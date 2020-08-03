Residual endotoxin induces primary graft dysfunction through ischemia/reperfusion-primed alveolar macrophages

Endotoxin persists in donor lung despite pathogen clearance, and predisposes to PGD. Recruitment of host neutrophils to the lung allograft following lung transplantation mediates lung ischemia/reperfusion injury (10). To determine whether bacterial split products in the donor lung could exacerbate neutrophil influx after transplant, we analyzed human donor lungs that were positive for Gram-negative bacteria before transplant but treated with antimicrobials. These human donor lungs had normal P/F ratio in the donor before transplant and no pulmonary infiltrates on chest radiograph or computed tomography. Successful treatment of the infection was evident by negative microbial cultures of bronchoalveolar fluid (BALF) collected at the time of transplantation. However, as shown in Figure 1A, the BALF of successfully treated human donor lungs obtained at transplant revealed residual endotoxin that persisted following transplantation. Intriguingly, following transplantation, these endotoxin-containing donor lungs showed physiological markers of injury, including significantly higher neutrophil infiltration as well as reduced P/F ratio after transplant, compared with those without endotoxin (Figure 1, B and C), although there was no significant difference in the neutrophil count and P/F ratio between the 2 groups in the donor before lung procurement (Figure 1, B and C). We replicated these observations in a murine model of lung transplantation by administering intratracheal (i.t.) PBS control or a low dose of LPS from 3 different bacteria (0.5 μg/g BW E. coli, 0.2 μg/g BW P. aeruginosa or 0.2 μg/g BW K. pneumoniae) to donor mice before transplantation into allogeneic murine recipients. The low dose was insufficient to cause neutrophil infiltration or injury in the native lungs. However, the grafts containing LPS experienced severe PGD at 24 hours, which was associated with an increase in chemokines in the BALF (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135838DS1), including CXCL2, a potent neutrophil chemoattractant (13, 20), as well as profound neutrophil influx (Figure 1D). These data suggested that low levels of endotoxin may not cause clinically significant lung injury; however, following ischemia/reperfusion, the susceptibility of lung allografts to residual endotoxin increases substantially. Finally, recent studies have suggested that the donor microbiome may play a role in the development of lung allograft rejection (21–24). Since the role of the donor lung microbiome in the pathogenesis of PGD is uncertain, we analyzed the BALF from human donor lungs by 16S PCR high-throughput screening, as previously described (25, 26). BAL samples were distinct from rectal samples (R = 0.977, P = 0.002), and no microbial clustering within BAL samples was apparent. PGD sample (patient 9) was not dissimilar from non-PGD samples (patients 1–7, 8, 10) (R = –0.279, P = 0.625). There was also no variation in the donor lung microbiome with regard to endotoxin-containing organisms and this lack of variation is, therefore, unlikely to explain our results (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 1 Persistence of endotoxin in human and murine donor lungs is associated with neutrophil influx and PGD following transplantation. (A) Human donor lungs with microbial cultures positive for Gram-negative bacteria were treated with antimicrobials, resulting in clearance of the pathogen at the time of transplantation. To test for persistence of endotoxin, BALF serially obtained from the same patient was analyzed (n = 9). (B) Human donor lungs from endotoxin-negative and endotoxin-positive lungs were analyzed for tissue neutrophil infiltration before reperfusion and 30 minutes after reperfusion using intraoperative lung biopsy of the inferior lingular segment (n = 10). (C) To determine the function of the lung allograft, we obtained blood directly from the pulmonary vein confluence immediately proximal to the site of venous anastomosis and analyzed partial pressure of oxygen (PaO 2 mmHg) before and after reperfusion. The PaO 2 to fractional inspired oxygen (FiO 2 ) ratio (P/F ratio) was then calculated for lungs negative and positive for endotoxin (n = 12). (D) Donor mice were administered a low dose of LPS i.t. (E. coli [0.5 μg/g BW], P. aeruginosa [0.2 μg/g BW], and K. pneumoniae [0.2 μg/g BW]), insufficient to cause injury in native lung, and then lungs were transplanted into allogeneic recipients. The neutrophil infiltration was then analyzed following transplant (n = 3–6). Graphs show mean ± SD. Graphs were analyzed by unpaired t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

CXCL2 secreted from TRAMs contributes to neutrophil recruitment and lung injury following bacterial infection or LPS administration. To determine the mechanisms by which endotoxin in donor lungs accentuates PGD, we first studied the mechanism of endotoxin-induced lung injury in the native mouse lung. Given that LPS from all 3 bacterial species induced PGD and neutrophil influx, for subsequent studies we used LPS from E. coli since it has been used most commonly in published literature. Consistent with prior reports, we found that 24 hours after high dose (2 μg/g BW) i.t. LPS administration there was a robust neutrophil influx (Supplemental Figure 3A) in native lungs with more than 80% of neutrophil extravasated into the alveolar space (Supplemental Figure 3B). This was accompanied by pulmonary edema and histologic signs of injury (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D) (27, 28). We then performed RNA-Seq analysis of flow-sorted TRAMs isolated from BALF in patients with severe pneumonia resulting in respiratory failure in our medical intensive care unit (16). Specifically, we compared alveolar macrophage transcriptomes from patients with confirmed pneumonia secondary to Pseudomonas aeruginosa (based on quantitative culture of the same BALF sample) to transcriptomes of patients with negative quantitative culture and found that differentially expressed genes were associated with gene ontology (GO) processes involved in immune activation (Figure 2, A and B). We found that those genes associated with the GO processes in human subjects were also differentially expressed in the TRAMs of humanized Rag–/– IL2g–/– mice with transgenes for human GM-CSF and IL-3 (MISTRG mice) infected with Pseudomonas (Figure 2C). Furthermore, compared with those without pneumonia, TRAMs from patients with Pseudomonas pneumonia and MISTRG mice infected with P. aeruginosa demonstrated a significant increase in the expression of the primary neutrophil chemokine, CXCL2 (Figure 2D), which we have shown to be pivotal in neutrophil chemotaxis to the reperfused lung allograft (11, 13, 15).

Figure 2 TRAMs upregulate CXCL2 in response to endotoxin and pseudomonas. Transcriptomic profiling of human TRAMs during Gram-negative bacterial pneumonia revealed upregulation of CXCL2, a known neutrophil chemoattractant. TRAMs were identified as CD15–HLA–DR+CD169+CD206++, and flow sorted for RNA isolation, library preparation, and sequencing (culture-negative, n = 4; P. aeruginosa–positive, n = 6). (A) Heatmap of top 1000 most significantly differentially expressed genes ranked by FDR q value. Both samples and genes are grouped by hierarchical clustering. (B) Functional enrichment analysis with GO biological processes was performed with GOrilla with the top 1000 genes upregulated in P. aeruginosa–positive samples for all clusters. In total, 443 significantly upregulated genes were used to identify the top 5 biological processes (–log10 [P value]). (C) Heatmap of pathway genes (750 genes) based on the top GO processes identified in B (GO:0002376,GO:0019221, GO:0002237,GO:0006954,GO:0006950). Hierarchical clustering shows the expression of these genes in naive, low, and high virulence samples for MISTRG mice. Selective genes are highlighted (n = 3–4). (D) Normalized CPM counts of CXCL2 in both human and MISTRG mouse following infection with P. aeruginosa (n = 3–6). Graph show mean ± SD and was analyzed by unpaired t test.**P < 0.01.

