Dynamic single-cell RNA sequencing identifies immunotherapy persister cells following PD-1 blockade

Cell lines and primary cultures. MC38 murine colon adenocarcinoma cells were provided by Gordon Freeman (Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, DFCI) in 2015 under a material transfer agreement (MTA) from Jeffrey Schlom of the National Cancer Institute (NCI, Bethesda, Maryland, USA). CT26, LLC, and B16 cells were purchased from ATCC in 2015; 4T1 cells were purchased in 2016. ID8 and CMT167 cells were purchased from MilliporeSigma in 2016 and 2017, respectively. MC38 cells for in vivo experiments performed at Novartis Institute for Biomedical Research (Novartis) were received from the NCI (Rockville, Maryland, USA) under MTA 38699-15. All cells were routinely tested for mycoplasma and found to be free of contamination.

Murine in vivo experiments. Thawed syngeneic cancer cells were cultured for 3 passages in DMEM (MC38) or RPMI (CT26) supplemented with 10% FBS (Gemini Bioproducts). A cell aliquot was stained with acridine orange/propidium iodide (Nexcelom), and cell counts were performed prior to implantation using the Nexcelom Cellometer K2 image cytometer. For the MDOTS studies, MC38 or CT26 cells (5 × 105 cells/mouse in 100 μL), resuspended in FBS-free media, were s.c. injected in the upper right dorsal flank of 8–12-week-old female C57BL/6 albino mice (The Jackson Laboratory, RRID:IMSR_JAX:000058) or BALB/c mice (The Jackson Laboratory, RRID:IMSR_JAX:000651), respectively. After the first week, postinjection tumor volumes were measured 3–4 times per week. Tumors were collected 2 to 3 weeks after implantation before they reached 600 mm3 (MC38) or 350 mm3 (CT26), or for humane reasons per IACUC regulations.

For in vivo therapeutic studies at Novartis, MC38 cells were thawed and cultured for 1 week prior to implant in DMEM supplemented with 10% heat-inactivated FBS; 10 mM HEPES; 1 mM sodium pyruvate; and 1× NEAA, during which they were split approximately 2–3 times. Next, 1 × 106 MC38 cells/mouse were s.c. implanted on the upper-right dorsal flank of 5–7-week-old female C57BL/6 mice (Charles River Laboratories, RRID:MGI:5658459). When tumor volume reached approximately 100 mm3, mice were randomized by a computer using a Novartis program to control (isotype + vehicle) or treatment groups (monotherapy with anti–mouse PD-1, LCL161, or combination therapy with anti–PD-1 and LCL161); 17 mice were randomized per group. The vehicle control (30% 0.1 N HCL, 70% sodium acetate, pH 4.63) and LCL161 (50 mg/kg) were administered orally once a week in 2 split doses (7 hours apart). Isotype control (mIgG1, 10 mg/kg; (Novartis, clone MOPC-21), and anti–mouse PD-1 (10 mg/kg; (Novartis, clone 1D2) were i.v. administered once a week. The group with the combination regimen received anti–PD-1 therapy and LCL161 concurrently. The treatment was continued for 4 consecutive weeks except for 6 mice in the control, anti–PD-1, and combination groups (7 mice in LCL161 group), which were euthanized on days 7–8 to study treatment-related tumor changes. For the CT26 therapeutic study performed at DFCI, 0.25 × 106 CT26 cells/mouse were s.c. implanted on the right flank of 8-week-old female BALB/cJ mice (The Jackson Laboratory). On day 9 after implantation, animals were randomized into the 4 treatment groups with n = 7–8 mice/group, based on tumor volume using Studylog software as vehicle control (30% 0.1 N HCl, 70% sodium acetate, pH 4.63 + rat IgG2a; Bio X Cell, clone 2A3), LCL161 (50 mg/kg orally once a week in 2 split doses; Novartis), anti–mouse PD-1 (10 mg/kg i.v. once a week; Bio X Cell, clone RMP1-14) or the combination of LCL161 and anti–PD-1 for 3 weekly treatments.

In therapeutic studies, the tumor volume was measured 2–3 times per week (length × width) with a digital caliper. The tumor volume was determined using the formula ([l × w2] × 3.14159)/6. Body weight was recorded at the same time. Survival endpoint was defined as either tumor volume exceeding 1000 mm3 or if the tumors became necrotic and mice were humanely euthanized. Mice with no measurable tumors, defined as complete responders, were followed for 55 days (MC38 model) or 71 days (CT26 model).

Spheroid preparation and microfluidic culture. MDOTS preparation and microfluidic culture (AIM Biotech) were performed as described previously (19, 52). Briefly, fresh tumor specimens were first minced using sterile forceps and a scalpel, followed by resuspension in DMEM (MC38) or RPMI (CT26) media containing 100 U/mL collagenase type IV (Life Technologies). Samples were resuspended in fresh media and strained sequentially through 100 μM and 40 μM filters to obtain S2 (40–100 μM) spheroid fraction. Finally, the mixture of S2 with type 1 rat tail collagen (Corning) was cultured in 3D microfluidic culture devices in the presence of the media. Treatments were performed by diluting drugs in full media and adding 300 μL to each well of the device. The treatments consisted of αPD-1 (10 μg/mL; Bio X Cell, clone RMP1-14), IgG2a (10 μg/mL; Bio X Cell, clone 2A3), αCD8a (10 μg/mL; Bio X Cell, clone 53-6.7), αIFN-γ (10 μg/mL; Bio X Cell, clone R4-6A2), IL-6 (100 ng/mL; R&D Systems, 406-ML), TNF-α (10-100 ng/mL; R&D Systems, 410-MT), and/or LCL161 (500 nM; Novartis).

Live/dead staining and quantification. Viability staining was performed by loading microfluidic devices with Hoechst 33342 and propidium iodide (Invitrogen) diluted in full media to the final concentrations of 10 μg/mL and 1 μg/mL, respectively. The dyes were incubated in the microfluidic device for 30 minutes in a 37°C incubator with 5% CO 2 . Images were captured on a Nikon Eclipse 80i fluorescence microscope equipped with ProScan III-controlled Z-stack and linear stage (Prior), and Zyla 5.5 sCMOS camera (Andor). Image capture and analysis were performed using NIS-Elements AR software package. The whole well area was acquired using stitching of 4 fields of view captured with 4× objective. Three planes of focus 50 μm apart were acquired and an extended depth-of-focus image was generated. Live/dead measurements were done by quantifying total Hoechst-stained and dead propidium iodide–stained cell areas.

Immunofluorescence staining and cytokine analysis of microfluidic devices. For immunofluorescence studies, MC38 MDOTS in triplicate wells at day 6 of the culture with either IgG, αPD-1, or IL-6 were washed directly in the devices with PBS and blocked with 1% BSA in PBS for 15 minutes at room temperature. Directly conjugated antibodies were anti–mouse CD45-Alexa Fluor 647 (BioLegend, clone 30-F11; shown in green for better visualization), anti–mouse CD90.2-PE (BioLegend, clone 30-H12), and anti–mouse Ly6a/e (Sca-1)-PE (BioLegend, clone D7). Antibodies were diluted 1:50 in 10 μg/mL solution of Hoechst 33342 in PBS and loaded into microfluidic devices for a 45-minute incubation at room temperature in the dark. Spheroids were washed twice with PBS with 0.1% Tween 20 followed by PBS. Images were captured and whole-well image acquisition was performed as described in Live/dead staining and quantification. For Sca-1 fluorescence quantification of tumor cells, we manually placed regions of interest (ROI) frames in the areas containing only CD45– cells. In these areas, mean Sca-1 fluorescence intensity was measured in all ROIs. The total number of ROIs was greater than 1000 for each treatment condition. Cytokine analysis of CM from MDOTS at the end of the experiment was performed using a Bio-plex pro mouse cytokine 23-plex assay (Bio-Rad), MILLIPLEX MAP mouse cytokine/chemokine magnetic bead panel premixed 32-plex (MilliporeSigma), or V-PLEX mouse TNF-α kit (MSD).

