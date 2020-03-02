Commentary 10.1172/JCI134019

Proliferative, degradative smooth muscle cells promote aortic disease

Maarten Hulsmans1 and Matthias Nahrendorf1,2,3

1Center for Systems Biology, Department of Radiology, and

2Cardiovascular Research Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

3Department of Internal Medicine I, University Hospital Würzburg, Würzburg, Germany.

Address correspondence to: Matthias Nahrendorf, Simches Research Building, Room 8-226, 185 Cambridge Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02114, USA. Phone: 617.724.6242; Email: mnahrendorf@mgh.harvard.edu.

Find articles by Hulsmans, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Center for Systems Biology, Department of Radiology, and

2Cardiovascular Research Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

3Department of Internal Medicine I, University Hospital Würzburg, Würzburg, Germany.

Address correspondence to: Matthias Nahrendorf, Simches Research Building, Room 8-226, 185 Cambridge Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02114, USA. Phone: 617.724.6242; Email: mnahrendorf@mgh.harvard.edu.

Find articles by Nahrendorf, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published February 10, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 3 on March 2, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(3):1096–1098. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI134019.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published February 10, 2020 - Version history

Aneurysms are common in the abdominal and thoracic regions of the aorta and can cause death due to dissection or rupture. Traditionally, thoracic aortic aneurysms have been labeled as a degenerative disease, characterized by alterations in extracellular matrix and loss of smooth muscle cells (SMCs) in the medial layer of the aortic wall. In this issue of the JCI, Li and colleagues introduce an unconventional concept by demonstrating that mTOR-dependent proliferative SMCs render the aortic wall vulnerable to dilatation and dissection rather than prevent disease progression. These vascular SMCs, termed degradative SMCs, compromise the medial properties and function of the aortic wall by enhanced proteolytic and phagocytic activity; however, the cells do not transdifferentiate into macrophages. The degradative SMC phenotype also worsens atherosclerotic disease and could thus be considered as a therapeutic target for diverse aortic diseases.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
1097 Page 1096 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $830
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement