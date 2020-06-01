Parkin ubiquitinates phosphoglycerate dehydrogenase to suppress serine synthesis and tumor progression

Parkin interacts with PHGDH. PHGDH is frequently overexpressed in human breast cancer and lung cancer. To reveal the mechanism of PHGDH regulation in cells and PHGDH overexpression in cancer, we screened for potential proteins interacting with PHGDH using co-IP followed by LC-MS/MS assays in normal human breast MCF10A cells transduced with or without a retroviral vector to express PHGDH-Flag. LC-MS/MS analysis identified Parkin as a potential binding protein for PHGDH-Flag (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI132876DS1). The interaction between exogenous PHGDH-Flag and Myc-Parkin was verified by co-IP, followed by Western blot assays in MCF10A cells with ectopic expression of PHGDH-Flag and Myc-Parkin (Figure 1A). The interaction between endogenous PHGDH and Parkin was observed in human Hs578T breast cancer (Figure 1B) and H1299 lung cancer cells (Figure 1C) that express high levels of PHGDH (Supplemental Figure 1) by co-IP and Western blot analysis. As a negative control, endogenous PHGDH was knocked down using 2 different shRNA vectors (Figure 1, B and C). To further support our observations, Hs578T cells with PHGDH KO using CRISPR/Cas9 were employed for co-IP assays. The interaction between endogenous PHGDH and Parkin was observed in control PHGDH WT Hs578T cells, but not in 2 different PHGDH KO clonal cell lines (Hs578T-PHGDH-KO) (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 PHGDH interacts with Parkin. (A) PHGDH-Flag interacted with Myc-Parkin in MCF10A cells. Cells with ectopic expression of PHGDH-Flag and Myc-Parkin were employed for co-IP assays using the anti-Flag (left) and anti-Myc antibodies (right), respectively. (B and C) Endogenous PHGDH interacted with endogenous Parkin in Hs578T (B) and H1299 cells (C), as detected by co-IP assays. PHGDH was knocked down by shRNAs in cells as negative controls. (D) Co-IP analysis of interaction of endogenous PHGDH and Parkin in WT Hs578T cells and Hs578T cells with PHGDH KO by CRISPR/Cas9. (E) Parkin bound to PHGDH at its SBD2 domain. Left: schematic representation of vectors expressing WT or serial deletion mutants of PHGDH-Flag. (F) PHGDH bound to Parkin at its IBR domain. Left: schematic representation of vectors expressing WT or serial deletion mutants of Myc-Parkin. (G) Direct interaction of recombinant GST-Parkin and His-Trx-PHGDH proteins analyzed by in vitro GST pull-down assays.

Next, we sought to determine the domain of PHGDH required for its interaction with Parkin by expressing different deletion mutants of PHGDH-Flag and WT Myc-Parkin in Hs578T cells for co-IP assays (Figure 1E). The substrate binding domain 2 (SBD2) of PHGDH was found to be required and sufficient for PHGDH to bind to Parkin by co-IP assays (Figure 1E). By expressing different deletion mutants of Myc-Parkin and WT PHGDH-Flag in Hs578T cells for co-IP assays, we found that the in-between RING (IBR) domain of Parkin was required and sufficient for Parkin to interact with PHGDH (Figure 1F). To address the question of whether PHGDH directly interacts with Parkin, in vitro glutathione S-transferase (GST) pull-down assays were conducted using recombinant GST-Parkin and His-PHGDH proteins purified from bacteria. A direct interaction between GST-Parkin and His-PHGDH was detected in vitro (Figure 1G); this was disrupted by deletion of the IBR domain of Parkin (ΔIBR) (Figure 1G). These results collectively demonstrate that PHGDH interacts directly with Parkin in cells.

