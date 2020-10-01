Targeting tumor-associated macrophages and granulocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells augments PD-1 blockade in cholangiocarcinoma

TAMs are the predominant source of PD-L1 in CCA. PD-L1 expression on both the host myeloid cells and tumor cells has been implicated in suppression of the antitumor immune response (20, 21). As macrophages are abundant in desmoplastic malignancies such as CCA, we assessed PD-L1 expression on macrophages and tumor cells in resected human CCA specimens. Using costaining for PD-L1 plus CD68 (a macrophage marker) and PD-L1 plus cytokeratin-19 (CK-19) (a CCA marker), we demonstrated that PD-L1 is expressed predominantly on macrophages rather than cancer cells in human CCA (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI137110DS1). Next, we assessed for the presence of PD-L1+ macrophages in the tumors of 5 patients undergoing surgical resection; 2 patients had received neoadjuvant chemoradiation with gemcitabine and cisplatin. Flow cytometry was conducted on human CCA tumor immediately following surgical resection. CD11b+CD68+PD-L1+ macrophages were detected in all 5 patients (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 TAMs are the predominant source of PD-L1 in CCA. (A) Representative images (left and middle panels) of PD-L1 (brown staining, black arrowhead) plus CD68 (red staining, red arrowhead) coimmunostaining (n = 33) and PD-L1 (brown staining) plus CK-19 (red staining) coimmunostaining (n = 18) in human resected CCA specimens. Percentage of patients with positive PD-L1/CD68 costaining and PD-L1/CK19 costaining, respectively (right panel). Scale bars: 40 μm. (B) Histograms show expression of PD-L1+ macrophages in human CCA tumors. (C–F) Flow cytometry analysis of normal WT mouse livers (from WT mice without tumors) as well as adjacent livers and tumors of mice 28 days after orthotopic implantation of 1 × 106 SB (murine CCA) cells. (C) Percentage of PD-L1+ macrophages (Mφ) of total macrophages (CD45+ CD11b+F4/80+) in WT mouse normal liver, tumor-adjacent liver, or tumor. Fluorescence Minus One (FMO) controls were used for each independent experiment to establish gates (See Supplemental Figure 1A for gating strategy) (n ≥ 8). Representative histograms show expression of PD-L1+ macrophages. (D) Percentage of CD206+ TAMs (left panel) and PD-L1+CD206+ TAMs (middle panel) of F4/80int macrophages (CD45+ CD11b+F4/80int) in WT mouse liver, tumor-adjacent liver, or tumor. Representative contour plots (right panel) show CD206 and PD-L1 expression of F4/80int macrophages (n ≥ 7). (E) Percentage of PD-L1+CD206– macrophages or PD-L1+CD206+ macrophages (CD11b+F4/80+) of CD45+ cells from SB tumors (n = 28). (F) Percentage of PD-L1 expression in myeloid cells from SB tumors. Macrophages, CD45+PD-L1+CD11b+F4/80+; MDSCs, CD45+PD-L1+CD11c–CD11b+F4/80–GR-1+; DCs, CD45+PD-L1+CD11chi; (n = 11). Data are represented as mean ± SD. Unpaired Student’s t test (E) and 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (C, D, and F) were used. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Approximately 60% of all macrophages (CD11b+F4/80+) in the SB tumors expressed PD-L1 (Figure 1C). Macrophage PD-L1 expression was also increased in the tumor-adjacent liver compared with WT baseline liver (from normal WT mice without tumor) (Figure 1C). Further characterization of intratumoral macrophage phenotypes in these tumors identified F4/80hi and F4/80int macrophages (CD45+CD11b+F4/80+) subsets (Supplemental Figure 1, B–D). As the preponderance of macrophages in the murine CCA tumors were F4/80int, with F4/80hi only making up a minor proportion of the CD45+CD11b+F4/80+ population, we elected to focus on F4/80int macrophages for the remainder of our studies. The percentages of F4/80int macrophages that expressed CD206, a scavenger receptor expressed by TAMs (25), and those that were PD-L1+ (CD206+PD-L1+) was significantly increased in murine CCA tumors compared with normal liver (Figure 1D). Moreover, the majority of the macrophages that expressed PD-L1 were CD206+, indicating that PD-L1 is expressed on TAMs (Figure 1E). MDSCs and DCs (CD45+CD11chi) were also significantly increased in murine CCA tumors compared with normal liver (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). Although we identified PD-L1 expression on DCs and MDSCs, the preponderance of PD-L1 in SB tumors was expressed on TAMs (Figure 1F). In aggregate, these data indicate that PD-L1 is predominantly expressed on macrophages in CCA.

Host PD-L1 contributes to CCA progression. The relative contribution of PD-L1 expression in the host immune cell and tumor compartments in CCA is unknown. To examine the relative roles of PD-L1 expression on tumor versus myeloid cells, we employed our syngeneic CCA model and implanted murine CCA cells (SB cells) orthotopically into livers of WT mice and Pd-l1–/– mice. Interestingly, although the SB cells had abundant PD-L1 expression (Figure 2A), implantation of these cells in Pd-l1–/– mice resulted in significant reduction in the CCA tumor burden compared with that of WT mice, suggesting that tumor-derived PD-L1 was not the driver of immune escape in these tumors (Figure 2, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Moreover, CD206+ and CD206+PD-L1+ TAMs were significantly decreased in SB tumors in Pd-l1–deficient hosts (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2C). Although SB tumors in WT hosts displayed suppression of CD8+ T cell infiltration, SB tumors in Pd-l1–deficient hosts manifested enhanced CD8+ T cell infiltration and increased reactive CTLs, as demonstrated by CD11a expression (Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2C). CD11a, an integrin that is upregulated in effector and memory CD8+ T cells, mediates conjugation between CTLs and target cells and can be used to identify and monitor endogenous tumor-reactive CTLs (26). These results suggest that host myeloid cell PD-L1 is requisite for CCA progression.

Figure 2 Host PD-L1 contributes to CCA progression. (A) Immunoblot analysis of PD-L1 in mouse CCA cells (SB) and normal mouse cholangiocytes (NMC). (B–F) Tumor growth of 28 days after orthotopic implantation of 1 × 106 SB cells in WT or Pd-l1–/– mouse livers. (B) Average tumor weights in mg of WT or Pd-l1–/– mice (n ≥ 23). (C) Representative photographs of livers from B. (D) Percentage of CD206+ TAMs (left panel) and CD206+PD-L1+ TAMs (right panel) of F4/80int TAMs (CD45+ CD11b+F4/80in) in Pd-l1–/– normal liver (from mice without tumors) and tumors from WT and Pd-l1–/– mice (n ≥ 8). (E) Percentage of CD8+CD3+ T CTLs of CD45+ cells in Pd-l1–/– normal liver and tumors from WT and Pd-l1–/– mice (n ≥ 12). (F) Percentage of CD8+CD11a+ reactive CTLs of CD45+CD3+ cells in Pd-l1–/– normal liver and tumors from WT and Pd-l1–/– mice (n ≥ 12). (G) Percentage of PD-L1+ F4/80+ BMDMs after 72 hours of coculture in vitro with SB cells (ratio 1:1). BMDMs were isolated from WT mice (n = 4). (H) Percentage of PD-L1+F4/80+ BMDMs after 24 hours of treatment with conditioned medium (CM) from SB cells (1 mL). BMDMs were isolated from WT mice (n = 4). (I) Concentration (pg/mL) of soluble PD-L1 in conditioned medium of SB cells after 24 hours of culture (n = 8). (J) Percentage of INF-γ+ T cells and Ki67+ T cells after 24 hours of treatment with conditioned medium from SB cells (1 mL) with IgG or anti–PD-L1 neutralizing antibody (SB-CM/IgG or SB-CM/anti–PD-L1). T cells were isolated from WT mice (n ≥ 5). Data are represented as mean ± SD. Unpaired Student’s t test (B and G–I) and 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (D–F and J) were used. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Soluble nonfunctional PD-L1 is transferred from murine CCA cells to TAMs. Although host immune cells in Pd-l1–/– mice are devoid of PD-L1, we consistently observed the presence of PD-L1+ TAMs in Pd-l1–/– mouse tumors, implying direct transfer of PD-L1 from the cancer cells to TAMs (Figure 2D). Hence, we postulated that SB cells, which have abundant PD-L1 expression (Figure 2A), transfer PD-L1 to TAMs. Accordingly, we assessed PD-L1 levels on BM-derived macrophages (BMDMs) isolated from Pd-l1–/– mice and subsequently cocultured with SB cells. Using flow cytometry analysis, we observed a significant increase in PD-L1 levels on Pd-l1–/– BMDMs cocultured with SB cells compared with control Pd-l1–/– BMDMs (Figure 2G). We also tested to determine whether direct cell contact was required for accumulation of PD-L1 on BMDMs. Addition of conditioned medium from SB cells to BMDMs isolated from WT C57BL/6 mice significantly increased BMDM PD-L1 protein levels, as assessed by flow cytometry, implying that direct cell contact is not required for PD-L1 accumulation on BMDMs (Figure 2H). As tumor-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) can induce a protumor immune microenvironment (27), we next assessed PD-L1 expression on SB cell–derived EVs. Although SB cell–derived EVs expressed PD-L1 (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E), incubating BMDMs with SB EVs did not alter macrophage-associated PD-L1 (Supplemental Figure 2F). PD-L1 may also be present in a circulating or soluble form with immunosuppressive properties that facilitate cancer progression (28, 29). Indeed, we identified soluble PD-L1 in conditioned medium from SB cells (Figure 2I), implying that soluble PD-L1 from CCA cells is transferred to TAMs. However, the percentage of soluble PD-L1 transferred to TAMs in our murine model appears to be trivial (Figure 2D). To assess whether soluble PD-L1 is functional, SB cell conditioned medium was incubated with anti–PD-L1 antibody to neutralize any soluble PD-L1, and conditioned medium was subsequently added to T cells. Neutralization of PD-L1 from the conditioned medium did not have an effect on T cell proliferation, as assessed by Ki67, or T cell activation, as assessed by IFN-γ production (Figure 2J). Taken together, these results suggest that, although cancer cells transfer a small amount of PD-L1 to TAMs, this transferred soluble PD-L1 is not immunosuppressive based on its impact on T cells. As it is not functional, soluble PD-L1 likely does not contribute to CCA tumor biology in a meaningful manner.

