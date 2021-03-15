Augmented antibody-based anticancer therapeutics boost neutrophil cytotoxicity

Mice. Human FcαRI–transgenic mice (46) were crossed with LysM-EGFP mice (69). Mice were bred and maintained at the Central Animal Facility of the VU University Medical Center (Amsterdam, the Netherlands). All mice had free access to regular chow and water. LysM-EGFP mice were maintained as homozygous and FcαRI as heterozygous strains. FcαRI transgene–negative littermates of LysM C57BL/6 mice were used as controls. For all experiments, age-matched (predominantly 8–12 weeks old) male or female mice were used.

Cell cultures. Human colon carcinoma cell lines HCT116 (ATCC, CCL-247) and SW620 (ATCC, CCL-227) and RBL-hCD89 cells (gift of Renato C. Monteiro, Faculté de Médecine, Université Paris Diderot, Paris, France) (44) were cultured in DMEM (Gibco, 41966029) containing 10% (v/v) heat-inactivated FCS (Biowest, S1810-500), 2 mM L-glutamine (Gibco, A2916801), and 100 U/mL penicillin-streptomycin (Gibco, 15140122), hereafter referred to as complete DMEM. Human epidermoid carcinoma A431 cells were purchased from ATCC (CRL-2592) and cultured in complete DMEM. Murine melanoma B16F10gp75 cells (14), a B16F10 variant that has high gp75 surface expression, were cultured in complete DMEM containing 0.2 mg/mL Zeocin (Thermo Fisher Scientific, R25001). For the production of IgG, we used the serum-free FreeStyle 293 Expression System (Invitrogen) modified as described previously (70), and further purification was done by protein A (GE Life Sciences), as described by the manufacturer. Cells were cultured at 37°C and 5% CO 2 .

Expression vector constructs. The variable regions of α-EGFR mAb (cetuximab) in a pMA-T vector were purchased from GeneArt (Life Technologies). Linear double-stranded DNA encoding for the variable regions of TA99 (α-gp75), α-FcαRI, and 2 constructs encoding for constant regions of the hIgG1 heavy chains and hIgA2 were purchased from Integrated DNA Technologies. Parental IgG1 antibodies against gp75 and EGFR were of the G1m(f) allotype and contained the point mutation F405L, whereas parental IgG1 α-FcαRI antibodies were of the G1m(a) allotype and contained the K409R mutation in their respective CH3 domains, enabling the generation of bispecific antibodies as described by Labrijn et al. (43). All linear constructs contained an additional 5 base pairs (GACTG) next to the restriction sites to enable cleavage of incorporated restriction sites. Cloning for the α-gp75 antibody has been described previously in Gul et al. (14). Codon-optimized antibodies and isotype variants were generated as described previously (71, 72). In short, we designed the codon-optimized variable regions for both heavy and light chains, including 5′-HindIII and 3′-NheI or 5′-HindIII and 3′-XhoI restriction sites, respectively. The constructs were built in the following consecutive order: restriction site, Kozak sequence, and ATG followed by the HAVT20-leader sequence (ref. 71, GeneArt, or Integrated DNA Technologies). The HindIII-NheI or HindIII-XhoI fragments for the codon-optimized heavy and light chains were ligated into vectors encoding for the γ1- or κ-constant regions, respectively. The whole fragments, including the constant regions, were cloned into pcDNA3.1 (Invitrogen) or pEE (Lonza) as HindIII-EcoRI fragments. IgG1 with the F405L mutation [G1m(f) allotype] and the K409R mutation [G1m(a) allotype] were cloned into γ1 with 5′-EcoRV and 3′-EcoRI restriction sites.

