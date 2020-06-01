Muscle-derived interleukin 6 increases exercise capacity by signaling in osteoblasts

IL-6 is necessary for the increase in circulating osteocalcin levels observed in response to a training intervention in humans. If the interplay identified in the mouse and taking place during exercise between IL-6 and osteocalcin is of real physiological significance in determining exercise capacity, it should be observed in other species, including primates (13). In a first test of this contention we found that, as it does in mice, a single injection of recombinant osteocalcin significantly increased circulating IL-6 levels in rats and more importantly from a clinical vantage point, in nonhuman primates (Figure 1, A–C).

Figure 1 IL-6 is necessary for the increase in circulating osteocalcin levels observed in response to a training intervention in humans. (A–C) Circulating IL-6 levels in (A) rhesus monkeys (14 ± 0.8 years old), (B) rats (4 months old), and (C) mice (3 months old) treated with vehicle or osteocalcin (Ocn) (13.5 ng/g for monkeys, 30 ng/g for rats, and 30 ng/g for mice). n = 12 per treatment. Statistical analyses were conducted using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (A) or 2-tailed unpaired t test (B and C). (D) Circulating uncarboxylated and bioactive Ocn levels in obese, nondiabetic subjects treated with either placebo or a neutralizing antibody against the IL-6 receptor in combination with or without intensive endurance exercise for 45 minutes, 3 times a week, for 12 consecutive weeks. n = 11 per group except no exercise with the tocilizumab group, n = 12. Statistical analyses were conducted using 1-way ANOVA followed by the Holm-Sidak post hoc test. All results presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

These results led us to further expand our analysis and to measure circulating levels of bioactive osteocalcin in obese, nondiabetic human subjects that had either rested or had undergone a 12-week-long aerobic training period (8). This 12-week training period consisted of endurance exercise sessions (45 minutes of biking) 3 times a week. We used for that purpose a novel and sensitive ELISA that specifically measures circulating uncarboxylated and bioactive human osteocalcin (13, 14). This endurance exercise training protocol resulted in a 60% increase in circulating osteocalcin levels in these individuals compared with resting individuals. Of note, this increase was sustained for at least 2 days after the cessation of exercise. To the best of our knowledge, this represents the first evidence that performing endurance exercise 3 times a week for a relatively long period of time (3 months) is enough to induce a significant increase in circulating osteocalcin levels in humans (Figure 1D).

In the third experiment, we measured circulating osteocalcin levels in cohorts of exercising obese nondiabetic subjects that received either placebo or an anti–IL-6 receptor (anti–IL-6R) antibody (tocilizumab) during the training period (8). We observed that in individuals that had received the anti–IL-6R antibody, the increase in circulating osteocalcin levels triggered by exercise had virtually disappeared (Figure 1D). Albeit of a correlative nature, these latter data are an indication that IL-6 may regulate circulating osteocalcin levels in humans as well during exercise.

mIL-6 is needed for maximal exercise capacity. In view of the conservation of regulation between mice and humans presented above, we asked to what extent does muscle contribute to the increase in circulating IL-6 levels observed during exercise and does mIL-6 actually regulate exercise capacity?

For that purpose we crossed Il6fl/fl mice with Hsa-MerCreMer mice that express the Cre recombinase in an inducible manner specifically in myofibers (Figure 2A and refs. 16, 17). Cre expression was induced in 5-week-old mice by intraperitoneal (i.p.) injections of tamoxifen (10 mg/mL) 4 days in a row followed by feeding with tamoxifen-containing chow diet (1 mg/20 g of body weight) for 2 to 4 weeks before analysis (18). This resulted in a highly efficient deletion of Il6 in oxidative (soleus), glycolytic (extensor digitalis or EDL), and mixed-fiber muscle (gastrocnemius). In contrast, no deletion of Il6 could be detected in the heart or any other tissues tested (Figure 2, B and C). Il6 Hsa –/– mice were obtained at the expected Mendelian ratio, had a normal life span, and appeared overtly normal.

