Everolimus improves the efficacy of dasatinib in PDGFRα-driven glioma

Murine model of HGG using IUE

IUE was performed using sterile technique on isoflurane/oxygen-anesthetized pregnant CD1 female mice at E13.5 (cortex), according to established methodology (36). All tumors for this study were generated by injecting plasmids into either the lateral ventricle (forebrain) or the fourth ventricle (hindbrain). In this study, we injected the following 4 plasmids together: (a) PBase, (b) PB-CAG-DNp53-Ires-luciferase (dominant-negative TP53, referred to herein as just TP53), (c) PB-CAG-PdgfraD824V-Ires-EGFP (PDGFRA D842V), and (d) PB-CAG-H3.3 K27M-Ires-EGFP (H3K27M), referred to herein as the PPK model.

Following anesthesia induction, carprofen was administered subcutaneously for additional analgesia. Uterine horns were exposed through a 1 cm incision, and individual embryos were digitally manipulated into the correct orientation for intraventricular injection. A pulled capillary needle was loaded with endotoxin-free DNA and Fast Green Dye (0.05%, MilliporeSigma) for visualization, and a microinjector was used to inject either the lateral or fourth ventricles with the DNA-dye mixture. Three to 4 plasmids were injected simultaneously, each at a final concentration of 1 μg/μL, and 1–2 μL total solution was injected per embryo. DNA was then electroporated into cortical neural progenitors using 5 mm tweezertrodes (BTX), applying 5 square pulses at 35 V, 50 ms each at 950 ms intervals. The embryos were then returned into the abdominal cavity, the muscle and skin were sutured, and the animal was monitored until fully recovered from the procedure.

After delivery, the efficacy of plasmids uptake was monitored by bioluminescence using the IVIS Spectrum (Caliper Life Sciences) (tumors express luciferase). Pups that did not display bioluminescence (approximately 5%–10% of the pups) were euthanized. After 3 weeks, the juveniles were weaned and separated by sex. The mice with a positive signal were monitored for tumors every day by observation and biweekly by bioluminescence imaging on an IVIS Spectrum imaging system until the signs of intracranial tumor burden ensued.

Generation of IUE primary HGG cell cultures

Mouse HGG primary cell cultures were generated by harvesting IUE tumors at the time of euthanasia. Tumors were located by GFP expression under an epifluorescence microscope (Olympus CKX41) at the time of resection. The tumor mass was gently homogenized and dissociated with nonenzymatic cell dissociation buffer (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific). The cell suspension was filtered through a 70 μm cell strainer, centrifuged at 300 g for 4 minutes, and resuspended into 7 mL Neurobasal-A Medium (1X) (base medium) (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Each base stock of medium was supplemented with 10 mL B27 with vitamin A, 5 mL N2, 5 mL sodium pyruvate (1 mM), 5 mL nonessential amino acids (100 μM), 7.5 mL l-glutamine (2 mM), 1 mL normocin, 5 mL antibiotic-antimycotic, and 1 μL EGF (20 ng/mL) per 1 mL medium every 3 days.

In vitro treatment and synergism calculations

IUE-generated PDGFRα-driven HGG primary (PPK) cells were cultured in the conditions described above. Cell viability in vitro was monitored either with an XTT Cell Proliferation Assay Kit (Cayman Chemical) using the included protocol, or by bioluminescence readings collected using the Synergy HTX Multi-Mode Microplate Reader (BioTek Instruments). Additionally, cell proliferation was monitored via IncuCyte ZOOM (Sartorius) live-cell analysis. Through use of the IncuCyte ZOOM live imager, the growth of 3000 PPK primary cells, plated in 96-well plates, was monitored according to units of average green fluorescence intensity (green calibrated unit [GCU] × μm2). PPK primary cell culture was grown with 200 μL media and 1 μL PDGF-AA and PDGF-BB at a working concentration of 10 ng/mL in each 96-well plate (Shenandoah Biotechnology). All in vitro treatments were completed with research-grade dasatinib and everolimus (Selleck Chemicals). UMPED58 is a primary human cell line generated from a 7-year-old male with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) at autopsy. At diagnosis, the tumor was sequenced and found to carry H3F3A K27M, ATRX pQ119*, PDGFRA, KIT, and KDR amplifications. UMPED05 is a primary cell line generated from a 2-year-old female with thalamic HGG with PDGFRA amplification at autopsy, as previously described by Koschmann et al. (5). UMPED58, UMPED05, and KNS42 were grown in 10 mL l-glutamine (200 mM), 5 mL 100× penicillin-streptomycin (pen-strep), and 10% FBS. KNS42 was provided by Alan Meeker (Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA). Mayo 154C, Mayo 64VF, and Mayo 200VF were derived from PDX models provided by Jann Sarkaria (Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, Minnesota, USA) (37), and DIPG-XIII-P was provided by Michele Monje (Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA) (38). All synergism calculations were performed by the Chou-Talalay method for drug combination based on the median-effect equation (20). Briefly, we entered normalized proliferation assay data for combinations of no treatment and 4 serial dilutions of each compound (D1 and D2) to generate linear regression curves for each compound, resulting in the generation of theoretic doses (Dx1 and Dx2). Comparison of the actual dose (D1) and the theoretic dose (D1/Dx1) + (D2/Dx2) provides a combination index (CI). The Chou-Talalay theorem offers a quantitative definition for additive effect (CI = 1), synergism (CI <1), and antagonism (CI >1) in drug combinations (20).

Murine IUE HGG treatment studies

Mice harboring IUE-generated PPK HGG tumors were treated with everolimus and/or dasatinib. Mice were treated when tumors reached a logarithmic growth phase (minimum 2 × 105 photons/second via bioluminescence imaging), and confirmation was made that the treatment groups had equivalent average luminescence at the time of treatment.

Mice litters from each experimental group were randomized to (a) treatment with 10 mg/kg dasatinib or (b) 5 mg/kg everolimus alone (10% dasatinib or everolimus suspended in DMSO, 80% ultrapure water, 10% Tween-80), (c) combination treatment with 10 mg/kg dasatinib and 5 mg/kg everolimus, or (d) control treatment (10% DMSO, 80% ultrapure water, 10% Tween-80). Results from initial studies with the high-dose combination (25 mg/kg dasatinib and 10 mg/kg everolimus) were associated with early treatment-related morbidity/mortality; therefore, this arm was excluded from further studies. Mice were treated every other week on this schedule until morbidity.

Animals displaying symptoms of morbidity after treatment were euthanized for immunohistochemical or pharmacodynamic/PK (PD/PK) analysis of tumors. Some mice (n = 3) were given an initial treatment dose for their assigned arm 4 hours before euthanization. For intratumoral concentration studies, all doses of everolimus were administered to mice 24 hours before dasatinib administration, consistent with previous methods used for in vitro analysis of mTOR/MAPK regulation after treatment with everolimus (10). For immunohistochemical analysis, mice were perfused with Tyrode’s Solution followed by 4% paraformaldehyde fixative solution to preserve the structures of the brain.

PK analysis

Mouse PK sample procurement. Drug administration to nontumor-bearing C57/Bl6 mice for PK studies was performed by oral gavage of everolimus 2 hours before a tail vein injection of dasatinib. One, 2, 4, and 7 hours after the dasatinib injection, the mice were anesthetized with isoflurane/oxygen, and 500 μL to 1 mL blood was drawn from the apex of the heart within the mouse’s enclosed cavity. Immediately, the withdrawn blood was centrifuged within a microvette EDTA-coated conical tube for 10 minutes at 2000g, and the plasma was separated and stored at –80°C until PK analysis was performed. Following the blood draw, the mouse was sacrificed, and the brain, brainstem, and/or tumor were extracted separately and stored at –80°C until PK analysis was performed.

Chemicals and reagents. For PK studies, dasatinib powder was procured from MilliporeSigma. Liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry–grade (LC-MS–grade) acetonitrile was purchased from MilliporeSigma. Formic acid (98%, LC-MS grade) was obtained from Fluka. A Milli-Q water system from MilliporeSigma was used to obtain ultrapure deionized water.

Stock solutions, working solutions, and quality control samples

Dasatinib and the internal standard were individually weighed and dissolved in acetonitrile to stock solutions and then stored at −20°C. The dasatinib stock solution was then diluted with acetonitrile to a series of working solutions from 2.5 to 5000 ng/mL The quality control working solutions at low, medium, and high concentrations were prepared using a separately prepared stock solution. For sample preparation, the dasatinib stock solution was diluted to 1000 ng/mL with acetonitrile. Quality control samples were evenly distributed among samples from each batch.

Sample preparation. Plasma (40 μL) was dispensed into a Fisher Scientific 96-well plate, to which 40 μL ice-cold acetonitrile (100%) and 120 μL internal standard solution (1000 ng/mL) were added. Next, the plate was vortexed for 10 minutes. The plate was then centrifuged at 3500 rpm for 10 minutes at 4°C to precipitate the protein. LC–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) was used to analyze 5 μL of the supernatant. The plasma samples were sonicated before being transferred into the 96-well plates. Tissue samples were weighed and suspended in 20% acetonitrile (80% water; 1:5 wt/vol). The samples were then homogenized 4 times for 20 seconds each time at 6500 rpm in a Precellys Evolution system (Bertin Instruments). For LC-MS/MS analysis, the dasatinib in brain tissue homogenates was extracted from the samples in the same manner as for the dasatinib in plasma. Prior to extraction, samples that were above the upper limit of qualification were diluted with the same matrix. Calibrator-standard samples and quality control samples were prepared by mixing 40 μL blank bio matrix, 40 μL working solution, and 120 μL internal standard solution.

Calibration curve. Analytical curves were made with 12 nonzero standards by plotting the peak area ratio of dasatinib to the internal standard versus the concentration. The curve was created with linear regression and weighted (1/x2). The correlation coefficient demonstrated the linearity of the relationship between peak area ratio and concentration.

LC-MS/MS. The concentrations of dasatinib were determined with a SCIEX AB-5500 QTRAP mass spectrometer with an electrospray ionization source, interfaced with a Shimadzu high-performance LC system. The LC-MS/MS system was controlled with Analyst Software, version 1.6 (Applied Biosystems), which was also used for data acquisition and processing. Separation was performed on a Waters Xbridge C18 column (50 × 2.1 mm ID, 3.5 μm); the flow rate was 0.4 mL/min. A (100% H 2 O with 0.1% formic acid) and B (100% acetonitrile with 0.1% formic acid) comprised the mobile phase. The gradient began with 5% B for 30 seconds and then linearly increased to 99% B at 2 minutes, and was then reduced to 5% B at 4.1 minutes to 5.5 minutes with a runtime of 6 minutes in total. The mass spectrometer was operated in positive mode, and multiple reaction monitoring was used for analysis. The Q1 m/z and Q3 m/z were 487.9 and 401.1, respectively.

Human treatment studies

All patients received dasatinib 60 mg/m2 orally twice daily and everolimus 3 mg/m2 orally once daily continuously, with titration of dosing to maintain an everolimus trough level of 5–15 ng/mL. Four patients were treated off-therapy (patients UMPED68, SCH01, NYU01, and UCSF01) and 2 patients (UMPED44 and UMPED52) were treated in an IRB-approved clinical trial. Enrollment required Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments–certified (CLIA-certified) confirmation of a DNA (mutation, amplification) or RNA (fusion) alteration in a PDGF-related gene (PDGFRA, PDGFA, PDGFRB, PDGFB). Paired CSF and plasma samples (before and after addition of everolimus) were collected from enrolled patients when clinically feasible. Treatment cycles were repeated every 28 days for up to 24 cycles. CSF and serum dasatinib PK analyses were performed by the University of Michigan Pharmacokinetic Core Facility (see Supplemental Methods for details) to determine whether blood-CSF permeability of dasatinib was affected by dual therapy with everolimus. Prior to the first cycle, dasatinib was taken as monotherapy for 1 week followed by CSF collection in order to establish a monotherapy dasatinib CSF level. After the second cycle, CSF was collected to establish a dual-therapy dasatinib level (while on everolimus). Additionally, all CSF samples were assessed for cell-free tumor DNA (cf-tDNA) using previous methods (39), when sample remained.

Human HGG clinical sequencing and PDGFRA alteration confirmation

For confirmation of PDGFRA status in HGG patients, tumor (formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded [FFPE] or frozen) and normal (cheek swab) samples were submitted for whole-exome (paired tumor and germline DNA) and transcriptome (tumor RNA) sequencing. Clinically integrated sequencing was performed after enrollment in the University of Michigan’s IRB-approved Pediatric MiOncoSeq study using standard protocols, in adherence with CLIA guidelines. All somatic mutation information generated from this study has been uploaded to the Database of Genotypes and Phenotypes (dbGaP) (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/gap) under accession number phs000673.v1.p1.

Human P-gp expression

Pediatric and adult human P-gp expression data set analysis was performed using RNA-Seq data accessed from the PedcBioPortal (https://d3b.center/our-research/pedcbioportal/). For pediatric HGG, data were accessed from the Pediatric HGG ICR London (2). We performed comparisons of P-gp expression by location of tumor, H3 (H3F3A or HIST1H3B) mutation status, PDGFRA mutation status, and age. For adult HGG, data were accessed from TCGA data set (30). For TCGA (adult HGG) P-gp RNA, we compared P-gp expression levels by PDGFRA mutation status, age, and MGMT status.

Statistics

For comparison of dose-response curves using DNA-damaging agents, a nonlinear regression curve [log (agent) versus normalized response with variable slope] was generated. Statistical significance in all experiments was defined as a 2-sided P value of 0.05 or less. All analyses were conducted with GraphPad Prism, version 7.0 (GraphPad Software). Expression levels of p-Src and p-S6 were quantified using IHC performed on mouse brain sections treated with everolimus and/or dasatinib. Four randomly selected JPEG images were captured from each IHC slide at ×12.3 magnification on an Aperio ImageScope (Leica Biosystems) and quantified using ImageJ software (NIH). ImageJ software was also used to quantify IHC and Western blot expression levels as well as the PPK neurosphere area in squared pixel units. Comparisons between treatment groups in experiments with only 2 groups were completed using a 2-tailed Welch’s t test. Comparisons between treatment groups in experiments with more than 2 groups were done using Tukey’s or Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test. Survival curve comparisons between treatment groups were performed using the log-rank test.

Study approval

Animal studies. All animal studies were conducted according to guidelines approved by the University Committee on the Use and Care of Animals (UCUCA) of the University of Michigan.

Human studies. Four patients (UMPED68, SCH01, NYU01, and UCSF01) were treated off-therapy according to IRB-approved protocols for molecular tumor assessment. Two patients (UMPED44 and UMPED52) were treated in an IRB-approved clinical trial with dasatinib and everolimus for children and adults with newly diagnosed (after radiation) high-grade (grade III–IV) glioma or recurrent grade II–IV glioma with PDGF alterations (NCT03352427).