C–E), indicating that DEL-1 promotes Treg differentiation via its integrin-binding RGD motif in vitro. Interestingly, moreover, DEL-1–Fc, but not DEL-1[RGE]–Fc, could promote the expression of FOXP3 even in T cells cultured under Th17 differentiation conditions (i.e., 1 ng/mL TGF-β1 and 50 ng/mL IL-6), as compared with Fc control (Supplemental Figure 9).

To validate the role of the RGD motif under in vivo conditions, DEL-1[RGE]–Fc was locally microinjected into the gingiva of Del1KO mice after ligature removal on day 10 and daily thereafter until day 15. In contrast to the WT molecule, DEL-1[RGE]–Fc failed to enhance Treg or suppress Th17 cell frequencies and absolute numbers both in the gingival tissue and the cLNs (Figure 4, A–D). To corroborate the involvement of the RGE motif of DEL-1 in Treg regulation, we used mice that express the RGE point mutant of DEL-1 (Del1RGE/RGE mice; ref. 45). Similarly to Del1KO mice, Del1RGE/RGE mice displayed significantly lower Treg and higher Th17 cell frequencies and absolute numbers (and hence decreased Treg/Th17 cell ratio), as compared with WT mice, in both the gingival tissue and cLNs (Figure 4, E–H) on day 15. Together, these data suggest that, during inflammation resolution, DEL-1 increases the abundance of FOXP3+ Tregs via a mechanism that depends on its integrin-binding RGD motif. On the other hand, similarly to Del1KO mice, Del1RGE/RGE mice did not exhibit significant alterations in Treg frequencies and absolute numbers in the cLNs, spleen, or thymus under steady-state conditions, as compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 4 The DEL-1 RGD motif is critical for Treg responses in vivo. (A–D) Groups of Del1KO mice were subjected to ligature-induced periodontitis (LIP) for 10 days, at which time the ligatures were removed. The mice were then locally microinjected daily with DEL-1–Fc, DEL-1[RGE]–Fc, or Fc control from day 10 to day 14 for a total of 5 doses. Percentages and absolute numbers of Tregs (A and C) and Th17 cells and Treg/Th17 cell ratio (B and D) from gingival tissues (A and B) and cLNs (C and D) on day 15 (n = 6 mice/group). (E–H) Groups of WT, Del1KO, and Del1RGE/RGE mice were subjected to LIP for 10 days and ligatures were removed on day 10 for 5 days. Percentages and absolute numbers of Tregs (E and G) and Th17 cells and Treg/Th17 cell ratio (F and H) from gingival tissues (E and F) and cLNs (G and H) of WT, Del1KO, and Del1RGE/RGE mice on day 15 (n = 6 mice/group). Data are means ± SD and are pooled from 2 independent experiments. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test vs. Fc control group (A–D) or vs. WT mice (E–H).

DEL-1 is also expressed in the lungs (21), where Tregs have been reported to mediate resolution of experimental lung injury in mice (7). To investigate whether the observed RGD motif–dependent effect of DEL-1 on Treg differentiation in experimental periodontitis represents a more general principle applicable to other inflammatory settings, the acute lung injury model (7) was engaged. Specifically, WT, Del1KO, and Del1RGE/RGE mice were challenged intratracheally with LPS and were monitored for 10 days thereafter. Consistent with findings in mouse and human periodontitis (22), Del1 expression in the lungs of WT mice was significantly downregulated at the peak of inflammation (day 4) but rebounded on day 10 (resolution) to an even higher level than the baseline on day 0 (Figure 5A). The Del1 expression pattern exhibited a converse relationship with Il6 and Il17a expression levels (Figure 5A). Compared with WT controls, Del1KO and Del1RGE/RGE mice had significantly higher total protein and total number of cells in the BAL (Figure 5B) and persistent interstitial thickening and cellular infiltration (Figure 5C) on day 10, indicating impaired resolution of pulmonary inflammation. In line with these data and the importance of Tregs in the resolution of pulmonary inflammation (7), Del1KO and Del1RGE/RGE mice exhibited significantly lower frequencies and absolute numbers of FOXP3+ Tregs and, conversely, higher frequencies of Th17 cells than seen in WT mice, resulting in significantly reduced Treg/Th17 cell ratios both in the BAL (Figure 5, D and E) and the draining mediastinal LNs (mLNs) (Figure 5, F and G). In comparison with WT mice under steady-state conditions, Del1KO and Del1RGE/RGE mice displayed only modestly reduced Treg frequencies and numbers in the BAL but similar Treg frequencies and numbers in mLNs (Supplemental Figure 3). Taken together, these data show that, during inflammation resolution, DEL-1 promotes Treg responses in the lungs in a manner dependent on its RGD motif, as seen in the gingival tissue.