Figure 2 Muscle-derived IL-6 is needed for maximal exercise capacity. (A) The promoter of the human α-skeletal actin (HSA) gene drives expression of the MerCreMer (MCM) gene, which harbors a mutated estrogen receptor (Mer) ligand-binding domain on each end of Cre recombinase. After crossing with Il6fl/fl mice and treatment with tamoxifen, a Cre-mediated recombination event results in the deletion of the Il6 gene. (B) Detection of Il6 deletion by PCR on genomic DNA isolated from various tissues of Il6 Hsa –/– mice. (C) Detection of Il6 deletion by PCR on genomic DNA isolated from various skeletal muscles of Il6 Hsa –/– mice. (D) Circulating IL-6 levels in 3-month-old male Il6fl/fl and Il6 Hsa –/– mice at rest and after exercise. n = 8 per group. (E) Performance during an endurance run of 3- and 6-month-old Il6fl/fl and Il6 Hsa –/– female mice. (F) Performance during an endurance test (running on a treadmill at 30 cm/s until exhaustion) of 8-month-old mice treated with vehicle or osteocalcin (Ocn, 500 ng/g) and an antibody against IL-6 or a control IgG, n = 7 per group. Results presented as the mean ± SEM. Data were analyzed with 2-tailed unpaired t test (D and E) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (F) *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

The contribution of muscle to circulating IL-6 levels during exercise was assessed by measuring its levels in male and female Il6 Hsa –/– and control mice before and after exercise (running on a treadmill at a constant speed until exhaustion or for 50 minutes) (13). We observed that although circulating IL-6 levels increased robustly in control mice after exercise, they did not in Il6 Hsa –/– mice (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). These results indicate that the vast majority of the IL-6 molecules present in general circulation during exercise originate from muscle.

The extent to which mIL-6 contributes to exercise capacity during an endurance exercise was determined by measuring the ability of Il6 Hsa –/– and control mice to perform endurance running. Starting at 3 months of age, male and female Il6 Hsa –/– mice exhibited a significant reduction in the time and distance they run on a treadmill apparatus when compared with control littermates (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 1C). The defect in exercise capacity observed in Il6 Hsa –/– mice was specific to endurance exercise because grip strength was not affected by the inactivation of mIL-6 (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). As inferred by these results, treating WT mice with an antibody against IL-6 significantly decreased their exercise capacity (Figure 2F). The severity of the deficit in exercise capacity observed in Il6 Hsa –/– mice was an incentive to explore its cellular and molecular bases.

mIL-6 favors exercise capacity in part through osteocalcin. Although trying to unravel how mIL-6 enhances exercise capacity, we observed that circulating osteocalcin (encoded by the Ocn gene) levels did not increase in Il6 Hsa –/– mice after exercise, as they did in control mice (Figure 3A). Moreover, Ocn+/– Il6 Hsa +/– mice exhibited a deficit in exercise capacity as severe as the one observed in Il6 Hsa –/– mice, whereas single heterozygous mice did not, and that circulating osteocalcin did not increase in Ocn+/– Il6 Hsa +/– mice during an endurance exercise. This genetic epistasis experiment indicated that osteocalcin mediates mIL-6 regulation of adaptation to exercise in the mouse, as it appears to do in humans (Figure 3, B and C).

Figure 3 mIL-6 favors exercise capacity in part through osteocalcin. (A) Circulating bioactive osteocalcin (Ocn) levels in 3-month-old Il6fl/fl and Il6 Hsa –/– mice at rest and after exercise, n = 12. (B) Performance during an endurance run of 3-month-old Ocn+/– Il6 Hsa +/– and control (Il6 Hsa +/–, Ocn+/–, and WT) mice, n = 8–12. (C) Circulating Ocn levels in 3-month-old control (Il6fl/fl, Ocn+/–, and WT mice) and Ocn+/– Il6 Hsa +/– mice at rest and after exercise, n = 8. (D) Performance during an endurance run of 3-month-old Il6fl/fl and Il6 Hsa –/– mice after an i.p. injection of IL-6 (3 ng/g), n = 8. (E) Circulating Ocn levels during an endurance run in 3-month-old Il6fl/fl and Il6 Hsa –/– mice after an i.p. injection of IL-6 (3 ng/g), n = 8. (F) Circulating IL-6 levels during an endurance run in 3-month-old Il6fl/fl and Il6 Hsa –/– mice after an i.p. injection of IL-6 (3 ng/g), n = 8. (G) Performance during an endurance run of 3-month-old control (Il6fl/fl, Ocn+/–, and WT mice) and Ocn+/– Il6 Hsa +/– mice after an i.p. injection of IL-6 (3 ng/g), n = 8. (H) Performance during an endurance run of 3-month-old Il6fl/fl and Il6 Hsa –/– mice after an i.p. Ocn injection (120 ng/g), n = 7. (I) Circulating IL-6 levels during an endurance run in 3-month-old Il6fl/fl and Il6 Hsa –/– mice after an i.p. injection of Ocn (120 ng/g), n = 8. These results are representative of 3 independent experiments. Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. Results presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

If the aforementioned hypothesis is accurate, then one would expect that osteocalcin would correct, at least in part, the deficit in exercise capacity observed in mice lacking mIL-6. In a positive control experiment, we observed that an injection of IL-6 before exercise increased circulating IL-6 levels, corrected as it should the deficit in exercise capacity observed in the Il6 Hsa –/– mice, and restored the surge of circulating osteocalcin levels during endurance exercise (Figure 3, D–F). This IL-6 injection also corrected the deficit in exercise capacity seen in Ocn+/– Il6 Hsa +/– mice (Figure 3G). More importantly for our purpose, an injection of osteocalcin corrected the majority of the deficit in exercise capacity seen in Il6 Hsa –/– mice during endurance exercise. Of note, circulating Il-6 levels increased following these osteocalcin injections, suggesting that osteocalcin can release IL-6 from organs other than muscle (Figure 3, H and I). These data support the notion that osteocalcin is a mediator of mIL-6’s ability to enhance exercise capacity without excluding the possibility that other mediators of this action exist.

mIL-6 contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass in an osteocalcin-independent manner. In the course of this analysis we observed a second muscle phenotype in Il6 Hsa –/– mice. Indeed, and even though myostatin (Mstn) expression was not affected (Supplemental Figure 1E), Il6 Hsa –/– mice exhibited a significant decrease in the weight of oxidative muscles, e.g., the soleus, the most mobilized muscle type during an endurance exercise, in 3-month-old Il6 Hsa –/– mice compared with control littermates (Figure 4A). One experimental line of evidence indicates, however, that mIL-6 regulates muscle function independently of its regulation of muscle mass. Indeed, if mIL-6 and osteocalcin were in the same genetic pathway controlling exercise capacity, compound double heterozygous Ocn+/– Il-6Hsa+/– mice should exhibit the same deficit in exercise capacity as the one observed in Il6 Hsa –/– or Ocn–/– mice, whereas the single heterozygous mice would run normally. As shown in Figure 3G, this is exactly what was observed. However, and as importantly, muscle mass was not decreased in any type of muscle in Ocn+/– Il-6Hsa+/– mice (Figure 4B). These data indicate on the one hand that the mIL-6 regulation of muscle mass and muscle function occurs through different mechanisms. On the other hand, they show that mIL-6’s regulation of muscle mass does not account for the mIL-6 regulation of exercise capacity.

Figure 4 mIL-6 contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass in an osteocalcin-independent manner. (A) Weight of hind limb muscles of 3-month-old female Il6 Hsa –/– and control littermates, n = 6–11. (B) Weight of hind limb muscles in 3-month-old Ocn+/– Il6 Hsa +/– compound mutant mice and control littermates (control group includes WT, Ocn+/–, and Il6 Hsa +/– mice), n = 5–7. (C) Representative H&E staining of soleus muscle fibers in 3-month-old female Il6 Hsa –/– and control littermates. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D and E) Representative histology with (D) N0Q7 (MHC I slow twitch fibers) and (E) MY32 (MHC II fast twitch fibers) staining of soleus muscle of 3-month-old female Il6 Hsa –/– and control littermates. Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) Distribution of type 1 and type II myofibers in 3-month-old female Il6 Hsa –/– and control littermates. Scale bars: 100 μm. (G) Measurement of cross-sectional area (CSA) of muscle fibers in 3-month-old female Il6 Hsa –/– and control littermates. (H) Expression of myosin heavy chain genes in gastrocnemius muscle measured by qRT-PCR. (I) Representative histology with N0Q7 and MY32 staining of soleus muscle after endurance exercise in 3-month-old female Il6 Hsa –/– and control littermates. Scale bars: 100 μm. These results are representative of 3 independent experiments. Data shown in A, F, and G were analyzed by 2-tailed unpaired t test and data in B and H by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05.

To ascertain whether there are any abnormalities in type I or type II muscle fiber frequency in the absence of mIL-6, we used 2 methods. First, we performed immunohistochemistry for either the slow myosin heavy chain (type I) or the fast myosin heavy chain (type II) and, second, we analyzed gene expression in soleus muscle of myosin heavy chain isoform 2a (MyHC-IIa) and 2b (MyHC-IIb). In both cases there were no detectable differences in the abundance of type I or type II fibers in Il6 Hsa –/– and control soleus muscles (Figure 4, C–E and H). Likewise, a histological analysis of the soleus muscle in 3-month-old Il6 Hsa –/– mice and control littermates did not reveal any significant difference in myofiber cross-sectional area (CSA) between Il6 Hsa –/– and control soleus muscles (Figure 4G).

IL-6 favors osteoclastogenesis by signaling in osteoblasts. Any effort to unravel the cellular pathway whereby mIL-6 enhances exercise capacity during endurance exercise must start with the identification of the cell type in which mIL-6 signals in bone. For that purpose, we relied on a classical coculture assay between osteoblasts and bone marrow–derived osteoclast progenitor cells that were obtained from mice of different genotypes (19). IL-6 exerts its biological activities through 2 molecules, IL-6R and the glycoprotein gp130, the signal transducing partner of IL-6R (20). Because gp130 contributes to the signaling of other cytokines, defining the importance of IL-6 signaling in a given cell type in vivo requires the deletion of Il6r in that cell type.

All coculture experiments described below were performed in the presence of the soluble IL-6R (sIL-6R) (21). When Il6r–/– osteoblasts were cocultured in the presence of IL-6 with Il6rfl/fl osteoclast progenitor cells, the number of tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase–positive (TRAP-positive) osteoclasts and osteoclasts containing 4 or more nuclei were both significantly reduced compared with what was observed when both osteoblasts and osteoclast progenitor cells were derived from Il6rfl/fl mice or when Il6rfl/fl osteoblasts were cocultured with Il6r–/– osteoclast progenitor cells (Figure 5A). Furthermore, expression of markers of osteoclast differentiation or function, such as Dc-stamp, Atp6vd02 (ATPase, H+ transporting, V0 subunit D2), Clcn7 (chloride voltage-gated channel 7), and Acp5 (TRAP) was also significantly reduced in osteoclasts following coculture of Il6r–/– osteoblasts with Il6rfl/fl osteoclast progenitor cells compared with what was observed when Il6rfl/fl osteoblasts were cocultured with Il6rfl/fl or Il6r–/– osteoclasts progenitor cells (Figure 5B). We also performed coculture experiments using Il6r–/– osteoblasts and Il6r–/– osteoclast progenitor cells in the presence of sIL-6R. As shown in Figure 5C, there was limited generation of TRAP+ multinucleated osteoclasts in this experiment. This does not exclude the formal possibility that trans IL-6 signaling contributes to osteoclastogenesis in other experimental contexts.

Figure 5 IL-6 favors osteoclastogenesis by signaling in osteoblasts. (A and B) Coculture of Il6rfl/fl osteoblasts with Il6rfl/fl osteoclast precursor cells (OPCs), Il6r osb –/– osteoblasts with Il6fl/fl OPCs, and Il6rfl/fl osteoblasts with Il6r osb –/– OPCs in the presence of IL-6 and sIL-6r. (A) Quantification of the number of osteoclasts (OCs), TRAP activity, and the number of nuclei per TRAP+ osteoclast. (B) Expression of resorbing-activity markers Acp5, cathepsin K (Ctsk), Atp6v0d2, Dc-stamp, and Clcn7 in mouse osteoclasts (WT OCs). (C) Coculture in the presence of IL-6 and sIL-6r of (i) Il6rfl/fl osteoblasts with Il6rfl/fl OPCs, (ii) Il6r osb –/– osteoblasts with Il6fl/fl OPCs, or (iii) Il6r–/– osteoblasts with Il6r osb –/– OPCs. TRAP activity and quantification of the number of osteoclasts. (D and E) IL6r–/– osteoblasts were generated by infecting Il6rfl/fl osteoblasts with adenovirus expressing Cre recombinase and coculturing with Il6rfl/fl osteoblasts in the absence or presence of IL-6 in the culture medium. Similarly, IL6r–/– OPCs were generated by infecting Il6rfl/fl OPCs with adenovirus expressing Cre recombinase and coculturing with Il6rfl/fl osteoblasts in the absence or presence of IL-6. (D) Quantification of TRAP activity, of the number of nuclei per TRAP+ osteoclast, and gene expression of resorption markers (Acp5, Dc-stamp, and Clcn7). (E) Cocultures in the presence of IL-6 in the culture medium, quantification of TRAP activity, the number of nuclei per TRAP+ osteoclast, and expression of resorption markers (Acp5, Atp6v0d2, Dc-stamp, and Clcn7). These results are representative of 3 independent experiments with triplicate samples. Data in A–E were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test; the relative TRAP activity data in A and C–E were analyzed by 2-tailed unpaired t test. Error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Lastly, we cocultured Il6rfl/fl osteoblasts or osteoclast progenitor cells that had been infected beforehand with an empty adenovirus or one expressing Cre recombinase. We verified in each case that infection with Cre achieved a deletion of Il6r above 65% (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Regardless of the presence or lack of IL-6 in the culture medium, we found that when Il6r was deleted in osteoblasts the number of TRAP-positive multinucleated osteoclasts obtained was significantly decreased compared with what was observed in cocultures of Il6rfl/fl osteoclast progenitor cells and Il6rfl/fl osteoblasts infected with an empty adenovirus or one expressing Cre recombinase (Figure 5, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 2C). Of note, the RankL/Opg ratio was significantly higher in control coculture experiments than when IL-6R had been deleted from osteoblasts (Supplemental Figure 2D). Taken together, these experiments support the notion that in the conditions of these assays, IL-6 acts primarily in cells of the osteoblast lineage to favor osteoclast differentiation.

IL-6 signaling in osteoblasts is needed to enhance exercise capacity during endurance exercise. To determine whether the ability of IL-6 signaling in osteoblasts to enhance osteoclast differentiation explains, at least in part, why IL-6 increases exercise capacity we crossed Il6rfl/fl mice with Ocn-Cre mice that delete genes in differentiated osteoblasts after birth (Figure 6A and refs. 22, 23). We chose this Cre driver mouse because we had shown earlier that mIL-6 does not influence exercise capacity in any noticeable manner before 3 months of age, and therefore it seems unlikely that IL-6 functions primarily in osteoblast progenitor cells. This manipulation resulted in an efficient deletion of Il6r in differentiated osteoblasts but not in osteoclasts or other cell types or other tissues tested in Il6r Osb –/– mice (Figure 6B). Il6r Osb –/– mice were obtained at the expected Mendelian ratio, had a normal life span, and appeared overtly normal.

Figure 6 IL-6 signaling in osteoblasts is needed to enhance exercise capacity during endurance exercise. (A) Crossing of Il6rfl/fl mice with Ocn-Cre mice to delete Il6r in differentiated osteoblasts after birth and generate Il6r Osb –/– mice. (B) Detection of Il6r deletion by PCR on genomic DNA isolated from various tissues of Il6r Osb –/– mice. (C) Circulating IL-6 levels in 3-month-old Il6rfl/fl and Il6r Osb –/– mice before and after exercise, n = 8. (D) Performance during an endurance run of 3- and 6-month-old Il6rfl/fl and Il6r Osb –/– mice, n = 12–18. (E) Performance during an endurance run of 3-month-old Il6rfl/fl and Il6r Hsa –/– mice, n = 7–9. (F) Circulating Ocn levels at rest and after exercise in bones of 3-month-old Il6rfl/fl and Il6r Osb –/– mice, n = 9–10. (G) Performance during an endurance run of 3-month-old control (Il6r Osb +/–, Ocn+/–, and WT) and Ocn+/– Il6r Osb +/– mice, n = 7–13. (H) Circulating Ocn levels in 3-month-old controls (WT, Il6r Osb +/–, and Ocn+/–) and Ocn+/– Il6r Osb +/– mice at rest and after exercise, n = 10 each. These results are representative of 4 independent experiments. Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. Data presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Despite a marked increase in circulating IL-6 levels during exercise, 3- and 6-month-old Il6r Osb –/– mice displayed a severe decrease in their ability to perform endurance exercise compared with control mice (Figure 6, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 3A). In contrast, mutant mice lacking IL-6R in myofibers only ran as well as control mice (Figure 6E). The deficit in exercise capacity observed in mice lacking IL-6 signaling in osteoblasts was not caused by a decrease in muscle mass or a low bone mass because muscle mass, bone mass, and markers of bone resorption at rest were all similar between Il6r Osb –/– and control mice, despite differences in markers of bone resorption during exercise (Supplemental Figure 3, B–D). These results indicate that IL-6 needs to signal in osteoblasts to favor exercise capacity.

Several lines of evidence indicate that the lack of secretion of bioactive osteocalcin is a major contributor to the deficit in exercise capacity of the Il6r Osb –/– mice (Figure 6F). First, circulating osteocalcin levels did not increase in these mutant mice during endurance exercise (Figure 6, C–E). Second, compound heterozygous Ocn+/– Il6r Osb +/– mice exhibited a deficit in exercise capacity of similar severity to the one seen in Ocn–/– or Il6r Osb –/– mice, but single heterozygous mice did not (Figure 6G and ref. 13). Likewise, circulating osteocalcin levels did not increase in Ocn+/– Il6r Osb +/– mice, as they did in control single heterozygous littermates during exercise (Figure 6H). Third, an injection of IL-6 did not correct the deficit in exercise capacity in Il6r Osb –/– or in Ocn+/– Il6r Osb +/– mice even though it increased their circulating IL-6 levels (Figure 7, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 3E). Fourth and conversely, an injection of osteocalcin increased exercise capacity in both Il6r Osb –/– and Ocn+/– Il6r Osb –/– mice (Figure 7, D–G).

Figure 7 IL-6 signaling in osteoblasts is needed to enhance exercise capacity during endurance exercise. (A) Performance during an endurance run of 3-month-old Il6rfl/fl and Il6r Osb –/– mice after an i.p. injection of IL-6 (3 ng/g), n = 6. (B) Performance during an endurance run of 3-month-old Il6r Osb +/– Ocn+/– and control (Il6r Osb +/–, Ocn+/–, and WT) mice after an i.p. injection of IL-6 (3 ng/g), n = 5. (C) Circulating IL-6 levels during an endurance exercise in 3-month-old Il6rfl/fl and Il6r Osb –/– mice after i.p. injection of IL-6 (3 ng/g), n = 6. (D) Circulating IL-6 levels in 3-month-old Il6rfl/fl and Il6r Osb –/– mice after i.p. injection of Ocn (120 ng/g), n = 8. (E) Performance during an endurance exercise of 3-month-old Il6rfl/fl and Il6r osb –/– mice treated with osteocalcin (Ocn, 120 ng/g), n = 5. (F) Performance during an endurance exercise of 3-month-old Il6r Osb +/– Ocn+/–, Il6r Osb +/–, Ocn+/–, and WT mice after an i.p. injection of Ocn (120 ng/g), n = 8. (G) Circulating IL-6 levels in 3-month-old controls (WT, Il6r Osb +/–, and Ocn+/–) and Ocn+/– Il6r Osb +/– mice treated with Ocn (120 ng/g), n = 6. These results are representative of 4 independent experiments. Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. Results presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

mIL-6 favors glucose uptake and catabolism in myofibers during exercise through osteocalcin. In the last set of experiments we explored whether the decrease in exercise capacity caused by the absence of either muscle-derived IL-6 or IL-6 signaling in osteoblasts was secondary to a lack of substrate availability (24) or rather, as it is the case when osteocalcin signaling in myofibers is disrupted, to a decrease in substrate uptake and catabolism in muscle (13).

Glucose homeostasis assayed by glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity tests and liver gluconeogenesis assayed by a pyruvate tolerance test were unaffected by the postnatal deletion of Il6 from myofibers (Supplemental Figure 4, A–E). Likewise, expression in the liver of Pepck and G6pase that encode 2 key enzymes of liver gluconeogenesis was similar in Il6 Hsa –/–, Il6r Osb –/–, and control mice before and after exercise, thus indicating that gluconeogenesis is not overtly decreased in the absence of mIL-6 or of IL-6 signaling in osteoblasts (Supplemental Figure 4, F–I). The absence of any detectable decrease in substrate availability in mice lacking either mIL-6 or IL-6R in osteoblasts prompted us to test whether substrate uptake and catabolism in myofibers were decreased in the absence of mIL-6 or IL-6 signaling in osteoblasts.

Consistent with this notion, we found that glucose uptake, measured by the uptake of 3H-2-deoxyglucose (3H-2-DG), was decreased in oxidative muscles of both Il6 Hsa –/– and Il6r Osb –/– mice compared with their respective control littermates (Figure 8, A and B). Moreover, expression of Pgma1 that is necessary for glycolysis was decreased in oxidative muscles of Il6 Hsa –/– mice after exercise (Figure 8C). A similar decrease in glucose uptake was observed in Ocn+/– Il6 Hsa +/– and Ocn+/– Il6r Osb +/– mice, further supporting the notion that osteocalcin mediates the positive effect of mIL-6 on glucose uptake in myofibers during exercise (Figure 8, D and E). To further demonstrate that this is the case we injected osteocalcin or IL-6 into Il6 Hsa –/–, Il6r Osb –/–, Ocn+/– Il6 Hsa +/–, or Ocn+/– Il6r Osb +/– mice. Osteocalcin injections normalized glucose uptake in muscle in all mutant mouse strains regardless of whether they increased circulating IL-6 levels or not (Figure 8, F–I, Supplemental Figure 4, J–M, and Table 1). IL-6 injections increased circulating IL-6 levels in all mutant mouse strains and it corrected the deficit in glucose uptake only in Il6 Hsa –/– and Ocn+/– Il6 Hsa +/– mice in which circulating osteocalcin levels increased after exercise, but not in Il6r Osb –/– or Ocn+/– Il6r Osb +/– mice in which circulating osteocalcin levels did not increase following an IL-6 injection (Figure 8, J and K, and Table 1).

