Graft IL-33 regulates infiltrating macrophages to protect against chronic rejection

IL-33 is augmented in the allograft and circulation during heart transplant rejection. To define how endogenous IL-33 shapes cardiac transplantation outcomes, we crossed C57BL/6 (B6) IL-33–knockout mice (38) onto the B6 H2-Ab1Bm12 (Bm12) background. Bm12 mice are a variant strain of B6 mice in which a spontaneous mutation in the third hypervariable region of the β1 domain results in alteration of 3 amino acids to generate a distinct I-A molecule, I-Abm12 (39). When transplanted into B6 mice, this MHCII molecule is recognized by alloreactive immune cells, particularly CD4+ T cells. These responses do not typically result in early acute rejection of Bm12 allografts, but instead result in chronic rejection–associated fibrosis and vasculopathy in contracting grafts at late time points (>30–100 days after transplant) (40, 41). In using this model we were able to assess the impact of IL-33 on the alloimmune responses shaping chronic rejection in the absence of immunosuppression.

When Il33–/– Bm12 and Il33+/+ Bm12 hearts were transplanted into Il33+/+ B6 recipients and assessed using quantitative immunofluorescence on postoperative day (POD) 3 and POD 94, we found a rapid increase in IL-33+ cells that was sustained above baseline levels throughout the life of the transplant (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133008DS1). Consistent with other reports (31, 42), graft IL-33+ cells were predominantly CD45–vimentin+ stromal cells. Interestingly, while Il33–/– Bm12 IL-33–knockout grafts lacked IL-33+ cells at POD 3, there was a small fraction of CD45–IL-33+ cells at late time points. These data suggest that recipient-derived cells, most likely fibrocytes (43, 44), can also contribute IL-33 to the transplant microenvironment. Although IL-33+ leukocytes have been described (26), there was a lack of evidence for significant levels of CD45+IL-33+ leukocytes in the transplanted grafts (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Augmented IL-33 is observed in allografts and the circulation during heart transplant rejection. (A and B) IL-33–expressing (Il33+/+) or IL-33-deficient (Il33–/–) Bm12 grafts were transplanted into WT C57BL/6 (B6) mice (n = 3–5/group). (A) On postoperative day (POD) 3 or POD 90–100, grafts were evaluated by immunofluorescent staining for CD45 (red), vimentin (white), and IL-33 (green). DAPI (blue) was used to stain nuclei. One representative image for each group is shown. Yellow arrows signify IL-33+ cells. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) Percentage IL-33+ cells in relation to the total number of DAPI+ cells. Graphs depict individual values and group mean ± SD. (C and D) Increased graft IL-33 during acute clinical rejection and chronic rejection–associated coronary artery vasculopathy (CAV) was observed in analysis of endomyocardial biopsies (EMBs) immunostained for IL-33 (magenta) and stained with DAPI (blue). (C) Representative image captures from EMBs at time points diagnosed as rejection-free (top left panel), suffering acute cellular rejection (ACR) (bottom left panel), mild CAV (top right panel), or severe CAV (bottom right panel). Yellow arrows signify IL-33+ cells. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Cohort mean for IL-33+DAPI+ fluorescent area from EMB samples at times of “No rejection”; ACR or antibody-mediated “Rejection,” “Mild” or “Severe CAV” calculated for all readable EMB areas for each subject. d, day. (E) Serum assessed for IL-33 by ELISA grouped by clinical status and time point of collection relative to transplantation. Graphs depict sample values and group means ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way analysis of variance (ANOVA).

We next assessed if a similar modulation of IL-33 was observed clinically by quantifying the level of IL-33 expressed in endomyocardial biopsies (EMBs) and circulating in the serum of pediatric heart transplant recipients. Comparing the expression of IL-33 in EMBs in the first year after transplant at times of pathologist-diagnosed acute cellular rejection (ACR; International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation grade ≥2R) or antibody-mediated rejection (AMR ≥2) episodes to those that were deemed rejection free revealed that periods of diagnosed clinical rejection were associated with increased IL-33+ cells in the graft (Figure 1, C and D). Thus, these data paralleled the above findings in our rodent heart transplant model. IL-33 levels were also compared between EMBs from recipients suffering severe or mild chronic rejection–associated CAV at least 300 days after transplant. These limited data suggested that those with more severe CAV had decreased levels of IL-33 (Figure 1, C and D). Assessment of recipient serum revealed that there was a large increase in circulating IL-33 in recipients suffering a diagnosed early rejection event compared with recipients deemed rejection free during a similar time period, which were similar to normal levels (Figure 1E). Later time points also showed a return to normal IL-33 levels, including serum from recipients with severe CAV (Figure 1E). In total, these data showed that endogenous IL-33 is modulated during clinical and experimental heart transplant rejection and free IL-33 is available during early rejection to shape local and systemic immune responses. In addition, that IL-33 remained increased in the grafts of recipients exhibiting less CAV is suggestive of a beneficial role for sustained local IL-33.

Heart transplants lacking IL-33 undergo augmented chronic rejection and increased infiltration by T cells. To delineate the effect of graft or recipient IL-33 on heart transplant outcomes in this model of chronic rejection, we completed heterotopic transplantation of Il33+/+ or Il33–/– Bm12 hearts in Il33+/+ B6 mice and assessed groups of grafts at POD 30 and POD 90–100. A group of Il33–/– Bm12 hearts transplanted into Il33–/– B6 mice was also analyzed at POD 90. The absence of graft IL-33 resulted in increased graft pathology and immune infiltration at both time points (Figure 2, A–I). Using computer-aided image analysis of whole slide images of H&E- (Figure 2B) and trichrome-stained samples (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B) we established increased early vascular occlusion in Il33–/– Bm12 hearts transplanted into either Il33+/+ B6 or Il33–/– B6 recipients (Figure 2, A and C). Both vasculopathy and fibrotic disease were increased at the POD 90–100 time point in Il33–/– Bm12 hearts transplanted into either Il33+/+ or Il33–/– B6 recipients (Figure 2, B–D). Graft survival reflected the above observations of increased pathology and immune infiltrate, as the absence of graft IL-33 resulted in the accelerated loss of Bm12 heart graft function (Figure 2E). Although Il33+/+ Bm12 grafts exhibited long-term functioning as expected (40, 41), Il33–/– Bm12 grafts instead showed late rejection (median survival time = 57.5 days).

Figure 2 The absence of graft IL-33 results in increased chronic rejection–associated vasculopathy, fibrosis, and T cell infiltration. IL-33–expressing (Il33+/+) or IL-33–deficient Bm12 (Il33–/–) grafts were transplanted into Il33+/+ or Il33–/– B6 recipients (n = 6–7/group). (A–D) Grafts harvested on POD 30 and POD 90–100 were evaluated after H&E staining for percentage vascular occlusion and fibrotic area quantified using NearCYTE. Graphs depict individual values and group mean ± SD. Naive Il33–/– Bm12 hearts were stained as controls. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Survival of Il33–/– (n = 10) versus Il33+/+ Bm12 grafts (n = 7) in WT B6 recipients. (F–I) Numbers of graft-infiltrating CD3+, Foxp3+, and CD11b+ cells identified using immunohistochemistry and quantified with NearCYTE. Graphs depict individual values and group means ± SD. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.005; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA (C, D, and F–I) or Kaplan-Meier analysis (E).

We also used immunohistochemistry to detect CD3, CD11b, and Foxp3 to characterize the immune infiltrate present at these time points. These assessments revealed that the absence of local IL-33 resulted in increased CD3+ and Foxp3+ cell infiltrate but did not alter the frequency of CD11b+ cells (Figure 2, F–I, and Supplemental Figure 2, C–E). Although previous studies have suggested that IL-33 is important for Treg accumulation in injured skeletal muscle (31), graft IL-33 did not appear to modulate local Treg frequency, as their numbers were increased in Il33–/– Bm12 relative to Il33+/+ Bm12 and appeared to be part of an overall increase in CD3+ cells in the absence of IL-33 (Figure 2, F–H, and Supplemental Figure 2, C–E).

Although we detected the emergence of limited recipient IL-33+ cells in the graft by POD 90–100, these cells appeared to have minimal functional impact, as there was no significant difference seen in the level of immune infiltration or vascular occlusion between Il33–/– Bm12 grafts in Il33+/+ or Il33–/– B6 recipients (Figure 2, B–G). There was a slight decrease in fibrotic area observed when both the graft and recipient lacked IL-33, suggesting a potential profibrotic role for recipient IL-33 (Figure 2D). In total, these data provided evidence that graft-derived IL-33 acts as a regulatory alarmin that limits chronic rejection.

