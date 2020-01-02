Human C-terminal CUBN variants associate with chronic proteinuria and normal renal function

Biallelic CUBN variants cause isolated proteinuria with normal renal function. We performed a retrospective analysis of next-generation sequencing (NGS) data obtained using a panel containing 309 renal disease genes (Renome panel) in a French cohort of 759 patients. All patients had been referred to our reference center for genetic testing because of suspected genetic kidney disease (genetic kidney disease cohort I; Figure 1 and Supplemental materials; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129937DS1).

Figure 1 Flow chart for cohort genotyping. The 3 different cohorts consisted of individuals with suspected genetic diseases (see Methods for more details). Altogether, 39 individuals with biallelic filtered CUBN variants were identified. In the chronic PU cohort, 11 individuals with biallelic filtered CUBN variants were identified, plus 1 additional individual carrying 1 biallelic filtered CUBN variant and the GWAS variant p.N2157D (see Supplemental Table 7). HGMD, Human Gene Mutation Database; PT, proximal tubule.

We grouped the patients into nonproteinuric and proteinuric groups, with the latter consisting of suspected SRNS or AS (Supplemental Figure 1). Although synonymous and nonsynonymous missense variants were equally distributed between the 2 groups, all protein-truncating variants (PTVs), including splicing, frameshift, and stop-gain variants, were strongly enriched in the proteinuric group (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B), confirming the association of CUBN variants with proteinuria.

Given the recessive nature of IGS, we asked whether there were any patients with biallelic CUBN variants who passed established filtering criteria for Mendelian disease in the proteinuric group (see Methods for the filtering criteria). We identified 14 patients from 11 families of European or African descent who had biallelic likely pathogenic variants in the CUBN gene (Table 1 and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). By contrast, the nonproteinuric group had only 2 individuals with biallelic CUBN variants, and a control group matched for ethnicity did not include any such cases (Supplemental Figure 1C). Interestingly, all 14 patients with biallelic CUBN variants showed a very similar phenotype. Although no signs of vitamin B12 deficiency such as megaloblastic anemia could be detected, the patients shared the characteristic of chronic proteinuria ranging from 0.5 to 3 g/24 h. The average age of onset of discovery of the proteinuria was 10.9 years (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1). Although not measured in all patients, the proportion of albumin in the urinary protein was higher than 50%, and urinary α1- or β2-microglobulin was mostly low or absent (Table 1, Supplemental Table 1, and refs. 7, 8), which is in contrast to other forms of tubular proteinuria, including megalin deficiency (12).

Table 1 Clinical and biological data of patients with or without biallelic filtered CUBN variants

In all cases, renal function was normal at an average age of 17 years as measured by serum creatinine levels and eGFR (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1). For this reason, obtaining follow-up clinical information for these patients was sometimes difficult. Renal biopsies had been performed in 9 patients, and for all of them, the lesions were minimal, unspecific, or not present (Table 1 and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). For 7 patients, treatment with ACE inhibitors had already been started but without any proteinuria-lowering effects. These findings were confirmed in an independent German and Austrian cohort of 1350 individuals with suspected SRNS or AS (Genetic kidney disease cohort II), in which we identified 13 additional individuals from 12 families with biallelic CUBN variants (Table 1 and Supplemental Tables 1, 2, and 3). Also, the chronic subnephrotic proteinuria, featuring a high proportion of urinary albumin, was combined with normal renal function in all patients (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1).

Proteinuria-associated CUBN variants localize to C-terminal CUB domains. Altogether, we found 30 novel variants in these 2 studies (Figure 2 and Supplemental Figure 2) that were not only associated with proteinuria as an established cubilin phenotype but also passed rather stringent filtering criteria (see Methods). Although 3 variants (c.6125-2A>G, p.R2030*, and p.Y3018S) were found in both cohorts, all variants were found with frequencies below 0.1% in our in-house genome database (mostly enriched for European or African ancestries) or in public reference genome databases (e.g., Genome Aggregation Database [gnomAD]; ref. 23) (Supplemental Table 4). In the crystal structure of cubilin (18) or in silico models of individual CUB domains, all missense variants were predicted to have different detrimental effects on cubilin function, ranging from effects on amnionless binding (p.T55M) to stability and ligand binding of CUB domains (all other variants) (Figure 3, A–D, and Supplemental Table 5). Most variants affected residues or led to truncations after CUB8 (aa 1487–3618), which is in contrast to the previously described IGS mutations that are all before CUB8 (aa 66–1390) (ref. 24, Figure 2, and Supplemental Figure 2). The only 2 variants before CUB8, p.T55M and p.W1158*, were found to be in trans with variants after CUB8, consistent with the association of C-terminal CUBN variants with isolated proteinuria. As most PTVs present in the general population, such as those identified in our in-house genome database and gnomAD, lead to truncations after CUB8 (Figure 2), it may even be concluded that the loss of C-terminal CUB domains is more tolerated than the loss of those related to vitamin B12 absorption.

Figure 2 Frequency, density, and position of CUBN variants along the cubilin protein. Cubilin protein structure summarized with the 8 EGF-like (light blue) and 27 CUB domains (darker blue). The red dots correspond to the theoretical Ca2+-binding sites, and the arrows on top indicate the variants found in the 3 cohorts of this study (the green arrows represent the filtered CUBN variants, and the red arrows indicate the 4 GWAS missense variants A1690V, N2157D, A2914V, and I2984V). Gaussian kernel density curves (with a 0.2 width parameter) as well as the position of HGMD variants (red), the variants from this study (green), and PTVs from the in-house (yellow) and gnomAD (blue) databases are shown as curves and vertical lines, respectively. The minor allele frequencies (MAFs) of the HGMD and gnomAD variants are shown as red and blue dots, respectively.

Figure 3 Structural modeling of CUBN missense variants. (A) Location of the cubilin T55M missense variant in RCSB entry 6GJE. The variant is located in the hydrophobic core of the cubilin β-helix that interacts with amnionless. (B) Location of the cubilin N1303H missense variant in RCSB entry 3KQ4. The variant is located in CUB domain 8, close to the interface with IF/B12. Red spheres represent Ca2+ ions binding to the CUB domains. (C) Location of the cubilin missense plus the 4 GWAS variants (in red) in in silico structural models of CUB domains 11–27. Red spheres represent Ca2+ ions predicted to bind CUB domains 11, 13, and 26. The variants S1947Y and D3492Y are notably close to these Ca2+-binding motifs. (D) Example of 1 CUB domain with β-sheets (β2–10) and loops (L2–9).

Biallelic CUBN variants are enriched in patients with normal renal function in a chronic proteinuria replication cohort. To investigate whether CUBN variants that lead to proteinuria are always associated with normal renal function, we next assembled an additional cohort of 107 patients with chronic subnephrotic proteinuria (chronic PU cohort; see the Supplemental material for details). Similar to the above-described patients, all patients had been referred to our reference center because of a suspected diagnosis SRNS or AS. However, prior efforts using Sanger sequencing or smaller NGS panels than the Renome panel had failed to identify the molecular cause. In this study population, 39 individuals had normal renal function (serum creatinine <110 μmol/L in men and 90 μmol/L in women or an eGFR > 60 ml/min with a minimum of 85 ml/min at the last follow-up in this series), whereas 30 patients had ESRD (<10 mL/min GFR, after renal transplantation or on hemodialysis) (Table 1, Supplemental Table 1, and Figure 4A). We performed sequencing with a smaller custom-made NGS panel enriched for genes important for proximal tubule function that included for the first time in these patients the gene CUBN. The sequencing revealed that 10.3% of the patients in this cohort had homozygous or 2 heterozygous filtered variants in CUBN, which translates into a mutation rate of 28.2% in individuals with chronic proteinuria and normal renal function and 0% in patients with chronic proteinuria and reduced renal function (Table 1, Supplemental Table 1, and Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Clinical and biological profiles of patients carrying biallelic filtered CUBN variants. (A) Proportions of carriers of biallelic filtered CUBN variants in the chronic PU cohort (n = 107), when considering only patients with normal renal function (eGFR >60 mL/min per 1.73 m2, n = 39) or only patients with ESRD (eGFR <15 mL/min per 1.73 m2, n = 30). (B–D) Patients with biallelic filtered CUBN variants from the 3 cohorts (genetic kidney disease cohorts I and II, chronic PU cohort) were merged into the group of patients with biallelic filtered CUBN variants. (B) The UAPR is plotted for patients with (n = 27) and without (n = 9) biallelic filtered CUBN variants. As a general rule, glomerular proteinuria is characterized by a UAPR above 50%, whereas tubular proteinuria was below 50% (7, 43). (C) Age of first manifestation of proteinuria for patients with (n = 38) and without (n = 88) biallelic filtered CUBN variants. Data represent mean values ± 95% CIs. ***P < 0.0001, by t test. (D) Renal function of patients with biallelic filtered CUBN variants (n = 35) was found to be declining according to normal aging, whereas in patients without biallelic filtered CUBN variants (n = 79), the decline was more rapid. Renal function (eGFR) was calculated using the Schwartz formula for children and the CKD-EPI formula for adults. The blue and red dashed lines represent the logarithmic trend curves for both groups.

