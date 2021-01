Research ArticleImmunologyInfectious disease Free access | 10.1172/JCI134529

TLR3 controls constitutive IFN-β antiviral immunity in human fibroblasts and cortical neurons

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Gao, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Ciancanelli, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Zhang, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Harschnitz, O. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Bondet, V. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Hasek, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Chen, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Mu, X. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Itan, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Cobat, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Sancho-Shimizu, V. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Bigio, B. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Lorenzo, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Ciceri, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by McAlpine, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Anguiano, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Jouanguy, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Chaussabel, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Meyts, I. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Diamond, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Abel, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Hur, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Smith, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Notarangelo, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Duffy, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Studer, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Casanova, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of General Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, and 3Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, the CAS Key Laboratory of Innate Immunity and Chronic Disease, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. 4Turnstone Biologics, New York, New York, USA. 5The Center for Stem Cell Biology, and 6Developmental Biology Program, Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York, USA. 7Translational Immunology Laboratory, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. 8Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 9The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, and 10Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 11Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Paris, France. 12Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 13Department of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Norfolk Place, United Kingdom. 14Baylor Institute for Immunology Research/ANRS Center for Human Vaccines, INSERM U899, Dallas, Texas, USA. 15Benaroya Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar. 17Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 18Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 19Precision Immunology Institute and Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 20Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 21Department of Microbiology-Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 22Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 23Pediatric Immunology-Hematology Unit, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 24Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Daxing Gao, University of Science and Technology of China, Huangshan Road 443, Hefei, Anhui 230027, China. Phone: 86.551.63602833; Email: daxing@ustc.edu.cn. Or to: Shen-Ying Zhang, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7333; Email: shzh289@rockefeller.edu. Find articles by Zhang, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar



J Clin Invest. 2021;131(1):e134529.

© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation Published in Volume 131, Issue 1 on January 4, 20212021;131(1):e134529. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI134529 © 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation