DNA hypermethylation during tuberculosis dampens host immune responsiveness

We previously described a cohort of asymptomatic, TB-exposed children from Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland) with schistosomiasis-induced DNA hypermethylation and associated inhibition of bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) and Mycobacterium tuberculosis (M. tuberculosis) immunity (15). Here, to evaluate whether TB induces similar DNA methylation perturbations that correspond with immune exhaustion, we assessed adults with TB symptoms and microbiologically confirmed pulmonary TB (by culture and/or GeneXpert). We compared their immune phenotype and DNA methylation status with their asymptomatic, healthy household contacts who remained asymptomatic for 12 months after initial exposure (Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI134622DS1). All controls were negative for ascaris and schistosomiasis by urine and stool microscopy and quantitative PCR (qPCR) as previously described (15). All study participants were BCG vaccinated, as determined via either vaccine records and/or a BCG scar. An HIV screen was performed at the time of the study’s initiation and then annually thereafter. All included participants had TB treatment success as defined by both WHO criteria and a simplified clinically relevant definition (17).

Figure 1 Patients with TB exhibit an exhausted immune phenotype. PBMCs from individuals with TB (n = 29) and their asymptomatic household contacts (HC) (n = 49) were subjected to antigenic stimulation with BCG sonicate followed by flow cytometry–based multidimensional immune profiling. CITRUS clustering was implemented on CD3, CD4, CD8, and CD56 surface markers with a minimum cluster size of 10% per node. Lines indicate the median and interquartile range, and P values were determined by nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test. (A) Citrus clustering identified Th (CD3+CD4+), CTL (CD3+CD8+), and NK (CD3–CD56+) cell populations, with CD3 signal depicted by a heatmap. Gray-shaded subclusters have an FDR of less than 1% and depict decreased IFN-γ and Ki-67 expression among Th cells (CD3+CD4+), CTLs (CD3+CD8+), and NK cells (CD3–CD56+). Representative dot plots of the MFI clusters are depicted from the yellow highlighted clusters. (B) Reanalysis of CITRUS, with exclusion of HIV-coinfected individuals, for patients with TB (n = 20) and controls (n = 40) shows CD4+, CD8+, and CD56+ lymphocyte subsets with decreased Ki-67 and IFN-γ (gray-shaded clusters have decreased IFN-γ and Ki-67, with an FDR <1%; representative dot plots of MFI clusters are depicted). Mann-Whitney U test P values describe MFI differences between controls and patients with TB.

Patients with TB demonstrate immune exhaustion phenotypes. To evaluate the cell-specific and mycobacterium-specific immunity of patients with TB, PBMCs were stimulated with ESAT-6 and CFP-10 (M. tuberculosis–specific antigens) or BCG sonicate followed by flow cytometry–based multidimensional immune profiling (MDIP). Cells were stained subsequently for viability and cell surface and intracellular markers. Multidimensional immune changes were evaluated using CITRUS (clustering identification, characterization, and regression) (18). Clustering was implemented via CITRUS using the surface markers CD3, CD4, CD8, and CD56 to identify subsets of Th cells (CD3+CD4+), cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) (CD3+CD8+), and NK cells (CD3–CD56+) (Figure 1). The median fluorescence intensity (MFI) of each node was characterized between healthy controls (HCs) and individuals with TB. CITRUS revealed that, compared with controls, participants with TB had Th cells, CTLs, and NK cells with decreased IFN-γ and proliferative capacity in response to both M. tuberculosis–specific antigens (ESAT-6 and CFP-10) and BCG (Figure 1A, Supplemental Figure 1A, and Supplemental Table 1). Compared with controls, individuals with TB were more likely to be coinfected with HIV, however, after excluding people living with HIV (PLWH), participants with TB still had lymphocytes (CD4+, CD8+, and CD3–CD56+) with decreased IFN-γ and proliferative capacity (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1). Study participants with TB who were not HIV coinfected had a 21% and 25% decrease in BCG-induced IFN-γ production compared with HIV-uninfected controls, respectively, for CD4+ and CD8+ T cell populations (Figure 1B). Similarly, participants with TB who were not infected with HIV had a 16% and 14% decrease in BCG-induced Ki-67 expression, respectively, for CD4+ and CD8+ T cell populations (Figure 1B). In response to the M. tuberculosis–specific peptides ESAT-6 and CFP-10, patients with TB had CD4+ and CD8+ T cell populations with 11% and 45% decreased IFN-γ production and 12% and 19% decreased Ki-67 expression, respectively (Supplemental Figure 1A).

The decrease in proliferative capacity was not mycobacterium-specific, as the superantigen staphylococcal enterotoxin B (SEB) also induced decreased Ki-67 upregulation (SEB; Supplemental Figure 1B). The decrease in SEB-induced IFN-γ was not statistically significant. Increased expression of immune checkpoint blockade, as measured by programmed cell death 1 (PD-1), cytotoxic T lymphocyte–associated protein 4 (CTLA4), and/or T cell immunoglobulin mucin-3 (TIM3), is another characteristic of immune exhaustion and similar to what has been described in previous reports (19, 20). Further, compared with asymptomatic HCs, we found that patients with TB had an increased abundance of PD-1–expressing NK cells (Supplemental Figure 1C).

The TB DNA methylome resembles the immune exhaustion epigenetic landscape. Epigenetic mechanisms mediate immune exhaustion (4, 5, 10, 21), and we therefore evaluated the DNA methylation status of participants with TB using the EPIC array. From bulk PBMCs, we determined cell-specific DNA methylation using epigenetic deconvolution (EDEC) (Figure 2A) (22). EDEC identified global differential methylation changes in Th cells, CTLs, NK cells, and monocytes both at baseline and 6 months after completion of successful ATT, 12 months after study enrollment (Figure 2D). Pathway enrichment (Figure 2B) indicated that the IL-2/STAT5 pathway, a critical component of cell proliferation, was differentially methylated at baseline and 6 months after successful therapy in all lymphocyte subsets from patients with TB compared with controls. The PI3K/AKT pathway, which modulates intracellular signaling of the immunometabolic pathway in both adaptive and innate cells, was differentially methylated in all cell types except CD4+ T cells. Similarly, the TNF/NF-κB signaling pathway was differentially methylated in all evaluated cell types except Th cells. IFN-γ signaling, critical to antimycobacterial immunity, was differentially methylated in all cell types at baseline and 6 months after the completion of ATT (Figure 2B). Specifically, compared with HCs, patients with TB had DNA hypermethylation of the IFN-γ signaling pathway for all lymphocyte subsets (CD4+ Th cells, CD3+CD8+ CTLs, and CD3–CD56+ NK cells), whereas this pathway was hypomethylated in monocytes (Figure 3, Tables 1 and 2, and Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 2 Global DNA methylation perturbations persist 6 months after successful ATT. The Illumina DNA Methylation EPIC array was performed on bulk PBMCs from asymptomatic household contacts (n = 10) and individuals with TB (n = 15; TB/HIV– = 7; TB/HIV+ = 8) at baseline. All individuals with TB had treatment success. For individuals without HIV coinfection, DNA methylation status was evaluated at baseline and 12 months later, 6 months after completion of successful ATT. (A) To ascertain the immune cell–specific DNA methylation changes, cell-specific DNA methylation reference profiles were downloaded from public archives, informative loci were identified, and cell type–specific methylation profiles were identified. (B) Cell-specific DNA methylation differences are shown for TB patients (base) and TB/HIV (HIV) patients at baseline and for TB patients 12 months after baseline (12 mo), 6 months after completion of successful ATT. All results were compared with HC data. GO pathway analysis for monocytes (CD14+), Th cells (CD3–CD4+), NK cells (CD3–CD56+), and CTLs (CD3+CD8+). (C and D) Purified Th cells (CD3+CD4+) (n = 2) and EDEC-identified Th cells (CD3+CD4+) (n = 8 TB patients; n = 10 controls) were compared with cells from controls, and common hypermethylated pathways and genes were identified.

Figure 3 The TB epigenetic landscape is similar to LCMV-induced immune exhaustion. (A) DNA hypermethylation of genes in CD3+CD8+ CTLs in TB patients (green), and that reported by Ghoneim et al. (10) (red) and Sen et al. (4) (blue). (B) Genes and GO pathways of CD8+ CTLs with DNA hypermethylation for patients with TB from this cohort were compared with genes with DNA hypermethylation, reported by Ghoneim et al. (10), and ChARs induced by chronic LCMV–induced immune exhaustion, reported by Sen et al. (4).