PD-L1+ TAMs are recruited from the BM in CCA. Hepatic macrophages may be categorized as resident Kupffer cells (yolk sac derived) or recruited (from circulating monocytes differentiating into macrophages) (30, 31). The distinction between the two is important because strategies for blocking their protumor activity are different, as chemokine inhibitors may block macrophage recruitment to CCA, but would not alter resident Kupffer cell abundance or function. Although WT SB tumors had a significantly higher ratio of recruited macrophages (CD45+CD11b+F4/80+CCR2+) than resident Kupffer cells (CD45+CD11b+F4/80+Clec4F+), PD-L1 was significantly increased in both subsets (Figure 3, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Notably, the preponderance of resident macrophages was F4/80hi, whereas recruited macrophages were F4/80int (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). Next, we sought to ascertain whether PD-L1+ macrophages recruited from the BM promote CCA progression. We irradiated WT and Pd-l1–/– mice and transplanted them with BM from Pd-l1–/– and WT mice, respectively (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3E). WT BM was transplanted into irradiated WT mice, and Pd-l1–/– BM was transplanted into irradiated Pd-l1–/– mice as a control (Supplemental Figure 3, E–G). Pd-l1–/– mice with WT BM (WT–Pd-l1–/–) had a significant increase in tumor burden compared with WT mice with Pd-l1–/– BM (Pd-l1–/––WT) (Figure 3, E and F). Accordingly, WT– Pd-l1–/– had an increase in recruited macrophages and decreased CD8+ T cell infiltration. In contrast, Pd-l1–/––WT mice had a significant decrease in recruited macrophages and increased CD8+ T cell activation and effector function (Figure 3, G–I). Taken together, these data suggest that recruited macrophages are the primary source of PD-L1+ macrophages, and facilitate CCA progression.

Figure 3 PD-L1+ TAMs are recruited from the BM in CCA. (A–C and E–I) Tumor growth of 28 days after orthotopic implantation of 1 × 106 SB (murine CCA) cells in WT or Pd-l1–/– mouse livers. (A) Ratio of recruited TAMs (CD45+CD11b+F4/80intCCR2+) to resident TAMs (CD45+CD11b+F4/80hiClec4F+) in WT mouse liver (from mice without tumors) or SB tumor (n ≥ 11). (B) Percentage of PD-L1+CCR2+ recruited TAMs of F4/80int TAMs (CD45+CD11b+F4/80int) in WT mouse liver, tumor-adjacent liver, or tumor. Representative flow plots show expression of CCR2 and PD-L1 in F4/80int TAMs (n ≥ 7). (C) Percentage of PD-L1+Clec4F+ resident TAMs of F4/80hi TAMs (CD45+CD11b+F4/80hi) in WT mouse liver, tumor-adjacent liver, or tumor. Representative flow plots show expression of Clec4F and PD-L1 in F4/80hi TAMs (n ≥ 7). (D) Schematic of mouse BM transplantation. (E) Average tumor weights in mg of Pd-l1–/–mice transplanted with WT BM (WT–Pd-l1–/–) or WT mice transplanted with Pd-l1–/– BM (Pd-l1–/––WT) (n ≥ 8). (F) Representative photographs of livers from E. (G) Percentage of CCR2+ recruited TAMs of total TAMs (CD45+CD11b+F4/80+) in tumors from WT–Pd-l1–/– or Pd-l1–/––WT mice (n ≥ 7). (H) Percentage of CD8+CD11a+ reactive CTLs of CD45+CD3+ cells in tumors from WT–Pd-l1–/– or Pd-l1–/––WT mice (n ≥ 7). (I) Percentage of granzyme B expressed in CD8+CD11a+ reactive CTLs (CD45+CD3+CD8+ CD11a+) in tumors from WT–Pd-l1–/– or Pd-l1–/––WT mice (n ≥ 7). Data are represented as mean ± SD. Unpaired Student’s t test (A, E, and G–I) and 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (B and C) were used. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

TAM blockade promotes a compensatory accumulation of G-MDSCs. Recruitment of infiltrating monocyte-derived macrophages to the tumor bed in malignancies is dependent on CCR2 (32). Accordingly, Ccr2-deficient mice have defective monocyte recruitment (33). As we had observed an increase in recruited TAMs in WT tumors, we hypothesized that the Ccr2–/– mice would have reduced tumor burden. Unexpectedly, Ccr2–/– mice had tumor burden and CD8+ T cell infiltration similar to that of WT mice following SB cell implantation (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). As expected, Ccr2–/– mice did not have PD-L1+ recruited TAMs (Supplemental Figure 4D). However, an increase in PD-L1+ resident TAMs was not observed either (Figure 4B), suggesting compensatory emergence of another immunosuppressive cell population. MDSCs, immature myeloid cells with robust immunosuppressive properties, mediate tumor immune evasion and immunotherapy resistance (34, 35). Using flow cytometry, we demonstrated an increase in CD11b+Gr-1+ MDSCs in Ccr2–/– mice compared with WT mice (Figure 4C). In mice, MDSCs encompass CD11b+Gr-1hi (Ly6CloLy6Ghi) G-MDSCs and CD11b+Gr-1int (Ly6ChiLy6Glo) monocytic MDSCs (M-MDSCs) (36). Further characterization of MDSCs revealed that G-MDSCs were the dominant subset in Ccr2–/– mice (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 TAM blockade promotes a compensatory infiltration of G-MDSCs. (A–F and I) Tumor growth of 28 days after orthotopic implantation of 1 × 106 SB (murine CCA) cells in WT or Ccr2–/– mouse livers. (A) Average tumor weights in mg of WT and Ccr2–/– mice (n = 12). (B) Percentage of PD-L1+Clec4F+ resident TAMs of F4/80hi TAMs (CD45+CD11b+F4/80hi) in WT or Ccr2–/– tumors (n = 14). Representative flow plots show expression of Clec4F and PD-L1 in F4/80hi TAMs. (C) Percentage of CD11cDimF4/80–CD11b+Gr-1+MDSCs of CD45+ cells in WT or Ccr2–/– tumors (n = 14). (D) Percentage of CD11cDimF4/80–CD11b+Ly6C+ M-MDSCs and CD11cDimF4/80–CD11b+Ly6G+ G-MDSCs of CD45+ cells in Ccr2–/– tumors (n = 4). (E) Schematic of myeloid cell analysis in anti-CSF1R– and control-treated mouse tumors. (F) Average tumor weights in mg of WT mice treated every 3 days from days 14 to 28 (after orthotopic SB cell implantation) with a control rat IgG isotype or anti-mouse CSF1R (AFS98) (n ≥ 7). (G) Heatmap showing average marker expression intensity in the different CyTOF clusters. (H) tSNE plots of CyTOF data sets show different clusters of immune cell populations identified by selected markers. (I) tSNE plots of CyTOF data sets show different clusters of immune cell populations identified by selected markers in tumor from WT mice treated with control IgG (n = 6) or anti-CSF1R (n = 11). Cells are color coded and represent the mean of cell density in each cluster. Black circles outline the G-MDSC cluster (cluster 3). Percentage of G-MDSCs identified by markers expressed in cluster 3 in tumor from WT mice treated with control IgG or anti-CSF1R (n ≥ 6). Data are represented as mean ± SD. One-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test was used. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

To test the effect of pharmacologic TAM inhibition on CCA tumor growth, CSF1R inhibition was employed (Figure 4E). The efficiency of TAM inhibition with anti-CSF1R was confirmed (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). However, CSF1R inhibition also did not reduce CCA growth in mice (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 4, G–I). Mass cytometry analysis of the CSF1R-treated SB tumors revealed a compensatory infiltration of Ly6CloLy6Ghi G-MDSCs (Figure 4, G–I). Accordingly, reactive CD8+ T cells were unchanged between the vehicle and CSF1R-treated tumors (Supplemental Figure 4J). These observations highlight that prevention of TAM recruitment or pharmacologic TAM inhibition promotes a compensatory infiltration of G-MDSCs and counteracts the potential antitumor effect of eliminating protumor macrophages in murine CCA.

CAF-derived CXCL2 is increased in the context of TAM blockade. To examine the potential mechanism of TAM blockade–mediated G-MDSC accumulation in tumors, we assessed the expression of various chemokines in control and anti-CSF1R–treated tumors using an unbiased screen. A significant upregulation of several chemokines implicated in MDSC recruitment was observed in the anti-CSF1R–treated tumors compared with control-treated tumors (Supplemental Figure 5A). Expression of potential chemokines identified by the chemokine array was further assessed using quantitative PCR in multiple samples from vehicle and anti-CSF1R–treated tumors (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 5B). Cxcl2 was significantly upregulated in the anti-CSF1R–treated tumors compared with vehicle-treated tumors (Figure 5A). As Cxcl2 is a known chemoattractant for MDSCs (37), we conducted additional studies to investigate the cellular source of this chemokine. Using FISH, we demonstrated a significant increase in Cxcl2 in SB tumors compared with adjacent liver (Supplemental Figure 5C). Consistent with this observation, MDSCs were increased in SB tumors compared with adjacent liver (Supplemental Figure 5D). Notably, anti-CSF1R–treated murine tumors had a significantly higher expression of Cxcl2 compared with vehicle-treated murine tumors (Figure 5B). α–Smooth muscle actin–positive (α-SMA–positive) cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs), rather than the CCA cells, appeared to be the primary source of Cxcl2 in anti-CSF1R–treated tumors (Figure 5B). Accordingly, anti-CSF1R–treated tumors had an increased abundance of CAFs compared with vehicle-treated tumors (Figure 5C). These observations are consistent with prior work demonstrating that CAFs increase recruitment of MDSCs to anti-CSF1R–treated tumors via the CXCL1/CXCR2 axis in murine lung carcinoma and lymphoma (38). In aggregate, these results suggest that TAM blockade employing CSF1R inhibition is associated with increased production of CXCL2 by CAFs with consequent enhanced G-MDSC accumulation in tumors.

Figure 5 CAF-derived CXCL2 is increased in the context of TAM blockade. (A–C) Tumor growth of 28 days after orthotopic implantation of 1 × 106 SB (murine CCA) cells in WT mouse livers. (A) Relative mRNA expression of Cxcl2 in control or anti-CSF1R–treated SB tumors (n ≥ 6). (B) Representative immunofluorescence images of α-SMA (upper panels) or CK-19 (lower panels) in red, Cxcl2 by in situ hybridization in green, and nuclei counterstained with DAPI in control or anti-CSF1R–treated mouse tumor. Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) Representative immunofluorescence images of α-SMA (left panel) in red, counterstained nuclei with DAPI in control or anti-CSF1R treated-mouse tumor. Scale bars: 20 μm. Quantification of mean fluorescence intensity of α-SMA signal in control or anti-CSF1R–treated mouse liver (right panel). Data are represented as mean ± SD. Unpaired Student’s t test was used. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

Single-cell transcriptomics demonstrates accumulation of G-MDSC subsets with an immunosuppressive signature in the context of TAM blockade. To characterize the phenotype of anti-CSF1R–induced G-MDSC infiltration in CCA, we isolated CD11b+Ly6CloLy6GHi G-MDSCs from SB tumors of vehicle or anti-CSF1R–treated mice via FACS (Figure 6A). We then employed a droplet-mediated single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-Seq) platform to profile FACS-purified live G-MDSCs. We profiled 2 tumor samples from vehicle-treated mice (4,757 cells) and anti-CSF1R–treated mice (6480 cells), respectively, for a total of 11,237 cells. We initially identified 8 clusters in the vehicle and anti-CSF1R–treated samples with high resolution (resolution = 0.5) (Figure 6B). However, after further review of expression profiles for each cluster of cells, clusters with similar gene-expressed profiles were combined and ultimately there were 2 distinct clusters (cluster 0 and 1, resolution = 0.01) of G-MDSCs in the murine tumors, with substantial differences in transcriptomic activity (Figure 6C and Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Table 2). Although cluster 0 slightly decreased in cell abundance with anti-CSF1R treatment, cluster 1 was significantly enriched in the anti-CSF1R–treated tumor sample (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 6A). Cluster 0 was characterized by higher expression of MDSC-related genes and did not have significant expression of neutrophil- or monocyte-related genes (Supplemental Figure 6B and Supplemental Table 1). Cluster 1 was associated with expression of MDSC-related genes, but also displayed expression of a few monocyte-related genes and, to a lesser extent, neutrophil-related genes, suggesting that this cluster may be less well differentiated or more immature than cluster 0 (ref. 39 and Supplemental Figure 6B and Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 6 Single-cell transcriptomics demonstrates accumulation of unique G-MDSC subsets with TAM blockade. (A) Schematic depicting scRNA-Seq study of FACS-sorted G-MDSCs from control and anti-CSF1R–treated murine tumors. (B and C) Tumor growth of 28 days after orthotopic implantation of 1 × 106 SB (murine CCA) cells in WT mice. Mice were treated from day 14 to day 28 after implantation with control rat IgG isotype or anti-CSF1R (AFS98). (B) Cell clustering based on tSNE algorithm for WT mouse samples treated with control IgG or anti-CSF1R. Eight clusters were initially identified with high resolution (resolution = 0.5) based on a shared nearest neighbor clustering algorithm as implemented in Seurat. (C) Cell clusters with similar expression profiles were further combined with resultant 2 distinct cell clusters. Percentage of cells in cluster 0 was 98% for control sample and 86% for anti-CSF1R sample. P < 0.01, Fisher’s exact test. (D) Heatmap of gene expression profiles for selected top cluster-specific genes (n = 25 for cluster 0 and cluster 1). Expression values for each gene were Z scored across all cells. (E) Enrichment analysis for 40 signature human MDSC genes using AUCell in human CCA (n = 10). Significantly enriched cells are highlighted in red. (F) Enrichment analysis for 40 ApoE G-MDSC signature genes using AUCell in human CCA (n = 10). Significantly enriched cells are highlighted in red.