Figure 5 Del1KO and Del1RGE/RGE mice have impaired Treg induction and resolution of inflammation in a model of acute lung injury. (A–G) Groups of WT, Del1KO, or Del1RGE/RGE mice were intratracheally instilled with Escherichia coli LPS at 3.75 μg/g bodyweight or PBS control. (A) Relative mRNA expression of Del1, Il17a, and Il6 in WT mice at the indicated time points (n = 6 mice/group). (B) BAL from WT, Del1KO, or Del1RGE/RGE mice was analyzed for total protein concentration (left) and total cell numbers (right) on day 10 after LPS instillation (n = 6 mice/group). (C) H&E staining of lung sections (left) and lung injury scoring (right) from WT, Del1KO, or Del1RGE/RGE mice on day 10 after LPS instillation (n = 6 mice/group). Scale bars: 200 μm (top panels) and 100 μm (bottom panels). (D and E) BAL from WT, Del1KO, or Del1RGE/RGE mice was analyzed for (D) the percentage and absolute numbers of Tregs and (E) Th17 cells in CD4+ T cells and Treg/Th17 cell ratio (n = 6 mice/group). (F) The percentage and absolute numbers of Tregs and (G) Th17 cells in CD4+ T cells and Treg/Th17 cell ratio in mediastinal LNs from WT, Del1KO, or Del1RGE/RGE mice on day 10 (n = 6–9 mice/group as indicated). Data are means ± SD and are pooled from 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test for comparison between indicated groups.

αvβ3 Integrin mediates DEL-1–induced FOXP3 expression in Tregs. Among several RGD-binding integrins, αvβ3 is a well-established receptor for DEL-1 (22, 44, 46). To assess possible involvement of αvβ3 in DEL-1–induced FOXP3 expression, we first showed that αvβ3 integrin (CD51/CD61) is expressed by splenic CD4+ naive T cells (~70% positive cells; Figure 6A), and by thymus-derived natural Treg (nTreg) cells and in vitro–induced iTregs (Supplemental Figure 10). We next pretreated WT CD4+ naive T cells with a neutralizing antibody against αvβ3 integrin. The use of the anti-αvβ3 antibody (but not of IgG control) significantly inhibited the ability of DEL-1–Fc to induce FOXP3+ Tregs (to levels comparable to those seen in the Fc control group; Figure 6, B and C). As DEL-1 also interacts with β2 integrins (21, 47), we examined whether LFA-1, a T cell–expressed β2 integrin, also mediates DEL-1–dependent Treg differentiation. To this end, we performed in vitro differentiation of Tregs from splenic naive CD4+ T cells isolated from WT or LFA-1–deficient (ItgalKO) mice. In this system, DEL-1–Fc promoted the induction of FOXP3+ Tregs regardless of the presence or absence of the LFA-1 integrin (Figure 6, D and E). Taken together, these data show that DEL-1 promotes the induction of FOXP3+ Tregs in a manner dependent on the αvβ3 integrin.

Figure 6 DEL-1 enhances FOXP3 expression in Tregs in a β3 integrin–dependent manner. (A) FACS plots of CD51 (αv) and CD61 (β3) expression on mouse naive splenic CD4+ T cells. (B and C) Naive splenic CD4+ cells isolated from WT mice were differentiated, or not, into Tregs in medium containing anti-CD3/anti-CD28, TGF-β1 (5 ng/mL), IL-2 (40 ng/mL), and Fc control or DEL-1–Fc (10 μg/mL) in the presence or not of IgG control or anti-αvβ3 antibody (10 μg/mL; added 15 minutes before DEL-1–Fc treatment). Shown are (B) FACS plots and (C) data analysis of the percentage of FOXP3+ cells in CD4+ T cells from the in vitro culture system on day 4 (n = 6 replicates from 2 separate cell isolations). (D and E) Naive splenic CD4+ cells isolated from WT and ItgalKO mice were differentiated, or not, into Tregs in medium containing anti-CD3/anti-CD28, TGF-β1 (5 ng/mL), IL-2 (40 ng/mL), and Fc control or DEL-1–Fc (10 μg/mL). Shown are (D) FACS plots and (E) data analysis of the percentage of FOXP3+ cells in CD4+ T cells from the in vitro culture system on day 4 (n = 6 replicates from 2 separate cell isolations). Data are means ± SD and are pooled from 2 independent experiments. ****P < 0.0001 between indicated groups by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test for comparisons with DEL-1–Fc treatment (C) or by 2-tailed Student’s t test (E). NS, not significant.

DEL-1 upregulates RUNX1 and is required for its ability to induce Treg differentiation. To obtain insights into how DEL-1 may promote FOXP3 expression, we applied RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) to Tregs that were differentiated for 3 days in vitro in the presence of DEL-1–Fc or Fc control. Among the differentially regulated genes (false discovery rate [FDR] < 0.05) by DEL-1–Fc versus Fc control, 1250 genes were significantly downregulated and 1160 genes were significantly upregulated, respectively (Figure 7A). Further, we applied PANTHER Gene Ontology (GO) enrichment analysis of those genes that were significantly regulated. Notably, the GO term “Positive regulation of T cell activation (GO: 0050870)” was highly enriched (fold enrichment 3.23; FDR = 6.53 × 10–5) among the significantly enriched GO terms of significantly upregulated genes. Consistent with our earlier observation (Figure 3, C–E), Foxp3 was among those 28 genes of this term that were significantly upregulated by DEL-1–Fc (Figure 7B). Other significantly upregulated genes, Xcl1, Havcr, Icosl, Bcl6, Tnfsf14, Cd1d1, Car11, Egr3, Cd27, Cd24a, Lgals8, Coro1a, Adk, Slamf1, Runx1, Myb, Cd28, and Spn (Figure 7B), are either highly expressed in Tregs or are closely related to their stability or suppressive function (1, 2, 6). Importantly, RUNX1 is pivotal for the suppressive function of nTregs and iTregs by modulating the expression and stability of FOXP3 or by physically interacting with FOXP3 for regulating Treg-associated target genes (48–51). The DEL-1–Fc–induced increase in Runx1 mRNA expression was validated by qPCR (Figure 7C), while FACS analysis showed that DEL-1–Fc also significantly promoted RUNX1 protein abundance within FOXP3+ iTregs (Figure 7D). Importantly, DEL-1–induced Runx1 upregulation absolutely required an intact RGD motif on DEL-1 (Figure 7C), as seen with Foxp3 upregulation (Figure 3E), thus suggesting a common, αvβ3 integrin–dependent pathway for the regulation of both Runx1 and Foxp3 by DEL-1. In contrast, DEL-1–Fc did not affect the expression of Runx3 (Figure 7C), another transcription factor involved in the establishment of lineage specification of T cells (51–53). The ability of RUNX1 to bind specific DNA consensus sequences is stabilized by associating with a non–DNA-binding cofactor, the core-binding factor β (CBFβ) (54). Interestingly, DEL-1–Fc also significantly promoted Cbfb expression in Tregs in a manner dependent on an intact RGD motif on DEL-1 (Figure 7C).

