Phase I trial of donor-derived modified immune cell infusion in kidney transplantation

Outcomes during the study phase. We conducted a 30-day single-arm, single-center phase I clinical trial to determine the safety and feasibility of intravenous administration of donor-derived MICs for individualized immunosuppression in living donor kidney transplant recipients. From August 2015 to February 2017, fourteen donor (D) and recipient (R) pairs were screened for inclusion in the TOL-1 study (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133595DS1). Baseline characteristics of patients are shown in Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1. The MIC product was ultimately administered intravenously to 10 patients (R1–R7, R11, R12, R14) on the day of donor leukapheresis and product preparation as a 1-time administration. Patients received a prescribed dose of either 1.5 × 106 MICs per kg BW on day –2 (n = 3, group A) or 1.5 × 108 MICs per kg BW on day –2 (n = 3, group B) or day –7 (n = 4, group C) before living donor kidney transplantation, in addition to post-transplantation immunosuppression with cyclosporine A (CyA), enteric-coated mycophenolate sodium (EC-MPS), and methylprednisolone. The TOL-1 study design is depicted in Figure 1.

Figure 1 TOL-1 study design. On day –2 (groups A and B) or –7 (group C) before kidney transplantation, PBMCs were collected from donors by unstimulated standard leukapheresis. PBMCs were transferred to the good manufacturing practice (GMP) facility and incubated with the proliferation inhibitor mitomycin C. After washing out of mitomycin C and quality control, the final product (MICs) was administered to patients on the same day, approximately 12 hours after donor leukapheresis. In the intensive care unit, patients were intravenously administered either 1.5 × 106 MICs per kg BW on day –2 (n = 3, group A) or 1.5 × 108 MICs per kg BW on day –2 (n = 3, group B) or day –7 (n = 4, group C) before living donor kidney transplantation. After transplantation, patients received immunosuppressive therapy with CyA, EC-MPS, and corticosteroids according to the center’s protocol. The primary outcome measure was the frequency of AEs on day 30 (end of study).

Data collected during the first 30 days after transplantation showed that MIC infusions were extremely well tolerated. A total of 69 adverse events (AEs) including 3 serious AEs (SAEs) occurred in the 10 treated patients (Table 2 and Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). AEs were either unlikely to be related (n = 1) or not related (n = 68) to MIC therapy. During the study phase, no positive crossmatch results, de novo donor-specific HLA Abs (DSAs), or rejection episodes occurred, and all patients had stable kidney graft function with a serum creatinine level below 2 mg/dL on day 30 after surgery (Table 2, Supplemental Table 4, and Supplemental Figure 2).

Table 2 Summary of primary and secondary outcome measures in 10 treated patients (TOL-1 study phase to day 30)

No donor chimerism was detectable after MIC infusion. One day after MIC infusion, no donor chimerism was detectable in the 10 patients (Supplemental Table 5). An absence of donor chimerism was further confirmed on day –1 before and on days 7 and 30 after transplantation. As expected from chimerism analyses, none of the patients showed clinical evidence of graft-versus-host disease during follow-up.

Clinical outcomes up to 1 year after transplantation. After the study endpoint on day 30, patients were followed to day 360 after kidney transplantation. Immunosuppressive therapy in patients in group C was reduced by lowering the doses of CyA and EC-MPS and stopping corticosteroids (Supplemental Figure 3). During follow-up, no de novo DSAs or rejection episodes were noted, and all patients had stable kidney graft function (Table 3, Supplemental Table 4, and Supplemental Figure 2). On day 360 after surgery, the median serum creatinine was 1.4 mg/dL (range, 1.1–2.1 mg/dL), the median estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) was 58 mL/min/1.73 m2 (range, 37–75 mL/min/1.73 m2), and the median urinary protein excretion was 10 g/moL creatinine (range, 2–19 g/moL). No opportunistic infections were noted. In particular, no BK virus (BKV) replication was observed during rigorous post-transplantation screening. A total of 10 nonopportunistic infectious episodes occurred in 4 of the 10 patients (Table 3). No post-transplantation diabetes mellitus (PTDM), leukopenia, episodes of diarrhea, post-transplantation lymphoproliferative disease (PTLD), or other malignancies were observed. The total antihypertensive therapeutic intensity score (TIS) was lower on day 360 after transplantation than before surgery, particularly for patients in group C, and normal BP was maintained in all patients.

Table 3 Outcomes and complications for 10 patients (TOL-1 study phase and follow-up out to day 360)

On the basis of previous experimental studies, we expected that treatment with the highest MIC cell numbers 7 days before transplantation would induce the strongest donor-specific immunosuppression. Therefore, we performed detailed immunological testing on patients in group C (R7, R11, R12, and R14), whose MIC administration protocol corresponded to this schedule and who were on low immunosuppression.

