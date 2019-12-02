Commentary 10.1172/JCI132536

Adding chimeric antigen receptor–induced killer cells to the medical oncology shelf

Brigett D. Brandjes and Marco L. Davila

Blood & Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapy, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Tampa, Florida, USA.

Address correspondence to: Marco L. Davila, Blood & Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapy, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, 12902 USF Magnolia Drive, Tampa, Florida 33612, USA. Phone: 813.745.7202; Email: marco.davila@moffitt.org.

Find articles by Brandjes, B. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Blood & Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapy, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Tampa, Florida, USA.

Address correspondence to: Marco L. Davila, Blood & Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapy, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, 12902 USF Magnolia Drive, Tampa, Florida 33612, USA. Phone: 813.745.7202; Email: marco.davila@moffitt.org.

Find articles by Davila, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published October 22, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 12 on December 2, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(12):5077–5078. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI132536.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published October 22, 2019 - Version history

With the approval of CD19-targeted chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells for the treatment of B cell malignancies, clinicians have gained valuable insights into the power and challenges of cellular therapies. In this issue of the JCI, Maluski et al. showed that a CAR containing a CD28 costimulatory domain drives progeny differentiation to resemble that of NK cells, which have the potential for an off-the-shelf cell therapy. These CAR-induced killer (CARiK) cells displayed potent antitumor function and killed across the MHC barrier in vivo. After performing in vitro and in vivo mouse studies, the authors also successfully differentiated human umbilical cord blood–derived progenitor cells into CARiK cells. These unique cells may address some of the current challenges associated with first-generation CARs, such as prolonged production that requires patients to wait weeks for infusion. We believe this innovative progenitor gene-engineered lymphoid system has the potential for clinical translation.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
5078 Page 5077 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $830
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement