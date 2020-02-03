Commentary 10.1172/JCI134031

Preclinical evaluation of patient-derived cells shows promise for Parkinson’s disease

Jun Takahashi

Department of Clinical Application, Center for iPS Cell Research and Application, Kyoto University, Kyoto, Japan.

Address correspondence to: Jun Takahashi, Department of Clinical Application, Center for iPS Cell Research and Application, Kyoto University, 53 Shogoin kawahara-cho, Sakyo-ku, Kyoto 606-8507, Japan. Phone: 81.75.366.7052; Email: jbtaka@cira.kyoto-u.ac.jp.

First published January 13, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 2 on February 3, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(2):601–603. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI134031.
Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disease caused by the progressive loss of dopaminergic (DA) neurons in the midbrain projecting to the striatum, which leads to motor dysfunctions, such as bradykinesia (slowed movement), rigidity, and tremors. To replace the lost cells, the transplantation of DA neurons derived from embryonic stem cells or induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) has been considered. In this issue of the JCI, Song et al. report on their development of an iPSC induction and differentiation protocol that can promote the realization of autologous transplantation to treat PD patients with their own cells.

Advertisement