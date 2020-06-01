Ventromedial hypothalamic nucleus neuronal subset regulates blood glucose independently of insulin

Animals. All mice were provided food and water ad libitum, unless otherwise noted, and were kept in a temperature-controlled room on a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle. Sf1Cre mice were previously described (17). To generate CckbrCre mice, a selection cassette containing the porcine teschoviral 2A cleavage sequence linked to Cre recombinase and a FRT-flanked neomycin resistance gene was targeted to replace the stop codon of the Cckbr gene in a bacterial artificial chromosome (Children’s Hospital Oakland Research Institute, Oakland, California, USA). A targeting plasmid containing the Cre coding sequences plus the selection cassette and approximately 4 kb genomic sequence upstream and downstream of the Cckbr stop codon was isolated and used for embryonic stem cell targeting by the University of Michigan Transgenic Core. Correctly targeted clones were identified by loss of native allele quantitative PCR from ES clone DNA. Chimeric animals generated from blastocyst implantation were then bred for germline transmission of the CckbrCre allele. Mice expressing Flp recombinase in the germline were then used to remove the neomycin selection cassette. Genotyping was done by allele-specific PCR.

Some CckbrCre mice were bred onto the Rosa26EGFP-L10a background (34) to generate CckbrEGFP-L10a mice in order to visualize Cre-expressing cells and permit translating ribosome affinity purification–sequencing (TRAP-Seq) analysis of VMNCCKBR cells. All experiments were performed using approximately equal numbers of male and female mice. Animals were processed and studied in the order of their randomly assigned ear tag number. Investigators were blinded to the genotype and/or treatment for all studies. All mice were genotyped via PCR across the genomic region of interest before experiments. All mice were bred within our colony.

TRAP-Seq analysis. Adult male and female CckbrEGFP-L10a mice were anesthetized and their brains removed to a mouse coronal brain matrix (1-mm sections) to isolate the VMN; material from 4 to 6 animals was pooled to produce each sample. mRNA was isolated from EGFP-tagged ribosomes as well as from the EGFP-depleted fraction, as previously described (35). RNA was assessed for quality using the TapeStation System (Agilent Technologies). Samples with RNA integrity numbers (RINs) of 8 or greater were prepped using the Illumina TruSeq LT mRNA Sample Prep Kit (Illumina), and 0.1–3 μg total RNA was converted to mRNA using polyA purification. The mRNA was fragmented via chemical fragmentation and copied into first-strand cDNA using reverse transcriptase and random primers. The 3′ ends of the cDNA were adenylated and 6-nucleotide barcoded adapters ligated. The products were purified and enriched by PCR to create the final cDNA library. Final libraries were checked for quality and quantity using the TapeStation System (Agilent Technologies) and qPCR using the KAPA Library Quantification Kit for Illumina Sequencing platforms (Kapa Biosystems, catalog KK4835). The libraries were clustered on the cBot (Illumina) and sequenced as a 50-cycle, single-end run on a HiSeq 2000 (Illumina) using LT reagents according to the manufacturer’s protocols. Single-end reads of 50 bp underwent quality control analysis using FastQC, version 0.11.7 (https://www.bioinformatics.babraham.ac.uk/projects/fastqc/), and filtering of low-quality reads (below Phred 20) was performed using the fastq_quality_filter from the FASTX ToolKit, version 0.0.14 (http://hannonlab.cshl.edu/fastx_toolkit/), before alignment to the mouse genome GRCm38 (mm10, Ensembl, version 92) with STAR 2.5.3_modified (https://github.com/alexdobin/STAR). Enrichment for specific transcripts was determined by comparing gene counts between immunoprecipitated and supernatant material using DESeq2, version 1.22.2 (Bioconductor, https://bioconductor.org/packages/release/bioc/html/DESeq2.html).

Reagents. AAV-TVA+G helper viruses were used as previously described (24); virus stocks were prepared at the University of North Carolina (UNC) Vector Core (Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA). In addition, the UNC Vector Core prepared AAV-DIO-TT. The rabies-ΔG-mCherry was used as previously described (24) and was generated at the University of Michigan Viral Vector Core with the support of the Molecular Genetics Core of the Michigan Diabetes Research Center (University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA). AAV-DIO-ChR2-eYFP and AAV-GFP were purchased from the UNC Vector Core.

Stereotaxic injections of viral constructs. Eight- to 14-week-old animals were anesthetized with 1.5% to 2% isoflurane in preparation for craniotomy. After exposing the skull, bregma and lambda were leveled, a hole was drilled, and the contents of a pulled pipette at the coordinates of our target for approximately 25 nL/min were released. For the VMN, 100 nL virus was injected at anteroposterior (AP) –1.2, mediolateral (ML) ±0.3, and dorsoventral (DV) –5.55. For the bed nucleus of the stria terminalis (BST), 100 nL virus was injected at AP 1.1, ML 0.75, and DV –4. All AAVs were packaged by the UNC Vector Core. After 5 minutes, to allow the virus to diffuse into the brain, the pipette was raised slowly from the hole in the skull, the hole in the skull was filled with bone wax, and the skin was closed with surgical sutures (Henry Schein). Analgesics were administered prophylactically to all mice to prevent postsurgical pain. Except for food intake studies, the animals were allowed 4 weeks to recover from surgery before experimental manipulation. For food intake studies, the animals were individually housed after surgery in order to collect food intake data. Otherwise, animals continued to be housed with their littermates. For rabies-tracing studies, mice were euthanized 1 week after rabies virus injection. Fluorescence reporters in all studies were used to confirm proper targeting of the brain region: if fluorescence was not observed within the region of interest, these cases were omitted from analyses. In the case of rabies tracing, the BST injection site was confirmed by visualizing inflammation and the needle track 1 week after injection, since the pseudotyped rabies virus requires tumor virus receptor A (TVA) expression for initial virus entry, and TVA expression was restricted to the VMN.

Optogenetic stimulation of VMN cells. Optogenetic fibers were placed 0.5 mm above the injection site for the VMN (AP: 1.2 mm, ML: 0.3 mm, and DV: 5.05 mm from bregma). Fibers were anchored above the skull with Metabond. Mice were allowed at least 4 weeks to recover from surgery before stimulation experiments. Laser stimulation (473 nm, MBL-F-473, Opto Engine) was performed at 5-ms pulses, 40 pulses per second for a total of 1 hour with an approximate irradiance 21 mW/mm2. Parameters were chosen to match previous optogenetic stimulation studies in the VMN (2).

Determination of plasma epinephrine and norepinephrine concentrations. For the determination of plasma epinephrine and norepinephrine concentrations, 9 μL plasma was spiked with 1 μL of 12.5 mM ascorbic acid and 1 μL of a mixture containing 1 μM d6-epinephrine and d6-norepinephrine as internal standards to normalize for extraction efficiency and mass spectrometry ionization efficiency. Proteins were removed by the addition of 39 μL ice-cold acetonitrile, followed by centrifugation for 10 minutes at 12,100 ×g. A 20-μL aliquot of the supernatant was removed and benzoylated by sequential addition of 10 μL of 100 mM sodium carbonate, 10 μL benzoyl chloride (2% [v/v] in acetonitrile), and 10 μL sulfuric acid (1% [v/v] in 20% [v/v] acetonitrile in water) as previously described (35). Standard solutions of epinephrine and norepinephrine were prepared in artificial cerebrospinal fluid (ACSF), which is similar in salt composition to plasma without protein, to create a calibration range of 0.1–50 nM. Standards were spiked with the internal standard, diluted with acetonitrile, and derivatized as described above. Calibration curves were prepared on the basis of the peak area ratio of the standard to the internal standard by linear regression. All samples and standards were analyzed in triplicate using a Phenomenex Kinetex C18 Chromatography Column (100 × 2.1 mm, 1.7 μm, 100 Å) on a Vanquish Ultra-High-Performance Liquid Chromatograph (Thermo Fisher Scientific) interfaced to a TSQ Quantum Ultra Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Mobile phase A was 10 mM ammonium formate with 0.15% (v/v) formic acid in water. Mobile phase B was acetonitrile. The gradient used was as follows: initial, 5% B; 0.01 minutes, 19% B; 0.68 minutes, 26% B; 1.05 minutes, 75% B; 1.8 minutes, 100% B; 2.8 minutes, 100% B; 4 minutes, 5% B; and 5 minutes, 5% B at 600 μL/min. Benzoylated norepinephrine was eluted at 1.77 minutes, and benzoylated epinephrine was eluted at 1.81 minutes. The sample injection volume was 5 μL. The autosampler was kept at ambient temperature, and the column was held at 30°C in still air mode. Electrospray ionization was used in positive mode at 4 kV. The capillary temperature was 400°C, the vaporizer temperature was 350°C, the sheath gas was 10, and the auxiliary gas was 5. Ions were detected in tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) mode. For epinephrine and d6-epinephrine, the precursor ions were m/z 478 and 484, respectively, with the tube lens set to 93 and a collision energy of 26. For norepinephrine and d6-norepinephrine, the precursor ions were m/z 464 and 470, respectively, with a tube lens value of 81 and a collision energy of 19. The product ion was m/z 105 for all analytes. Automated peak integration was performed using XCalibur 3.0 MS software. All peaks were visually inspected to ensure proper integration.

Perfusion and IHC. Brains were collected and processed as previously described (21, 24). To reveal leptin-responsive neurons (p-STAT3), leptin (a gift from MedImmune) was administered (5 mg/kg, i.p.) 2 hours before perfusion. For all immunohistochemical and immunofluorescence analyses, mice were anesthetized with isoflurane before transcardial perfusion with PBS followed by 10% formalin. Brains were removed and placed into 10% formalin overnight, followed by 30% sucrose for at least 36 hours. Brains were cut into 30-μm sections on a freezing microtome in 4 series and stored in antifreeze solution (25% ethylene glycol, 25% glycerol). Sections were washed with PBS and then treated sequentially with 1% hydrogen peroxide/0.5% sodium hydroxide, 0.3% glycine, and 0.03% sodium dodecyl sulfate. Pretreatment was followed by 1 hour in blocking solution (PBS containing 0.1% triton, 3% normal donkey serum) and then overnight incubation in blocking solution containing chicken anti-GFP (1:1000, GFP-1020, Aves), rabbit anti-FOS (1:1000, sc-52, Santa Cruz Biotechnology), anti-dsRed (1:1000, 632496, Takara), and/or rabbit anti–p-STAT3 (1:500, 91455, Cell Signaling Technology). The next day, the sections were incubated with fluorescent secondary antibodies (1:200, Molecular Probes) or a biotinylated secondary antibody (1:200, Jackson ImmunoResearch) followed by ABC amplification (1:500, Vector Laboratories) and diaminobenzadine reaction (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The sections treated with a biotinylated secondary antibody were exposed to avidin/biotin complex solution followed by diaminobenzadine reaction. The sections were mounted onto slides coverslipped with Fluoromount-G (Southern Biotech). Most images were collected on an Olympus Bx53 microscope, and the number of immunoreactive cells was counted using Adobe Photoshop. For the images of CckbrEGFP-L10a sections throughout the brain (Supplemental Figure 1), sections were imaged on a Nikon A1 confocal microscope with a 10× dry (0.45 NA) objective and Nikon Elements Software, version 4.6. Fluorescence intensity was adjusted to near saturation of the Alexa Fluor 488–amplified, GFP-tagged CCKbR signal. Panoramic views through the coronal brain sections were captured by large format scans in XY arrays (typically 11 × 14 fields) with 5% overlap in XY, and a consistent signal in the z-focus plane was maintained by creating a z-focus map across each section. Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator were used to adjust brightness and contrast of the images and format the final composite monochrome figure.

Dual-label ISH and IHC. Dual-label ISH and IHC were performed essentially as previously described (36). Briefly, free-floating sections from adult males were treated with 0.1% sodium borohydride for 15 minutes and 0.25% acetic anhydride in DEPC-treated 0.1 M triethanolamine (TEA), pH 8.0, for 10 minutes. Sections were incubated overnight at 50°C in the hybridization solution (50% formamide, 10 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.0, 5 mg tRNA, 10 mM DTT, 10% dextran sulfate, 0.3 M NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, and 1× Denhardt’s Solution [Thermo Fisher Scientific]) containing the 35S-labeled Cckbr riboprobe. Subsequently, sections were treated with RNAse A for 30 minutes and submitted to stringency washes in sodium chloride-sodium citrate (SSC) buffer. Sections were blocked in 3% BSA (in PBS-Triton) and then incubated with a chicken anti-GFP (as above) antibody overnight at 4°C. Sections were incubated for 1.5 hours in donkey anti–chicken IgG–linked AF594 (Alexa Fluor, Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and then mounted onto Superfrost Plus slides (Thermo Fisher Scientific, dehydrated in increasing concentrations of ethanol, dipped in NTB-2 autoradiographic emulsion (Kodak), and dried and stored in light-protected boxes at 4°C for 3 weeks. Slides were developed with D-19 developer (Kodak), dehydrated in graded ethanol, cleared in xylenes, and coverslipped with DPX mounting medium (Sigma-Aldrich).

Pancreatic β cell mass determination. Pancreata were dissected out and fixed in 3.7% formalin overnight before paraffin embedment. For each animal, 5 random sections per pancreas, at least 250-μm apart, were deparaffinized, microwaved for 4 minutes in a sodium citrate/citric acid solution for antigen retrieval, permeabilized for 20 minutes in TBS 0.1% Triton-100, incubated for 230 minutes in a blocking solution (11096176001, Roche), incubated overnight with anti-insulin primary antibody (1:800, A0564, Agilent Technologies) in blocking solution, washed in TBS-Tween, and then incubated for 2 hours at room temperature with a fluorescent FITC-conjugated anti–guinea pig secondary antibody (1:400, 706-095-148, Immunotech, Jackson ImmunoResearch) in blocking solution before final washes and mounting with an antifading mounting solution. Images were acquired on a Nikon AZ-100 microscope with a motorized stage using the NIS-Elements BR, version 4 (Nikon Instruments). NIS Elements automatically assembled the mosaics (15% overlap) required to capture the entire pancreatic cross sections. The β cell area was determined by intensity thresholding using the Fiji 2.0.0-rc-69 morphometry measurement tools (37, 38), as previously described (39). β Cell mass was calculated as the product of the percentage of the insulin-immunoreactive area by the total weight of the organ.

Phenotypic studies. BW and food intake were monitored weekly in animals after surgery. Glycemic measurements, including a GTT (2 g/kg BW, i.p.), IIH (0.6 unit/kg BW, i.p. Humulin, Eli Lilly), and 2-DG (Sigma-Aldrich) challenge (250 mg/kg BW, i.p.) were determined in 12- to 18-week-old animals by analyzing tail vein blood and using a OneTouch Ultra 2 glucometer (Johnson & Johnson). For all glycemic tests, mice were fasted for 4 to 6 hours before testing. To measure leptin-induced p-STAT3 levels, animals were fasted for 24 hours before leptin administration. Body fat and lean mass were analyzed in a cohort of mice using a MiniSpec LF9011 (Bruker Optics). The same animals were also subjected to the Comprehensive Laboratory Animal Monitoring System (CLAMS) (Columbus Instruments) 12 weeks after injection in order to measure oxygen consumption (VO 2 ) and activity. Body composition and CLAMs data were collected with assistance from the University of Michigan’s Mouse Metabolic Phenotyping Center. Glucagon, insulin, and leptin were assayed with a commercial ELISA (glucagon, Mercodia; leptin and insulin, Crystal Chem). Corticosterone levels were determined by radioimmunoassay (MP Biomedicals) with assistance from the Chemistry Core supported by the Michigan Diabetes Research Center at the University of Michigan.

STZ treatment. STZ (160 mg/kg, i.p., Sigma-Aldrich) was administered weekly. STZ was administered immediately following the addition of freshly made pH 4.5, 0.1 M sodium citrate buffer. Mice were provided 10% sucrose solution to drink to prevent severe hypoglycemia induced by insulin surges.

Basal glucose clamps. Under anesthesia, mice were catheterized with silicon tubing. After surgery, mice were housed individually, and their BW was monitored daily. Mice that lost more than 10% of their presurgery BW were removed from the study. On the day of data collection, mice were fasted for 5 to 6 hours starting 1.5 hours after lights-on. The basal clamp consisted of a 90-minute equilibration period with infusion of 50% [3-3H]glucose at variable rates to maintain euglycemia. Plasma radioactivity of [3-3H]glucose and plasma insulin levels were analyzed as previously described (40).

HAAF induction protocol. Mice were treated on consecutive days with 2-DG (250 mg/kg, i.p., Sigma-Aldrich). On each day, mice were fasted before 2-DG administration for at least 4 hours starting at lights-on. On days 1 and 4, blood glucose levels were determined in a manner similar to other glycemic measurements using the OneTouch Ultra 2 glucometer (Johnson & Johnson). Food was returned to each mouse at least 2 hours after 2-DG treatment.

Statistics. Statistical tests were not used to predetermine sample sizes, but our sample sizes were similar to those of previously published studies in which similar approaches were used (21, 34, 41–43). Time course blood glucose, BW, and food intake data were analyzed using a 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Fisher’s least significant difference (LSD) post hoc test. Data in Figure 1D, Figure 3, A–D, and Figure 4 were analyzed with a 2-way ANOVA. Hormone data in Figure 1, E–I, clamp data in Figure 5, and AUC data were analyzed by Student’s t test. Data in Figure 2, D–F, were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA. No data were removed unless the injection was a miss or the animal was sick or injured at the time of the experiment (loss of >10% BW). Significance was set at a P value of 0.05 or less. All data were analyzed using GraphPad Prism software (GraphPad Software).

Study approval. The procedures in this study were approved by the IACUC of the University of Michigan in accordance with Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care (AAALAC) policies.