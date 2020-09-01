PRICKLE3 linked to ATPase biogenesis manifested Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy

Identification of PRICKLE3 mutation by whole-exome sequencing. We performed whole-exome sequencing of DNA from 4 members (proband III-14, affected mother II-8, unaffected sibling III-15, and father II-7) of the SD1 family carrying the m.11778G>A mutation (Figure 1A, Supplemental Table 1, and ref. 27; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI134965DS1). The overview of the exome analysis is summarized in Supplemental Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 2. After removing annotated polymorphisms and filtering for variants, a single exonic variant (c.157C>T) (chromosome X: 49040342 C>G, hg 19) in exon 3 of the PRICKLE3 gene was identified at Xp11.23, which localized at the putative modifier region predicted to manifest the phenotypic expression of LHON (20, 21). The c.157C>T mutation changed a highly conserved 53 arginine with tryptophan (p.Arg53Trp) at the N-terminal of PRICKLE3 (Figure 1B). PRICKLE3 is a highly conserved protein from vertebrates to primates (Supplemental Figure 2), belonging to the PRICKLE family involved in planar cell polarity necessary for the development of retinas (26, 28).

Figure 1 Identification of PRICKLE3 p.Arg53Trp mutation. (A) Three Chinese pedigrees with LHON. Vision-impaired individuals are indicated by blackened symbols. Individuals harboring hemizygous (–/0) or heterozygous (+/–) PRICKLE3 (c.157C>T, p.Arg53Trp) mutation and WT (+/+ or +/0) are indicated. (B) Scheme for the structure of PRICKLE3 and its product, multiple sequence alignment of homologs. (C) Western blot analysis of PRICKLE3, PRICKLE1, and PRICKLE4 in various lymphoblastoid cell lines. The levels of these proteins were quantified in the linear range of the sample loading and expressed as percentages of the average values for the control cell lines. (D) Subcellular localization of PRICKLE3 by Western blotting with anti-HA, TOMM20 (outer mitochondrial membrane), ATP5F (inner mitochondrial membrane), and tubulin (cytosol). T, total cell lysate; D, debris; C, cytosol; Mito, mitochondria. Isolated mitochondria were treated with (+) or without (–) 1% Triton X-100 followed by proteinase K digestion, respectively. (E) Subcellular localization of PRICKLE3 by immunofluorescence in HeLa cells. HA-PRICKLE3 WT or mutant (MT) (shown in green), UQCRC2 (shown in red), and DAPI (shown in blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

We then carried out Sanger sequencing analysis of DNA fragments spanning all exons and their flanking sequences of PRICKLE3 among 35 members of this family (Supplemental Table 3). Of 21 matrilineal relatives, 5 symptomatic men carried the hemizygous c.157C>T mutation, 9 symptomatic women harbored the heterozygous c.157C>T mutation, and 7 (4 women and 3 men) asymptomatic subjects lacked the c.157C>T mutation. No other sequence changes were detected among these individuals. Of other family members lacking the m.11778G>A mutation, only 1 woman (IV-3) carried the heterozygous c.157C>T mutation; the remaining individuals lacked the c.157C>T mutation. We further analyzed the presence of the c.157C>T mutation in 345 symptomatic and 234 asymptomatic subjects from 210 Han Chinese pedigrees, 58 symptomatic and 58 asymptomatic subjects from 58 Caucasian pedigrees carrying the m.11778G>A mutation, and 1515 (815 men and 700 women) Han Chinese and 237 (137 men and 100 women) Caucasian control subjects lacking the m.11778G>A mutation. Four men and 5 women, symptomatic subjects belonging to pedigrees XT and AH, harbored the hemizygous or heterozygous c.157C>T mutation, respectively. The c.157C>T mutation was absent among 234 Chinese asymptomatic subjects and 116 Caucasian subjects bearing the m.11778G>A mutation and 237 controls. The c.157C>T mutation was present only in hemizygous form in 2 male (XT-II-3, AH-I-1) and in heterozygous form in 1 female (XT-III-6) married-in control subjects lacking the m.11778G>A mutation among 1515 Chinese control subjects. Furthermore, no other functionally significant mtDNA variants were found in these families, suggesting that mtDNA backgrounds may not play an important role in the phenotypic manifestation of m.11778G>A mutation (Supplemental Table 4 and ref. 29). The cosegregation of LHON phenotype with the presence of both m.11778G>A and c.157C>T mutations in 9 men and 14 women suggested that the c.157C>T mutation is a rare X-linked dominant LHON-susceptible allele.