Bulk RNA-Seq from microfluidic devices. After treatment in the microfluidic devices, cells were lysed directly from the devices, and RNA was isolated using the Agencourt RNAdvance tissue isolation kit (with DNAse). RNA libraries were prepared from 250 ng total RNA using the Illumina exome capture kit per the manufacturer’s instructions. RNA-Seq was performed per the standard protocols at the DFCI Molecular Biology Core Facilities (Illumina NextSeq 500). A sample-to-sample correlation heatmap was generated using VIPER (visualization Pipeline for RNA-Seq analysis) and displayed hierarchical clustering of Spearman rank correlations across samples. Differential expression analysis of bulk RNA-Seq files was then performed using the R package DESeq2 (53). Volcano plots were generated using R with a log 2 fold-change cutoff of 1.5 and an adjusted P value cutoff of 1 × 10–10. Pathway analysis of bulk RNA-Seq was performed using the DESeq2 results and run through the R package ClusterProfiler, using the Hallmark GeneSets from MSigDB (Broad Institute) (54). Plots of running enrichment score were generated with R.

scRNA-Seq of tumors treated in microfluidic devices and in vivo. MC38 MDOTS were isolated from the microfluidic device on day 6 of treatment after a 15-minute collagenase treatment. The spheroids were then treated with trypsin in a 37°C incubator for 5 minutes to obtain single-cell suspensions. The viable tumor cells were isolated via FACS, washed, and assessed for viability. For residual MC38 tumors after in vivo treatment, an additional step with FACS for CD45/CD90 double-positive and double-negative populations was performed. The cells from MDOTS or residual in vivo MC38 tumors were loaded onto a 10x chromium instrument (10x Genomics) per the manufacturer’s instructions. ScRNA libraries were generated using the single cell 3′ reagent kit (10x Genomics) per the user guide. Quality control of the completed libraries was performed using a bioanalyzer high sensitivity DNA kit (Agilent) and then sequenced using the Illumina NextSeq 500 platform.

The raw sequencing reads were processed using the 10x Genomics CellRanger bioinformatics pipeline v3.0.2. The assembled matrix was then fed into the standard workflow of the R package, Seurat v2.1.0. Genes that were expressed in at least 3 cells, and only cells that expressed at least 200 genes, were kept for downstream processing. Additionally, cells expressing more than 7000 genes and cells with more than 18% of UMIs mapping to mitochondrial genes were removed from the analysis. All the samples were prepared and sequenced together on the same platform.

The filtered matrix was log-normalized using global scaling in Seurat. UMI and mitochondrial transcript content were used as regression parameters. The normalized matrix was scaled and centered gene-wise, and then underwent dimensionality reduction using principal component analysis (PCA) on the highly varying genes. After visual inspection of the PCA elbow plot, the top 18 PCs were chosen for further analysis. Clustering was performed on the chosen PCs using the shared nearest neighbor algorithm in Seurat with default parameters. A t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE) map was computed and plotted using the RunTSNE and TSNEPlot modules of Seurat. Cluster differential expression analysis was performed in Seurat using the FindMarkers command using the Wilcoxon rank sum test without thresholds. To further characterize these clusters, pathway analysis was carried out using the ClusterProfiler R package. FDR correction was done using Benjamini-Hochberg method. To estimate pathway scores for single cells, the z normalized expression values for pathway genes in each cell were summed. Scores using this method correlated highly with those generated using the AUCell R package (data not shown). Pathway scores were then added to the MetaData slot of Seurat objects (55).

E-M+ signature was generated using specific Hallmark pathway EMT genes that were upregulated by bulk RNA-Seq analysis in αPD-1–treated MC38 MDOTS. We used the statistical threshold of log 2 fold change of more than 0.5 or less than –0.5 and –log 10 -adjusted P value greater than 50 for evaluation of differentially enriched genes in E-M+ cells. Candidate genes for further evaluation were selected based on biological plausibility and pretest probability.

Flow cytometry and FACS. Syngeneic cancer cells in culture were examined for surface expression of Sca-1–positive cells by flow cytometry with BD Biosciences LSRFortessa and the following antibodies: Ly6a/e (Sca-1)-FITC (3:100; Thermo Fisher Scientific, clone D7) and CD44-APC (3:100; BioLegend, clone IM7). MHC class I expression was measured by evaluating surface expression of H-2Kb molecule using the pacific blue–labeled antibody (2:100; BioLegend, clone AF6-88.5). CD45 expression was determined on pre-FACS and post-FACS tumor specimens by AF488 (1:100; BioLegend, clone 30-F11) and APC-Cy7 (1:100; BioLegend, clone 30-F11) antibodies, respectively. FACS was performed with BD FACSMelody device to isolate Sca-1+ purified and Sca-1 depleted (Sca-1–) fractions by labeling MC38, CT26, LLC, and CMT167 cells with the above-mentioned Sca-1 antibody and CD44-PE-Cy7 (3:100; BioLegend, clone IM7). FlowJo v10 was used to perform analysis of flow cytometry raw data. Gating was based on forward- and side-scatter areas; positive and negative staining cell populations were determined using negative controls (rat IgG2a kappa-FITC, Thermo Fisher Scientific, clone eBR2a; rat IgG2b kappa-APC, BioLegend, clone RTK4530; rat IgG2b-PE-Cy7, BioLegend, clone RTK4530).

Coculture assay. The MC38 cell line was transduced to stably express OVA antigen from pLVX-lucOS-IRES-neo lentiviral vector (26). CD8+ T cells were isolated from 8- to 12-week-old C57BL/6-Tg (TcraTcrb)1100Mjb/J OT-I mice (The Jackson Laboratory, stock 003831) using magnetic separation and LS columns per the manufacturer’s protocol (Miltenyi Biotec, 130-049-401). OT-I T cells were activated with Dynabeads mouse T-activator CD3/CD28 beads (Life Technologies) for 24 hours before coculture. MC38-ova cells (target) were seeded in 24-well plates at a density of 50,000 cells per well in 1 mL of media and cocultured with OT-I CD8+ T cells (effector) at effector to target (E/T) ratios of 0, 0.5, 1, and 2 for 48 hours. In some experiments, LCL161 (500 nM) or DMSO control were added concurrently with OT-I T cells for 48 hours. Flow cytometry experiments were performed as described above. Viability was assessed with Live/Dead Fixable Zombie NIR (BioLegend). Dead cells were gated out before Sca-1 assessment to eliminate the possibility of nonspecific staining.

Bulk and single-cell sequencing for patient sample. The details of the MSI-H CRC patient’s case and RNA-Seq studies have been described previously (24). The comparison with other CRC patients (with both MSI-H and microsatellite-stable cancers) was performed using data from previously published data and TCGA program (56).

Human αPD-1 RNA-Seq data set. Bulk RNA-Seq data from pretreatment samples were obtained from the Riaz cohort (57). Patients were grouped into durable clinical benefit (DCB) and nondurable clinical benefit (NCB) response groups using a combination of response evaluation criteria in solid tumors (RECIST) and survival criteria. DCB patients included those who experienced complete response, partial response, or stable disease with an overall survival greater than 1 year. NCB patients included those who experienced progressive disease, stable disease with an overall survival less than 1 year, or patients with death prior to disease assessment. Gene expression data represent upper quartile normalized TPM counts. Fisher exact test was performed to evaluate enrichment in the top 10th percentile of expressers for analyzed genes of interest.

In vitro syngeneic cell cultures. Sca-1+ purified and Sca-1 depleted fractions were loaded at the same numbers and maintained in parallel in vitro cultures at 37°C in media in 6-well plates for 24 and 96 hours. Flow cytometry and cytokine/chemokine evaluation of CM were performed at the end of respective culture time points. Mouse cytokine/chemokine magnetic bead panel (MilliporeSigma, MCYTMAG-70K-PX32) was used to perform Luminex analysis of CM. The role of cytokine/chemokine supplementation on expansion of Sca-1+ population was evaluated by addition of the following cytokines at the final concentration of 100 ng/mL individually to parallel in vitro cultures on the day they were established using the same number of cells under identical conditions (except test cytokine): mouse IFN-γ (485-MI/CF), IL-6 (406-ML), LIF (8878-LF), VEGF (493-MV), G-CSF (414-CS), M-CSF (416-ML), GM-CSF (415-ML), FGF-7 (5028-KG), HGF (2207-HG) and TNF-α (410-MT); all R&D Systems). In additional experiments, LCL161 drug was added at the final concentration of 500 nM to MC38, CT26, LLC, and CMT167 cultures in the presence of TNF-α, IL-6, or both. Flow cytometry was performed after 96 hours of culture using Sca-1, CD44, and H-2Kb targeted fluorescently labeled antibodies as described above.

Whole-exome sequencing. DNA was isolated from MC38 Sca-1+ purified cells and Sca-1– cells immediately after FACS, using DNeasy blood and tissue kit (QIAGEN) per the manufacturer’s instructions. Whole-exome sequencing was performed by GeneWiz (Illumina HiSeq 2X150PE). On average, 39 million 150 bp paired-end reads were generated for each sample, which were first checked for quality control, and then the adapters were trimmed. Reads were first mapped to the mouse genome (MGSCv37). The genome analysis toolkit (GATK) Best Practices workflow was used for variant calling followed by hard filtering on raw variants. Filtered SNP variants detected were annotated using SnpEff v.4.3i. Additional variant filtering was performed to remove known common variants. This was performed using the SnipSift v.4.3i package against dbSNP (v150), ExAC, and dbNSFP_3.5c databases. For 38,549 SNPs, the coverage of reads calculated for each SNP and those SNPs with coverage smaller than 10× were filtered out. For the remaining SNPs, additional filtering was performed for removing putative germline variants by comparing with C57BL_6NJ_R SNPs provided by Wellcome Sanger Institute (58). As a result, 2260 SNPs were selected for calculating the correlation between samples using BAMixChecker (59). Additionally, the previously characterized 7 exclusive somatic variations of the MC38 cell line were examined in all the samples (60).

Quantitative PCR with reverse transcription. MC38 Sca-1+ purified cells were cultured for 6 hours and subsequently stimulated with mouse TNF-α (100 ng/mL) at 37°C for 2 or 6 hours in parallel. The cells were washed with PBS and then extracted from 6-well plates using RLT Buffer supplemented with β-mercaptoethanol (QIAGEN RNeasy Mini Kit) and cell lifter (Corning). RNA isolation was performed per the manufacturer’s instructions. RT2 Profiler PCR array mouse apoptosis kit (QIAGEN) was used to profile differential expression of 84 genes simultaneously in MC38 Sca-1+ cells on stimulation with TNF-α compared with no stimulation (control media). RT-qPCR was performed using Applied Biosystems StepOne Plus Real-Time PCR system, and data were analyzed in GeneGlobe Data Analysis Center. The results for Birc2 (forward primer, Fwd:5′-AGTAGATTTGCACATTCGTCACC-3′; reverse primer, Rev:5′-AGAATTAAGAGGGCTAGAGCACA-3′) and Birc3 (Fwd:5′-TGAAGAGTGCTGACACCTTTG-3′; Rev:5′-GGAAAAGCTGAATACGTGGACAA-3′) gene expression were validated subsequently by repeating the experiments twice. Additionally, the results of bulk RNA-Seq from MC38 MDOTS were validated by evaluating expression of Snai1 (Fwd:5′-CACACGCTGCCTTGTGTCT-3′; Rev:5′-GGTCAGCAAAAGCACGGTT-3′), Socs3 (Fwd:5′-ATGGTCACCCACAGCAAGTTT-3′; Rev:5′-TCCAGTAGAATCCGCTCTCCT-3′), Mmp2 (Fwd:5′-CAAGTTCCCCGGCGATGTC-3′; Rev:5′-TTCTGGTCAAGGTCACCTGTC-3′) and Lif (Fwd:5′-ATTGTGCCCTTACTGCTGCTG-3′; Rev:5′-GCCAGTTGATTCTTGATCTGGT-3′) genes among αPD-1– versus IgG-treated MC38 MDOTS by RT-qPCR analysis, as described before (19). The relative level of gene expression was normalized using the level of mouse 36B4 (Fwd:5′-AGATTCGGGATATGCTGTTG-3′; Rev:5′- CGGGTCCTAGACCAGTGTTC-3′).

