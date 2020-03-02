Glycerol-3-phosphate is an FGF23 regulator derived from the injured kidney

Human renal arteriovenous sampling. Details on this protocol have been published previously (16). We recruited consecutive patients referred to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory for right and left heart catheterization. During the procedure, plasma was sampled from catheters placed in the ostium of a renal vein and the abdominal aorta. All patients were fasting, and all samples were obtained prior to coronary artery catheterization and administration of iodinated contrast dye. eGFR for study participants was calculated using the Modification of Diet in Renal Disease (MDRD) equation (48). Arterial and renal venous plasma samples from 17 individuals were used for metabolomic profiling and measurement of iFGF23; proteomics analysis was performed on samples obtained from 16 of the 17 study subjects.

Proteomics. Proteomic profiling was performed with 50 μL plasma as previously described using the SOMAscan single-stranded DNA aptamer–based platform (1.3 k assay; SomaLogic) (49). All assays were performed using SOMAscan reagents (SomaLogic) according to the manufacturer’s detailed protocol. The median intra-assay coefficients of variation (CV) were calculated from inclusion of replicated pooled plasma calibrator samples on each assay plate, and was 4% and 2.5% across the 2 plates (96-well format) used for this study. The median inter-assay CV were calculated using replicate quality control plasma samples included across the 2 plates, and was 3%.

Metabolomics. Metabolites were assayed as previously described (50). In brief, sugars, sugar phosphates, organic acids, bile acids, nucleotides, and other anionic polar metabolites including G-3-P were measured in 30 μL plasma (or tissue homogenate) using hydrophilic interaction liquid chromatography (LC) and multiple reaction monitoring in the negative ion mode on a 5500 QTRAP MS (SCIEX). Amino acids, amines, acylcarnitines, nucleotides, and other cationic polar metabolites were measured in 10 μL plasma using hydrophilic interaction LC coupled with nontargeted, positive ion mode MS analysis on an Exactive Plus Orbitrap MS (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Lipids were measured in 10 μL plasma using C8 chromatography and nontargeted, positive ion mode MS analysis on an Exactive Plus Orbitrap Mass Spectrometer. Identification of known metabolites was achieved by matching retention times and mass/charge ratio (m/z) to synthetic mixtures of reference compounds and characterized pooled plasma reference samples.

LPA measurement in human plasma. LPA for renal arteriovenous samples was measured in 50 μL plasma by the Mass Spectrometry Laboratory at National Jewish Health (Denver, Colorado, USA) (51). In brief, LC-MS was performed with a 6500 QTRAP (SCIEX) hybrid triple quadrupole/ion trap mass spectrometer in the negative ion mode, coupled with chromatography on an Ascentis Express C8 column (75 × 2.1 mm, 2.7 μm; MilliporeSigma).

Human AKI case-control study. We analyzed samples from a case-control study of 26 individuals who underwent cardiac surgery, with patients and controls matched by age (±10 years), sex, and baseline eGFR (±5 mL/min/1.73 m2). AKI was defined as a doubling of serum creatinine or need for renal replacement therapy. Patients were recruited from Brigham and Women’s Hospital between August 2007 and March 2012. In brief, the inclusion and exclusion criteria were chosen to capture patients at high risk of AKI and other adverse outcomes after cardiac surgery. Inclusion criteria were a baseline eGFR of 30 mL/min or less per 1.73 m2 or any 2 of the following: a baseline eGFR of 31–60 mL/min per 1.73 m2, diabetes mellitus, left ventricular ejection fraction of 40% or less, previous cardiac surgery, combined coronary artery bypass/valve procedure, urgent procedure, and preoperative intra-aortic balloon pump implantation. Exclusion criteria were preoperative AKI (defined as a 0.3 mg/dL rise in serum creatinine over 24 hours or a 0.5 mg/dL rise over 48 hours), recent aminoglycoside use, serum creatinine level above 4.5 mg/dL, end-stage renal disease requiring dialysis, renal transplantation, and pregnancy. Plasma aliquots were collected and stored at –80°C within 2 hours of collection. G-3-P was measured in plasma samples obtained preoperatively and immediately postoperatively (at the end of cardiopulmonary bypass); iFGF23 was additionally measured on postoperative day 1 (~24 hours after cardiopulmonary bypass).

Mice. C57Bl/6J and CD-1 mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. Lpar1–/+ mice were generated in-house (52, 53); because of low fertility, these mice were backcrossed for 5 generations with CD-1 mice before in-house generation of Lpar1–/– mice. Fgf23fl/fl Dmp1-Cre+ mice were generated by breeding DMP1-Cre mice (17) with floxed Fgf23 mice carrying loxP sequences flanking exon 1 of the Fgf23 gene. The floxed Fgf23 gene allele was generated by using a gene-targeting vector on the pNT1.1 plasmid backbone (GenBank: JN935771.1) that included a 9.7-kb target region around exons 1 and 2 of the Fgf23 gene (BAC clone RP23-8L20) along with 2 loxP sites flanking exon 1, an insertion of a 1.9-kb flippase recognition target–flanked (FRT-flanked) neomycin (Neo) cassette immediately at the 5′-end of the second loxP site (loxP no. 2), and a thymidine kinase (TK) cassette at the 3′-end of exon 2. After linearization by I-Ceu1 restriction enzyme digestion, the targeting vector was injected into 129S6/B6 hybrid G4 embryonic stem (ES) cells by members of the Transgenic Resources Program at the Department of Comparative Medicine of the University of Washington. Positive ES cell clones with homologous recombination events within their Fgf23 locus were injected into 129S blastocysts to produce chimeric mice. These mice were then bred with ROSA26/FLPe-transgenic mice (C57BL/6 FLP, stock 009086; The Jackson Laboratory) to remove the FRT-Neo cassette from the integrated gene allele and produce mice solely carrying the floxed Fgf23-E1 gene allele. The latter mice were backcrossed with C57BL/6 mice for 5 generations before being bred with DMP1-Cre mice. Mice (8–24 weeks of age) used in the experiments were sex- and age-matched and maintained in a specific pathogen–free environment at 25°C on a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle.

Animal experiments. G-3-P (≤300 mg/kg; MilliporeSigma), LPA (50 mg/kg; Santa Cruz Biotechnology), sodium phosphate dibasic (300 mg/kg; MilliporeSigma), G-2-P (300 mg/kg; MilliporeSigma), glycerol (300 mg/kg; MilliporeSigma), 1,25(OH) 2 D (100 ng/kg or 6 ng/g; Enzo Life Sciences), and IL-6 (1.3 μg/kg; R&D Systems) were i.p. injected into 3–10 mice per group. G-3-P dosing was substantially lower than that of the inorganic phosphate used to stimulate FGF23 production in vivo. For a mouse weighing approximately 25 g, 300 mg/kg G-3-P is approximately 7.5 mg, or approximately 39 μmol. By comparison, one study found no increase in FGF23 following a single i.v. injection of 500 μmol NaPi (54), and a separate study noted a less than 2-fold increase in FGF23 following a 1-day infusion of 960 μmol NaPi (55). The GPAT inhibitor FSG67 (Focus Biomolecules) was injected i.p. 30 minutes prior to administration of G-3-P, LPA, or vehicle at a dose of 5 mg/kg (except for IRI experiments; see below). Unless otherwise specified, the mice were sacrificed 24 hours after i.p. injection, and blood, femurs, bone marrow, and other tissues were collected for further analysis. We used a bilateral IRI model for AKI, with the control animals undergoing sham surgery (56). Under inhaled anesthesia on a temperature-controlled heating blanket, both renal pedicles were clamped for 30 minutes with vascular clips (Roboz), and then incisions were closed in 2 layers after clamp removal. For mice that underwent IRI or sham surgery, FSG67 and LPA bromophosphonate (Echelon Biosciences) were injected i.p. 30 minutes prior to surgery at a dose of 0.25 mg/kg and 50 mg/kg, respectively. Unless otherwise specified, the mice were sacrificed 24 hours after surgery, and blood, femurs, and bone marrow were collected for further analysis.

Mouse creatinine, blood urea nitrogen, and phosphate measurements. Creatinine was measured by alkaline picrate reaction and urease reaction at the Massachusetts General Hospital Animal Clinical Pathology Laboratory. Phosphate was measured by colorimetric assay (ab65622; Abcam).

Histology and immunohistochemistry. Femur histology was examined on 3-mm formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded sections stained with hematoxylin & eosin. FGF23 antibody (Immutopics, 186-206, 30-6310) was used to perform FGF23 staining of 2 consecutive femur sections.

LC-MS. G-3-P and other glycolytic metabolites were measured in mouse plasma and cell culture media using the metabolomics method for human samples described above. For mouse kidney tissue, kidney was homogenized in water (1 mg:4 μL ratio), and for mouse bone marrow, the entire femoral bone marrow was homogenized in 200 μL water; homogenates were then treated as plasma for LC-MS analyses. For LPA measurement of mouse samples, mouse plasma was extracted with 100% methanol at a 1:5 ratio, and bone marrow (prepared by cutting femoral epiphyses and flushing with ice-cold PBS) was centrifuged and reconstituted in 1 mL 100% methanol. For LPA measurement of cell culture samples, cells were extracted with 800 μL 100% methanol per 6-well plate. Mouse and cell culture sample methanol extracts were then evaporated and reconstituted in 50 μL 100% methanol, and 10 μL of this reconstituted sample was separated using a 100 × 2.1 mm Acquity UPLC C8 column, and the peak for LPA 18:1 (transition 435.1/152.9) was monitored in the negative ion mode on a TSQ Quantiva Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). For creatinine measurement in the human AKI cohort, 10 μL human plasma was extracted with 90 μL 80% methanol containing creatinine-d3 (MilliporeSigma) and separated using a 150 × 2 mm and 3-μm Atlantis HILIC Column (Waters), and the peaks for creatinine (transition 114.1/44) and creatinine-d3 (transition 117.1/47) were monitored in the positive ion mode on TSQ Quantiva Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer.

Cell lines and experiments. Primary stromal progenitor cells were isolated from the bone marrow of femurs from C57Bl/6J mice and then cultured as previously described (57). A purified population of stromal progenitor cells was obtained 3 weeks after the initiation of culture and differentiated toward osteoblasts using 0.1 mM dexamethasone and 50 mM ascorbate acid with 10% FBS and 1% antibiotic for 2 weeks (58). Primary osteoblasts, with or without Gpat 1-4 knockdowns, were treated with 10 μM G-3-P (MilliporeSigma) and 10 nM 1,25(OH) 2 D (Enzo Life Sciences) for 24 hours prior to analysis. For differentiation experiments, primary stromal progenitor cells were treated with either 10 μM G-2-P or G-3-P in addition to 0.1 mM dexamethasone and 50 mM ascorbic acid for a total of 3 weeks, and colonies were stained with alkaline phosphatase (MilliporeSigma) to detect CFU, or alizarin red (MilliporeSigma) to detect mineralization, as previously described (59, 60). Ocy454 cells were grown from a single subclone (22, 61). Cells were passaged in α-MEM supplemented with 10% heat-inactivated FBS and 1% antibiotics (penicillin-streptomycin; Fungizone) at 33°C in 5% CO 2 . Cells were plated at 50,000 cells/mL and allowed to reach confluency at 33°C (typically in 2–3 days) prior to transfer to a 37°C environment. Experiments were performed on cells cultured at 37°C for 7 days. Ocy454 cells, with or without gene deletions, were treated with 1, 10, and 100 μM LPA (Santa Cruz Biotechnology) and 10 nM 1,25(OH) 2 D for 24 hours (unless otherwise specified) prior to analysis. All cells were switched to 2% FBS media 24 hours prior to treatments. IMCD3 cells (American Type Culture Collection [ATCC]) were seeded at 200,000 cells per well in 6-well plates and incubated overnight. The following day, IMCD3 cells were washed once with 2 mL pyruvate-free DMEM (D5671; MilliporeSigma), and then the media were changed to 2 mL pyruvate-free DMEM containing 10% dialyzed FBS, penicillin-streptomycin, and 2 mM l-glutamine premixed with 200 nM rotenone or 0.1% DMSO. Media were collected for analysis after 24 hours. Opossum kidney (OK) cells (ATCC) were seeded at 100,000 cells per well in a 6-well plate and incubated overnight. The following day, cells were treated with 10 ng/mL FGF23 (R&D Systems) for 2 or 24 hours, and media were collected for analysis.

Flow cytometric analysis and sorting. Bone marrow cells were collected from the femurs and tibiae of C57Bl/6J mice 24 hours after treatment with G-3-P or vehicle. Total bone marrow cells were isolated by crushing the femurs and tibiae and filtering cells through a 40-μm nylon mesh. Samples destined for the purification of hematopoietic cells (CD45+TER119–) were processed by density gradient centrifugation (Ficoll-Paque Plus; GE Healthcare) to isolate mononuclear cells. Samples destined for the purification of nonhematopoietic stromal cells (CD45–TER119–) were enriched for nonhematopoietic cells via negative selection. Here, total cells were labeled with biotinylated CD45.2 (clone 104) and TER119 (clone TER119) antibodies (BioLegend), which were then coupled to streptavidin-coated microbeads (Miltenyi Biotec) and passed over a magnetic column (LD; Miltenyi Biotec) for removal of labeled cells. The cells from both samples were fluorescence labeled (anti–CD45.2-APC and anti–Ter119-PE antibodies; BioLegend). Purified hematopoietic cells and purified stromal cells were isolated on a BD FACSAria 3. Flow cytometric analysis was performed using FlowJo software. Total RNA was isolated from sorted cells (RNAeasy Micro; QIAGEN), reverse transcribed into cDNA (SuperScript IV; Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and then used for quantitative PCR (qPCR).

GPAT knockdown. shRNA lentivirus particles for Gpat1-4 were purchased from Origene (catalogs TL500848V, TL517838V, TL506938V, and TL512820V) and were transduced in HEK293T cells on a pLKO.1-puro (Addgene, plasmid 8453) backbone. Viral packaging was performed in 293T cells using standard protocols (http://www.broadinstitute.org/rnai/public/resources/protocols). Primary osteoblasts were exposed to lentivirus particles (MOI = 1) overnight in the presence of polybrene (5 μg/mL). Cells were subsequently selected with puromycin (2 μg/mL) and maintained in selection medium throughout the duration of the experiment.

Lpar1, Lpar4, and Vdr deletion. CRISPR/Cas9-mediated gene deletions were performed using the sgRNA targeting sequences listed in Supplemental Table 4. First, Ocy454 cells were stably transduced with a blasticidin resistance–conferring Cas9-expressing lentivirus. sgRNA sequences were subcloned into lentiGuide-Puro (Addgene plasmid 52963) (62). Ocy454 cells were transfected with this plasmid using Fugene HD (Promega; 1 μg plasmid per well of a 6-well plate). Lentivirus particles were produced in HEK293T cells as described above. Cells were exposed to lentivirus particles (MOI = 1) overnight at 33°C in the presence of polybrene (5 μg/mL). Media were then changed, and puromycin (2 μg/mL) and blasticidin (4 μg/mL) were added. Cells were maintained in selection medium throughout the duration of the experiment.

FGF23 and klotho ELISA. For the renal arteriovenous samples, plasma iFGF23 levels were measured by the Kainos ELISA, and plasma klotho levels were measured by DuoSet ELISA (R&D Systems) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. All other plasma and cell lysate iFGF23 and cFGF23 levels were measured by the respective Immutopics ELISAs according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

qPCR. Total RNA was extracted from cultured cells using RNeasy (QIAGEN) following the manufacturer’s instructions. For long bone RNA isolation, mice were euthanized, and femurs were rapidly dissected on ice. Soft tissue was removed and epiphyses cut. Bone marrow cells were then removed by serial flushing with ice-cold PBS. TRIzol (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) was added, and samples were frozen at –80°C and then homogenized. For bone marrow RNA, flushed bone marrow was spun down and homogenized with TRIzol. RNA was then extracted according to the manufacturer’s instructions. For cDNA synthesis, 1 μg RNA was used for the synthesis reactions according to the manufacturer’s instructions (PrimeScript RT; Takara). SYBR Green–based qPCR detection was performed using FastStart Universal SYBR Green (Roche) on a StepOne Plus Thermocycler (Applied Biosystems). The PCR primer sequences are listed in Supplemental Table 4.

Immunoblotting. Whole-cell lysates were prepared using RIPA buffer with protease inhibitors (Pierce, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Bone marrow from femurs and tibiae of C57Bl/6J mice was flushed in RIPA buffer with protease inhibitors. Bone marrow–free femurs and tibiae were homogenized into a fine powder in liquid nitrogen using a porcelain mortar and pestle and then transferred into RIPA buffer with protease inhibitors. After three 30-second sonications, the samples were centrifuged at 13,000 × g for 10 minutes, and the supernatants were collected. Lysates (15–20 μg cellular protein) were separated by SDS-PAGE, and proteins were transferred onto nitrocellulose membranes. Membranes were blocked with 5% milk in TBST and incubated with FGF23 (186-206, 21-6310; Immutopics), LPAR1 (PA1-1041; Thermo Fisher Scientific), LPAR4 (ab183076; Abcam), VDR (ab8756; Abcam), or GPAT2 (10299-378; VWR International) antibodies overnight at 4°C. The next day, the membranes were washed and incubated with the appropriate HRP-coupled secondary antibodies, and signals were detected with ECL (Pierce, Thermo Fisher Scientific). All immunoblots were repeated at least twice, with comparable results.

ChIP analysis. ChIP analysis of 107 Ocy454 cells was performed with a Magna Chip Kit (MilliporeSigma) using a VDR antibody (Abcam) and IgG. The primer sequences are listed in Supplemental Table 4. qPCR was performed to amplify immunoprecipitated genomic fragments, and data are presented as the fold enrichment relative to IgG-associated DNA.Statistics. For the initial screen of renal venous plasma samples, Pearson’s correlation coefficients between venous metabolites and proteins and arterial iFGF23 were calculated on log-transformed data, because the raw data did not show normal distributions. Statistical significance was set at a P value of less than 9.6 × 10–6, adjusting for the total 5229 measurements (1317 proteins, 300 known metabolites, and 3612 unknown peaks by LC-MS). For other analyses, we performed an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test or 1- or 2-way ANOVA, depending on the number of groups analyzed, with significance defined as a P value of less than 0.05.

Study approval. The human renal arteriovenous sampling study protocol was approved by the IRB of the Massachusetts General Hospital and adhered to Declaration of Helsinki principles, and all participants provided written informed consent prior to inclusion in the study. The human AKI case-control study protocol was approved by the IRB of Brigham and Women’s Hospital and adhered to Declaration of Helsinki principles, and all participants provided written informed consent prior to inclusion in the study. Mouse studies were approved by the IACUC of Massachusetts General Hospital, UCSF, and the San Francisco Veterans Affair Health Care System and were conducted under their guidelines.