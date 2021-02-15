MAPK4 promotes prostate cancer by concerted activation of androgen receptor and AKT

MAPK4 promotes PCa cell growth. We recently discovered that MAPK4 promotes diverse types of human cancers (35). To characterize MAPK4 activity in androgen-dependent PCa, we first compared MAPK4 expression in various human PCa cell lines, including VCaP, LAPC4, 22Rv1, LNCaP, C4-2, and DU145 cells, as well as PNT1A cells, an immortalized human prostate epithelial cell line. MAPK4 is expressed at high levels in VCaP, LAPC4, and 22Rv1 cells, with low expression in LNCaP, C4-2, DU145, and PNT1A cells (Figure 1A). To assess MAPK4 function in PCa, we performed knockdown of MAPK4 in VCaP, LAPC4, and 22Rv1 cells (see below). As expected, MAPK4 knockdown greatly inhibited LAPC4, VCaP, and 22Rv1 cell proliferation (Figure 1, B and C) as well as anchorage-independent growth (Figure 1D). Thus, MAPK4 plays a critical role in promoting the growth of MAPK4-high PCa cells.

Figure 1 Knockdown of MAPK4 inhibits PCa cell growth. (A) MAPK4, GATA2, and AR expression in human PCa cell lines as well as in PNT1A, an immortalized normal prostate epithelial cell line that does not express AR. Left panel: Western blots. Right panel: qPCR. (B) MTT assays comparing the growth of the LAPC4 cells with Dox-inducible knockdown of MAPK4 (iG2, iG4) or control (iNT) and VCaP cells with knockdown of MAPK4 (G2, G4) or control (NT). Also shown are 22Rv1 cells with Dox-inducible knockdown of MAPK4 (iG2, iG4) or control (iNT) cultured under complete castration (CAS) condition in media containing 5% charcoal-stripped serum (CSS) plus 10 μM MDV3100 for maximal androgen blockade. Data represent mean ± SD. (C) BrdU incorporation assays comparing the proliferation of 22Rv1 cells with Dox-inducible knockdown of MAPK4 (iG2, iG4) or control (iNT) cultured under CAS condition as described above. Original magnification: ×400. The percentage of BrdU-labeled cells was quantified and data shown as mean ± SEM. (D) Soft-agar assays comparing the anchorage-independent growth of the LAPC4 cells with Dox-inducible knockdown of MAPK4 (iG2) or control (iNT) and VCaP cells with knockdown of MAPK4 (G2) or control (NT). Also shown are 22Rv1 cells with Dox-inducible knockdown of MAPK4 (iG2) or control (iNT) cultured under CAS condition as described above. Original magnification: ×50. The colony numbers were quantified and data shown as mean ± SEM. P values determined by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test and adjusted P values determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparisons (B, C) or 2-way ANOVA followed by Sidak’s multiple comparisons (LAPC4 data in D). ****P ≤ 0.0001. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments.

We next engineered ectopic MAPK4 overexpression in LNCaP, LAPC4, and 22Rv1 cells (see below). In general, MAPK4 overexpression promoted LNCaP, LAPC4, and 22Rv1 cell proliferation as well as anchorage-independent growth (Figure 2, A–G). More specifically, proliferation and anchorage-independent growth of the androgen-dependent control LNCaP and LAPC4 cells were minimal when cultured in complete androgen blockade conditions consisting of 5% charcoal-striped serum (CSS) deprived of androgen plus cotreatment of 10 μM MDV3100. However, MAPK4 overexpression potently stimulated LNCaP and LAPC4 cell growth, including anchorage-independent growth under such conditions (Figure 2, A, B, E, and F). MAPK4 overexpression also robustly promoted PNT1A cell growth and transformed these cells into anchorage-independent growth, as we previously reported (35). Altogether, these results demonstrate that MAPK4 promotes growth, including androgen-independent growth of PCa cells in vitro.

Figure 2 MAPK4 overexpression promotes PCa cell growth. (A–C) MTT assays comparing the growth of LNCaP (A), LAPC4 (B), and 22Rv1 (C) cells with Dox-inducible overexpression of MAPK4 (iMAPK4) or control (iCtrl). FBS: cells cultured in media containing 10% FBS. CAS: cells cultured under CAS condition in media containing 5% CSS plus 10 μM MDV3100. Data represent mean ± SD. (D) BrdU incorporation assays comparing the proliferation of LNCaP cells with Dox-inducible expression of MAPK4 (iMAPK4) or control (iCtrl). Original magnification: ×400. The percentage of BrdU-labeled cells were quantified and data shown as mean ± SEM. (E–G) Soft-agar assays comparing the anchorage-independent growth of LNCaP (E), LAPC4 (F), and 22Rv1 (G) cells with Dox-inducible overexpression of MAPK4 (iMAPK4) or control (iCtrl). FBS and CAS: cell culture conditions as described above. Original magnification: ×50. The colony numbers were quantified and data shown as mean ± SEM. P values determined by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. ***P ≤ 0.001. ****P ≤ 0.0001. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments.

MAPK4 induces GATA2 and AR expression in PCa. Since AR plays an essential role in driving most PCa and GATA2 is a key transcription factor regulating AR expression and activation, we examined the expression of MAPK4, AR, and GATA2 in human PCa cells (Figure 1A). Expression of AR and GATA2 generally followed that of MAPK4 in these cells, suggesting that MAPK4 may regulate GATA2 and AR expression. Indeed, knockdown of MAPK4 in the LAPC4 cells using 5 independent shRNAs greatly repressed GATA2 and AR protein expression (Figure 3A). Knockdown of MAPK4 in VCaP cells and Dox-induced knockdown of MAPK4 in LAPC4 cells similarly suppressed GATA2 and AR expression (Figure 3, A and B). In the opposite direction, constitutive overexpression of MAPK4 in LNCaP cells as well as Dox-induced overexpression of MAPK4 in LNCaP cells and LAPC4 cells all greatly increased GATA2 and AR protein levels (Figure 4, A and B). AR-V7 is an AR splicing variant with androgen-independent constitutive activity, and gain of AR-V7 expression is an established mechanism for castration-resistant growth in CRPC (36–41). 22Rv-1 cells highly express AR-V7 as well as full-length AR at lower level (38, 39). Interestingly, Dox-inducible knockdown of MAPK4 expression in 22Rv1 cells repressed expression of GATA2 and AR-V7, as well as full-length AR (Figure 3C). In accord with this, Dox-inducible ectopic overexpression of MAPK4 enhanced expression of GATA2, AR-V7, and full-length AR in 22Rv1 cells (Figure 4C). Altogether, these data strongly support that MAPK4 promotes GATA2 and AR/AR-V7 expression in PCa.

Figure 3 Knockdown of MAPK4 represses GATA2/AR expression and AR activation in PCa cells. Western blots on (A) LAPC4 and VCaP cells with knockdown of MAPK4 (G2, G4, G5, G6, G7) or control (NT), (B) LAPC4 cells with Dox-inducible knockdown of MAPK4 (iG2) or control (iNT), and (C) 22Rv1 cells with Dox-inducible knockdown of MAPK4 (iG2 and iG4) or control (iNT). qPCR on (D) LAPC4, (E) VCaP, and (F) 22Rv1 cells with knockdown of MAPK4 (G2, G4) or control (NT), or Dox-inducible knockdown of MAPK4 (iG2, iG4) or control (iNT). (G) LAPC4 cells with Dox-inducible knockdown of MAPK4 (iG2, iG4) or control (iNT) were treated with 10 μM MDV3100, Ctrl, or increasing doses (0.01, 0.1, and 1 nM) of R1881 in 10% CSS in the presence of 2 μg/mL Dox. qPCR was used for assessing PSA expression. Data represent mean ± SD. Adjusted P values determined by 1-way (D–F) or 2-way ANOVA (G) followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparisons. **P ≤ 0.01. ***P ≤ 0.001. ****P ≤ 0.0001. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments.

Figure 4 MAPK4 induces GATA2/AR expression and AR activation in PCa cells. Western blots on (A) LNCaP cells with overexpression of MAPK4, control (Ctrl), Dox-inducible overexpression of MAPK4 (iMAPK4) or control (iCtrl), (B) LAPC4 cells, and (C) 22Rv1 cells with Dox-inducible overexpression of MAPK4 (iMAPK4) or control (iCtrl). Additional loading control (β-ACTIN) was used for the ectopic MAPK4 expression in 22Rv1-iMAPK4 cells. The left and right panels of Western blots were on the same samples run at different times. qPCR on (D) LNCaP, (E) LAPC4, and (F) 22Rv1 cells with Dox-inducible overexpression of MAPK4 (iMAPK4) or control (iCtrl). (G) LNCaP-iMAPK4 cells and (H) LAPC4-iMAPK4 cells were treated with 10 μM MDV3100, vehicle control (Ctrl), or increasing doses (up to 10 nM) of R1881 in 10% of CSS in the presence (+) or absence (–) of 0.5 μg/mL Dox. qPCR was used for assessing PSA expression. Data represent mean ± SD. P values determined by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. ***P ≤ 0.001. ****P ≤ 0.0001. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments.

MAPK4 induces androgen-independent activation of AR and greatly enhances the ligand-induced AR activation. To further assess MAPK4 regulation of AR expression and activation in PCa, we measured expression of GATA2, AR/AR-V7, and the AR target genes PSA and TMPRSS2 in MAPK4-knockdown LAPC4, VCaP, and 22Rv1 cells and MAPK4-overexpressing LNCaP, LAPC4, and 22Rv1 cells. In line with MAPK4 regulation of GATA2 and AR/AR-V7 protein expression, MAPK4 promoted expression of the AR targets in all of the cell lines (Figure 3, D–F and Figure 4, D–F).

MAPK4 induction also both promoted basal, androgen-independent AR activation and supported androgen-dependent AR activation. Dox-induced MAPK4 overexpression significantly activated both basal AR activity in LNCaP and LAPC4 cells cultured in 10% charcoal-stripped serum (CSS) plus 10 μM MDV3100 for maximum androgen ligand blockade, as well as AR agonist R1881-induced AR activation of PSA mRNA expression (Figure 4, G and H). In accord with this, knockdown of MAPK4 greatly inhibited both baseline and the ligand-stimulated AR activation in LAPC4 cells (Figure 3G).

MAPK4-induced AR activation crucially supports the growth promoting activity of MAPK4 in PCa. To assess the functional significance of AR signaling in mediating MAPK4 tumor-promoting activity in PCa, we used AR knockdown in the MAPK4-overexpressing LNCaP cells. As expected from the critical roles of AR in PCa, AR knockdown significantly repressed MAPK4-induced LNCaP cell growth (Figure 5, A and B; Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135465DS1). In accord with this, AR overexpression in control LAPC4 cells minimally affected cell growth, but largely rescued MAPK4-knockdown LAPC4 cell growth (Figure 5, C and D) and AR target gene expression (Supplemental Figure 1B). Altogether, these data suggest that MAPK4-induced AR signaling crucially supports MAPK4 growth promoting activity in PCa.

Figure 5 GATA2/AR signaling is essential for mediating MAPK4 tumor-promoting activity in PCa. (A) Western blots and (B) Proliferation assays on the LNCaP cells with Dox-induced MAPK4 overexpression (iMAPK4) or control (iCtrl) transfected with siRNA against AR (siAR-1, siAR-2) or luciferase (siLUC, negative control). (C) Western blots and (D) Proliferation assays on the LAPC4 cells with Dox-induced MAPK4 knockdown (iG4) that also ectopically express AR or Control (Ctrl), or control (iNT). (E) Western blots and (F) Proliferation assays on the Dox-induced LNCaP-iMAPK4 or LNCaP-iCtrl cells transfected with siRNA against GATA2 (siGATA2-1, siGATA2-2) or luciferase (siLUC). (G) Western blots, (H) qPCR analysis, (I) proliferation assays, and (J) soft-agar assays (original magnification: ×50) on the Dox-induced MAPK4-knockdown LAPC4 (iKD) cells that also overexpress MAPK4, GATA2, or control (Ctrl). LAPC4-iNT: Dox-induced nontargeting control LAPC4 cells. In H, data represent mean ± SD. All other data represent mean ± SEM. P values determined by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test and adjusted P values determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Sidak’s multiple comparisons. ****P ≤ 0.0001. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments.

MAPK4 enhances GATA2 to induce AR expression and activation and to promote PCa cell growth. Since GATA2 is essential for AR expression and activation in PCa (7), we next investigated GATA2 function in mediating MAPK4-induced AR signaling and PCa cell growth. GATA2 knockdown in LNCaP-iMAPK4 cells greatly inhibited MAPK4-induced AR expression and PSA expression, and cell growth, supporting the critical roles of GATA2 in mediating MAPK4 biology in these cells (Figure 5, E and F; Supplemental Figure 1A). Furthermore, GATA2 knockdown in control LAPC4 cells reduced AR expression and cell growth to levels similar to those of MAPK4-knockdown cells, and GATA2 knockdown in MAPK4-knockdown LAPC4 cells further reduced cell growth (Supplemental Figure 1C). We made similar observations in VCaP cells (Supplemental Figure 1D). Therefore, knockdown of GATA2 in MAPK4-high PCa cells at least partially recapitulates MAPK4-knockdown phenotype.

To further define the functional significance of GATA2 in mediating MAPK4 activity in PCa, we also performed gain-of-function studies. Ectopic expression of GATA2, like MAPK4, largely rescued AR expression and activation as well as the growth, including anchorage-independent growth of MAPK4-knockdown LAPC4 cells (Figure 5, G–J). Altogether, these data suggest that MAPK4-induced GATA2/AR signaling crucially supports MAPK4 growth promoting activity in PCa.

MAPK4 promotes GATA2 expression by both inducing GATA2 gene transcription and enhancing GATA2 protein stability. MAPK4 promoted GATA2 gene transcription (Figure 3, D–F and Figure 4, D–F). However, GATA2 protein is unstable and subject to ubiquitin-proteasome mediated degradation (12, 13). To assess whether MAPK4 also regulates GATA2 protein stability, we first investigated MAPK4 regulation of GATA2 protein levels when GATA2 mRNA expression levels were comparable. Accordingly, we transfected HA-tagged GATA2 into HEK293T cells together with increasing doses of a Flag/His-tagged MAPK4. As expected, increasing doses of MAPK4 exhibited limited effect on mRNA levels of the ectopically expressed GATA2. In sharp contrast, MAPK4 substantially enhanced the protein levels of this ectopically overexpressed GATA2 in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 6A). This suggests that MAPK4 is capable of potently regulating GATA2 protein levels.

Figure 6 MAPK4 enhances GATA2 protein levels in PCa. (A) HEK293T cells were cotransfected with vectors carrying HA-tagged GATA2 (HA-GATA2) and increasing doses of Flag/His-tagged MAPK4 (MAPK4-FH). Left panel: Western blots. Right panel: qPCR. Western blots were performed using cell lysates from (B) LNCaP-iMAPK4 (Dox-inducible MAPK4 expression) cells induced with 0.5 μg/mL Dox, (C) LAPC4-iNT (control) and LAPC4-iG2 (Dox-inducible knockdown of MAPK4) cells induced with 2 μg/mL Dox, (D) LAPC4-NT (control) and LAPC4-G2 (stable knockdown of MAPK4) cells with 0.5 μg/mL Dox-induced ectopic expression of GATA2 (iGATA2). All cells were also treated with (B) 3 μg/mL or (C, D) 10 μg/mL CHX for up to 4 hours as indicated. (E) Western blots on LAPC4 cells with stable knockdown of MAPK4 (G2, G4) or control (NT). All cells were also treated with 10 μM MG132 for 4 hours. (F) Ubiquitination assay. LNCaP cells and HEK293T cells were transfected with plasmids expressing Myc-tagged GATA2 (Myc-GATA2), Flag/His-tagged MAPK4 (MAPK4-FH), HA-tagged Ubiquitin (HA-Ubi), and/or vector controls. Twenty-four hours later, cells were treated with 10 μM MG132 for 6 hours before collection. Immunoprecipitation were performed using anti-Myc tag antibody, and Western blots were run using anti-HA antibody. WCL: whole cell lysate. Coimmunoprecipitation (co-IP) assays reveal (G) ectopically overexpressed Myc-GATA2 binding to Flag/His-tagged MAPK4 and MAPK4S186A mutant (MAPK4-HF and S186-HF) in the transfected HEK293T cells, and (H) endogenous GATA2 binding to endogenous MAPK4 in VCaP cells. (I) BiFC assay for GATA2 association with MAPK4 in cytoplasm. HeLa cells were cotransfected with YN-MAPK4 and YC-GATA2 or YC control vectors. Twenty-four hours later, the cells were fixed, counterstained with DAPI, and imaged for YFP fluorescence to indicate MAPK4-GATA2 interaction. Original magnification: ×400. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments.

We next examined how MAPK4 regulates endogenous GATA2 protein stability in PCa cells. While Dox-induced MAPK4 expression in the LNCaP-iMAPK4 cells induced GATA2 gene transcription (Figure 4D), blocking protein synthesis using cycloheximide (CHX) revealed that MAPK4 also increased GATA2 protein stability (Figure 6B). While endogenous and ectopically overexpressed GATA2 protein were relatively stable in CHX-treated LAPC4 cells, MAPK4 knockdown greatly reduced their stability (Figure 6, C and D), and proteasome inhibitor MG132 treatment partially blocked this reduction (Figure 6E). This partial rescue of GATA2 levels in the MG132-treated MAPK4-knockdown LAPC4 cells is consistent with the notion that MAPK4 promotes GATA2 expression through both enhancing GATA2 gene transcription (Figure 3D and Figure 4E) and inhibiting GATA2 protein degradation. Ubiquitination assays revealed that MAPK4 greatly reduced GATA2 ubiquitination in both LNCaP cells and HEK293T cells, further confirming that MAPK4 enhances GATA2 protein stability by repressing GATA2 protein ubiquitination and degradation (Figure 6F).

To assess whether MAPK4 directly regulates GATA2 protein ubiquitination and degradation, we further investigated MAPK4-GATA2 interaction. When ectopically overexpressed in HEK293T cells, a Myc-tagged GATA2 coimmunoprecipitated (co-IP) with a Flag-tagged MAPK4 (Figure 6G). We also detected the co-IP of endogenous MAPK4 and endogenous GATA2 in VCaP cells (Figure 6H). Bimolecular fluorescence complementation (BiFC) enables visualization of protein-protein interactions and subcellular locations in live cells (42). Accordingly, we co-transfected HeLa cells with a YN-MAPK4 construct encoding MAPK4 fused to the N-terminal fragment of YFP, along with a YC-GATA2 construct encoding GATA2 fused to the C-terminal fragment of YFP. Observation of a positive cytoplasmic signal in cells coexpressing YN-MAPK4 and YC-GATA2, but not in the YN-MAPK4 or YC vector control cotransfected cells, further confirmed the MAPK4-GATA2 interaction and revealed that this interaction occurs mainly in the cytoplasm (Figure 6I).

Altogether, these data suggest that besides promoting GATA2 gene transcription, MAPK4 binds GATA2 and further enhances GATA2 protein levels by stabilizing GATA2 protein through inhibiting its proteasome-mediated degradation.

AKT activation is essential for mediating the growth-promoting activity of MAPK4 in PCa. We previously reported that MAPK4 promotes tumor growth via noncanonically phosphorylating and activating AKT (35). As expected, MAPK4 knockdown also repressed AKT phosphorylation in PCa cells (Figure 7A). The mutation of MAPK4 residues D254A or S186A largely abolished MAPK4 activation of AKT via different mechanisms (35). Interestingly, when overexpressed in LNCaP cells to levels comparable to the endogenous MAPK4 levels in VCaP and LAPC4 cells (Supplemental Figure 2A), both MAPK4D254A and MAPK4S186A mutants retained their ability to induce GATA2 and AR expression and AR activation, indicating that MAPK4 regulates GATA2/AR signaling and AKT signaling through distinct mechanisms (Figure 7, B and C).

Figure 7 Concerted Activation of AKT and GATA2/AR signaling is essential for mediating MAPK4 tumor-promoting activity in PCa. (A) Western blots on LAPC4 cells and VCaP cells with knockdown of MAPK4 (G2, G4) or control (NT). (B) Western blots, (C) qPCR, (D) Proliferation assays, and (E) Soft-agar assays (original magnification: × 50) on the engineered LNCaP cells with 0.5 μg/mL Dox-induced overexpression of MAPK4 (iWT), MAPK4S186A (iS186A), MAPK4D254A (iD254A), or control (iCtrl). Data represent mean ± SEM. Adjusted P values determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparisons. ***P ≤ 0.001. ****P ≤ 0.0001. (F) Proliferation assays and Western blots on the LNCaP cells with 0.5 μg/mL Dox-induced overexpression of MAPK4 (iWT), MAPK4D254A (iD254A), or control (iCtrl), treated with 1 μM of AKT inhibitor MK2206 or DMSO control. (G) Proliferation assays and Western blots on the LNCaP cells with 0.5 μg/mL Dox-induced expression of MAPK4, MAPK4D254A, or control, also infected with lentivirus expressing AKT1-DD mutant or control. (H) Proliferation assays on the LNCaP cells with 0.5 μg/mL Dox-induced overexpression of MAPK4, MAPK4D254A, GATA2, or control, also overexpressing AKT1-DD or control. The growth of these cells in 10% FBS, 5% CSS, and 5% CSS plus 1 nM R1881 were compared. Also shown are Western blots on these cells cultured in 10% FBS. (I) Proliferation assays and Western blots on the control (NT) or MAPK4-knockdown (G2) VCaP cells with 0.5 μg/mL Dox-induced expression of GATA2 (iGATA2), AKT1-DD (iAKT1DD), or control (iCtrl). Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments.

Since AKT activation is essential for mediating MAPK4 oncogenic activity (35), we next compared the biological activities of WT MAPK4 and the MAPK4D254A and MAPK4S186A mutants in promoting LNCaP cell growth. Interestingly, WT MAPK4, but not MAPK4D254A or MAPK4S186A, robustly promoted LNCaP cell proliferation and anchorage-independent growth (Figure 7, D and E). In accord with this, the AKT inhibitor MK2206 greatly inhibited MAPK4-induced LNCaP cell growth (Figure 7F), as well as that of MAPK4-high LAPC4 cells and 22Rv1 cells (Supplemental Figure 2B). We also confirmed that MK2206 treatment did not repress MAPK4-induced GATA2 and AR expression and AR activation in LNCaP, LAPC4, and 22Rv1 cells (Figure 7F; Supplemental Figure 2, C-E). Altogether, these data are in accord with previous results showing that AKT activation is essential for mediating MAPK4 tumor-promoting activity (35).

Since MAPK4D254A and MAPK4S186A mutants were able to enhance GATA2/AR signaling but failed to robustly promote LNCaP cell growth, MAPK4-induced GATA2/AR signaling alone appeared not sufficient to mediate the growth-promoting effects of MAPK4. Activation of AKT alone by overexpression of a constitutively active AKT1T308D/S473D (DD) mutant was also not sufficient to substantially promote LNCaP cell growth. However, overexpression of this AKT1(DD) mutant largely rescued MAPK4D254A growth-promoting activity in LNCaP-iMAPK4D254A cells (Figure 7G) and in the stably engineered LNCaP cell lines (Figure 7H). These results further support the essential role of AKT activation in mediating MAPK4-dependent PCa cell growth.

Concerted activation of AKT and GATA2/AR signaling is sufficient to promote PCa growth and castration resistance. Since AKT and GATA2/AR signaling pathways appeared to work concertedly downstream of MAPK4, we next investigated whether simultaneous activation of AKT (expression of AKT1[DD]) and GATA2 overexpression in the absence of ectopic MAPK4 overexpression promotes PCa growth and castration resistance. While expression of AKT1(DD) or GATA2 alone exhibited some activities, the coexpression of both substantially enhanced LNCaP cell growth (Figure 7H). Furthermore, while GATA2 growth-promoting activity was markedly reduced in engineered LNCaP cells cultured in 5% CSS deprived of androgen, coexpression of AKT1(DD) and GATA2 was sufficient to induce robust proliferation under the same condition (Figure 7H). These data support that the concerted activation of AKT and GATA2/AR signaling is sufficient to promote PCa growth and castration resistance. Finally, ectopic overexpression of GATA2 or AKT1(DD) alone was sufficient to mostly rescue the growth of the MAPK4-knockdown VCaP cells (Figure 7I). These data suggest that the remaining MAPK4 activity in the MAPK4-knockdown VCaP cells may be sufficient to support VCaP cell growth once supplemented with either GATA2 or AKT1 activation.