Figure 8 mIL-6 favors glucose uptake and catabolism in myofibers during exercise through osteocalcin. (A and B) Uptake of 3H-2-DG in glycolytic (Gly, white quadriceps) and oxidative (Ox, red quadriceps) muscle in 3-month-old mice. (A) Il6fl/fl versus Il6 Hsa –/– and (B) Il6rfl/fl versus Il6r Osb –/– mice after exercise, n = 6. (C) Pgma1 expression at rest and after exercise in gastrocnemius muscle of 3-month-old Il6fl/fl versus Il6 Hsa –/– mice, n = 5 (3 replicates for each mouse). (D and E) Uptake of 3H-2-DG in oxidative (Ox, red quadriceps) muscle in 3-month-old (D) controls (Il6 Hsa +/– and Ocn+/–) versus Ocn+/– Il6 Hsa +/–, and (E) controls (Il6r Osb +/– and Ocn+/–) versus Ocn+/– Il6r Osb +/– mice, n = 6. (F–I) Uptake of 3H-2-DG in oxidative (Ox, red quadriceps) muscle after exercise in 3-month-old (F) Il6fl/fl versus Il6 Hsa –/–, (G) Il6rfl/fl versus Il6r Osb –/–, (H) controls (WT, Il6 Hsa +/–, and Ocn+/–) versus Ocn+/– Il6 Hsa +/–, and (I) controls (WT, Il6r Osb +/–, and Ocn+/–) versus Ocn+/– Il6r Osb +/– mice treated with osteocalcin (Ocn, 120 ng/g) i.p., n = 6. (J and K) Uptake of 3H-2-DG in oxidative (Ox, red quadriceps) muscle after exercise in 3-month-old (J) Il6fl/fl versus Il6 Hsa –/– and (K) Il6rfl/fl versus Il6r osb –/– mice treated with IL-6 (3 ng/g) i.p., n = 6. These results are representative of 3 independent experiments. Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. Results presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Table 1 Summary of effects of intraperitoneal injection of osteocalcin or IL-6 during endurance run in different mouse strains

mIL-6 favors fatty acid uptake and catabolism in myofibers during exercise through osteocalcin. Expression in white adipose tissue of hormone-sensitive lipase (Hsl) and adipose triglyceride lipase (Atgl) that are necessary for lipolysis was similar in Il6 Hsa –/– and control mice before and after exercise (Supplemental Figure 5A). Circulating levels of nonesterified fatty acids (NEFAs) and triglycerides were either normal or increased in Il6 Hsa –/– and Il6r Osb –/– mice compared with their control littermates before and after exercise (Figure 9, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Circulating glucagon and glycerol levels were also unchanged, as was the expression of mitochondrial biogenesis markers in Il6 Hsa –/– and control mice before and after exercise (Supplemental Figure 5, D–F).

Figure 9 mIL-6 favors fatty acid uptake and catabolism in myofibers during exercise through osteocalcin. (A and B) Circulating NEFA levels at rest and after exercise in 3-month-old Il6 Hsa –/– and Il6r Osb –/– mice and their respective controls. (C–F) Expression of Fatp1 and Cpt1b at rest and after exercise in gastrocnemius of 3-month-old (C) Il6fl/fl and Il6 Hsa –/– mice, (D) Il6rfl/fl versus Il6r Osb –/– mice, (E) controls (WT, Il6 Hsa +/–, and Ocn+/–) versus Ocn+/– Il6 Hsa +/– mice, and (F) controls (WT, Il6r Osb +/–, and Ocn+/–) versus Ocn+/– Il6r Osb +/– mice. (G–J) Western blot analysis of HSL phosphorylation (Ser563) in tibialis muscles of 3-month-old (G) Il6fl/fl versus Il6 Hsa –/–, (H) Il6rfl/fl versus Il6r Osb –/–, (I) controls (WT, Il6 Hsa +/–, and Ocn+/–) versus Ocn+/– Il6 Hsa +/–, and (J) controls (WT, Il6r Osb +/–, and Ocn+/–) versus Ocn+/– Il6r Osb +/– mice after exercise. These results are representative of 3 independent experiments. Data in A–E were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. Results presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05.