Table 1 Genes hypermethylated in patients with TB

Table 2 Pathways hypermethylated in patients with TB

To validate the EDEC results, we isolated CD4+ T cells and evaluated DNA methylation at baseline and 6 months after successful ATT. Of note, cell proliferation, intracellular calcium signaling, and IL-2/STAT5 and IFN-γ pathways were hypermethylated in both isolated CD4+ T cells and the deconvoluted CD4+ T cells (Figure 2C). Analysis of isolated CD4+ T cells confirmed the results from EDEC for 82% of hypermethylated genes (probability of overlap = 9.3 × 10–5). Baseline DNA hypermethylation, as identified by EDEC and in isolated CD4+ T cells, was observed in JAK1, IL12RB2, STAT1, FYN, GATA2, IKZF2, and TOX (Figure 2D).

Previous studies of chronic LCMV, cancer, HIV, and schistosomiasis identified persistent epigenetic-mediated immune exhaustion long after removal of the chronic antigen stimulation (9, 11, 14, 15). DNA hypermethylation in patients with TB, both at baseline and 6 months after successful ATT, resembled the closed chromatin confirmation induced by chronic LCMV infection models. We evaluated the similarities between the epigenetic landscape of murine LCMV and that of patients with TB by comparing the closed chromatin–accessible regions (ChARs) previously published by Sen et al. (4) and the DNA hypermethylated regions previously published by Ghoneim et al. (10) from chronic LCMV models with the CD8 DNA hypermethylated regions of TB patients from this study. In particular, we observed DNA hypermethylation and closed chromatin conformation of the IFN-γ pathway (IL12RB2, JAK1, STAT4) in both TB and chronic LCMV (Figure 3, A and B). We performed immunologic gene set enrichment analysis and found that CD8+ T cells from patients with TB were enriched (P = 4.41 × 10–11) to a degree similar to that of genes downregulated in LCMV-induced immune exhaustion (23). In addition to DNA methylation changes being induced by chronic antigenic exposure, M. tuberculosis itself releases epigenetic-modifying enzymes that target host chromatin and DNA methylation. For example, Rv2966c is a DNMT that is secreted by M. tuberculosis and chaperoned into host immune cell nuclei (24). In in vitro models, Rv2966c induces DNA hypermethylation of host immune cells (25) in a manner similar to that seen in this cohort of TB patients, including hypermethylation of IL12RB2, STAT4, IFNG, IRF1, and JAK1 (Supplemental Figure 2).

Patients with TB exhibit DNA hypermethylation of the IL-12/IFN-γ signaling pathway. To validate the DNA methylome results, we implemented targeted methylation-specific restriction endonuclease qPCR (MSRE-qPCR) on genes previously relevant to mycobacterial biology (26). Although the EPIC array evaluates DNA methylation via bisulfite conversion, MSRE quantifies the methylation status using endonuclease isochizomers that degrade DNA on the basis of methylation status. MSRE-qPCR of isolated CD4+ T cells confirmed DNA hypermethylation of the IL-12/IFN-γ pathway (Figure 4). Specifically, IL12B demonstrated 6.1-fold increased methylation (P = 0.007); IL12RB2 was hypermethylated 35.2-fold (P < 0.03); TYK2 demonstrated 17.7-fold increased methylation (P = 0.008); IFNGR1 was hypermethylated 24.0-fold (P = 0.007); and JAK1 and JAK2 demonstrated 33.3- and 11.7-fold increased DNA methylation (P = 0.004 and 0.03), respectively (Figure 4). STAT1 and IRF1 were not statistically hypermethylated (P = 0.21 and 0.15, respectively; Figure 4B). Regulation of immunity is epigenetically controlled at specific pathways, but also by a network of transcription factors (27). MSRE-qPCR revealed that CD4+ T cells from patients with TB had DNA hypermethylation of the transcription factors TOX, NFATC1, BATF3, ID2, PPARG, RUNX2, IRF5, and IKZF1 (P < 0.001; Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Targeted DNA methylation confirms DNA hypermethylation of the IL-12/IFN-γ pathway. (A) Graphic representation of the IL-12/IFN-γ pathway. (B) DNA methylation was evaluated using MSRE-qPCR in non–HIV-coinfected TB patients (n = 6) and their asymptomatic healthy household contacts (n = 5). *P < 0.01, by Mann-Whitney U test.