Parkin downregulates PHGDH protein levels in cells and mouse tissues. As an E3 ubiquitin ligase, Parkin promotes ubiquitination and degradation of different protein substrates (23, 27, 29, 35). Given that Parkin interacts with PHGDH, we determined whether Parkin regulates PHGDH protein levels in cells. We first examined the effect of Parkin on PHGDH protein levels in cells by coexpressing Myc-Parkin and PHGDH-Flag in Hs578T and H1299 cells. Myc-Parkin expression downregulated PHGDH-Flag protein levels in a dose-dependent manner in both Hs578T and H1299 cells (Figure 2A). We then determined whether Myc-Parkin expression downregulates endogenous PHGDH protein levels by expressing Myc-Parkin in different human breast cancer cell lines (including Hs578T, HCC70, MDA-MB468, and T47D) and lung cancer cell lines (including H1299 and A549), which were reported to express higher levels of PHGDH protein compared with normal tissues (Supplemental Figure 1 and refs. 10, 12, 15, 18). Expression of Myc-Parkin greatly downregulated the endogenous PHGDH protein levels in all of these cell lines (Figure 2B). Further, knockdown of endogenous Parkin with shRNA vectors increased PHGDH protein levels in all of these cancer cell lines and normal breast MCF10A cells (Figure 2C). The downregulation of endogenous PHGDH by Parkin was confirmed in Hs578T and H1299 cells with Parkin KO by CRISPR/Cas9; Parkin-KO cells displayed much higher PHGDH protein levels compared with their control WT cells (Figure 2D). Further, mouse embryonicfibroblasts (MEFs) from Parkin–/– mice displayed higher PHGDH protein levels compared with Parkin+/+ MEFs (Figure 2E). Importantly, breast and lung tissues from Parkin–/– mice displayed higher PHGDH protein levels compared with these tissues from Parkin+/+ mice (Figure 2F). Results from quantitative real-time PCR assays showed that Parkin did not affect PHGDH mRNA levels in cells or mouse tissues (Supplemental Figure 2, A–E). Taken together, these results demonstrate that Parkin downregulates PHGDH protein levels in cells and mouse tissues.

Figure 2 Parkin negatively regulates PHGDH protein levels in cells and mice. (A) Myc-Parkin expression reduced levels of PHGDH-Flag protein in Hs578T and H1299 cells. Cells were transfected with the PHGDH-Flag vector together with varying amounts of Myc-Parkin or control (Con) vectors. (B) Ectopic Myc-Parkin expression reduced levels of endogenous PHGDH protein in different human breast and lung cancer cells. (C) Knockdown of endogenous Parkin by 2 different shRNA vectors increased levels of endogenous PHGDH protein in different human breast and lung cells. (D) KO of Parkin by CRISPR/Cas9 increased levels of PHGDH protein in Hs578T and H1299 cells. (E) Higher PHGDH protein levels in Parkin−/− MEFs compared with Parkin+/+ MEFs. (F) Higher PHGDH protein levels in the breast and lung tissues of Parkin–/– mice compared with Parkin+/+ mice. n = 5 mice/group.

Parkin ubiquitinates and degrades PHGDH. Given our finding that Parkin binds to and downregulates PHGDH, we speculated that Parkin downregulates PHGDH through ubiquitin-proteasome degradation. To test this hypothesis, Hs578T cells transduced with control or WT Myc-Parkin vectors were treated with the proteasome inhibitor MG132 and PHGDH levels were analyzed by Western blot assays. MG132 treatment increased PHGDH protein levels in cells and, importantly, abolished the inhibitory effect of WT Myc-Parkin on PHGDH levels (Figure 3A). Similar results were observed in WT and Parkin-KO Hs578T cells treated with MG132; MG132 treatment increased PHGDH protein levels and abolished the inhibitory effect of endogenous Parkin on PHGDH levels in cells (Figure 3A). Furthermore, expression of C431A Myc-Parkin, a mutant Parkin with impaired E3 ubiquitin ligase activity (44, 45), did not clearly affect PHGDH levels in cells (Figure 3A), suggesting that E3 ubiquitin ligase activity is required for Parkin to downregulate PHGDH levels in cells. Parkin is known to be involved in inducing mitophagy, the selective degradation of mitochondria by autophagy (21, 46, 47). To investigate whether autophagy and mitophagy also regulate PHGDH protein levels and contribute to PHGDH downregulation by Parkin in cells, WT and Parkin-KO Hs578T cells were treated with chloroquine and bafilomycin A1, 2 widely used autophagy inhibitors that inhibit autolysosome degradation (48), respectively. In contrast to the effect of MG132, chloroquine or bafilomycin A1 did not clearly affect the PHGDH protein levels or the effect of Parkin on PHGDH protein levels in cells (Supplemental Figure 3A). We further treated WT and Parkin-KO Hs578T and H1299 cells with carbonyl cyanide 3-chlorophenylhydrazone (CCCP), which induces mitophagy (48), and found that CCCP treatment also did not clearly affect PHGDH levels or the effect of Parkin on PHGDH levels in cells (Supplemental Figure 3B). Taken together, these results suggest that Parkin downregulates PHGDH mainly through ubiquitin-proteasomal degradation in cells.

