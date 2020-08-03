Ribosomal S6 protein kinase 4 promotes radioresistance in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma

RSK4 is highly expressed in ESCC CSCs and is associated with the radioresistance and poor survival of ESCC patients. In a TMA containing 20 kinds of human tumors and corresponding normal tissues, IHC showed that RSK4 protein levels were significantly reduced in stomach and testis cancer but highly expressed in kidney and esophageal cancer compared with expression levels in their corresponding nontumor tissues (Supplemental Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI134930DS1). In esophageal cancer, RSK4 protein was highly expressed in ESCC rather than esophageal adenocarcinoma (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A). In 30 paired ESCC and adjacent nontumor tissues, RPS6KA6 (encoding RSK4) mRNA and RSK4 protein levels were also much higher in ESCC than in normal tissues (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 1B). This result was further confirmed by IHC analyses with 87 paired ESCC and adjacent nontumor tissues (Figure 1D). However, the mRNA levels of the other 2 RSK members, RPS6KA1 (encoding RSK1) and RPS6KA3 (encoding RSK2), showed no significant difference. The mRNA level of RPS6KA2 (encoding RSK3) was much lower in ESCC than in normal tissues (Supplemental Figure 1C). We next used IHC analysis to examine the prognostic significance of RSK4 expression in clinical tumor samples from cohorts of ESCC patients. Importantly, compared with low RSK4 expression, high expression of RSK4 was correlated with poorer overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) of patients with ESCC and more aggressive tumor behaviors, including lymph node metastasis and vascular invasion (Figure 1E, Supplemental Figure 1D, and Supplemental Table 2), with similar results found in The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) cohort (Supplemental Figure 1E). In addition, the mRNA levels of RPS6KA6 in patients with grade 2 or grade 3 disease were higher than those in patients with grade 1 ESCC disease (Supplemental Figure 1F). Multivariate Cox regression analysis further indicated RSK4 expression as a potential independent prognostic marker for OS and PFS in patients with ESCC (Supplemental Table 3).

Figure 1 RSK4 is highly expressed in ESCC CSCs. (A) RSK4 protein was highly expressed in ESCC rather than in esophageal adenocarcinoma (EA) compared with expression in corresponding nontumor tissues. Representative IHC images are shown in Supplemental Figure 1A. (B) mRNA levels of RPS6KA6 in 30 pairs of ESCC samples and adjacent nontumor tissues were determined by real-time PCR. GAPDH was used as a loading control. (C) Western blot analysis and quantification of RSK4 expression in ESCC tumor tissues (T) and adjacent nontumor tissues (N) from 30 patients. The results for the other samples are presented in Supplemental Figure 1B. Protein expression was normalized to β-actin levels. (D) Representative IHC images and H-score of RSK4 protein expression in ESCC tumor tissues and adjacent nontumor tissues. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Kaplan-Meier estimation of ESCC OS and PFS based on the RSK4 expression levels in the Xijing cohort. (F) Correlation between RPS6KA6 and ALDH1A1 mRNA expression in 30 ESCC patients. (G) Representative IHC images of RSK4 and ALDH1 protein expression in patients with ESCC from the Xijing cohort. Scale bars: 100 μm. Correlation of IHC data on RSK4 and ALDH1 protein expression in 59 ESCC patients. (H) RSK4 was preferentially expressed in tumor spheres compared with nonspheres, and elevated RSK4 expression was detected in CD90+- or CD271+-enriched cell populations compared with the CD90− or CD271− cell subsets as assessed by real-time PCR (n = 3 independent experiments) and immunoblotting. Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. Differences were tested using a paired (B–D) and unpaired (H) 2-sided Student’s t test, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (A), and log-rank test (E). The correlation was determined by Pearson’s correlation test (F and G).

Surprisingly, we found high RSK4 protein levels in the basal layer of esophageal epithelia that decreased progressively in the suprabasal and superficial cell compartments with cellular differentiation (Figure 1D), suggesting that RSK4 may be involved in the stemness properties of esophageal epithelia. In ESCC tissues, RSK4 expression was positively correlated with ALDH1, an ESCC CSC marker that we previously identified (ref. 31 and Figure 1, F and G). In addition, mRNA levels of RPS6KA6 were positively correlated with ALDH1A1 in the TCGA ESCC cohort (Supplemental Figure 1G). Sphere formation has been well established in the enrichment of CSCs on the basis of their self-renewing capacity (32). Like other ESCC CSC markers (6), including CD90, CD271, ABCG2, BMI-1, NANOG, OCT4, and SOX2, we found that RSK4 expression was increased in the spheres of the ESCC cell line TE10 compared with the corresponding adherent cells, and we also observed elevated RSK4 expression in CD90+ or CD271+ cell populations compared with CD90– or CD271– cell subsets (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 1H), suggesting that RSK4 is enriched in ESCC CSCs.

