Chimeric antigen receptor–induced BCL11B suppression propagates NK-like cell development

im1928z1-CAR expression in HSPCs prevents T cell but favors NK-like cell development of lymphoid progenitors in vitro and in vivo. HSPCs transduced with a host HLA-restricted TCR and differentiated into lymphoid progenitors of the T cell lineage have been shown to mediate potent antileukemic activity upon cotransplantation with T cell–depleted BM (TCD-BM) (11). To evaluate the biological consequences of CAR expression in differentiating lymphoid progenitors both in vitro and in vivo, we cloned a previously published murine second-generation CAR directed against mouse CD19 containing a CD28 costimulatory domain and 1 functional ITAM within the CD3ζ signaling domain, termed im1928z1 (Figure 1A, ref. 15, and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126350DS1). CAR expression was set under the control of a tetracycline-inducible (Tet-On) T11 promoter to enable studying of the impact of time-dependent CAR expression (11, 16). For inducible transgene expression, murine BM-derived Lineage–Sca-1+c-Kit+ (LSK) cells with an rtTA-M2 transactivator knockin were used. The Tet-On system was induced continuously for transgene expression during in vitro and in vivo experiments from the very early beginning unless noted otherwise. Lymphoid progenitors were generated from transduced LSKs using the OP9-DL1 coculture system (Supplemental Figure 1B and ref. 17). In contrast to previously published TCR-engineered lymphoid progenitors, the im1928z1 CAR was highly expressed on generated lymphoid progenitors in vitro (Figure 1B). Cells for AT studies were at least 90% transgene positive, and 50%–60% were at the double-negative (DN) 2 stage (CD25+CD44+/CD4–CD8–) (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1C). Although the OP9-DL1 coculture system is known to allow for limited NK cell development (17), we identified increased frequencies of NK1.1+ cells (mean = 7.4%) with a CD25midCD44+ phenotype within the im1928z1 group. This compared with around 0.6% NK1.1+ cells for controls (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 im1928z1-CAR expression in HSPCs cells prevents T cell, but favors NK-like cell development of lymphoid progenitors in vitro and in vivo. (A) The lentiviral control and the murine CD19 CAR construct: iTom (inducible dTomato reporter gene only) and im1928z1 (inducible murine CD19 CAR, CD28 costimulation, 1 functional ITAM containing CD3ζ domain) linked to an IRES dTomato cassette. LTR, long terminal repeats; T11, Dox-inducible promotor; scFv, single chain variable fragment; TM, transmembrane domain; IRES, internal ribosome entry site; PRE, woodchuck hepatitis virus posttranscriptional regulatory element. (B) Representative data showing im1928z1 expression on in vitro–generated lymphoid progenitors. (C) Representative FACS plots of NK1.1 and CD3 expression on in vitro–generated im1928z1-engineered lymphoid progenitors (left), NK1.1+ population within CD25+CD44+ lymphoid progenitors (middle), and NK1.1+ expression on iTom and im1928z1-transduced lymphoid progenitors before cotransplantation (right) (n = 3 independent cultures were pooled). (D) Irradiated B6 recipients were reconstituted with 3 × 106 B6 TCD-BM and cotransplanted with either 8 × 106 im1928z1-engineered lymphoid progenitors or iTom‑engineered lymphoid progenitors. (E) Thymic sections were imaged for Tom+ cells. Scale bars: 50 μm; Original magnification, × 20. Single cells from harvested thymi were analyzed by FACS for Tom+ progeny of cotransplanted lymphoid progenitors (n = 3 mice, respectively). (F) Lymphoid progenitor–derived progeny in the BM on day 14 (top). Numbers of NK1.1+ cells within the Tom+ population are depicted (bottom) (n = 3 mice per group). (G) Numbers of NK1.1+ and (H) frequencies of CD4+, CD8+, and CD3+TCRβ+ progeny within the Tom+ gate in BM and spleens on day 28 (im1928z1, n = 5; iTom, n = 4). Results from 1 of 2 independent experiments are shown. Statistics was performed using Student’s t test (2 tailed). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

