Insulin resistance drives hepatic de novo lipogenesis in nonalcoholic fatty liver disease

Subjects. A total of 445 potential subjects were screened for this study. A total of 67 men and women (mean age: 39 ± 1 years; 14 men and 53 women) who were eligible and willing to participate and completed all baseline testing were included in the cross-sectional comparison of lean, obese, and obese-NAFLD subjects. The study flow chart is shown in Supplemental Figure 2. Subjects were recruited between April 2016 and November 2018 via the Volunteers for Health database at the Washington University School of Medicine and via local postings. All parts of this study were conducted in the Clinical Translational Research Unit (CTRU) and the Center for Clinical Imaging Research (CCIR) at Washington University School of Medicine. To determine eligibility, subjects underwent a comprehensive screening evaluation including a medical history and physical examination, standard blood tests, a test for HbA1c, an OGTT, and assessment of IHTG content using MRI. The following inclusion criteria were required for each cohort: (a) lean group (n = 14, 8 women), a BMI of 18.5–24.9 kg/m2, IHTG content of 4% or less, a serum TG concentration below 150 mg/dL, a fasting plasma glucose concentration below 100 mg/dL, a 2-hour OGTT plasma glucose concentration below 140 mg/dL, and a HbA1c of 5.6% or less; (b) obese group (n = 26, 24 women), a BMI of 30–49.9 kg/m2, IHTG content of 4% or less, a serum TG concentration below 150 mg/dL, a fasting plasma glucose concentration below 100 mg/dL, a 2-hour OGTT plasma glucose concentration below 140 mg/dL, and a HbA1c of 5.6% or less; (c) obese-NAFLD group (n = 27, 21 women), a BMI of 30–49.9 kg/m2, IHTG content of 6.0% or higher, and a HbA1c of 5.7%–6.4%, or a fasting plasma glucose concentration of 100 mg/dL or higher, or a 2-hour OGTT plasma glucose concentration of 140 mg/dL or higher. Potential participants who had a history of diabetes or liver disease other than NAFLD, were taking medications that can affect metabolism or cause liver damage, or consumed excessive amounts of alcohol (more than 21 oz of alcohol per week for men or more than 14 oz of alcohol per week for women) were excluded.

Body composition analyses. Body fat mass and fat-free mass (FFM) were determined by dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DXA) (Lunar iDXA, GE Healthcare Lunar). Abdominal subcutaneous adipose tissue and IAAT volumes and IHTG content were determined by MRI (3T superconducting magnet, Siemens) as previously described (52, 53).

Integrated 24-hour plasma glucose and insulin concentrations and insulin sensitivity. Subjects were admitted to the CTRU at 1700 hours for approximately 48 hours and consumed a standard meal (50% carbohydrate, 35% fat, 15% protein) containing one-third of their estimated energy requirements (54) between 1800 hours and 1900 hours. At 0630 hours the next morning on day 2, a catheter was inserted into an antecubital vein for 24-hour serial blood sampling. Blood samples were obtained every hour from 0700 hours to 2300 hours on day 2 and from 0500 hours to 0700 hours on day 3, and additional blood samples were obtained every 30 minutes for 2 hours after each meal. Meals were provided at 0700 hours, 1300 hours, and 1900 hours. Each meal contained one-third of the participant’s energy requirements and consisted of 50% carbohydrate, 35% fat, and 15% protein. A HECP, in conjunction with stable isotopically labeled glucose tracer infusion, was conducted on day 3 to assess hepatic and whole-body insulin sensitivity. At 0700 hours, a primed (8.0 μmol/kg) continuous (0.08 μmol/kg/min) infusion of [U-13C]glucose (Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Inc.) was started through the existing intravenous catheter. An additional catheter was inserted into a radial artery to obtain arterial blood samples. After the infusion of glucose tracer for 210 minutes (basal period), insulin was infused for 210 minutes at a rate of 50 mU/m2 body surface area (BSA)/min (initiated with a 2-step priming dose of 200 mU/m2 BSA/min for 5 minutes followed by 100 mU/m2 BSA/min for 5 minutes). The infusion of [U-13C]glucose was stopped during insulin infusion because of the expected decrease in hepatic glucose production (55). Euglycemia (approximately 100 mg/dL) was maintained by variable infusion of 20% dextrose enriched to approximately 1% with [U-13C]glucose. Blood samples were obtained before beginning the tracer infusion and every 6 to 7 minutes during the final 20 minutes (total of 4 blood samples) of the basal and insulin infusion periods.

DNL. Subjects consumed 50-mL aliquots of 70% D 2 O (Sigma-Aldrich), provided in sterile vials, every day for 3 to 5 weeks; aliquots of D 2 O were consumed 3 to 4 times/day every day for the first 5 days (priming period) followed by two 50-mL doses daily. The final aliquot of D 2 O was taken on the evening of day 2 of the inpatient CTRU admission. A blood sample obtained at 0700 hours the following morning was used to determine body water D 2 O enrichment and hepatic DNL. Compliance with D 2 O consumption was monitored by interview at weekly visits with the study research coordinator, by counting the return of empty vials at each visit, and by evaluating D 2 O enrichments in plasma (obtained on day 7 and weekly thereafter) and saliva (obtained on days 2, 4, and 11 and then weekly thereafter). To evaluate the potential confounding contribution of fatty acids made de novo in adipose tissue to our measurement of hepatic DNL, we measured DNL of palmitate in plasma FFAs and in abdominal adipose tissue TGs. Abdominal subcutaneous adipose tissue was obtained by percutaneous biopsy during the basal stage of the HECP as previously described (2).

