Mitochondrial dysfunction in inflammatory bowel disease alters intestinal epithelial metabolism of hepatic acylcarnitines

Both long- and short-chain fatty acids are oxidized in the colon, where there is an inverse relationship between the two regulated by the abundance of the SCFA butyrate. Long-chain FAO was quantified ex vivo using an intestinal explant culture system whereby an intestinal segment was inverted, placing the intestinal epithelium in contact with the assay medium to minimize the metabolic contribution of nonepithelial cells to this assay. The oxidation of tritiated oleic acid led to the time-dependent accumulation of tritiated water that remained linear, indicating the viability of the explant tissues over several hours. FAO of oleic acid was very robust in the colon, where it was approximately 5- to 10-fold greater than in the small intestine (Figure 1A). After transport into the mitochondria, fatty acids are conjugated to coenzyme A–generating acyl-CoAs that serve as substrates for beta-oxidation. Profiling of acyl-CoAs in various tissues by tandem mass spectrometry has been used to provide a static representation of FAO intermediates in the liver (17). To broadly quantify the spectrum of FAO intermediates, acyl-CoAs were quantified in both the small and large intestine of mice. Short-chain acyl-CoAs predominated in the colon relative to the small intestine (Figure 1B), reflecting the abundance of SCFAs produced by the gut microbiota in the colon. By contrast, long-chain acyl-CoAs were lower in the colon compared with the small intestine (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 The reciprocal relationship between short- and long-chain fatty oxidation by the colonic epithelium. (A) Quantification of oleic acid oxidation using a tritiated water release assay in inverted colonic and small intestinal mouse explant cultures harvested from mice. n = 3, mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05. Representative results of at least 2–3 independent experiments. (B–E) Quantification of the fatty acid oxidation intermediates, acyl-CoAs, by mass spectrometry in mouse intestinal tissues. (B) Short- and (C) long-chain acyl-CoAs in the small intestine and colon. (D) Short- and (E) long-chain acyl-CoAs in the colon of wild-type versus SCAD-deficient mice. Representative results of at least 3 experiments. n = 5, mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. (F) Quantification of oleic acid oxidation using the tritiated water release assay in colonic explants isolated from wild-type versus SCAD-deficient mice. n = 3, mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05. The assays were repeated in the presence or absence of 10 mM sodium butyrate in using colonic explants isolated from (G) wild-type or (H) SCAD-deficient mice. n = 3, mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05. Representative results of 2 independent experiments. P values represent a 2-tailed Student’s t test and paired-sample t test.

The inverse relationship between short-chain and long-chain acyl-CoAs in the small versus large intestine might reflect alternative fuel utilization by the intestinal epithelium due to substrate abundance. For example, such a functional effect would be consistent with the example of the reciprocal relationship between glycolysis versus FAO regulated by cellular energy status via AMPK (18). Because of its juxtaposition with gut microbiota–dependent production of SCFAs, the colonic epithelium may be the only cell type in the body that might demonstrate alternative fuel utilization based on the chain length of fatty acid substrate. To explore this notion, we examined the spectrum of acyl-CoAs in the SCAD-deficient mouse. SCAD deficiency is the result of a mutation in the Acads gene, leading to a block of the first step in the FAO pathway for C4–C6 SCFAs (19, 20). The BALB/cByJ mouse strain, a murine model of the SCAD deficiency (21), has an autosomal recessive mutation of Acads and has recently been shown to have a reduction in crypt cell proliferation (10). We observed a significant increase in butyryl-CoA in the colon of SCAD-deficient mice (Figure 1D) due to a defect in the first step of the FAO pathway, a finding similar to that reported in liver tissue of these mice (17). There was a general increase in long-chain acyl-CoAs in the colon of these mice relative to wild-type mice (Figure 1E). Based on this acyl-CoA profile, we quantified oleic acid oxidation via tritiated water release in the colon of SCAD-deficient mice and their wild-type counterparts. We observed a significant increase in the oxidation of oleic acid in the colonic explants of SCAD-deficient mice (Figure 1F). Since the bioenergetic cellular state regulates the choice of energy substrates through mechanisms that involve AMPK (22), we determined whether SCFA oxidation inhibits long-chain FAO in the colonic epithelium. Indeed, there was an inhibitory effect of butyrate short-chain FAO on oleic acid long-chain FAO in the colon of wild-type mice (Figure 1G) but not in the SCAD-deficient mice (Figure 1H). These results demonstrated that FAO of SCFAs and LCFAs in the colonic epithelium was inversely related.

High concentrations of acylcarnitines are delivered to the gut lumen via biliary secretions, where intestinal epithelial modeling shows that they can be absorbed apically and utilized for mitochondrial oxidative metabolism. Having provided evidence for long-chain FAO in colonic explants and high levels of acyl-CoAs in colonic tissue (Figure 1), we postulated that the host can produce endogenous LCFAs that could also be utilized by colonic epithelium for energy production. Medium- and long-chain fatty acids are esterified to carnitine to produce acylcarnitines so that they can be transported into the mitochondria (23). The cellular secretion of acylcarnitines may not only be a detoxification mechanism: when excreted into the plasma, growing evidence, reviewed by McCoin et al., suggests that they might also act as signaling molecules that regulate various metabolic and inflammatory pathways (24). The liver can produce acylcarnitines that are exported from hepatocytes into the plasma (25) as well as into the bile (26). Indeed, in mice, biliary levels of medium- and long-chain acylcarnitines were extremely high relative to levels found in either colonic tissue or stool (Figure 2). Although much attention has been paid to plasma levels of acylcarnitines, the levels were significantly higher in human stool (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133371DS1). Although the gut microbiota played a role in the production of many small-molecule metabolites, it did not play a significant role in the production of acylcarnitines because fecal levels were actually higher in germ-free mice compared with conventionally housed mice (Supplemental Figure 1B). To the contrary, bacterial batch cultures using 3 different culture media showed that palmitoylcarnitine could be consumed by the bacteria in the bacterial batch cultures, where it had a modest growth effect under 2 of the 3 culture conditions (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 2 Quantification of acylcarnitine levels in bile (n = 3), colonic tissue (n = 4), and fecal pellets (n = 3) from conventionally housed mice. *Bile compared to colon, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; †Bile compared to fecal, †P < 0.05, ††P < 0.01, †††P < 0.005. P values represent a 2-tailed Student’s t test and paired-sample t test.

To determine whether acylcarnitines could be consumed by the intestinal epithelium, we examined concentration-dependent consumption of the long-chain acylcarnitine, palmitoylcarnitine (spiked with 0, 0.1, and 1 mM), in 3 model intestinal epithelial cell lines: Caco-2, LS174T, and T84. All 3 showed significant consumption over 24 hours (Figure 3, A–C). Consistent with much higher levels of acylcarnitines in stool than plasma (Supplemental Figure 1A), palmitoylcarnitine consumption was greater when delivered apically than basolaterally to the T84 polarized cell line (Figure 3D). The consumption of palmitoylcarnitine was dependent upon mitochondrial but not peroxisomal oxidation because palmitoylcarnitine uptake was reduced in all 3 cell lines treated with the mitochondrial inhibitor piericidin A, but not with the peroxisomal inhibitor thioridazine (Figure 3, E and F, respectively). These results are consistent with the notion that medium- and long-chain acylcarnitines, delivered to the gut lumen via biliary secretion, can be taken up apically by the intestinal epithelium and used as an alternative source of energy via mitochondrial beta-oxidation.

Figure 3 Consumption of palmitoylcarnitine by intestinal cell lines. Supernatant concentrations of palmitoylcarnitine 24 hours after incubation with the intestinal cell lines (A) Caco2, (B) LS174t, and (C) T84. (D) Basolateral versus apical uptake of palmitoylcarnitine after 24-hour incubation with T84 cell monolayers grown on Transwell plates to a high transepithelial resistance (TER). (E) Palmitoylcarnitine uptake in intestinal cell lines 24 hours after incubation with the mitochondrial inhibitor piericidin A or (F) the peroxisomal inhibitor thioridazine. n = 3, mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. P values represent a 2-tailed Student’s t test and paired-sample t test.