scRNA-Seq analysis uncovers a distinct ApoE G-MDSC subset. Apoe, a transcriptional target of liver-X receptors (LXR), was the top conserved gene in cluster 1 and was also significantly downregulated with anti-CSF1R treatment (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 7B). In contrast, cluster 0 or classic G-MDSCs did not display expression of ApoE (Figure 6D). ApoE is a secreted protein implicated in lipoprotein metabolism and inhibition of metastatic progression in melanoma (40). More recently, the LXR/ApoE axis has been linked to MDSC depletion via enhanced apoptosis across several tumor types (36). Notably, there was significant cell enrichment of cluster 1 or ApoE G-MDSCs with anti-CSF1R treatment (P < 0.01) (Supplemental Figure 6A), suggesting that perhaps this cluster has survival capabilities, as evidenced by significant downregulation of Apoe (P < 0.001) (Figure 7A). Moreover, ApoE G-MDSCs displayed an immunosuppressive gene signature (Figure 6D) with enhanced expression of several genes implicated in MDSC-related immunosuppression, tumorigenesis, and metastasis, including Arginase 1 (Arg1), S100 calcium binding protein A4 (S100a4), CD74 antigen (Cd74), and Peroxiredoxin 1 (Prdx1) (16, 41).

Figure 7 TAM blockade facilitates accumulation of G-MDSC subsets with survival and immunosuppressive properties. (A–D) Tumor growth of 28 days after orthotopic implantation of 1 × 106 SB (murine CCA) cells in WT mice. Mice were treated from day 14 to day 28 after implantation with control IgG isotype or anti-CSF1R (AFS98). (A) Violin plots of expression levels for differentially expressed genes (Apoe, Ctsb, Ctsd, and S100a4) compared between control and anti-CSF1R–treated tumors. Colors indicate control and anti-CSF1R–treated samples. P values indicate significance of expression differences between control and treatment. (B) Percentage of Annexin V+7AAD+ G-MDSCs in control or anti-CSF1R–treated tumors (n ≥ 3). Representative flow plots show expression of Annexin V and 7AAD in G-MDSCs. (C) Violin plot of expression levels for differentially expressed genes (Stat1 and Nfkbia) compared between control and anti-CSF1R–treated tumors. P values indicate significance of expression differences between control and treatment. (D) Percentage of Ki67+ cells of CD8+ T cells (CD3+CD8+) (left panel) and percentage of INF-γ+ cells of CD8+ T cells (CD3+CD8+) (right panel) after 48 hours of coculture with G-MDSCs. (E) Hyperion multiplexed images show several immune cell markers using formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissues from human CCA. Pseudo-colored raw ion images representing the markers of immune cells detected in the region of interest. Left panel shows pan-keratin (green), a CCA marker, and CD45 (red), a leukocyte marker. Right panel shows CD14 (yellow), a monocyte marker; CD68 (green), a macrophage marker; CD8 (red), a CTL marker; CD11b-CD15 (blue), G-MDSC markers. White arrowheads indicate CD8+ T cell (red) and G-MDSC (blue) interaction. Scale bars: 10 μm. (F) Flow plots show expression of CD15–CD14+ G-MDSCs in human CCA. Data are represented as mean ± SD. Unpaired Student’s t test (A–C) and 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (D) were used. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To determine the human relevance of the ApoE G-MDSC subpopulation, we compared murine ApoE G-MDSC signature genes with a human scRNA-Seq data set comprising 10 human CCAs and 9 hepatocellular carcinomas (HCCs) (GSE125449) (42). Analysis of the single-cell transcriptomic profile of the CCA patients in this data set revealed 8 broad predicted cell types, including TAMs, CAFs, malignant cells, and T cells (Supplemental Figure 6C and ref. 42). The cell population predicted as TAMs likely included other myeloid cells, such as MDSCs, as MDSCs were not distinctly categorized in the original cell-type prediction (42). Accordingly, we conducted an AUCell gene set enrichment analysis to assess for the presence of MDSCs in human CCA. A set of known human MDSC signature genes (43, 44) was enriched in the cell population predicted as TAMs and, to a lesser extent, in the cell population predicted as T cells by Ma et al. (ref. 42, Figure 6E, and Supplemental Table 3). Next, we conducted a second AUCell gene set enrichment analysis to assess for the presence of a cell population similar to ApoE G-MDSCs in human CCA. ApoE G-MDSC signature genes from our murine model (Supplemental Table 4) were significantly enriched in the subset of CCA cells predicted as TAMs (Figure 6F). Moreover, a subset of these cells had abundant ApoE expression (Supplemental Figure 6D). These results imply that ApoE G-MDSCs comprise a unique MDSC subset that is present in human CCA.

TAM blockade facilitates emergence of G-MDSC subsets with immunosuppressive properties. The accumulation of G-MDSCs in the context of TAM blockade may be due to enhanced survival and/or increased recruitment. ApoE G-MDSCs in the anti-CSF1R–treated tumors had downregulation of genes implicated in MDSC cell death. Apoe as well as cathepsin D (ctsd) and cathepsin B (ctsb), which mediate MDSC death via interrupted autophagy and endoplasmic reticulum stress, were downregulated (36, 45). Conversely, S100a4, which is essential for MDSC survival, was significantly upregulated (ref. 41, Figure 7A, and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). To ascertain the functional relevance of these observations, we assessed the impact of TAM blockade on G-MDSC apoptosis. We observed a significant decrease in the percentage of G-MDSCs from anti-CSF1R–treated tumors staining positive for annexin V and 7-amino–actinmycin D compared with G-MDSCs from vehicle-treated tumors (Figure 7B).

Activation of STAT1 as well as NF-κB promotes MDSC activation, with consequent upregulation of arginase 1 and inducible nitric oxide synthase (46). The IFN-γ/STAT1 axis fosters MDSC suppressive activity (16). Interestingly, anti-CSF1R treatment was associated with a significant upregulation of Stat1 in G-MDSCs, suggesting MDSC activation and enhanced suppressive activity (Figure 7C). Moreover, G-MDSCs displayed significant downregulation of Nfkbia, which encodes the NF-κB inhibitor IκBα, with anti-CSF1R treatment (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). We next determined suppressive properties of G-MDSCs in the anti-CSF1R–treated tumors. Compared with G-MDSCs isolated from vehicle tumors, G-MDSCs isolated from anti-CSF1R–treated tumors exhibited more significant suppression of CD8+ T cell proliferation, as assessed by Ki67, as well as CD8+ T cell activation, as assessed by IFN-γ production (Figure 7D). In summary, these findings suggest that TAM blockade is associated with emergence of G-MDSCs with immunosuppressive signatures and function.

G-MDSCs interact with CTLs in human CCA. Next, we assessed the interplay between G-MDSCs and T lymphocytes in human CCA. Using imaging mass cytometry, we identified cell-cell contact between CD11b+CD14–CD15+G-MDSCs and CD8+ T cells in resected human CCA specimens (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 7C). Moreover, human CCAs displayed a poorly immunogenic TIME (8), with the tumor core being relatively devoid of T cells (Supplemental Figure 7D). T cells were present along the tumor margin intermingled with CD11b+ myeloid cells (Supplemental Figure 7D), implying that immunosuppressive myeloid cells may prevent T lymphocyte infiltration into the tumor core. Moreover, similarly to the results in our murine model, the majority of the myeloid cells expressed PD-L1, and the CD8+ T cells expressed PD-1 (Supplemental Figure 7, E and F). Finally, we assessed for the presence of G-MDSCs in 5 patients undergoing surgical resection; 2 patients had received neoadjuvant chemoradiation with gemcitabine and cisplatin. Flow cytometry was conducted on human CCA tumor immediately following surgical resection. CD11b+CD14–CD15+G-MDSCs were detected in all 5 patients (Figure 7F).

Dual inhibition of G-MDSCs and TAMs potentiates anti–PD-1 therapy. As G-MDSCs counteract the effect of TAM-directed therapy by mediating tumor evasion, we hypothesized that dual inhibition of G-MDSCs and TAMs may have therapeutic benefit in murine CCA. For therapeutic targeting of G-MDSCs, we employed the G-MDSC–specific anti-Ly6G antibody (clone 1A8). Flow cytometry confirmed a significant reduction of tumor as well as splenic G-MDSCs in anti-Ly6G–treated mice (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). The combination of G-MDSC inhibition with anti-Ly6G and TAM inhibition using anti-CSF1R potentiated ICB using anti–PD-1. Anti–PD-1+anti-CSF1R+anti-Ly6G significantly prolonged the survival of mice bearing SB tumors compared with anti–PD-1+anti-CSF1R or anti–PD-1+anti-Ly6G (Figure 8A). Tumor-bearing mice were followed with cross-sectional imaging using micro-CT while undergoing drug treatment (Figure 8C). Micro-CT imaging demonstrated significant improvement in tumor burden in anti-Ly6G+anti-CSF1R+anti–PD-1, which was confirmed at the time of sacrifice (Figure 8, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). Thus far, ICB monotherapy in human clinical trials of CCA has been disappointing (5.8% objective response rate with the anti–PD-1 antibody pembrolizumab) (7). Anti–PD-1 therapy alone failed to influence survival of mice with CCA or reduce the tumor burden, and these results in mice are consistent with the experience in the human disease (Figure 8A). Anti-Ly6G treatment alone also did not affect murine survival (Figure 8A).