Figure 7 RUNX1 is required for the ability of DEL-1 to induce Treg differentiation. (A and B) Naive splenic CD4+ cells from WT mice were differentiated into Tregs in the presence of DEL-1–Fc or Fc control for 3 days. RNA-seq analysis of the Treg transcriptome is presented as expression in the DEL-1–Fc group relative to the Fc control (log 2 values) (n = 3 biological repeats/group). (A) MA (left) and volcano (right) plots show the distribution of gene expression. (B) Heatmaps show the significantly regulated genes (FDR < 0.05) annotated with ontology terms (Gene Ontology [GO] and PANTHER protein class). (C) Relative mRNA expression of Runx1, Runx3, and Cbfb in Tregs in in vitro culture on day 3 by qPCR (n = 6 replicates; 2 separate cell isolations). (D) MFI of RUNX1 in RUNX1+FOXP3+ iTregs (n = 6 replicates; 2 separate cell isolations). (E and F) Naive splenic CD4+ cells from CD4-Cre+ Runx1fl/fl mice or CD4-Cre– Runx1fl/fl littermate controls were differentiated, or not, into Tregs in the presence of Fc control or DEL-1–Fc for 4 days. (E) FACS plots and (F) percentage of FOXP3+ cells in CD4+ T cells from the in vitro culture system on day 4 (n = 6 replicates; 2 separate cell isolations). (G–L) Groups of littermate Del1WT CD4-Cre+ Runx1fl/fl and Del1KO CD4-Cre+ Runx1fl/fl mice were subjected to ligature-induced periodontitis for 10 days and ligatures were removed on day 10 for 5 days. FACS plots of Tregs (top) and Th17 cells (bottom) in gingival tissues (G) and cLNs (J) and percentages and absolute numbers of Tregs (H and K) and Th17 cells as well as Treg/Th17 cell ratio (I and L) in gingival tissues (H and I) and cLNs (K and L) of littermate Del1WT CD4-Cre+ Runx1fl/fl and Del1KO CD4-Cre+ Runx1fl/fl mice on day 15 (n = 6 mice/group). Data are means ± SD and are pooled from 2 independent experiments. ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test for comparison with Fc control (C) or 2-tailed Student’s t test (D, F, H, I, K, and L). NS, not significant.

PANTHER GO enrichment analysis based on significantly downregulated genes also revealed high enrichment of “alpha-beta T cell differentiation GO: 0046632” (fold enrichment 4.86, FDR = 0.000136) (Figure 7B) and “Regulation of lymphocyte apoptotic process GO: 0070228” (fold enrichment 3.99, FDR = 0.00143) (Figure 7B). Interestingly, in “alpha-beta T cell differentiation GO:0046632,” the genes downregulated by DEL-1, Rsad2, Gata3, Sema4a, and Irf4, are required for Th2 cell differentiation; Ifng encodes a Th1 signature cytokine (IFN-γ) and Gadd45 g is important for Th1 induction and function; Tnfsf8, Stat3, Ptger4, and Ly9 control Th17 cell differentiation. Among 14 downregulated genes of “Regulation of lymphocyte apoptotic process GO: 0070228,” Ccl5, Cd44, Bbc3, Hif1a, Tnfrsf4, and Myc have been reported to promote T cell apoptosis, suggesting that DEL-1–Fc might suppress apoptosis of Tregs.

To test the hypothesis that RUNX1 may link the DEL-1–αvβ3 integrin interaction to FOXP3 upregulation and Treg induction, we generated mice with T cell–specific conditional deletion of RUNX1 (CD4-Cre+ Runx1fl/fl mice). In vitro Treg differentiation assays showed that deletion of RUNX1 from T cells resulted in lower yield of Tregs (by ~50%) as compared with RUNX1-expressing controls, i.e., naive CD4+ T cells from CD4-Cre– Runx1fl/fl mice (Figure 7, E and F), thus confirming the importance of RUNX1 in Treg differentiation. Importantly, compared with Fc control, DEL-1–Fc failed to induce FOXP3+ Tregs in the cultures of CD4-Cre+ Runx1fl/fl CD4+ cells, whereas it readily increased the numbers of FOXP3+ cells in RUNX1-expressing CD4+ cell cultures (Figure 7, E and F). Thus, RUNX1 is required for the ability of DEL-1 to promote Treg induction in vitro.

To determine whether RUNX1 is required in vivo for the capacity of DEL-1 to increase the abundance of Tregs in the LIP resolution model, we generated Del1WT and Del1KO littermates in the CD4-Cre+ Runx1fl/fl background. Consistent with the role of RUNX1 in Treg induction (48–51), we noticed that the absolute numbers of FOXP3+ Tregs in the gingival tissue of mice with T cell–specific deletion of RUNX1 were reduced compared with WT mice expressing RUNX1 in T cells (Figure 7H [Del1WT CD4-Cre+ Runx1fl/fl mice] vs. Figure 1B [WT mice]); such reduction was even more obvious in the cLNs (Figure 7K [Del1WT CD4-Cre+ Runx1fl/fl mice] vs. Figure 1D [WT mice]). In contrast, the percentage of FOXP3+ Tregs was remarkably increased in the absence of RUNX1 from T cells (compare Figure 7, H and K [Del1WT CD4-Cre+ Runx1fl/fl] and Figure 1, B and D [WT]). This seeming paradox is explained by the established function of RUNX1 in T cell development and homeostasis (55, 56); indeed, T cell–specific deletion of RUNX1 predominantly affects the development of FOXP3−CD4+ Tconv cells (55). In our earlier experiments using mice with RUNX1-expressing CD4+ T cells, endogenous DEL-1 increased the absolute numbers of FOXP3+ cells in the gingival tissue and the cLNs at the resolution phase (Figure 1, B and D). In stark contrast, endogenous DEL-1 in mice with T cell–specific deletion of RUNX1 failed to increase the absolute numbers of Tregs in the gingival tissue (Figure 7H) and the draining cLNs (Figure 7K). Specifically, no difference was observed in Treg numbers in the gingival tissue and the cLNs between DEL-1–sufficient and –deficient mice in the absence of T cell RUNX1 (Figure 7, G, H, J, and K). Consistent with this finding and data showing that DEL-1 does not directly influence Th17 differentiation (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6), no differences were observed between Del1WT CD4-Cre+ Runx1fl/fl and Del1KO CD4-Cre+ Runx1fl/fl mice regarding Th17 cell frequencies, absolute numbers, or the Treg/Th17 cell balance, in either the gingival tissue (Figure 7, G and I) or the cLNs (Figure 7, J and L). Overall, our data show that, during inflammation resolution, DEL-1 increases the abundance of Tregs via an αvβ3/RUNX1/FOXP3 axis.

DEL-1 promotes human Treg differentiation and function. Next, we evaluated whether DEL-1 could directly influence the differentiation of human CD4+CD25– Tconv cells into iTregs upon suboptimal stimulation via the T cell antigen receptor (TCR) (57, 58). In contrast to mice, multiple FOXP3 splicing variants have been described in humans and their role is now becoming increasingly clear (59, 60). Among them, we evaluated the induction of the splice variants containing exon 2 (FOXP3E2), which is required for proper Treg function (58–62). We observed that DEL-1–Fc treatment increased the expression levels of FOXP3E2 and of all the other FOXP3 splice variants during iTreg induction, both as percentage of positive cells and MFI (Figure 8, A–D). Consistently, DEL-1–Fc treatment also upregulated the mRNA expression of FOXP3E2 and FOXP3 transcripts during iTreg induction (Supplemental Figure 11). In agreement with the data obtained in the mouse system (Figure 7C), DEL-1–Fc significantly increased the mRNA expression levels of RUNX1 and CBFB in human Tconv cells stimulated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 for 24 hours, as compared with treatment with Fc control (Figure 8E). Importantly, flow-sorted iTregs generated in a 36-hour culture in the presence of DEL-1–Fc exhibited significantly higher suppressive function than in the presence of Fc control, as evidenced by increased inhibition of the proliferation of CSFE+CD4+ T cells after 72 hours of coculture (Figure 8, F and G). We further asked whether DEL-1–Fc could also influence the function of nTregs freshly isolated from peripheral blood. DEL-1–Fc treatment did not affect the proliferation of TCR-stimulated nTregs, or of Tconv cells, as compared with Fc control (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B). Moreover, DEL-1–Fc treatment did not affect the suppressive function of nTregs, evaluated as their ability to suppress Tconv cell proliferation in coculture experiments (Supplemental Figure 12C).

Figure 8 DEL-1 increases FOXP3E2 expression and the suppressive capacity of human iTregs. (A–E) Human Tconv cells were stimulated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 (0.1 beads/cell) in the presence of DEL-1–Fc or Fc control for 36 hours. (A and C) Representative FACS plots of FOXP3E2+ cells (A) or FOXP3+ cells (C) in CD4+CD25+ cells. (B and D) Percentage (left) and MFI (right) of FOXP3E2+ cells (B) or FOXP3+ cells (D) in CD4+CD25+ cells (n = 17 from 13 [A and B] or 11 [C and D] independent experiments). (E) Relative mRNA expression of RUNX1 (up) (n = 8 from 8 independent experiments) and CBFB (bottom) (n = 7 from 7 independent experiments) measured at 24 hours of Tconv cell stimulation during iTreg generation. (F–I) CFSE-labeled CD4+ T cells were cultured for 72 hours with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 (0.2 beads/cell) alone or in the presence of FACS-isolated DEL-1–Fc–iTregs or Fc control–iTregs (F and G), or long-term-cultured (10 days) DEL-1–Fc–iTregs or Fc control–iTregs (H and I). Representative FACS plots of proliferation of CFSE-labeled CD4+ T cells. Numbers in plots indicate percentage of CFSE dilution in CD4+ T cells cultured alone (top left); numbers above bracketed lines indicate percentage of CFSE dilution in CD4+ T cells cultured with either FACS-isolated DEL-1–Fc–iTregs or Fc control–treated iTregs (F), or long-term-cultured (10 days) DEL-1–Fc–iTregs or Fc control–iTregs (H). Percentage of iTreg suppression in the above conditions (G, n = 29 from 5 independent experiments; I, n = 12 from 4 independent experiments). (J) Methylation of CpG island of FOXP3 CNS2 evaluated in DEL-1–Fc–iTregs or Fc control–iTregs cultured for 10 days in the presence anti-CD3/anti-CD28 (0.1 beads/cell) and IL-2 (50 IU/mL) (n = 6 from 4 independent experiments). (B, D, E, and J) Lines connect paired data for each individual. (G and I) Data are means ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 vs. Fc control (B, D, E, G, I, and J) by 2-tailed, paired Wilcoxon’s test (B, D, E, G, and I) or 2-tailed, paired Student’s t test (J).

We next evaluated the functional stability of iTregs generated in the presence of DEL-1–Fc (DEL-1–Fc−iTregs) or Fc control (Fc-iTregs). To this end, iTregs were generated as described above, FACS isolated after 36 hours, and cultured with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 and IL-2 for 10 days. After this period, iTregs were FACS isolated and tested for their suppressive capacity in coculture with CSFE+CD4+ T cells for 72 hours. We found that DEL-1–Fc−iTregs exhibited significantly stronger suppressive activity against CD4+ T cell proliferation than Fc-iTregs (Figure 8, H and I). Thus, even after a prolonged culture, DEL-1–Fc−iTregs maintain significantly increased suppressive activity, consistent with the data showing that DEL-1–Fc can induce stable FOXP3 expression in mouse Tregs, thereby promoting their stability (Figure 3, G–I, and Supplemental Figure 8). Moreover, we also determined the methylation status of the FOXP3 TSDR in humans and found that 10-day iTregs that were generated in the presence of DEL-1–Fc exhibited a reduction in CNS2 methylation as compared with that seen in the Fc-iTregs (Figure 8J). In conclusion, the ability of DEL-1–Fc to increase FOXP3 expression during iTreg generation is paralleled by a significant induction of RUNX1 and CBFB and increased demethylation of the TSDR, which associate with increased stability and suppressive function of the generated iTregs.