In 10 patients with advanced ESCC treated with definitive radiotherapy, we found that RSK4 expression after radiotherapy was significantly higher than that before treatment, which was consistent with upregulation of the CSC marker ALDH1 after radiotherapy (Figure 2A). We observed a positive correlation between RSK4 and ALDH1 expression (Figure 2B), suggesting that RSK4 activation is induced by irradiation and may be involved in CSC-mediated radioresistance. In an enlarged ESCC radiotherapy cohort of 148 patients, those with high RSK4 expression were significantly associated with radiotherapy resistance; that is, the higher the expression level of RSK4, the lower the complete response rate (Figure 2C). Moreover, patients with high RSK4 expression levels had much worse PFS than did those with low RSK4 expression levels (Figure 2D). In summary, RSK4 was specifically upregulated in ESCC CSCs and was linked with radioresistance and poor prognosis in patients with ESCC, especially those undergoing radiotherapy.

Figure 2 RSK4 is closely linked with the radioresistance and poor survival of ESCC patients. (A) Representative IHC images and IHC H-scores of RSK4 and ALDH1 protein expression in 10 patients with ESCC before and after receiving radiotherapy. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) RSK4 protein levels were positively correlated with ALDH1 in these cases. (C) Radiotherapy-treated ESCC patients with higher expression of RSK4 had a lower complete response (CR) ratio. (D) Kaplan-Meier estimation of the PFS curves for 148 patients with ESCC treated with radiotherapy according to RSK4 expression levels in the primary tumor. *P < 0.05. Differences were tested using a paired, 2-sided Student’s t test (A), χ2 test (C), and log-rank test (D). The correlation was determined by Pearson’s correlation test (B).

RSK4 promotes the CSC properties and radioresistance of ESCC cells. To investigate the biological effects of RSK4 in ESCC, we assessed RPS6KA6 mRNA and RSK4 protein levels in 4 ESCC cell lines (Supplemental Figure 2A) and found that RSK4 expression was higher in the ESCC cell line TE10 and lower in the ECA109 cell line. Therefore, we generated a stable RSK4-overexpressing clone of ECA109 cells along with stable RSK4-knockdown clones of TE10 cells, as confirmed by real-time PCR and Western blotting (Supplemental Figure 2B). Sphere formation ability was increased in RSK4-overexpressing ECA109 cells but decreased in RSK4-knockdown TE10 cells (Figure 3A). According to flow cytometric and Western blot analyses, RSK4 overexpression enhanced, whereas RSK4 knockdown decreased, ALDH activity and the percentage of CD90+ cells as well as protein levels of CD271, ABCG2, BMI-1, NANOG, OCT4, and SOX2 (Figure 3, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 2C). Limiting dilution analysis (33) of xenografted tumors developed from different numbers of injected cells showed that RSK4 overexpression increased the tumorigenic capacity of ESCC cells, whereas RSK4 knockdown had the opposite effect (Figure 3D). To elucidate the role of RSK4 in ESCC CSC maintenance, we examined the effects of RSK4 knockdown on ESCC CSC proliferation. ESCC CSCs (CD90+ subpopulations) transfected with shRSK4 proliferated at a lower rate compared with control cells. In contrast, an identical shRSK4 had little effect on matched non-stem ESCC cells (CD90– subpopulations) (Supplemental Figure 2D). These data suggest that RSK4 exclusively promotes ESCC CSC growth, thereby maintaining the CSC properties of ESCC cells.

Figure 3 RSK4 promotes the CSC properties and radioresistance of ESCC cells. (A) Tumor sphere formation assay showing that RSK4 overexpression increased the sphere-forming ability of ESCC cells, whereas RSK4 knockdown reduced their sphere-forming ability (n = 3 independent experiments). Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Flow cytometric analysis showing that RSK4-overexpressing cells had elevated ALDH activity and an increased proportion of CD90+ cells, whereas RSK4-suppressed cells exhibited reduced ALDH activity and a reduced proportion of CD90+ cells (n = 3 independent experiments). (C) Western blot analysis indicating that RSK4 overexpression increased ESCC CSC marker expression, whereas RSK4 knockdown had the opposite effect. (D) Limiting dilution analysis showing higher tumorigenicity of RSK4-overexpressing ECA109 cells in NOD/SCID mice compared with control cells, but RSK4-knockdown TE10 cells had lower tumorigenicity compared with the control group cells (n = 5 mice each). (E) Clonogenic survival assays of ESCC cells with overexpression or knockdown of RSK4 at the indicated irradiation doses (n = 3 independent experiments). (F) Relative caspase-3 activity 24 hours after IR (10 Gy) of ESCC cells with overexpression or knockdown of RSK4 (n = 3 independent experiments). (G) Western blot analysis of phosphorylated and total amounts of the checkpoint proteins ATM and CHK2 from the indicated groups before treatment (–) and 1 hour after 10 Gy IR (+). (H) ESCC cells from the indicated groups were treated with 10 Gy IR and recultured under normal conditions for 1 and 6 hours, and then subjected to Western blot analysis with γ-H2AX antibody. 0h, cells with IR treatment but with no time for DNA repair. Data represent the mean ± SD. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001. Differences were tested using an unpaired, 2-sided Student’s t test (A, B, and D–F).

With regard to the association between RSK4 and radioresistance, RSK4 overexpression in ESCC cells significantly increased their colony-forming ability and decreased caspase-3 activity after irradiation, whereas RSK4 knockdown decreased the colony-forming ability of ESCC cells and increased caspase-3 activity after irradiation (Figure 3, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2E). Although irradiation damages tumor cells through several mechanisms, irradiation kills cancer cells primarily through DNA damage. Thus, DNA damage checkpoint responses play essential roles in cellular radiosensitivity (34). The activating phosphorylation of checkpoint proteins ATM and CHK2 induced by irradiation was markedly increased in RSK4-overexpressing ECA109 cells but decreased in RSK4-knockdown TE10 cells (Figure 3G), indicating that RSK4 promotes checkpoint activation in response to DNA damage. The primary downstream effect of checkpoint activation is to induce cell-cycle arrest to repair damaged DNA (35). We then used the comet assay to measure the efficiency of DNA repair after inducing DNA damage with irradiation. RSK4-overexpressing ECA109 cells repaired the DNA damage more efficiently than did control cells, as indicated by decreased DNA content in the comet tail 6 hours after irradiation, whereas RSK4 knockdown had the opposite effect (Supplemental Figure 2F). This result was further confirmed by assessing the dynamic changes in γ-H2AX levels after irradiation (Figure 3H). Altogether, these results suggest that RSK4 promotes DNA damage checkpoint responses and DNA damage repair to obtain radioresistance of ESCC cells.

RSK4 is a direct transcriptional target of ΔNp63α in ESCC. To determine the regulation mechanism of RSK4 in ESCC, we performed a transcription factor prediction analysis and noticed 1 potential binding site of p63 on the RPS6KA6 gene promoter (Figure 4A). Moreover, Rps6ka6 is a leading downregulated gene according to RNA sequencing profiling of Tp63-null squamous epithelia (Supplemental Figure 3A). Considering that RSK4 and ΔNp63 proteins were highly coexpressed in the basal layer and progressively decreased in the suprabasal and superficial cell compartments with cellular differentiation in esophageal epithelia (Figure 4B), that their mRNA levels were positively correlated in esophageal mucosa in the Genotype Tissue Expression (GTEx) cohort (Figure 4C), and that Rps6ka6 mRNA levels were dramatically decreased in squamous epithelium of Tp63-knockout mice (Supplemental Figure 3B) and in p63-knockdown keratinocyte and squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) cell lines (Supplemental Figure 3C), we surmised that ΔNp63 transcriptionally regulated RSK4 expression in ESCC. However, mRNA expression of other RSK family members, including RPS6KA1, RPS6KA3, RPS6KA2, RPS6KA5 (encoding MSK1), and RPS6KA4 (encoding MSK2), did not show any appreciable difference under p63 depletion (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). As previously reported (36), ΔNp63α was the dominant isoform expressed in ESCC (Supplemental Figure 3D). Real-time PCR analysis of 30 paired ESCC specimens showed a dramatic upregulation of ΔNp63 mRNA expression in tumors compared with expression levels in normal tissues (Supplemental Figure 3E), in accordance with TCGA database (Supplemental Figure 3F). In ESCC tissues, ΔNp63 expression was positively correlated with RSK4 expression at both the mRNA and protein levels (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 3G), and similar results were obtained from IHC of 215 ESCC samples (Figure 4F) and in the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) cohort (Supplemental Figure 3H). As previously reported (36, 37), patients with ESCC with high ΔNp63 protein levels had worse OS and PFS than did their low-expression counterparts (Supplemental Figure 3I).

Figure 4 ΔNp63α directly transactivates RSK4 expression in ESCC. (A) Predicted binding sites for p63 in the promoter regions of RPS6KA6. (B) IHC analysis of ΔNp63 and RSK4 proteins showing an identical coexpression pattern in serial sections of the esophageal epithelial basal and suprabasal layers. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Correlation between the RPS6KA6 and TP63 mRNA expression patterns in the GTEx esophagus mucosa data set. (D) mRNA levels of ΔNp63 and RPS6KA6 in 30 ESCC samples were determined by real-time PCR. GAPDH was used as a loading control. (E) Expression of ΔNp63 and RSK4 in 30 ESCC samples was detected by Western blotting. The results of other samples are presented in Supplemental Figure 3G. Protein expression was normalized to β-actin levels. (F) Representative IHC images of ΔNp63 and RSK4 protein expression in patients with ESCC. Scale bar: 100 μm. Histograms show the correlation of the IHC data for high or low RSK4 expression relative to the level of ΔNp63. (G) ΔNp63α overexpression upregulated, whereas ΔNp63 silencing reduced, RPS6KA6 mRNA expression in ESCC cells (n = 3 independent experiments). (H) ΔNp63α overexpression upregulated, whereas ΔNp63 silencing reduced, RSK4 protein expression in ESCC cells. (I) ΔNp63α induced reporter activity of the WT RPS6KA6 promoter rather than the p63 responsive element deletion mutant (MUT) promoter, as determined by a luciferase reporter assay in HEK293T cells (n = 3 independent experiments). (J) Exogenous and endogenous ChIP analysis of the interaction between ΔNp63 protein and the RPS6KA6 promoter in ESCC cells (n = 3 independent experiments). Data represent the mean ± SD. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001. Differences were tested using an unpaired, 2-sided Student’s t test (G, I, and J) and a χ2 test (F). The correlation was determined by Pearson’s correlation test (C–E).

Western blot assays showed that RSK4 expression, but not that of its sibling RSK2, which has been reported to be oncogenic in SCC (12), was positively correlated with ΔNp63 expression in ESCC cell lines (Supplemental Figure 3J). Moreover, ΔNp63α upregulated RSK4 expression when stably transfected into ECA109 and EC9706 cells, whereas knockdown of ΔNp63 decreased the level of RSK4 in TE10 and TE11 cells (Figure 4, G and H). By contrast, RSK2 protein levels and phosphorylation of its known downstream substrates HSP27 and CREB, which have been implicated in SCC (12), were not significantly affected by ΔNp63 overexpression or downregulation (Supplemental Figure 3K). Therefore, it appears that ΔNp63α transcriptionally regulates the expression of RSK4 but not of RSK2 in ESCC. From transcription factor prediction analysis, we identified a putative p63 binding site between –644 and –625 upstream of the transcriptional initiation site in the RPS6KA6 promoter (Figure 4A). The luciferase reporter assays showed that RPS6KA6 promoter activity was greatly enhanced in HEK293T cells transfected with ΔNp63α, whereas a deletion mutation of this p63 binding site nullified this transactivation (Figure 4I). Exogenous and endogenous ChIP assays confirmed the direct binding of ΔNp63α to the RPS6KA6 promoter in both ECA109 and TE10 cells (Figure 4J and Supplemental Figure 3L). Taken together, these results suggest that RSK4 is highly upregulated together with ΔNp63 in ESCC and that RPS6KA6 is a ΔNp63α target gene.

RSK4 mediates the ΔNp63α-enhanced CSC properties and radioresistance of ESCC cells. To investigate the involvement of RSK4 in the function of ΔNp63α in ESCC, we generated an ECA109 clone with ΔNp63α overexpression and RSK4 knockdown and a TE10 clone with ΔNp63 knockdown and RSK4 overexpression (Supplemental Figure 4A). ΔNp63α overexpression led ECA109 cells to acquire CSC properties, as evidenced by the increased sphere-forming ability, ALDH activity, percentage of CD90+ cells, and protein levels of CD271, ABCG2, BMI-1, NANOG, OCT4, and SOX2. However, the ΔNp63α-induced CSC properties were largely abolished by RSK4 knockdown. We also obtained similar results in TE10 cells, in which the reduction in CSC properties through ΔNp63 knockdown was partially rescued by RSK4 overexpression (Figure 5, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 4B). With respect to radioresistance, ESCC cells with ΔNp63α overexpression had a significantly increased colony-forming ability and decreased caspase-3 activity after irradiation, whereas ΔNp63α-induced radioresistance was largely impaired by RSK4 knockdown. By contrast, RSK4 overexpression greatly restored the radioresistance of ΔNp63-knockdown cells (Figure 5, D and E). The activating phosphorylation of checkpoint proteins ATM and CHK2 induced by irradiation was significantly increased in ΔNp63α-overexpressing ECA109 cells, whereas ΔNp63α-induced DNA damage checkpoint responses were largely impaired by RSK4 knockdown. Similar results were also obtained in TE10 cells, in which the inhibition of DNA damage checkpoint responses through ΔNp63 knockdown was partially rescued by RSK4 overexpression (Figure 5F). The comet assay showed that ESCC cells with ΔNp63α overexpression had a markedly increased DNA damage repair efficiency; however, the ΔNp63α-induced DNA repair efficiency was largely abolished by RSK4 knockdown. By contrast, RSK4 overexpression greatly restored the DNA repair efficiency of ΔNp63-knockdown cells (Supplemental Figure 4C). This result was further confirmed by assessing the dynamic changes in γ-H2AX levels after irradiation (Figure 5G). Altogether, these results suggest that RSK4 is essential for ΔNp63α-mediated CSC properties and the radioresistance of ESCC cells.

Figure 5 RSK4 is essential for ΔNp63α-mediated CSC properties and radioresistance of ESCC cells. (A) Knockdown of RSK4 abolished ΔNp63α-enhanced sphere formation ability, whereas RSK4 overexpression partially restored the effects of ΔNp63-suppressed sphere formation (n = 3 independent experiments). Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Flow cytometric analysis of ALDH activity and the proportion of CD90+ cells in ESCC cells from the indicated groups (n = 3 independent experiments). (C) Western blot analysis of ESCC CSC markers in the indicated groups. (D) Clonogenic survival assays of ESCC cells in the indicated groups at IR doses of 0, 3, and 6 Gy (n = 3 independent experiments). (E) Relative caspase-3 activity 24 hours after IR (10 Gy) of ESCC cells in the indicated groups (n = 3 independent experiments). (F) Western blot analysis of phosphorylated and total amounts of the checkpoint proteins ATM and CHK2 from the indicated groups 1 hour after 10 Gy IR. (G) ESCC cells from the indicated groups were treated with 10 Gy IR and recultured under normal conditions for 1 and 6 hours, and then subjected to Western blot analysis with γ-H2AX antibody. 0 h, cells with IR treatment but with no time for DNA repair. Data represent the mean ± SD. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001. Differences were tested using an unpaired, 2-sided Student’s t test (A, B, D, and E).

RSK4 directly phosphorylates GSK-3β (Ser9) in ESCC. To further investigate the mechanism underlying the role of RSK4 in ESCC, we performed a MAPK pathway phosphorylated antibody array analysis (Supplemental Table 4) of ESCC cell lines with exogenous RSK4 expression after treatment with the RSK inhibitor BI-D1870. With respect to the identified phosphorylated proteins, we found GSK-3β, a major serine/threonine kinase that is aberrantly activated in various cancer types and is involved in CSC properties and therapy resistance (38), to be highly phosphorylated at serine residue 9 (Ser9) in ECA109 cells expressing RSK4, whereas treatment with the RSK inhibitor BI-D1870 decreased the level of GSK-3β (Ser9) phosphorylation (Figure 6A). Moreover, Western blotting showed that RSK4 knockdown reduced the ΔNp63α-induced phosphorylation of GSK-3β (Ser9), whereas the reduction in phosphorylated GSK-3β (p–GSK-3β) (Ser9) through ΔNp63 knockdown was rescued by RSK4 overexpression (Figure 6B). Sequence alignment analysis showed that Ser9 of GSK-3β is highly conserved from fruit fly to human, suggesting that this phosphorylation site may have important biological functions (Supplemental Figure 5A). On the basis of these results, we propose that RSK4 may directly phosphorylate GSK-3β (Ser9). The results of an in vitro kinase assay showed that active RSK4 protein directly phosphorylated GSK-3β (Ser9), with phosphorylation of RPS6 at Ser235/236 used as a positive control (Figure 6C). We found that the phosphorylation level of GSK-3β was inhibited in vitro when treated with BI-D1870 (Supplemental Figure 5B), which we confirmed using an antibody that specifically detected the level of p–GSK-3β (Ser9) (Figure 6D). Moreover, RSK4 and GSK-3β colocalized in ESCC cells (Supplemental Figure 5C), and the results of glutathione S-transferase–pulldown (GST- pulldown) assays as well as exogenous and endogenous co-IP assays confirmed the direct binding of RSK4 to GSK-3β (Figure 6, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 5D). Molecular mapping using truncated RSK4 revealed that the N-terminal kinase domain (NTKD) was responsible for the interaction with GSK-3β (Figure 6G).

Figure 6 RSK4 directly phosphorylates GSK-3β (Ser9). (A) MAPK pathway phosphorylated antibody microarray analysis shows that p–GSK-3β (Ser9) was significantly increased when RSK4 was stably overexpressed and decreased when treated with 10 μM BI-D1870 (an inhibitor of RSK) for 12 hours (n = 3 independent experiments). (B) Western blot analysis showing that downregulation of RSK4 resulted in a reduced level of ΔNp63α-induced p–GSK-3β (Ser9) (S9) (left), whereas RSK4 overexpression partially reversed the reduction in phosphorylation levels through ΔNp63 knockdown (right). (C) Active RSK4 phosphorylated GSK-3β at Ser9 in vitro in the presence of [γ-32P] ATP as visualized by an autoradiograph. The RPS6 (Ser235/236) peptide was used as a positive control. The input was confirmed by silver staining. (D) Validation of p–GSK-3β (Ser9) phosphorylation levels in an in vitro kinase assay by Western blotting. The levels of p–GSK-3β were inhibited when treated with BI-D1870 for 2 hours. WT GSK-3β and mutant GSK-3β S9A were used as substrates for active RSK4. (E) An in vitro GST-pulldown assay was performed to verify the interaction of RSK4 with purified His–GSK-3β protein (left) or GSK-3β from TE10 cell lysates (right). Retrieved proteins were evaluated by immunoblotting. GST-only protein was used as a negative control. GST fusion proteins were confirmed by silver staining. (F) The interaction of RSK4 and GSK-3β was confirmed by an endogenous co-IP assay in TE10 cells. IgG served as a negative control. (G) Mapping analyses of full-length and truncated RSK4 with representative co-IP assays in HEK293T cells showing that the NTKD of RSK4 was responsible for the interaction with GSK-3β. C, CTKD; K, kinase interaction motif (KIM); N, NTKD. Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05. Differences were tested using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (A).