The p.Arg53Trp mutation affected the stability but not mitochondrial localization of PRICKLE3. To investigate the effect of the p.Arg53Trp mutation on PRICKLE3, we examined the level of PRICKLE3 protein by Western blot analysis using mutant and control lymphoblastoid cell lines derived from members of the SD1 pedigree. As illustrated in Figure 1C, the cell lines carrying the p.Arg53Trp mutation, with or without the m.11778G>A mutation, exhibited an approximately 55% reduction in the levels of PRICKLE3 and no effect on the expression levels of PRICKLE1 and PRICKLE4, indicating a deleterious effect of p.Arg53Trp mutation on PRICKLE3 structure/function.

Potential mitochondrial dysfunction caused by the p.Arg53Trp mutation led to us to examine whether PRICKLE3 localizes in mitochondria. The Mitoprot program predicted that PRICKLE3 has a 0.3314 probability to enter into mitochondria with a 15–amino acid sequence targeting mitochondria (30). To determine the mitochondrial localization of PRICKLE3, an HA-tagged version of PRICKLE3 was transiently expressed within the HeLa cells. Cellular fraction experiments of HeLa cells revealed that the exogenous PRICKLE3 was enriched within mitochondrial fractions, along with outer mitochondrial membrane protein TOMM20 and inner mitochondrial membrane protein ATP5F, and present in cytosol, along with the cytosolic protein tubulin (Figure 1D). This indicates that mitochondria contain the PRICKLE3 protein. Furthermore, a light band of PRICKLE3 in isolated mitochondria was resistant to treatment with proteinase K, implying that PRICKLE3 may be recruited to the inner membrane for interaction or binding with protein(s) that anchored in the inner membrane. Moreover, a carboxy terminus HA-tagged WT or mutant PRICKLE3 displayed overlap with the mitochondrial protein UQCRC2, with a significant correlation (Pearson coefficient of 0.61 and 0.55 for WT and mutant, respectively) between red- and green-colored channels (Figure 1E). These results indicated that PRICKLE3 localized to mitochondria but that the p.Arg53Trp mutation did not affect its mitochondrial location.

The PRICKLE3 mutation caused defects in mitochondrial complex V function. To evaluate the effect of the p.Arg53Trp mutation on oxidative phosphorylation, we measured the activities of respiratory complexes from cell lines derived from subjects carrying only m.11778G>A or p.Arg53Trp mutation and both m.11778G>A with heterozygous or hemizygous p.Arg53Trp mutations. As shown in Figure 2A, the activity of complex I in the mutant cell lines carrying only m.11778G>A mutation, only p.Arg53Trp mutation, and both m.11778G>A and heterozygous or hemizygous p.Arg53Trp mutations was 77%, 94%, 65%, and 62% of the average values in control cell lines lacking these mutations, respectively. However, the activities of complexes II, III, and IV in all mutant cell lines were comparable with those of control cell lines. These suggested that the m.11778G>A mutation contributed to the reduced activity of complex I but that the p.Arg53Trp mutation did not affect the activities of those complexes (Figure 2A). Strikingly, the activity of complex V in the mutant cell carrying only m.11778G>A mutation, only p.Arg53Trp mutation, and both m.11778G>A and heterozygous or hemizygous p.Arg53Trp mutations was 87%, 56%, 49%, and 32% of the average values in control cell lines, respectively. The reduced activities of complex V in various mutant cells were further confirmed by clear native polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis, supplied with mitochondrial ATPase substrates, reflecting 82%, 51%, 45%, and 41% of the average values in controls (Figure 2B and refs. 31, 32). Moreover, the F 1 signal was markedly reduced among the different mutant cell lines. These data revealed that the p.Arg53Trp altered the activity of complex V but did not perturb the activities of other respiratory chain complexes.

Figure 2 The p.Arg53Trp mutation caused the defective activity of mitochondrial ATPase. (A) Enzymatic activities of respiratory chain complexes in mitochondria isolated from various cell lines. (B) In-gel activity of ATPase. (C) The rates of OCR (O 2 consumption) in the various cell lines using different inhibitors. Basal OCR was determined as OCR before oligomycin minus OCR after rotenone/antimycin A. ATP-lined OCR was determined as OCR before oligomycin minus OCR after oligomycin. (D) Measurement of mitochondrial ATP levels using a bioluminescence assay. Cells were incubated with 5 mM 2-deoxy-d-glucose plus 5 mM pyruvate to determine ATP generation under mitochondrial ATP synthesis. Average rates of ATP level per cell line and are shown. Dashed lines indicate the mean values of enzymatic activities (A), OCRs (C), or ATP production (D) in PRICKLE3+/– and PRICKLE3–/0 cell lines. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA (A and C) and 1-way ANOVA (D) followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test; NS, not significant. Representative of 3 to 4 independent experiments.

To validate whether the defective complex V activity was caused by the p.Arg53Trp mutation, we measured the oxygen consumption rates (OCRs) in various mutant and control cell lines. As shown in Figure 2C, cell lines carrying only p.Arg53Trp or m.11778G>A mutation displayed mild reductions in the basal OCR and ATP-linked OCR, while more drastic reductions in these OCRs were observed in cell lines carrying both m.11778G>A and p.Arg53Trp mutations. However, the PRICKLE3 mutation did not affect the levels of 6 subunits of the OXPHOS: NDUFA9, NDUFB8, SDHA, UQCRC2, CO2, and ATP5A (Supplemental Figure 3). To investigate whether the mitochondrial contents reflect these biochemical data, we analyzed the mtDNA copy numbers in the mutant and control cell lines. No significant differences in the contents of mtDNA were detected among mutant and control cell lines (Supplemental Figure 4). Using luciferin/luciferase assay for measurement of ATP production, a 53% reduction in the level of mitochondrial ATP was observed in cell lines carrying both m.11778G>A and p.Arg53Trp mutations, while only 28.6% and 40.7% decreases in the level of mitochondrial ATP were observed in the cell lines carrying only m.11778G>A or p.Arg53Trp mutation, respectively (Figure 2D). These observations suggested that the p.Arg53Trp mutation worsened the complex V deficiency caused by the m.11778G>A mutation. However, the p.Arg53Trp mutation did not affect the levels of reactive oxygen species or mitochondrial membrane potentials (Supplemental Figure 5).

The PRICKLE3 mutation altered the stability of complex V. To investigate whether the deficient ATP production results from the altered assembly or instability of mitochondrial ATP synthase, which consists of F O (c-ring and a, b, d, e, f, g, and A6L subunits) and F 1 (α, β, γ, δ, and ε subunits) regions (33, 34), mitochondrial membrane proteins from mutant and control cell lines were separated by blue native polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis and hybridized with ATP5A antibody (a nuclear encoded complex V subunit) and VDAC as the loading control. As illustrated in Figure 3A, the levels of complex V monomer in mutant cell lines carrying only m.11778G>A mutation, only p.Arg53Trp mutation, and both m.11778G>A and heterozygous or hemizygous p.Arg53Trp mutations were 95%, 58%, 55%, and 59% of the mean values in control cell lines, respectively. These results were validated by an approximately 31% decrease of fully assembled complex V observed in the PRICKLE3-silenced HeLa cells and rescued by overexpression of PRICKLE3 (Figure 3B, Supplemental Figure 6). We then measured the levels of ATP6 (a), ATP8 (A6L), ATP5F(b), ATP5A (α), ATP5B (β), and ATP5C (γ) subunits of ATP synthase and ATPAF1 involved in complex V assembly among mutant and control cell lines. Strikingly, the levels of ATP6, ATP8, ATPAF1, and ATP5B were markedly decreased in mutant cell lines carrying the p.Arg53Trp mutation, while there were no significant differences in the levels of other subunits between mutant and control cell lines (Figure 3C). In fact, ATPAF1 binds specifically to ATP5B (β) as an assembly factor for F 1 (35), and ATP8 binds with ATP6 as a stator for the assembly of the peripheral stalk and F 1 module (36, 37). This implied the possibility of a specific effect caused by the PRICKLE3 defect on the assembly of F 1 .