Graft IL-33 does not alter systemic immune responses after heart transplantation. We next assessed if the lack of IL-33 in the graft affected splenic lymphoid cells at POD 3, POD 30, and POD 90–100 by flow cytometry. Analysis at the early time point did not uncover any global differences in the frequencies of CD3+ T cells, B cells, or CD11b+ myeloid cells between spleens of WT B6 recipients of Il33–/– or Il33+/+ Bm12 heart grafts at POD 3 (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Nor were there differences in the frequency of naive (CD44–CD69–CD62L+KLRG1–) CD4+ T cells or CD4+ T effectors (CD44+CD69+CCR7–KLRG1–) between WT B6 recipients of Il33–/– or Il33+/+ Bm12 heart grafts at POD 30 (data not shown). Flow analyses of WT B6 recipient spleen cells at POD 90–100 revealed that the anticipated (41) increase in CD4+ T effector memory (CD4+CCR7loCD44+) cells (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B) was similar between WT B6 recipients of Il33–/– or Il33+/+ Bm12 heart grafts. Thus, the increased graft pathology observed in Il33–/– Bm12 transplants at either POD 30 or POD 90–100 did not appear to be associated with significant differences in systemic recipient CD4+ T cell response to H2-Ab1Bm12.

Although chronic rejection–associated fibrosis and vasculopathy of Bm12 allografts takes place in the presence of CD4+Foxp3+ Tregs, an increase in the presence and the suppressive function of Tregs is important for the long-term survival of Bm12 heart transplants (40). However, in spite of ample evidence that delivery of rIL-33 produces systemic increases in Tregs that protect cardiac allografts (29, 45), the absence of IL-33 in the allograft did not impact the early presence of ST2+ or ST2– Tregs in the spleen at POD 3 (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). We also observed the expected systemic increases in Foxp3+ Tregs, including the ST2+ subset, at POD 30 and POD 90–100 of both Il33–/– and Il33+/+ Bm12 grafts (Supplemental Figure 4, C–F).

Local IL-33+ regulates proinflammatory myeloid cells in the graft cells early after heart transplantation. The heart transplant data to this point indicate that IL-33 is limiting intragraft CD3+ cells and early vasculopathy, but not shaping systemic CD4+ T cell responses, to temper chronic allograft rejection. The importance of trafficking donor and recipient myeloid cells to the secondary lymphoid tissues where they prime alloreactive T cells, which then leave to attack the graft, is appreciated (46, 47). In addition to acting as dominant drivers of local proinflammatory responses and tissue injury after cardiac IRI (48, 49), data have emerged showing that recruited myeloid cells are also critical for sustaining early T cell responses in the allografts (14, 47). Guided by these data, we examined if graft-derived IL-33 was influencing graft or systemic myeloid cell responses after cardiac transplantation. Although graft (Figure 2I, Supplemental Figure 2E, and Supplemental Figure 3, C and D) and spleen global myeloid cell populations (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5, A–D) were not quantitatively affected by an absence of graft IL-33, the comparison of Il33+/+ and Il33–/– Bm12 transplanted into Il33+/+ B6 recipients by flow cytometry at POD 3 revealed profound early qualitative differences in graft myeloid cells (Figure 3). It is understood that by 3 days after transplant, recipient monocytes infiltrate heart or kidney transplants and transition to monoDCs (CD11b+CD11c+MHCII+) that mediate allograft rejection by promoting the proliferation and survival of CD3+ T cells in the graft (14). Recipient monocytes also differentiate into CD11b+F4/80+Ly6Chi and Ly6Clo macrophages at early time points after heart transplantation to shape graft pathology and alloimmunity (16). Comparing CD11b+ populations from Il33–/– Bm12 to Il33+/+ Bm12 at POD 3 revealed that in the absence of IL-33, Bm12 grafts had a slight increase in CD11c+ monoDCs (CD11b+CD11c+MHCII+; Figure 3, A and B). More profound, however, was the increase in proinflammatory Ly6Chi macrophages (CD11b+CD11c–F4/80+Ly6Chi; Figure 3, C and D), including an MHCIIhi subset (Figure 3, C and D). Inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS) is both a phenotypic marker of proinflammatory macrophages and an effector molecule that enables their functions (50, 51). The early increases in inflammatory macrophages persisted in Il33–/– Bm12 grafts, as immunofluorescent staining of POD 30 grafts uncovered an increased frequency of iNOS+CD11b+ cells in those lacking IL-33 (Figure 3, E and F).