Based on this evidence, we then performed a comprehensive characterization of acylcarnitine metabolism using primary human intestinal epithelial cells in culture. We showed that colonoids generated from a healthy human subject grown as high resistance 2D monolayers could consume palmitoylcarnitine apically and basolaterally (Supplemental Figure 3A). In fact, palmitoylcarnitine (C16) was consumed apically and basolaterally to a greater degree than all other long-chain acylcarnitines (see apical and basolateral controls, shown as CT, in Supplemental Table 1). We therefore examined the impact of apical and basolateral supplementation of palmitoylcarnitine (C16) on apical and basolateral consumption and production of a spectrum of acylcarnitines in these 2D colonoid cultures (Supplemental Table 1). In general, acylcarnitines were consumed from the basolateral surface and secreted apically. A notable exception to this was the robust consumption of acetylcarnitine (C2) from the apical and basolateral surfaces, where a reversal to secretion was induced specifically into basolateral compartment by supplementation of palmitoylcarnitine (C16) at either the apical or basolateral surface. This may be a reflection of cellular energy homeostasis, whereby excess nutrient is secreted rather than converted into triglyceride or glycogen for storage. Consistent with this notion, basolateral palmitoylcarnitine (C16) supplementation led to a generalized increase in apical secretion of several acylcarnitines (see CT+BPAC in Apical Fraction, Supplemental Table 1). Thus, in addition to being used for oxidative metabolism, acylcarnitines may also act as a signaling molecule that may alter cellular metabolic homeostasis, as has been proposed in other tissues (24). Despite this effect, the addition of palmitoylcarnitine had minimal effects on transepithelial resistance relative to control conditions (Supplemental Figure 3B).

These studies also showed that the metabolism of acylcarnitines by the intestinal epithelium may be selective, with the greatest levels of consumption being observed for C16, C14:2, C10:2, C3, C3:1, and C2 acylcarnitines both apically and basolaterally (see controls, CT, in Supplemental Table 1). Since we only stimulated the colonoids with palmitoylcarnitine, additional pharmacokinetic studies will be needed to examine the capacity of the intestinal epithelium to consume other acylcarnitines.

To examine the dynamics of palmitoylcarnitine metabolism ex vivo, similar to our studies quantifying oleic acid oxidation in explant cultures (Figure 1, G and H), colonic explants from wild-type and SCAD mice were incubated with palmitoylcarnitine in the presence of either sodium butyrate or NaCl (Supplemental Figure 4). Consistent with our observation that 2D colonoids were able to secrete acylcarnitines apically under certain conditions (Supplemental Table 1), palmitoylcarnitine levels increased during the first 2 hours of incubation. However, after 4 hours in culture, the level of palmitoylcarnitine in the culture supernatant was significantly higher in the wild-type colonic tissue supplemented with sodium butyrate relative to the other 3 conditions (Supplemental Figure 4), consistent with the notion that oxidation of SCFAs could reduce the oxidation of long-chain fatty acids, as we described in Figure 1, E–H.

Colonic inflammation induced by C. rodentium infection inhibits both SCFA and LCFA oxidation. Multiple studies have shown that FAO of SCFAs is reduced in the setting of colonic inflammation in patients with UC, where this metabolic alteration has been proposed to play a role in disease pathogenesis (3, 27). Based on the reciprocal functionality of short-chain versus long-chain FAO (Figure 1), we hypothesized that colonic inflammation would reduce short-chain but increase long-chain FAO. We examined this notion using the C. rodentium model of mouse colitis in which the colonic epithelium remains relatively intact with crypt hypertrophy and epithelial hyperproliferation (28). Fecal SCFAs, quantified by proton nuclear magnetic resonance (1H NMR), showed that C. rodentium infection led to a reduction in butyrate but increase in acetate (Figure 4A). Consistent with this reduction in substrate and previous studies in human IBD (29, 30), acyl-CoA profiling in the colon of C. rodentium–infected mice showed a significant reduction in short-chain acyl-CoAs (Figure 4B). Unexpectedly and inconsistent with our observations in healthy wild-type mice (Figure 1), a significant decrease in long-chain acyl-CoAs in the colon of C. rodentium–infected mice was also observed (Figure 4C). We confirmed that long-chain FAO was functionally reduced in C. rodentium infection using the tritiated oleic acid colonic explant assay (Figure 4D). Collectively, these results suggest that C. rodentium–induced colitis led to a global alteration in FAO.

Figure 4 Quantification of the fatty acid oxidation intermediates, acyl-CoAs, in the colon of mice infected with C. rodentium. (A) 1H NMR quantification of SCFAs from fecal water of naive and C. rodentium–infected mice. Quantification of (B) short- and (C) long-chain acyl-CoAs extracted from the colon of naive and C. rodentium–infected mice. (D) Oleic acid oxidation quantified by tritiated water release assay in colonic explants of naive and C. rodentium–infected mice. All experiments n = 5, mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Representative results of at least 2 independent experiments. P values represent a 2-tailed Student’s t test and paired-sample t test.

C. rodentium infection reduces both the number and function of colonic mitochondria. The reduction of both short- and long-chain FAO in C. rodentium–induced colitis may be due to a reduction in colonic epithelial mitochondria, functional abnormalities, or both. To address this issue, isolated colonic epithelial cells from naive and C. rodentium–infected mice were evaluated genomically, biochemically, and functionally (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 5). Quantitative PCR of mitochondrial DNA and mitochondrial citrate synthase assays (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B) showed that C. rodentium–induced colitis reduced both the number and function of colonic mitochondria, respectively. These results were confirmed by flow cytometry of mitochondria stained with MitoTracker Green and Deep Red (Supplemental Figure 5, C–F). MitoTracker probes contain chloromethyl moieties that diffuse across the plasma membrane into mitochondria and bind to sulfhydryls. MitoTracker Green is not dependent on membrane potential and is therefore an indicator of mitochondrial mass, whereas MitoTracker Deep Red is a positively charged rosamine-containing probe dependent on negative mitochondrial membrane potential (31, 32). The decrease in both MitoTracker Green and Deep Red staining indicates a decrease in mitochondrial content as well as function in isolated epithelial cells from the colon of C. rodentium–infected mice compared with naive mice.

C. rodentium infection and IBD lead to an alteration in number, structure, and position of colonic epithelial mitochondria. MTCO1 (mitochondrially encoded cytochrome c oxidase I), also known as COX-1 (cytochrome c oxidase), is one of 3 mitochondrial DNA-encoded subunits of respiratory complex IV, the final enzyme of the electron transport chain of mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation (33). MTCO1 staining can serve as a biomarker for both the presence of mitochondria and functional mitochondrial respiration (33). In colonic tissue of naive mice, MTCO1 was most prominent in epithelial cells, where a diffuse pattern of cytoplasmic staining was observed (Figure 5, A and C). By contrast, there was a decrease in MTCO1 staining in the colonic epithelium of C. rodentium–infected mice that was most pronounced in the superficial epithelium, where staining was more preserved in the subnuclear than the supranuclear compartment (Figure 5, B and D). These observations were confirmed by electron microscopy comparing the number of mitochondria and their morphological characteristics in the superficial colonic epithelium of naive mice (Figure 5, E and G) with C. rodentium–infected mice (Figure 5, F and H), where the latter showed dysmorphic mitochondria (i.e., swelling with loss of cristae abundance and organization) and a reduction in the number of mitochondria that were most striking in the supranuclear compartment of the colonic epithelium.

Figure 5 Comparative morphological analysis of colonic epithelial mitochondria in naive and C. rodentium–infected mice. MTCO1 staining of colonic tissue isolated from naive (A and C) and C. rodentium–infected mice (B and D). Electron microscopy of the superficial colonic epithelium in naive (E and G) and C. rodentium–infected mice (F and H). Scale bars: 200 μm (A and B), 150 μm (C and D), 10 μm (E and F), 500 nm (G and H). Symbols: crypt (C), nucleus (N), surface epithelium (SE), mitochondria (M), endoplasmic reticulum (ER), supranuclear mitochondria (black arrows), subnuclear mitochondria (black arrowheads).

To determine whether these alterations are also associated with colonic inflammation in human disease, we examined MTCO1 staining in surgical tissue specimens obtained from healthy subjects versus patients with IBD (Supplemental Table 2). In healthy subjects, we observed diffuse prominent staining throughout the colonic epithelium, where staining was uniformly distributed throughout the cytoplasm (Figure 6, A and C). By contrast, IBD samples showed a marked decrease in MTCO1 staining in the supranuclear region of the superficial epithelium relative to the subnuclear region in 56% of patients with CD and 60% patients with UC (Figure 6, B and D). We found no differences in the rate of subnuclear staining between IBD types (CD vs. UC, Fisher’s exact test P value 1.00). Electron microscopy also confirmed a reduction in supranuclear mitochondria in IBD as well as dysmorphic mitochondrial characteristics in the superficial epithelium relative to the images of normal colonic tissue (Figure 6, E–H), similar to those characteristics observed in C. rodentium–induced colitis (Figure 5, E–H). In total, these results support the notion of C. rodentium–induced colitis as a model for mitochondrial dysfunction in human IBD, where both show similar morphological alterations in colonic epithelial mitochondria. The biochemical and functional characterization of mitochondrial dysfunction in C. rodentium–induced colitis (Figure 4, Figure 5, and Supplemental Figure 5) therefore provides an explanation for the reduction in butyrate oxidation observed in patients with IBD (5).

Figure 6 Comparative morphological analysis of colonic epithelial mitochondria in healthy human subjects versus patients with IBD. MTCO1 staining of colonic tissue obtained from a representative healthy (control) human subject (A and C) and a representative patient with IBD (UC) (B and D). Electron microscopy of the superficial colonic epithelium obtained from a representative healthy human subject (E and G) and a representative patient with IBD (UC) (F and H). Scale bars: 400 μm (A and B), 200 μm (C and D), 2 μm (E and F), 500 nm (G and H). Symbols: crypt (C), goblet cell (G), nucleus (N), surface epithelium (SE), mitochondria (M), supranuclear mitochondria (black arrows), subnuclear mitochondria (black arrowheads).

Elevation of fecal acylcarnitines is associated with IBD in patients and C. rodentium colitis in mice. The inhibition of palmitoylcarnitine uptake by an intestinal epithelial cell line in vitro by pharmacological mitochondrial inhibitors (Figure 3E), together with functional and histological evidence of mitochondrial dysfunction in both C. rodentium–induced colitis and human IBD, suggests that the decrease in mitochondrial FAO might lead to an elevation of fecal acylcarnitine levels in intestinal inflammatory disease. Indeed, the levels of a wide spectrum of acylcarnitines were elevated in mice with C. rodentium–induced colitis (Supplemental Figure 7).

This was also the case for patients with CD, a form of IBD where elevations were associated with increased disease activity (quantified by fecal calprotectin levels), an increase in human DNA in the feces, and dysbiosis, defined as “cluster 2” (34) (Supplemental Figure 6). Two acylcarnitines, C3 carnitine and C20:4 carnitine, showed the opposite pattern with a decrease in abundance, the former being consistent with the known reduction in fecal propionate levels associated with intestinal inflammation (Figure 1B) (35). The association between dysbiosis in IBD and bile acids as well as acylcarnitines in the feces has recently been reported (30), where a number of associations were described with bacterial taxa. An analysis of our cohort revealed that there is a very robust separation that distinguishes the fecal metabolome of healthy subjects from those with CD in a multidimensional scaling (MDS) plot (Figure 7A), where a random forest analysis showed that acylcarnitines were among the most important features responsible for this separation (Figure 7B). Using only the previously described metabolomic features used as biomarkers for IBD and dysbiosis, bile acids (30) and human DNA (34), together with acylcarnitines, showed good separation on the MDS plot between healthy subjects and patients with IBD, where the IBD subjects were more tightly clustered together on the right of the plot than the more widely dispersed healthy control subjects (Figure 7C). Among these 3 features, alone or in combination, acylcarnitines alone were the single strongest predictor of the presence of IBD, having an AUC of 92.7% on a receiver operating characteristic curve (ROC) analysis (Figure 7D). In total, these results support the notion that intestinal epithelial mitochondrial function plays a role in defining fecal acylcarnitines as a robust biomarker for IBD.