To track the development of CAR-expressing lymphoid progenitors in vivo, irradiated syngeneic C57BL/6 (B6) recipients were transplanted with 3 × 106 TCD-BM cells and adoptively transferred with 8 × 106 im1928z1-engineered lymphoid progenitors (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1D). Cotransplanted lymphoid progenitors have been shown to foster early repopulation of the thymus (8, 11). The im1928z1-generated lymphoid progenitors did, however, completely fail to repopulate the thymus (Figure 1E). Importantly, AT of im1928z1-expressing lymphoid progenitors resulted later in greater numbers of NK1.1+ progeny in BM and spleen, suggesting accentuated NK cell–like development (Figure 1, F and G). In contrast to the iTom controls, im1928z1-generated lymphoid progenitors sparsely matured into CD4+ or CD8+ single-positive (SP) T cells or expressed the CD3/TCR complex (Figure 1H). Therefore, im1928z1 expression suggests T lineage development from early hematopoietic precursors in favor of a population with an NK cell–resembling phenotype.

CARiK cells derived from im1928z1-engineered lymphoid progenitors demonstrate potent antileukemic activity across MHC barriers in vivo. In contrast to TCR expression initiated later during physiologic thymic T cell development, CARs started and continued to be expressed immediately after LSK transduction (14). Therefore, it was intriguing to assess the impact of CAR triggering during the generation process of im1928z1-generated lymphoid progenitors. Early antigen exposure of CAR-transduced LSKs during in vitro differentiation slowed cell expansion and resulted in an increased NK1.1+CD25midCD44+ population (Figure 2A and Figure 1C). In vitro stimulation of im1928z1-generated lymphoid progenitors with CD19-expressing target cells caused prompt degranulation, as seen by expression of CD107a and an IFN-γ response (Figure 2B) suggesting antigen specificity. Next, we assessed recovery of CD19+ B cells after HSCT in cotransplanted recipients to evaluate the activity of matured im1928z1-generated lymphoid progenitors in vivo. We could document induction of profound B cell aplasia following cotransplantation (Figure 2C). CAR-expressing progeny could be recovered from the mouse and further maintained in ex vivo cultures which required NK cell–like high IL-2 doses (1000 U/mL) in contrast to the standard T cell culture conditions (20 U/mL IL-2) (Figure 2D). Upon stimulation with CD19, CD107a expression and copious IFN-γ secretion again demonstrated specific reactivity of this im1928z1-expressing progeny (Figure 2E).

Figure 2 CARiK cells derived from im1928z1-engineered lymphoid progenitors demonstrate potent antileukemic activity across MHC barriers in vivo. (A) Generation of either stimulated or nonstimulated im1928z1‑generated lymphoid progenitors. Frequencies of Tom+ progenitors (left) and NK1.1+ im1928z1-CARiK cells on day 20 of culture (right). (B) Responses of im1928z1-generated lymphoid progenitors upon stimulation were quantified via CD107a degranulation (left) or IFN-γ production (right). Data from 1 of 2 experiments are shown. (C) CD19+ B cell recovery of irradiated B6 recipients of B6 TCD-BM and either im1928z1-engineered progenitors or iTom controls (n = 4 mice, respectively). (D) Splenocytes were harvested on day 28 and recultured ex vivo under T cell or NK cell culture conditions (n = 6; left). (E) CD107a+ degranulation (middle) and IFN-γ (right) responses to antigen were assessed (n = 3). (A–E) Student’s t test was used for analysis. Data represent mean ± SEM. (F and G) B6 recipients of 3 × 106 B6 TCD-BM (n = 10/group) with or without 8 × 106 syngeneic (syn) or MHC class I and II mismatched (allo) im1928z1-expressing progenitors received 1.2 × 106 C1498-mCD19 cells on day 21 after transplantation and were monitored for survival. Results from 1 of 2 independent experiments are graphed. (H) Survivors were rechallenged with 1.2 × 106 C1498-mCD19 cells on day 100 and reassessed for survival. TCD-BM–only recipients (n = 4) were added for control. (I and J) B6 recipients of 3 × 106 B6 TCD-BM with or without 8 × 106 syngeneic im1928z1-engineered lymphoid progenitors were treated with weekly i.p. injections of an anti-NK1.1 antibody (clone: PK136; 200 μg/dose). PBS was used for control (n = 10 per group). All mice were challenged with 1.2 × 106 C1498-mCD19 cells on day 21 after transplantation (J). Survival curves were compared using Mantel-Cox (log-rank) test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

We next studied the antileukemia potential of “off-the-shelf” CAR lymphoid progenitors in a mouse model of post-HSCT relapse (Figure 2F). Recipients of syngeneic B6 TCD-BM, cotransplanted with either syngeneic (B6) or completely MHC mismatched (B10.A-mimicking off-the-shelf) im1928z1-generated lymphoid progenitors, were challenged with a lethal dose of mCD19+ leukemic cells (C1498-mCD19-GFP). Both groups showed a significant survival advantage over controls (Figure 2G). Consistent with prior reports, GVHD was never observed after cotransplantation with MHC-mismatched lymphoid progenitors (data not shown) (9). A second leukemia challenge of 100-day survivors resulted in 100% lethality rate of the recipients, suggesting the absence of long-term activity or functionally relevant memory cell formation (Figure 2H). Depletion of NK1.1+ cells in transplant recipients using a NK1.1-depleting antibody led to a complete loss of antileukemia effects (Figure 2, I and J), demonstrating that the CAR-induced NK1.1+ cells mediate the observed potent antileukemic effects. Due to NK cell–resembling phenotype and functionality of im1928z1-induced NK1.1+ cells, we will further refer to this cell population as CARiK cells.

im1928z1 Expression on HSPCs leads to BCL11B suppression, allowing for CARiK cell development, and concomitantly decreases T cell–associated gene expression. To further substantiate CAR-induced differentiation of early lymphoid progenitors, we asked whether the observed phenotypic and functional data would find an equivalent on the transcriptional level (18, 19). Therefore, we analyzed the gene expression profiles of engineered lymphoid progenitors at the end of in vitro culture immediately prior to cotransplantation and of their progeny after in vivo differentiation 28 days after cotransplantation. (Figure 3A). Principal component analysis (PCA) showed a distinct transcriptional profile of im1928z1-generated lymphoid progenitors and CARiK cells when compared with respective controls (Figure 3B). These differences became more prominent during further in vivo development. Altogether, 449 differently expressed genes were identified in im1928z1-generated lymphoid progenitors. Genes related to the TCR/CD3 complex and enzymes involved in TCR rearrangement (Rag2, Dntt) did show decreased transcriptional activity in im1928z1-generated lymphoid progenitors (Figure 3C). This was accompanied by a complete lack of detectable diversity-joining (D-J) recombination segments within the Tcrb locus (Figure 3D), suggesting the absence of TCR rearrangement in im1928z1-engineered CARiK cells. Complementing the observed phenotype transcripts known to be essential for T cell identity (e.g., Cd8a, Cd8b1, and Cd4) were markedly decreased in lymphoid progenitor–derived im1928z1-CARiK cells (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 3 im1928z1 expression on HSPCs leads to BCL11B suppression, allowing for CARiK cell development, and concomitantly decreases T cell–associated gene expression. (A) For microarray data analysis, RNA from Tom+-sorted im1928z1-generated lymphoid progenitors (n = 3) or iTom‑engineered lymphoid progenitors (n = 3) immediately previous to cotransplantation or from spleen-derived progeny (n = 2, respectively) were isolated on day 28 after transplantation. (B) PCA of total transcriptome profiles from either engineered lymphoid progenitors or their respective progeny is graphed. (C) Volcano plot for comparison of differently regulated transcripts in im1928z1-generated lymphoid progenitors and iTom controls. Gene symbols in the boxes indicate selected transcripts found to be downregulated (green) or upregulated (red) at least 2-fold (P < 0.05) in im1928z1-generated lymphoid progenitors as compared with controls. (D) Recombination of D and J regions of the TCRβ locus in engineered lymphoid progenitors. Genomic DNA of engineered progenitors was isolated on day 20 of culture, and rearrangements were detected by PCR. Splenocytes and thymocytes from WT B6 mice were used as controls. Results from 1 of 2 independent experiments are shown. GL, germ line band. (E) Heatmap showing the relative expression of transcripts for selected TFs. Data are normalized according to expression in each row. (F) NOTCH1 expression on transgene-positive (Tom+) or transgene-negative (Tom–) lymphoid progenitors engineered with im1928z1. Student’s t test was used. Data represent mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01. (G) Western blot analysis for BCL11B in lysates from iTom lymphoid progenitors, im1928z1-generated lymphoid progenitors, or B6 WT thymocytes. Representative data from 1 of 2 independent experiments are shown. (H) Relative expression of selected transcripts for NK cell receptors, integrins, adaptors, effector molecules, and TFs in engineered lymphoid progenitors and their progeny. Data are normalized according to expression in each row.