Figure 3 Increased iNOS+ inflammatory myeloid cells cause vasculopathy in IL-33–deficient heart transplants. (A–D) Leukocytes infiltrating Il33+/+ or Il33–/– Bm12 grafts transplanted into WT B6 recipients (n = 6–7/group) were assessed by flow cytometry on POD 3. Leukocytes from naive Bm12 hearts were included as baseline controls (n = 4). (A) Representative plots of monocyte-derived dendritic cells (monoDCs) in the CD45.2+ gate. (B) Frequency of CD11b+CD11c+ and CD11b+CD11c+MHCIIhi cells in the CD45.2+ gate. (C) Representative plots of macrophage subsets in the CD45.2+CD11c–CD11b+ gate. (D) Frequency of F4/80+Ly6Chi, F4/80+Ly6Clo, and F4/80+Ly6ChiMHCIIhi macrophages in the CD45.2+CD11c–CD11b+ gate. (E) Representative fluorescent immunolabeling for iNOS (green) and CD11b (orange) and staining with DAPI (blue) in Il33+/+ (left panel; n = 5) or Il33–/– (right panel; n = 6) Bm12 heart transplants into WT B6 recipients at POD 30. Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) Quantification of percentage iNOS+CD11b+ and percentage CD11b+DAPI+ cells. Graphs depict 3 to 5 values for randomly selected regions from each transplant sample and group mean ± SD. (G and H) Il33+/+ or Il33–/– Bm12 grafts were transplanted into B6 WT or Ccr2–/– recipients (n = 3–7/group). (G) Grafts harvested on POD 30 were evaluated after Masson’s trichrome staining for vasculopathy. Scale bars: 100 μm. (H) Percentage vascular occlusion was quantified, and graphs depict individual values and group mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA (B, D, and H) or 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction (F).

Recipient CCR2+ monocyte-derived cells are the mediators of augmented vasculopathy in IL-33–deficient heart grafts. The C-C chemokine receptor type 2 (CCR2) is critical for monocyte tissue entry (52) and subsequent CCR2+ monocyte–derived macrophage differentiation into Ly6Chi proinflammatory macrophages that promote tissue damage and contribute to allograft rejection (16, 53). To establish if the increased proinflammatory macrophages observed in the absence of graft IL-33 were propagating accelerated chronic rejection, we assessed B6 WT and Ccr2–/– recipients of Il33+/+ BM12 heart transplants at POD 30. IL-33–deficient Bm12 grafts again exhibited a significant increase in vascular occlusion typical of this time point in WT mice (Figure 2C); however, IL-33–deficient allografts in Ccr2–/– recipients were protected against this accelerated vasculopathy (Figure 3, F and G). In total, our findings to this point establish that graft IL-33 is important to limit early allograft vasculopathy by negatively regulating the generation of proinflammatory macrophages from CCR2+ recipient cells.

Restoring local IL-33 reduces graft inflammatory myeloid cells and prevents chronic rejection. We have recently revealed that matrix-bound nanovesicles (MBV) embedded within the ECM contain bioactive IL-33 (27) and we next assessed if restoring IL-33 locally using MBV could reverse the increase in local inflammatory cells or prevent accelerated chronic rejection. We generated a pliable hydrogel containing IL-33–competent (IL-33+) or IL-33–deficient (IL-33–) MBV and adhered them to grafts immediately after transplantation. Hydrogels containing IL-33+ MBV, but not IL-33– MBV, prevented the loss of IL-33–deficient grafts to the accelerated chronic rejection observed before (Figure 4A). Consistent with an antiinflammatory role for local IL-33, we found that IL-33+ MBV delivery reduced the number of proinflammatory Ly6ChiF4/80+ macrophages, but not CD11b+CD11c+ monoDCs, in the grafts at POD 3 (Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 6). IL-33+ MBV administration at the transplant site did not significantly alter either population in the spleen at this time point (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 6), suggesting that the dominant effect of IL-33 was local. Using hydrogel-based delivery of IL-33 to correct the deficit of graft IL-33 in Il33–/– Bm12 grafts, we confirmed that local IL-33 functions to limit the generation of inflammatory macrophages in the allograft early after transplantation. These data also suggest that delivery of regulatory biomolecules, such as IL-33, locally to the graft using MBV and hydrogels is feasible and promising for chronic rejection prophylaxis.

