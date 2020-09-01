FTY720 reactivates cryptococcal granulomas in mice through S1P receptor 3 on macrophages

FTY720 affects survival and organ burden in a C. neoformans reactivation model. To study the effect of FTY720 on cryptococcal infection in the mouse model, the attenuated strain C. neoformans Δgcs1 was used. When this strain is inhaled by either WT C57BL6/J or CBA/J mouse, within 30 days animals develop lung granulomas similar to humans (23–25) and survive cryptococcal infection. Thirty days after the mice were infected, they either received the vehicle control (H 2 O) or 1 mg/kg/day of FTY720 or BAF312 via gavage. Mice survival was subsequently monitored. We found that treatment with FTY720 led to 50% of mice succumbing to C. neoformans Δgcs1 (Figure 1A). There was no change in survival when FTY720 was administered to uninfected mice (data not shown). Mice that survived the treatment with FTY720 were sacrificed at day 50 after compound administration and fungal burden was examined. We found a significant increase in the lung burden in FTY720-treated mice and approximately 50% of the mice brains examined in the FTY720-treated group had fungal burden in the brain (Figure 1, B and C). In addition, surviving mice from the FTY720-treated group had signs and symptoms of disseminated cryptococcal disease: weight loss (although not greater than 20%), less physical activity, and mild tremor. As expected, vehicle-treated mice (control) sacrificed at day 50 after compound administration and examined for fungal burden had an average number of colony forming units (CFUs) that was similar to the number of cells the mice were originally infected with intranasally (~log 10 5.7), and only 2 of 11 mice showed some fungal cells in the brain tissue (Figure 1, B and C). Surprisingly, mice treated with BAF312 showed a survival comparable to control mice that were vehicle-treated (Figure 1A). Their organ burden was also similar to that of the control mice (Figure 1, B and C). Control or BAF312-treated mice showed normal physical activity, no weight loss, or clinical signs of cryptococcosis. These results suggest that, in contrast to FTY720, BAF312 did not induce cryptococcal cell replication in the lung. As such, mice were still able to contain the fungus within the granuloma.

Figure 1 Mice treated with FTY720 30 days after infection have decreased survival and an increase in C. neoformansgrowth in granulomas. (A) Mice were infected for 30 days with C. neoformans Δgcs1 before daily compound oral administration and survival of mice was monitored. All compounds were given at a dose of 1 mg/kg/day. Survival curves were compared using the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. For FTY720, n = 16 mice; BAF312, n = 14 mice; and vehicle control (H 2 O), n = 14 mice. *P = 0.0025. (B and C) After 50 days of daily compound administration or when mice lost more than 20% body weight, mice were sacrificed and organs were analyzed for CFUs. For FTY720, n = 11 mice; BAF312, n = 11 mice; and vehicle control (H 2 O), n = 11 mice. Organ burden was compared using 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons post hoc test. P values were corrected for multiplicity using the Bonferroni’s adjustment. **P = 0.0016. All error bars represent SEM. (D) After 50 days of daily compound administration, 4 lungs were isolated for histology using H&E stain (top 2 rows) and mucicarmine (bottom row). C. neoformans cells stain magenta in mucicarmine. Scale bars: 200 μm (top row), 50 μm (middle and bottom rows), and 12.5 μm (inset, white bar). The white boxes indicate the enlarged area and the black arrowheads denote the border of the granuloma.

Histological analysis via H&E and mucicarmine stains of lungs isolated from mice treated with FTY720 showed a less well-contained granuloma structure (Figure 1D, top 2 rows) with C. neoformans cells stained magenta (Figure 1D, bottom row). C. neoformans cells were also found outside of the granuloma structure in FTY720-treated mice (Figure 1D, inset). In contrast, the granuloma structure of the mice treated with BAF312 was similar to the control mice with minimal, if any, fungal cells found outside the granuloma (Figure 1D). In general, these results corroborate the lung organ burden data and they also suggest that host immune response in mice treated with FTY720 is now less capable of controlling fungal replication within the granuloma, which eventually leads to the escape of fungal cells.

To gather insights into the effect of the compounds on the primary infection model, we administered the compounds beginning 2 days before infection with C. neoformans. For this experiment, we used the low virulent C. neoformans Δgcs1 and the more virulent clinical isolate C. neoformans WT H99. When mice were infected with C. neoformans Δgcs1, we did not see any difference in mice survival (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136068DS1) and they did not show any significant change in organ burden (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). However, lung histology of mice treated with FTY720 but not with BAF312 showed different granuloma structures (Supplemental Figure 1D). The giant macrophages containing C. neoformans were not organized in a ring surrounding the necrotic tissue but were rather dispersed within the granulomatous structure, suggesting an uncoordinated lung host response in the mice treated with FTY720.

When mice were infected with C. neoformans WT H99, we observed a significant improvement in survival when they were treated with BAF312 (Figure 2A), whereas FTY720-treated mice succumbed to the primary infection caused by WT H99 strain, similarly to the vehicle-treated (control) mice. Lung and brain fungal burden of surviving mice treated with BAF312 showed that fungal cells were still present in the lung (Figure 2B) and in the brain, although 2 mice treated with BAF312 did not have any fungal cells in the brain tissue (Figure 2B). We did not perform histology on mice infected with C. neoformans WT H99 because granulomas do not develop in this model.

Figure 2 BAF212 increases survival in mice after primary infection with WT C.neoformans H99. (A) Mice received compound daily via gavage (FTY720, n = 8; BAF312, n = 8; or vehicle control [H 2 O], n = 8) starting 2 days before intranasal infection with C. neoformans H99 and survival of mice was monitored. Survival curves were compared using the log-rank (Mantel-Cox). **P = 0.0083. (B) After 40 days of daily compound administration, BAF312 mice that survived were euthanized and analyzed for CFUs in the lung and the brain, n = 4. All error bars represent SEM. (C) NBD-FTY720 was added to the media of either mammalian cells (J774A.1) or C. neoformans cells (Δgcs1 and H99) at a concentration of 2 μg/mL. NBD-FTY720 was extracted from the media and evaluated via thin layer chromatography, n = 3 independent experiments.

We then investigated whether the 2 drugs have any antifungal activity. We found that FTY720 and BAF312 possess antifungal activity against C. neoformans and C. gattii, and FTY720 also exerts activity against Candida albicans (Table 1). Furthermore, the phosphorylated form of FTY720 (FTY720P) completely loses antifungal activity (Table 1). Interestingly, C. neoformans cells cannot phosphorylate FTY720 as mammalian cells do (Figure 2C). These results suggest that BAF312 exerts antifungal activity in vitro and in our animal infection model.

Table 1 Minimum inhibitory concentration to inhibit the growth of 50% of the tested organism was evaluated for FTY720, FTY720P, and BAF312

FTY720 and BAF312 both affect circulating T cells. Both FTY720 and BAF312 are known to cause profound lymphopenia. To examine how FTY720 and BAF312 affect immune cell recruitment to the lung, flow cytometric analyses of blood and lung single-cell suspensions were performed during the course of the reactivation model of infection. T cells, monocytes, and neutrophils were quantified in the blood whereas T cells, alveolar and recruited macrophages, monocytes, dendritic cells, and neutrophils were quantified in the lung parenchyma of mice receiving vehicle, FTY720, or BAF312 (Supplemental Figure 2). Following the same study design as in Figure 1, samples were taken at day –1 (before compound administration) and days 5 and 20 after compound administration. As expected, both drugs caused a decrease in circulating T cells (Figure 3), suggesting that reactivation is not caused by T cell redistribution since it occurs with both compounds. Lung CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were found to be reduced in the lung tissue of FTY720- and BAF312-treated mice in comparison with the vehicle-treated control mice (Figure 3). Additionally, dendritic cells (DCs) as well as lung-recruited and alveolar macrophages were decreased in response to both FTY720 and BAF312 (Figure 3). Other immune cell populations did not show significant changes in recruitment (Figure 3). These results suggest that there are no major shifts in the number of immune cells that make up the structure of the granuloma, suggesting that cryptococcal reactivation caused by FTY720 could be due to specific function(s) that the drug exerts on the intracellular pathways through the S1P receptors, leading to a disorganization of the host cells in the granuloma.

Figure 3 FTY720 and BAF312 both cause a decrease in T cells and innate immune cells in the lung and blood. Mice were infected for 30 days with C. neoformans Δgcs1 before FTY720, BAF312, or vehicle control (H 2 O) administration. For the blood analysis, n = 4 mice per group at each time point and for lungs, n = 4 mice per group at each time point (1 day before compound administration [day –1], day 5, and day 20 after compound administration). Experiment was conducted 2 times. For lung samples, leukocytes were labeled intravascularly to distinguish between cells in the lung parenchyma and vasculature before staining to identify immune cell populations. Statistical significance was determined using 2-way repeated measures ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons post hoc test. P values were corrected for multiplicity using the Bonferroni’s adjustment. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 compared with the control. Adjusted P values available in Supplemental Table 1.

FTY720 alters lung cytokine profiles. To gather additional information on the effect of FTY720 and BAF312 treatment on the host immunity during the maintenance of the granuloma, we performed a thorough cytokine analysis in lung tissue. Mice were infected with C. neoformans Δgcs1 and allowed to form lung granuloma for 30 days. Following the same study design as in Figure 3, samples were taken at day –1 (before compound administration) and days 5 and 20 after compound administration. We did not find major differences in cytokine level that are affected by FTY720 and not by BAF312 treatment (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 3). However, at day 20 after compound administration, IL-2, IL-4, IL-6, IL-9, IL-10, and IL-15 were slightly decreased in FTY720-treated compared with BAF312- or vehicle-treated mice (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 3). These results suggest that FTY720 treatment may affect cytokine levels during the maintenance of the lung cryptococcal granuloma.

Figure 4 FTY720 does not induce a major change in lung cytokine profiles compared with BAF312. Mice were infected for 30 days with C. neoformans Δgcs1 before FTY720, BAF312, or vehicle control (H 2 O) administration. For the lung analysis, n = 4 mice per group at each time point (before compound administration [day –1], day 5, and day 20 after compound administration) were used. Cytokine levels (pg/mL) were normalized to protein concentration (mg/mL) determined by the Bradford assay. All error bars represent SEM.

FTY720 affects granuloma organization. To assess localization of immune cells in the lung, immunohistochemistry was performed to stain paraffin-embedded sections of lungs isolated from mice at day 60 after compound administration from the reactivation model (day 90 after infection) (Figure 5). Mice receiving FTY720 showed a reversal in the layers of granuloma structure, as F4/80-positive cells were found in a thick layer outside of the fibrotic ring of fibroblasts, which stained positive for collagen deposition via Verhoeff–Van Gieson (VVG) stain, whereas macrophages remained inside this layer for both the vehicle-treated control and BAF312 treatments (Figure 5A). All 3 groups showed comparable collagen deposition throughout the granuloma (Figure 5A) and fibroblast staining at the edges of the granuloma (Supplemental Figure 4), suggesting that the altered macrophage localization is not due to a mechanical disruption. Additional sections from granulomas taken at day 50 (matching with H&E and mucicarmine in Figure 1) also showed similar collagen and elastin deposition at the edges of the granuloma across the 3 groups (Supplemental Figure 5). Using CD38 and EGR2 as markers of M1 and M2 macrophage polarization (27), it was found that both FTY720 and BAF312 treatments induced an increased M1 polarization inside the fibrotic layer but only FTY720 treatment was associated with a strong M2 phenotype within this layer compared with both vehicle-treated control and BAF312 treatments (Figure 6, A and B). Multiple granulomas showed similar patterns of CD38 and EGR2 staining (Supplemental Figure 6). CD4 and CD8 staining were found in all 3 groups and remained around the outside of the granuloma structure, suggesting that T cell localization at the granuloma is not a major factor for reactivation (Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 5 Treatment with FTY720 but not BAF312 affects macrophage organization in the granuloma structure. (A) Mice were infected for 30 days with C. neoformans Δgcs1 before FTY720, BAF312, or vehicle control (H 2 O) administration. At day 60 after compound administration lungs were processed for F4/80 immunohistochemistry and Verhoeff–Van Gieson (VVG) staining. Scale bars: 200 μm (top), 50 μm (middle and bottom). Black box indicates enlarged area. The dashed line indicates the fibrotic granuloma layer identified by the red collagen and black elastin staining in VVG. (B) The mean intensity of F4/80 staining inside and outside the bounds of the granuloma, as delineated by the collagen deposition seen in VVG, was quantified using Image J software, n = 4. All error bars represent SEM. Comparisons were done with 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons post hoc test. P value was corrected for multiplicity using the Bonferroni’s adjustment. **P = 0.0021 compared with control.

