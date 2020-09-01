Human CD83-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T cells prevent and treat graft-versus-host disease

Characterization of the human CD83 CAR T cell. To produce our human CD83-targeted CAR T cell, an anti-CD83 single chain variable fragment (scFv) was paired to a CD8 hinge and transmembrane domain, followed by the intracellular 41BB costimulatory domain and CD3ζ activation domain (Figure 1A). To facilitate tracking of the CAR T cells, the construct contains an intracellular EGFP tag, which can be used to identify the CAR T cells among normal non–CAR T cells (Figure 1A). CD83-targeted CAR T cells were retrovirally transduced and generated as published (Figure 1A and refs. 35, 36).

Figure 1 Human CD83-targeted CAR T construct and functional characteristics. (A) An anti-CD83 single-chain variable fragment is followed by a CD8 hinge and transmembrane domain, as well as a 41BB costimulatory domain and CD3ζ activation domain. The CAR is tagged with a fluorescence reporter at the 3′ end. The CAR reporter gene is cloned into an SFG retroviral vector. (B) Graph shows CAR gene transfer among T cells (mean ± SEM) by expression of the intracellular EGFP reporter whereas mock-transduced cells are EGFP negative and CD83 CAR T cells are EGFP positive. (C) Graph demonstrates the relative amount of CD4+ or CD8+ subsets among the mock-transduced or CD83 CAR T cells at day +7 after production (n = 2–3 independent donor experiments). (D and E) The amount of IFN-γ and IL-2 released by mock-transduced or CD83 CAR T cells after stimulation with CD83+ DCs. (F) CD83 CAR T cells or mock-transduced T cells were cocultured with CD83+ DCs and cytotoxicity was measured on a real-time cell analysis system. The data are presented (mean ± SEM) as the average normalized cell index over time for duplicate wells. Normalized cell index is calculated as cell index at a given time point divided by cell index at the normalized time point, which is day 1 after addition of T cells. One representative experiment of 2 is shown. (G) CD83 CAR T cells or mock-transduced T cells were stimulated by CD83+ DCs and the absolute number of T cells (mean ± SEM) was calculated weekly over a 14-day period. One representative experiment of 2 shown. ANOVA (D–G). ***P = 0.0001–0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

The CD83 CAR construct exhibited a high degree of transduction efficiency, with more than 60% of T cells expressing the EGFP-tagged CAR construct (Figure 1B). While CD4 expression was similar among both groups, a reduction in CD8 expression was observed among CD83 CAR T cells compared with mock-transduced T cells (Figure 1C). However, the CD83 CAR T cells demonstrated robust IFN-γ and IL-2 production when cultured with CD83+ target cells such as cytokine-matured human monocyte-derived DCs (moDCs) (Figure 1, D and E). Additionally, CD83 CAR T cells demonstrated potent killing of and proliferation against CD83+ moDCs compared with mock-transduced T cells (Figure 1, F and G). The target moDCs in these experiments were allogeneic to the T cells. Therefore, the lysis and proliferation by mock-transduced T cells represent baseline alloreactivity (Figure 1, F and G).

CD83 is differentially expressed on activated human Tconvs compared with Tregs. CD83 is an established marker of human DC maturation and is also expressed on activated human B cells (37, 38). Using a CD83 reporter mouse system, it was previously shown that activated murine T cells also express CD83 (39). It is known that CD83 is expressed on human T cells after stimulation and is detectable on circulating T cells from patients with acute GVHD (31). However, the precise expression of CD83 on CD4+ Tregs versus CD4+ Tconvs or CD8+ T cells is unclear. We confirmed that human T cell expression of CD83 occurs with stimulation, including allogeneic DCs or CD3/CD28 beads (Figure 2, A and B). Importantly, we demonstrate that CD83 is differentially expressed on human CD4+ Tconvs (CD127+, CD25+) compared with immune suppressive CD4+ Tregs (CD127-, CD25+, Foxp3+) or cytolytic CD8+ T cells in response to DC alloactivation (Figure 2A). CD4+ Tconv expression of CD83 peaks at 4–8 hours of DC allostimulation and declines to baseline levels by 48 hours in vitro, with minimal amounts observed on Tregs or CD8+ T cells (Figure 2A). The expression of CD83 is more abundant with supraphysiologic CD3/CD28 bead stimulation, which also causes a late increase in CD83 expression on Tregs and CD8+ T cells by 48 hours of activation (Figure 2B). Among CD4+ T cells, Th1 (CD4+, T-Bet+), and Th2 (CD4+, GATA3+) cells exhibit significantly increased CD83 expression compared with Th17s (CD4+, RORγt+) following DC allostimulation (Figure 2C). Given that CD83 expression is shared among proinflammatory mature DCs as well as alloreactive Tconvs, we investigated whether the CD83 CAR T cell could deplete either of these target cells in culture. Human CD83 CAR or mock T cells were cultured with autologous peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) stimulated by allogeneic moDCs, and the amount of CD83+ target cells was evaluated at 8 hours of culture. CD83 CAR T cells significantly reduced the amount of CD83+ T cell and non–T cell targets in vitro (Figure 2D). Next, we evaluated the expression of CD83 on the EGFP+ CAR T cells over 48 hours. CD83 expression on the CAR T cells was scant, and an increase in the proportion of EGFP+ CAR T cells was still observed by 48 hours of culture (Figure 2E), providing evidence that the CD83 CAR T cells do not overtly succumb to CD83-mediated fratricide. Consistent with the expression of CD83 on human T cells after 8 hours of polyclonal activation, the CD83 CAR T cells significantly killed CD3/CD28-bead stimulated CD4+ T cells but not CD8+ T cells in vitro (Figure 2F). Moreover, CD83– T cells were still present in all experimental groups (Figure 2F), supporting that CD83– T cells are not indiscriminately destroyed.

Figure 2 CD83 is differentially expressed on human activated conventional CD4+ T cells compared with regulatory T cells. Human T cells were stimulated by allogeneic moDCs (DC/T cell ratio, 1:30) or CD3/CD28 beads (bead/T cell ratio, 1:30). CD83 expression on activated Tconvs (CD4+, CD127+, CD25+) or Tregs (CD4+, CD127–, CD25+, Foxp3+) was measured at baseline, 4 hours, 8 hours, 24 hours, and 48 hours after stimulation. Graphs show the amount of CD83+ Tconvs or Tregs (mean ± SEM) after (A) allogeneic DC or (B) CD3/CD28 bead stimulation (n = 5 independent experiments). (C) Graph shows the frequency (mean ± SEM) of CD83+ Th1 (CD4+, T-bet+), Th2 (CD4+, GATA3+), or Th17 (CD4+, RORγt+) cells after 8 hours of DC-allostimulation (n = 8 independent experiments). Human CD83 CAR or mock T cells were cultured with DC-allostimulated PBMCs at a ratio of 1:10 over 48 hours. (D) Graph shows the frequency of CD83+, CD3+, and CD3– target cells when cultured with CD83 CAR or mock-transduced T cells (n = 7 independent experiments). (E) Contour plots show the expression of CD83 among EGFP+ CAR T cells over time. One representative experiment of 2 is shown. (F) Human CD4+ or CD8+ T cells were activated with CD3/CD28 beads for 8 hours, then removed from the beads and cocultured with autologous CD83 CAR T cells or mock-transduced T cells for 24 hours (CAR T–to–T cell ratio, 5:1). Graph shows the triplicate mean ± SEM of live CD4+ or CD8+ T cells at the end of culture. One representative experiment of 2 is shown. ANOVA (A–D and F). *P < 0.05, **P = 0.001–0.01; ***P = 0.0001–0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Human CD83 CAR T cells reduce alloreactivity. To test whether human CD83 CAR T cells reduce alloreactivity in vitro, we investigated their suppressive function in allogeneic mixed leukocyte reactions (alloMLRs). CD83 and mock-transduced CAR T cells were generated from healthy donor human T cells. CD19 CAR T cells target B cells, an irrelevant cell type in the alloMLR, and were used as an additional control. CD19 and CD83 CAR T cells were similar in that they both received costimulation via 41BB. CAR or mock-transduced T cells were added to 5-day alloMLRs consisting of T cells (1 × 105) and allogeneic, cytokine-matured (40) CD83+ moDCs (3.33 × 103). The CAR T cell/moDC ratio ranged from 3:1 to 1:10. CD83 CAR T cells potently reduced proliferative alloreactive T cells (Figure 3). Conversely, mock-transduced and CD19-targeted CAR T cells had no suppressive effect against alloreactive T cells (Figure 3).

Figure 3 Human CD83 CAR T cells reduce alloreactivity. Human T cells were cultured with allogeneic cytokine-matured moDCs at a DC/T cell ratio of 1:30 (i.e., 100,000 T cells and 3333 moDCs). CD83 CAR T cells were added at specific ratios to the moDCs (3:1 to 1:10, where the lowest amount of CAR T cells added was 333 cells). T cell proliferation was measured by Ki-67 expression at day +5. CAR T cells were gated out by their expression of GFP. Controls included T cells alone (i.e., no proliferation), mock-transduced T cells, and CD19 CAR T cells. These mock-transduced T cells did not express a CAR but were treated in an identical fashion as the transduced CD83 CAR T cells. The CD19 CAR T cells used an identical 41BB costimulation domain as the CD83 CAR T cells, but targeted an irrelevant antigen. One of 2 representative experiments is shown.

Human CD83-targeted CAR T cells prevented xenogeneic GVHD. A xenogeneic GVHD model was used to evaluate the efficacy of human CD83 CAR T cells in vivo. We used our established NOD scid gamma (NSG) mouse model (41), in which recipients were inoculated with 25 × 106 human PBMCs plus either 1 × 106 to 10 × 106 autologous CD83 or mock-transduced CAR T cells all on day 0. Transplanted mice were monitored daily for clinical signs of xenogeneic GVHD up to day +100. NSG mice infused with CD83 or mock-transduced CAR T cells had no evidence of early xenogeneic GVHD or toxicity compared with PBMCs alone (Figure 4, A and B). However, CD83 CAR T cells significantly improved xenogeneic GVHD survival after transplant, compared with PBMCs alone or mock-transduced CAR T cells (Figure 4A). Additionally, xenogeneic GVHD clinical severity was reduced by CD83-targeted CAR T cells (Figure 4B). Remarkably, mice in both dose cohorts of CD83-targeted CAR T cells demonstrated 3-month survival of 90% or better (Figure 4A). In separate experiments, transplanted NSG mice received PBMCs alone or with mock-transduced T cells (1 × 106) or CD83-targeted CAR T cells (1 × 106) and were humanely euthanized at day +21 to evaluate target organ GVHD severity. GVHD path scores were determined by a blinded expert pathologist (41–43). In xenogeneic GVHD models, the recipient lung and liver are critical target organs involved in severe disease (41). CD83 CAR T cells eliminated xenogeneic GVHD target organ tissue damage by human T cells in the recipient lung (Figure 4, C–E) and liver (Figure 4, G–J), compared with PBMCs alone or mock-transduced T cells. Moreover, few human T cells directly infiltrated the murine target organs, and they were not proliferative based on Ki-67 staining (Figure 4, E, F, I, and J). We also tested the preclinical efficacy of human CD83 CAR T cells in GVHD treatment. In these experiments, NSG mice first received human PBMCs with administration of CD83 CAR or mock-transduced T cells delayed until day +14 when the mice began to show signs of clinical xenogeneic GVHD. The CD83 CAR T cells rescued the mice from xenogeneic GVHD and significantly improved survival (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135754DS1).

