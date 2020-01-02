Commentary 10.1172/JCI133250

Not all proteinuria is created equal

Andrew Beenken, Jonathan M. Barasch, and Ali G. Gharavi

Division of Nephrology, Department of Medicine, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Ali G. Gharavi, Division of Nephrology, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, 1150 St. Nicholas Avenue, Russ Berrie Pavilion 413, New York, New York 10032, USA. Phone: 212.851.4927; Email: ag2239@columbia.edu.

First published December 3, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 1 on January 2, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(1):74–76. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133250.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published December 3, 2019 - Version history

Albuminuria acts as a marker of progressive chronic kidney disease and as an indicator for initiation of hypertension treatment via modulation of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system with angiotensin receptor blockers or angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors. However, the true significance of albuminuria has yet to be fully defined. Is it merely a marker of underlying pathophysiology, or does it play a causal role in the progression of kidney disease? The answer remains under debate. In this issue of the JCI, Bedin et al. used next-generation sequencing data to identify patients with chronic proteinuria who had biallelic variants in the cubilin gene (CUBN). Through investigation of these pathogenic mutations in CUBN, the authors have further illuminated the clinical implications of albuminuria.