The correlation between RSK4 and p–GSK-3β (Ser9) was also found in ESCC samples by IHC (Supplemental Figure 5E). Clinical association studies found that upregulation of the p–GSK-3β (Ser9) protein was associated with lymph node metastasis and vascular invasion (Supplemental Table 5), similar to that seen with RSK4. Kaplan-Meier survival analysis showed that patients with ESCC patients who had higher p–GSK-3β (Ser9) protein levels had worse OS and PFS than did their counterparts with low expression levels (Supplemental Figure 5F). In summary, RSK4 phosphorylates GSK-3β (Ser9) through direct interactions in ESCC cells, and coexpression of RSK4 and p–GSK-3β has prognostic value for clinical ESCC.

RSK4 stabilizes β-catenin through phosphorylation of GSK-3β (Ser9) in ESCC cells. It has been reported that the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway is closely involved in the maintenance and associated radioresistance of CSCs (39). The protein expression and nuclear localization of β-catenin are tightly regulated by GSK-3β, with phosphorylation of GSK-3β at Ser9 leading to reduced degradation of β-catenin, followed by its subsequent nuclear translocation (40). Here, we examined whether this pathway is altered in response to the modulation of RSK4 in ESCC cells. Western blotting showed that higher RSK4 levels in ESCC cells were associated with a longer half-life and reduced ubiquitination of β-catenin (Figure 7, A and B). By contrast, RSK4 depletion or treatment with BI-D1870 accelerated β-catenin degradation, which was reversed by the addition of MG132, a proteasome inhibitor (Figure 7C). Moreover, RSK4 stabilized β-catenin in the presence of GSK-3β WT but not GSK-3β S9A in ESCC cells, which was similar to overexpression of GSK3β S9D (constitutively inactivated mutation) or addition of the GSK3β inhibitor AR-A014418 (Figure 7, D and E), further highlighting the importance of GSK-3β (Ser9) phosphorylation by RSK4 for β-catenin stabilization. In addition, RSK4 promoted CSC properties and radioresistance in the presence of GSK-3β WT but not GSK-3β S9A in ESCC cells (Figure 7, F and G).

Figure 7 RSK4 activates the Wnt/β-catenin pathway. (A) Control or RSK4-overexpressing ECA109 cells were incubated with CHX (10 μg/mL) for the indicated durations. High RSK4 expression prolonged the half-life of β-catenin degradation (n = 3 independent experiments). (B) HEK293T cells were transfected with the indicated plasmids, and cell extracts were immunoprecipitated with an anti-His antibody. Ubiquitinated β-catenin was detected by immunoblotting. (C) Control or RSK4-silenced TE10 cells were incubated with CHX (10 μg/mL), CHX plus BI-D1870 (10 μM), or MG132 (10 μM) for the indicated durations. The indicated proteins were detected by immunoblotting (n = 3 independent experiments). (D) HEK293T cells were transfected with the indicated plasmids and incubated with CHX (10 μg/mL) for the indicated durations. The indicated proteins were detected by immunoblotting (n = 3 independent experiments). (E) HEK293T cells were transfected with the indicated plasmids, and cell extracts were immunoprecipitated with an anti-His antibody. Ubiquitinated β-catenin was detected by immunoblotting. (F and G) ECA109 cells were transfected with the indicated plasmids, and then CSC markers (F) and caspase-3 activity after IR (10 Gy) (G) of the indicated groups were detected (n = 3 independent experiments). (H) Representative images of the nuclear localization of β-catenin in ESCC cells from the indicated groups detected using immunofluorescence microscopy. Scale bars: 100 μm. (I) Effects of knockdown or overexpression of RSK4 on the indicated proteins in ΔNp63α-overexpressing or ΔNp63-suppressing ESCC cells. (J and K) Treatment of RSK4-overexpressing cells with 50 μM iCRT3 (an inhibitor of β-catenin signaling) for 24 hours greatly reduced their sphere-forming ability (J) and increased caspase-3 activity after IR (K) (n = 3 independent experiments). BI, BI-D1870; AR, AR-A014418. Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01. Differences were tested using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (G, J, and K).

ΔNp63α overexpression dramatically increased the ratio of nuclear β-catenin and β-catenin protein levels in both the cytoplasm and nucleus, whereas the increase was largely abolished by RSK4 knockdown in ECA109 cells. By contrast, TE10 cells with ΔNp63 downregulation exhibited significant restoration of β-catenin activity when RSK4 was overexpressed (Figure 7H and Supplemental Figure 5G). The importance of these effects was strengthened by the assessment of the total and phosphorylated (inactive state) protein levels of β-catenin and expression of the Wnt/β-catenin pathway downstream targets MYC, CD44, and TCF1 (Figure 7I). In addition, RPS6KA6 mRNA levels were positively correlated with HNF1A (encoding TCF1) and CD44 in ESCC specimens from the GEO cohorts (Supplemental Figure 5H). To demonstrate that RSK4-dependent ESCC CSC properties and radioresistance are mediated through Wnt/β-catenin signaling, we treated RSK4-overexpressing ECA109 cells with the Wnt/β-catenin inhibitor iCRT3. Notably, inhibition of Wnt/β-catenin signaling greatly reduced the sphere-forming ability of CSCs and increased caspase-3 activity after irradiation in RSK4-overexpressing cells (Figure 7, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 5I), showing that this pathway mediates the upregulation of RSK4-dependent CSC properties and radioresistance in ESCC cells. Altogether, these results indicate that RSK4 phosphorylation of GSK-3β (Ser9) is essential for activating the Wnt/β-catenin pathway to promote ESCC CSC properties and radioresistance.