We assessed the biological consequences of CAR expression in lymphoid progenitor cells and studied transcription factors (TFs), which are known to be involved in T and NK cell development. Our whole-transcriptomic data showed that transcripts of Notch1 and Bcl11b, which are indispensable for T cell development and commitment (20–23), are decreased in im1928z1-engineered cells (Figure 3, C and E). This was reflected in flow cytometric analysis, which showed that the surface NOTCH1 expression was decreased on im1928z1-engineered lymphoid progenitors when compared with that in transgene-negative controls (Figure 3F). Concomitantly, BCL11B protein expression was substantially suppressed when compared with lysates obtained from iTom controls (Figure 3G), indicating that CAR expression on early lymphoid progenitors fundamentally intervenes at the transcription checkpoint of NK cell versus T cell development.

Concurrently, transcripts associated with NK cell–like development and functionality could be documented for im1928z1-expressing cells both in vitro and in vivo (Figure 3H and Supplemental Figure 2). This included a pronounced expression of NK cell–related developmental factors (e.g., Nfil3 and Id2) (24, 25) and the identification of transcripts, such as Car5b, Dapk2, Adamts14, Spry2, Klri2, Ncr1, Aoah, Serpinb9b, and Gzma, that have been reported to be related to NK cells (19). Our results indicate that CAR expression in differentiating lymphoid progenitors enforces expression of NK cell–like transcripts generating CARiK cells, which is paralleled by decreased activity of relevant genes and TFs being closely associated with T cell development.

Transcriptional profile analysis locates CARiK cells at the interface of T lymphocytes and NK cells. To more distinctively describe the developmental relation of CARiK cells to T and NK cells, we compared transcriptional profiles of CARiK cells that were isolated 28 days after cotransplantation to those of sorted T cells, NKT cells, γδT cells, and NK cells (Figure 4A). PCA analysis revealed a distinct localization from all other lymphoid cell populations (Figure 4B). Hierarchical clustering of the 500 genes with the most variable mRNA expression (adjusted P < 0.05) confirmed that CARiK cells were distinct from both NK cells and the other T lymphoid subsets (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Transcriptional profile analysis locates CARiK cells at the interface of T lymphocytes and NK cells. (A) Schematic representation of the experimental setup for transcriptional comparison of CARiK cells and different lymphoid cell populations. Splenocytes of 12-week-old WT B6 mice were harvested and sorted for T cells (CD3+γδTCR–NK1.1–; n = 3), NKT cells (CD3+NK1.1+; n = 2), γδ T cells (CD3+γδTCR+; n = 2), and NK cells (CD3–NK1.1+; n = 4). Tom+ CARiK cells (n = 4) were harvested from recipients on day 28 and consecutively sorted. Extracted RNA samples from all lymphoid subsets were compared by microarray analysis. Experiment was performed once. (B) PCA analysis of transcriptional profiles derived from the sorted lymphoid cell populations. (C) Hierarchical clustering of the 500 most differentially expressed (adjusted P < 0.05) transcripts across CARiK cells and respective lymphoid lineages. (D) Selected transcripts expressed by lymphoid subsets were color coded according to function or lymphoid cell type. Orange: γδ T cells, NKT cells, and innate lymphocytes; purple: cytotoxicity mediators; red: inhibitory receptors; blue: T lymphocytes; green: NK cells.

To further elucidate the lineage of CARiK cells, we grouped key transcripts according to function and association with distinct lymphoid cell types (ref. 26 and Figure 4D). CARiK cells demonstrated decreased expression of transcripts associated with T cell identity, such as for Cd4 and Cd8. Of note, mRNA transcript expression for Bcl11b was further decreased in CARiK cells when compared with other T lymphoid subsets, and NK cell–associated transcripts for Ncr1 and Nfil3 were substantially overexpressed. Nevertheless, CARiK cells expressed transcripts such as Zbtb16, Rorc, and Cxcr6 that are known to be associated with γδT cells, NKT cells, or innate lymphocytes. Expression strength of transcripts important for cytotoxicity mediators such as Ifng, Gzmb, and Gzma was comparable between CARiK cells, NK cells, or NKT cells. High transcriptional activity for inhibitory receptors (Pdcd1, Ctla4, Lag3, Havcr2) suggests a high activation status. Together, these data suggest a CARiK identity at the interface between NK and T cell development.

CAR expression early during lymphoid progenitor cell differentiation is required for CARiK cell generation at the expense of T cell development. Under standard experimental conditions, CAR expression was induced early on following transduction and maintained thereafter. To assess the role of antigen exposure for further NK cell differentiation in vivo, engineered im1928z1-CARiK cells were cotransplanted into Cd19-KO mice. For these experiments, BM of Cd19-KO donors was used and cotransplanted with im1928z1-generated lymphoid progenitors into Cd19-KO mice to create a complete CD19 antigen-free environment in vivo (Supplemental Figure 3A and ref. 27). Compared with Cd19 WT recipients, similar numbers of NK1.1-expressing progeny arose in BM and spleens, suggesting that decisive signals for killer cell differentiation had been initiated by CAR expression at an early time point (Supplemental Figure 3B).

In order to evaluate the timing aspect of CAR expression in lymphoid progenitors, we compared early (day 0, standard experimental setup in Figure 1D) versus delayed (day 21) im1928z1 expression in vivo (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 4). In contrast to early im1928z1 expression, delayed im1928z1 induction allowed for limited T cell development, as indicated by CD3 and TCR-β expression of the respective progeny (Figure 5B). This was paralleled by reduced frequencies of NK1.1+ CARiK cells (Figure 5C). B cell suppression occurred to a similar extent in both groups, however, with delayed onset when the CAR was “switched on” late (Figure 5D). In vivo persistence was akin to that of early im1928z1-CARiK cells versus late induced CAR T cells, and reconstitution of the B cell compartment was paralleled by both progressive extinction of the lymphoid progenitor-derived CAR T cells and CARiK cells (Figure 5D). Collectively, the developmental shift of CAR-expressing lymphoid progenitors occurred early during development, leading to functional CARiK cells, whereas delayed CAR expression allowed for the generation of functional CAR T cells.

Figure 5 CAR expression early during lymphoid progenitor cell differentiation is required for CARiK cell generation at the expense of T cell development. (A–D) Irradiated B6 recipients received 3 × 106 B6 TCD-BM and either 8 × 106 im1928z1-generated lymphoid progenitors or iTom-generated lymphoid progenitors. CAR expression was either induced early (day 0) or late (day 21) after HSCT. Indicated time points refer to the day after transplantation. (B) Frequencies of CD3+TCRβ+ cells were analyzed within the transgene-positive gate on day 35 in both the BM and spleens. (C) Comparative analysis of NK1.1+ cells in spleens of early versus late im1928z1-generated lymphoid progenitor recipients on day 35 after AT. (B and C) Each analysis was done with n = 4 mice. Gating was done on the Tom+ population. Statistics were performed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test. Data represent mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001. (D) CD19+ B cell recovery (left) and frequencies of Tom+ cells (right) in the PB of transplant recipients after early or late im1928z1 induction (n = 3–4 mice per group and time point). Results from 1 of 2 independent experiments are shown.

CARs containing a CD28 costimulatory domain induce killer cells with superior functionality. To study the impact of CAR design on lymphoid progenitor development, we generated and compared a more diverse panel of lentiviral CAR vector constructs: im19delta without an ITAM; im19z1 and im19z3 with 1 or 3 ITAMs active, both without the costimulatory domain; and im1928z1 and im1928z3 both containing a CD28 moiety and 1 or 3 active ITAMs within the CD3ζ chain (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 5A). CAR constructs were comparatively expressed on resulting lymphoid progenitors (Supplemental Figure 5B). Both im19delta- and iTom-transduced LSKs generated very few NK1.1+ lymphoid progenitors (Supplemental Figure 5C). The number of ITAMs and the presence of the costimulatory moiety CD28 correlated with the occurrence of a CD25midCD44+ population in vitro containing the NK1.1+ CARiK cell subset (Figure 6, B and C, and Figure 1C). The size of this population differed between CAR constructs, was more accentuated when the CAR contained the CD28 costimulatory domain, and seemed independent of 1 versus 3 ITAMs being active. This was paralleled by a significant decrease of the DN2 population and a more pronounced reduction of DN3 cells demonstrating a block of T cell development at this stage (Figure 6, B and C). In contrast, a comparable increase of the CD122+NK1.1+ fraction was observed, with the exception of the 19z1 construct, which produced a less pronounced CARiK shift (Figure 6D). While all signaling-competent CAR variants promoted the generation of CD122+ lymphoid precursors and finally a NK1.1+NKp46+ CARiK cell population in the BM after transplantation, higher numbers were derived from CARs with CD28 costimulation (Figure 6E). In addition, the use of CARiK cells expressing a CAR with CD28 costimulatory domain resulted in prolonged B cell suppression (Figure 6, F and G). This was closely mirrored by strong antileukemic activity upon cotransplantation (Figure 6H), suggesting that a CD28 costimulatory domain allows for enhanced functionality of lymphoid progenitor–derived CARiK cells.

Figure 6 CARs containing CD28 costimulatory domain induce killer cells with superior functionality. (A) Design of the im19delta, im19z1, im19z3, and im1928z3 constructs. All CAR constructs were linked to an IRES dTomato cassette. (B and C) Representative FACS plots (B) and respective CD25midCD44+, DN2 (CD25+CD44+), and DN3 (CD25+CD44–) populations (C) of lymphoid progenitors engineered with the indicated CAR construct (color coded as indicated) on day 20 of in vitro culture. (D) Frequencies of CD122+NK1.1+ CARiK cells on day 20 of in vitro culture. Tom+ cells were analyzed. (B–D) Data from 1 of 2 independent experiments measured in triplicates are shown. (E–G) Irradiated B6 recipients were reconstituted with 3 × 106 B6 TCD-BM and cotransplanted with 8 × 106 lymphoid progenitors that had been engineered with the indicated CAR constructs. (E) BM cells were analyzed for numbers of CD122+ (left) and NK1.1+NKp46+ cells (right) within on day 14. im19delta, im19z3, and im1928z3 (n = 5 mice); im19z1 (n = 6); im1928z1 (n = 4). (F) CD19+ B cells were quantified in BM (left) and spleens (right) on day 28. n = 5 mice for each group. (G) CD19+ B cells in the peripheral blood were determined in 7- to 14-day intervals. Analysis at each time point was done on n = 4–5 mice per group. (C–F) Analysis was done using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test. Data represent mean ± SEM. (H) Irradiated B6 recipients were transplanted with 3 × 106 B6 TCD-BM only (n = 10) or additionally with 8 × 106 CAR-expressing lymphoid progenitors (n = 10). Mice were challenged with 1.2 × 106 C1498-mCD19 cells on day 21 after transplantation and monitored for survival. Survival curves were compared using Mantel-Cox (log-rank) test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