Patients with TB have decreased mitogen responsiveness. Patients with TB had DNA hypermethylation of IL-2, IL-6, TNF, and IFN-γ signaling pathways (Figures 2–4). Notably, the TNF/NF-κB signaling pathway and the TNF gene were hypermethylated in CD14+, CD8+, and CD56+ cells from patients with TB (Figure 3). Given that these pathways result in activation of MAPK and are also downstream of mitogen activation, we hypothesized that patients with TB would have decreased mitogen responsiveness. Freshly collected whole blood was stimulated overnight with mitogen (phytohemagglutinin), and a multiplexed ELISA was performed on the supernatant. Although the baseline production of TNF was similar (3.7 vs 1.4 pg/mL; P = 0.2), after mitogen stimulation, the patients with TB exhibited 72% decreased upregulation of TNF by ELISA (80.5 vs. 293 pg/mL; P = 0.01; Figure 5). The IFN-γ signaling pathway was hypermethylated in all lymphocytes, and the IFNG gene was hypermethylated in CD8 and CD56 cells from patients with TB, and although patients with TB had increased IFN-γ at baseline by ELISA (1.31 vs. 0.58 pg/mL, P = 0.007), they had a 35.4% decreased capacity to upregulate IFN-γ upon mitogen activation (increase of 246.9 vs. 382.4 pg/mL; P = 0.03). The chemokines CXCL9 and CXCL10 are downstream of IFN-γ, and like IFN-γ, they were increased at baseline (42.5 vs. 10.6 and 238.3 vs. 117.4 pg/mL; P < 0.01) but had 30.7% and 30.1% decreased upregulation after mitogen-induced activation (P = 0.01 and 0.002, respectively). IL-6 and IL-1β levels were comparable at baseline, but patients with TB had 40.5% and 60.7% decreased mitogen-induced upregulation of IL-6 (8870 vs. 14,917 pg/mL; P < 0.001) and IL-1β (1968 vs. 5974 pg/mL, P = 0.0005), respectively.

Figure 5 Decreased mitogen-induced responsiveness. Fresh whole blood (0.8–1.2 mL) from patients with TB (n = 40) and asymptomatic healthy household contacts (n = 39) was stimulated overnight with and without mitogen, and the resultant plasma was evaluated for cytokine and chemokine upregulation using a custom-designed, bead-based multiplex ELISA. P values were determined by nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test. FC, fold change.

Patients with TB have decreased IFN-γ–induced gene upregulation. An intact IL-12/IFN-γ pathway is necessary, but not sufficient, for control of mycobacterial infections (26, 28). Since patients with TB exhibited DNA hypermethylation of the IL-12/IFN-γ signaling pathway in CD4+ Th cells, NK cells, and CTLs, we postulated that they would also exhibit decreased IFN-γ–inducible gene upregulation using a previously described 10-gene IFN-γ–inducible score (15, 29, 30). In healthy immune cells, IFN-γ stimulation induces gene expression of CITTA, GBP1, STAT1, CXCL9, CXCL10, CXCL11, IL15, SERPING1, IDO1, and FCGR1A/B (29); however, previous studies have demonstrated decreased IFN-γ–inducible gene expression in cancer (30) and chronic schistosomiasis infection (15). In this cohort, compared with controls, the PBMCs from patients with TB had 69.7% decreased IFN-γ–inducible gene upregulation (17.9- vs. 59.2-fold increase; P = 0.02; Figure 6).

Figure 6 Decreased IFN-γ–inducible gene expression. PBMCs (1 × 106) from patients with TB (n = 10) and asymptomatic healthy household contacts (n = 10) were cultured overnight with and without 50 ng IFN-γ. Then, RNA was isolated, and IFN-γ–inducible gene expression was evaluated by microarray. P = 0.02, by Mann-Whitney U test.

Patients with TB have decreased IL-12–inducible IFN-γ production. Lymphocytes are primed with IL-12 for robust IFN-γ production (31). Since patients with TB showed DNA hypermethylation of the IL-12 pathway (IL12A, IL12B, IL12RB1, and IL12RB2), we evaluated the functionality of the IL-12/IFN-γ axis by stimulating PBMCs overnight with BCG, with and without IL-12. Although Th cell (CD3+CD4+) IFN-γ production was similar, patients with TB had a muted IL-12–induced production of IFN-γ in CTLs and NK cells. Specifically, NK cells had 62.5% decreased IL-12–inducible upregulation of IFN-γ (P = 0.008), whereas CTLs had a 43.4% decrease in IL-12–induced IFN-γ upregulation (P = 0.03; Figure 7 and Supplemental Figure 3).