Disruption of the RSK4 pathway reduces CSC properties and improves the radiosensitivity of ESCC. On the basis of a computational simulation, we constructed a model of the 3D structure of RSK4 NTKD by homology modeling and in silico docking of BI-D1870, a highly specific and potent inhibitor of the NTKD of RSKs (41), to the ATP-binding site of RSK4. BI-D1870 had strong intermolecular interactions with the NTKD of RSK4 by forming 2 hydrogen bonds with the hinge region and another 2 hydrogen bonds with residues Lys105 and Asp216 (Supplemental Figure 6A). BI-D1870 inhibited GSK-3β (Ser9) phosphorylation in ESCC cells in a dose-dependent manner, with nearly 100% inhibition at a concentration of 10 μM (Supplemental Figure 6B). At this concentration, BI-D1870 greatly suppressed CSC properties as well as β-catenin activity and expression of the Wnt/β-catenin pathway downstream targets of ESCC cells. However, RSK4-knockdown cells were not sensitive to BI-D1870 treatment compared with control cells, indicating that RSK4 is a key target of BI-D1870 for the inhibition of CSC properties and the Wnt/β-catenin pathway in ESCC cells (Figure 8, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 6, C–F). Furthermore, BI-D1870 inhibited ESCC CSC growth but had little effect on matched non-stem ESCC cells (Supplemental Figure 6G), indicating that BI-D1870 specifically disrupted ESCC CSC growth and maintenance. On the other hand, treatment of ESCC cells with BI-D1870, with RSK4 knockdown, or with both did not significantly change the expression levels of RSK1–3 proteins or the phosphorylation of their downstream substrates, indicating that RSK1–3 may not be involved with BI-D1870 in inhibiting the malignant phenotypes of ESCC (Supplemental Figure 6H).

Figure 8 Disruption of the RSK4 pathway reduces CSC properties and improves the radiosensitivity of ESCC. (A and B) Sphere formation assay (A) and flow cytometric analysis (B) of TE10 cells treated with BI-D1870 (10 μM), RSK4 knockdown, or both (n = 3 independent experiments). (C) Immunoblot analyses of BMI-1, NANOG, ABCG2, OCT4, SOX2, and CD271 in TE10 cells with the indicated treatments. (D) Immunoblot analyses of β-catenin, p–β-catenin (Ser33/37/Thr41, inactive state), p–GSK-3β (Ser9), GSK-3β, MYC, CD44, and TCF1 in TE10 cells with the indicated treatments. (E) Cell viability assay of TE10 cells treated with BI-D1870 (10 μM) for 12 hours, IR (10 Gy), or both (n = 3 independent experiments). (F) FACS analyses of apoptosis of TE10 cells treated with BI-D1870 (10 μM) for 12 hours, IR (10 Gy), or both (n = 3 independent experiments). (G) Western blot analysis of phosphorylated and total amounts of the checkpoint proteins ATM and CHK2 from TE10 cells treated with or without BI-D1870 (10 μM) before treatment (–) and 1 hour after 10 Gy IR (+). (H) Immunofluorescence staining of γ-H2AX in TE10 cells with the indicated treatments (n = 3 independent experiments). Scale bar: 100 μm. (I) ESCC-derived xenografts in mice treated with vehicle control, BI-D1870 (50 mg/kg/day, i.p. injection), and/or IR (5 Gy, twice). The growth curve of tumor size and average tumor weight are presented (n = 5 mice each). Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01. Differences were tested using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (A, B, E, F, H, and I).

We next examined whether RSK4 inhibition by BI-D1870 could improve the therapeutic efficacy of radiotherapy for treating ESCC. BI-D1870 or irradiation treatment each suppressed ESCC cell proliferation, whereas the combined treatment achieved the strongest inhibition of proliferation (Figure 8E). BI-D1870 or irradiation treatment each induced cell apoptosis, and the combined treatment again exhibited the strongest effect (Figure 8F and Supplemental Figure 6I). These observations were supported by an assessment of the protein levels of the apoptosis markers cleaved caspase-3 and cleaved PARP (Supplemental Figure 6J). Furthermore, the activating phosphorylation of checkpoint proteins ATM and CHK2 induced by irradiation was markedly decreased with BI-D1870 treatment (Figure 8G), demonstrating that disruption of the RSK4 pathway reduced checkpoint activation in response to DNA damage. In addition, as assessed by immunofluorescence staining for γ-H2AX, combined treatment with BI-D1870 and irradiation induced more DNA damage than did treatment with irradiation alone (Figure 8H). We further confirmed this result by the comet assay after irradiation (Supplemental Figure 6K), which indicated that DNA damage repair was impaired by disruption of the RSK4 pathway. Concomitant treatment of tumor-bearing mice with BI-D1870 and irradiation also reduced the growth and weight of ESCC xenograft tumors more significantly than did treatment with each alone (Figure 8I). Altogether, these results indicate that disruption of the RSK4 pathway by BI-D1870 suppressed the CSC properties and enhanced the radiosensitivity of ESCC cells.

It has been reported that BI-D1870 has other targets such as PLK1 and Aurora B, whose IC 50 values are 7-fold and 23-fold higher, respectively, than that of RSK4 in vitro (41). To verify whether BI-D1870 had an off-target effect on PLK1 and Aurora B in ESCC cells, we performed a dose-response analysis to determine the BI-D1870 concentration that would not inhibit PLK1 and Aurora B in TE10 cells. We found that the expression levels of PLK1 and Aurora B proteins and the phosphorylation of their downstream substrates were not affected by BI-D1870 at a concentration of 5 μM (Supplemental Figure 6L). At this concentration, GSK-3β (Ser9) phosphorylation was strongly inhibited in TE10 cells (Supplemental Figure 6B). Next, we tested whether BI-D1870 enhanced the radiosensitivity of ESCC cells at the 5-μM concentration. Combined treatment of BI-D1870 and irradiation achieved the strongest proliferation inhibition and highest caspase-3 activity compared with each treatment alone (Supplemental Figure 6, M and N). Moreover, combined treatment with BI-D1870 and irradiation resulted in higher DNA content in the comet tail and higher γ-H2AX levels 6 hours after irradiation than did treatment with irradiation alone (Supplemental Figure 6, O and P). These results suggest that BI-D1870 can improve the radiosensitivity of ESCC cells at a concentration that does not inhibit PLK1 and Aurora B activity.

RSK4 inhibition with BI-D1870 sensitizes radiotherapy in ESCC patient–derived xenografts. Patient-derived xenograft (PDX) tumors are known to closely resemble primary tumors, and their use has transformed anticancer drug research, enabling the study of therapeutic responses and accelerating the transition from the bench to the clinic (42). We obtained ESCC tumor specimens from 28 patients to establish PDX models, and nearly 80% of these tumors expressed the RSK4 protein at a high level, indicating that RSK4 overexpression is a common event in ESCC. However, we detected no significant differences in RSK4 expression between successful PDX models and unsuccessful ones (Supplemental Figure 7A). Two PDX tumors (cases 03 and 06) with high RSK4 expression and 1 PDX tumor (case 02) with negative RSK4 expression were selected for further analysis by IHC staining of grafted tumors collected from the animals. These tumors were all RSK2 protein negative (Supplemental Figure 7B). BI-D1870 strongly attenuated the growth and weight of high RSK4-expressing PDX tumors; in sharp contrast, BI-D1870 failed to reduce the growth and weight of RSK4-negative PDX tumors (Figure 9A and Supplemental Figure 7C). The levels of Wnt/β-catenin pathway–associated and CSC-associated proteins and the Ki-67 index were greatly reduced, whereas apoptosis and DNA damage were significantly increased in RSK4-high, but not RSK4-negative, PDX tumors after BI-D1870 treatment (Figure 9, B–D). Moreover, the growth curves of body weight; the histology of the liver, lung, and kidney; and the results of functional tests of the liver and kidney from mice treated with BI-D1870 or vehicle suggest that BI-D1870 is a well-tolerated agent without severe toxicity to these organs (Supplemental Figure 7, D–F). Finally, the combination of BI-D1870 and irradiation was even more effective at reducing tumor growth and weight in ESCC PDX models than treatment with either alone (Figure 10A). Furthermore, IHC staining of cleaved caspase-3 and Ki-67 demonstrated that, whereas BI-D1870 or irradiation treatment alone induced apoptosis and reduced the proliferation of tumor cells in ESCC PDX models, combined treatment resulted in substantially more apoptosis and greater proliferation inhibition (Figure 10B). Taken together, these results confirm that BI-D1870 inhibited tumor growth and improved the therapeutic efficacy of radiotherapy in ESCC PDX models and that RSK4 expression levels positively correlated with the therapeutic response.

Figure 9 BI-D1870 inhibits tumor growth in ESCC PDXs. (A) Tumor volume growth curve and tumor weight of PDX mice with different RSK4 expression levels treated with BI-D1870 (50 mg/kg/day, i.p. injection) or vehicle for 28 days (n = 6 mice each). (B–D) Immunoblotting, IHC, and terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase–mediated dUTP labeling (TUNEL) analyses of the indicated markers in PDX tumor numbers 3 (B), 6 (C) and 2 (D) treated with BI-D1870 (50 mg/kg/day, i.p. injection) or vehicle. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01. Differences were tested using an unpaired, 2-sided Student’s t test (A).