CAR-induced developmental shifting from T cell to NK cell–like differentiation translates to humans. We next sought to evaluate whether the impact of CAR expression on developing human lymphoid progenitors was comparable to that seen in mice by studying human UCB-derived CD34+ HSPCs. We cloned a previously published and clinically tested second generation human CD19 CAR containing the CD28 costimulatory domain (h1928z3) (28) into a lentiviral backbone. The respective human signaling-incompetent h19delta CAR served as control (Figure 7A). CAR-HSPCs were cocultured onto OP9-DL1 monolayers supplemented with human IL-7 (hIL-7), hSCF, hTPO, and hFLT3L to perform differentiation experiments (14). Equivalent to the murine system, CAR expression could already be detected on early hematopoietic progenitor cells (Figure 7B). In human T cell development, the expression of CD1a during early lymphoid development marks an important step for lineage choice (29, 30). We show that CAR expression on human lymphoid progenitors resulted in decreased frequencies of CD1a+ cells in the CD7+CD5+ subpopulation (Figure 7C). This was associated with decreased NOTCH1 cell-surface expression (Figure 7D) and enhanced frequencies of CD56+CD161+ cells (Figure 7E). This phenotype was strongly enhanced by stimulation with the hCD19 antigen during the differentiation process (Figure 7, C–E), demonstrating the importance of signaling strength for the developmental shift. Importantly, rearrangement at the TCRB locus was blocked in h1928z3-expressing lymphoid progenitors (Figure 7F).

Figure 7 CAR-induced developmental shifting from T cell to NK cell–like differentiation translates to humans. (A) Representation of the lentiviral human CD19 CAR constructs with either CD28 costimulatory and CD3ζ signaling domain (h1928z3) or without signaling domains (h19delta). An IRES dTomato reporter cassette was used. (B–F) Human CD34+ CB-derived HSPCs were engineered with respective CAR constructs and consecutively differentiated on OP9-DL1 stromal cells. FACS analyses were performed within the Tom+ gate on day 21 of coculture. For stimulation, h1928z3 lymphoid progenitors were cocultured with irradiated hCD19+ Daudi cells at a 1:10 ratio from day 4 onwards. Results from 1 of 2 experiments are shown. (B) Expression of the CAR constructs on differentiating human HSPCs analyzed by protein L staining. (C) CD7+CD5+ engineered human lymphoid progenitor cells were evaluated for CD5 and CD1a expression. Numbers represent percentages in the respective gates. (D) Histograms represent NOTCH1 expression on engineered early hematopoietic human progenitors. (E) CAR-modified HSPCs were analyzed for CD161 and CD56 expression. (F) Human CAR-engineered lymphoid progenitors were evaluated for TCRB rearrangement by PCR analysis of genomic DNA on day 18 of culture. Human PBMCs and nontransduced and h19delta-modified progenitors were used as controls. (G) Hierarchical clustering of the 500 most differentially expressed (P < 0.05) transcripts across lymphoid progenitors expressing the h1928z3 CAR that had been either stimulated with hCD19 or not; h19delta CAR served as signaling-deficient control. (H) Heatmap showing the relative expression of exemplary transcripts that related to either T cell or NK cell development. Data are normalized according to expression in each row. (G and H) Experiments were performed once. h1928z3, h1928z3 + hCD19 (n = 3); h19delta (n = 4). (I) qPCR analysis of BCL11B expression in nontransduced or h1928z3-expressing progenitors stimulated with hCD19. Data show mean of triplicates and upper and lower limit from 1 experiment performed.

To further substantiate these findings, we performed microarray analysis experiments of the engineered human lymphoid progenitors. Unlike that seen in mouse, h1928z3 expression on lymphoid progenitors resulted in a transcriptional profile that was comparable to the h19delta control (Figure 7G). However, stimulation of the h1928z3 CAR led to decreased transcript expression of the regulators of T cell development such as PTCRA, GATA3, NOTCH3, and, most pronounced, IL7R (Figure 7H). In contrast, NK cell–related genes, including ID2 and transcripts for functional molecules (GZMB, GZMH), were overexpressed. Similarly to the data obtained from mice, BCL11B expression was significantly decreased in the human CAR-stimulated lymphoid progenitors, as shown by quantitative reverse-transcription PCR (Figure 7I), supporting our findings that signaling strength mediated by the CAR profoundly affects lymphoid differentiation from early hematopoietic progenitors.