Figure 4 Restoring local IL-33 reduces inflammatory macrophages in the graft and limits chronic rejection of IL-33–deficient allografts. Transplanted Il33–/– Bm12 grafts were treated with matrix-bound nanovesicles (MBV) generated from Il33–/– B6 (IL-33– MBV) or Il33+/+ B6 (IL-33+ MBV) in hydrogel immediately after transplantation into WT B6 (n = 6/group). (A) Survival of Il33–/– Bm12 grafts treated IL-33+ MBV or IL-33– MBV in WT B6 recipients. Graft-infiltrating leukocytes (B and C) and splenocytes (D and E) at POD 3 from additional groups of WT B6 recipients of Il33–/– Bm12 grafts treated with IL-33+ MBV were compared using flow cytometry to those receiving Il33+/+ Bm12 or Il33–/– Bm12 grafts alone. Leukocytes from naive Bm12 mouse hearts and spleens were also included as controls (n = 6). Graphs depict individual values and group mean ± SD for F4/80+Ly6Chi and F4/80+Ly6Clo macrophages in the CD45.2+CD3–CD49b–NK1.1–CD90.2–Ly6G–CD11c–CD11b+ population (B and D) and CD11b+CD11c+ monoDCs, and CD11b+CD11c– cells in the CD45.2+CD3–CD49b–NK1.1–CD90.2–Ly6G– population (C and E) in the graft and spleen, respectively. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005; ****P < 0.0001 by Kaplan-Meier analysis (A) or 1-way ANOVA (B–E).

IL-33 stimulation poises macrophages through metabolic reprogramming for a regulatory and reparative response. Metabolic remodeling of macrophages is critical to support the energy and metabolite demands required for their response to environmental input during infections and after injury (54, 55). Our data above led us to hypothesize that IL-33 may act like IL-4 and IL-10 to augment FA uptake and OXPHOS, which supports the function of regulatory and reparative macrophages (56, 57) and tolerogenic DCs (58). To characterize the precise metabolic changes induced by IL-33, we compared the metabolic impact of IL-33 on bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) to that of the well-characterized BMDM responses to IL-4 or LPS/IFN-γ stimulation (50, 51). It was clear that IL-33 behaved similarly to IL-4 and augmented OXPHOS to increase basal respiration and ATP production (Figure 5, A and B). This effect was in direct contrast to LPS/IFN-γ stimulation, which reduced these measures as metabolic activity shifted toward glycolysis (Figure 5, A and B). Global metabolite assessment indicated that IL-33, like IL-4, augmented macrophage ATP generation via OXPHOS using an intact TCA cycle. Both IL-4– and IL-33–stimulated macrophages displayed increased concentrations of carnitine (Supplemental Figure 7A), which is required for FA transport into the mitochondria (55). IL-4 and IL-33 also increased concentrations of α-ketoglutarate and glutamate (Supplemental Figure 7B). There was no evidence in IL-33–activated BMDMs for increased glucose-6-phosphate (G6P) (Figure 5C), the first intermediate of glycolysis, or a buildup of lactate (Figure 5C) that occurs as macrophages use glucose to generate limited ATP via anaerobic glycolysis (55). This was in contrast to LPS/IFN-γ–activated BMDMs that had high concentrations of NO (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E), G6P, and lactate (Figure 5C). LPS/IFN-γ–activated BMDMs also displayed the expected (36, 37, 51) increase in succinate, citrate, and itaconate due to NO-induced disruption of the TCA cycle caused by inhibition of isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) (Figure 5C). IL-33–stimulated macrophages were metabolically distinct from IL-4–stimulated macrophages in that they did not display glutamine consumption or accumulate the amino acid ornithine (Supplemental Figure 7C and ref. 50). Instead, IL-33–stimulated macrophages exhibited high levels of aspartate, malate, fumarate, and increased concentration of arginine relative to both LPS/IFN-γ– and IL-4–stimulated macrophages (Supplemental Figure 7A). These metabolites are components of the aspartate-arginosuccinate shunt (AASS), which connects the TCA cycle with the generation of effector metabolites, such as ornithine and citrulline/NO (50, 59, 60).

Figure 5 IL-33 mediates an FA-dependent poising of macrophages for differentiation into a reparative and regulatory subset by promoting oxidative phosphorylation and negatively regulating iNOS expression. (A) Oxygen consumption rate (OCR) and extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) were determined for B6 bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) left untreated (M0) or stimulated with LPS plus IFN-γ, or IL-4, or IL-33. One representative experiment of 3 independent experiments is shown. (B) Calculated mitochondrial basal respiration and ATP production for replicates from 1 experiment. (C) Relative concentration (normalized to internal standard [ISTD] and cell number) of TCA metabolites or citrulline in lysates after overnight culture in media alone (M0) or media with LPS plus IFN-γ, or IL-4, or IL-33; or LPS plus IFN-γ and IL-33 determined using liquid chromatography–high-resolution mass spectrometry. n = 6 samples/group. (D and E) Macrophages stimulated as above alone (non-treated, NT) or with 200 μM sulfosuccinimidyl oleate (SSO) for 24 hours were assessed by flow cytometry. (D) Plots of CD45+CD11b+Ly6G–F4/80+-gated cells. (E) Frequency of CD206+CD301+ cells in the CD45+CD11b+Ly6G–F4/80+ gate. n = 3 samples/group. (F) F4/80+ macrophages from WT or St2–/– B6 mice were treated as in G before isolated RNA was assessed for Nos2 by qRT-PCR. (H) WT B6 macrophages were first incubated with IL-33 overnight and then stimulated for 2 hours with LPS plus IFN-γ before RNA isolation and Nos2 qRT-PCR. n = 3 mice/group. Data are from 1 experiment and representative of 2 completed. (H) Macrophages treated as in C were assessed by immunoblotting for iNOS. Quantification of immunoblotting mean pixel density was performed using ImageJ and loading was normalized to β-actin (n = 3). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.005, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA.

CD301 is often used as a marker of IL-4 or alternative macrophage activation and this subset of macrophages is critical for wound repair (61). IL-33 stimulation increased CD301 expression on BMDMs, albeit to a lesser extent relative to IL-4 (Figure 5, D and E). When FA uptake was blocked, a profound inhibition of IL-33–induced CD301 expression resulted (Figure 5, D and E). Although the role for FA uptake and oxidation in macrophage polarization remains controversial (62), our data are consistent with prior studies showing that disruption of FA uptake through inhibitors or loss of the FA translocase CD36 in mice and humans limits the generation and function of immunosuppressive and regulatory myeloid cells (56, 63). Thus, IL-33–stimulated macrophages reflect a unique macrophage that is poised through metabolic reprogramming for a regulatory and reparative response typical of IL-4–activated macrophages, while primed for potential effector responses through an active AASS (see schematic summary in Supplemental Figure 7F).

IL-33 limits proinflammatory signal–induced iNOS expression. Early transplantation-associated IRI and alloimmune-mediated damage of the heart will release IL-33, TLR4 ligands, and proinflammatory cytokines together. Global metabolomic analysis of how IL-33 affected BMDMs receiving simultaneous LPS/IFN-γ stimulation revealed that IL-33 did not modulate aerobic glycolysis, as G6P generation was sustained (Figure 5C). However, we observed reduced lactate concentrations, suggesting limited anaerobic glycolysis, as well as decreased levels of citrate and succinate (Figure 5C). Citrulline, which is produced with NO by iNOS from arginine, was also reduced in LPS/IFN-γ–stimulated BMDMs by the simultaneous presence of IL-33 (Figure 5C). NO is critical to macrophage metabolic reprogramming, as it disrupts the electron transport chain by targeting Complex I and IV and decreases IDH (51, 64). Decreased IDH activity results in itaconate inhibition of succinate dehydrogenase (SDH), which causes succinate to reach levels that trigger proinflammatory activities (37). These past studies, combined with the observed increased in iNOS+CD11b+ cells in Il33–/– Bm12 grafts (Figure 3, E and F), led us to ask if IL-33 signaling controlled macrophage induction of iNOS. Splenic macrophages receiving simultaneous stimulation with IL-33 and LPS/IFN-γ (Figure 5F) or receiving IL-33 stimulation first, followed by LPS/IFN-γ stimulation (Figure 5G), had decreased induction of Nos2. BMDMs stimulated with IL-33 and LPS/IFN-γ also exhibited a profound reduction in iNOS protein (Figure 5H). These data are consistent with the capacity of IL-33 to limit the expression of iNOS in macrophages and prevent metabolic reprogramming supporting proinflammatory functions.

Graft IL-33 targets infiltrating macrophages to stimulate FA uptake and limits macrophage differentiation into an iNOS+ proinflammatory subset causing rejection. FA uptake reduces the stimulatory function of tumor-associated DCs and supports the immunosuppressive mechanisms of myeloid-derived suppressor cells (63, 65). Likewise, FA uptake contributes to the generation of alternatively activated M2 macrophages that are critical to cardiac tissue repair after ischemia (56, 66). IL-33 poised BMDMs for differentiation toward an M2-like state through FA uptake while limiting the induction of iNOS, which is necessary for a metabolic and proinflammatory shift in macrophages toward glycolysis. By comparing CD11b+ populations from Il33–/– Bm12 to Il33+/+ Bm12 heart transplants at POD 3, we also revealed a significant reduction in levels of FA uptake in the absence of IL-33 in CD11b+CD11c–F4/80+Ly6Chi macrophages (Figure 6, A and B). The Ly6Clo macrophage subset displayed a similar trend toward decreased FA uptake (Figure 6, A and B). These data supported an important role for graft IL-33 in stimulating FA uptake in recipient myeloid cells infiltrating the graft.

Figure 6 IL-33 targets intragraft myeloid cells to prevent rejection by upregulating their fatty acid uptake and limiting the generation of iNOS+ proinflammatory macrophages. (A) Il33+/+ or Il33–/– Bm12 grafts were transplanted into WT B6 recipients (n = 5/group). On POD 3, graft-infiltrating leukocyte fatty acid uptake was assessed using flow cytometry with BODIPY. (B) BODIPY uptake for Q2 (CD45+CD11b+CD11c–F4/80+Ly6Chi) and Q3 (CD45+CD11b+CD11c–F4/80+Ly6Clo) populations. Graphs are individual values and group mean ± SD. (C–E) Il33+/+ Bm12 grafts were transplanted into B6 LysMCre or LysMCre × St2fl/fl recipients. On POD 3, graft-infiltrating leukocytes were assessed by flow cytometry. (C) t-Distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE) contour plots generated from CD45+CD3–B220–CD11b+-gated cells (n = 3 mice/plot). Population frequency (monoDCs, P1, and P2) for each mouse from C in t-SNE plot. (D) Mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) for F4/80, CD11c, MHCII, and iNOS for monoDC, proinflammatory (P1), and alternatively activated macrophage (P2) populations. (E) Comparison of MFI for CD206 and iNOS staining between P1 and P2 populations from Il33+/+ Bm12 grafts transplanted into B6 LysMCre (white) or LysMCre × St2fl/fl (gray) recipients. Data are from 1 of 2 experiments completed. (F) BODIPY uptake by indicated populations of graft-infiltrating cells in B6 LysMCre (white) or LysMCre × St2fl/fl (gray) recipients. Graphs depict individual values and group mean ± SD for CD45+CD3–B220–CD11b+ P1 and P2 gated cells. (G) Survival of Il33+/+ Bm12 grafts transplanted into B6 LysMCre (white) or LysMCre × St2fl/fl recipients (n = 5–6/group). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005; ****P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test (B), 1-way ANOVA (C–E), or Kaplan-Meier analysis (G).

Other immune cells, particularly Tregs (29–31, 67–69), express ST2 and could respond to IL-33 and control myeloid cell activation to improve transplant outcomes. We used B6 LysMCre × St2fl/fl mice, which have targeted deletion of ST2 on F4/80+ macrophages, but not Tregs or other immune cells (Supplemental Figure 8), as Il33+/+ Bm12 heart graft recipients to address this. Using this precise model, we confirmed that IL-33 signaling to macrophages at early time points after transplant limits the differentiation of graft-infiltrating myeloid cells into proinflammatory iNOS+CD206lo macrophages (P1; Figure 6, C–E), but not CD11c+MHCIIhi monoDCs or CD206hi macrophages (P2; Figure 6, C–E).

The absence of IL-33 signaling in iNOS+CD206lo macrophages also resulted in augmented levels of iNOS in these cells (P1; Figure 6E) and decreased FA uptake in this macrophage subset (P1; Figure 6F). The deletion of ST2 from recipient macrophages did not, however, alter Tregs in the graft or spleen (Supplemental Figure 9). This loss of IL-33 signaling to macrophages, like the absence of graft IL-33 (Figure 2E), resulted in accelerated rejection of Il33+/+ Bm12 grafts (Figure 6G). In total, these data establish that IL-33 directly targets macrophages to induce a metabolic program supporting FA uptake and regulating iNOS induction that limits the generation of proinflammatory macrophages causing accelerated graft loss.