Generation and testing of bispecific IgG1. Bispecific antibodies were generated as previously described (43). In short, the IgG1_F405L and IgG1_K409R antibodies were mixed at equimolar amounts and incubated for 90 minutes at 37°C in PBS supplemented with 25 mM 2-MEA (2-mercapto-ethyl-amine hydrochloride, Sigma-Aldrich). After incubation, 2-MEA exchange buffer was removed with Zeba spin desalting columns (7K MWCO, 5 mL, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and left to heterodimerize overnight at 4°C. Exchange was verified by ELISA utilizing the allotypic differences in the IgG1_F405L and the IgG1_K409R constructs. Antibodies α-a (HP6184, 5E7) and α-f (HP6185, 5F10) (73) were used, each of which was partially biotinylated according to the EZ-Link Sulfo-NHS-LC-Biotin (Thermo Fisher Scientific) protocol. These antibodies were used in the following sandwich ELISA. First, 96-well plates (Nunc, 439454) were coated with 2 μg/mL α-a or 1 μg/mL α-f antibodies (100 μL/well in PBS) overnight at 4°C. The next day, plates were washed 3 times with PBS-Tween (0.05% [v/v] Tween 20 [Sigma-Aldrich] in PBS) (200 μL/well) followed by a blocking step with 0.05% (v/v) milk (skim milk powder, Campina) in PBS-Tween (200 μL/well) for 1 hour at room temperature. After 3 washes with PBS-Tween, IgG1_F405L [G1m(f) allotype] or IgG1_K409R [G1m(a) allotype] was added at a 2-fold serial dilution from 10 μg in PBS-Tween (100 μL/well) and incubated for 1 hour at room temperature. Plates were then washed 3 times with PBS-Tween and 1 μg/mL biotinylated α-a or α-f antibodies was added in PBS-Tween (100 μL/well) and incubated for 1 hour at room temperature. After 3 washes with PBS-Tween, streptavidin HRP (Sigma-Aldrich) diluted 1:2000 in PBS-Tween was added (100 μL/well) and incubated for 1 hour at room temperature. Plates were washed 3 times with PBS-Tween. After that, TMB substrate was added, which contained 0.1 mg/mL 3,3′,5,5′-tetramethylbenzidine (Merck, 108622), 0.1 M NaAc (Merck, 106267), and 0.003% (v/v) H 2 O 2 (Merck, 108597) in MilliQ set to pH 5.5. After sufficient coloring, 2 M H 2 SO 4 (Merck, 100731) was added to terminate the reaction.

Fc receptor production. To generate human recombinant FcαRI and FcγR IIIA 158V, the extracellular domain sequence of these receptors was codon optimized by GeneArt (Life Technologies). Subsequently, the sequences were extended with additional C-terminal linker, 10× His tag and AVI tag, respectively, and flanked by 3′ HindIII and 5′ EcoRV restriction sites. The resulting gene fragments were purchased from Integrated DNA Technologies and were cloned into the pcDNA3.1 expression vector (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The receptors were produced by transfecting HEK293 Freestyle cells (Thermo Fisher Scientific), as previously described (74). Five days after transfection, supernatants were harvested by centrifugation following filtration through a 0.45 μm filter (Whatmann, GE Healthcare). Isolation of His-tagged receptors from filtered supernatants was performed by affinity chromatography using a HiTrap column (GE Healthcare) on ÄKTA prime (GE Healthcare) according to the manufacturer’s recommended protocol for His isolation. Receptor-containing fractions were subsequently pooled and buffer-exchanged into PBS (pH 7.4) using Vivaspin concentration tubes with 10K MWCO (GE Healthcare). Final concentrations were determined by Nanodrop 2000c UV/VIS spectrophotometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). A BirA-500 biotin-protein ligase standard reaction kit (Avidity) was used to examine site-targeted biotinylation on the AVI tag. Degree of biotinylation was verified by ELISA.

SPRi. SPRi measurements were carried out on an IBIS MX96 (IBIS technologies). A g-type streptavidin-coated sensor (SensEye) was spotted using a Continuous Flow Microspotter (Wasatch Microfluidics) with C-terminal biotinylated FcαRI (30 nM, 10 nM, 3 nM, and 1 nM). Each run involved 3 subsequent flows. First, either 100 nM TrisomAb α-EGFR or 100 nM human IgG1 α-EGFR was flowed for 5 minutes. For the second flow, 100 nM FcγRIIIa 158V or 100 nM FcαRI was flowed for 5 minutes. The last flow consisted of 1 × 106 cells/mL of either A431, HCT116, or SW620 cells or system buffer (0.1% [w/v] BSA in PBS, pH 7.4) for 20 minutes of sedimentation and washing with increasing flow speeds. The affinity of TrisomAb α-EGFR, human IgG1 α-EGFR, and human IgG1 α-FcαRI toward FcαRI and human FcγRIIIa 158V protein was determined using a previously described method (75). In short, biotinylated FcαRI and FcγRIIIa 158V were spotted in triplicate on a g-type streptavidin sensor (SensEye) in 4 concentrations ranging from 30 nM to 1 nM. TrisomAb α-EGFR, human IgG1 α-EGFR, and human IgG1 α-FcαRI (custom mAbs, see Expression vector constructs) were flowed over the sensor in 12 concentrations ranging from 0.12 nM to 250 nM. Affinities were calculated as described by Dekkers et al. (75).

