The CDK4/6-EZH2 pathway is a potential therapeutic target for psoriasis

CDK4/6 inhibitors suppress the expression of IκBζ and IκBζ-dependent, proinflammatory genes in IL-36α– and IL-17A/TNF-α–stimulated keratinocytes. IκBζ represents an attractive therapeutic target for psoriasis. However, due to a lack of enzyme activity, direct inhibition of IκBζ is not feasible. Key regulators in psoriasis constitute IL-17 and IL-36 family members (26, 27), which predominantly trigger a proinflammatory response in keratinocytes that is dependent on IκBζ (8, 9). Thus, we screened for small-molecule inhibitors that are able to block induction of IκBζ expression in response to either IL-36α or IL-17A. Previously, it was shown that IL-17–induced IκBζ expression is strongly increased in combination with TNF-α (8, 9). Intriguingly, we found that 2 CDK4/6 inhibitors, abemaciclib (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI134217DS1) and palbociclib (Supplemental Figure 1B), completely blocked IL-36α– or IL-17A/TNF-α–mediated induction of IκBζ expression in primary human keratinocytes. Moreover, we observed similar effects in response to IL-36γ, IL-1β, or the TLR ligands flagellin and poly(I:C) (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D), thereby revealing a conservation of this pathway in keratinocytes.

Figure 1 CDK4 and CDK6 regulate the expression of IκBζ and its proinflammatory target genes in IL-36α– and IL-17A/TNF-α–stimulated keratinocytes. (A) Human primary keratinocytes were treated for 1 hour with 100 ng/mL IL-36α or 200 ng/mL IL-17A and 10 ng/mL TNF-α. The CDK4/6 inhibitor abemaciclib (Abe) or an ethanol vehicle control (Ctrl) were added in parallel. Phosphorylation of RB (pRB) served as a control for CDK4/6 inhibition, and actin as a loading control. Relative mRNA levels of IκBζ (NFKBIZ) were normalized to the reference gene RPL37A. (B) Luciferase assay of IκBζ (NFKBIZ) promoter activity in HaCaT cells that were cytokine-stimulated for 24 hours in the presence or absence of the CDK4/6 inhibitors abemaciclib or palbociclib (Pal). Relative luciferase (luc) activity was normalized to an internal Renilla luciferase control that was transfected in parallel. Endogenous protein levels were analyzed as input controls by immunoblotting (bottom). (C and D) CDK4 and CDK6 were depleted in primary human keratinocytes by lentiviral transduction of shRNA. Ctrl shRNA– or CDK4/6 shRNA–depleted cells were treated with (C) IL-36α or (D) IL-17A/TNF-α, similar as in A. (E and F) Human primary keratinocytes were stimulated with IL-36α as in A. (E) Cytokine gene expression in CDK4/6 inhibitor–treated cells. (F) Relative gene expression levels in IL-36α–treated control or CDK4/6-depleted cells. (G) Transient overexpression of CDK4, CDK6, or CDK9 in HaCaT cells, treated for 1 hour with 100 ng/mL IL-36α. (H) Cytokine gene expression in IL-36α–treated primary keratinocytes overexpressing IκBζ in the presence or absence of abemaciclib. For all analyses, n = 3 ± SD. Significance was calculated using a 1-way ANOVA for multiple groups and a 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparing 2 groups: *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To explore whether these effects were due to a CDK4/6 inhibitor-mediated G1 cell cycle arrest, we repeated the experiments in synchronized and single cell cycle phase–arrested keratinocytes. IL-36α treatment triggered IκBζ induction in all phases of the cell cycle; induction was completely suppressed by abemaciclib (Supplemental Figure 1E). Moreover, depletion of RB by RNA interference did not influence IL-36–mediated induction or abemaciclib-mediated suppression of IκBζ (Supplemental Figure 1F), thereby clearly indicating that the effect of CDK4/6 inhibitors on IκBζ expression was independent of their ability to trigger cell cycle arrest. Instead, we revealed that CDK4/6-dependent induction of IκBζ was mediated at the transcriptional level, as palbociclib and abemaciclib treatment abrogated the expression of a luciferase construct harboring the NFKBIZ (IκBζ) promoter in IL-36α–stimulated HaCaT cells (Figure 1B). Interestingly, also shRNA-mediated depletion of CDK4 or CDK6 was sufficient to suppress IL-36α– or IL-17A/TNF-α–dependent expression of IκBζ in human primary keratinocytes, thereby excluding off-target effects of the applied inhibitors (Figure 1, C and D). Accordingly, IκBζ-dependent target genes, such as CXCL2, CXCL5, or CXCL8, were strongly downregulated in IL-36α– and CDK4/6 inhibitor–treated keratinocytes (Figure 1E), as well as in CDK4- or CDK6-deficient cells (Figure 1F), whereas other NF-κB–dependent but IκBζ-independent genes, such as NFKBIA or TNF, remained unaffected (Supplemental Figure 1G). Similar effects of pharmacological or shRNA-mediated inhibition of CDK4/6 were obtained in IL-17A and TNF-α–stimulated cells (Supplemental Figure 1, H and I). CDK4/6 inhibitors have the potential to inhibit CDK9 kinase activity, although much higher concentrations are needed (17). To rule out effects deriving from the suppression of CDK9 activity, we transiently overexpressed CDK4, CDK6, or CDK9 in HaCaT cells and analyzed IL-36α–mediated gene expression. Overexpression of CDK4 and CDK6, but not CDK9, could increase IL-36α–mediated, IκBζ-dependent target gene expression in keratinocytes, thereby further confirming the specificity of CDK4 and CDK6 in regulating proinflammatory target gene expression in keratinocytes (Figure 1G).

We hypothesized that CDK4 and CDK6 are not involved in the direct regulation of IκBζ target gene expression but rather trigger the expression of IκBζ, which in turn induces a secondary, IκBζ-dependent gene expression in stimulated keratinocytes. To test this hypothesis, we transiently overexpressed IκBζ in IL-36α– or IL17A/TNF-α–stimulated primary human keratinocytes in the presence or absence of abemaciclib (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 1J). In this setup, exogenous overexpression of IκBζ completely abolished abemaciclib-mediated suppression of IκBζ target gene expression, thereby validating CDK4/6-mediated transcriptional upregulation of IκBζ as a prerequisite for CDK4/6-dependent, proinflammatory gene expression in keratinocytes.

CDK4/6-dependent induction of IκBζ expression is mediated by STAT3 in a cyclin-dependent manner. Beside their known involvement in cell cycle regulation, CDK4 and CDK6 have been described to function as transcriptional cofactors for STAT3, NF-κB, or AP-1 (23–25). As we revealed a CDK4/6-dependent induction of IκBζ on the transcriptional level, we next explored the responsible transcription factor. Of note, binding sites for all 3 transcription factors were previously identified at the NFKBIZ promoter region (9). Interestingly, expression of both CDK4 and CDK6 increased the STAT3-mediated induction of NFKBIZ promoter activity, whereas no synergistic effects could be observed when CDK4 and CDK6 were co-overexpressed with NF-κB p65 or cJun (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A). In agreement, deletion of the STAT3-binding site abrogated the expression of the NFKBIZ luciferase reporter in IL-36α–stimulated, CDK4/6-overexpressing HaCaT cells, whereas deletion of the NF-κB or AP1 motif had only a minor or almost no effect (Supplemental Figure 2B). Finally, transient overexpression of a constitutively active STAT3 mutant (STAT3C) abrogated the effects of CDK4/6 inhibition on the induction of IκBζ (Figure 2B) and IκBζ-dependent target gene expression in IL-36α–stimulated primary keratinocytes (Figure 2C), thereby validating STAT3 as the responsible transcription factor for CDK4/6-mediated effects in keratinocytes.

Figure 2 STAT3 mediates CDK4/6-dependent IκBζ induction in keratinocytes. (A) Luciferase assay of the NFKBIZ promoter in HEK293T cells after transient expression of CDK4, CDK6, STAT3, or p65, alone or in combination. The plasmid amounts for STAT3 (200 ng) and p65 (70 ng) were adjusted to achieve similar luciferase activity in the absence of CDK4/6 expression. Overexpression of the HA-tagged CDK4 and CDK6 proteins was detected using a HA-antibody. (B) Primary human keratinocytes with a transient overexpression of hyperactive STAT3 (STAT3C) were treated for 1 hour with 100 ng/mL IL-36α and abemaciclib (Abe). NFKBIZ mRNA levels normalized to RPL37A. Immunoblot analysis of STAT3C overexpression and CDK4/6 inhibition. (C) IκBζ target gene expression in STAT3C-overexpressing primary keratinocytes. Treatment as in B. (D) Luciferase activity assay of the NFKBIZ promoter in HEK293T cells overexpressing STAT3 alone or in combination with WT CDK6 (wt), hyperactive CDK6 (S178P), or a kinase-dead CDK6 mutant (CDK6 DN). For all analyses, n = 3 ± SD. Significance was calculated using a 1-way ANOVA for multiple groups and a 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparing 2 groups: *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Previous publications reported that CDK6 acts as a cofactor for STAT3, independently of its kinase function (23). Therefore, we tested if a kinase-dead mutant of CDK6 (CDK6 DN) could still synergize with STAT3 in driving the expression of the NFKBIZ luciferase reporter construct. Surprisingly, the kinase-dead mutant was not able to cooperate with STAT3 anymore, whereas a hyperactive version of CDK6 (CDK6 S178P) further increased the activity of the NFKBIZ promoter in a STAT3-dependent manner (Figure 2D). Accordingly, cyclin D2 and cyclin D3, which associate with CDK4/6 to activate their kinase function (14), synergized with CDK4/6 and STAT3 in activating the NFKBIZ luciferase promoter, whereas cyclin D1 failed to do so (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Moreover, cyclin D2 and cyclin D3 overexpression significantly elevated the expression of NFKBIZ and its target genes in IL-36α–stimulated keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F).