Figure 6 Treatment with FTY720 but not BAF312 affects M2 macrophage polarization in the granuloma structure. (A) Mice were infected for 30 days with C. neoformans Δgcs1 before FTY720, BAF312, or vehicle control (H 2 O) administration. At day 60 after compound administration, lungs were processed for CD38 (gray) and EGR2 (magenta) immunohistochemistry to assess for M1 and M2 macrophage polarization, respectively. Scale bars: 200 μm (top), 50 μm (bottom). (B) The relative intensity of CD38 and EGR2 staining inside versus outside the bounds of the granuloma, as delineated by the collagen deposition seen in VVG of Figure 5, was quantified using Image J software, n = 3. All error bars represent SEM. Comparisons were done with 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons post hoc test. P value was corrected for multiplicity using Bonferroni’s adjustment. *P = 0.0393, **P = 0.0084, ****P < 0.0001 compared with the control. ####P < 0.0001 compared with BAF312.

FTY720 affects macrophage effector functions through S1P receptor 3. To examine the role of S1PR3, which is one of the receptors targeted by FTY720 but not BAF312 (Figure 7A), we tested the effect of drug treatment on phagocytosis and production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in primary and cell line (MH-S) alveolar macrophages. We found that treatment with FTY720P significantly decreased phagocytosis of C. neoformans (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 FTY720 impairs phagocytosis and ROS in macrophages. (A) A schematic of pathways downstream of S1PR3 in macrophages as well as the reported activity of the compounds used in C and D is shown. (B) Primary alveolar macrophages isolated from WT mice were treated overnight with 1 nM of indicated compound, n = 3. Cells were subsequently coincubated with opsonized C. neoformans Δgcs1 and phagocytic index was calculated by microscopic observation. Experiment was conducted 3 times. (C) Primary alveolar macrophages isolated from WT mice were treated with indicated compound for 1 hour, n = 3 each. Phagocytic index was performed as in B. Experiment was conducted 3 times. (D) Primary alveolar macrophages from WT mice were treated overnight with the respective compound and analysis of ROS production was performed, n = 3. Experiment was conducted 3 times. All error bars represent SEM and statistical comparisons were done using the 2-sided Student’s t test (B: *P = 0.0313) or 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons post hoc test. P values were corrected for multiplicity using the Bonferroni’s adjustment (C: ***P = 0.0098, ****P < 0.001, *****P < 0.0001; D: **P = 0.0218).

FTY720 has been shown to have a differential effect on S1PR3 (Figure 7A). Previous research showed that although FTY720P agonizes S1PR3 pathways that are linked to G alpha i and G alpha 12/13 proteins, it also inhibits signaling through G alpha q (27, 28). To study if S1PR3-G alpha q signaling could be mediating the effect on phagocytosis, compounds that target S1PR3 by either selectively agonizing (CYM5541), antagonizing (TY52156), or affecting downstream pathways of G alpha q (phospholipase C, U73122) were used (Figure 7A). We found that antagonism of the receptor through treatment with TY52156 or inhibition of phospholipase C with U73122 could also cause decreased phagocytosis (Figure 7C), suggesting that the impaired phagocytosis is related to inhibition of S1PR3 coupling to G alpha q. Treatment with FTY720P also led to a significant decrease in ROS production (Figure 7D). These effects of drug treatment on phagocytosis were corroborated and confirmed using additional inhibitors (e.g., Manoalide and CAY10444) in MH-S macrophages (Supplemental Figure 8).

Next, phagocytosis by S1PR3-deficient macrophages was examined. It was found that S1pr3–/– knockout macrophages had impaired phagocytosis (Figure 8A), which was not rescued by addition of S1P (Figure 8B). Interestingly, S1pr3–/– knockout macrophages also had a deficiency in killing activity, which similarly was not rescued by S1P supplementation (Figure 8C). Additionally, when we examined production of ROS by primary alveolar macrophages upon phagocytosis of C. neoformans, we found a significant decrease in ROS production in S1PR3-deficient macrophages (Figure 8D). These effects are not restricted to the C. neoformans Δgcs1, as they were validated in C. neoformans WT H99 (Supplemental Figure 9). These results suggest that compared with BAF312, FTY720 affects specific functions of macrophages in controlling C. neoformans via phagocytosis and killing, which are essential at the granuloma site for effective containment of fungal cells within the granuloma.