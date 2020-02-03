Global warming threatens human thermoregulation and survival

As the Earth’s climate warms, hotter days and nights and heat waves are becoming more frequent and intense (1, 2, 5). Global warming is pushing the climate temperature curve toward the extreme range (5). Since the 1960s, the number of heat waves, defined as 2 or more consecutive days where temperatures exceeded historical summer (July and August) temperatures, has tripled in several US cities (6). The duration of heat waves has also increased (6). Globally, as the Arctic warms faster than the rest of the Northern Hemisphere, this will decrease the temperature gradient from the Arctic to the subtropics and tropics, disrupt the normal jet stream, and drive heat waves, droughts, wildfires, and floods (1, 2).

Large urban areas are usually warmer than surrounding rural areas because of loss of vegetation, more pavement and buildings that absorb the sun’s energy, reduced airflow in alleys, and heat generated by vehicles, air conditioners, and factories. Daytime temperatures in cities are higher than in rural surroundings, and the nighttime temperature difference is even higher because of heat retained from the day. Cities are prone to heat waves, often associated with air pollution. Extreme heat and poor air quality both pose health risks to children, older people, those with chronic illnesses, and outdoor workers. High humidity is also a major contributor to high ambient temperature because water vapor prevents the human body from cooling effectively through sweating. The “heat index” indicates how hot it feels by factoring in effects of air temperature and humidity (Figure 1). For example, when the air temperature is 96°F and the humidity is 65%, the heat index is 121°F. Health warnings about extreme heat are based on the heat index exceeding 105°F–110°F for more than 2 consecutive days. Coastal communities are especially vulnerable to global warming, rising sea levels, and the combination of high temperature and humidity.