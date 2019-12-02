Beclin-1 as a neutrophil-specific immune checkpoint

Commentary 10.1172/JCI132534

Address correspondence to: Marcin Kortylewski, Beckman Research Institute at City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center, BCK 3111, 1500 East Duarte Road, Duarte, California 91010, USA. Phone: 626.218.4120; Email: mkortylewski@coh.org .

2 Center for Gene Therapy, Beckman Research Institute at City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center, Duarte, California, USA.

Neutrophils are early wound healing and inflammation regulators that, due to functional plasticity, can adopt either pro- or antitumor functions. Until recently, beclin-1 was a protein known mainly for its role as a critical regulator of autophagy. In this issue of the JCI, Tan et al. describe the effects of the beclin-1 conditional myeloid cell–specific deletion in mice, in which immunostimulation resulted in hypersensitive neutrophils. The chronic proinflammatory effect of these neutrophils triggered spontaneous B cell malignancies to develop. Such tumorigenic effects were mediated primarily by IL-21 and CD40 signaling, leading to the upregulation of tolerogenic molecules, such as IL-10 and PD-L1. The authors went on to examine samples derived from patient lymphoid malignancies and showed that beclin-1 expression in neutrophils positively correlated with pre–B cell leukemia/lymphoma. Overall, the study provides an elegant model for neutrophil-driven carcinogenesis and identifies potential targets for immunotherapy of B cell malignancies.