ADCC assay. NK cells were isolated according to the manufacturer’s protocol (Miltenyi Biotec, 130-092-657). PMNs were isolated as previously described (76). Enriched neutrophils were isolated using the EasySep human neutrophil isolation kit (Stemcell Technologies, 17957). Killing assays were performed at an effector to target ratio of 5:1 for NK cells and 50:1 for PMNs and enriched neutrophils using A431 or B16F10gp75 as target cells. Cell survival was determined using the CellTiter-Blue (CTB) Cell Viability Assay (Promega, G8080). Target cells (8000 cells/well in a flat-bottom 96-well plate) were cultured for 24 hours. The next day, culture medium was refreshed with 50 μL/well complete RPMI 1640 in the presence of antibodies (10 μL/well, 11 times the test concentration in RPMI 1640 medium) in various concentrations, i.e., 0.1, 1, and 10 μg/mL. Next, 50 μL/well freshly isolated PMNs or enriched neutrophils (8 × 106 cells/mL in RPMI 1640 medium) or NK cells (8 × 105 cells/mL in RPMI 1640 medium) were cocultured with the target cells for either 4 or 24 hours at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . Target cells alone, effector cells alone, RPMI 1640 medium alone, and no antibody were used as controls. Flat-bottom 96-well plates were washed twice with 200 μL/well PBS, blotted dry, and incubated with 100 μL/well CTB reagent (CTB stock concentration was diluted 1:6 in complete RPMI 1640) for 1 hour at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . Incubation plates were shaken at 400 rpm for 5 minutes and fluorescence of formed resorufin, proportional to the amount of living cells in the wells, was recorded by a FLUOstar Galaxy Microplate Reader (MXT Lab Systems). Resorufin was excited using a 560/10 nm excitation filter and emission was acquired using a 590/12 nm filter. Gain of the detector was set to 115 (gain 0–255). The percentage of cellular cytotoxicity was calculated in Microsoft Excel using the equation % cytotoxicity = (1 – [experimental value – medium control]/[no antibody – medium control]) × 100. Data were plotted and analyzed using GraphPad Prism 7.0.

ADCP assay. Monocytes were isolated as previously described (76) and cultured for 6 days in the presence of 50 ng/mL M-CSF to generate macrophages. Macrophages were counted, labeled with DiO (Molecular Probes, D275), and seeded in 24-well plates (1.5 × 105 cells/well). After 48 hours, culture medium was refreshed with 250 μL/well complete RPMI 1640 in the presence of therapeutic antibodies (125 μL/well, 4 times the test concentration in RPMI 1640 medium) in various concentrations, i.e., 0.001, 0.01, 0.1, 1, and 10 μg/mL. Next, A431 or B16F10gp75 cells labeled with cell proliferation dye eFluor 450 (eBioscience, 65-0842-85) were added as target cells (125 μL/well containing approximately 240,000 cells/mL) to obtain an effector to target ratio of 5:1. Tumor cells were cocultured with macrophages for 4 hours at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . Cells were washed with PBS and harvested by trypsin treatment (250 μL/well, 15 minutes incubation at 37°C and 5% CO 2 ) followed by cell scraping and fixing with 1% formaldehyde in PBS. Samples were analyzed with flow cytometry (BD LSRFortessa) and FlowJo software. Percentage phagocytic events was quantified using the equation % phagocytosis = (1 – [% tumor cells in experiment]/[% tumor cells without antibody]) × 100.

