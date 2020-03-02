Kidney to bone via bedside to bench…and back?

Commentary 10.1172/JCI135213
1Division of Nephrology, Department of Medicine, and
2Duke Clinical Research Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, North Carolina, USA.
Address correspondence to: Myles Wolf, 2 Genome Court, Room 1009, Durham, North Carolina 27710, USA. Phone: 919.684.8703; Email: myles.wolf@duke.edu.
Find articles by Grabner, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |
Find articles by Wolf, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
First published February 17, 2020 - More info
The rapid rise in circulating fibroblast growth factor 23 (FGF23) associated with kidney injury results in calcitriol deficiency, altered calcium homeostasis, and secondary hyperparathyroidism, and may contribute to cardiovascular complications and death. However, the mechanisms of increased FGF23 in states of kidney injury remain unclear. In this issue of the JCI, Simic et al. screened plasma taken from the renal vein of patients undergoing cardiac catheterization and identified glycerol-3-phosphate (G-3-P) as the most significant correlate of simultaneous arterial FGF23 levels. When G-3-P was administered to mice, FGF23 production increased in bone. In a series of elegant mouse studies, the authors discovered a pathway linking increased G-3-P to increased FGF23 via increases in lysophosphatidic acid (LPA), which activates the LPA receptor 1 in FGF23-secreting cells in the bone and bone marrow. Although the authors present human data that broadly support the results from the mouse models, further research is needed to determine whether targeting the G-3-P/FGF23 pathway has the potential to modify FGF23-related complications in the clinic.