Figure 3 Parkin promotes PHGDH protein degradation through ubiquitination. (A) Treatment of proteasome inhibitor MG132 increased PHGDH protein levels and abolished inhibitory effect of Parkin on PHGDH levels in Hs578T cells. Hs578T cells with ectopic expression of WT or C431A Myc-Parkin (upper) and WT or Parkin-KO Hs578T cells (lower) were treated with MG132 (5 μM) or DMSO for 12 hours before Western blot assays. (B) Myc-Parkin expression decreased PHGDH protein half-life (left), whereas knockdown of endogenous Parkin increased PHGDH protein half-life (right) in Hs578T cells. Cells were treated with CHX or DMSO for different hours before Western blot assays. (C) KO of Parkin by CRISPR/Cas9 increased PHGDH protein half-life in Hs578T cells. In B and C, data are presented as mean ± SD. n = 3. (D) Effects of WT and mutant Myc-Parkin on ubiquitination of PHGDH-Flag in Hs578T cells analyzed by in vivo ubiquitination (Ub) assays. (E) GST-Parkin ubiquitinates His-Trx-PHGDH in vitro analyzed by in vitro ubiquitination assays using recombinant proteins. (F) Parkin knockdown by shRNA (left) or Parkin KO by CRISPR/Cas9 (middle and right) reduced ubiquitination of PHGDH-Flag in Hs578T and H1299 cells analyzed by in vivo ubiquitination assays. (G) Parkin knockdown by shRNA reduced ubiquitination of endogenous PHGDH in Hs578T cells analyzed by in vivo ubiquitination assays. (H) T240M and P294S mutations impaired Parkin’s ubiquitination activity toward PHGDH in Hs578T cells analyzed by in vivo ubiquitination assays. (I) T240M and P294S mutations impaired the ability of Myc-Parkin to downregulate PHGDH protein levels in Hs578T and H1299 cells.

Next, we determined whether Parkin affects protein stability of PHGDH by measuring the protein half-life of PHGDH in cells. Hs578T cells with or without Myc-Parkin expression were treated with protein synthesis inhibitor cyclohexamide (CHX) for different time periods before Western blot assays. Compared with control cells, Myc-Parkin expression clearly reduced the half-life of PHGDH protein (Figure 3B). In contrast, knockdown of Parkin by shRNAs increased the half-life of PHGDH protein in cells (Figure 3B). This result was verified in Hs578T-Parkin-KO cells; compared with what occurred in control WT cells, Parkin KO increased the half-life of PHGDH protein (Figure 3C).

To directly address the question of whether Parkin regulates PHGDH ubiquitination, in vivo ubiquitination assays were performed in Hs578T cells with ectopic expression of PHGDH-Flag, HA-ubiquitin, and WT, C431A, or ΔIBR Myc-Parkin. Expression of WT but not C431A Myc-Parkin markedly increased ubiquitination of PHGDH-Flag in cells (Figure 3D). The ΔIBR Myc-Parkin, which cannot bind to PHGDH, failed to promote PHGDH-Flag ubiquitination (Figure 3D). The effect of Parkin on PHGDH ubiquitination was confirmed by in vitro ubiquitination assays using recombinant GST-Parkin and His-PHGDH proteins; the WT GST-Parkin protein markedly induced His-PHGDH ubiquitination, whereas C431A and ΔIBR GST-Parkin proteins failed to induce His-PHGDH ubiquitination in vitro (Figure 3E). To further examine whether endogenous Parkin ubiquitinates PHGDH, Hs578T cells with Parkin knockdown or KO and H1299 cells with Parkin KO were transfected with PHGDH-Flag for in vivo ubiquitination assays. As shown in Figure 3F, Parkin knockdown or KO dramatically decreased PHGDH-Flag ubiquitination in these cells. Similarly, Parkin knockdown clearly reduced the ubiquitination of endogenous PHGDH in Hs578T cells (Figure 3G).