Immunofluorescence staining of in vivo tumors. First, 5 μM FFPE MC38 tumor slides were deparaffinized and placed in a pressure cooker in antigen retrieval citrate (pH 6.0) buffer for 30 minutes at 115°C, followed by 15 minutes at 90°C. Slides were cooled for 30 minutes at room temperature and were then placed in Shandon Sequenza (Thermo Fisher Scientific) slide rack for immunostaining. Slides were first blocked with 1% BSA for 30 minutes. Anti–mouse Ly-6A/E (1:50; BioLegend, clone D7) was added to the cover plates and incubated overnight at 4°C. The slides were then washed 3 times with PBS with 0.1% Tween 20, incubated with Alexa Fluor 568 goat anti–rat IgG (1:100; Invitrogen, A-11077) for 30 minutes in the dark, and washed again 3 times as described above. Directly conjugated anti-mouse CD45-Alexa Fluor 647 (1:50; BioLegend, clone 30-F11) was subsequently added to the cover plates. After a 1-hour incubation in the dark, the slides were washed 4 times as described above, removed from the cover plates, rinsed in double-distilled H 2 O, and dried before Vectashield mounting medium with DAPI (Vector Laboratories) was applied. Images were captured on a Nikon Eclipse 80i fluorescence microscope as described above; 5–6 areas (2560 × 2160 px) were captured per slide using a ×40 objective. Percentage of tumor and immune cells were evaluated based on CD45 staining and nuclear morphology by a pathologist who was blinded to the treatment groups.

mRNA in situ hybridization of in vivo tumors. mRNA in situ hybridization was performed on freshly cut 5 μm FFPE tumor sections using RNAscope 2.5 HD duplex assay (Advanced Cell Diagnostics) with Snai1 probe (red) and control Huwe1 probe (green). In situ hybridization scores were generated from perinecrotic and nonnecrotic regions by a board-certified pathologist at ×400 magnification (2–5 fields of view per tumor). RNAscope analysis was performed as a modified H score with the following signal intensity grades: 0 = no staining or less than 1 dot/10 cells; 1 = 1–3 dots per tumor cell; 2 = 4–9 dots per tumor cell, none or very few dot clusters; 3 = more than 10 dots per cell; and 4 = presence of dot clusters. Snail H score was calculated by multiplying the percentage of Snail-expressing tumor cells by signal intensity grade (61).

Data deposition statement. Bulk RNA-Seq and scRNA-Seq data sets have been deposited in NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GSE160228 and GSE160400).

Statistics. All graphs and scatter plots depict mean ± SEM unless otherwise indicated. Graphs were generated and statistical analysis was performed using GraphPad Prism (v8.0) or Microsoft Excel. Statistical tests have been mentioned in figure legends where applicable. P value was considered significant at less than 0.05.

Study approval. Informed written consent to participate in DFCI/Harvard Cancer Center IRB-approved research protocols was obtained from the human subjects (24). The study was conducted per World Medical Association Declaration of Helsinki and IRB-approved protocols. All animal experiments at DFCI were performed in compliance with established ethical regulations in Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International–accredited vivarium and were approved by the IACUC. In vivo therapeutic studies at Novartis were conducted in accordance with Novartis IACUC regulations and guidelines.