Diet intervention and post–weight loss testing. After baseline testing was completed, 7 subjects in the obese-NAFLD group participated in a weight loss program supervised by our study dietitian and behavioral psychologist, involving weekly individual dietary and behavioral education sessions with all food provided as prepackaged meals. The macronutrient content of the diet was composed of approximately 50% of energy as carbohydrate, approximately 30% as fat, and approximately 15% as protein. The initial daily energy content of the diet provided 75% of estimated energy requirements (54); subsequent meals and energy intake were adjusted weekly as needed to achieve a 0.5%–1% weight loss per week until approximately 10% weight loss was achieved, which took approximately 25 weeks. Once the targeted weight loss goal was achieved, dietary energy intake was modified to maintain a stable body weight for 3 to 4 weeks before the testing procedures performed at baseline were repeated. One subject withdrew from the study because of an inability to lose weight; data from 6 subjects are reported here.

Sample analyses. Plasma glucose concentration was determined by using an automated glucose analyzer (Yellow Spring Instruments Co.). Plasma insulin was measured using electrochemiluminescence technology (Elecsys 2010, Roche Diagnostics). Plasma TG and HDL cholesterol concentrations were determined enzymatically by colorimetric assays (Roche Diagnostics). Plasma LDL cholesterol concentration was calculated according to the Friedewald formula (56). HbA1c was measured by turbidimetric inhibition immunoassay (Roche Diagnostics). Deuterium enrichment in total body water, deuterium enrichment and labeling pattern in plasma FFAs, TRL-TGs, and adipose tissue TGs, and [U-13C]glucose enrichment in plasma glucose were determined by using gas chromatography–mass spectrometry (GC-MS) as described previously (57, 58).

Calculations. Plasma glucose and insulin AUC over a 24-hour period were calculated using the trapezoidal method (59). The HISI was calculated as the inverse of the product of plasma insulin concentration and the endogenous glucose rate of appearance (Ra) in the systemic circulation, determined by dividing the glucose tracer infusion rate by the average plasma glucose tracer-to-tracee ratio (TTR) during the last 20 minutes of the basal period of the HECP (1). The total glucose rate of disappearance (Rd) during insulin infusion was assumed to be equal to the sum of the endogenous glucose Ra and the rate of infused glucose during the last 20 minutes of the HECP (1). The fractional contribution of DNL to palmitate in plasma FFAs, plasma TRL-TGs, and adipose tissue TGs was calculated by mass isotopomer distribution analysis as described previously (17, 58). Circulating TRL-TG palmitate can be used to assess hepatic DNL, because the fatty acid composition and the source of fatty acids in IHTGs and in circulating TRL-TGs are the same (12). Accordingly, hepatic DNL was calculated as the measured total contribution of palmitate made by DNL in circulating TRL-TGs minus the estimated contribution of palmitate made by DNL in adipose tissue TGs that were released into the circulation and incorporated into TRL-TGs in the liver. The contribution of palmitate synthesized de novo in adipose tissue and incorporated into circulating TRL-TGs was estimated by (a) direct measurement of the contribution of palmitate made by DNL in adipose tissue TGs; and (b) an estimation of the relative incorporation into the circulation of these released fatty acids that were then incorporated into VLDL-TGs in the liver. This estimation was based on the results of our previous studies showing that the contribution of systemic plasma FFAs to VLDL-TGs secreted by the liver was 75%, 65%, and 40% in similar groups of subjects who were lean, obese with normal IHTG content, and obese with NAFLD, respectively (2, 7, 60).

Statistics. One-way ANOVA was performed to compare characteristics of the study participants and outcome measures between lean, obese, and obese-NAFLD groups, using Tukey’s post hoc test to locate significant mean differences where appropriate. Student’s t test for paired samples was used to assess the statistical significance of differences in values before and after weight loss. Relationships among DNL, IHTG content, and selected metabolic variables were evaluated by linear and nonlinear regression analysis. In all instances, a logarithmic regression curve provided the best fit to the data. All statistical tests were 2-sided, with a P value of less than 0.05 considered statistically significant. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM unless otherwise noted. Statistical analyses were performed using SPSS software (version 25, IBM).

On the basis of the interindividual variability in hepatic DNL, assessed using the D 2 O technique in individuals with obesity with normal IHTG content and in those with obesity and NAFLD, and reported by others previously (14), and on the basis of whole-body insulin sensitivity, assessed as the glucose Rd during a HECP we reported previously (61), we estimated that 15 to 25 subjects per group would be needed to detect between-groups differences in hepatic DNL of 7.5% to 10% and between-groups differences in glucose Rd of 11 to 15 μmol/kg FFM/min using a 2-sided test with a β value of 0.9 and an α value of 0.05. On the basis of the values for hepatic DNL measured in the obese-NAFLD group, we estimated that 6 subjects would be needed to detect a weight loss–induced 14% decrease in hepatic DNL with a β value of 0.90 and an α value of 0.05. These computations were performed using G*Power 3.1.9.2 (62).

Study approval. All study subjects provided written, informed consent before participating in this study, which was approved by the Human Research Protection Office at the Washington University School of Medicine.