Commentary 10.1172/JCI132534

Beclin-1 as a neutrophil-specific immune checkpoint

Yu-Lin Su1 and Marcin Kortylewski1,2

1Department of Immuno-Oncology and

2Center for Gene Therapy, Beckman Research Institute at City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center, Duarte, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Marcin Kortylewski, Beckman Research Institute at City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center, BCK 3111, 1500 East Duarte Road, Duarte, California 91010, USA. Phone: 626.218.4120; Email: mkortylewski@coh.org.

Find articles by Su, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Find articles by Kortylewski, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

First published October 28, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 12 on December 2, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(12):5079–5081. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI132534.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published October 28, 2019 - Version history

Neutrophils are early wound healing and inflammation regulators that, due to functional plasticity, can adopt either pro- or antitumor functions. Until recently, beclin-1 was a protein known mainly for its role as a critical regulator of autophagy. In this issue of the JCI, Tan et al. describe the effects of the beclin-1 conditional myeloid cell–specific deletion in mice, in which immunostimulation resulted in hypersensitive neutrophils. The chronic proinflammatory effect of these neutrophils triggered spontaneous B cell malignancies to develop. Such tumorigenic effects were mediated primarily by IL-21 and CD40 signaling, leading to the upregulation of tolerogenic molecules, such as IL-10 and PD-L1. The authors went on to examine samples derived from patient lymphoid malignancies and showed that beclin-1 expression in neutrophils positively correlated with pre–B cell leukemia/lymphoma. Overall, the study provides an elegant model for neutrophil-driven carcinogenesis and identifies potential targets for immunotherapy of B cell malignancies.

Advertisement