PARK2 mutations have been observed in breast cancer and lung cancer (26, 27, 29). T240M and P294S are 2 cancer-associated mutations in PARK2; these mutations impair the ubiquitin ligase activity and tumor-suppressive function of Parkin (49). We determined whether T240M and P294S mutations impair the function of Parkin in ubiquitination and degradation of PHGDH in cells. Compared with WT Myc-Parkin, these 2 mutations markedly reduced the ability of Parkin to ubiquitinate and degrade PHGDH as shown by in vivo ubiquitination (Figure 3H) and Western blot assays (Figure 3I), respectively. Collectively, these results indicate that Parkin downregulates PHGDH through ubiquitination and proteasome degradation.

Parkin ubiquitinates PHGDH at lysine 330. To identify the target residue or residues in PHGDH modified by Parkin-dependent ubiquitination, in vivo ubiquitination assays were performed in Hs578T cells and PHGDH-Flag ubiquitinated by Myc-Parkin was immunoprecipitated for LC-MS/MS analysis. The lysines at 330, 310, and 364 of PHGDH (K330, K310, and K364) were identified as the top 3 putative ubiquitination sites for Parkin (Table 1 and Figure 4A). The lysines at these 3 sites in PHGDH-Flag were mutated to arginine (K330R, K310R, or K364R), respectively, and in vivo ubiquitination assays were performed to determine whether these mutations diminish PHGDH ubiquitination. Compared with WT PHGDH-Flag, the K330R mutation dramatically reduced the ability of Myc-Parkin to ubiquitinate PHGDH-Flag, whereas the K310R or K364R mutation did not clearly reduce the ability of Myc-Parkin to ubiquitinate PHGDH-Flag in Hs578T cells (Figure 4B). Compared with the K330R mutation, triple K to R mutations at these 3 sites (K310R/K330R/K364R) did not further reduce the ubiquitination of PHGDH by Parkin (Figure 4B). Results from co-IP assays showed that K330R mutation did not affect the Parkin-PHGDH interaction (Supplemental Figure 4). Notably, K330R mutation markedly reduced the ability of Parkin to downregulate PHGDH protein levels in cells (Figure 4C). Compared with WT PHGDH, K330R PHGDH displayed a longer protein half-life in cells (Figure 4D). Further, expression of Myc-Parkin greatly reduced the half-life of WT PHGDH, but not K330R PHGDH, protein in cells (Figure 4D). These results together indicate that K330 of PHGDH is a major ubiquitination site for Parkin.

Figure 4 Ubiquitination of PHGDH at lysine 330 (K330) by Parkin. (A) Top 3 potential lysine ubiquitination sites in PHGDH identified by LC-MS/MS analysis, including K310, K330, and K364. (B) K330 mutation (K330R) largely abolished ubiquitination of PHGDH by Parkin. Hs578T cells with expression of WT or indicated mutant PHGDH-Flag were used for in vivo ubiquitination assays. (C) K330R mutation largely abolished the negative regulation of PHGDH protein levels by Myc-Parkin in Hs578T and H1299 cells. Hs578T and H1299 cells were transduced with WT or K330R PHGDH-Flag vectors together with Myc-Parkin vectors for Western blot assays. (D) Myc-Parkin expression did not clearly affect the K330R PHGDH-Flag protein half-life in Hs578T cells. Data are presented as mean ± SD. n = 3.

Table 1 Sequences and counts of peptides containing potential ubiquitination sites for Parkin in PHGDH analyzed by LC-MS/MS

Parkin inhibits serine synthesis through ubiquitination of PHGDH. PHGDH is the first rate-limiting enzyme in serine synthesis that converts 3-PG to 3-PPyr. 3-PPyr is then converted to serine, and serine can be further converted to glycine to support the synthesis of amino acids, nucleotides, and lipids (Figure 5A and refs. 4, 5, 50). Our finding that Parkin ubiquitinates and degrades PHGDH suggests that Parkin may suppress serine synthesis. To investigate the effect of Parkin on serine synthesis, Hs578T and H1299 cells were cultured in the presence of uniformly carbon-13–labeled glucose (U-13C 6 -glucose) to trace its contribution to newly synthesized serine (with a mass shift of 3 [M + 3]) due to the incorporation of glucose-derived 13C via 3-PG and glycine (with a mass-shift of 2 [M + 2]) by LC-MS–based metabolomics analysis (Figure 5A). Expression of Myc-Parkin significantly decreased the incorporation of 13C into serine and glycine and levels of total serine and glycine in both Hs578T and H1299 cells (Figure 5B). In contrast, Parkin knockdown (Figure 5C) or KO (Figure 5D) significantly increased the incorporation of 13C into serine and glycine and levels of total serine and glycine in cells. Notably, PHGDH knockdown not only greatly decreased the incorporation of 13C into serine and glycine and levels of total serine and glycine, but also largely abolished the inhibitory effect of Myc-Parkin (Figure 5B) and the promoting effect of Parkin knockdown (Figure 5C) on the incorporation of 13C into serine and glycine and levels of total serine and glycine in cells. Further, PHGDH KO in Hs578T cells not only completely blocked the incorporation of 13C into serine and glycine, but also abolished the promoting effect of Parkin KO on levels of total serine and glycine (Figure 5D). These results together indicate that Parkin downregulates PHGDH to suppress serine synthesis and reduce levels of total serine and glycine in cells.

Figure 5 Parkin inhibits serine synthesis in cells through negative regulation of PHGDH. (A) Schematic of U-13C-glucose incorporation into serine and glycine in cells. (B) Myc-Parkin expression reduced the incorporation of 13C into serine and glycine and the levels of total intracellular serine and glycine in Hs578T and H1299 cells, which was largely abolished by PHGDH knockdown. (C) Parkin knockdown increased the incorporation of 13C into serine and glycine and the levels of total serine and glycine in cells, which was largely abolished by PHGDH knockdown. (D) Parkin KO increased the incorporation of 13C into serine and glycine and the levels of total serine and glycine in cells, which was abolished by PHGDH KO. (E) Effects of Parkin mutants (C431A, T240M, and P294S) on the incorporation of 13C into serine and glycine and the levels of total serine and glycine in Hs578T cells. (F) PHGDH K330R mutation largely abolished the effect of Myc-Parkin on the incorporation of 13C into serine and glycine and the levels of total serine and glycine in PHGDH-KO Hs578T cells. (G) Parkin–/– MEFs displayed higher levels of 13C incorporation into serine and glycine as well as higher levels of total serine and glycine compared with Parkin+/+ MEFs. Three different MEF lines were used for assays. For B–G, cells were incubated with U-13C-glucose for 25 minutes for LC-MS analysis. (H) Parkin–/– mice displayed higher levels of serine and glycine in breast and lung tissues as well as serum compared with Parkin+/+ mice. Data are presented as mean ± SD. n = 3 for B, E–G; n = 5 for C, D; and n = 5 mice/group for H. #P < 0.05; ##P < 0.01; *P < 0.001; **P < 0.0001, heterogeneous variance model with Dunnett’s adjustment for multiple testing.

We further determined whether Parkin inhibits serine synthesis through ubiquitination of PHGDH. Compared with WT Parkin, C431A and cancer-associated T240M and P294S mutant Parkin displayed significantly decreased activities in suppressing the incorporation of 13C into serine and glycine and reducing levels of total serine and glycine in Hs578T cells (Figure 5E). To further support our observations, the WT or K330R PHGDH-Flag vector was expressed in Hs578T-PHGDH-KO cells (Figure 5F). Myc-Parkin expression significantly suppressed serine synthesis in cells expressing WT PHGDH-Flag, but not in cells expressing K330R PHGDH-Flag, which cannot be efficiently ubiquitinated and degraded by Parkin (Figure 5F).

LC-MS–based metabolomics analysis was further employed to analyze metabolites in MEFs as well as tissues from Parkin+/+ and Parkin–/– mice. Compared with Parkin+/+ MEFs, Parkin–/– MEFs displayed significantly higher levels of 13C incorporation into serine and glycine as well as higher levels of total serine and glycine (Figure 5G). Similarly, Parkin–/– mice displayed significantly higher levels of serine and glycine in breast and lung tissues as well as serum compared with Parkin+/+ mice (Figure 5H). Collectively, these results indicate that Parkin suppresses serine synthesis through its ubiquitination and downregulation of PHGDH in cells and mouse tissues.

Parkin inhibits proliferation of cancer cells through PHGDH downregulation. PHGDH overexpression plays a critical role in promoting proliferation of cancer cells, including breast and lung cancer cells (4, 10, 18). Targeting PHGDH by RNAi or specific small-molecule PHGDH inhibitors (e.g., NCT-503 and CBR-5884) was reported to inhibit proliferation of cancer cells with PHGDH overexpression both in vitro and in vivo (10, 15, 16, 18). Here, we investigated whether Parkin suppresses proliferation of cancer cells through negative regulation of PHGDH in aforementioned different cancer cells, including Hs578T, H1299 (Figure 6), HCC70, MDA-MB468, T47D, and A549 cells (Supplemental Figure 5). Ectopic expression of Myc-Parkin significantly inhibited cell proliferation (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 5A), whereas knockdown of Parkin significantly promoted cell proliferation in these cell lines (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 5B). Notably, PHGDH knockdown greatly abolished the inhibitory effect of Myc-Parkin expression or the promoting effect of Parkin knockdown on cell proliferation (Figure 6, A and B, Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Similarly, Parkin KO significantly promoted proliferation of both Hs578T and H1299 cells, which was greatly abolished by KO of PHGDH in these cells (Figure 6C). To further support our observations, we expressed the WT or K330R PHGDH-Flag together with Myc-Parkin in Hs578T and H1299 cells with PHGDH KO. Myc-Parkin expression significantly inhibited proliferation of PHGDH-KO cells expressing WT PHGDH-Flag, but displayed a much less pronounced inhibitory effect in PHGDH-KO cells expressing K330R PHGDH-Flag (Figure 6D). These results suggest that the ubiquitination and downregulation of PHGDH contributes greatly to Parkin’s inhibitory effect on cell proliferation.

Figure 6 Parkin inhibits proliferation of human breast and lung cancer cells through negative regulation of PHGDH. (A) Myc-Parkin expression inhibited the proliferation of Hs578T and H1299 cells, which was greatly abolished by PHGDH knockdown. (B) Parkin knockdown promoted the proliferation of Hs578T and H1299 cells, which was largely abolished by PHGDH knockdown. (C) Parkin KO by CRISPR/Cas9 promoted the proliferation of Hs578T and H1299 cells, which was largely abolished by PHGDH KO. (D) Myc-Parkin expression greatly decreased proliferation of cells expressing WT but not K330R PHGDH-Flag in PHGDH-KO Hs578T and H1299 cells. (E and F) Effects of PHGDH inhibitors NCT-503 (E) and CBR-5884 (F) on proliferation of Hs578T and H1299 cells with Parkin knockdown and their control cells. (G and H) The effects of NCT-503 (G) and CBR-5884 (H) on proliferation of Parkin-KO Hs578T cells and control WT cells. For A–D, the same amounts of cells were plated, and cells were cultured for 4 days. For E–H, at 12 hours after cell seeding, cells were treated with NCT-503, CBR-5884, or DMSO (for 0 μM groups) for 4 days. For A–H, cell numbers were measured daily for 4 days by MTT assays. Relative cell numbers normalized to relevant controls at day 1 are presented. Data are presented as mean ± SD. n = 6. *P < 0.001; **P < 0.0001, mixed model analysis with Bonferroni’s adjusted P values.

Given that Parkin deficiency leads to the stabilization and accumulation of PHGDH in cancer cells, we tested to determine whether cancer cells with Parkin deficiency are sensitive to PHGDH inhibitors, including NCT-503 and CBR-5884. Consistent with previous reports (15, 16), NCT-503 and CBR-5884 significantly inhibited proliferation of the above-mentioned cancer cell lines, which express high levels of PHGDH (Figure 6, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Further, the effects of NCT-503 and CBR-5884 on cell proliferation were largely PHGDH dependent, as shown in H1299 cells with PHGDH KO (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). Importantly, our results show that NCT-503 and CBR-5884 significantly inhibited the proliferation of cancer cells with Parkin knockdown or Parkin KO and suggest that NCT-503 and CBR-5884 may display better inhibitory effects on proliferation in Parkin-deficient cells than in control cells (Figure 6, E–H, and Supplemental Figure 5, C–F).