Antidonor T lymphocyte responses in MIC-treated patients. Patients in group C showed preserved lymphocyte proliferation in response to unspecific polyclonal stimulators on day 360 after transplantation compared with before MIC infusion, indicating an intact general immune response (Figure 2A). This was confirmed by allogeneic stimulation with third-party cells (Figure 2B). In contrast, the T cell response against the respective specific donor was absent on day 360 compared with what was observed before MIC infusion (Figure 2B). Five of 6 transplanted controls who were not treated with MICs showed normal T lymphocyte reactivity to cells derived from their respective donors (Figure 2C), even though these patients were still on triple immunosuppressive therapy.

Figure 2 Polyclonal, third-party, and donor-specific lymphocyte response of MIC-treated patients in vitro. (A) Polyclonal stimulation (pokeweed mitogen [PWM], phytohemagglutinin [PHA], concanavalin A [ConA], CD3 mAb) of blood lymphocytes from patients in group C (R7, R11, R12, R14) on day 360 (black circles) versus before MIC treatment on day –7 (orange circles). Individual measurements and the median are shown. Values outside the normal range for healthy individuals are highlighted in gray. Patients showed preserved in vitro lymphocyte proliferation after transplantation. (B and C) Third-party and donor-specific stimulation of blood lymphocytes from patients in group C on day 360 (black circles) versus before MIC treatment on day –7 (orange circles) (B), or versus transplanted controls on triple immunosuppressive therapy (red circles) (C). Individual measurements and the median are shown. Values outside the normal range for healthy individuals are highlighted in gray. The findings indicate preserved immunological responsiveness of recipient T lymphocytes against irradiated third-party cells, with reduced responsiveness to donor cells after transplantation compared with before transplantation and MIC infusion (B). Transplanted control patients without MIC treatment showed higher responsiveness compared with MIC-treated patients on day 360 (C). (D–G) Third-party (black bars) and donor-specific (gray bars) stimulation of blood lymphocytes from individual patients in group C (R7, R11, R12, R14) was performed before (days –7, –6, and –1) and after transplantation (days 7, 30, 60, 90, 135, 180, 270, and 360), as well as before (day –7) and after (days –6 and –1) MIC infusion. In all experiments, stimulatory cells consisted of irradiated allogeneic PBMCs. T lymphocyte proliferation was assessed by CFSE staining. Plus sign indicates patient R14, who had no HLA-A, -B, or -DR mismatches with the donor; asterisk indicates infectious/inflammatory episodes; pound sign indicates at the time of steroid withdrawal.

Figure 2, D–G, shows the response of individual patients before (days –7, –6, and –1) and after transplantation (days 7, 30, 60, 90, 135, 180, 270, and 360). Pretransplantation data include values before (day –7) and after MIC therapy (days –6 and –1). The measurement in patient R7 showed reduced responsiveness to the donor, with preserved responsiveness to third-party cells 1 day after MIC administration. This effect was maintained throughout follow-up (Figure 2D). In contrast, in patient R11, high proliferation in response to the donor was found 6 days after MIC therapy during an upper respiratory tract infection, and on day 180 after urinary tract infection (UTI) with severe allergic reaction to a quinolone antibiotic (Figure 2E). A similar reaction was found in patient R12 on day 180 after pneumonia and UTI (Figure 2F). In both patients, R11 and R12, the antidonor response disappeared completely during further follow-up, with a preserved responsiveness to third-party cells. Patient R14 had an increased response to the donor on day 90 (Figure 2G). This was at the time of steroid withdrawal and 2 weeks before some deterioration of kidney graft function was observed. The kidney graft biopsy, however, showed no abnormality (Supplemental Table 4), and responsiveness to the original donor disappeared further in the clinical course, without additional treatment. Of note, from day 270 after transplantation onward, all patients showed a completely suppressed T lymphocyte response to the donor, with normal reactivity against third-party cells.

HLA Abs and Ab titers against bacterial and viral immunizations. During follow-up, no de novo DSAs were detected (Table 3). This finding raised the question of whether the memory B cell response to donor-unrelated antigens as induced by previous immunizations was also affected. Ab titers against measles (median, 4400 mIU/mL; range, 200–11,000 mIU/mL), mumps (median, 400; range, 230–8000), rubella (median, 41 IU/mL; range, 9–160 IU/mL), varicella (median, 1350 mIU/mL; range, 410–3500 mIU/mL), diphtheria (median, 0.17 IU/mL; range, 0.04–0.33 IU/mL), and tetanus (median, 1.5 IU/mL; range, 0.5–2.1 IU/mL) were lowest on day 30 after transplantation but reached pretransplantation levels during further follow-up (Supplemental Figure 4).

Numbers of T lymphocytes, B lymphocytes, and NK cells. The numbers of CD4+ and CD8+ T lymphocytes as well as activated CD4+ and CD8+ T lymphocytes remained stable before and after transplantation (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D). CD19+ B lymphocytes were highest on day 30 after surgery, with a median of 300/μL (range, 149–561/μL), but returned to pretransplantation levels on day 180, with a median of 35/μL (range, 25–247/μL) (Supplemental Figure 5E). CD16+CD56+ NK cells behaved inversely, as they were lowest on day 30 after transplantation, with a median of 60/μL (range, 33–73/μL) but increased to a median of 104/μL (range, 93–154/μL) on day 180 (Supplemental Figure 5F).

Unchanged Treg frequencies. The percentage of CD4+CD25+FoxP3+CD127– Tregs was low on day 30 after transplantation (Figure 3) during the period of potent immunosuppressive therapy. The median percentage increased from 1% (range, 0%–1%) on day 30 to 3% (range, 1%–5%) on day 180 (Figure 3C). This value was comparable to the pretransplantation and pretreatment level of 3% (range, 2%–4%).

Figure 3 Tregs in MIC-treated patients. (A) Peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) were gated in a forward scatter/side scatter (FSC/SSC) dot plot (gate R4). CD4+CD25+ PBLs were determined using a CD4/CD25 dot plot (R10) and further analyzed for coexpression of both Foxp3+ and CD127– or only CD127– in a Foxp3/CD127 dot plot (CD4+CD25+Foxp3+CD127– and CD4+CD25+CD127– Treg subsets). APC, allophycocyanin; PE, phycoerythrin; PerCP, peridinin-chlorophyll-protein. Individual measurements for the percentage of CD4+CD25+CD127– Tregs (B) and CD4+CD25+FoxP3+CD127– Tregs (C) in patients R7, R11, R12, and R14 from day –7 to day 360 are shown. Tregs were lowest on day 30 after kidney transplantation at the time of powerful immunosuppressive therapy.

Strongly increased regulatory B lymphocyte frequencies. Interestingly, the percentage of CD19+CD24hiCD38hi transitional B lymphocytes (regulatory B lymphocytes [Bregs]) was low until day 30 after transplantation, with a median of 2% (range, 0%–6%) (Figure 4B) but showed a striking increase thereafter. Breg percentages increased to a median of 20% (range, 5%–40%) on day 180, far exceeding the pretransplantation levels, which showed a median of only 6% (range, 0%–11%) before MIC infusion. Increases were detected not only in the relative proportion but also the absolute Breg numbers, from a median of 4.5/μL (range, 0.3–15/μL) on day 30 to 10/μL (range, 3.8–15/μL) on day 180 (data not shown).

Figure 4 Bregs in MIC-treated patients compared with Bregs in transplanted controls. (A) PBLs were gated in a FSC/SSC dot plot (gate R1). B lymphocytes were gated using a CD19/SSC gate (gate R2). CD19+CD24+ cells were determined (gate R3) within the CD19+ B lymphocytes (gate R2). On the basis of gate R3, CD24hiCD38hi B lymphocytes were analyzed (gate R6) and assigned as CD19+CD24hiCD38hi transitional B lymphocytes (Bregs). IL-10 production of CD19+CD24hiCD38hi transitional B lymphocytes was further investigated using a CD38/IL-10 gate based on gate R6. (B) Individual measurements of the percentage of CD19+CD24hiCD38hi Bregs in patients R7, R11, R12, and R14 from day –7 to day 360. CD19+CD24hiCD38hi Bregs were low out to day 30 after kidney transplantation and increased out to day 180. (C) Individual measurements of the percentage of CD19+CD24hiCD38hi Bregs in patients in group C (black circles) were compared with measurements in transplanted controls (red circles). Individual measurements and the median are shown. Compared with transplanted controls, Breg percentages were 4, 3, 9, 19, 26, and 13 times higher in patients in group C on days 60, 90, 135, 180, 270, and 360 after transplantation, respectively. (D) Individual measurements of the percentage of CD19+CD24hiCD38hi Bregs in patients in group C were compared with measurements in a second independent cohort of transplanted controls stratified according to steroid dose (shown in parentheses). Individual measurements and the median are shown. Compared with transplanted controls without steroid treatment, Breg percentages were 68 and 44 times higher in patients in group C on days 180 and 360 after transplantation, respectively. (E) Percentage of CD19+CD24hiCD38hi Bregs in frozen cells from patients in groups A–C. The median and interquartile range are shown. In contrast to the percentage of CD19+CD24hiCD38hi Bregs from patients in groups B and C, the percentage of Bregs for patients in group A were 68 and 20 times higher, respectively, on day 180 after transplantation. (F) Percentage of IL-10–producing Bregs. Individual measurements and the median are shown for cumulative post-transplantation data for patients in group C. The majority of Bregs were producing the immunosuppressive cytokine IL-10.

Breg percentages for group C patients in comparison with Breg percentages for transplanted controls without MIC infusion are shown in Figure 4C. Before MIC infusion, the values were comparable between patients in group C and transplanted controls, with a median of 6% and 11%, respectively. In contrast, Breg percentages in MIC-treated patients dramatically increased after transplantation and were 4, 3, 9, 19, 26, and 13 times higher than in transplanted controls on days 60, 90, 135, 180, 270, and 360 after transplantation, respectively. Patient R11, who was treated with high-dose methylprednisolone because of an allergic reaction to a quinolone antibiotic, had a lower percentage (5%) of Bregs on day 180. Even this percentage was 5 times higher than that seen in the transplanted controls (day 180: median, 1%; range, 0%–2%). In this patient, Bregs increased subsequently to reach 13% on day 720 (Supplemental Figure 6).

To further exclude a decisive effect of steroids on the observed differences in Breg percentages, we compared MIC-treated patients in group C with a second independent cohort of transplanted controls without MIC infusion, who were stratified according to methylprednisolone dose (Figure 4D). Bregs in group C patients were 68 and 44 times higher than those in transplanted control patients without steroid treatment 180 and 360 days after transplantation, respectively. At last follow-up (median, 810 days; range, 720–1080 days) after transplantation and more than 1.5 years after steroid withdrawal in all MIC-treated patients in group C, Breg percentages represented a median of 7% (range, 5%–11%) and were 24 times higher than in transplanted controls who did not receive steroid treatment. The percentage of Bregs was also higher than the 2% Bregs detected in a control patient with operational tolerance from our center (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 6).

It was of particular interest whether Bregs also increased in patients in group A (receiving a reduced cell dose on day –2) and group B (receiving the full cell dose on day –2). For this purpose, we analyzed frozen samples of Bregs from patients in groups A, B, and C. As expected from preclinical experiments, patients in group C showed the highest Breg percentages, exceeding the values for the patients in groups A and B by a factor of 68 and 20, respectively, on day 180 after transplantation (Figure 4E).

As shown in Figure 4F, the majority of Bregs from patients in group C produced the immunosuppressive cytokine IL-10 (median, 44%–100%).

High levels of immunosuppressive cytokines IL-10 and TGF-β1. Supplemental Tables 6 and 7 list 20 serum proteins with the largest decreases or increases in all 10 patients after (day –1) as compared with before (day –2 or –7) MIC administration. The most intriguing findings were the strong decrease in HLA class II histocompatibility antigen and the increases in IL-10 and TGF-β1 (Supplemental Tables 6 and 7 and Figure 5).

Figure 5 Immune reaction patterns induced by MIC therapy based on proteome analysis. IPA of proteome data on day –1 (after MIC infusion) versus days –2 and –7 (before MIC infusion) indicated significant downregulation of the biological function immunological disease/hypersensitive reaction after MIC administration but before kidney transplantation and application of immunosuppressive therapy. Upregulation (red shapes); downregulation (green shapes); predicted inhibition (blue shape); leads to inhibition (blue dashed lines); findings inconsistent (yellow dashed lines); findings not predicted (gray dashed lines) . CD74, HLA-DR; MMP3, stromelysin-1; PTPRC, receptor-type tyrosine-protein phosphatase C; SDC1*, syndecan-1; SPP1, osteopontin; TNFRSF8, TNF receptor superfamily member 8 (CD30); VDR, vitamin D3 receptor; CD2, T cell surface antigen CD2.

The same analysis on day 180 after transplantation compared with before MIC administration is shown in Supplemental Tables 8 and 9. The most important finding was that high levels of the immunosuppressive cytokines IL-10 and TGF-β1 were maintained, reaching a median of 1.1 pg/mL (range, 0.0–1.8 pg/mL) and 9107 pg/mL (range, 7602–19,237 pg/mL), respectively (Supplemental Figure 7).

Ingenuity pathway analysis (IPA) of proteome data after versus before MIC administration pointed to 23 biological functions that were significantly upregulated and 2 that were downregulated. Of the downregulated functions, suppression of immunological disease/hypersensitive reaction was of special interest in the context of transplantation (Figure 5).

Patients display an Immune Tolerance Network operational tolerance signature after MIC infusion. Since IL-10–producing Bregs were associated with operational tolerance, the Immune Tolerance Network operational tolerance signature was assessed for patients in group C and compared with that of patients in groups A and B, who lacked the remarkable increase in Breg frequencies. Although some overlap with the other groups was observed, the strongest expression of IGKV4-1 and IGKV1D-13 on day 180 was found in group C patients (Supplemental Figure 8).