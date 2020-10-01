S1PR4 ablation reduces tumor growth and improves chemotherapy via CD8+ T cell expansion

S1PR4 promotes mammary tumor progression and limits CD8+ T cell abundance. We crossed mice harboring a global S1PR4 KO into the polyoma middle T (PyMT) background to test whether S1PR4 signaling affects tumor-associated inflammation (12). In this background, the PyMT oncoprotein is expressed in the mammary epithelium initiating mammary tumor formation starting from postnatal weeks 6 to 8, and pulmonary metastases occur after 16 to 20 weeks (13). At the ethical endpoint (i.e., when the first mammary tumor reached a diameter of approximately 1.5 cm), WT or S1PR4-KO PyMT animals did not show a difference in tumor burden (Figure 1A). However, tumors of S1PR4-KO PyMT mice required a significantly longer time to reach the endpoint, indicating an S1PR4-dependent delay in tumor growth (Figure 1B). Moreover, histochemical analyses of lungs revealed a significantly decreased number of metastases in S1PR4-KO PyMT mice despite similar tumor burden, suggesting an additional impact on metastasis (Figure 1, C and D). We generated comprehensive FACS profiles of WT and S1PR4-KO PyMT tumors to investigate the immune contexture upon S1PR4-KO (Supplemental Figure 1 exemplary for WT PyMT tumor; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136928DS1). We found no significant change in the frequency of CD45+ cells within PyMT tumors per se, which was confirmed by immunohistochemistry (Supplemental Figure 2, B and G–H). No individual immune cell subset was altered (Figure 2, A–C), with the exception of a markedly increased abundance of cytotoxic CD8+ T cells in S1PR4-KO PyMT tumors (Figure 2, A and D), which was confirmed by immunohistochemistry (Figure 2, E and F). Further characterization of tumor-infiltrated CD8+ T cell subtypes thereby indicated that mainly exhausted CD8+PD-1+ and effector CD8+ T cells were increased when S1PR4 was absent (Figure 2G). S1PR4-dependent changes in the CD8+ T cell infiltrate were restricted to the tumor site because CD8+ T cell counts were unchanged in the spleen, mesenteric lymph nodes (LNs), tumor-drainingaxillary LNs, and lungs of S1PR4-KO PyMT mice compared with their WT counterparts (Supplemental Figure 2, A and C–F). S1PR4 is known to affect T cell function indirectly through activation of myeloid cells (9). Thus, we determined whether the number and/or suppressive activity of myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) were reduced upon S1PR4 KO, explaining enhanced CD8+ T cell infiltrates in KO PyMT tumors. We performed intracellular staining of the T cell–suppressive MDSC marker arginase 1 (Arg1) and analyzed the number of infiltrating granulocytic CD11b+ Ly6Ghi Ly6Clo MDSCs (gMDSCs) and monocytic CD11b+ Ly6Glo Ly6Chi MDSCs (mMDSCs) expressing this marker in tumors of WT and S1PR4-KO PyMT mice. However, neither the number of Arg1+ gMDSCs nor Arg1+ mMDSCs was changed in S1PR4-KO PyMT tumors compared with their WT counterparts (Figure 2H). Next, we performed an MDSC suppression assay, for which in vitro differentiated WT and S1PR4-KO MDSCs were cocultured in different ratios with cell proliferation dye eFluor 670–prelabeled splenocytes of WT mice. Analysis of T cell proliferation revealed no difference in the suppressive activity of S1PR4-KO MDSCs compared with the WT control group (Figure 2I). Next, chemokine protein levels of WT and S1PR4-KO tumors were determined to assess whether S1PR4-dependent differences in tumor-specific CD8+ T cell infiltrates resulted from a different migrational behavior of CD8+ T cells in tumors. Only the protein level of C-C motif chemokine ligand 11 was significantly reduced in S1PR4-KO PyMT tumors, whereas other chemokines remained unchanged (Figure 2J). Moreover, Boyden chamber migration assays did not reveal major differences in the migration of CD45+ splenocytes (e.g., total T cells, CD8+ T cells, CD4+ T cells, and Tregs) toward S1PR4 WT versus KO tumor fluids (Figure 2K). These data indicate that the alterations in the abundance of CD8+ T cells in S1PR4-KO tumors were likely independent of MDSCs and CD8+ T cell recruitment.