The 12 patients from this cohort had a phenotype very similar to that of the above-described patients, including the age of onset, the type and range of proteinuria, the lack of severe lesions in renal biopsies, and the lack of proteinuria-lowering effects with ACE inhibitors (Table 1, Supplemental Table 1, and Figure 4, B and C). Most important, renal function was also normal, even for the oldest patient, aged 66 years (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1). Figure 4D shows a normal age-dependent eGFR decline for the CUBN+ patients, whereas the CUBN– patients all showed a more rapid decline. Of note, we also identified 2 patients with hemizygous CLCN5 and OCRL1 variants, respectively, which are responsible for Dent’s disease types 1 and 2 (Supplemental Table 6). However, in these patients, serum creatinine levels were elevated, suggesting a fundamental difference between Dent’s disease and cubilin deficiency. Except for 1 single heterozygous variant localized close to the vitamin B12/IF–binding region (p.N1303H; Figure 3B), all 14 likely functional CUBN variants from this cohort were in the C-terminal CUB11–27 (aa 1928–3618; Figure 2). Also, structural models showed that all the variants could have effects on the folding and function of the CUB domains (Figure 3C and Supplemental Table 5). Altogether, these data confirm that biallelic C-terminal CUBN variants are associated with chronic proteinuria and normal renal function.

Four C-terminal missense variants are associated with albuminuria and an increased GFR in population-based studies. For a more general evaluation of the importance of CUBN variants in kidney function, we turned to large population studies. We focused on 4 C-terminal variants (p.A1690V, p.N2157D, p.A2914V, and p.I2984V) that previously had shown strong associations with albuminuria in GWAS (20–22, 25, 26). The frequencies of these GWAS variants were higher than the 0.1% threshold, which is why they were not included in the initial analysis [in-house genome database: f(A1690V) = 0.00109, f(N2157D) = 0.00667, f(A2914V) = 0.00945, f(I2984V) = 0.0932; gnomAD: f(A1690V) = 0.00173, f(N2157D) = 0.00565, f(A2914V) = 0.0122, f(I2984V) = 0.0875; Supplemental Table 3]. However, one of them (p.N2157D) was identified in the chronic PU cohort in trans, with a low-frequency variant passing our filtering criteria (p.S1947Y) in a child with chronic proteinuria and normal renal function (Supplemental Table 7). As homozygous p.S1947Y has previously been shown to cause proteinuria in a child of similar age (27), p.N2157D seems to be a variant affecting cubilin function. Furthermore, according to the structural modeling, all 4 GWAS variants have the potential to disturb CUB domain stability or ligand binding (Figure 3C and Supplemental Table 5).

To test whether the 4 GWAS variants affect eGFR, we performed a large meta-analysis of the CKDGen Consortium’s population-based cohorts consisting of 331,340 to 597,710 individuals (28). In all 4 cases, we found, in addition to the association with albuminuria, a modest but significant association with a higher eGFR for the minor versus the major allele [P (A1690V) = 0.02432; P (N2157D) = 0.00854; P (A2914V) = 0.0008926; P (I2984V) = 0.0005845; Table 2]. This was also confirmed in a smaller, independent cohort consisting of 13,550 individuals with and without type 2 diabetes (Supplemental Tables 8 and 9). Although p.N2157D was only rarely found in this cohort, both eGFR and albuminuria were significantly increased for the other 3 variants (Supplemental Table 9). Although we tested all associations under an additive model, for the most common variant, p.I2984V, the recessive model could also be performed, confirming that homozygotes indeed had the strongest association with albuminuria (Supplemental Tables 10–12). When stratified for diabetes status, we found that eGFR was significantly increased for all 3 variants in individuals with diabetes [P (A1690V) = 0.04; P (A2914V) = 0.03; P (I2984V) = 0.02], whereas in the nondiabetics, this was only the case for p.A2914V [P (A1690V) = 0.34; P (A2914V) = 0.01; P (I2984V) = 0.16; Supplemental Table 9]. Together, these data strongly indicate the benign nature of the albuminuria associated with C-terminal CUBN variants.