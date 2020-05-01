Commentary 10.1172/JCI136475

Moving from transplant as a treatment to transplant as a cure

Sam Kant1 and Daniel C. Brennan1,2

1Nephrology Division and

2Comprehensive Transplant Center, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Daniel C. Brennan, Comprehensive Transplant Center, Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, 668A Carnegie, 600 North Wolfe Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.5268; Email: dbrenna4@jhmi.edu.

Find articles by Kant, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Nephrology Division and

2Comprehensive Transplant Center, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Daniel C. Brennan, Comprehensive Transplant Center, Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, 668A Carnegie, 600 North Wolfe Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.5268; Email: dbrenna4@jhmi.edu.

Find articles by Brennan, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published April 6, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 5 on May 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(5):2189–2191. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136475.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published April 6, 2020 - Version history

Immunosuppression continues to be a necessary component of transplantation, despite its association with a multitude of adverse effects. Numerous efforts have been made to circumvent the need for immunosuppression by using various techniques to achieve donor hyporesponsiveness. In this issue of the JCI, Morath et al. take this endeavor forward. Prior to transplantation, the researchers infused recipients with donor-modified immune cells and achieved immunologic hyporesponsiveness. This successful phase I trial also provides a possible avenue for achieving transplantation without the requisite immunosuppression.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
2190 Page 2189 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $830
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement