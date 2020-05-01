Commentary 10.1172/JCI136133

It’s not all about muscle: fibroadipogenic progenitors contribute to facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy

Carlo Serra1,2 and Kathryn R. Wagner1,2,3

1Center for Genetic Muscle Disorders, Kennedy Krieger Institute, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

2Department of Neurology and

3Department of Neuroscience, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Kathryn A. Wagner, Center for Genetic Muscle Disorders, Kennedy Krieger Institute, 707 N. Broadway, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 443.923.9525; Email: wagnerk@kennedykrieger.org.

First published April 6, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 5 on May 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(5):2186–2188. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136133.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published April 6, 2020 - Version history

Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) results from expression of the full-length double homeobox 4 (DUX4-FL) retrogene in skeletal muscle. However, even in cases of severe FSHD the presence of DUX4 is barely detectable. In this issue of the JCI, Bosnakovski et al. used an inducible, muscle-specific human DUX4 to reproduce the low-level, sporadic DUX4 expression of human FSHD muscle as well the myopathology seen in human FSHD disease. Notably, dysregulated fibroadipogenic progenitors accumulated in affected muscles, thus providing a mechanism for the replacement of muscle by fibrosis and fat.

