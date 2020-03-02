Chronic mTOR activation induces a degradative smooth muscle cell phenotype

Postnatal disruption of Tsc1 in SMCs causes progressive aortic disease. To investigate effects of increased mTOR activity and SMC proliferation in the aortic wall, we bred mice with 3 transgenes: (a) the mTORC1 inhibitor Tsc1, with exons 17 and 18 flanked by loxP sites (18); (b) Cre recombinase fused with a modified estrogen receptor under control of a smooth muscle–specific Myh11 promoter (19); and (c) the mT/mG double-fluorescent reporter that globally expresses membrane-targeted tdTomato, a variant red fluorescent protein (RFP), except where excised by Cre to express membrane-targeted GFP (20). DNA recombination was induced by tamoxifen treatment of 1.5-week-old Tsc1fl/fl Myh11-CreERT2 mT/mG mice, while control litters were treated with corn oil vehicle. Efficiency and specificity of recombination were confirmed by disruption of Tsc1, loss of its product hamartin, selective expression of GFP instead of RFP by medial cells, and increased mTOR activity in all regions of the aorta (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI131048DS1). In certain experiments, control SMCs expressing GFP were obtained from tamoxifen-treated Myh11-CreERT2 mT/mG mice lacking Tsc1fl/fl.

Animals with conditional disruption of Tsc1 were serially sacrificed and their aortas compared with controls. At 12 weeks of age, 20% of thoracic aortas exhibited aneurysms (greater than 1.5-fold fusiform dilatation or any saccular dilatation) and dissections (blood within the vessel wall) (Figure 1, A and B). Although the unloaded ascending aortas were dilated with increased mass, they were not elongated (Figure 1C). There were no differences in descending thoracic aorta dimensions or cardiac and body mass (Supplemental Figure 2A), and vessels other than the thoracic aorta had a normal appearance (not shown). Disease manifestations in the thoracic aorta progressively worsened. The incidence of TAAD increased to 33% at 24 weeks and 55% by 36 weeks, at which time ascending segments were also elongated and descending segments dilated (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Mean blood pressure and pulse pressure, but not heart rate, were significantly lower, thus excluding hypertension as a cause of the aortic pathology (Figure 1E). Antemortem ultrasound examination verified larger-diameter ascending aortas with diminished distension during the cardiac cycle (Figure 1, F and G and Supplemental Figure 2D). Excised ascending segments demonstrated blunted responses to vasoconstrictors that worsened considerably with duration of Tsc1 disruption, translating to impaired reduction of pressure-induced circumferential stress on the vessel wall from decreased vasoconstriction (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). Biomechanical analysis also revealed progressive losses of elastically stored energy, a key functional metric of the aorta, and late increases in circumferential material stiffness (Supplemental Figure 2, G and H and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2), which often associates with aneurysms (21). This progressive vascular dysfunction ex vivo suggested intrinsic vessel wall defects.

Figure 1 Tsc1 deletion in SMCs results in progressive aortic disease and dysfunction. Tsc1fl/fl Myh11-CreERT2 mT/mG mice were treated with tamoxifen (Tmx) or vehicle (Veh) at 1.5 weeks of age and their thoracic aortas were serially examined. (A) In situ examination of ascending (Asc) and descending (Desc) thoracic aortas showing frequent mild dilatation (black arrow) with occasional aneurysms or dissections (white arrows) at 12 weeks. Scale bar: 2 mm. (B) Incidence of TAAD at 12, 24, and 36 weeks. (C) Width and length of unpressurized ascending segments and mass of thoracic aortas at 12 weeks (n = 11–15). (D) Aortic dimensions at 36 weeks (n = 8–10). (E) Mean blood pressure (BP), pulse pressure (PP), and heart rate at 12 weeks (n = 10). (F) Ultrasound examination showing ascending aorta diameter (blue lines) at 12 and 36 weeks. (G) In vivo ascending aorta diameter at end-systole (Diameter S ), end-diastole (Diameter D ), and distension at 12 weeks (n = 12–17). (H) Ascending aorta outer diameter, normalized to pretreatment value, measured ex vivo in response to 100 mM KCl or 1 μM phenylephrine (PE) and the associated percentage reduction in circumferential (Circ) stress at 12 weeks (n = 5–6). Data are represented as individual values with mean ± SEM bars or as line plots with SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 for Tmx vs. Veh by Fisher’s exact test (B), t test (C–E and G), 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA (H, left and middle), or 2-way ANOVA (H, right).

SMC proliferation and elastin fragmentation characterize the aortic pathology. Vessel sections were analyzed by histomorphometry to determine cellular and ECM changes. Ascending aortas with conditional Tsc1 disruption exhibited luminal dilatation and medial expansion at 12 weeks (Figure 2, A and B); a larger circumference and thicker wall contributed to the increased medial area (Supplemental Figure 3A). The media also had more cells per cross section, without any change in cell density (Figure 2, C and D). SMC proliferation was confirmed by increased BrdU uptake at 5 and 12 weeks, whereas SMC apoptosis, as assessed by a TUNEL assay, was initially low and not increased until 24 weeks (Figure 2, E–H and Supplemental Figure 3B). Strikingly, there was increased elastin fragmentation in all ascending segments and partial elastin loss throughout the thoracic aorta at 12 weeks (Figure 2, I and J), consistent with the aforementioned decreased elastic energy storage. Elastin breaks were greater in the subset of vessels with TAAD and vessel wall architecture was more disordered at 36 weeks when most thoracic aortas were aneurysmal or dissected (Supplemental Figure 3C). Elastin degradation was minimal in arteries other than the thoracic aorta, and markedly less in the ascending aorta if induction of Cre activity was delayed to 12 weeks of age; degradation was not a result of tamoxifen administration or GFP expression, as it did not occur in mutants lacking Myh11-CreERT2 or Tsc1fl/fl (Supplemental Figure 3, D–G). Collagen did not accumulate within the media, except in focal areas with severe disruption of elastin (Supplemental Figure 3, H and I). Electron microscopy at 24 weeks confirmed elastic fiber attenuation, while SMCs displayed disordered cytoplasmic filaments and more perinuclear organelles that extended peripherally (Figure 2K). In summary, cellular and ECM abnormalities contributed to the observed medial expansion and degeneration.

Figure 2 Aortic pathology is characterized by SMC proliferation and elastin fragmentation. Tsc1fl/fl Myh11-CreERT2 mT/mG mice were treated with tamoxifen (Tmx) or vehicle (Veh) at 1.5 weeks of age and their ascending (Asc) and proximal descending (Desc) thoracic aortas were examined by histology at 12 weeks of age; representative photomicrographs of ascending aortas without or with TAAD are shown. Scale bars: 100 μm. (A) Masson’s trichrome (MTC) stains and (B) lumen and media area (n = 9–17). (C) H&E stains and (D) number of medial cells per cross section (cs) or area (n = 9–17). (E) BrdU reactivity (red color marked by arrows), SMA expression (green color), and DAPI-labeled nuclei (blue color) in subset of mice receiving BrdU for 2 weeks and (F) number of BrdU+ medial cells per cross section (n = 6). Number of TUNEL+ medial cells per cross section at (G) 12 weeks and (H) 24 weeks (n = 5). (I) Verhoeff–Van Gieson (VVG) stains and (J) elastin fraction of media area and number of elastin breaks per cross section at 12 weeks (n = 6–21). Data are represented as individual values with mean ± SEM bars. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 for Tmx vs. Veh by 2‑way ANOVA. (K) Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) of ascending aortas from tamoxifen-treated Tsc1fl/fl Myh11-CreERT2 mT/mG (Tsc1−/−) and Myh11-CreERT2 mT/mG (Tsc1+/+) mice at 24 weeks showing elastin attenuation, loss of cytoplasmic filaments, and more cytoplasmic organelles extending from perinuclear region to periphery. El, elastin; Co, collagen; Nu, nucleus; Cy, cytoplasm. Scale bars: 1 μm.

Loss of Tsc1 causes mTORC1 hyperactivation, whereas mTOR inhibition rescues the aortic phenotype. Perturbations in mTOR signaling were assessed by Western blotting of thoracic aorta lysates after overnight fasting of animals. Disruption of Tsc1 increased activation of the mTOR complex 1 (mTORC1) at 3 weeks of age, as indicated by greater phosphorylation of its effectors, S6K, S6, and 4EBP1 (Figure 3A). Phosphorylation of the mTORC2 substrate Akt at serine 473 and expression of contractile proteins, such as SMMHC, SMA, and SM22, were not significantly altered at this early time, although there was less activation of a contractile regulator, myosin light chain 2 (MLC2) (Supplemental Figure 4A). Akt phosphorylation diminished by 12 weeks, likely via feedback inhibition by S6K as previously reported (22), and expression of contractile molecules also diminished (Figure 3B), consistent with the functional finding of impaired contractility. Altered mTOR signaling did not depend on the hemodynamic environment because similar findings persisted in vitro, there was no downregulation of mTORC1 signaling or upregulation of contractile proteins in response to serum withdrawal in cultured, Tsc1-deficient, GFP+ SMCs, while repressed mTORC2 signaling was more apparent in the absence of growth factors (Supplemental Figure 4B). Administration of the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin to Tsc1-deficient mice ablated mTORC1 activity without changing mTORC2 activity and increased contractile protein expression in the thoracic aorta (Figure 3C). Rapamycin therapy from 2 to 12 weeks prevented TAAD formation (Figure 3, D–I), albeit with reduced somatic growth (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D). Treatment with rapamycin from 12 to 24 weeks, i.e., after disease initiation, also prevented TAAD progression (Supplemental Figure 5, E–G). Phenotypic rescue by the highly specific drug rapamycin (23) excludes mTOR-independent effects of the tuberous sclerosis complex as causes of the aortic disease (24).

Figure 3 mTOR activation and inhibition in Tsc1-deficient aortas. Tsc1fl/fl Myh11-CreERT2 mT/mG mice were treated with tamoxifen (Tmx) or vehicle (Veh) at 1.5 weeks of age and their thoracic aortas were analyzed at various times. (A) Western blots for indicated proteins at 3 weeks with densitometry of protein bands relative to loading controls (n = 4). (B) Similar analyses at 12 weeks (n = 4). Alternatively, tamoxifen-induced mice were treated with 1% DMSO or rapamycin (RAPA) at 2 mg/kg/d i.p. from 2 to 12 weeks and their thoracic aortas were analyzed. (C) Western blots for indicated proteins at 12 weeks with densitometry of phospho-proteins relative to total proteins and contractile proteins to loading controls (n = 3). (D) In situ examination (scale bar: 2 mm) and (E) TAAD incidence. (F) H&E stains of ascending aortas (scale bar: 100 μm) and (G) number of medial cells per cross section (cs). (H) Verhoeff–Van Gieson stains of ascending aortas (scale bar: 100 μm) and (I) number of elastin breaks per cross section (n = 9–17 per group, DMSO results pooled with similar results of untreated Cre-induced mice for greater statistical power). Data are represented as individual values with mean ± SEM bars or as box-and-whisker plots with interquartile range, median, minimum, and maximum. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 for Tmx vs. Veh or RAPA vs. DMSO by 2‑way ANOVA (A–C), Fisher’s exact test (E), or t test (G and I).

Medial degeneration associates with impaired elastogenesis and greater elastolysis. We investigated if elastic fiber fragmentation results from abnormal production and/or breakdown. Because medial elastin synthesis decreases after P21 (25), we quantified the abundance of ECM transcripts in the thoracic aorta at 3 weeks (Figure 4A). mRNA expression for Eln (encoding elastin), Fbn1 (encoding fibrillin-1), and Col3a1 (encoding type III collagen) was decreased, while that for Myh11, Acta2, and Myl9 (encoding MLC2) was unchanged, consistent with contractile protein expression at this early time. In vitro culture of aortic SMCs from 3-week-old mice also revealed decreased elastin and microfibrillar protein synthesis (Figure 4, B and C and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Ascending aortas from 12-week-old mice were also more susceptible to elastic fiber digestion by extrinsic enzyme (Figure 4, D and E). Additionally, incubation of protein extract from thoracic aortas of 24-week-old mice increased proteolysis of extrinsic elastin (Figure 4F). We assessed elastase activity of mural cells using a protease-activatable fluorescent imaging agent administered in vivo followed by flow cytometric analysis of isolated aortic cells. MMP activity was detected in GFP+ SMCs, particularly from the ascending aorta, and it increased from 12 to 24 weeks (Figure 4, G and H). In contrast, basal MMP activity by a subset of RFP+ cells was unchanged. Immunofluorescence analysis of candidate MMPs typically produced by mesenchymal cells revealed increased expression of MMP2 within the media, particularly in ascending aortas at 24 weeks (Figure 4, I and J). Increased MMP2 expression by isolated GFP+ SMCs but not RFP+ cells was verified by flow cytometry (Figure 4, K and L) and zymography confirmed increased MMP2 activity in cultured cells (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). Collectively, these observations demonstrate sequential changes of aberrant elastin synthesis at 3 weeks followed by greater susceptibility to proteolysis by 12 weeks plus increased induction of proteolytic enzymes between 12 and 24 weeks, all consistent with the progressive degeneration of the medial layer of the thoracic aorta found biomechanically and histologically following Tsc1 disruption.

Figure 4 Tsc1 deletion in SMCs causes impaired elastogenesis and greater elastolysis. Tsc1fl/fl Myh11-CreERT2 mT/mG mice were treated with tamoxifen (Tmx) or vehicle (Veh), while Myh11-CreERT2 mT/mG (Tsc1+/+) and Tsc1fl/fl Myh11-CreERT2 mT/mG (Tsc1−/−) mice were treated with tamoxifen at 1.5 weeks of age. (A) Transcript expression in thoracic aortas of 3-week-old mice relative to Hprt (n = 6–7). (B) Elastin (white) and nuclei (blue) in aortic SMC cultures from 3-week-old mice (scale bar: 100 μm) and (C) quantified as mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) (n = 12). (D) Elastic fibers labeled with Alexa Fluor 633 hydrazide (AF633) in thoracic aortas of 12-week-old mice untreated or treated with elastase ex vivo (scale bar: 100 μm) and (E) the relative intensity was quantified (n = 7–8). (F) Relative intensity of cleavage products from BODIPY FL–conjugated DQ elastin incubated with thoracic aorta lysates from 24-week-old mice for 2–12 hours (n = 6). (G) Flow cytometry for MMPSense 645 activation by GFP+ SMCs isolated from ascending (Asc) or descending (Desc) aortas of 12- and 24-week-old mice and (H) quantified at 24 weeks (n = 4). (I) Immunostaining for MMP2 (white) with RFP, GFP, and DAPI overlay in ascending aortas at 24 weeks (scale bar: 100 μm) and (J) quantified in ascending and descending aortas of 12- and 24-week-old mice (n = 8). (K) Flow cytometry for MMP2 expression in GFP+ SMCs and RFP+ cells isolated from thoracic aortas of 24-week-old mice and (L) quantified at 24 weeks (n = 3–5). Data are represented as individual values with mean ± SEM bars or as box-and-whisker plots with interquartile range, median, minimum, and maximum. Additional experimental details can be found in the supplemental methods. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 2‑way ANOVA (A, E, F, and J) or t test (C, H, and L).

Medial SMCs acquire a subset of macrophage markers. Given the progressive loss of contractile and synthetic functions, both defining features of SMCs, we considered possible differentiation into other cell types in the absence of cell loss. Lineage tracing by GFP expression unambiguously identified SMCs that remained within the medial layer, but they had transformed from a spindle to epithelioid morphology with increased cell size and enlarged nuclei (Figure 5A). Flow cytometric analysis of enzymatically dispersed cells confirmed the increased size as well as increased granularity and polyploidy of GFP+ SMCs (Figure 5, B and C). These medial cells did not exhibit adipogenic, chondrogenic, or osteogenic phenotypes (Supplemental Figure 7A), but they did express a few macrophage antigens common to intimal SMCs in atherosclerotic plaques (14), such as lysosomal associated membrane protein-2 (LAMP2, also known as Mac-3), galectin-3 (GAL3, also known as Mac-2), and MOMA-2 (uncharacterized antigen), particularly in the ascending aorta, and this expression increased from 12 to 24 weeks (Figure 5, D–F and Supplemental Figure 7B). Absence of RFP in the media excluded infiltration or transdifferentiation into SMCs by other cell types. Additionally, GFP+ medial cells did not express pan-leukocyte or several other macrophage markers, including CD45, CD11b, CD68, and F4/80 (Supplemental Figure 7, C–F). Flow cytometry verified the limited repertoire of macrophage markers by the GFP+ SMCs, albeit with low expression of CD68 (Supplemental Figure 7, G and H). Further multiparameter studies revealed heterogeneous SMC populations with differing LAMP2 and GAL3 expression, thus excluding a single macrophage-like cell type (Figure 5G). LAMP2 single expressers were smaller, GAL3 single expressers were larger, and double expressers were more granular with greater production of MMP2 (Figure 5H). Rapamycin treatment from 2 to 24 weeks of age decreased, to below basal levels, SMC size, granularity, polyploidy, and the expression of LAMP2 and GAL3, suggesting that physiological stimuli also contribute to this phenotype; rapamycin treatment for 1 week was less effective (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Moreover, chronic mTOR inhibition eliminated the expansion of dedifferentiated SMAlo SMCs characterized by LAMP2 and GAL3 expression (Supplemental Figure 8, C–E). These data indicate phenotypic modulation of medial SMCs by dysregulated mTOR signaling characterized by a limited range of macrophage markers.

Figure 5 Morphologically abnormal SMCs acquire limited macrophage markers. Myh11-CreERT2 mT/mG (Tsc1+/+) and Tsc1fl/fl Myh11-CreERT2 mT/mG (Tsc1−/−) mice were treated with tamoxifen at 1.5 weeks and the thoracic aortas were analyzed at 24 weeks. (A) Immunofluorescence microscopy of ascending aortas identified SMCs by GFP expression (green), nuclei by DAPI labeling (blue), cells other than SMCs by RFP expression (red), and F-actin filaments by phalloidin binding (white). Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Flow cytometry of enzymatically dispersed GFP+ SMCs determined forward scatter (FSC, indicator of cell size) and side scatter (SSC, indicator of cell granularity) (n = 8–10) and (C) fraction of diploid (2N) and polyploid (≥4N) nuclei by DAPI labeling in nonproliferating, phospho-histone H3–negative (p-HH3–negative) single cells (n = 5). (D) Immunostaining for LAMP2 (also known as Mac-3) and (E) GAL3 (also known as Mac-2) (white) with GFP, RFP, and DAPI overlay in ascending aortas (scale bars: 100 μm) and (F) quantified as percentage area (n = 8). (G) Flow cytometry for intracellular expression of LAMP2 (Mac-3) and GAL3 (Mac-2) by GFP+ SMCs (n = 4) and (H) forward, side scatter area, and MMP2 expression by subpopulations of LAMP2/GAL3–expressing cells (n = 4–6). Data are represented as individual values with mean ± SEM bars or as box-and-whisker plots with interquartile range, median, minimum, and maximum. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA (B, C, F, and G) or 1-way ANOVA (H).

Phenotypically altered SMCs exhibit markers of degradative organelles. To identify additional molecules expressed by modulated SMCs with incomplete macrophage markers, we performed whole-transcriptome profiling at 24 weeks (data deposited in NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus: GSE135177 and GSE135240). Both bulk RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) of whole thoracic aortas (Supplemental Table 3) and single-cell RNA-seq of isolated GFP+ SMCs (Supplemental Table 4) delineated experimental conditions with similar changes in selected genes of interest (Figure 6, A–C and Supplemental Figure 9). Expression of multiple contractile molecules was downregulated, as was that of many ECM molecules typically produced in the aortic wall. Notwithstanding induction of several innate immunity markers (e.g., Lamp2, Lgals3 encoding GAL3, Tlr2, and Ly96), many pan-leukocyte and myeloid lineage markers (e.g., Ptprc encoding CD45, Cd56, Itgam encoding CD11b, Lyz2, Ly6c2, Csf1r, Ccr2, Cx3cr1, Fcgr2b, and Fcgr3) were absent in GFP+ SMCs, although they were expressed by a subset of contaminating GFP− cells (Supplemental Figure 10). Besides Lamp2, there was also upregulation of other lysosomal genes (e.g., Lamp1, Cd63, Ctsd, Ctsl, Atpv0b, Atp6ap1, Hexa, and Npc2) as well as markers of other organelles that contribute to intracellular digestion, such as autophagosomes (e.g., Gabarap, Gabarapl1, Map1lc3b, and Sqstm1), endosomes (e.g., Rab7), and phagosomes (e.g., Axl and Gas6). Induction of cytokine, chemokine, adhesion molecule, and protease genes (e.g., Spp1 encoding osteopontin, Cx3cl1, Vcam1, and Mmp2) suggested SMC activation. Identification of larger numbers of discriminating genes by deep learning that clustered similar cells showed similar phenotypic changes in SMCs of diverse origin, that is, with or without neural crest–associated transcription factors (26), and independent of cell damage, namely, with or without induction of mitochondrial RNA (27) (Supplemental Figure 11). Gene ontology analysis identified “proton-transporting V-type ATPase complex” (which acidifies the lysosomal lumen) in bulk RNA-seq data and “membrane-bounded organelles” in single-cell RNA-seq data among enriched terms characterizing the differences across experimental conditions (Supplemental Tables 5 and 6). Additionally, “proteolysis” and “catabolic process” were highly ranked in SMC clusters characterized by increased lysosome-related molecules (Supplemental Figure 12). Thus, transcript expression supports the concept of an SMC phenotype characterized by markers of degradative organelles that is neither part of the contractile-to-synthetic spectrum nor a result of transdifferentiation of SMCs into conventional macrophages.

Figure 6 SMCs with downregulated contractile and synthetic molecules are characterized by markers of degradative organelles and cellular activation. Myh11-CreERT2 mT/mG (Tsc1+/+) and Tsc1fl/fl Myh11-CreERT2 mT/mG (Tsc1−/−) mice were treated with tamoxifen at 1.5 weeks and the thoracic aortas and isolated GFP+ SMCs were analyzed at 24 weeks. (A) Multidimensional scaling (MDS) of bulk RNA-seq data (n = 4) shows clear delineation of Tsc1+/+ (circular symbols) from Tsc1−/− (triangular symbols) experimental conditions (Exp Cond). (B) T-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (tSNE) of single-cell RNA-seq data identifying 13 cell clusters by a deep learning framework using a filtered data matrix of 2,788 cells by 8,645 genes shows clear delineation of Tsc1+/+ (circular symbols) from Tsc1−/− (triangular symbols) experimental conditions. (C) Heatmaps reflecting bulk and single-cell RNA expression changes for genes of interest representing contractile, synthetic, innate immunity, lysosome, other degradative organelles (autophagosomes, endosomes, and phagosomes), and cell activation (proteases, adhesion molecules, and cytokines) phenotypes. There was coordinated upregulation or downregulation of functionally related genes among Tsc1+/+ (blue header bars) versus Tsc1−/− (red header bars) aortas (numbered i–iv for each experimental condition) and SMC clusters (numbered 0–12).

An mTOR/β-catenin/MITF pathway in SMCs regulates lysosomal biogenesis. We searched for genes that may be linked to lysosomal biogenesis in SMCs by coexpression analysis of the single-cell RNA-seq data (Supplemental Table 7). Lamp2 showed high correlation to the Wnt signaling effector Ctnnb1 (encoding β-catenin) in addition to multiple lysosome- and autophagosome-associated genes. Of the microphthalmia family of transcription factors known to regulate lysosomal biogenesis, Mitf and Tfe3 correlated with lysosome-related genes and Ctnnb1, whereas Tfeb correlated with smooth muscle contractile markers. Bulk RNA-seq analysis of aortic tissue revealed increased Ctnnb1 and Mitf, unchanged Tfe3, and decreased Tfeb expression after Tsc1 disruption (Figure 7A). Correspondingly, β-catenin and MITF, but not TFE3 or TFEB protein expression, was increased in vivo by Western blot (Figure 7, B and C). Expression of β-catenin and MITF was localized to medial SMCs by immunofluorescence analysis (Figure 7, D and E). Such differences in expression were also noted in cultured SMCs, and MITF translocated to the nucleus following Wnt activation in vitro (Supplemental Figure 13). Levels of β-catenin, MITF, and lysosomal membrane proteins in cultured SMCs depended on mTOR activity (Figure 7F). Furthermore, knockdown of Ctnnb1 and Mitf decreased expression of lysosomal membrane proteins (Figure 7, G–I). These results indicate a coordinated regulation of lysosomal biogenesis in degradative SMCs by mTOR, β‑catenin, and MITF.

Figure 7 mTOR/β-catenin/MITF regulation of lysosomal biogenesis in SMCs. Myh11-CreERT2 mT/mG (Tsc1+/+) and Tsc1fl/fl Myh11-CreERT2 mT/mG (Tsc1−/−) mice were treated with tamoxifen at 1.5 weeks and the thoracic aortas were analyzed at 24 weeks. (A) Selected transcript expression by bulk RNA-seq. (B and C) Protein expression by Western blot (n = 8). (D and E) β-Catenin and MITF expression (white) with RFP (red), GFP (green), and DAPI (blue) overlay (scale bars: 100 μm), and quantified as medial percentage area (n = 5–7). Alternatively, cultured GFP+ SMCs were analyzed by P3. (F) Expression of signaling molecules and lysosomal membrane proteins after treatment with rapamycin (RAPA) at 0–100 ng/mL for 6 days in serum-supplemented medium. (G and H) Effects of Ctnnb1 and Mitf knockdown by siRNA versus control (Cntrl) for 3 days. (I) Fold inhibition after rapamycin or siRNA treatment relative to control treatment (dotted lines) in Tsc1−/− cells (n = 3–5). Data are represented as individual values with mean ± SEM bars or as box-and-whisker plots with interquartile range, median, minimum, and maximum. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; FDR‑adjusted P values (A), 2-way ANOVA (B and I), or t test (D and E).

Medial SMCs gain degradative functions. To determine if the altered phenotype enriched in markers of degradative organelles had functional consequences, we further characterized properties of isolated SMCs in vitro. Increased numbers of acidic vesicles extended peripherally from their normal perinuclear location as documented by an acidotropic tracker dye (Figure 8A), consistent with similar in situ findings of more numerous and widespread organelles by electron microscopy. Increased lysosomal function was determined with conjugated bovine serum albumin in which self-quenched fluorescence is detectable only after hydrolysis (Figure 8B). Differences in lysosomal number and function by confocal microscopy were verified by flow cytometry (Figure 8C). Receptor-mediated endocytosis of fibronectin by cultured SMCs is well established (28), and this assay of ECM uptake revealed both greater accumulation and degradation of labeled fibronectin (Figure 8D). In contrast, long-term treatment with rapamycin in vivo decreased SMC uptake and breakdown of fibronectin (Supplemental Figure 14A). SMCs also displayed increased phagocytosis of labeled, insoluble elastin fragments in coculture (Figure 8E). Although most cells accumulated small (<1 μm) elastin particles within perinuclear vesicles, a minority characterized by high rhodamine fluorescence also contained relatively large (>1 μm) elastin inclusions (Figure 8F). Because mural hemorrhage and medial cell death may occur with TAAD progression, we also tested for phagocytosis of labeled, heat-damaged cells and found increased efferocytosis of erythrocytes, mononuclear cells, and damaged SMCs by viable SMCs (Figure 8G and Supplemental Figure 14, B and C). The vacuoles containing elastin particles or damaged erythrocytes were lined by lysosomal membrane proteins, identifying the structures as phagolysosomes (Supplemental Figure 14, D and E). We defined a functional role for Axl and Gas6, both of which were increased in RNA-seq analyses, using neutralizing Axl antibodies and soluble Axl-Fc chimeric proteins (Figure 8H). Interestingly, phagocytosis of erythrocytes may occur in vivo in the absence of overt mural bleeding, as we documented occasional TER-119+ cells within or contiguous to medial GFP+ SMCs of nondissected thoracic aortas (Figure 8I). The finding of infrequent, large cytoplasmic vacuoles containing amorphous material by electron microscopic examination of tissue sections suggested in vivo SMC phagocytosis (Supplemental Figure 14F). These observations establish that Tsc1-deficient SMCs are more efficient at uptake and degradation of ECM and cellular debris.

Figure 8 SMCs gain degradative functions. SMCs were cultured from thoracic aortas of 24-week-old, tamoxifen-treated Myh11-CreERT2 mT/mG (Tsc1+/+) and Tsc1fl/fl Myh11-CreERT2 mT/mG (Tsc1−/−) mice. Confocal microscopy of GFP+ SMCs (green) incubated with (A) LysoTracker Deep Red (white) that accumulates in perinuclear vesicles or (B) DQ Red–conjugated BSA (red) that is visualized after hydrolysis of the probe. See supplemental methods for details. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Fluorescence intensity of the cells by flow cytometry. (D) Flow cytometry of GFP+ SMCs cultured with rhodamine-labeled fibronectin (Fn) with or without chloroquine (CQ) to distinguish endocytosis-dependent uptake (n = 4–6) from lysosomal degradation (n = 3). (E) Flow cytometry of GFP+ SMCs cultured with or without rhodamine-labeled elastin and (F) confocal microscopy of cells sorted for dim or bright rhodamine fluorescence revealing elastin fragments (red, arrows) confirmed as intracellular by Z‑stack image. Scale bar: 10 μm. (G) Confocal microscopy of GFP+ SMCs (green) cultured with PKH26-labeled, heat-damaged erythrocytes (red, arrows) confirmed as intracellular by Z-stack image (scale bars: 25 μm); percentage GFP+ SMCs containing erythrocytes (n = 10). (H) Flow cytometry of GFP+ SMCs cultured without or with erythrocytes in the presence of control IgG, Axl-neutralizing Ab, or Axl:Fc chimeric protein. (I) Immunofluorescence microscopy of ascending aorta for erythrocyte antigen, TER-119 (white, arrow) with GFP (green), RFP (red), and DAPI (blue) overlay (scale bar: 100 μm); number of medial TER-119+ cells per cross section (cs) (n = 10). Data are represented as individual values with mean ± SEM bars. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 for Tsc1−/− vs. Tsc1+/+ by t test.

mTOR-transformed SMCs are deleterious in diverse models of aortic disease. Because degradative SMCs could promote either reparative or pathological processes (e.g., by removing ECM debris or breaking down intact ECM), we investigated consequences of mTOR hyperactivation in an experimental model of mild TAAD attributable to a clinically relevant mutation of Fbn1. We previously reported activation of mTOR signaling in the thoracic aortas of Fbn1C1039G/+ mice (29) and found increased LAMP2+ and GAL3+ SMCs late in the disease course (Supplemental Figure 15). In contrast with controls, Fbn1C1039G/+ Tsc1fl/fl Myh11-CreERT2 mT/mG mice induced with tamoxifen at 1.5 weeks presented markedly enlarged ascending aortas by ultrasound and gross examination at 12 weeks of age (Figure 9, A and B), well before that in Fbn1C1039G/+ mice (29). Strikingly, almost all compound mutants died from aortic rupture between 12 and 24 weeks (Figure 9, C and D). Greater disease severity was associated with mTOR activation and an increased frequency of LAMP2/GAL3+ SMCs (Figure 9, E and F). We also investigated effects of a degradative SMC phenotype on aortic atherosclerosis by crossing Tsc1 mutants with ApoE–/– mice, because hyperlipidemia is reported to drive transdifferentiation of SMCs into macrophages (30). To avoid plaque disruption by aortic dissection, we delayed the administration of tamoxifen to 7 weeks of age, or 1 week prior to the initiation of a high-fat, high-cholesterol diet, that resulted in a low incidence of TAAD (17%) at 24 weeks, with dissected vessels excluded from analysis. Conditional disruption of Tsc1 increased lipid accumulation within the aorta that localized to intimal cells as well as medial SMCs adjacent to and remote from intimal plaques (Supplemental Figure 16, A and B). Medial and, particularly, intimal GFP+ SMCs expressed the lysosomal marker LAMP2 but not the pan-leukocyte marker CD45 on confocal microscopy (Supplemental Figure 16, C and D). We confirmed by transcriptional profiling and flow cytometry that fate-mapped SMCs from atheromatous aortas of tamoxifen-treated ApoE−/− Myh11-CreERT2 mT/mG control mice did not express macrophage markers except for lysosome-associated molecules (Supplemental Figures 17 and 18). These outcomes support pathogenic effects of mTOR activation in SMCs on aortic disease beyond models of tuberous sclerosis.

Figure 9 Degradative SMCs exacerbate TAAD in a murine model of Marfan syndrome. Tsc1fl/fl Myh11-CreERT2 mT/mG (Tsc1fl/fl) and Fbn1C1039G/+ Tsc1fl/fl Myh11-CreERT2 mT/mG (Fbn1C>G Tsc1fl/fl) mice were treated with tamoxifen (Tmx) or vehicle (Veh) at 1.5 weeks of age and their thoracic aortas examined at 12 weeks. (A) Ultrasound examination of ascending aortas (blue line) and measurements of in vivo diameter and distension (n = 5–17). (B) In situ examination of ascending (Asc) and descending (Desc) aortas (scale bar: 2 mm) showing aneurysm (black arrow) and dissection (white arrow). (C) Survival of Fbn1C>G Tsc1fl/fl mice treated with tamoxifen or vehicle (n = 17–18) and (D) hemopericardium (arrows) in animal with premature death. (E) mTOR signaling in thoracic aortas of tamoxifen-treated mice by Western blot and expression of phospho-S6 and S6 relative to HSP90 (n = 4). (F) Flow cytometry for LAMP2 (Mac-3) and GAL3 (Mac-2) expression by GFP+ SMCs in tamoxifen-treated mice (n = 3–6). Data are represented as individual values with mean ± SEM bars. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 2‑way ANOVA (A and E), log-rank test (C), or t test (F).

SMCs with degradative phenotype occur in human TAAD. Finally, to determine if these many experimental findings are relevant to human disease, we analyzed both aneurysmal and nondilated ascending aorta specimens from 24 patients. The subject groups differed for sex, age, bicuspid aortic valve, and dyslipidemia (Supplemental Table 8). Among other cell types, CD45+ leukocytes expressed LAMP2 (Mac-3) within the inflamed intima, while SMMHC+ SMCs expressed LAMP2 within the bland media (Figure 10, A and B). Medial SMCs of aneurysmal aortas expressed greater LAMP2 and less SMMHC than nondilated controls (Figure 10C). An inverse correlation of LAMP2 to SMMHC expression further suggested increased lysosomes in dedifferentiated SMCs. Additionally, aneurysms displayed characteristic elastin fragmentation and LAMP2 expression correlated with loss of elastin (Figure 10, D and E). As previously reported (3), small thoracic aortic aneurysms had more medial cells than referent nondilated vessels and LAMP2 expression correlated with the number of medial cells (Figure 10, F and G and Supplemental Table 8). LAMP2 expression also correlated to medial thinning and ascending aorta dilatation (Figure 10H). Furthermore, mTOR signaling was increased in TAAD, and SMCs with detectable mTOR activity had increased expression of LAMP2 (Supplemental Figure 19). With a caveat of potentially confounding clinical differences among subject cohorts, medial SMCs with a degradative phenotype manifest in human TAAD, thus supporting a pathological role.