Cyclin D2 and cyclin D3 levels are transcriptionally regulated by NF-κB (28, 29). Therefore, we hypothesized that IL-36α or IL-17A/TNF-α stimulation results in a transient NF-κB–dependent upregulation of cyclin D2/D3, thereby explaining the cooperation of CDK4/6 and STAT3 in triggering IκBζ expression. Indeed, we detected a rapid binding of NF-κB p65 to the promoter regions of CCND2 and CCND3 upon stimulation of primary keratinocytes with IL-36α (Supplemental Figure 2G). Consequently, IL-36α stimulation led to increased expression of CCND2 and CCND3 in a p65-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 2H), thus validating a NF-κB–mediated transcriptional upregulation of cyclin D2 and cyclin D3 in stimulated keratinocytes. Although p65 failed to cooperate with CDK4/6 in the induction of the NFKBIZ promoter directly (Figure 2A), we hypothesized that NF-κB participates in the induction of IκBζ in keratinocytes by transcriptionally upregulating cyclin D2/D3 levels, leading to activation of CDK4/6. In agreement, whereas knockdown of p65/RELA abrogated IκBζ expression in IL-36α–stimulated keratinocytes, exogenous overexpression cyclin D2 could fully restore the expression of NFKBIZ and its target genes in IL-36α–stimulated primary keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 2I). Thus, our data imply that IL-36α and IL-17A/TNF-α stimulation of keratinocytes first activates NF-κB, leading to an upregulation of cyclin D2 and D3 levels. Subsequently, CDK4 and CDK6 become activated, leading to a STAT3-mediated induction of IκBζ.

CDK4 and CDK6 phosphorylate EZH2 to induce STAT3-mediated IκBζ expression. Next, we explored the mechanism of how CDK4 and CDK6 regulate STAT3-mediated expression of IκBζ. Of note, in chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) analyses, CDK4 and CDK6 were found to localize to the NFKBIZ promoter region, which depended on the presence of STAT3 (Supplemental Figure 3A). Vice versa, knockdown of CDK6 abrogated the binding of STAT3 at the NFKBIZ promoter (Supplemental Figure 3B). We reasoned that this interdependency was due to a CDK4/6-dependent regulation of STAT3 activity in keratinocytes. Accordingly, whereas the putative CDK-dependent phosphorylation site of STAT3 at threonine 727 (T727) remained unaffected (30), phosphorylation of STAT3 at tyrosine 705 (Y705), a prerequisite for STAT3 activation, was completely absent in abemaciclib-treated or CDK4/6-deficient cells after stimulation with IL-36α (Figure 3, A and B). As CDK4 and CDK6 are not able to directly trigger Y705 STAT3 phosphorylation, we assumed that CDK4/6-mediated activation of STAT3 might be exerted through an altered availability or activity of a cofactor needed for STAT3 activation in keratinocytes.

Figure 3 CDK4 and CDK6 phosphorylate EZH2 to induce STAT3 activation. (A) STAT3 activity was detected by analyzing the phosphorylation state at tyrosine 705 (Y705) and threonine 727 (T727) of STAT3 in primary human keratinocytes. After overnight starvation, cells were stimulated for 1 hour with IL-36α or IL-17A/TNF-α in the presence or absence of abemaciclib (Abe). (B) STAT3 activity in CDK4- and CDK6-depleted keratinocytes. Stimulation as in A. (C) Immunoblot detection of phosphorylated STAT3 (Y705) in IL-36α–stimulated keratinocytes, in which EZH2 function was suppressed by the EZH2 inhibitor EPZ6438 (EPZ, 10 μM) or shRNA-mediated knockdown. Detection of H3K27me3 controlled effective EZH2 inhibition or depletion. (D) Immunoblot detection of phosphorylated EZH2 at threonine 345 (T345) and threonine 487 (T487) in abemaciclib-treated or CDK4/6-depleted keratinocytes following stimulation with IL-36α. (E) Coimmunoprecipitation of EZH2 and STAT3 in HaCaT cells treated for 30 minutes with IL-36α in the presence or absence of abemaciclib. An EZH2-specific antibody or IgG was used for pull down of protein complexes. STAT3 and pEZH2 (T345) were detected by immunoblotting. (F) Luciferase activity assay of the NFKBIZ promoter in HEK293T cells, which transiently overexpress CDK6, WT EZH2 (wt), mutant EZH2 (T345A), or STAT3, alone or in combination. Equal protein expression was detected by immunoblotting. n = 3 ± SD. (G) Gene expression in IL-36α– and abemaciclib-treated, primary keratinocytes following transient expression of a phospho-mimicking EZH2 (T345D) mutant. Input controls (left). mRNA levels of NFKBIZ and its target genes were normalized to RPL37A (right). n = 3 ± SD. (H) Overexpression of IκBζ overrides the inhibitory effects of EPZ6438 (EPZ) on IL-36α–stimulated gene expression in primary keratinocytes. n = 3 ± SD. Significance was calculated using a 1-way ANOVA for multiple groups and a 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparing 2 groups: *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Previously, EZH2, a methyltransferase that directs H3K27me3 in conjunction with the PRC2 complex, was found to be important in the differentiation and function of keratinocytes (31–33). Moreover, it was revealed that EZH2 can methylate STAT3 at lysine 49, 140, or 180, thereby modulating STAT3 activity by affecting the subcellular localization or phosphorylation status of STAT3 at tyrosine 705 (34–36). We hypothesized that CDK4/6 might phosphorylate EZH2 in keratinocytes, thus enabling EZH2-mediated methylation and activation of STAT3. Pull-down assays in HEK293T cells validated an interaction of CDK4 and CDK6 with EZH2 (Supplemental Figure 3C). In agreement, EZH2 inhibition by EPZ6438 or shRNA-mediated depletion of EZH2 inhibited STAT3 activation and induction of IκBζ in IL-36α– or IL-17A/TNF-α–stimulated keratinocytes (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3D). Furthermore, pharmacological inhibition or depletion of EZH2 effectively prevented IκBζ-dependent target gene expression in IL-36α–treated keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 3E). Thus, we hypothesized that CDK4/6 phosphorylates EZH2 in keratinocytes, thereby regulating EZH2-dependent activation of STAT3.

In primary human keratinocytes, expression of EZH2 itself was induced by IL-36α (Figure 3D), in line with its previous identification as an NF-κB–regulated target gene (37). Of note, EZH2 harbors 2 potential CDK phosphorylation sites at threonine 345 and 487 (Supplemental Figure 3F), which were previously shown to be phosphorylatable by CDK1/2, thereby modifying EZH2 function (38–40). Indeed, phosphorylation of EZH2 at threonine 345 (T345), but not at threonine 487 (T487) was induced in IL-36α– or IL-17A/TNF-α–treated keratinocytes, whereas abemaciclib treatment or CDK4/6 depletion completely abrogated this inducible EZH2 phosphorylation (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3G). Moreover, phosphorylated EZH2 (T345) preferentially interacted with STAT3 in HaCaT cells, whereas CDK4/6 inhibition did not only abrogate the phosphorylation of EZH2 but also its interaction with STAT3 (Figure 3E).

These data suggest that CDK4/6-mediated phosphorylation of EZH2 at threonine 345 represents a regulatory switch, leading to the interaction of EZH2 with STAT3 and subsequent STAT3 activation. Accordingly, whereas WT EZH2 synergistically induced the expression of the NFKBIZ luciferase promoter in cooperation with CDK4/6 and STAT3, an EZH2 mutant lacking the CDK4/6-directed phosphorylation site (EZH2 T345A) abrogated CDK4/6- and STAT3-mediated NFKBIZ promoter-driven luciferase expression (Figure 3F). Furthermore, transient expression of a phospho-mimicking EZH2 (T345D) version could override abemaciclib-mediated suppression of IκBζ induction and IκBζ target gene expression in IL-36α–stimulated primary keratinocytes (Figure 3G), whereas transient overexpression of IκBζ abolished the effects of the pharmacological EZH2 inhibitor (Figure 3H). Finally, also STAT3C overexpression could override target gene expression defects in IL-36α–stimulated, EZH2-depleted keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 3H), thereby validating STAT3 as the main target for suppression of gene expression in EZH2 inhibitor-treated keratinocytes. Therefore, we conclude that IL-36α– and IL-17A/TNF-α–mediated, CDK4/6-dependent induction of IκBζ expression is mediated by phosphorylation of EZH2 at T345, thereby triggering an EZH2-dependent activation of STAT3 in keratinocytes.

CDK4/6-phosphorylated EZH2 mediates STAT3 methylation at K180, leading to IκBζ expression in keratinocytes. As reported before, EZH2 can methylate STAT3 at lysine 49, 140, or 180, thereby changing its transcription factor function or subcellular localization (34–36). Thus, we immunoprecipitated STAT3 in STAT3- and EZH2-overexpressing HEK293T cells in the presence or absence of abemaciclib, and analyzed the methylation status of STAT3 using a pan-methyl-lysine–specific antibody. Simultaneous overexpression of EZH2 and STAT3 induced methylation of STAT3, as expected, whereas CDK4/6 inhibition abrogated lysine methylation of STAT3 (Figure 4A). Furthermore, lysine methylation of STAT3 was detectable upon co-overexpression of CDK6 and STAT3, whereas pharmacological EZH2 inhibition abrogated STAT3 methylation (Figure 4B). Thus, CDK4/6 might indeed trigger an EZH2-dependent methylation and activation of STAT3.

Figure 4 CDK4/6-dependent, EZH2-mediated methylation of STAT3 at lysine 180 induces IκBζ expression in keratinocytes. (A and B) Detection of methylated STAT3 by coimmunoprecipitation. EZH2 and STAT3 (A) or CDK6 and STAT3 (B) were transiently expressed in HEK293T cells. After 1 hour of treatment with (A) abemaciclib (Abe) or (B) EPZ6438 (EPZ), cell lysates were prepared and subjected to immunoprecipitation using a STAT3-specific antibody or control IgG. (C) NFKBIZ promoter-driven luciferase activity in HEK293T cells, transiently expressing CDK6 and EZH2, alone or in combination with WT (wt) STAT3 or methylation-defective STAT3 mutant (K180R). n = 3 ± SD. (D) Analysis of IκBζ and IκBζ target gene expression in STAT3 wt or STAT3 K180R-expressing HaCaT cells. STAT3 wt or STAT3 K180R constructs were transiently expressed in STAT3-KO HaCaT cells, followed by stimulation for 1 hour with IL-36α. n = 3 ± SD. (E) Chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) of STAT3, EZH2, or IgG control in STAT3-KO HaCaT cells reconstituted with either STAT3 wt or STAT3 K180R after 30 minutes of stimulation with IL-36α. Fold enrichment at the NFKBIZ promoter or at the myoglobin genomic region (MB; as negative control) was calculated relative to the IgG control. n = 3 ± SD. (F) ChIP of STAT3, EZH2, CDK4, and CDK6 in IL-36α–stimulated HaCaT cells stimulated for 30 minutes with IL-36α. Shown is the fold enrichment over IgG control. n = 3 ± SD. Significance was calculated using a 1-way ANOVA for multiple groups and a 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparing 2 groups: *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

EZH2-dependent methylation sites of STAT3 at lysine 49, 140, and 180 were previously identified by mass spectrometric analyses in tumor cells (34–36). Thus, we substituted all 3 lysine methylation sites with arginine residues and tested the STAT3 mutants for their potential to activate NFKBIZ luciferase promoter expression. Whereas mutations of STAT3 at K49 and K140 had no effect on the induction of NFKBIZ promoter expression, alone or in combination with CDK6 and EZH2 (Supplemental Figure 4A), mutation of lysine 180 (STAT3 K180R), abrogated STAT3-mediated NFKBIZ promoter activation (Figure 4C). Thus, we hypothesized that CDK4/6-activated EZH2 methylates STAT3 at lysine 180, which is needed to induce IκBζ expression in stimulated keratinocytes. In agreement, reconstitution of CRISPR/Cas9-generated STAT3 knockout keratinocytes with WT STAT3, but not with the STAT3 K180R mutant, fully reconstituted IκBζ expression and IκBζ-mediated target gene induction upon IL-36α or IL-17A/TNF-α stimulation (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 4B). This correlated with an absence of nuclear translocation of STAT3 K180R in IL-36α–treated keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 4C), as observed before (34). Accordingly, mutant STAT3 K180R and EZH2 were unable to bind to the NFKBIZ promoter region in IL-36α–stimulated keratinocytes (Figure 4E). Thus, whereas IL-36α stimulation triggered WT STAT3 binding to the NFKBIZ promoter region together with EZH2 and CDK4/6, inhibition of CDK4/6 (Abe) or EZH2 (EPZ) abrogated the recruitment of this multiprotein complex (Figure 4F). These results therefore suggest that CDK4 and CDK6 phosphorylate EZH2 to induce EZH2-dependent K180 STAT3 methylation, leading to the recruitment of the heteromeric complex to the NFKBIZ promoter and subsequent induction of IκBζ and its target gene expression in keratinocytes.

Finally, we wanted to know if cytokines that activate the classical JAK/STAT3 pathway could override CDK4/6- or EZH2 inhibitor-mediated suppression of STAT3 activation. As revealed before (41–43), stimulation of primary keratinocytes with the cytokines IL-6, IL-20, or IL-22, which are upregulated in psoriatic lesions, led to the phosphorylation of STAT3 (Supplemental Figure 4D and refs. 41–43). Of note, neither abemaciclib nor EPZ6438 was able to abrogate STAT3 phosphorylation under these conditions, implying that CDK4/6 and EZH2 specifically control phosphorylation of STAT3 upon stimulation with IL-36α or IL-17A/TNF-α. Importantly, even though IL-6, IL-20, or IL-22 could reestablish STAT3 phosphorylation in IL-36α– and abemaciclib-treated keratinocytes, stimulation with these cytokines failed to restore IκBζ and its target gene expression (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F), nor was it able to reestablish the nuclear translocation of STAT3 in keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 4G). This finding implies that CDK4/6-EZH2–mediated methylation of STAT3 is distinguished from the activation of STAT3 by the JAK/STAT pathway.

Human and murine psoriatic lesions are characterized by overexpression of cyclin D2, cyclin D3, and EZH2. Our findings suggest that CDK4 and CDK6 mediate the phosphorylation of EZH2 in a cyclin D–dependent manner, leading to STAT3 activation and IκBζ expression. We therefore investigated a potential relevance of this pathway in skin biopsies from patients with psoriasis. Human psoriatic lesions, compared with nonpsoriatic lesions or unaffected skin, were characterized by an upregulation of CCND2 and CCND3 (Figure 5A). In contrast, CCND1 levels were decreased or remained unaffected in lesional skin biopsies. This is in line with our previous observation (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D) that cyclin D1, unlike cyclin D2 and cyclin D3, did not synergize with CDK4/6 and STAT3 in increasing NFKBIZ promoter activity or expression of IκBζ and its target genes. In addition, EZH2 mRNA levels were significantly upregulated in human psoriatic skin lesions (Figure 5B). Immunohistochemistry further demonstrated that, on the protein level, human EZH2, which was only weakly expressed in normal skin, was strongly overexpressed in the basal cell compartment of psoriatic skin lesions, revealing a typical nuclear localization (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Increased expression of cyclin D2, cyclin D3, and EZH2 in human and murine psoriasis. (A) Expression data from skin biopsies of 64 healthy individuals and 58 patients with psoriasis were analyzed from the GEO profile data set GDS4602. Shown are normalized expression values for CCND1, CCND2, and CCND3. EZH2 mRNA (B) and protein levels (C) in human skin samples from healthy individuals and patients with psoriasis; retrieved from the same data set as in A and B. Significance was calculated with a 1-way ANOVA test: *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Analysis of Ccnd2, Ccnd3, and Ezh2 mRNA levels in IMQ-treated mice ears at day 6. Values were normalized to Actin. n = 6 per group ± SEM. (E) Analysis of Ccnd2, Ccnd3, and Ezh2 mRNA levels in IL-36α–treated mice ears at day 5. n = 6 per group ± SEM. Significance was calculated using a 2-tailed Student’s t test: *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (F) IHC staining of EZH2, cyclin D2, and cyclin D3 in untreated (Ctrl) and IMQ-treated mouse ears at day 6. Scale bars: 40 μm.

Next, we asked if an upregulation of cyclin D2, cyclin D3, and EZH2 can be also detected in relevant psoriasis mouse models. In the standard model using the TLR7 agonist imiquimod (IMQ), psoriasis-like skin inflammation was triggered by daily application of an IMQ-containing cream on the ears for 6 days, while in a second model daily intradermal injections of IL-36α into the skin of mouse ears were employed for 5 consecutive days. After 6 or 7 days of treatment, not only skin inflammation but also increased expression of Ccnd2, Ccnd3, and Ezh2 mRNA was detectable in both animal models (Figure 5, D and E). Moreover, increased protein levels of cyclin D2/D3 and EZH2 could be detected in the epidermis of IMQ-treated mouse ears (Figure 5F). Thus, in addition to the previously demonstrated overexpression of IκBζ in psoriasis (8, 9), a hyperactive cyclin D-CDK4/6 pathway and elevated EZH2 expression are evident in murine and human psoriatic skin lesions.

Topical application of inhibitors targeting CDK4/6 or EZH2 protects against experimental psoriasis in vivo. IκBζ is one of the key transcriptional regulators in the pathogenesis of psoriasis (8, 9). Due to our finding that CDK4/6 and EZH2 inhibitors suppressed psoriasis-related, proinflammatory gene expression downstream of IL-36α or IL-17A/TNF-α, we next investigated the potential of CDK4/6 and EZH2 inhibitors to block experimental psoriasis in vivo. Moreover, we reasoned that topical application of both inhibitors would be sufficient, as the epidermis constitutes the main target for CDK4/6 and EZH2 inhibition. A prerequisite for efficient takeup of small-molecule inhibitors from the skin are hydrophobicity of these substances. Thus, we selected more hydrophobic inhibitors, such as abemaciclib (for CDK4/6 inhibition) or CPI-169 (44) (for EZH2 inhibition) that are more likely to penetrate the outer skin barrier. Psoriasis-like skin inflammation was induced in the abovementioned psoriasis model by daily application of an IMQ-containing cream on the ears of WT mice for 6 days, before animals were sacrificed and analyzed at day 6 (45). Abemaciclib, CPI-169, and ethanol as vehicle control were applied daily on the ear skin in parallel to IMQ (Supplemental Figure 5A). Whereas IMQ-treated ears exerted ear thickening, along with keratinocyte hyperproliferation and immune cell infiltration, topical application of abemaciclib or CPI-169 strongly suppressed IMQ-induced, psoriasis-like skin inflammation (Figure 6, A and B). Both inhibitors effectively penetrated the skin and inhibited CDK4/6 or EZH2, as detected by loss of pRB (for CDK4/6 inhibition) or H3K27me3 (for EZH2 inhibition) expression in the epidermis of treated mice (Figure 6C). Moreover, abemaciclib treatment significantly suppressed the infiltration of neutrophils, macrophages, and T cells in IMQ-treated mice (Figure 6D), while topical application of the EZH2 inhibitor CPI-169 fully abrogated immune cell infiltration upon IMQ treatment (Figure 6E). Of note, also the number of infiltrating plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs) and myeloid dendritic cells (mDCs) was significantly suppressed by application of both inhibitors (Supplemental Figure 5B). Importantly, whereas IMQ treatment effectively induced IκBζ expression in the skin, along with phosphorylation of EZH2 at T345 and of STAT3 at Y705, topical administration of abemaciclib or CPI-169 completely abrogated these signaling events (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 5C). As a positive control, stabilization of the CDK4/6 substrate pRB (46) and EZH2-directed H3K27 methylation were strongly reduced in either CDK4/6 or EZH2 inhibitor-treated mouse skin (Figure 6F). Accordingly, expression of IκBζ target genes, such as Cxcl2 and Cxcl5, and DC- and T cell–derived cytokines, such as Il17a or Il23a, was significantly downregulated in IMQ- and abemaciclib- or IMQ- and CPI-169–treated skin (Supplemental Figure 5D).

Figure 6 CDK4/6 and EZH2 inhibition prevents IMQ- and IL-36–mediated psoriasis-like skin lesions in vivo. (A) Ear thickness measurements during topical treatment of mice with IMQ with or without abemaciclib (Abe; 10 μL of a 2% solution) or the EZH2 inhibitor CPI-169 (CPI, 10 μL of a 5% solution). n = 6 mice per group ± SEM. (B) H&E staining of untreated (Ctrl), IMQ-, IMQ and Abe–, or IMQ and CPI–treated ears. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Phospho-RB (pRB) and H3K27me3 staining after 6 days of treatment validated effective CDK4/6 and EZH2 inhibition, respectively. Scale bars: 40 μm. (D) Infiltrating immune cells in mouse ears at day 6 of treatment were quantified as follows: Neutrophils: CD45+, CD11b+, Ly6G+; macrophages: CD45+, CD11b+, F4/80+; T cells: CD45+, CD3+, and αβ-TCR+ or γδ-TCR+. n = 3 mice per group ± SEM. (E) Flow cytometry analysis of IMQ-treated or IMQ and CPI-169–treated mouse ears at day 6. (F) Protein levels in untreated (Ctrl) and treated mouse skin tissue at day 6. (G) Ear thickness of IL-36α–treated mice at day 5. Ears of mice were daily treated by intradermal injections with 1 μg IL-36α. Control mice received injections with PBS. Additionally, mice received topical treatment with ethanol as control (Veh), 2% abemaciclib (Abe), or 5% CPI-169 (CPI). n = 6 mice per group ± SEM. (H) H&E staining of PBS- or IL-36α–treated ears at day 5. Scale bars: 100 μm. (I) Immunoblot analysis of IκBζ, EZH2 phosphorylation (pEZH2 T345) and STAT3 activation (pSTAT3 Y705) in treated mouse skin tissue at day 5. pRB and H3K27me3 were analyzed as positive controls for drug action. Significance was calculated using a 1-way ANOVA for multiple groups and a 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparing 2 groups: *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Treatment of mice with the TLR7 agonist IMQ represents a standard mouse model for psoriasis (45). However, IMQ activates immune cells in the first instance, rather than an initial keratinocyte-derived proinflammatory response, as it is likely to happen in human psoriasis pathogenesis. Thus, we additionally investigated the therapeutic effects of abemaciclib or CPI-169 in an IL-36–triggered psoriasis-like dermatitis mouse model (Supplemental Figure 5E). As previously reported (9, 47), repeated intradermal injections of IL-36α into the skin of mouse ears induced ear swelling, and keratinocyte hyperproliferation along with immune cell infiltration (Figure 6, G and H). As a control for drug penetration in the skin of IL-36–treated animals, effective inhibition of CDK4/6 and EZH2 methyltransferase activity was controlled by staining for pRB and H3K27me3, respectively (Supplemental Figure 5F). Similar to the IMQ mouse model, topical application of abemaciclib or CPI-169 effectively blocked keratinocyte hyperproliferation and immune cell infiltration (Figure 6, G and H). Moreover, both inhibitors suppressed IL-36–mediated expression of IκBζ, phosphorylation of EZH2 at T345, and activation of STAT3 (pSTAT3 Y705) in the skin of treated mouse ears (Figure 6I). Accordingly, IκBζ target gene expression and key cytokine expression, such as Il17a and Il23a, were effectively blocked as well (Supplemental Figure 5G). Thus, inhibition of CDK4/6 or EZH2 in IMQ- or IL-36–mediated psoriasis-like skin inflammation mouse models effectively prevented psoriasis induction in vivo, by suppressing STAT3-mediated induction of IκBζ expression and IκBζ target gene expression.

CDK4/6 and EZH2 inhibitors effectively attenuate already established psoriasis-like skin inflammation in vivo. As CDK4/6 and EZH2 inhibitors could fully prevent the onset of psoriasis in vivo, we next investigated if inhibition of the CDK4/6-EZH2 pathway also attenuates already established psoriatic disease. We therefore first induced psoriasis-like skin inflammation in mice with IMQ and then topically applied abemaciclib or CPI-169 after day 2 of IMQ treatment (Figure 7A). Already, 3 treatments with IMQ effectively induced ear swelling and keratinocyte hyperproliferation. These psoriasis-like symptoms could be fully reversed by starting topical application of abemaciclib or CPI-169 (Figure 7, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 6A). Moreover, psoriasis-related, proinflammatory gene expression as well as infiltration of neutrophils, macrophages, and T cells, which was detectable at the third day of IMQ treatment, were fully resolved by both inhibitors (Supplemental Figure 6B and Figure 7D). Finally, inhibition of CDK4/6 or EZH2 abrogated IκBζ expression as well as phosphorylation of STAT3, as detected by immunoblot analyses of whole skin lysates at day 6 (Figure 7E).

Figure 7 CDK4/6 and EZH2 inhibitors attenuate established psoriasis-like skin lesions in vivo. All analyses were performed with n = 6 mice per group ± SEM. (A) Treatment scheme for the therapy using the IMQ mouse model. To explore whether CDK4/6 and EZH2 inhibitors suppress already-established psoriasis-like skin inflammation, mice were first treated with IMQ, followed by the application of 2% abemaciclib or 5% CPI-169 solution starting at the third IMQ application. (B) Ear thickness measurements during treatment. (C) H&E staining of untreated (Ctrl), IMQ-, IMQ and Abe–, or IMQ and CPI–treated ears. H&E staining shows the prevalence of psoriasis-like symptoms at IMQ day 2 when the inhibitors were applied for the first time. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Quantification of infiltrating immune cells in mouse ears at day 6. Immune cell subpopulations were quantified as in Figure 6D. n = 3 mice per group ± SEM. (E) Protein levels in untreated (Ctrl) and IMQ-treated mouse skin tissue in the presence or absence of abemaciclib or CPI-169 at day 6. Mice were treated as in A. FOXM1 and H3K27me3 were analyzed as positive controls for drug action. (F) Treatment scheme in the IL-36–induced psoriasis mouse model. IL-36–mediated psoriasis-like dermatitis was induced by administration of 1 μg IL-36α at every second day. Control mice received PBS. Starting from day 4 of IL-36α injection, ethanol as Vehicle (Veh), 2% abemaciclib, or 5% CPI-169 were daily applied by topical administration. (G) Ear thickness measurements during IL-36α treatment. (H) H&E staining of PBS- or IL-36α–treated ears at day 9. Scale bars: 100 μm. (I) Immunoblot analysis in IL-36α–treated mouse skin tissue at day 9. Significance was calculated using a 1-way ANOVA for multiple groups and a 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparing 2 groups: *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Similar results were obtained by topical application of abemaciclib or CPI-169 on established skin lesions in the IL-36α psoriasis-like mouse model. In this experimental setup, application of both inhibitors at day 4 effectively resolved IL-36α–induced ear swelling, keratinocyte hyperproliferation, and immune cell infiltration as well as psoriasis-associated gene expression, IκBζ expression, and activation of STAT3 (Figure 7, F–I, and Supplemental Figure 6C). Thus, topical application of CDK4/6 and EZH2 inhibitors not only prevented the onset of experimental skin inflammation, but also resolved already established psoriasis-associated symptoms in IMQ- or IL-36α–treated mice. In view of its increased activity in human psoriatic skin and the results obtained in psoriasis-like mouse models, inhibition of this pathway by topical application of CDK4/6 and EZH2 inhibitors could therefore provide a new therapeutic strategy for the treatment of patients with psoriasis.