Figure 4 Human CD83 CAR T cells prevent xenogeneic GVHD. (A) NSG mice received 25 × 106 human PBMCs and were inoculated with low (1 × 106) or high dose (10 × 106) CD83 CAR or (1 × 106 to 10 × 106) mock-transduced T cells. The CARs were autologous to the PBMC donor. An additional control group of mice received PBMCs alone. (A) Survival and (B) GVHD clinical scores are shown. Clinical scores incorporate an aggregate assessment of activity, fur and skin condition, weight loss, and posture. Pooled data from 3 independent experiments, up to 9 mice per experimental arm for survival, with a representative experiment depicting long-term GVHD clinical scores. In separate experiments, recipient mice were humanely euthanized at day +21 and tissue GVHD severity was evaluated by an expert blinded pathologist. Xenogeneic GVHD path scores, representative H&E images, amount of Ki-67+ CD3+ T cells/HPF, and representative IHC images (CD3, red; Ki-67, brown) are shown for recipient lung (C–F) and liver (G–J). Original magnification, ×100. Pooled data from 2 independent experiments, up to 6 mice per experimental arm. Log-rank test (A), ANOVA (C and G), Mann-Whitney (E and I). **P = 0.001–0.01 and ***P = 0.0001–0.001.

Human CD83-targeted CAR T cells significantly reduced CD83+ DCs in vivo. Mature CD83+ DCs are implicated in the sensitization of alloreactive donor T cells. We determined the effect of CD83 CAR T cells on the immune recovery of human CD1c+ DCs in transplanted mice. NSG mice transplanted with human PBMCs plus CD83 CAR or mock-transduced T cells were euthanized on day +21. Upon harvesting recipient spleens, we determined that CD83-targeted CAR T cells reduced the expansion of donor cells in vivo, as indicated by much smaller spleens in this treatment group (Supplemental Figure 2). CD83-targeted CAR T cells significantly reduced the amount of human CD1c+, CD83+, and CD1c+ MHC class II+ DCs in recipient mice (Figure 5, A–C). However, the proportion of total CD1c+, CD14– DCs among mice treated with CD83 CAR T cells was similar to mice transplanted with PBMCs alone (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Human CD83-targeted CAR T cells significantly reduce CD83+ DCs. NSG mice received 25 × 106 human PBMCs plus 1 × 106 CD83 CAR or mock-transduced T cells as described. Mice were humanely euthanized on day +21 and the spleens were harvested. (A) Representative contour plots show the frequency of human CD1c+ CD14– DCs; CD1c+ CD83+ DCs; and CD1c+ MHC class II+ DCs in the mouse spleens at day +21. Graph shows the absolute number (mean ± SEM) of human (B) CD1c+ CD83+ DCs and (C) CD1c+ MHC class II+ DCs in the mouse spleens at day +21. Pooled data from 2 independent experiments, up to 6 mice per experimental arm. ANOVA (B and C). *P < 0.05; **P = 0.001–0.01.

Human CD83-targeted CAR T cells significantly reduced CD4+ and CD83+ T cells while increasing the Treg/activated Tconv ratio in vivo. Using the EGFP tag, we confirmed that infused human CD83 CAR T cells were detectable in murine spleens at day +21 (Figure 6A). At day +21, the total amount of human CD4+ T cells in the spleens of mice treated with CD83-targeted CAR T cells were significantly reduced (Figure 6, B and C). As we observed significant amounts of CD83+ and CD4+ Tconvs after DC allostimulation in vitro, we confirmed that CD83+ Tconvs were increased at day +21 among mice treated with PBMCs alone or with mock-transduced T cells (Figure 6D). Moreover, the amount of CD83+ Tconvs was significantly decreased in recipients of CD83 CAR T cells in vivo (Figure 6D). Overall, the CD83 CAR T cells provided robust elimination of CD83+ target cells by day +21, compared with mock T cells (Supplemental Figure 3A). While higher numbers of circulating EGFP+ CAR T cells were linked to fewer CD83+ DCs at day +21, the reduction in CD83+ T cells was uniform across CAR T cell numbers in vivo (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). In separate experiments, NSG mice were transplanted with human T cells alone or T cells plus DCs. While the lack of DCs slightly delayed GVHD onset, the median GVHD survival was similar among both groups (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). This is consistent with work from others showing purified human T cells are sufficient to induce xenogeneic GVHD (44). In this model, eliminating human DCs alone fails to protect recipients from xenogeneic GVHD.

Figure 6 Human CD83-targeted CAR T cells significantly reduce CD4+ and CD83+ T cells while increasing the Treg/activated Tconv ratio in vivo. NSG mice received 25 × 106 human PBMCs plus 1 × 106 CD83 CAR or mock-transduced T cells as described. Mice were humanely euthanized on day +21 and the spleens were harvested. (A) Representative contour plots show the amount of EGFP+ CD83 CAR T cells in the inoculated mice at day +21, compared with mice that received mock-transduced T cells. (B) Representative contour plots show the frequency of human CD4+ T cells in the recipient spleens. Graphs show the absolute numbers (mean ± SEM) of (C) CD4+ and (D) CD4+ CD83+ T cells in the mouse spleens at day +21. (E) Contour plots depict the percentage of CD4+, CD127–, CD25+, Foxp3+ Tregs in the mouse spleens at day +21. Graphs show the amount (mean ± SEM) of (F) Tregs and the (G) Treg/activated Tconv ratio at day +21 in the recipient mice. (H) Contour plots depict the frequency of CD4+ IFN-γ+ Th1 cells and CD4+ IL-4+ Th2 cells in the mouse spleens at day +21. Graphs demonstrate the absolute numbers (mean ± SEM) of (I) Th1 and (J) Th2 cells in the recipient spleens. Pooled data from 2 independent experiments, up to 6 mice per experimental arm. ANOVA (C, D, F, G, I, and J). *P < 0.05, **P = 0.001–0.01.

We surmise that CD83-targeted CAR T cells protect recipients from GVHD primarily by eliminating alloreactive Tconvs implicated in GVHD while enhancing the ratio of Tregs to alloreactive Tconvs (Figure 6, E–G). The frequency of human Tregs in murine spleens was similar among all experimental groups at day +21 (Figure 6E). Like the reduction in total CD4+ T cells, the absolute number of Tregs was significantly decreased in mice treated with CD83-targeted CAR T cells (Figure 6F). However, the ratio of Tregs (CD4+, CD127–, CD25+, Foxp3+) to activated Tconvs (CD4+, CD127+, CD25+) (41) was significantly increased in mice that received CD83 CAR T cells (Figure 6G). Th1 cells and IFN-γ contribute to GVHD pathogenesis (45, 46). Importantly, mice treated with CD83 CAR T cells exhibited a profound reduction in human CD4+ IFN-γ+ Th1 cells (Figure 6, H and I). Additionally, the amount of spleen-resident human Th2 cells (CD4+, IL-4+) was also significantly decreased in the mice injected with CD83 CAR T cells (Figure 6, H and J). Conversely, CD83-targeted CAR T cells did not suppress the amount of human Th17 cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B) in recipient spleens, compared with PBMCs alone or mock-transduced CAR T cells. We detected EGFP+ CD83 CAR T cells in the spleens of mice surviving to the day +100 endpoint in long-term experiments (Supplemental Figure 6). Over 3 months after transplant, we observed a dose-dependent reduction in circulating CD83+ target cells among mice treated with a low (1 × 106) or high (10 × 106) dose of CD83 CAR T cells (Supplemental Figure 6). While CD83 CAR T cells prevent and treat xenogeneic GVHD, they importantly did not impair the proliferation or function of antiviral CD4+ or CD8+ T cells responding to clinically relevant infectious peptides, including cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and influenza (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B).

CD83 is a cellular target for human AML. According to longitudinal data from the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), more than 1000 patients receive allo-HCT for high risk AML each year (47). Even when patients can tolerate a myeloablative preparative regimen, relapse-free survival is limited to 67.8%, compared with 47.3% after reduced-intensity conditioning (12). Thus, strategies to prevent AML relapse are needed. Given the potent lytic activity of the CD83 CAR T cell in xenogeneic GVHD, and that AML remains the number one indication for allo-HCT in adults, we investigated whether human myeloid leukemia potentially expressed CD83. We discovered that CD83 is expressed on malignant myeloid K562, Thp-1, U937, and MOLM-13 cell lines (Figure 7, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Moreover, CD83 CAR T cells demonstrated significant antitumor activity against K562 and Thp-1 cells in vitro using the xCELLigence platform (Figure 7, C and D). We also confirmed that CD83 CAR T cells could effectively kill MOLM-13 leukemia in vivo (Figure 7, E and F). Therefore, the human CD83 CAR T cell has the capability to prevent GVHD and provide direct killing of myeloid leukemia. We further compared the expression of CD83 on freshly acquired AML blasts (n = 15 patients) to that of CD33 or CD123 (Figure 7, G and H), which are putative myeloid targets for anti-AML CAR T cells currently in clinical development. The frequency of CD83+ myeloid blasts was significantly greater than the expression of CD33 or CD123 among patients with AML (Figure 7G).

Figure 7 CD83 is a cellular target for human AML. Histograms show CD83 expression among proliferating (A) K562 and (B) Thp-1 cells with MFI noted in the lower right-hand corner (FMO, unfilled). Human CD83 CAR or mock-transduced T cells were cocultured with fresh K562 or Thp-1 cells at an E/T ratio of 10:1. (C and D) Target cell killing was monitored using the xCELLigence RTCA system. A representative experiment for each is shown (triplicate mean ± SEM). NSG-SGM3 mice were injected with MOLM-13 EGFP/luciferase+ 1 × 106 cells. Bioluminescence (BLI) was performed (IVIS Systems) on day +9 and then the mice were treated with 2.5 × 106 CD83 CAR T or mock-transduced T cells. Mice were then imaged weekly. (E) Graph shows fold change (mean ± SEM) for average radiance (p/sec/cm2/Sr) at 1 week after injection of CD83 CAR or mock-transduced T cells. (F) Representative image shows weekly BLI intensities among each mouse per group over 4 weeks (n = 2 independent experiments, with 7–8 mice per experimental arm). (G) Graph shows the expression (mean ± SEM) of CD83 compared with CD33 or CD123 among freshly acquired human CD34+ AML blasts. (H) Representative histogram shows CD83 expression among human CD34+ AML blasts (FMO, unfilled) (n = 15 patient samples). ANOVA (C, D, E, and G). *P < 0.05, **P = 0.001–0.01, ***P = 0.0001–0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Human AML antigens are often shared with progenitor stem cells. While CD83 CAR T cells kill myeloid leukemia, we confirmed that they permit the growth and differentiation of hematopoietic stem cells in colony forming units (CFU) assays (Supplemental Figure 9, A–D). However, it should be noted that this CFU assay was performed after a 4-hour coculture of CAR T cells and stem cells, as described by Gill et al. (48). Therefore, killing of target cells is limited at this time point and may not provide a complete evaluation of potential bone marrow toxicity by targeting CD83. Furthermore, as a first-in-human target, we are evaluating the expression of CD83 in multiple tissues using microarrays (Supplemental Figure 10). Identified CD83 expression among these human tissues will need be evaluated to determine if the cells expressing CD83 are tissue-resident DCs or others (Supplemental Figure 10).