Figure 1 S1PR4 ablation delays mammary tumor progression and reduces lung metastasis. S1PR4-KO and WT mice were crossed into the polyoma middle T oncogene (PyMT) background. (A) Tumor burden at the endpoint (after 1 tumor reached a diameter of approximately 1.5 cm). (B) Kaplan-Meier curve showing survival of WT (n = 26) and S1PR4-KO PyMT mice (n = 34) until the endpoint. (C) Representative sections of lung lobes stained with Mayer’s hemalum. Arrows indicate metastases. Scale bars: 1 mm. (D) Number of metastatic lung nodules in WT (n = 11) and S1PR4-KO PyMT mice (n = 15) at the endpoint. Means ± SEM; 2-tailed Student’s t test; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Figure 2 S1PR4 ablation promotes CD8+ T cell expansion in mammary tumors. (A) Representative t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (tSNE) plots show differences in immune cell infiltrates at the endpoint. (B–D) Relative amounts of immune cell populations (B), FoxP3+ Tregs (C), and CD8+ T cells (D) in PyMT tumors of WT (n = 17) and KO (n = 18) mice analyzed by FACS. (E and F) Sections from PyMT tumors were stained for CD8+ cytotoxic T cells. (E) Quantification of CD8+ T cells as a percentage of total cells (WT: n = 10, KO: n = 9) and (F) representative sections stained for CD8 (brown) and DAPI (blue; nuclei). Scale bars: 200 μm; magnified areas: 50 μm. (G) Relative numbers of Trm (CD103+), exhausted (PD-1+), and effector CD8+ T cells (CD49a–CD103–) in tumors (n = 10) determined by FACS. (H) Relative numbers of gMDSCs (CD11b+Ly6GhiLy6Clo) and mMDSCs (CD11b+Ly6GloLy6Chi) in PyMT tumors (WT, n = 5; KO, n = 6) expressing arginase 1 (Arg1) determined by FACS. (I) Relative numbers of proliferating T cells upon coculture with WT (n = 18) and S1PR4-KO (n = 10) MDSCs in different ratios determined by FACS. (J) Chemokine levels in WT (n = 15) and S1PR4-KO PyMT (n = 14) tumors determined by LEGENDplex. (K) Splenocytes of WT mice in the upper well of a modified Boyden chamber were allowed to migrate toward extracellular fluid from WT and S1PR4-KO PyMT tumors (n = 10). Migrated cell populations were analyzed by FACS. Heat-inactivated FCS served as control. Means ± SEM; 2-tailed Student’s t test (D, E, G, and J), 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák correction (K); *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

S1PR4 favors colitis-associated cancer and restricts epithelial CD8+ T cell expansion. Breast cancer is known for its weak immunogenicity and immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (14). We asked whether S1PR4 ablation in a strictly inflammation-driven tumor mouse model would cause a stronger impact on tumor growth compared with the PyMT model. Therefore, WT and S1PR4-KO mice were subjected to the azoxymethane (AOM)/dextran sulfate sodium (DSS) model of colitis-associated cancer, and colon tissues were analyzed at time points reflecting the different phases of colitis-associated cancer development in this model (i.e., day 8, inflammation; day 15, regeneration; day 84, colon tumors) (Figure 3A). S1PR4 KO did not reduce initial inflammation in the AOM/DSS model based on the absence of changes in relative weight loss, the lamina propria (LP) immune infiltrate at day 8, colon histology, and colon weight-to-length ratio (Figure 3, B–F). The colon weight-to-length ratio was different at the basal level in untreated mice, which was lost during colon inflammation. However, it was significantly reduced at day 84 in S1PR4-KO mice after the full development of colon tumors (Figure 3F). This observation was accompanied by almost no tumor development in KO mice (Figure 4, A and B), although ablation of S1PR4 did not affect initial inflammation. FACS analysis (Supplemental Figure 3A) did not indicate major changes in the immune cell profile between WT and S1PR4-KO LP at distinct time points (Figure 3, C and D). Analysis of the epithelial immune cell fraction revealed that total intraepithelial lymphocytes (IELs), CD8+ IELs, and CD8+ IELs with a Trm phenotype (CD103+) were unchanged at days 0 and 8 between WT and S1PR4-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 3B). However, these subsets started to increase at day 15 and remained elevated at day 84 in the S1PR4-KO epithelial fraction (Figure 4, C–E). Further characterization of other CD8+ IEL subsets in colons of mice at day 84 revealed significantly enhanced effector CD8+ IELs similar to the PyMT model, whereas the number of exhausted CD8+PD-1+ IELs was unchanged in this model when S1PR4 was absent (Supplemental Figure 3C). These findings indicated that late expansion and survival of protective effector T cells rather than altered initial inflammation may underlie reduced tumor development in AOM/DSS-treated S1PR4-KO mice. Of note, the number of Arg1+ gMDSCs and mMDSCs was also unchanged in the LP of S1PR4-KO mice at day 84 compared with the WT control (Supplemental Figure 3D). In conclusion, in both the PyMT and AOM/DSS models, ablation of S1PR4 delayed tumor growth and was accompanied by an increase of intratumoral effector CD8+ T cells.