It has been well known that Hs578T, HCC70, MDA-MB468, T47D, H1299, and A549 cells depend on serine synthesis, but not exogenous serine/glycine, in culture media for their needs on serine/glycine and are sensitive to PHGDH inhibition (15, 16). Interestingly, some cancer cells, including human breast cancer MCF7, ZR-75-1, and MDA-MB-231 cells, were reported to be dependent on exogenous serine/glycine for their needs on serine/glycine (15, 16). These cell lines are insensitive to PHGDH inhibition under the serine/glycine-replete condition, but become sensitive to PHGDH inhibition under the serine/glycine-depleted condition, although its underlying mechanism is not well understood (15, 16). Consistent with previous reports (15, 16), these 3 cell lines were dependent on exogenous serine/glycine for proliferation; depletion of serine/glycine in culture media dramatically inhibited their proliferation (Supplemental Figure 6A). Further, they were insensitive to PHGDH inhibition under the serine/glycine-replete condition; knockdown of PHGDH in these cell lines did not clearly affect cell proliferation under the serine/glycine-replete condition, but significantly inhibited cell proliferation under the serine/glycine-depleted condition (Supplemental Figure 6A). Here, we examined the effect of Parkin on PHGDH and cell proliferation in these 3 cell lines. We found that Parkin knockdown increased PHGDH protein levels in MCF7, ZR-75-1, and MDA-MB-231 cells (Supplemental Figure 6B). Although Parkin knockdown slightly promoted proliferation of these cells under the serine/glycine-replete condition, Parkin knockdown appeared to display a much more pronounced promoting effect on cell proliferation under the serine/glycine-depleted condition, which was largely abolished by PHGDH knockdown (Supplemental Figure 6C). Consistent with previous reports (15, 16), MCF7, ZR-75-1, and MDA-MB-231 cells were insensitive to NCT-503 and CBR-5884 under the serine/glycine-replete condition, and depletion of serine/glycine greatly increased the sensitivity of these cell lines to NCT-503 and CBR-5884 (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). Parkin knockdown did not clearly affect the inhibitory effects of NCT-503 or CBR-5884 on proliferation of these cell lines under the serine/glycine-replete condition (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). Furthermore, our results suggest that NCT-503 and CBR-5884 display better proliferation inhibitory effects on cells with Parkin knockdown than on control cells under the serine/glycine-depleted condition (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). Currently, the mechanism of why these cell lines are dependent on exogenous serine/glycine and insensitive to PHGDH inhibition under the serine/glycine-replete condition is not well understood, and this requires further studies.

Parkin inhibits tumorigenesis through ubiquitination of PHGDH. We further investigated whether negative regulation of PHGDH contributes to the tumor-suppressive function of Parkin in vivo using orthotopic breast tumorigenesis and s.c. xenograft tumorigenesis mouse models. Compared with control cells, Parkin KO in Hs578T cells significantly promoted the growth of orthotopic breast tumors formed by fat pat injection of cells (Figure 7A). Notably, the promoting effect of Parkin KO on tumor growth was greatly abolished by further KO of PHGDH in Hs578T cells (Figure 7A). Immunohistochemistry (IHC) staining of orthotopic breast tumor tissues showed that Parkin KO increased PHGDH levels and staining of Ki-67, a cell-proliferation marker (Figure 7B). PHGDH KO in cells significantly reduced Ki-67 staining in tumors and, importantly, largely abolished the promoting effect of Parkin KO on Ki-67 staining in tumors (Figure 7B). Furthermore, total serine and glycine levels were significantly higher in Hs578T-Parkin-KO breast tumors than in control WT tumors (Figure 7C). Importantly, the promoting effect of Parkin KO on serine and glycine levels in tumors was largely abolished by further KO of PHGDH (Figure 7C). Similar results were observed in s.c. xenograft tumors formed by H1299 cells; Parkin KO significantly enhanced tumor growth (Figure 7D) and levels of PHGDH and Ki-67 in tumors (Supplemental Figure 7), which were largely abolished by PHGDH KO in cells (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 7). In contrast, expression of Myc-Parkin in Hs578T cells significantly inhibited the growth of orthotopic breast tumors, which was greatly abolished by PHGDH KO in cells (Figure 7E). These results suggest that downregulation of PHGDH by Parkin contributes greatly to the tumor-suppressive function of Parkin.