To further investigate whether TRAMs were responsible for CXCL2 production in response to LPS in TLR4-dependent manner, we analyzed expression of TLR4 in previously published single-cell RNA-seq data sets generated from nondiseased human lungs (29–31) (Supplemental Figure 4). Expression of TLR4 was largely restricted to FABP4-positive TRAMs, although some endothelial cells and monocytes also demonstrated expression of TLR4. Given that endothelial cells face the vasculature and monocytes in human lungs are largely retained in the blood vessels (13, 32), TRAMs are likely to be the predominant secretors of CXCL2 in response to TLR4 stimulation by LPS present in the alveolar space. Nevertheless, to confirm that TRAMs drive neutrophil recruitment in response to LPS, we administered clodronate-loaded liposomes intratracheally to selectively deplete TRAMs in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 5). Depletion of TRAMs before LPS challenge in WT mice resulted in a significant decrease in CXCL2 levels in BALF (Figure 3A) along with a significant reduction in neutrophil infiltration in lung tissue, determined by flow cytometry (Figure 3B) and 2-photon microscopy (Figure 3, C and D; and Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). Next, to determine whether CXCL2 signaling was necessary for neutrophil recruitment in response to LPS, we treated mice with anti-CXCL2 antibodies (13). Neutralization of CXCL2 resulted in a significant attenuation of neutrophil recruitment to the injured lungs, 24 hours after LPS administration (Figure 3E). Similarly, mice deficient in the CXCL2 receptor (Cxcr2–/–) did not develop neutrophil influx in response to i.t. LPS (Figure 3F). Moreover, depletion of circulating CMs using anti-CCR2 antibody (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C), NCMs using intravenously administered Clo-lip (Supplemental Figure 6, D–F), or simultaneous depletion of monocytes, peribronchial interstitial macrophages, and lung CD11b+ dendritic cells using CD11b-DTR system, had no effect on neutrophil trafficking in response to i.t. LPS (Supplemental Figure 6, G and H). Taken together, these data demonstrate that TRAMs are responsible for neutrophil influx in response to LPS through the production of CXCL2.

Figure 3 Influx of neutrophils into LPS-treated lung is abrogated by selective depletion of TRAMs. (A) CXCL2 chemokine levels in BALF of LPS-treated mice injected with PBS-lip or Clo-lip i.t. (n = 5–6). (B) Quantification of neutrophil infiltration into lungs in TRAM-depleted compared with PBS-lip control mice 24 hours after LPS administration (n = 6–11). Neutrophils were gated as live CD45+Ly6G+CD11b+CD24+SSChi cells. (C) Representative intravital 2-photon microscopy images of control PBS-lip– or Clo-lip–treated lungs 4 hours after LPS administration in B6 LysM-GFP mice (also refer to Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). Q-dots (655-nm nontargeted) were injected 5 minutes before imaging to label the vessels red (n = 3). (D) Quantification of total GFP+ neutrophils from C (n = 3). (E) Quantification of neutrophil infiltration into lungs in LPS-treated mice previously injected with IgG or an antibody against CXCL2 (n = 3–4). (F) Quantification of neutrophil infiltration into lungs in LPS-treated mice in WT (WT) compared with Cxcr2–/– (Cxcr2.KO) mice (n = 3–6). Scale bar: 30 μm. All graphs show mean ± SD. Graphs were analyzed by unpaired t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Donor TRAMs exacerbate PGD in donor lung containing endotoxin through the production of CXCL2. We have recently shown that donor origin pulmonary intravascular NCMs recruit neutrophils following transplant and contribute to the pathogenesis of PGD in a mouse model of lung transplantation (12, 13). As bacterial infections are common in human donor lungs, we investigated whether NCMs, TRAMs, or both would mediate neutrophil recruitment in donor lungs exposed to LPS. Accordingly, we treated donors with a low dose of LPS (0.5 μg/g BW), insufficient to cause donor lung injury, and found that while LPS-free donor lungs from mice lacking NCMs (Nr4a1–/–) did not develop neutrophil recruitment and PGD following lung transplantation (13), in contrast, donor lungs from low-dose LPS-treated Nr4a1–/– mice did (Figure 4, A and B). Similarly, pharmacological depletion of donor NCMs using i.v. Clo-lip prevented neutrophil recruitment following murine lung transplant of LPS-free (13), but not of LPS-containing, donor lungs (Figure 4, A and B), suggesting that neutrophil recruitment associated with LPS in donor lungs is NCM independent. On the other hand, depletion of TRAMs in LPS-treated Nr4a1–/– donor lungs before transplant using i.t. Clo-lip or depletion of both TRAMs and NCMs by i.t. plus i.v. Clo-lip in WT donor lungs attenuated the LPS-induced neutrophil infiltration (Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 4 Influx of recipient neutrophils into the allograft containing LPS is abrogated by depletion of donor TRAMs and is CXCL2 dependent. (A) Diagram depicting experiment shown in B. WT C57BL/6 mice received BALB/c allogeneic donor lungs containing low-dose LPS (0.5 μg/g BW) injected i.t., insufficient to cause native lung injury. To deplete NCMs, donors were treated with i.v. Clo-lip before i.t. LPS. To deplete both donor monocytes and donor TRAMs, we treated the donors with i.v. Clo-lip and i.t. Clo-lip, respectively, before i.t. LPS. Next, we used Nr4a1–/– donor lungs containing low-dose LPS and transplanted them into WT recipients after depletion of TRAMs using i.t. Clo-lip, or using PBS-lip as control. Last, to determine whether CXCL2 secretion by donor TRAMs led to neutrophil recruitment, we treated recipients of Nr4a1–/– donor lungs containing low-dose LPS with anti-CXCL2 antibodies at the time of transplantation. Additionally, we transplanted Nr4a1–/– donor lungs containing low-dose LPS into Cxcr2–/– recipients and determined neutrophil infiltration at 24 hours.(B) Quantification of neutrophil infiltration into lungs after these treatments was performed using flow cytometry (n = 4–5). (C) CXCL2 chemokine levels in BALF of recipient mice after receiving low-dose LPS-treated Nr4a1–/– donor lungs compared with PBS-treated Nr4a1–/– donor lungs (n = 5). (D) TRAMs were isolated from endotoxin-negative and endotoxin-positive human donor lungs at 120 minutes after reperfusion and analyzed for CXCL2 transcription (n = 4). All graphs show mean ± SD. Graph in B was analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. Graphs in C and D were analyzed by unpaired t test. ***P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. CT, control.