ELISA. Lactoferrin and IL-8 release in supernatants of neutrophil-mediated killing assays were determined using matched antibody pairs. Rabbit α–human lactoferrin (Sigma-Aldrich, L3262), alkaline phosphatase–labeled rabbit α–human lactoferrin–AF (MP Biomedicals, 675581), and p-nitrophenyl phosphate (Sigma-Aldrich, N1891) as chromogenic substrate were used for lactoferrin detection as previously described (77). IL-8 in supernatants was measured using the human IL-8 Ready-SET-Go ELISA Set (Invitrogen, 50-246-341) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Mouse α–human IL-4 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, AHC0642) and biotin–mouse α–human IL-4 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, AHC0749) were used as primary and secondary antibody, respectively, followed by addition of streptavidin-HRP (Thermo Fisher Scientific, SNN2004) for IL-4 detection. IL-13 and histamine were detected using the human IL3 ELISA kit (Invitrogen, 88-7439-88) and the human histamine ELISA kit (Mybiosource.com, MBS733349), respectively. FAE of BsAbs was verified using an ELISA with matched antibody pairs against G1m(a) and G1m(f) allotypes (Sigma-Aldrich, I5385).

Live-cell imaging. First, 4 × 105 A431 Lifeact mScarlet cells were cultured on round cover glasses (Harvard Apparatus, 1217N82, #1.5 thickness, 25 mm) coated with collagen from calf skin (Sigma-Aldrich, C9791) for 24 hours. Tumor colonies were labeled with the cell-permeant dye calcein AM (Thermo Fisher Scientific, C3100MP), or a caspase-3/7 sensor (Thermo Fisher Scientific, C10723) to follow the induction of antibody-mediated apoptosis according to the manufacturer’s protocols. Labeled tumor cells on cover glasses were transferred to an Attofluor Cell Chamber for microscopy (Thermo Fisher Scientific, A7816). Next, 2 × 106 NK cells or neutrophils were labeled with cell proliferation dye eFluor 670 (eBioscience, 65-0840-85) and therapeutic antibodies (2 μg/mL) were added. Neutrophil–tumor cell and NK cell–tumor cell interactions were recorded for 40 and 180 minutes, respectively, by a Nikon Eclipse Ti microscope equipped with hybrid photo detectors and resonant scanner for fast image acquisition. The microscope contained an Okolab cage incubator as well as a perfect focus system to allow stable time-lapse imaging with automatic focus correction under controlled humidity, CO 2 , and O 2 conditions. After acquisition, neutrophil and tumor cell behavior, i.e., number of interactions, distance to tumor, longest contact, and tumor area, were analyzed offline using tracking software (Imaris, bitplane) and a custom-written Xtension for Imaris named Kiss and Run Analysis. Representative movies and images were generated by Fiji and Imaris software.

Western blot. To prepare crude cell lysates, cells were washed and resuspended in RPMI 1640 without serum. Subsequently, cells were incubated with a human IgG1 antibody against FcαRI (positive control, α-FcαRI parental of TrisomAb), a human IgG1 antibody against EGFR (cetuximab), or TrisomAb α-EGFR (custom mAbs, see Expression vector constructs) for 30 minutes on ice. After washing, cells were crosslinked using F(ab′)2 goat α-human fragments (Invitrogen, A24464). Cells were incubated at 37°C for 0, 1, 2, 3, 5, 10, or 20 minutes, after which cells were boiled for 5 minutes at 95°C in preheated 2× Laemmli buffer containing 8% 2-mercaptoethanol. Samples were thoroughly vortexed, spun down, and kept at –20°C until usage. For Western blotting, samples were loaded on 10% polyacrylamide gels according to standard procedures. Membranes were incubated overnight with mouse α-phosphotyrosine (4G10, EMD Millipore) and rabbit α-GAPDH (14C10, Cell Signaling Technology) antibodies. As secondary antibodies, goat α-mouse–IRDye 800CW and goat α-rabbit–IRDye 680RD antibodies (Odyssey, LI-COR) were used. Membranes were analyzed using an Odyssey Classic Imager (LI-COR). Pixel intensity of bands at 40 and 70 kDa was determined with Image Studio Lite (LI-COR). GAPDH quantification was used to correct for protein loading in total lysates.

Flow cytometry. A431 and B16F10gp75 cells and PMNs were incubated with different concentrations of TrisomAb α-EGFR, TrisomAb α-gp75, hIgG1 α-FcαRI, hIgG1 isotype control, and hIgG1 α-EGFR (cetuximab) (custom mAbs, see Expression vector constructs) for 45 minutes on ice. After washing, primary antibody was detected by incubation with PE-conjugated goat α–human IgG mAb (1:50). Cells were analyzed with flow cytometry (BD LSRFortessa) and FlowJo software.

Neutrophil chemotaxis assay. Supernatants from neutrophil-mediated killing experiments were harvested, and migration of freshly isolated neutrophils toward supernatants was determined with neutrophil chemotaxis assays as previously described (78). In short, PMNs were fluorescently labeled for 30 minutes at 37°C with calcein AM (Thermo Fisher Scientific, C3100MP). After incubation, cells were washed twice and carefully resuspended in RPMI 1640. To measure chemotaxis (directed migration), bottom wells of blind well chambers were filled with supernatants from neutrophil-mediated killing experiments or purified 1 × 10–7 M LTB4 (Sigma-Aldrich, 1027 M) as positive control. Next, 5 × 104 calcein AM–labeled neutrophils were added to the top wells. After incubation for 40 minutes at 37°C, cells that had migrated toward the lower compartments were quantified in black 96-well plates (FLUOTRAC200) with a fluorimeter (FLUOstar/POLARstar) at 480 nm excitation, 520 nm emission.

In vivo serum half-life of TrisomAb. Human IgG1 α-gp75, hIgA2 α-gp75, or TrisomAb α-gp75 (50 μg) (custom mAbs, see Expression vector constructs) was i.p. injected into C57BL/6 LysM-EGFP mice (3 mice per time point). Blood was collected by cardiac puncture blood sampling (terminal) after the indicated time points, and the antibody concentration in the serum was determined by ELISA. Half-life was calculated using the formula t 1/2 = Δt/2log(C1/C2).

Subcutaneous syngeneic tumor model. Human FcαRI transgenic × LysM-EGFP mice and FcαRI transgene–negative littermates of LysM C57BL/6 mice were s.c. inoculated with 1 × 104 B16F10gp75 tumor cells. Antibodies (100 μg in 200 μL PBS) were i.p. injected on days 0, 1, and 2. Tumor growth was monitored and scored for 16 days using caliper size measurements. Tumor volume (in mm3) was calculated using the equation V = π × (W × L × 0.5)3/6, where V is tumor volume, W is tumor width in mm, and L is tumor length in mm. For survival experiments, mice were terminated when tumors reached the humane endpoint (main criterion: tumor volume > 1000 mm3).

Immune cell depletions. Neutrophils were depleted by i.p. injection with 400 μg α-Ly6G/Ly6C (Gr-1) mAb (clone RB6-8C5, BioXCell) and NK cells were depleted by i.p. injection of 200 μg α-NK1.1 mAb (clone PK136) in 200 μL PBS given 2 times a week beginning 1 day before initiation of TrisomAb therapy and tumor inoculation. No depletion groups received isotype control mAbs (clone 2A3, BioXCell). Depletion was verified by flow cytometry in blood 3 days after the first injection with depleting antibodies (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Monocyte and macrophage populations were depleted by i.p. injection of 300 μg α-CSF1R (clone AFS98, BioXCell) in 200 μL PBS given every other day beginning 5 days before initiation of TrisomAb therapy and tumor inoculation. Macrophage depletion was confirmed by flow cytometry in blood and spleen 5 days after injection of α-CSF1R (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). Samples were stained for CD45 and CD11b. NK cells were identified by NKp46 staining; splenic macrophages were identified by F4/80 staining.

Statistics. Statistical comparison between experimental groups was performed using 2-way ANOVA tests corrected for multiple comparisons by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test with a single pooled variance. Statistical comparisons between experimental groups for SPRi data were performed by multiple t tests. A 2-tailed P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant. Unless otherwise stated, representative experiments out of at least 3 independent experiments are shown. Survival curves were analyzed using the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test.

Study approval. All animal experiments were approved by the Animal Ethical Committee of the VU University and VU Medical Center (AVD1140020173844). All experiments were performed according to institutional and national guidelines. Human PMNs, NK cells, and monocytes were isolated from whole blood derived from anonymized, healthy adult volunteers who signed an informed consent under the rules and legislation in place within the Netherlands and maintained by the VU Medical Center Medical Ethical Committee (METC). The use of colorectal cancer patient samples (METC VU Medical Center: 2016.271) was approved by the VU Medical Center METC in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki and guidelines for Good Clinical Practice.