Striatal Kir2 K+ channel inhibition mediates the antidyskinetic effects of amantadine

AMT preferentially blocks Kir2 K+ channels. To assess the ability of AMT to antagonize NMDAR-mediated excitatory postsynaptic currents (EPSCs), striatal SPNs were interrogated in ex vivo corticostriatal parasagittal brain slices from Drd1a or Drd2 bacterial artificial chromosome–transgenic (BAC-transgenic) mice; in these mice, dSPNs and iSPNs are labeled with tdTomato and enhanced green fluorescent protein (EGFP), respectively (22, 23). NMDAR-mediated EPSCs were evoked by intrastriatal stimulation of glutamatergic afferent fibers in the presence of 0.2–1 mM Mg2+, the AMPA receptor (AMPAR) antagonist NBQX (10 μM), and the GABA A receptor blocker gabazine (10 μM) (Figure 1A). At a holding membrane potential of –40 mV, NMDAR synaptic currents had a moderate sensitivity to AMT in both dSPNs and iSPNs (Figure 1, A and B). The dose-response relationship could be well fit by a logistic equation of the following form: Y = ([Y 0 – Y ∞ ]/ [1 + (C × IC 50 –1)B]) + Y ∞ , where Y 0 is the amplitude in the absence of AMT, Y ∞ is the maximal response to AMT, B is the slope factor, and C is the concentration of AMT. The IC 50 values were 648 μM in iSPNs (n = 5–10) and 641 μM in dSPNs (n = 5–11) (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 AMT preferentially blocks inwardly rectifying Kir2 channels at therapeutically relevant concentrations. (A) The experimental configuration. Representative traces showing the control NMDAR-mediated synaptic current and the currents evoked after application of the labeled doses of AMT. (B) Dose-response relationship of the AMT modulation of NMDAR-mediated current in dSPNs and iSPNs. IC 50 = 641 μM (iSPN n = 5–10); IC 50 = 648 μM (dSPN n = 5–11). (C) Current-voltage relationship at negative membrane potentials revealed an inwardly rectifying current. Cells were held at –60 mV and stepped up to –130 mV in –10-mV increments in the presence of tetrodotoxin (1 μM). Subsequent bath application of Ba2+ (200 μM) blocked all Kir2 channel currents, leaving currents attributable to KCNK channels. Subtraction of the records before and after Ba2+ application showed a Ba2+-sensitive Kir2 current. (D) The Ba2+-subtracted current plotted against the step potential. The data points were fit with a Boltzmann equation. (E) The Kir2 current evoked by a voltage steps from –60 mV to –130 mV was reduced by a range of AMT concentrations (10, 50, or 100 μM). (F) Dose-response relationship of the AMT suppression of Kir2 current. IC 50 = 29 μM (n = 4–6). (G) Box plot showing the effect of AMT on IC 50 s between iSPNs and dSPNs (iSPN n = 5, dSPN n = 4, P > 0.05 by Mann-Whitney test). NS, not significant. (H) Average Ba2+-sensitive currents recorded at –120 mV from CHO-K1 cells stably expressing Kir2.1 and exposed to vehicle, 3, 10, 100, 500, or 3000 μM AMT. (I) Dose-response curve of Kir2.1 current measured after exposure to various AMT concentrations (n = 12–23) and IC 50 = 38.3 ± 3.1 μM. Data are shown as mean ± SEM.

Surprisingly, these IC 50 values are much higher than those reported in the studies characterizing the pharmacological action of AMT (13, 14, 24). However, the previous studies were performed in the absence of extracellular Mg2+ and engaged extrasynaptic NMDARs. Both Mg2+ and AMT bind deep within the channel pore at a region near the selectivity filter of the NMDAR channel and may competitively interact. As a consequence, therapeutically relevant AMT concentrations might have few effects on NMDAR-mediated synaptic responses in vivo. Indeed, the IC 50 of AMT for NMDARs in our experiments was roughly an order of magnitude higher than the AMT concentration needed to achieve therapeutic benefit (20, 21).