Figure 3 S1PR4 signaling does not affect initial inflammation in the AOM/DSS model of colitis-associated cancer. (A) Experimental outline of the AOM/DSS model applied to WT and S1PR4-KO mice. (B) Weight of AOM/DSS-treated WT and S1PR4-KO mice as a percentage of weight at the initiation of treatment (n = 9). (C and D) Relative amounts of CD45+ leukocytes (C) and immune cell populations (D) in the LP of WT and S1PR4-KO mice at day 0 (n = 6), day 8 (n = 8), day 15 (n = 4), and day 84 (n = 9) analyzed by flow cytometry. (E) Representative pictures of WT and S1PR4-KO AOM/DSS-treated colon tissue at day 8 stained with H&E. Scale bars: 1 mm; scale bars of magnified areas:100 μm. (F) Colon weight-to-length ratio determined for WT and KO AOM/DSS-treated mice at days 0 (WT: n = 7, KO: n = 8), 8 (n = 4), 15 (n = 5), and 84 (n = 10). Means ± SEM; 2-tailed Student’s t test; *P < 0.05.

Figure 4 S1PR4 ablation restricts tumor formation of colitis-associated cancer and induces epithelial CD8+ T cell expansion. (A) Representative images of WT and S1PR4-KO AOM/DSS-treated colons at day 84 stained with H&E. Scale bars: 1 mm. (B) Number of tumors per mouse for WT and S1PR4-KO mice (n = 9) at day 84 after treatment with AOM/DSS. (C) Representative tSNE plots showing the composition of the epithelial layer from WT and S1PR4-KO colons at day 84. (D and E) Relative amounts of CD8+ IEL (D) and CD8+ Trm IELs (E) within the epithelial layer of WT and S1PR4-KO mice at day 0 (n = 6), day 8 (n = 8), day 15 (n = 4), and day 84 (n = 9) analyzed by flow cytometry. Means ± SEM; 2-tailed Student’s t test; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

S1PR4 depletion improves response to chemotherapy through CD8+ T cells. Because ablation of S1PR4 in both the PyMT and AOM/DSS model showed a simultaneous delay in tumor growth and enhanced abundance of CD8+ T cells, we next sought a tumor model suitable to analyze whether both phenomena were causatively linked. To this end, we used a neutralizing approach in a therapeutic PyMT chemotherapy model rather than in the standard PyMT or the AOM/DSS model for several reasons. First, in the latter models, the time at which CD8+ T cells may start interfering with tumor growth is unclear. Second, the chemotherapy approach with doxorubicin (DXR) induces tumor cell death, resulting in enhanced secretion of S1P, among others (6), thus boosting the impact of S1PR4 ablation. We deemed this boosting effect of chemotherapy necessary since tumor growth reduction in the S1PR4-KO PyMT mice was rather minor. Thus, we aimed to analyze whether enhancing immunogenicity by treating PyMT mice with DXR resulted in a more pronounced tumor growth reduction comparable to the AOM/DSS model. WT and S1PR4-KO PyMT mice were treated with DXR once weekly for 5 weeks from the time when the first tumor reached a diameter of approximately 1.3 cm (Figure 5A). During treatment of WT PyMT mice with DXR, the tumor size initially decreased before increasing again after the third to fourth administration of DXR, indicating tumor relapse (Figure 5B). S1PR4-KO PyMT tumors responded to DXR treatment without tumor relapse. Importantly, CD8+ T cells remained strongly elevated in DXR-treated S1PR4-KO PyMT tumors (Figure 5, C and D). Further characterization of tumor-infiltrated CD8+ T cell subsets revealed that memory CD8+ Trm were significantly enhanced and exhausted CD8+PD-1+, with a trend toward increased effector CD8+ T cells in DXR-treated S1PR4-KO PyMT tumors (Figure 5E). This elevation of total CD8+ T cells appeared to be crucial, as the improved response of S1PR4-KO PyMT mice to chemotherapy was effectively abolished after the depletion of CD8+ T cells using a CD8-neutralizing antibody compared with an isotype control (Figure 5F). The CD8 antibody depleted CD8 from the cell surface as indicated by a reduction of about 97% in the number of CD8+ T cells compared with the IgG control (Supplemental Figure 4A). However, this effect was accompanied by an increase in double-negative (DN) T cells, thus excluding an impact of T cell death on tumor growth (Figure 5G). The increased presence of DN T cells suggests a mechanism for how the anti-CD8 antibody interfered with CD8+ T cell function, namely by reducing CD8 surface expression and thereby preventing MHC class I engagement and target cell killing. Along this line, we excluded nonspecific Fc receptor activation of macrophages by the IgG control and CD8 antibodies because stimulation of bone marrow–derived WT macrophages with these antibodies did not change morphology, CD80/86 expression, or anti- and proinflammatory cytokine secretion (Supplemental Figure 4, B–H).

Figure 5 S1PR4 ablation improves response to chemotherapy through CD8+ T cells. (A) WT and S1PR4-KO PyMT mice were treated with 5 mg/kg DXR once a week without (B–E) or with CD8-depleting antibodies (F and G). (B) Tumor size kinetics in DXR-treated PyMT mice (n = 10). (C) Relative numbers of lymphocyte subsets in PyMT tumors of WT (n = 10) and S1PR4-KO (n = 9) mice after 5 weeks of DXR treatment. (D) Representative FACS plots showing percentage of CD8+ T cells in PyMT tumors. (E) Relative numbers of Trm (CD103+), exhausted (PD-1+), and effector CD8+ T cells (CD49a–CD103–) in DXR-treated WT (n = 11) and KO (n = 12) PyMT tumors determined by FACS. (F) Tumor size kinetics in DXR and anti-CD8 antibody (n = 6) or IgG control antibody (WT, n = 11; S1PR4-KO, n = 8) treated PyMT mice. (G) Representative FACS plots showing percentage of CD8+ and CD8/4 DN T cells in IgG- or anti–CD8-treated WT PyMT tumors. Means ± SEM; 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák correction (B, C, and F), 2-tailed Student’s t test (E); *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Since the characterization of intratumoral CD8+ T cells revealed enhanced abundance of exhausted PD-1+CD8+ T cells in S1PR4-KO tumors (Figure 2G), but not in the AOM/DSS model, we asked whether S1PR4-KO might sensitize PyMT tumors to immune checkpoint blockade and thus provide a therapy advantage. After the first tumor reached a diameter of 0.6 cm, WT and S1PR4-KO PyMT mice were injected with either anti–PD-1 antibody or an isotype control (IgG1) at days 0, 6, 12, and 18 (Figure 6A). FACS analysis confirmed the effective depletion of PD-1 in CD8+ T cells and the S1PR4-dependent increase of CD8+ T cells in the tumors of IgG controls, as well as in mice treated with anti–PD-1. Nonetheless, there was no additional increase in CD8+ T cells after the neutralization of PD-1 in S1PR4-KO mice (Figure 6B). As we also previously reported (15), anti–PD-1 treatment in WT mice showed only poor therapeutic efficacy (Figure 6C). However, although ablation of S1PR4 decreased tumor progression, treatment with anti–PD-1 showed only a minor additional effect (Figure 6D). Type I IFNs (IFN-α, IFN-β) can act as chronic regulators of the PD-1/PD-L1 signaling axis, and we already previously linked S1PR4 ablation to enhanced IFN-α production (10, 16, 17). Thus, we asked whether S1PR4 ablation in PyMT mice leads to enhanced IFN signaling, which would potentially be linked to increased abundance of intratumoral CD8+PD-1+ T cells. Indeed, both Ifna and Ifnb expression were increased in S1PR4-KO tumors, with Ifna being significantly enhanced at the mRNA level (Figure 6E). To test whether IFN signaling was responsible for enhanced abundance of CD8+PD-1+ T cells in S1PR4-KO PyMT tumors, we crossed WT and S1PR4-KO PyMT mice with IFN-α/β receptor 1 (IFNAR1) WT and KO mice. When the first PyMT tumor reached a diameter of approximately 1.5 cm, the immune contexture of tumors was analyzed by FACS. Whereas CD8+PD-1+ T cells were increased in tumors of IFNAR1 WT S1PR4-KO (IWSK) PyMT mice compared with the WT control group (IWSW), this effect was abolished in IFNAR1-KO S1PR4-KO (IKSK) PyMT mice (Figure 6F). These data demonstrated that enhanced abundance of CD8+PD-1+ T cells in S1PR4-KO PyMT tumors resulted from increased signaling through type I IFNs when S1PR4 was absent. However, whereas ablation of S1PR4 sensitized cells to chemotherapy, immune checkpoint blockade with PD-1–neutralizing antibody only mildly improved therapy efficacy. Thus, these data suggest that S1PR4 restricts the expansion of functional antitumor CD8+ T cells, thereby limiting chemotherapy success.

Figure 6 S1PR4 ablation increases CD8+PD-1+ T cell abundance and moderately improves anti–PD-1 therapy. (A–D) WT and S1PR4-KO PyMT mice were treated with either anti–PD-1 or IgG isotype control antibodies (n = 17 each) on days 0, 6, 12, and 18 after the first tumor reached 0.6 cm in diameter. Tumors were harvested at day 27. (A) Experimental outline. (B) Relative numbers of CD8+PD-1+ and total CD8+ T cells infiltrated into PyMT tumors (n = 17) 4 weeks after treatment began. (C and D) Tumor size kinetics of treated WT (C) and S1PR4-KO (n = 16) PyMT mice (D). (E) Ifna and Ifnb mRNA expression in WT (n = 8) and S1PR4-KO (n = 9) PyMT tumors determined by quantitative PCR (qPCR). (F) Relative numbers of exhausted CD8+PD-1+ T cells in PyMT tumors of IFNAR1 WT S1PR4 WT (IWSW, n = 9), IFNAR1 WT S1PR4-KO (IWSK, n = 10), IFNAR1 KO S1PR4 WT (IKSW, n = 5), and IFNAR1 KO S1PR4-KO (IKSK, n = 4) after 1 tumor reached a size of approximately 1.5 cm. Means ± SEM; 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák correction (B and D), 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák correction (F); *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

S1PR4 restricts CD8+ T cell expansion in a cell-intrinsic manner. We observed that the increase in CD8+ T cell numbers upon S1PR4 ablation was tumor specific and independent of cell recruitment. Thus, we explored other mechanisms of CD8+ T cell expansion in tumors that may be affected by S1PR4. To this end, we compared whole-transcriptome signatures of FACS-sorted CD8+ T cells from PyMT tumors of WT and S1PR4-KO mice (Figure 7A). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) identified enriched specific pathways in S1PR4-KO CD8+ T cells related to proliferation, survival, or activation, whereas there was no specific enrichment of immune signatures or cell recruitment related to CD8+ T cells (Figure 7, B and C, and Supplemental Table 1). However, WT CD8+ T cells showed enrichment of genes characterizing naive T cells. This result indicated that in mammary carcinoma, S1PR4 KO favored a CD8+ T cell memory response (Supplemental Table 1). This notion was supported by the DXR model, where an enrichment of CD8+ T cells showing a Trm phenotype was observed after ablation of S1PR4 (Figure 5E). Additionally, this enrichment corresponded to the increase in CD8+ Trm in the epithelial fraction of S1PR4-KO colons in the AOM/DSS model at day 84 (Figure 4E). Thus, ablation of S1PR4 appeared to alter CD8+ T cell proliferation, survival, and memory formation in mammary tumors in situ. S1PR4 was mainly expressed by T cells and neutrophils, was expressed at low levels by macrophages and endothelial cells, and was absent in tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 5A). Importantly, besides S1PR1, S1PR4 was the predominant S1P receptor expressed by murine CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 5B). Because of the prominent expression by CD8+ T cells, we hypothesized that the impact of S1PR4 on CD8+ T cell expansion may occur in a cell-intrinsic manner. To test this hypothesis, we performed T cell proliferation assays using splenic CD8+ T cells isolated from WT and S1PR4-KO mice, preactivated with CD3/28 T cell activator beads, and maintained in culture for up to 2 weeks to allow memory formation. Flow cytometry was used to determine the absolute cell number over time. A significant increase in CD8+ T cells upon ablation of S1PR4 was observed at day 2 after activation. This was followed by a lower plateau phase at day 8, which, however, resulted in a higher number of surviving CD8+ S1PR4-KO T cells thereafter (Figure 7D). Expression of the proliferation marker Ki67 combined with annexin V/7-AAD FACS analysis at day 2 suggested that both enhanced proliferation and survival were associated with increased CD8+ T cell numbers (Figure 7, E and F). The higher S1PR4-KO CD8+ T cell count that we observed from day 10 onward suggested enhanced overall survival, which again was confirmed by annexin V/7-AAD staining (Figure 7F). Following the notion that T cells that survive repeated antigen stimulation develop into memory cells, we observed significantly more CD8+ T cells harboring a Trm phenotype after ablation of S1PR4 (Figure 7G). This indicated that S1PR4 expressed on CD8+ T cells restricted activation-induced proliferation, survival, and the abundance of CD8+ Trm cells after TCR activation in a cell-intrinsic manner.

Figure 7 S1PR4 ablation enhances CD8+ T cell proliferation and survival. (A) Unsupervised hierarchical cluster analysis of FACS-sorted WT and S1PR4-KO PyMT CD8+ T cell gene expression profiles (top 300 differentially expressed genes). (B and C) Representative gene set enrichment plots of gene sets enriched in KO PyMT CD8+ T cells. (D) Absolute cell number of splenic WT and S1PR4-KO CD8+ T cells after activation at days 0, 2, and 4. One representative experiment of 3 independent biological replicates is shown, which was repeated 5 times with similar outcomes. (E) Ki67 expression of WT and S1PR4-KO CD8+ T cells (n = 3) at day 2 determined by qPCR. (F) Relative numbers of viable WT and S1PR4-KO CD8+ T cells determined by annexin V/7-AAD staining at day 2 and day 13 for this individual experiment. One representative experiment with 5 independent biological replicates is shown, which was repeated 3 times with similar outcomes. (G) Absolute cell number of WT and S1PR4-KO CD103+ CD8+ Trm T cells at day 13. One representative experiment with 5 independent biological replicates, which was repeated 3 times with similar outcomes, is shown. Means ± SEM; 2-tailed Student’s t test; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To identify molecular mechanisms of reduced CD8+ T cell expansion downstream of S1PR4, we compared whole-transcriptome signatures of colon tissue of AOM/DSS-treated mice (day 84) with those of FACS-sorted CD8+ T cells from PyMT tumors (S1PR4-KO compared with WT mice). We identified 491 upregulated and 350 downregulated genes in AOM/DSS-treated S1PR4-KO colons (red segments, Figure 8A). We observed 87 upregulated and 516 downregulated genes in FACS-sorted PyMT CD8+ T cells (blue segments, Figure 8A). Of note, 24 upregulated and 23 downregulated genes were shared between both tumor models (yellow segments, Figure 8A). Importantly, targets such as DNA topoisomerase II α (Top2a) and DNA polymerase ε/θ (Pole/Polq) were upregulated in the S1PR4-KO setting in both groups, suggesting increased proliferation. The calcium/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase II β (Camk2b) and phosphoinositide-3-kinase adaptor protein 1 (Pik3ap1) genes were previously linked to T cell proliferation and/or survival (18, 19). Therefore, we selected these genes for in vitro validation in the T cell proliferation assay to understand the molecular mechanisms of increased proliferation. CAMK2B is involved in calcium signaling, whereas PIK3AP1 is a positive regulator of PI3K signaling (20, 21). Additionally, we selected the leukotriene B 4 –synthesizing enzyme LTA4H based on its consistent downregulation and the findings that leukotrienes may affect CD8+ T cell function (22). Analysis of mRNA expression of the selected targets during T cell proliferation revealed alterations in the expression of Camk2b, Pik3ap1, and Lta4h expression in S1PR4-KO T cells. Thereby, Camk2b showed a robust upregulation, whereas Lta4h was downregulated at each analyzed time point (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). The expression of Pik3ap1 appeared more relevant in untreated T cells and at later time points after activation (Supplemental Figure 5E). Using pharmacological inhibitors of CAMK2B, PIK3AP1, and LTA4H-dependent pathways in the T cell proliferation assay showed that a low dose of the PI3K inhibitor Ly294002 reduced S1PR4-KO T cell levels to those of WT CD8+ T cells at day 2 (Figure 8B). On the other hand, the LTA4H inhibitor SC 57461A increased WT T cell numbers to a level similar to that of S1PR4-KO CD8+ T cells (Figure 8C), whereas the CaM kinase 2 inhibitor autocamtide-2–related inhibitory peptide (AIP) did not affect the number of T cells at day 2 (Supplemental Figure 5F). This translated into antitumor efficacy of CD8+ T cells against PyMT tumor cells. Three-dimensional PyMT tumor spheroids were infiltrated with untreated, pretreated (Ly294002 or SC 57461A) WT, or S1PR4-KO CD8+ T cells, with the addition of IL-2 at days 2 and 4 after infiltration. This treatment reduced the spheroid size within 2 days after the second administration of IL-2 (day 6) (Figure 8, D and E). The spheroid diameter was significantly reduced at day 6 after infiltration with S1PR4-KO CD8+ T cells (Figure 8, F and G); however, this effect was abolished after inhibition of PI3K (Figure 8, D and H). On the other hand, a significant reduction in spheroid size was observed after pretreatment of WT CD8+ T cells with the LTA4H inhibitor (Figure 8, F and I).

Figure 8 S1PR4 ablation promotes CD8+ T cell expansion in a cell-intrinsic manner. (A) Venn diagram and the gene list show shared and divergent up- or downregulated genes in PyMT tumor-derived CD8+ T cells and total AOM/DSS-treated colons (day 84) comparing WT and S1PR4-KO mice. Genes selected for in vitro validation are highlighted in green. (B and C) Absolute number of WT and S1PR4-KO CD8+ T cells either untreated (w/o) or treated with (B) 0.5 μM PI3K inhibitor (Ly294002) or (C) 5 μM LTA4H inhibitor (SC 57461A) at day 2. One representative experiment with 5 independent biological replicates is shown, which was repeated 3 times with similar outcomes. (D–I) PyMT tumor spheroids were cocultured with WT and S1PR4-KO CD8+ T cells. One representative experiment with 5 independent biological replicates (each containing means of 6 technical replicates) is shown. (D–F) PyMT spheroid size upon coculture with untreated (black), Ly294002-treated (green), or SC 57461A–treated (red) CD8+ T cells over 6 days (D and E) and at day 6 (F) after initial activation with representative photographs (G–I). Scale bars: 200 μm. (J) Intracellular staining of p-AKT in NTC or PIK3AP1 siRNA-treated WT and S1PR4-KO CD8+ T cells 30 minutes after activation (n = 4). p-AKT expression is shown as MFI. (K) LTB4 concentration in supernatants of WT and S1PR4-KO CD8+ T cells 1 day after activation determined by ELISA (n = 5). (L and M) Absolute number of S1PR4 agonist (Cym 50308) or antagonist (Cym 50358) pretreated CD8+ T cells either untreated (w/o) or treated with 20 μM PGP 6 days (L) or 8 days (M) after activation (n = 5). Means ± SEM; 1-way ANOVA (B–F and J) or 2-way ANOVA (L and M), each with Holm-Šidák correction; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

For a more detailed mechanistic insight into the S1PR4-dependent function downstream of PIK3AP1, the gene was knocked down in WT and S1PR4-KO CD8+ T cells. Since PIK3AP1 is known to enforce PI3K signaling, enhanced Pik3ap1 expression in S1PR4-KO CD8+ T cells should potentiate PI3K signaling, leading to enhanced phosphorylation of AKT. Thus, WT and S1PR4-KO CD8+ T cells treated with nontarget control (NTC) and PIK3AP1 siRNA were stained intracellularly for phospho-AKT (p-AKT) after activation. A robust PIK3AP1 knockdown was achieved with a reduction of approximately 50% of Pik3ap1 expression (Supplemental Figure 5G). Protein expression of p-AKT was analyzed as MFI by flow cytometry. Indeed, AKT phosphorylation was significantly enhanced in S1PR4-KO CD8+ T cells after activation, but abolished when S1PR4-KO CD8+ T cells were treated with PIK3AP1 siRNA (Figure 8I). These data demonstrated that enhanced Pik3ap1 expression potentiated p-AKT/PI3K signaling, which enhanced CD8+ T cell proliferation and increased tumor control, as shown by inhibiting PI3K with Ly294002.

Next, we sought a mechanism of enhanced T cell proliferation downstream of S1PR4-dependent upregulation of Lta4h expression. The leukotriene LTA4 produced by 5-lipoxygenase is converted to LTB4 by LTA4H or alternatively converted to cysteinyl leukotrienes (23). We first asked whether shunting toward cysteinyl leukotrienes upon decrease of Lta4h expression was enhanced. However, we did not detect differences in cysteinyl leukotriene (CysLT) LTC4, LTD4, and LTE4 levels in supernatants of activated CD8+ S1PR4-KO T cells compared with the WT control (Supplemental Figure 5H). Also, CysLT receptor 1 (CysLT1R) inhibition using Montelukast did not affect CD8+ T cell proliferation, and CysLT2R inhibition by HAMI3379 even further enhanced CD8+ T cell numbers of WT and S1PR4-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 5I). LTA4H exhibits a dual catalytic activity, including hydrolase activity responsible for the conversion of LTA4 to LTB4 and an aminopeptidase activity essential for the degradation of the chemotactic tripeptide Pro-Gly-Pro (PGP) (24). We indeed found that reduced Lta4h expression in CD8+ S1PR4-KO T cells resulted in diminished LTA4 to LTB4 conversion (Figure 8J), and the addition of LTB4 increased proliferation of both WT and S1PR4-KO CD8+ T cells in the T cell proliferation assay (Supplemental Figure 5J), which has been described before (25). Moreover, a role for the hydrolase activity was finally excluded when specifically LTA4 to LTB4 conversion was inhibited by 4-[4-(phenylmethyl)phenyl]-2-thiazolamine Arm1. Stimulating WT CD8+ T cells with S1PR4 agonist (Cym 50308) and antagonist (Cym 50358) in addition to Arm1 did not affect enhanced CD8+ T cell expansion when S1PR4 was inhibited (Supplemental Figure 5K). Of note, treatment of WT CD8+ T cells with S1PR4 antagonist Cym 50358 resulted in an increase of CD8+ T cells comparable to genetic ablation of S1PR4 (Supplemental Figure 5L).

Thus, we hypothesized that reduced S1PR4-dependent Lta4h expression diminished the aminopeptidase activity of LTA4H, resulting in reduced degradation of PGP. Indeed, when synthetic PGP was added to S1PR4 agonist– or antagonist–treated CD8+ T cells, cell numbers of both groups increased significantly and thereby abolished enhanced proliferation of S1PR4 antagonist–treated CD8+ T cells (Figure 8K). Interestingly, PGP was also connected to S1PR4-dependent CD8+ T cell survival, as PGP enhanced survival of S1PR4 agonist–treated CD8+ T cells to a level similar to that of S1PR4 antagonist–treated CD8+ T cells (Figure 8L). Unfortunately, measuring PGP levels would have required serum-free conditions, which were not compatible with the T cell proliferation assay. In conclusion, PIK3AP1/PI3K and LTA4H/PGP signaling appeared to be cell-intrinsic drivers of the S1PR4-dependent restriction of CD8+ T cell expansion.

S1PR4-dependent alterations in CD8+ T cells are linked to progression of human cancer. We subsequently used a human PBMC/MCF-7 mammary tumor cell spheroid coculture system with or without pretreatment of human PBMCs with the S1PR4 agonist Cym 50308 or the S1PR4 antagonist Cym 50358. Use of the S1PR4 antagonist resulted in a significant increase in CD8+ T cells, whereas the S1PR4 agonist did not alter the number of CD8+ T cells (Figure 9A). Based on this observation, we asked whether S1PR4 signaling may also be relevant for human cancer. Analysis of publicly available cancer data sets showed that the correlation of S1PR4 expression with clinical parameters was irrelevant. S1PR4 is mainly expressed on lymphocytes; therefore, its expression reflects the number of tumor-infiltrated lymphocytes, which is often correlated with enhanced breast cancer patient survival. As an alternative, we generated an in silico S1P production ratio by comparing the mean mRNA expression of S1P-producing (SPHK1/2) versus S1P-degrading (SGP1, SGPP1/2, and PPAP2B) enzymes at the mRNA level. This S1P ratio was then compared with CD8+ T cell abundance and overall survival using the Molecular Taxonomy of Breast Cancer International Consortium (METABRIC) mammary carcinoma and the provisional The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) colorectal adenocarcinoma data sets (26, 27). A high S1P ratio, which may indicate increased S1P levels, was correlated with reduced breast cancer patient survival (Figure 9B, S1P ratio Q4). Furthermore, a high S1P ratio was also correlated with reduced CD8A and CD103 expression within human breast tumors (Figure 9, C and D). The same pattern was observed for the colorectal carcinoma data set (Figure 9, E–G). These correlation data indicated that enhanced S1P production, potentially via S1PR4, restricted the abundance of human CD8+ T cells and CD103+ Trm and correlated with reduced patient survival. We subsequently analyzed whether molecular alterations downstream of S1PR4 identified in mouse tumors and through the in vitro T cell proliferation assay were relevant in human cancer. More specifically, we aimed to analyze whether enhanced abundance of PIK3AP1+CD8+ T cells and diminished LTA4H+CD8+ T cell numbers correlated with reduced disease severity in patients with cancer. We performed PhenOptics multispectral immunostaining in tissue microarrays (TMAs) of patients with colon adenocarcinoma and mammary carcinoma. In human tumor sections, only a small number of CD8+ T cells expressed LTA4H. Notably, the expression of PIK3AP1 was heterogeneous, with some tumors showing high numbers of CD8+ PIK3AP1+ T cells, which were then often proliferative (Figure 9H and Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). In colon carcinoma TMA sections, the expression of PIK3AP1 indeed correlated with KI67 expression in CD8+ T cells, but not with LTA4H expression. Moreover, a high abundance of PIK3AP1+ CD8+ T cells was correlated with reduced tumor cell proliferation, nodal involvement, stage, and metastasis (Figure 9I). Interestingly, there was a positive correlation of LTA4H expression with metastasis, although the importance of this pattern was limited by the low number of metastatic tumors in this tissue set. In mammary carcinoma TMA sections, the presence of CD8+ T cells showed a tendency toward positive correlation with patient survival. This tendency reached significance when CD8+ T cells were additionally positive for PIK3AP1 and was lost when positive for LTA4H (Figure 9, J–L, and Supplemental Figure 6C).