MAPK4 promotes PCa xenograft growth and castration resistance, and its expression correlates with AR activation in human CRPC tissues. We further investigated MAPK4 regulation of prostate xenograft tumor growth and castration resistance in vivo. We first performed xenograft studies using the LNCaP-iMAPK4 cells in both intact and castrated SCID mice. Dox-induced MAPK4 overexpression greatly enhanced LNCaP xenograft growth in the intact mice, confirming the potent tumor-promoting activity of MAPK4 in PCa in vivo (Figure 8A). Furthermore, while only 4 of 9 control LNCaP xenografts formed detectable tumors in the castrated SCID mice 9 weeks after inoculation, MAPK4 overexpression both increased the tumor incidence to 100% and promoted the growth of these tumors (Figure 8B). Conversely, Dox-induced knockdown of MAPK4 greatly inhibited LAPC4 xenograft growth in vivo (Figure 8C). Western blot analysis confirmed the association of MAPK4 expression with GATA2, AR, and AKT activation in these tumors (Figure 8E).

Figure 8 MAPK4 promotes prostate tumor growth and its expression correlates with AR activation in human CRPC. Dox-induced overexpression of MAPK4 promotes LNCaP xenograft growth in (A) intact SCID mice and (B) castrated SCID mice. (C) Dox-induced knockdown of MAPK4 inhibits LAPC4 xenograft growth in SCID mice. 2 × 106 of LNCaP-iMAPK4, LNCaP-iCtrl, LAPC4-iNT, or LAPC4-ishMAPK4 cells were injected into the lateral flanks (SubQ) of intact or castrated SCID mice (iCtrl or iNT on the left side; iMAPK4 or ishMAPK4 on the right side). Mice began receiving Dox (0.2 mg/mL for LNCaP and 4 mg/mL for LAPC4 xenografts) in 10% sucrose in drinking water on the day of xenograft implantation. Tumors were harvested as indicated. (D) Dox-induced knockdown of MAPK4 inhibits the growth of previously established 22Rv1 xenograft tumors in castrated SCID mice. A quantity of 2 × 106 22Rv1-iNT or 22Rv1-ishMAPK4 cells were injected into the lateral flanks (SubQ) of castrated SCID mice (iNT on the left side; ishMAPK4 on the right side). Mice began receiving Dox (4 mg/ml) in 10% sucrose in drinking water when tumors grow into about 100 mm3. Tumors were harvested as indicated. iMAPK4 and iCtrl: Dox-inducible expression of MAPK4 or control. ishMAPK4 and iNT: Dox-inducible knockdown of MAPK4 or nontargeting control. Data represent mean ± SEM. P values determined by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. *P ≤ 0.05. **P ≤ 0.01. ***P ≤ 0.001. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. (E) Western blots on an independent set of LAPC4-iNT or LAPC4-ishMAPK4 tumors (a repeated study of panel C). Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. (F) MAPK4 mRNA expression correlates with AR activation status in human CRPC tissues.

Finally, to probe how knockdown of MAPK4 affects the growth of previously established CRPC tumors, we performed xenograft studies using the 22Rv1-ishMAPK4 cells and the control 22Rv1-iNT cells on castrated SCID mice. After xenografts grew into about 100 mm3, the mice began to receive 4 mg/mL Dox in drinking water to induce knockdown of MAPK4 in the 22Rv1-ishMAPK4 tumors but not in the control 22Rv1-iNT tumors. Knockdown of MAPK4 again greatly inhibited the growth of these previously established CRPC xenograft tumors (Figure 8D). Altogether, these data support a critical role of MAPK4 in driving PCa growth and castration resistance in vivo.

AR activation in human PCa tissues is subjected to complex regulation, including circulating/intratumor steroid levels, steroid synthesis/metabolism (43–46), AR amplification/overexpression/mutation (47–49), AR splice variants (36–41), AR coactivators/corepressors (50), protein kinases (31, 51–56), and tumor microenvironment (57). To enhance our ability to detect the impact of MAPK4 on AR activation in human PCa, we specifically analyzed CRPC from patients in whom circulating steroid levels and ligand-induced AR activation were reduced. Analysis of the gene expression profile of laser-captured PCa cells from nonneuroendocrine CRPC tissues of deceased patients (58) confirmed a positive correlation between MAPK4 expression and the expression of AR targets KLK2, PSA/KLK3, the Nelson AR signature (59), and the TCGA AR signature (http://software.broadinstitute.org/gsea/msigdb/cards/NELSON_RESPONSE_TO_ANDROGEN_UP.html) (Figure 8F). Altogether, these data support a positive impact of MAPK4 activation on AR in human PCa.