If AMT is not targeting NMDARs, then what is it targeting? AMT was originally introduced as an antiviral medication whose action was thought to be mediated by blockade of a miniature K+ channel, Kcv (17). This viral K+ channel is homologous to the inwardly rectifying Kir2 K+ channel found in SPNs (17, 25). To test the possible interaction of AMT with Kir2 K+ channels, SPNs were held in voltage clamp at a relatively depolarized potential (–60 mV) to inactivate Kv1 and Kv4 K+ channels and then stepped to a hyperpolarized potential. The Mg2+ and polyamine block of Kir2 K+ channels at depolarized membrane potentials is rapidly relieved by hyperpolarization, leading to a sustained inward current (ref. 26 and Figure 1C). Bath application of Ba2+ (200 μM) blocked the Kir2 channel current, leaving currents attributable to KCNK channels (25, 27). Subtraction of the records before and after Ba2+ application revealed a strongly inwardly rectifying, K+-selective current (Figure 1, C and D). A plot of current amplitude as a function of voltage could be readily fit with a Boltzmann equation (Figure 1D).

Bath application of AMT reduced the inwardly rectifying Kir2 K+ current in SPNs in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 1, E–G). Subsequent application of Ba2+ blocked the remaining portion of the Kir2 K+ channel current. Using the Ba2+-sensitive currents, an AMT dose-response curve was constructed. The fitted IC 50 s of AMT for the Kir2 K+ channels were not different between iSPNs and dSPNs (Figure 1G). More importantly, the calculated IC 50 s of AMT were roughly 20 times lower than that for NMDARs and close to that needed to achieve symptomatic benefit (20, 21).

To provide an independent assessment of the AMT dose-response relationship, Kir2.1 K+ channels were heterologously expressed in Chinese hamster ovary (CHO-K1) cells; these cells were patch clamped to generate currents and AMT bath applied at a range of concentrations (Figure 1, H and I). This heterologous Kir2.1 channel dose-response curve for AMT yielded a very similar value to that obtained from natively expressed Kir2 K+ channels in SPNs (Figure 1, E–G). Taken together, these data strongly support the proposition that AMT is a high-affinity blocker of Kir2 K+ channels expressed in SPNs.

AMT increased somatic excitability in iSPNs and dSPNs. To appraise the effects of AMT on neuronal excitability, whole-cell current clamp recordings were made from SPNs in ex vivo brain slices (Figure 2). A small hyperpolarizing current step from the resting membrane potential was used to estimate the membrane input resistance and time constant (τ). Bath application of AMT significantly increased both input resistance and membrane time constant (R in : control n = 19, AMT n = 19, P < 0.001 by Mann-Whitney rank-sum test; τ: control n = 19, AMT n = 19, P < 0.001 by Mann-Whitney test) (Figure 2, B and C). Moreover, AMT (100 μM) significantly decreased the rheobase current in both dSPNs and iSPNs (control n = 12, AMT n = 12, P < 0.05 by Mann-Whitney test) (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 AMT increased somatic excitability in dSPNs and iSPNs. (A) Current-clamp analysis of membrane input resistance (R in ) and time constant (τ) at SPN resting membrane potential. AMT (100 μM) increased both R in (B) (control n = 19, AMT = 19) and τ (C) (control n = 19, AMT = 19). (D–F) Somatic excitability of SPNs was increased by AMT (100 μM) in both iSPNs and dSPNs. Somatic excitability was assessed by somatic current injection before and after application of 100 μM AMT. (D) AMT reduced rheobase current (control n = 12, AMT = 12). (E) Sample voltage recordings in response to a 100-pA current injection in an iSPN and a 160-pA current injection in a dSPN. (F) Effect of 100 μM AMT on the number of action potentials (APs) evoked by 500-ms current injections (iSPN n = 6, dSPN n = 6). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 by Mann-Whitney test.

To determine how the larger input resistance translated to spiking, current steps of escalating amplitude were injected through the somatic patch electrode and the resulting spiking measured. In control SPNs, the relationship between injected current and spike frequency was similar to that described in previous studies (28, 29). Bath application of AMT (100 μM) substantially increased intrinsic excitability, shifting the frequency-intensity relationship to the left in both iSPNs and dSPNs (Figure 2, E and F).

AMT block of Kir2 channels enhanced dendritic excitability. Kir2 K+ channels are distributed throughout the somatodendritic membrane of SPNs. In dendrites, Kir2 channels hold the membrane potential near the K+ equilibrium potential at rest and provide a constitutively active leak that dissipates currents coming from other parts of the cell and through local synaptic glutamate receptors (25). To directly assess the effects of AMT on these features of SPN dendrites, 4 approaches were used.

First, SPNs were loaded with a K+-based internal solution containing the Ca2+-insensitive red fluorophore Alexa Fluor 568 (50 μM) and imaged using 2-photon laser scanning microscopy (2PLSM). This allowed visualization of dendrites and spines. Next, 2PLSM was used in conjunction with the Ca2+-sensitive green fluorophore Fluo-4 (100 μM) to monitor changes in cytosolic Ca2+ concentration ([Ca2+]) in dendrites evoked by a somatically triggered, back-propagating action potential (bAP). In both types of SPN, AMT increased the invasion of bAPs into the distal dendrites, resulting in significant elevation in the bAP-evoked distal dendritic [Ca2+] transient (Figure 3, A–D).

Figure 3 Blocking Kir2 current enhanced dendritic excitability in SPNs. (A) Schematic depicting the calcium imaging assay. (B) Sample bAP-evoked Ca2+ transients (top) before (black) and after application of 100 μM AMT (red). The current injection (middle) and voltage recordings (bottom) are also shown in temporal registration. (C and D) Box plots showing the effect of AMT on bAP-evoked Ca2+ transients in proximal (C) and distal (D) dendrites. AMT significantly increases Ca2+ transients only in distal dendrites, while it slows calcium transient decay in both proximal and distal dendrites (n = 16 dendrites from 8 cells). (E–G) AMT (100 μM) enhances distal uncaging-evoked synaptic response. (E) Low (top) and high (bottom) magnification maximum-intensity projections of an iSPN filled with Alexa Fluor 568. A single spine (indicated with a yellow circle) was stimulated with 1-ms uncaging laser pulses. (F) Sample somatic voltage recordings in response to glutamate uncaging. (G) Box plot showing the effect of AMT (100 μM) (n = 12 spines from 7 cells). NS, not significant. (H–K) EPSP trains were evoked by local stimulation of glutamatergic afferent fibers at 50 Hz. AMPAR-mediated input was isolated by application of antagonists. (H and I) At resting membrane potentials (approximately –90 mV), EPSPs summed sublinearly with the EPSP5/EPSP1 ratio between 1 and 2. AMT (100 μM) increased EPSP summation in iSPNs. The EPSP5/EPSP1 ratio increased in the presence of AMT (control n =6, AMT n = 6). (J and K) EPSPs before (black) and after (red) AMT application in which V m was held constant at –70 mV. AMT (100 μM) significantly increased the half-width of the second EPSPs (control n = 5, AMT n = 5). *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001 by Wilcoxon’s test (C, D, and G) or Mann-Whitney test (I and K).

Second, to directly assess the ability of AMT to increase dendritic input resistance, 4-methoxy-7-nitroindolinyl–caged L-glutamate (MNI-glutamate) was uncaged at the head of visualized spines using a 2-photon laser pulse (Figure 3E). As predicted, bath application of AMT (100 μM) significantly increased the amplitude of these uncaging evoked excitatory postsynaptic potentials (uEPSPs) (n = 12, P < 0.001 by Wilcoxon’s test) (Figure 3, F and G).

Third, to test the hypothesis that AMT would increase the temporal summation of synaptically generated EPSPs, minimal local electrical stimulation of glutamatergic afferent fibers was performed while monitoring somatic membrane potential. Glutamatergic EPSPs were isolated by bath application of antagonists for metabotropic glutamate receptors (mGluR 1 and mGluR 5 ), and GABA A and GABA B receptors. In control conditions, evoked EPSPs summed sublinearly, with the ratio of the fifth to the first EPSP (EPSP5/EPSP1) falling typically between 1 and 2 (Figure 3I). Bath application of AMT (100 μM) increased the amplitude of the first EPSP in the stimulus train and significantly increased the EPSP5/EPSP1 ratio (Figure 3I) (control n = 6, AMT n = 6, P < 0.05 by Mann-Whitney test).

Lastly, to assess the impact of AMT on summation of EPSPs at more depolarized membrane potentials, SPNs were held at –70 mV and a pair of stimuli delivered using minimal local stimulation. Bath application of AMT (100 μM) significantly increased the amplitude of the evoked EPSPs and prolonged the EPSP half-width (Figure 3, J and K) (control n = 5, AMT n = 5, P < 0.05 by Mann-Whitney test).

AMT promoted LTP induction. The results presented thus far indicate that at therapeutically relevant concentrations AMT effectively blocks Kir2 K+ channels, but not NMDARs. As Kir2 channels determine the resting membrane potential and dendritic input resistance of SPNs, blocking them effectively increased input resistance and slowed the decay of membrane potential. These changes enhanced the summation of EPSPs (Figure 3). This enhanced summation should enhance NMDAR currents by dislodging Mg2+ blockade (30, 31). The slowing of the membrane time constant by AMT also could disrupt the Hebbian features of spike timing–dependent synaptic plasticity (STDP) in SPNs (11, 30). That is, by prolonging the membrane depolarization produced by a bAP, the release of glutamate after the bAP might still generate significant current through NMDARs, in contrast to the normal situation where the membrane potential had decayed to values in which Mg2+ blockade of NMDARs was prominent (30). In this situation, rather than inducing long-term depression (LTD), STDP pairing protocols in which bAPs preceded a glutamatergic EPSP could induce LTP.

To test this hypothesis, SPNs were studied using perforated-patch techniques in ex vivo brain slices (8, 11). As previously described, repeated (5 Hz) pairing of a bAP burst (generated by intrasomatic current injection) with a trailing (10 ms) EPSP (evoked by a glass electrode positioned near a proximal dendrite) induced a robust LTD (Figure 4, A and B). However, in the presence of AMT (100 μM), this same protocol induced LTP (Figure 4, C and D). To determine whether a similar phenomenon could be present in the dyskinetic state, these experiments were repeated in ex vivo brain slices obtained from a mouse model of LID 1 hour after the last injection of levodopa (8). As in slices from naive mice, the pairing of bAP bursts with a following EPSP induced a robust LTD in iSPNs (Figure 4, E and G). However, in the presence of AMT (100 μM), the same protocol induced a robust LTP in iSPNs, as in naive mice (Figure 4, F and G).

Figure 4 AMT promoted LTP induction. (A) Schematic illustrating the LTD induction protocol. (B) LTD was induced by a pre-post timing pairing in iSPNs. Plots show EPSP amplitude (amp) and input resistance (R i ) as a function of time. Scale bars: 3 mV × 50 ms. (C) In the presence of AMT (100 μM), the post-pre timing pairing revealed LTP. Scale bars: 4 mV × 60 ms. (D) In control, post-pre pairing revealed LTD in iSPNs, whereas in AMT, the same protocol promoted LTP (control n = 4, AMT n = 5, P < 0.05 by Mann-Whitney test). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (E) The post-pre pairing induced LTD. Scale bars: 4 mV × 50 ms. (F) In contrast, AMT (100 μM) promoted induction of iSPN LTP in the dyskinetic state. Scale bars: 5 mV × 60 ms. (G) Plot of the average EPSP amplitudes as a function of time. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Control n = 6, AMT n = 7, P < 0.05 by Mann-Whitney test. (H) Schematic depicting the LTP induction protocol. (I) LTP was induced by a pre-post pairing in dSPNs. Scale bars: 5 mV × 60 ms. (J) In the presence of AMT (100 μM), the pre-post pairing led to LTP. Scale bars: 4 mV × 60 ms. In both naive (K) and dyskinetic (L) animals, pre-post pairing induced dSPN LTP. Bath application of AMT (100 μM) did not alter LTP induction in either naive or LID tissue (naive: control n = 5, AMT n = 6, P > 0.05 by Mann-Whitney test. Dyskinetic: control n = 5, AMT n = 6, P > 0.05 by Mann-Whitney test). (M) Sample voltage recordings. (N and O) Effect of 100 μM AMT on the number of APs (iSPN n = 9, dSPN n = 6) in the dyskinetic state.

To verify that AMT was not having an unexpected effect on NMDARs in dSPNs, these cells were studied using the same approaches. In ex vivo brain slices from both naive and LID mice, pairing a presynaptic spike with a trailing postsynaptic spike induced a potent LTP (Figure 4, H, I, K, and L), as shown previously (8). Bath application of AMT (100 μM) did not significantly alter LTP induction in either naive or LID tissue (Figure 4, H and J–L).

Finally, to determine how the modification in corticostriatal glutamatergic synaptic plasticity translated into spiking activity, the relationship between injected current and spike frequency was assessed in ex vivo brain slices from dyskinetic mice. As in naive tissue (Figure 2, E and F), AMT (100 μM) shifted the relationship to the left in both types of SPN (Figure 4, M–O).