Figure 7 Parkin inhibits tumorigenesis through negative regulation of PHGDH. (A) Parkin KO promoted the growth of orthotopic breast tumors formed by Hs578T cells, which was greatly abolished by PHGDH KO. Left and middle: representative images of mice bearing tumors (left) and the collected tumors (middle) at day 34 after cell inoculation. Right: growth curves of tumors. Scale bars: 10 mm. n = 8. (B) IHC staining of Parkin, PHGDH, and Ki-67 in Hs578T orthotopic breast tumors described in A. Left panels: representative images. Scale bar: 20 μm. Right panel: percentage of Ki-67–positive cells in tumors. n = 6. (C) Levels of total serine and glycine in Hs578T orthotopic breast tumors described in A analyzed by LC-MS–based metabolomics analysis. n = 8. (D) Parkin KO promoted the growth of s.c. xenograft tumors formed by H1299 cells, which was greatly abolished by PHGDH KO in cells. n = 8. (E) Myc-Parkin expression in Hs578T cells inhibited the growth of orthotopic breast tumors, which was greatly abolished by PHGDH KO. n = 8. (F) Ectopic expression of K330R mutant PHGDH greatly abolished the inhibitory effect of Myc-Parkin on the growth of orthotopic breast tumors formed by PHGDH-KO Hs578T cells. n = 8. (G) Orthotopic breast tumors formed by Hs578T-Parkin-KO cells and s.c. tumors formed by H1299-Parkin-KO cells were more sensitive to NCT-503 treatment (i.p., 15 mg/kg; once daily for 4 weeks) compared with tumors formed by their control WT cells. n = 10. (H) Representative images of IHC staining of Parkin and PHGDH in human breast cancer specimens and lung cancer specimens. Scale bars: 20 μm. *P < 0.001; **P < 0.0001, mixed model analysis with Bonferroni’s adjusted P values for A and D–G and heterogeneous variance model with Dunnett’s adjusted P values for B and C.

To further support our observations, Hs578T-PHGDH-KO cells were cotransduced with the WT or K330R PHGDH-Flag vectors and Myc-Parkin vectors, and the cells were used for orthotopic breast tumorigenesis assays. Myc-Parkin expression significantly inhibited the growth of orthotopic tumors formed by cells expressing WT PHGDH-Flag, but displayed a much less pronounced inhibitory effect on the growth of tumors formed by cells expressing K330R PHGDH-Flag (Figure 7F), which suggests that ubiquitination of PHGDH contributes greatly to the tumor-suppressive function of Parkin.

It has been reported that PHGDH inhibitor NCT-503 can greatly suppress the growth of tumors with PHGDH overexpression in mouse models, whereas CBR-5884 is unstable in mouse plasma and unable to be used for in vivo studies (15, 16). Therefore, we used NCT-503 to investigate whether pharmacological inhibition of PHGDH can preferentially inhibit growth of tumors with Parkin deficiency. When the volume of Hs578T orthotopic breast tumors and H1299 s.c. xenograft tumors reached approximately 100 mm3, mice were treated with NCT-503 (i.p., 15 mg/kg) or vehicle once daily for 4 weeks. NCT-503 greatly inhibited the growth of Hs578T orthotopic breast tumors and H1299 s.c. xenograft tumors (Figure 7G). Importantly, orthotopic Hs578T-Parkin-KO tumors and s.c. H1299-Parkin-KO tumors were more sensitive to NCT-503 treatment compared with Hs578T-Parkin-WT and H1299-Parkin-WT tumors, respectively (Figure 7G).

Parkin expression is inversely associated with PHGDH expression in human cancers. Parkin is frequently downregulated in human cancers, including 40% to 70% of breast cancers and over 30% of lung cancers (26, 30, 32, 33). Given our finding that Parkin is an important negative regulator of PHGDH protein levels, as shown in human cancer cells and mouse cells and tissues (Figure 2), we investigated the potential correlation between the expression of Parkin and PHGDH in human cancer specimens. The protein levels of Parkin and PHGDH in human breast cancer and lung cancer specimens on 3 tissue microarrays (TMAs), including 2 breast cancer TMAs (n = 200 and 208, respectively) and 1 lung cancer TMA (n = 212), were determined by IHC staining assays. A very significant reverse correlation between expression of Parkin and PHGDH was observed in both breast and lung cancer specimens in all of these 3 TMAs (Table 2 and Figure 7H). These results together with our results in cancer cells and mice (Figure 2) suggest that the frequent Parkin downregulation in human breast and lung cancers is an important mechanism contributing to the frequently observed PHGDH overexpression in human breast and lung cancers.

Table 2 Parkin expression is inversely correlated with PHGDH expression in human breast and lung cancer specimens

In summary, our results strongly suggest that the ubiquitination and degradation of PHGDH by Parkin is a crucial mechanism for PHGDH regulation, which constitutes an important mechanism underlying the tumor-suppressive function of Parkin, and Parkin deficiency leads to PHGDH stabilization and accumulation in cancer cells to activate serine synthesis and promote tumorigenesis (Figure 8).