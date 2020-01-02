Not all proteinuria is created equal

Commentary 10.1172/JCI133250
Division of Nephrology, Department of Medicine, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, New York, USA.
Address correspondence to: Ali G. Gharavi, Division of Nephrology, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, 1150 St. Nicholas Avenue, Russ Berrie Pavilion 413, New York, New York 10032, USA. Phone: 212.851.4927; Email: ag2239@columbia.edu.
Find articles by Beenken, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Division of Nephrology, Department of Medicine, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, New York, USA.
Address correspondence to: Ali G. Gharavi, Division of Nephrology, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, 1150 St. Nicholas Avenue, Russ Berrie Pavilion 413, New York, New York 10032, USA. Phone: 212.851.4927; Email: ag2239@columbia.edu.
Find articles by Barasch, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Division of Nephrology, Department of Medicine, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, New York, USA.
Address correspondence to: Ali G. Gharavi, Division of Nephrology, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, 1150 St. Nicholas Avenue, Russ Berrie Pavilion 413, New York, New York 10032, USA. Phone: 212.851.4927; Email: ag2239@columbia.edu.
Find articles by Gharavi, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
First published December 3, 2019 - More info
Albuminuria acts as a marker of progressive chronic kidney disease and as an indicator for initiation of hypertension treatment via modulation of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system with angiotensin receptor blockers or angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors. However, the true significance of albuminuria has yet to be fully defined. Is it merely a marker of underlying pathophysiology, or does it play a causal role in the progression of kidney disease? The answer remains under debate. In this issue of the JCI, Bedin et al. used next-generation sequencing data to identify patients with chronic proteinuria who had biallelic variants in the cubilin gene (CUBN). Through investigation of these pathogenic mutations in CUBN, the authors have further illuminated the clinical implications of albuminuria.
A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.
Click here to sign into your account.
Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.
If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).
Please try these troubleshooting tips.