Catastrophic effects of climate change on children’s health start before birth

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicts that climate change will likely affect humans in multiple adverse ways: (a) increased mortality and morbidity associated with heat waves and fires and increased risks of food- and water-borne diseases (very high confidence levels), (b) increased risk of undernutrition due to diminished food production in poor regions and adverse effects of climate-altering pollutants besides CO 2 (high confidence levels), and (c) increase in vector-borne diseases (medium confidence levels) (1). This translates to future generations of children who will continue to live in a deteriorating environment and the perpetuation of ongoing climate-related adverse health outcomes, such as air pollution–related increase in respiratory diseases and airway infections, heat-related illness, accidents, malnutrition, vector-transmitted diseases, psychological trauma, and mental health problems, among many others (2). A child’s vulnerability is magnified by dependence on adults who may have been adversely affected by a shared extreme weather event. After Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017, many adult members of family units experienced PTSD, depression, and anxiety after living for weeks and months without access to clean water, electricity, and in many cases, basic medical care. For this reason, some were not capable of meeting the physical and emotional demands that such a disaster imposed on their children.

Unmitigated, many more children will endure catastrophic conditions because of the climate crisis. Weather-related disasters, such as floods, droughts, hurricanes, and cyclones, directly affected an estimated 66.5 million children worldwide every year from 1990–2000, and such events are expected to affect 175 million children per year over the upcoming decades (3). The International Food Policy Research Institute projects that 25 million more children will be malnourished by 2050. Ninety-three percent of all children in the world are exposed to levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) higher than the World Health Organization (WHO) air quality recommendations, the majority of them living in low- to medium-income countries.The inflicted damage is not trivial. For example, children living in megacities such as Mexico City, who have been exposed to air pollution all their lives, have evidence of systemic and neurological inflammation, early histological hallmarks for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, volumetric decreases in brain tissue, and cognitive dysfunction (4).