Figure 3 The p.Arg53Trp mutation altered the assembly and stability of ATP synthase. (A and B) The stability of fully assembled ATP synthase monomer. Mitochondria isolated from various lymphoblastoid cell lines (A) and HeLa cells, which were transfected by shRNA (PRICKLE3 and scramble) and rescued by WT-PRICKLE3 (B), subjected to blue native PAGE, and hybridized with anti-ATP5A antibody and VDAC as an internal control. Data are shown as mean ± SEM of triplicates. (C) Immunoblot analysis of subunits of ATP synthase. Total cellular proteins in various lymphoblastoid cell lines were electrophoresed with PAGE and hybridized with ATP6, ATP8, ATPAF1, ATP5B, ATP5A, ATP5C, and ATP5F antibodies and VDAC as a loading control, respectively. (D) Physical interaction of PRICKLE3 with ATP8 (A6L). Isolated mitochondria from HEK293T cells, transiently expressing WT, MT PRICKLE3-HA, and empty vector, were solubilized with 0.5% DDM. Lysate proteins were immunoprecipitated with ATP synthase immunocapture kit (left), HA antibody (right), respectively. Antibodies: anti-HA and anti-ATP8, -ATP5A, -ATP5B, -ATP5F, and -ATPAF1 for complex V and anti-UQCRC2 for complex III were used, respectively. (E) Proposed model for the direct interaction between PRICKLE3 and ATPase (F O : a, b, 8/A6L, d, e, f, g, diabetes-associated protein in insulin-sensitive tissue; F 1 : α, β, γ, δ, ε). Matrix, mitochondrial matrix; IMM, inner mitochondrial membranes. F O F 1 ATP structural model was modified from He et al. (37).

To examine whether PRICKLE3 directly interacts with mitochondrial ATP synthase, we performed an immunoprecipitation assay using ATP Synthase Immunocapture Kit and HA antibody in mitochondria of HEK293T cell lines overexpressed with WT and mutated forms of HA-tagged PRICKLE3. As shown in Figure 3D, PRICKLE3 and ATP synthase or ATP8 (A6L) reciprocally immunoprecipitated, respectively. By contrast, PRICKLE3 did not precipitate ATP5A (α), ATP5B (β), ATP5F (b), ATPAF1, or UQCRC2. These data demonstrated the interaction of PRICKLE3 with ATPase by specifically binding to ATP8 (A6L) (Figure 3E).

Prickle3-knockout mice exhibited deficient function of complex V. To investigate whether defects in PRICKLE3 cause the dysfunction of visual systems in vivo, we studied Prickle3-knockout (Prickle3-KO) mice produced by the CRISPR/Cas9 system (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 7A). This deletion caused a frameshift mutation resulting in a truncated Prickle3 protein with 61 amino acids (p.E61*) (Figure 4A). Both Western blot and immunohistochemistry data showed that Prickle3 was markedly reduced in the retinas of Prickle3-KO mice (Figure 4, B and C). All Prickle3+/–, Prickle3–/0, and Prickle3–/– mice were viable. Moreover, Prickle3 was ubiquitously expressed in various layers of retina and other mouse tissues (Supplemental Figure 7B). We then tested whether the deletion of Prickle3 caused mitochondrial dysfunction in vivo. Prickle3 indeed localizes in mitochondria of mouse embryonic fibroblast cells (Supplemental Figure 7C). The enzymatic assays revealed 52% and 67% decreases in the activities of complex V in the retinas of Prickle3+/– and Prickle3–/0/Prickle3–/– mice, respectively (Figure 4D). The reduced activities of ATP synthase in the Prickle3–/0, Prickle3–/–, and Prickle3+/– mice were further confirmed by blue native polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis (Figure 4E). The altered assembly of complex V caused by deletion of Prickle3 was evidenced by the 59% and 79% decreases of fully assembled ATP synthase in the Prickle3+/– and Prickle3–/0/Prickle3–/– mice, respectively, as compared with WT mice (Figure 4F). Furthermore, Prickle3-KO mice exhibited various decreases in the levels of ATP8, ATP6, and ATP5B, as compared with the WT mice (Figure 4G). Moreover, the retinas of Prickle3+/– and Prickle3–/– mice exhibited abnormal mitochondrial morphology, including vacuolated, fragmented mitochondria and the loss of cristae (Figure 4H). These demonstrated that the deletion of Prickle3 altered the function of mitochondrial ATPase. We concluded that the Prickle3-KO mice recapitulated the biochemical phenotypes in the patients with LHON.

Figure 4 The altered activity and assembly of complex V in retinas from Prickle3-KO mice. (A) Schema of generation of Prickle3-KO mice (C57BL/6J) using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. A 13-bp deletion was produced in exon 3 (c.144_158del) of Prickle3, resulting in a truncated protein with 60 amino acids. (B) Levels of Prickle3 in retinas from different genotypes of mice at 8 weeks of age. (C) Prickle3 expression in retinas of WT and Prickle3−/– mice by immunolabeling analysis. ONL, outer nuclear layer; OPL, outer plexiform layer; INL, inner nuclear layer; IPL, inner plexiform layer; RGL, ganglion cell layer. Scale bar: 10 μm. (D) Enzymatic activities of complexes I, II, III, IV, and V in mitochondria isolated from the livers of Prickle3-KO and WT mice. Dashed lines indicate the mean values of enzymatic activities in samples of Prickle3–/0 and Prickle3–/– mice. Data are shown as mean ± SEM of triplicates. ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (E) In-gel activity of ATPase in the livers of Prickle3-KO and WT mice. V M , complex V monomer. (F) Assembly of ATP synthase monomer using blue native PAGE analysis in the liver mitochondria of Prickle3-KO and WT mice. (G) Levels of ATP8, ATP6, ATP5A, and ATP5F in the retinas of Prickle3-KO and WT mice. (H) Mitochondrial morphology in RGCs by transmission electron microscopy. Arrows indicate mitochondria. Scale bars: 1 μm (upper panel), 0.2 μm (lower panel).

Prickle3-KO mice exhibited retinal defects. We then investigated whether the loss of Prickle3 led to the typical phenotypes of LHON, including the degeneration of RGCs and vascular abnormalities. Retinal functions from Prickle3−/−, Prickle3–/0, Prickle3+/−, and WT mice were first assessed by full-field electroretinography (ffERG), which measures widespread alteration of the functional integrity of the outer layer of the retina, including photoreceptors and bipolar cells (38). The Prickle3−/−, Prickle3–/0, and Prickle3+/− mice developed retinal deficiency at 4 weeks of age.

H&E-stained retinal sections showed that the deletion of Prickle3 did not change the thickness of layers in retinas of mice (8 weeks old) but caused the degeneration of RGCs (Figure 5A). To test whether the deletion of Prickle3 resulted in the loss of RGCs, the RGC layers from KO and WT mice were immunostained with Brn3a, β-III-tubulin antibodies, and DAPI to show nuclei (39, 40). Importantly, the RGCs (Brn3a-positive staining) in the retinal ganglion layers of Prickle3+/– and Prickle3–/– mice were reduced by 22% and 39%, as compared with WT littermates, respectively (Figure 5B). These results demonstrated that the ablation of Prickle3 caused the loss of RGCs.

Figure 5 Retinal deficiencies in Prickle3-KO mice at postnatal 8 weeks. (A) Retinal section staining with H&E in WT, Prickle3+/–, and Prickle3–/– mice. Arrows indicate RGC layer. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) RGC staining with Brn3a (green) with β-III-tubulin (red) and DAPI (blue). The ratios of Brn3a+/DAPI+ cells in the RGC layer of WT (n = 5), Prickle3+/– (n = 5), and Prickle3–/– (n = 5) were 57% ± 8%, 46% ± 5%, and 36% ± 6% from 5 crossretinal sections for each genotypic mouse sample (lower panel), respectively. Scale bar: 20 μm. (C) Neurofilament staining of the whole-mount retina with anti–NF-H antibody and the neurons (NF positive) with their dendrites at higher magnification. Scale bars: 200 μm (upper panel), 50 μm (lower panel). (D) The mean dendritic areas measured from NF-H–positive cells in WT (n = 24), Prickle3+/– (n = 24), and Prickle3–/– (n = 24) genotypic mouse samples. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (E) Expression of postsynaptic density-95 (Psd95) in WT, Prickle+/–, and Prickle3–/– retinas. (F) Retinal vasculature labeling with isolectin B4. Yellow arrow indicate the vessels in WT mice, and white arrows point to tortuous vessels in Prickle3+/– and Prickle3–/– mice. Scale bar: 200 μm. (G) Fluorescence angiography of eyes in WT, Prickle3+/–, and Prickle3–/– mice. (H) Analysis of ffERG for WT (n = 8), Prickle–/– (n = 4), or Prickle3–/0 (n = 4) mice. By dark adaptation for a night, mice were analyzed for scotopic response and then photopic response. Data are shown as mean ± SEM of triplicates. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by Student’s t test.

To assess whether the deletion of Prickle3 altered the function of RGCs, we examined the neurofilament network and RGC dendrites on the retina by whole retinal flat-mount staining using neurofilament heavy (NF-H) (neurofilament marker) antibody (41). Both Prickle3+/− and Prickle3−/− mice exhibited many fewer neurofilaments in retinas than WT mice exhibited (Figure 5C). These results suggested that the loss of Prickle3 altered the ramification of RGCs. To test whether Prickle3 deficiency caused the RGC dendropathy, we measured the body areas and dendritic areas of 100 NF-H–positive cells. As shown in Figure 5D, the average total dendritic areas on RGCs in Prickle3+/− and Prickle3−/− mice were 38% and 66% of those in WT mice, respectively. By contrast, the body areas of RGCs in Prickle3+/− and Prickle3−/− mice were comparable with those in WT mice. The RGC dendritic pruning was further supported by Western blot analysis using Psd95 (a postsynaptic protein) antibody (42). As shown in Figure 5E, Psd95 levels of retinas in the Prickle3+/− and Prickle3−/− mice were 72% and 47% of those in the WT mice, respectively.

To examine whether the mutant mice exhibited the same vascular abnormalities in the retina as patients with LHON (43, 44), we analyzed the retinal vasculature in Prickle3+/–, Prickle3–/–, and WT mice at the age of 8 weeks by labeling retinas with isolectin B4 (a marker for vasculature) (45). As shown in Figure 5F, the vasculature in the Prickle3+/– and Prickle3−/− retinas was tortuous and dilated, with more branches in vessels, as compared with those in WT mice. Fluorescein angiography showed no signs of fluorescein leakage in both eyes (Figure 5G), in agreement with pathological changes seen in patients with LHON (43, 44). These data demonstrated that the Prickle3-KO mouse recapitulated the typical features of clinical phenotypes in patients.

Retinal functions in the Prickle3−/−, Prickle3–/0, Prickle3+/–, and WT mice were assessed by ffERG, focusing on photoreceptor deficits. As shown in Figure 5H, the amplitudes of b-waves for scotopic (rod) responses, photopic (cone) responses, and maximal combined rod-cone responses of Prickle3+/–, Prickle3–/–, and Prickle3–/0 mouse eyes at the age of 8 weeks were significantly declined, ranging from 24% to 34%, as compared with WT mice. These results suggested that the photoreceptor deficits or the ERG phenotypes were the specific manifestations of RGCs, caused by the deletion of Prickle3.