Figure 8 Dual inhibition of G-MDSCs and TAMs potentiates anti–PD-1 therapy. (A–I) Tumor growth of 28 days after orthotopic implantation of 1 × 106 SB (murine CCA) cells in WT mice. Mice were treated from day 14 to day 28 after implantation. (A) Survival curves in mice treated with control rat IgG isotype, anti–PD-1 (G4), anti-CSF1R (AFS98), anti-Ly6G (1A8), GW3965 alone, or in the depicted combinations (n ≥ 5). (B) Schematic of mouse immunotherapy treatment and characterization. (C) Representative CT image of liver tumor from a contrast reagent–injected mouse treated with control IgG isotype or anti–PD-1+anti-CSF1R+anti-Ly6G 28 days after implantation. The liver is depicted in blue and the tumor in red. (D) Average tumor weights in mg of WT mice treated with control IgG isotype, anti–PD-1+anti-CSF1R+anti-Ly6G, or anti–PD-1+anti-CSF1R+GW3965 (n ≥ 6) (E) Percentage of PD-L1+ TAMs of F4/80int TAMs (CD45+CD11b+F4/80int) in tumors from WT mice treated with control IgG isotype or anti–PD-1+anti-CSF1R+anti-Ly6G or anti–PD-1+anti-CSF1R+GW3965 (n ≥ 3). (F) Percentage of CD11cDimF4/80–CD11b+Ly6G+ G-MDSCs of CD45+ cells in tumors from WT mice treated with control IgG isotype or anti–PD-1+anti-CSF1R+anti-Ly6G or anti–PD-1+anti-CSF1R+GW3965 (n ≥ 3). (G) Percentage of CD8+ CTLs of CD45+ cells in tumors from WT mice treated with control IgG isotype or anti–PD-1+anti-CSF1R+anti-Ly6G or anti–PD-1+anti-CSF1R+GW3965 (n ≥ 3). (H) Percentage of PD-1+ expressed in CD8+CD11a+ reactive CTLs (CD3+CD8+CD11a+) in tumors from WT mice treated with control IgG isotype or anti–PD-1+anti-CSF1R+anti-Ly6G or anti–PD-1+anti-CSF1R+GW3965 (n ≥ 3). (I) Percentage of granzyme B expressed in CD8+CD11a+ reactive CTLs (CD45+CD3+CD8+CD11a+) in tumors from WT mice treated with control IgG isotype or anti–PD-1+anti-CSF1R+anti-Ly6G or anti–PD-1+anti-CSF1R+GW3965 (n ≥ 3). Data are represented as mean ± SD. The log-rank Mantel-Cox test (A) and ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (C–H) were used. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

The LXR/ApoE axis reduces MDSC abundance in solid tumors via enhanced apoptosis (36). Pharmacologic activation of LXR using the agonist GW3965 has been shown to reduce MDSC abundance and significantly suppress tumor growth across several malignancies (7). Accordingly, we assessed GW3965 in combination with TAM blockade and ICB and observed a significant reduction in tumor burden in GW3965+anti-CSF1R+anti–PD-1–treated tumors (Figure 8D). GW3965 monotherapy has a tumor-suppressive effect in several malignancies, including ovarian cancer, glioblastoma, and renal cell carcinoma (36). However, in our murine CCA model, GW3965 monotherapy did not reduce tumor burden, suggesting that combined inhibition of MDSCs and TAMs is required for a tumor-suppressive effect in CCA (Supplemental Figure 8, E and F). Further characterization of the anti-Ly6G+anti-CSF1R+anti–PD-1–treated SB tumors and the GW3965+anti-CSF1R+anti–PD-1–treated SB tumors demonstrated a significant reduction in PD-L1+ TAMs and G-MDSCs compared with control antibody–treated tumors (Figure 8, E and F). The alteration of the innate immune landscape of murine CCA tumors by anti-Ly6G+anti-CSF1R+anti–PD-1 as well as GW3965+anti-CSF1R+anti–PD-1 therapy resulted in an increase in CD8+ T cell infiltration and activation as well as increased effector function (Figure 8, G–I). In summary, we have demonstrated that dual inhibition of TAMs and G-MDSCs is necessary to potentiate ICB employing anti–PD-1 with a substantial tumor-suppressive effect and improvement in murine survival.