We have reported that Nr4a1–/– donor lungs have reduced CXCL2 levels following transplant when compared with WT donor lungs (13). However, administration of low-dose LPS to Nr4a1–/– donor lungs before transplantation resulted in increased CXCL2 levels (Figure 4C). We also found increased CXCL2 mRNA expression in TRAMs isolated from human donor lungs positive for endotoxin compared with those negative for endotoxin following transplantation reperfusion (Figure 4D). To determine whether CXCL2 was necessary for the recruitment of neutrophils in endotoxin-containing donor lungs, we treated recipients with an anti-CXCL2 antibody immediately after transplantation or used Cxcr2–/– mice as transplant recipients. In both cases, neutrophil recruitment after transplantation of the endotoxin-containing donor lung was attenuated (Figure 4, A and B). Collectively, these results show that ischemia/reperfusion-primed TRAMs can recruit neutrophils in lung allografts containing low levels of endotoxin through CXCL2 release, obviating the requirement for NCMs.

TRAM-mediated neutrophil recruitment in response to endotoxin is dependent on TLR4-MyD88 signaling. The pattern recognition receptor for LPS is toll-receptor 4 (TLR4), which interacts with the intracellular adaptor protein MyD88 to enable signal transduction (33). In order to test whether the TLR4-MyD88 signaling pathway was responsible for the LPS priming of TRAMs before lung transplantation, we crossed Cd11cCre transgenic mice with Myd88fl/fl (Myd88Δ) mice to generate Cd11cCreMyd88Δ mice, which lack MyD88 expression specifically in TRAMs and DCs. Cd11cCreMyd88Δ mice had similar numbers of TRAMs compared with WT mice (Figure 5A); however, they showed an attenuated neutrophil infiltration to the lungs in response to LPS (Figure 5B). We then performed a rescue experiment in which we treated the Cd11cCre-Myd88Δ mice with i.t. liposomal clodronate to deplete TRAMs lacking MyD88 expression, and then adoptively transferred TRAMs from WT or Tlr4–/– mice. As shown in Figure 5, C and D, reconstitution with WT TRAMs restored neutrophil infiltration, whereas reconstitution with TRAMs lacking TLR4 expression showed no difference in neutrophil recruitment compared with Cd11cCreMyd88Δ mice. This indicated that the neutrophil recruitment by TRAMs in response to LPS is dependent on TLR4-MyD88 signaling.

Figure 5 TLR4-MyD88 signaling directs TRAM-mediated neutrophil recruitment. (A) Flow cytometry quantification of TRAMs in WT and Cd11cCreMyd88Δ mice (n = 5–7). TRAMs were gated as live CD45+Ly6G–NK1.1–SiglecF+CD64+ cells. (B) Flow cytometry quantification of neutrophil (live CD45+Ly6G+CD11b+CD24+SSChi cells) infiltration into lungs after i.t. LPS (2 μg/g BW) in Cd11cCreMyd88Δ compared with control WT mice (n = 6). (C) Diagram depicting TRAM reconstitution experiment shown in D. (D) Flow cytometry quantification of neutrophil infiltration into lungs determined as in B after i.t. LPS (2 μg/g BW) in Cd11cCreMyd88Δ mice reconstituted with WT (WT TRAM) or Tlr4–/– TRAMs (Tlr4.KO TRAM) compared with Cd11cCreMyd88Δ mice (n = 5–6). All graphs show mean ± SD. (A and B) Graphs were analyzed by unpaired t test. (C) Graph was analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. *P = 0.05; ****P < 0.0001.

Lung transplant ischemia/reperfusion activates TRAMs to increase CXCL2 production in response to endotoxin via TLR4 regulation. Human TRAMs isolated from donor lungs containing endotoxin produced increased amounts of CXCL2 following reperfusion compared with TRAMs isolated from endotoxin-free human lungs (Figure 6A). Moreover, ischemia/reperfusion-primed human donor TRAMs produced more CXCL2 in vitro in response to the same amount of endotoxin compared with their native state (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 7). Therefore, we explored the role of ischemia/reperfusion in priming TRAMs to endotoxin using murine models. Similar to humans, TRAMs isolated from murine donor lungs after ischemia produced significantly more CXCL2 upon stimulation with LPS (Figure 6, C and D). We next performed RNA-Seq analysis of donor TRAMs experiencing ischemia/reperfusion injury (13, 34), which revealed upregulation of TLR4 and its coreceptor CD14 (Figure 7A). We validated these findings by performing quantitative real-time PCR of TRAMs isolated from murine donor lungs before and after ischemia (Figure 7B). To understand TLR4 regulation during ischemia/reperfusion injury, we performed a time course after ischemia, analyzing both Tlr4 mRNA levels and protein expression at the plasma membrane in TRAMs. We found that Tlr4 mRNA levels started increasing 4 hours after ischemia, reaching significance at 24 hours (Figure 7C). Using flow cytometry, we determined that TLR4 protein expression at the plasma membrane reached statistical significance at 4 hours after ischemia, keeping a constant expression at 24 hours (Figure 7D). Moreover, immunocytochemistry (ICC) performed in donor TRAMs isolated at serial time points following transplantation showed that TLR4 increasingly accumulated toward the cell periphery following transplantation (Figure 7E, Supplemental Figure 8 and Supplemental Figure 9). These results suggest that ischemia/reperfusion injury induces TLR4 translocation to the plasma membrane at earlier time points (35), followed by increased de novo synthesis at later time points. Finally, to determine whether TLR4 signaling is necessary for LPS-induced activation of donor lung TRAMs, we administered LPS in the presence of TLR4 antagonist (TAK-242) or CD14/TLR4 antagonist (IAXO-101) and then transplanted these lungs into WT recipients. We found that anti-TLR4 treatment suppressed the neutrophil influx after transplant associated with LPS (Figure 7F).

Figure 6 Ischemia/reperfusion-primed TRAMs have augmented response to endotoxin. (A) Relative CXCL2 mRNA levels of human TRAMs from endotoxin-negative and endotoxin-positive patients before and after reperfusion (n = 6). (B) Fresh TRAMs from endotoxin-negative human donor lungs were isolated before transplantation or 120 minutes after reperfusion and then stimulated with endotoxin in vitro (0.01 μg/mL LPS) (n = 10). (C) Diagram depicting the experiments illustrated in D, where TRAMs harvested before and after ischemia were challenged with LPS in vitro. (D) CXCL2 chemokine levels in the supernatant of murine TRAMs harvested before and after ischemia and challenged in vitro with LPS (0.01 μg/mL) for 4 hours (n = 3–4). (A–C) Graphs were analyzed by unpaired t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

Figure 7 TRAMs exposed to ischemia/reperfusion have increased TLR4 transcription and translocation to the plasma membrane. (A) Heatmap of selected TLR4 pathway genes expressed in murine donor TRAMs exposed to ischemia/reperfusion (n = 3–5). (B) Tlr4 and Cd14 mRNA expression in TRAMs harvested from BALF before and after ischemia at 24 hours was assessed by qPCR (n = 3). (C) Expression level of Tlr4 mRNA in TRAMs harvested from BALF before ischemia and 1 hour, 4 hours, and 24 hours after ischemia, assessed by qPCR (n = 3–5). (D) Protein expression of TLR4 at the plasma membrane in TRAMs harvested as in C, assessed by flow cytometry (n = 3–5). (E) Immunocytochemistry for TLR4 of TRAMs harvested as described in C. (F) WT C57BL/6 donor mice were treated with low-dose i.t. LPS (0.5 μg/g BW) alone or in combination with TLR4 antagonist (TAK-242; 1 μg/g BW, i.v.) or IAXO-101 (3 μg/g BW, i.t.) and neutrophil recruitment was assessed 24 hours after ischemia. Neutrophils were gated as live CD45+Ly6G+CD11b+CD24+SSChi cells (n = 4–5). (B) Graph was analyzed by unpaired t test. (C, D, and F) Graphs were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Scale bar: 10 μm. Arrow points to TLR4 at the plasma membrane.

ROS released during warm ischemia and following reperfusion increased the transcription of TLR4 and its translocation to the cell membrane in TRAMs. ROS generated in the mitochondria have been implicated in signaling pathways activated after ischemia/reperfusion injury (36, 37). To explore whether ROS are necessary for the increased transcription of TLR4 in donor TRAMs, we analyzed ROS generation in donor human lung tissue and TLR4 mRNA expression in TRAMs at 5 consecutive time points during ischemia/reperfusion. Donor tissue was harvested as follows: (a) in situ native lung: biopsies obtained after opening donor’s chest cavity and before procurement; (b) end of cold ischemia: biopsies obtained after the donor lung was removed from cold-storage but before initiation of implantation; (c) end of warm ischemia: biopsies obtained from the donor lung that sustained warm ischemia during implantation but immediately before reperfusion; (d) 30 minutes after reperfusion; and (e) 120 minutes after reperfusion. We found that ROS increased during the warm-ischemia phase and continued to increase at 30 and 120 minutes after reperfusion (Figure 8A). Intriguingly, TLR4 transcription in human donor TRAMs did not increase until 30 minutes after reperfusion but continued to increase at the 120-minute time point (Figure 8A). It was clinically infeasible to evaluate TRAMs from the donor lung tissue site at longer time points since the chest of the recipient is closed at the conclusion of the surgical procedure. Accordingly, we performed experiments using exogenous ROS to replicate these findings. We cultured murine TRAMs in the presence of 100 μM hydrogen peroxide, as previously described (35). At 1 hour, we did not observe any change in Tlr4 transcription, but its translocation to the cell membrane increased significantly (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). Unfortunately, we could not evaluate the effects of hydrogen peroxide on TRAMs in vitro beyond 1 hour, as we observed progressive cell death at longer time points (Supplemental Figure 10C). Nevertheless, using the murine model of lung transplantation, we could confirm a role for mitochondrial ROS by using the general ROS scavenger N-acetylcysteine (NAC) (38), and the mitochondrial ROS scavengers Mito-Tempo (MT) (39) and dimethyl malonate (DM) (40) to abrogate the ischemia/reperfusion-induced increase in Tlr4 transcription and expression at the plasma membrane. Indeed, donor TRAMs did not develop an increase in Tlr4 transcription or TLR4 protein translocation to the plasma membrane following murine lung transplantation when treated with NAC, MT, or DM as demonstrated by both qualitative and quantitative measures (Figure 8, B–D). Moreover, NAC treatment prevented neutrophil recruitment and development of PGD in endotoxin-containing Nr4a1–/– donor lungs (Figure 8, E and F).